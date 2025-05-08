Thanksgiving Statistics By Shopping Trends And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Thanksgiving Statistics: Thanksgiving is a widely celebrated national holiday in the United States, observed by approximately 91% of Americans. It serves as a time for families and friends to gather, express gratitude, and enjoy a traditional feast. In 2024, around 46 million turkeys were consumed during Thanksgiving, accounting for about half of the annual turkey sales in the country.

The average cost of a Thanksgiving meal for ten people was approximately USD 58.08, reflecting a 5% decrease from the previous year, primarily due to lower turkey prices. Beyond the meal, Americans spend an estimated USD 1.2 billion on Thanksgiving turkeys annually. The holiday also sees significant travel, with about 38% of adults driving to their Thanksgiving destinations.

These statistics highlight the cultural and economic significance of Thanksgiving in the United States. In this article, we will delve into Thanksgiving statistics to provide more insight.

An average population is predicted to spend between USD 26 and USD 100 on Thanksgiving.

Minnesota is a very famous and huge turkey-producing state that has raised almost 40 million.

In 2022, 96% of U.S. households celebrated Thanksgiving, with 72% making adjustments to traditional plans due to COVID-19. This indicates families' resilience and adaptability during challenging times.

Teenage customers were less likely to celebrate Thanksgiving, and those who planned to celebrate this holiday were prone to favor various options.

In Spain, they don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but some Americans there still keep the tradition.

The length of the time of median American man will need to spend almost 10 hours to burn the 4,500 calories consumed at the median Thanksgiving meal.

Online purchases have been going on forever, but almost 68% of shoppers are now avoiding the Black Friday experience of shopping in the market.

Smoking materials cause an average of 17,200 home fires per year, with numbers typically increasing during the holiday season.

home fires per year, with numbers typically increasing during the holiday season. The Eastern Caribbean Island of Saint Lucia observes a harvest-based Thanksgiving, emphasizing communal celebrations and gratitude for successful harvests, which are particularly significant in agricultural communities.

Canada harvested 5.69 million tonnes of potatoes in 2021. In 2022, farmers planted 385,128 acres of spuds, with over 20% of the acreage in Prince Edward Island.

Nearly 7% of people wish to enjoy their Thanksgiving at a restaurant, but they are sometimes unaware of the location.

In August 2022, Canadian wheat production reached 281,000 tonnes, generating 210,000 tonnes of wheat flour. This year's wheat production is expected to surpass the 2021's, which is good news due to earlier price increases.

According to Nielsen, the buyers will purchase 365 million pounds of turkey one week before Thanksgiving, 193 million pounds of potatoes, and 77 million pounds of ham during Thanksgiving week.

one week before Thanksgiving, , and during Thanksgiving week. In Canada, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the second Monday in October, unlike in the U.S., where it’s in November.

According to Thanksgiving statistics, the estimated amount spent on a Thanksgiving turkey is USD 949 million each year.

each year. Almost 56% of the population says that offering meat-free food options for Thanksgiving is essential.

Nearly 83% of the people in the United States stated that their favorite Thanksgiving dish is turkey, followed by mashed potatoes at 78%.

A great holiday feast for almost ten is expected to cost USD 61.17 in 2023. It is considerably different from 2022, when a similar meal cost almost USD 64.05.

in 2023. It is considerably different from 2022, when a similar meal cost almost . The length of the time of median American man will need to spend almost 10 hours to burn the 4,500 calories consumed at the median Thanksgiving meal.

consumed at the median Thanksgiving meal. In 2022, Americans spent almost USD 1 billion purchasing turkeys on the occasion of Thanksgiving.

purchasing turkeys on the occasion of Thanksgiving. People in the United States eat a median of 3,000 to 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving.

What Is Thanksgiving?

In the United States, Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday, and this year, it occurs on Thursday, November 28th. In 1621, Plymouth colonists from England and the Native American Wampanoag people shared an autumn harvest feast that was acknowledged as one of the first Thanksgiving festivals in the colonies. Thanksgiving is among the holidays, and we give ourselves open time to eat all the delicacies like turkey, pies, and sides.

General Thanksgiving Statistics

In the past years, there were almost 42,000 runners in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Marathon.

Around 57% of the population in the United States asserts that they should eat turkey sandwiches that are made out of leftovers after Thanksgiving.

In 2022, almost 23.8 million people watched the Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders Thanksgiving NFL game.

In the history of Thanksgiving, the largest turkey on record weighed 86 pounds.

Almost 20% of the households in the United States buy a fresh, never-frozen turkey for the Thanksgiving celebration.

In past years, 77% of the population avoided non–immediate family get-togethers for Thanksgiving.

Virtually 19% of Thanksgiving meals are ham and turkey.

(Source: fb.org)

The above chart shows the cost of Thanksgiving dinner items year over year. The cost of the slides is more than the cost of the turkey.

As per Thanksgiving Statistics, almost 3.5 million people attended the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade personally.

The first-ever Thanksgiving was prolonged for three days, with almost 53 Pilgrims and 90 Native of the United States attending.

According to a recent survey, about 47% of people in the United States create leftover dishes at Thanksgiving.

Around 91% of the Thanksgiving hosts cook the turkey using the oven-roasting method.

Mostly, 18% of the population makes their Thanksgiving stuffing with cornbread.

Almost 46 million Turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving.

The average person’s revenue for the five-day Thanksgiving period is USD 325.

The length of the time of median American man will need to spend almost 10 hours to burn the 4,500 calories consumed at the median Thanksgiving meal.

The estimated cost of a person in the United States spends almost USD 949 million on Thanksgiving turkeys every year, with almost 40 million turkeys killed to celebrate the day.

Around USD 26 million in property loss is caused by people building fires every Thanksgiving.

Almost 77% of people celebrating Thanksgiving try to avoid discussing politics at the dining table.

On 3rd October 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed that Thanksgiving would be a national holiday.

Currently, four towns in the United States are named after Turkey: Turkey, NC, Turkey Creek, LA, Turkey, TX, and Turkey Creek, AZ.

Thanksgiving Dinner Statistics

Almost 3,150 to 4,500 calories are consumed in Thanksgiving dinner.

An American consumes around 7.2 billion calories on Thanksgiving each year, and only turkey provides this amount.

It takes around 10 hours at a median for men to burn 4,500 calories.

Around 13% of the citizens of the United States plan to get takeout from a restaurant or go out to eat for Thanksgiving.

Nearly USD 64.05 is the average cost of 10 people’s Thanksgiving dinner.

The world’s most expensive Thanksgiving dinner, valued at almost USD 150k, was served at New York City’s Old Homestead Steakhouse.

Almost 40 million Turkeys are killed for Thanksgiving every year.

Around 64% of the people in the United States say that they might consider an alternative to turkey for the center dish on the table because of the rising cost of the meat.

Almost 54% of people in the United States say that they will try adding new side dish recipes to the menu.

Around 100k and more questions are answered by the Butterball Turkey hotline every November and December.

There are almost seven guests, including family members, for a Thanksgiving dinner.

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

The above chart shows the preferred location for celebrating Thanksgiving among Americans as of 2023.

As we can see, 54% of the population likes to celebrate Thanksgiving dinner at home.

About 35% of the people wish to enjoy their Thanksgiving with relatives.

Generally, 11% of the people wish to enjoy their Thanksgiving with their friends.

Nearly 7% of people wish to enjoy their Thanksgiving at a restaurant, or they sometimes need to be informed of the location.

Around 5% of people wish to enjoy their Thanksgiving by helping out at a homeless shelter.

Virtually 3% of people wish to enjoy their Thanksgiving at a parade or any other place.

Thanksgiving Food Statistics

Almost 46 million turkeys are consumed at the time of Thanksgiving, as per the Thanksgiving statistics.

A great holiday feast for almost ten is expected to cost USD 61.17 in 2023. It is considerably different from 2022, when a similar meal cost almost USD 64.05.

The median Thanksgiving meal has almost 3,000 calories and around 160 grams of fat.

As per Venngage, the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner was around USD 181,000.

The Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York City offers the nation’s most expensive Thanksgiving dinner for 12 people. The dinner also included two free-range turkeys of 20 pounds, edible gold flakes, high-quality saffron, and other spices from the Middle East, as well as bread and pork stuffing that is made up of sourdough bread that is imported from the UK, and port imported from Japan. It also has candied sweet potatoes that are cooked in cinnamon imported from Sri Lanka and Echire butter from France. Also, the cranberry sauce is connected with strawberries from Canada, Mexico, and Japan, as well as a bit of French wine.

(Source: wallethub.com)

In the above chart, we can see America’s Favourite Thanksgiving Dishes.

Around 83% of Thanksgiving dinner in Turkey is preferred by Americans.

Almost 78% of Mashed potatoes are wished by the population in the United States on Thanksgiving dinner.

Nearly 77% of the population in the United States wishes for a stuffed or dressed dinner on Thanksgiving.

At most, 74% of breads or rolls are preferred by the population for Thanksgiving dinner.

65% of sweet potatoes or yams are preferred to be e0aten at Thanksgiving.

Around 52% of cranberry sauce is preferred by the population in the United States.

Around 68% of the population in America will have turkey for Thanksgiving dinner.

Almost 50% of Americans will serve mashed potatoes and dressing/ stuffing at the Thanksgiving dinner.

(Source: wallethub.com)

The above chart shows the Americans’ liking of their pies.

Americans prefer pie with 23% pumpkin, 14% bean, 8% sweet potato, 6% chocolate, 5% cherry, 5% blueberry, and 27% other.

Almost 56% of the population says that offering meat-free food options for Thanksgiving is essential.

Thankful Toasts are made with Wine, Beer, and Whiskey.

Around 3.1% median number of drinks consumed by men on Thanksgiving Day.

Almost 2.4% median number of drinks eaten by women on Thanksgiving.

Nearly 26% of the people in the United States plan to host a Thanksgiving dinner.

Almost 97% of the people in the United States say that they celebrate Thanksgiving.

Almost 11% of the Thanksgiving dinner hosts say that they regret hosting alread,y ahead of Thanksgiving.

(Source: statista.com)

The average cost that hosts spend on Thanksgiving dinner is USD 396, which includes drinks, food, and decoration materials.

An average American spends almost 9.6 hours preparing dinner.

The average cost of a 16-pound whole frozen turkey is around USD 28.82.

According to Thanksgiving statistics, the estimated amount spent on a Thanksgiving turkey is USD 949 million each year.

Practically 11% of the people in the United States buy their turkey in the week of Thanksgiving.

Almost 53% of the people in the United States say that they eat leftovers for 2 to 3 days after hosting Thanksgiving.

Almost 47% of the people plan to visit a Friendsgiving gathering.

Around 77% of the United States population thinks that Thanksgiving is not a good time to discuss politics with the family.

Americans purchase an average of 80 million pounds of cranberries during the Thanksgiving season.

Almost 13% of Americans plan to dine out or grab a takeaway from a restaurant for a family dinner.

Almost 64% of the citizens in the United States will consider Turkey as a main dish because of the rising cost of meat.

(Source: statista.com)

There are many traditional family feasts, and people fly to buy abundant amounts of ham, cranberries, potatoes, and other items.

According to Nielsen, the buyers will purchase 365 million pounds of turkey one week before Thanksgiving, 193 million pounds of potatoes, and 77 million pounds of ham during Thanksgiving week.

The people will also consume almost USD 137 million of frozen vegetables, USD 117 million of frozen sweet goods, and almost USD 74 million of spices.

According to Thanksgiving Statistics, 54% of people in the United States said that they are considering adding new side dish recipes to their menus.

Almost 41% of Americans wish for gravy for dinner dishes.

Around 56% of people prefer meat-free dinner options in the United States.

Thanksgiving By The Numbers 2023

Between 2022 and 2023, 45% of the year-on-year increase in the count of turkeys increased.

Nearly 83% of the people in the United States stated that their favorite Thanksgiving dish is turkey, followed by mashed potatoes at 78%.

Around 36% of the population buys their turkey a week before Thanksgiving Day or a week before.

As per Statista, around 67% of the population in the U.S. says that Thanksgiving is almost being thankful.

42% of the population in the U.S. consumes their Thanksgiving meals between 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, the share of the United States population that spent Thanksgiving only with their immediate family had decreased to 31%.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, around 50% of the American people celebrate Thanksgiving in the company of their immediate family.

People in the United States eat a median of 3,000 to 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving.

In 2021, sales of “tofurkey,” a plant-based turkey substitute, increased almost 22% across Thanksgiving.

Generally, 73% of Americans agree that the best thing about having a Thanksgiving party is a fridge full of leftovers for the next day.

Countries Celebrating Thanksgiving Statistics

Almost 88 out of every 100 Americans eat turkey on Thanksgiving Day. That’s a lot of turkey!

In Canada, they celebrate Thanksgiving on the second Monday in October. It’s a bit different from the U.S., where it’s in November.

In Liberia, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the first Thursday of November, unlike in the U.S., where it’s on the fourth Thursday.

Germany has a holiday like Thanksgiving called Erntedank. It’s celebrated in late September or early October. It’s all about being thankful for the harvest.

On November 23, Japan has Labor Thanksgiving Day, a day to thank workers.

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

In the Netherlands, they have a Thanksgiving Day service at Pieterskerk on the American Thanksgiving morning.

In Grenada, they have Thanksgiving Day on October 25 to remember when the U.S. helped them in 1983.

In the U.K., many people celebrate Thanksgiving, even though it’s not an official holiday there.

About 44 out of every 100 Americans plan to celebrate Thanksgiving only with their immediate family.

In France, they don’t celebrate Thanksgiving. They see it as something just for North America.

Brazil doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but it has a day to give thanks to God on the fourth Thursday in November.

Christians celebrate Thanksgiving Day in India. It usually happens in August.

In Spain, they don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but some Americans there still keep the tradition.

In Russia, they don’t celebrate Thanksgiving. They see it as something only for North America.

In Poland, they don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but they have a festival called Dozynki for the harvest.

Over 54 million Americans are expected to travel during Thanksgiving.

In Canada, Thanksgiving traces its roots back to explorer Martin Frobisher’s 1578 voyage. It symbolizes gratitude for survival and bountiful harvests.

(Source: google.com)

Parliament declared it a national holiday in 1879, with festivities centering around the second Monday in October. This presents an occasion for businesses to tap into seasonal markets and promote products associated with feasting and gratitude.

The Eastern Caribbean Island of Saint Lucia observes a harvest-based Thanksgiving, emphasizing communal celebrations and gratitude for successful harvests, which are particularly significant in agricultural communities.

This cultural aspect provides avenues for businesses to engage with local communities through sponsorship or product promotions aligned with harvest-themed festivities.

Grenada’s Thanksgiving, commemorating the 1983 U.S. military intervention, underscores themes of remembrance and gratitude.

While not directly related to the American tradition, this event presents businesses with opportunities to participate in commemorative activities or support initiatives that promote gratitude and unity within the community.

In the Turks and Caicos Islands, the National Day of Thanksgiving marks the end of hurricane season, highlighting resilience and gratitude for survival. This presents opportunities for businesses to engage in corporate social responsibility efforts focused on disaster relief or community resilience initiatives.

Japan’s Labor Thanksgiving Day, rooted in ancient harvest festivals, celebrates labor rights and community involvement. This cultural observance offers businesses opportunities to engage in philanthropic activities or promote products and services that align with the themes of gratitude and community empowerment.

Erntedankfest in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland is an autumn harvest celebration that emphasizes gratitude for abundance and good fortune. This presents opportunities for businesses to cater to traditional markets by offering seasonal products and organizing festive events that resonate with local customs.

Liberia’s National Thanksgiving Day, influenced by American settlers, emphasizes communal gatherings and gratitude for blessings. Businesses can capitalize on this cultural event by offering special promotions or sponsoring community activities that foster a sense of unity and gratitude.

In the Netherlands, Leiden’s commemoration of American settlers underscores the historical connection between the two nations. It presents opportunities for businesses to participate in cultural events or promote products associated with Thanksgiving traditions.

Norfolk Island’s Thanksgiving tradition, inspired by American whalers, emphasizes communal celebration and gratitude. Businesses can engage with local communities by sponsoring festivities or offering products aligned with the spirit of thankfulness.

Brazil’s Dia de Ação de Graças, inspired by the American holiday, is celebrated with feasting and gratitude. While not an official holiday, it presents opportunities for businesses to cater to consumer demand for Thanksgiving-themed products and services, capitalizing on family gatherings and festive traditions.

Thanksgiving Shopping Trends And Spending Statistics

Almost 82% of the population plans to shop during Cyber Week 2023.

According to the Thanksgiving Statistics, almost 2.5 times more people will shop generally online than in the market.

Online purchases have been around forever, but almost 68% of shoppers are now avoiding the Black Friday experience of shopping in the market.

The online buyers will generally visit Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

Almost 23% of the people plan to visit a local store to shop for the Thanksgiving festival.

Just 18% of the buyers wish to wait more than 1 hour in line.

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

According to statistics, many Americans plan to spend almost USD 101 to USD 200 on Thanksgiving.

Only 5% of the customers plan to spend more than USD 300 during Thanksgiving.

An average population is predicted to spend between USD 26 and USD 100 on Thanksgiving.

In 2022, almost 29% of the people in the United States plan to spend more than USD 500 on traveling during the season of Thanksgiving.

In 2022, customers spent almost USD 5.29 billion on online shopping, and it has broken the record for the last few years.

A median of almost five days during the Thanksgiving season, people spend around USD 325.

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

In the above chart, we can see the time to begin Holiday Shopping between 2021 and 2023.

Almost 45% of the population in 2021, 56% of the population in 2022, and 50% of the population in 2023 planned to start their Thanksgiving shopping in October or earlier.

Around 42% of the population in 2021, 35% of the population in 2022, and 40% of the population in 2023 planned to start their Thanksgiving shopping in November.

Around 11% of the population in 2021, 9% of the population in 2022, and 10% of the population in 2023 planned to start their Thanksgiving shopping in December.

Around 2% of the population in 2021 and 1% of the population in 2022 planned to start their Thanksgiving shopping in January.

Thanksgiving Turkey Trends

According to the Thanksgiving Statistics, in 2022, almost 5.19 billion pounds of Turkey were produced in the United States.

As per the survey, 88% of the people in the United States consume Turkey on Thanksgiving.

In 2022, Americans spent almost USD 1 billion purchasing turkeys on the occasion of Thanksgiving.

Roughly 77% of the turkeys sold in the entire year are sold in November, which is equal to around 400 million pounds of poultry.

(Reference: farmdocdaily.illinois.edu)

The above chart shows the amount of protein that US consumers will have on their Thanksgiving tables in 2023.

Almost 89.7% Turkey, 6.3% non-turkey bird (goose/duck/game hen), 18.8% Beef (prime rib/steak),30.3% of Pork (Ham), 5.6% of Lamb, 11.3% of fish or other seafood, 7.3% non-meat protein (tofu/beans) and 2.0% of other delicacies.

Minnesota is a very famous and huge turkey-producing state that has raised almost 40 million.

Despite the Thanksgiving holiday being in November, the National Turkey Lovers Month is in June.

In the table below, we shall see how the proteins that customers in the US say they will be on their Thanksgiving table in 2023 by age:

18-24 years 25-34 years 35-44 years 45-54 years 55-64 years 65+ years Turkey 91.1% 89.6% 92.5% 89.5% 89.8% 87.2% Non-Turkey 7.1% 10.4% 6.85 6.2% 5.4% 2.8% Beef 25.0% 30.5% 26.0% 16.7% 10.9% 9.5% Pork 44.6% 42.9% 28.8% 32.1% 21.8% 21.8% Lamb 10.7% 9.15 10.3% 3.1% 4.1% 0.6% Fish or other seafood 21.4% 18.2% 14.4% 9.3% 9.5% 2.8% Non-meat protein 19.6% 12.3% 8.2% 4.9% 4.1% 3.4% Other 1.8% 0.0% 0.7% 1.2% 1.4% 0.0%

Teenage customers were less likely to celebrate Thanksgiving, and those who planned to celebrate this holiday were prone to favor various options.

The percentage of every age group shows those who are celebrating Thanksgiving with a meal.

Younger customers are more likely to show that they have planned to have multiple types of protein at a meal than older consumers.

Plans for non-meat proteins were also more common for young customers than older customers, with around 19.6% of those 18 to 24 years old indicating they planned to serve a non-meat protein at Thanksgiving dinner.

Thanksgiving Injury And Safety Statistics

Thanksgiving is a popular time for gatherings and feasting, but it also comes with increased risks, particularly related to fires and accidents.

Safety precautions are crucial to prevent unfortunate incidents.

During Thanksgiving, the number of home-cooking fires triples compared to an average day. In 2020, around 1,400 cooking fires were reported on Thanksgiving Day alone.

Approximately 70% of accidents involving turkey fryers result in severe burns, emphasizing the importance of using these devices cautiously.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported approximately 800 deaths from traffic accidents during the Thanksgiving holiday period in 2021.

Nearly half (47%) of Thanksgiving Day cooking fires are caused by ranges or cooktops, highlighting the need for careful monitoring and preventive measures.

In 2020, over 200,000 people sustained injuries in kitchen accidents, many occurring during the holiday season.

Cooking tools were included in 49% of stated house fires and contributed to 21% of home fire deaths.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade attracted a predicted 17 million viewers in 2021, indicating a significant number of people out and about on Thanksgiving Day.

Candles pose a significant fire risk during holidays, with Christmas, New Year’s Day, and Thanksgiving being the top three days for candle-related fires.

Approximately 35% of Thanksgiving fires start in the kitchen, followed by 20% in the living room, underlining the importance of being vigilant in these areas.

Smoking materials result in an average of 17,200 home fires every year, with numbers typically increasing during the holiday season.

In 2022, 96% of US households celebrated Thanksgiving, with 72% making adjustments to traditional plans due to the pandemic. This indicates the resilience and adaptability of families during challenging times.

Ensuring safety during Thanksgiving festivities is paramount, with a focus on preventing fires, accidents, and other mishaps that could dampen the holiday spirit.

Almost 4,000 home fires happen every Thanksgiving because of electrical malfunctions and open flames.

According to the Thanksgiving Statistics, there are three times more cooking-related house fires on Thanksgiving Day on average.

Around 33.3% of cooking fires start with the ignition of food like fat, grease, or oil.

Nearly 35% of the Thanksgiving holiday traffic casualties involve a drunk driver.

More people travel on the road, which can result in rear-end accidents and road rage.

The long travel and holiday road trips can result in more frustrated drivers on the road.

Thanksgiving Travel Statistics

Almost 46.9 million of the population in the United States traveled more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving.

Globally, people have driven almost 41.9 million to their Thanksgiving dinners.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving, between 3:00 and 5:00 pm, is the worst time to travel before Thanksgiving.

The traffic improves by almost 60% between Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Almost 36.1 million people have flown to their Thanksgiving dinners, as per the Thanksgiving statistics.

If people fly out on Thanksgiving Day rather than the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, they could save USD 40 per trip.

A Friday or a Tuesday for a return flight is almost 25% less than a Saturday, Sunday, or Monday.

Thanksgiving Statistics Of Canada

Thanksgiving is here, and Canadians are gearing up for a delicious meal! Let’s take a look at some key stats:

Turkey Farms: In 2021, Canada had 2,225 farms producing turkeys, totalling nearly 6.1 million birds.

Ontario led the pack with 40.3% of the total turkeys. Southern Ontario alone had 1.5 million birds, more than the combined total of the three Prairie provinces.

Manitobans had nearly half a turkey each, way ahead of Nova Scotia and Ontario.

In August 2022, Canadian wheat production reached 281,000 tonnes, generating 210,000 tonnes of wheat flour. This year’s wheat production is expected to surpass 2021’s2021, which is good news due to earlier price increases.

Prices for bakery products, sugar, confectionery, fruit, and nuts rose by double digits in August 2022 compared to the previous year.

Canadian farmers harvested 84,458 tonnes of pumpkins in 2021, a slight dip from 2020 but a significant increase from 2008.

In 2021, Canadian farmers produced 347,125 tonnes of apples, 142,779 tonnes of fresh blueberries, and 155,064 tonnes of fresh cranberries.

Canada harvested 5.69 million tonnes of potatoes in 2021. In 2022, farmers planted 385,128 acres of spuds, with over 20% of the acreage in Prince Edward Island.

Canadians tend to buy more tableware, kitchenware, cookware, and bakeware during the fourth quarter (October to December) compared to other times of the year.

In conclusion, Canadians are preparing for a bountiful Thanksgiving meal with plenty of turkey, pie, and all the trimmings.

Most Traditional Thanksgiving Foods

Turkey -The turkey is roasted and cooked in an oven or even on an open fire.

Mashed Potatoes—Mashed potatoes are peeled, boiled, and then mashed in a creamy dish.

Cranberry Sauce—Cranberry sauce, with its sweet and tangy flavor, is the best side dish for Turkey.

Corn—Corn is served grilled or boiled, or creamed corn, which is mashed corn soup or a sauce.

Green Bean Casserole- Green bean casserole is a classic dish often served during holidays or family gatherings. Its a simple yet comforting combination of ingredients that makes it a favorite for many.

Candied Yams – They are made out of sweet potatoes and taste just like candies.

Pumpkin Pie – Pumpkin pie is a beloved dessert, particularly popular during the autumn months and Thanksgiving celebrations in the United States. It features a smooth and velvety filling made primarily from pumpkin puree, eggs, sugar, and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger.

Brussels sprouts are a very healthy vegetable that is often eaten as a side dish. People love them or sometimes hate them.

Cornbread – Cornbread is a traditional American quick bread made primarily from cornmeal, which gives it a distinctive texture and flavor. It’s typically leavened with baking powder or baking soda, resulting in a dense yet crumbly texture. Cornbread can be made using various recipes, often incorporating ingredients like flour, eggs, milk or buttermilk, sugar, and sometimes additional flavorings such as bacon, cheese, or jalapeños for a savory twist.

Deviled Eggs – Deviled eggs are a classic appetizer or side dish made from hard-boiled eggs that have been halved, with their yolks removed and mixed with various ingredients to create a creamy filling. The yolks are typically mashed and combined with mayonnaise, mustard, and seasonings like salt, pepper, and paprika.

Butternut squash soup- Butternut squash soup is a creamy and comforting dish made primarily from butternut squash, a winter squash known for its sweet and nutty flavor. To prepare the soup, the squash is typically peeled, seeded, and cubed, then roasted or simmered until tender.

Conclusion

Thanksgiving is a significant occasion for Americans, with 96% of the population observing it annually. Approximately 46 million turkeys are consumed during the holiday period, with 91% being cooked using oven-roasted methods. The average cost for feeding ten people at a Thanksgiving meal is USD 48.90. On this day, an average American consumes around 4500 calories in a single sitting.

Nearly 50 million Americans travel to spend time with their loved ones during the holidays. Retailers capitalize on the Thanksgiving fervor, with online sales reaching USD 5.1 billion in 2020. After the celebrations, 57% of Americans repurpose turkey leftovers to make sandwiches. These Thanksgiving statistics highlight the enduring popularity and economic impact of Thanksgiving in the United States.

