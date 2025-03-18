Malwarebytes Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Malwarebytes Statistics: Malwarebytes, established in 2008, has solidified its position in the cybersecurity industry through consistent growth and innovation. In 2023, the company reported revenues of approximately USD 300 million, reflecting a 12% increase from the previous year. This financial upsurge is attributed to robust sales of premium products and an expanding user base. Projections for 2024 anticipate a further 10% revenue growth, potentially reaching USD 330 million, driven by new product launches and the expansion of enterprise offerings.

The company’s strategic focus includes serving both individual consumers and businesses, with a particular emphasis on protecting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This approach has resulted in a substantial corporate clientele, with Malwarebytes serving approximately 60,000 corporate customers as of 2018.

In 2023, the company observed a 68% increase in ransomware attacks, underscoring the escalating threat landscape. To combat these challenges, Malwarebytes has continually enhanced its product features, integrating advanced technologies to detect and eliminate sophisticated cyber threats. These developments have reinforced Malwarebytes’ reputation as a reliable cybersecurity provider, committed to safeguarding users against evolving digital dangers.​

Editor’s Choice

Malwarebytes statistics identified 2,130 triggers between March and July 2023. As of May 2023, the Malwarebytes webpage had an average bounce rate of 86%.

between March and July 2023. As of May 2023, the Malwarebytes webpage had an average bounce rate of In September 2023, the website received 7.8 million visits, which was very close to the August figures (8 million).

visits, which was very close to the August figures Uninstall protection is provided through the application to prevent unauthorized individuals from removing crucial applications.

Malwarebytes users from America constitute about 21% .

. The number of viruses detected in 2023 increased by 100% , according to statistics pertained therein.

, according to statistics pertained therein. Bitdefender has file shredding and social network protection among its features.

Women make up about 81% , while men comprise almost 68.19%, and within the age group 18-24, there are approximately 26.31%.

, while men comprise almost 68.19%, and within the age group 18-24, there are approximately According to Malwarebytes statistics, in 2021, hackers using software from SolarWinds compromised the Malwarebytes server.

The United States recorded a significant 63% increase in ransomware attacks, while the UK experienced a higher figure of 67%.

in ransomware attacks, while the UK experienced a higher figure of Attacks coming from non-top 15 groups increased from 25% to 31% , indicating that access to ransomware is increasing for a wide range of cybercriminals.

, indicating that access to ransomware is increasing for a wide range of cybercriminals. Globally, the US contributes to 48% of all ransomware attacks, but it accounts for 60% of Education attacks and 71% of Health sector attacks.

of all ransomware attacks, but it accounts for of Education attacks and The manufacturing sector saw a shocking increase of up to 71% year over year in ransomware, thereby highlighting the need for more staunch cyber security measures in this fast-diamonding industry.

Fun Facts

In 30 language options, it exists at that bit.

In September of the preceding year, the site got 7.8 million visits, exactly equal to the previous month’s number, while July recorded even fewer visits than this.

According to Malwarebytes statistics, their program scans about 336.7 million systems every month and ensures its capability by blocking more than 187 million daily threats.

This site’s bounce rate stands at 48.86%, and each user spends an average of 2 minutes 20 seconds per single visit; HD puts an average duration of 3 minutes 12 seconds for every click made on them.

About one-third (35.21%) of all Malwarebytes users come from America’s territory alone.

According to Malwarebytes statistics, the volume level of virus detection increased twofold in 2021.

Malware Attacks Worldwide Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

The Malwarebytes statistics show that there were 6.06 billion malware attacks globally in 2023, a 10% increase from last year’s figures.

The year that saw the highest prevalence of these attacks was 2018 when 10.5 billion incidents were reported globally.

As of this year alone, worm malware has been blocked more than 205 million times since its establishment (2022).

Emotet is another form of malware that is most widely spread throughout the Asia Pacific region. Malware attacks still penetrate websites mostly through exe files.

This sector was seriously attacked in 2022, with an average weekly attack rate of 2314 and about 5 million other attacks during the year.

Government and military organizations ranked second in the number of said cases, followed by hospitals.

Cost of Malware Attacks

The global cumulative expense due to ransomware surpassed $30 billion for the first time last year.

According to IBM’s research findings, cyber theft-related data breaches, which averaged worldwide at about $4.45 million in 2023, most especially those resulting from malware, increased 15% since 2020.

The average cost of recovery after a ransomware attack for companies with an annual turnover of less than 10 million dollars is 165,520 dollars.

The average ransom demand was approximately $220,298 in 2021, an increase of 43% compared to 2020.

According to the FBI, the median ransom paid by victims is around $10,000.

At present, 84% of private organizations, including commercial ones, affirm that they have lost revenues because crypto lockers attacked them.

The business or revenue loss due to such attacks was most likely in the education sector (94%) and the construction industry (93%).

Anti-Malware Vendors – Global Market Share

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Malwarebytes statistics, Symantec Corporation led the Windows anti-malware application market with a staggering share of 77%, beating all other vendors.

With only a 15% market share, Norton 360 came in second.

However, Symantec sold its Enterprise Security software division to Broadcom in 2019, renaming the remaining company Norton LifeLock.Malware is designed to interfere with and destroy normal functions of computers or mobile devices by destroying data, stealing personal information, or making them susceptible to outside control, such as unwanted advertisements.

In 2022 alone, there were 5.5 billion malware attacks, down from 10.5 billion in 2018.

Trojan horses remain the most common method of infection, tricking users into downloading malware disguised as legitimate software.

Although all internet-connected devices are susceptible to malware, some systems are more frequently targeted.

Windows-based systems are particularly vulnerable, with 83.45 % of newly detected malware programs in the first quarter of 2020 targeting Windows machines.

However, MacOS users are not immune, as malware such as Flashback, Macontrol, and Shlayer have been specifically designed to infect systems running MacOS.

Distribution of Mobile Malwarebytes

(Reference: statista.com)

Globally, in the first quarter of 2024, AdWare was the most prevalent mobile malware, with an overall percentage age of 46.16 out of all mobile malware detections, a slight decrease from 46.46 in the last quarter.

Over 21% was accounted for by risktool coming in as the second option.

Malwarebytes Website Traffic

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

According to Malwarebytes statistics, the majority increased by approximately 35.21% from the previous year’s record.

The other countries were France, which accounted for 4.61 % gains of about 12.57%; the United Kingdom, amounting to 42.12 %, which increased by 8.38%; Canada, which had a 3.65 % increment reflecting 5.24%; Mexico, which had 2.84 % equally representing 5.54% rise; and others, making up 49.52% overall traffic.

Malwarebytes Age Demographics

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

As of January 2023, Malwarebytes statistics show that 68.19% of its attack victims are men, while the remaining 31.81% are women.

The largest percentage of users who utilize Malwarebytes falls within the age bracket between 18 and 24, which stands at 26.31%.

Users between 25 and 34 account for 25.55%, followed by those between 35 and 44, who represent 16.87%, and those between 45 and 54, who constitute 13.78%.

Users between the ages of 55 and 64 make up 9.83%, whereas those above the age of 65 comprise merely 7.66%.

Malwarebytes Website Traffic By Source

(Source: pro.similarweb.com)

According to Malwarebytes statistics in 2023, direct searches contribute to the majority of visits to malwarebytes.com; there is a 53.57% share under that category.

Of that figure,78% was acquired through organic search, while referrals account for 3.11%.

Additionally, some other sources for driving traffic include paid search 2.67%, social media 1.42%, display ads 2.18%, and email 1.28%.

Total Number of Ransomware Attempts Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

Globally, in 2023, organizations flagged 317.59 million ransomware attempts. This figure is down from approximately 102 million in Q3 2022 and nearly 155 million in Q4 2022.

Ransomware attacks usually target vast organizations that handle critical data. These organizations often prefer to pay the ransom for recovering stolen data instead of reporting the attack because it can severely damage their reputation, which is one of the main reasons why many ransomware attacks go unreported.

Ransomware attacks are a common occurrence in the manufacturing sector as they form part of critical infrastructure.

In 2022, there were 437 manufacturing attacks globally, making it the most prominent industry targeted by such attacks.

With more than 50 ransomware attacks reported, the food and beverage industry came second. In terms of critical infrastructure ransomware attacks, North America was leading other global regions, depending on Europe which followed closely behind.

In the USA, the healthcare and public health sectors received the highest number of complaints about ransomware attacks from law enforcement agencies in 2022.

The business model known as Ransomware as a service (RaaS) has existed for over a decade now, with hackers and their affiliates collaborating.

Hackers develop models for ransomware attacks and sell them to affiliates, who use them to intimidate potential victims. Under this arrangement, the hacker would be entitled to every ransom paid through an affiliate’s channel.

In the first quarter of 2022, 31 RaaS extortion groups operated worldwide, compared to 19 during the same period in 2021.

Spyware Statistics

Spyware is a secretive type of software that collects information from your computer without you knowing it.

80% of internet users have encountered spyware.

Spyware can be infected by clicking a link, ad, or pop-up. Even legitimate sites may have viruses embedded in links unknowingly.

Computers usually have about 93% of what’s required for spyware to operate. In this sense, they are an increasing risk since they don’t need much human involvement for effectiveness.

Malwarebytes Products

Malwarebytes has Two Premium Products for personal and business use The details are as follows:

Plan One: This plan is priced at $3.75 monthly or $44.99 yearly and includes features like advanced antivirus protection, safe web browsing, and always-on protection in real time. It can be used on a single device only and supports Mac, Android, iOS, Chrome, and Windows platforms.

Plan Two: This plan is offered for $6.67 per month or $79.99 annually and covers up to five devices with the same compatibility as plan one.

Plan Three: This one is called Premium Plus Privacy VPN; it costs $8.33 a month or $99.99 per year if it covers five devices like the other two plans but has some additional VPN features.

There are two versions meant for various requirements:

Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection: The price starts from 69 dollars ninety-nine cents per device yearly and includes some features such as uninstall prevention, device control, and support available around the clock.

Malwarebytes Endpoint Detection and Response: This version, which goes for eighty-four dollars ninety-nine cents annually, offers real-time monitoring as well as effective isolation potentialities

Revenue and Financial Performance

Its financial performance has mirrored the growth of the user base for Malwarebytes.

According to Malwarebytes statistics, in 2023, the company generated approximately US$ 300 million in revenue, an increase of 12% from the preceding year, 2022.

This revenue growth was mainly due to the strong sales of its premium products, including Malwarebytes Premium and Malwarebytes for Teams, which are much preferred by small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The 2024 projection pause shows revenue growth at an additional 10%, putting it at about $330 million US dollars.

New product and service launches, along with enterprise offerings expansion, are expected to support this increase.

Over time, the move towards subscription-based models has provided Malwarebytes with a steady stream of recurring revenues, thus contributing to its financial stability.

Product Development and Innovations

In 2023, Malwarebytes statistics released new features that advanced the existing products. These included enhanced real-time protection, improved threat detection algorithms, and easier-to-use interfaces.

The company also launched Malwarebytes Privacy, a VPN service that enables users to browse the Internet privately and securely.

Malwarebytes statistics anticipates launching advanced threat detection technologies powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in 2024. This move will help the company keep ahead of changing cyber threats and provide users with more comprehensive security.

Industry Impact and Competitor Comparison

Malwarebytes significantly affects the cybersecurity industry, especially at consumer or SME levels.

This is evident in their high-end, simple-to-understand, and-use products, which are different from those of their rivals, including Norton, McAfee, and Bitdefender. Even with bigger shares in the market, Malwarebytes has found its way by offering better malware detection and removal features.

For example, in 2023, Malwarebytes had around a 7% share of the global cybersecurity software market.

Compared to 2022, this showed some growth due to continuous marketing strategies executed by the company.

In addition, Malwarebytes’s predicted increase in market shares will be 8% in 2024, owing to increased software installations and other improvements to its product lines.

Conclusion

Malwarebytes has experienced continuous growth and innovation in the cybersecurity sector, as evidenced by its ever-increasing number of users and revenue. This is made possible through its determination to safeguard customers against sophisticated online attacks and its investment in developing cutting-edge technologies.

As per Malwarebytes statistics, it is now one of the leading contenders in this field. Moreover, with ongoing expansion and transformation efforts, it will probably confirm its dominant position in global cyberspace further while still providing operational solutions for an increasing user population.

Shared On:



FAQ . What is Malwarebytes, and what are its key features?



Malwarebytes is a renowned cybersecurity firm founded in 2008. It specialises in detecting and eradicating malware. Among its primary features are advanced antivirus protection, real-time threat detection, safe web browsing, and uninstall protection. It offers various products, such as Malwarebytes Premium, Malwarebytes for Teams, and Malwarebytes Privacy VPN. How has Malwarebytes performed financially in recent years?



Malwarebytes’ revenue for 2023 was about $300 million, an increase of 12% from 2022. Strong sales of premium products and an expanding user base contributed to the revenue growth. According to its projections, earnings are set to grow by another 10% in 2024, bringing the total amount to nearly $330 million. What were the key statistics about malware attacks globally in 2023?



In 2023, there were 6.06 billion malware attacks worldwide, a 10% increase from the previous year. The highest number of incidences recorded occurred in 2018 when there were 10.5 billion attacks globally. Trojans and Emotet are the most common types of malware observed, with huge impacts on the manufacturing and healthcare sectors. How does Malwarebytes compare to other cybersecurity vendors?



As of May 2023, Symantec Corporation led the Windows anti-malware market with a 77% share, while Malwarebytes had around 7% of the global cybersecurity software market. Despite its smaller market share compared to some competitors, Malwarebytes stands out for its high-quality malware detection and user-friendly products. What are some recent developments and innovations from Malwarebytes?



In 2023, Malwarebytes introduced enhanced real-time protection, improved threat detection algorithms, and an updated user interface. The company also launched Malwarebytes Privacy, a VPN service. Looking ahead to 2024, Malwarebytes plans to incorporate advanced AI and machine learning technologies to enhance its threat detection capabilities.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza