Top 10 Indian OTT Platforms Statistics By Revenue, Demographics And Facts (2025)

Top 10 Indian OTT Platforms Statistics: The Indian OTT (Over-The-Top) platform market has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments in the country’s media and entertainment industry. OTT platforms provide digital streaming services that deliver video content, including movies, TV shows, sports, and original series, directly to viewers over the Internet, bypassing traditional cable or satellite television.

As of 2024, the Indian OTT market continues to expand, with millions of users accessing these platforms daily, making it one of the most vibrant and competitive OTT markets globally. This article includes several current trends and analyses from different insights that will guide you accordingly.

The OTT video market in India is expected to make $4.06 billion in revenue in 2024.

in revenue in 2024. This revenue is expected to grow by 7.43% each year from 2024 to 2029, reaching about USD 5.81 billion by 2029.

each year from 2024 to 2029, reaching about by 2029. The biggest market in India is Video Streaming (SVoD), with a market value of $2.02 billion in 2024.

in 2024. Compared globally, the United States is approached to make the most money from this, with revenue of USD 132.9 billion in the same period.

in the same period. The average money each user spends on Indian OTT video services will reach about USD 8.26 in 2024.

in 2024. The top 10 Indian OTT Platforms’ Statistics in 2024 show that Disney+ Hotstar boasts over 100 million active subscribers, a 10% increase from 2023.

increase from 2023. This platform’s revenue is supposed to reach around USD 1.5 billion by the end of this year, primarily driven by the popularity of IPL (Indian Premier League) and exclusive Disney content.

The next two leading OTT platforms in India are Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, which will have around 65 million and 50 million subscribers in 2024.

and subscribers in 2024. The total number of users in the Indian OTT video market will reach 634.3 million by the end of 2029.

by the end of 2029. The percentage of people using OTT services is predicted to be 34.1% in 2024 and is expected to grow to 42.2% by 2029.

Disney+ Hotstar is India’s top OTT platform, with over 100 million active subscribers, 10% more than last year.

The next two leading OTT platforms in India are Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, which will have around 65 million (+7%) and 50 million (+5%) subscribers, respectively, in the same year.

Furthermore, in 2024, other Indian OTT platforms’ total number of subscribers is followed by ZEE5: 40 million with a growth of 6% from 2023, SonyLIV: 35 million (+6%), Voot: 30 million (+5%), MX Player: 45 million, ALTBalaji: 15 million, Aha: 10 million, and Eros Now: 12 million.

By Market Revenue And Share

Top 10 Indian OTT Platforms Statistics also states that Disney+ Hotstar’s overall market revenue in 2024 will be around USD 1.5 billion, primarily driven by the popularity of IPL (Indian Premier League) and exclusive Disney content.

This OTT platform accounts for the highest Indian OTT market share of approximately 30%.

Amazon Prime Video in India is supposed to generate around USD 1 billion in revenue by 2024 and hold an 18% market share in the Indian OTT sector.

Other estimated Indian OTT platforms’ respective market revenue and share by this year are followed by Netflix: USD 800 million (14%), ZEE5: USD 500 million (10%), SonyLIV: USD 450 million (9%), Voot: USD 400 million (8%), MX Player: USD 250 million (7%), ALTBalaji: USD 150 million (3%), Aha: USD 100 million (2%), and Eros Now: USD 120 million (2%).

By Subscription Rate

OTT Platform Monthly Subscription Rate Yearly Subscription Rate Disney+ Hotstar $4.99 (₹399) $19.99 (₹1499) Amazon Prime Video $1.99 (₹149) $13.99 (₹999 Netflix $6.99 (₹499 for the basic plan) $83.88 (₹599 per month, ₹7199 yearly) ZEE5 $1.49 (₹99) $7.99 (₹599) SonyLIV $3.99 (₹299) $18.99 (₹1499) Voot $1.99 (₹149) $9.99 (₹999) MX Player Free (Ad-supported), $2.99 (₹299 for ad-free experience) Free (Ad-supported), $29.99 (₹999 for ad-free experience) ALTBalaji $0.99 (₹99) $3.99 (₹299) Aha $1.49 (₹99) $7.99 (₹499) Eros Now $1.99 (₹149) $9.99 (₹999)

Indian OTT Video By Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

The top 10 Indian OTT Platforms Statistics further state that in 2024, OTT Video advertising revenue will reach around USD 1.32 billion.

During the same duration, other revenue is followed by Pay-per-view (USD 0.35 billion), Video Downloads (USD 0.38 billion), and Video Streaming (USD 2.02 billion).

As per Top 10 Indian OTT Platforms Statistics, OTT Video revenue generated and YoY change in the coming years are described in the table below:

Year

(USD billion) OTT Video Advertising Per-View (TVoD) Video Downloads (EST) Video Streaming (SVoD) 2025 1.40 (5.9%) 0.37 (7.6%) 0.39 (2.9%) 2.30 (13.7%) 2026 1.47 (5%) 0.40 (7.3%) 0.40 (2.8%) 2.55 (10.9%) 2027 1.54 (4.7%) 0.43 (7.0%) 0.41 (2.7%) 2.77 (8.8%) 2028 1.61 (4.5%) 0.45 (6.6%) 0.42 (2.7%) 2.99 (8.1%) 2029 1.68 (4.3%) 0.48 (6.2%) 0.43 (2.6%) 3.22 (7.5%)

By Revenue FAST And AVoD

(Reference: statista.com)

According to the Top 10 Indian OTT Platforms Statistics, revenue expected to be generated by Advertising Video-on-Demand (AVoD) will be USD 1764 million in 2024, and Free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) will be USD 140.60 million.

On the other hand, in the Indian OTT platform, FAST and AVoD revenue and YoY revenue change in the coming years are forecasted to be:

Year

(USD million) Advertising Video-on-Demand (AVoD) Free ad-supported TV (FAST) 2025 2077 (17.8%) 194.70 (38.5%) 2026 2332 (12.3%) 243 (24.8%) 2027 2530 (8.5%) 281.50 (15.9%) 2028 2727 (7.8%) 310 (10.4%) 2029 2925 (7.3%) 332.10 (6.9%)

By Average Revenue Per User

(Reference: statista.com)

In the fiscal year 2024, the average revenue earned by Advertising Video-on-demand will be around USD 3.58, followed by Free ad-supported streaming TV (USD 1.06), OTT Video Advertising (USD 2.69), Pay-per-view (USD 3.34), Video Downloads (USD 4.59), and Video Streaming (USD 22.68).

Meanwhile, the average revenue estimated to be earned per user in the next years is detailed below:

Year (USD) Advertising Video-on-Demand (AVoD) Free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) OTT Video Advertising Pay-per-View (TVoD) Video Downloads (EST) Video Streaming (SVoD) 2025 3.99 1.37 2.69 3.44 4.65 23.63 2026 4.25 1.66 2.68 3.54 4.71 24.58 2027 4.38 1.90 2.67 3.64 4.77 25.54 2028 4.50 2.07 2.66 3.74 4.83 26.70 2029 4.61 2.18 2.65 3.82 4.89 27.78

Top 10 Indian OTT Platforms Statistics By Number Of Users In The OTT Video Segment

(Reference: statista.com)

The above elaborates that the total number of users in the OTT video segment of the media market in India in 2023 was 462.93 million and is expected to be 492.14 million by 2024.

Furthermore, Statista’s insights report that in the next few years, the expected number of users will be 2025 (520.86 million), 2026 (549.32 million), 2027 (577.65 million), and 2028 (605.98 million).

After ten years of continuous growth, the number of users is estimated to reach 634.31 million by 2029, setting a new record.

The number of users in the ‘OTT Video’ segment of the media market in India is expected to keep growing from 2024 to 2029, with an increase of 142.2 million users, which is a 28.89% rise.

Top Television Channels In India During Week 14 Of 2024, Ranked By Weekly Viewership

Star Plus continues to dominate Indian television. Its popular daily soaps and reality shows attract a large audience and have generated 1.2 billion impressions.

Sony SAB is known for its comedy shows. Sony SAB remains a favorite among Indian households, with around 900 million viewers weekly.

Colors TV maintains strong viewership with a mix of reality shows and dramas, accounting for 850 million viewers.

Zee TV continues to be a top contender with its variety of serials and reality content, which has resulted in 800 million viewers.

To date, Star Maa has 750 million viewers. It is a regional channel focusing on Telugu content and has a strong position in South India.

Similarly, other leading television channels in India by weekly viewership are as follows: Sony Entertainment Television (700 million), Zee Telugu (650 million), Colors Kannada (600 million), Sun TV (550 million), and Star Vijay (500 million).

Top Streaming & Online TV Websites In India By Ranking Analysis

In July 2024, the Indian streaming and online TV market kept growing, with many platforms leading the digital entertainment scene.

Platforms Global Rank Unique Monthly Visitors Average Visit Duration Bounce Rate Key Features Disney+ Hotstar #1 in India 120 million 15 minutes 20% Extensive sports coverage (IPL, cricket), Disney content, and a variety of regional and international shows. Amazon Prime Video #2 85 million 12 minutes 22% Diverse content library, including regional content and original series like The Family Man and Mirzapur. Netflix #3 70 million 10 minutes 25% High-quality original content, international series, and movies tailored to Indian audiences. ZEE5 #4 60 million 8 minutes 28% Extensive regional content, original series, and a mix of movies and TV shows in multiple languages. SonyLIV #5 55 million 9 minutes 26% Sports coverage, original series, and a mix of international and Indian content. Voot #6 50 million 7 minutes 30% Reality TV shows, regional content, and a variety of movies and series. MX Player #7 48 million 6 minutes 35% Free ad-supported streaming, regional content, and a wide range of movies and series. ALTBalaji #8 25 million 5 minutes 40% Bold and edgy original content aimed at a younger audience. Aha #9 22 million 5 minutes 38% Telugu-language content, including movies, TV shows, and original series. Eros Now #10 20 million 4 minutes 42% Extensive Bollywood movie library and music videos.

By Top OTT Advertising Platforms In 2024

Platforms Ad Revenue

(USD) Average Ad CPM

(Cost Per Thousand Impressions) Top Advertisers Disney+ Hotstar 750 million $2.5 FMCG, Automobiles, E-commerce YouTube 1.2 billion $3.0 Technology, Entertainment, Consumer Goods Amazon Prime Video 500 million $3.5 Retail, Electronics, Finance ZEE5 350 million $2.0 Regional Brands, FMCG, Media SonyLIV 300 million $2.8 Sports Brands, Automobiles, Entertainment Voot 250 million $1.8 E-commerce, Consumer Goods, Telecom MX Player 220 million $1.5 Local Businesses, FMCG, Retail ALTBalaji 100 million $1.2 Fashion, Beauty, Youth Brands Eros Now 80 million $1.0 Bollywood-related Brands, Consumer Goods Aha 70 million $1.4 Regional Brands, FMCG, Local Businesses

The Top Shows On Indian OTT Platforms

The table below represents all the top shows on OTT platforms, focusing on the number of people who watched them, their ratings, and their influence on the market in 2024.

Top Shows Total Viewership Average Episode Rating Total Streaming Hours Regions with Highest Viewership “The Family Man” (Amazon Prime Video) 80 million 9.2/10 (IMDb) 1.2 billion Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” (SonyLIV) 65 million 9.3/10 (IMDb) 900 million Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal “Mirzapur” (Amazon Prime Video) 75 million 8.5/10 (IMDb) 1.0 billion Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi “Sacred Games” (Netflix) 70 million 8.8/10 (IMDb) 950 million Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka “Aarya” (Disney+ Hotstar) 60 million 8.1/10 (IMDb) 800 million Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat “Paatal Lok” (Amazon Prime Video) 55 million 8.7/10 (IMDb) 700 million Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra “Kota Factory” (Netflix) 50 million 9.0/10 (IMDb) 600 million Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu “Asur” (Voot) 45 million 8.4/10 (IMDb) 550 million Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka “Made in Heaven” (Amazon Prime Video) 40 million 8.3/10 (IMDb) 500 million Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal “Special OPS” (Disney+ Hotstar) 35 million 8.6/10 (IMDb) 450 million Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat

OTTPlay Website Traffic Statistics By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The top 10 Indian OTT Platforms Statistics for 2024 show that India had 88.59% of the website’s total traffic, which has decreased by 27.91%.

During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: the United States = 2.18% (-24.1%), the United Arab Emirates = 1.03% (+46.93%), the United Kingdom = 0.97% (+10.51%), and Pakistan = 0.68% (+19.53).

Other countries collectively made up around 6.55% of visitors shared on ottplay.com.

By Age Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In May 2024, male and female users of ottplay.com were 66.7% and 33.3%, respectively.

The OTT Platforms Statistics by age group state that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, which is 37.75%.

23.62% of OTT Platform’s website users are aged 18 to 24 years.

In contrast, 16.14% and 9.99% belong to individuals aged 35 to 44 and 45 to 54, respectively.

Around 6.81% of users are aged between 55 to 64 years.

Nearly 5.68% of user shares of ottplay.com were contributed from the age group above 65 years.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

OTT Platform Statistics 2024 also shows that organic search generated the highest traffic rate to ottplay.com, 41.73%.

Almost 39.57% of the share is made up of direct traffic searches, while 11.5% is from paid searches.

Meanwhile, the website’s other traffic sources are referrals (4.6%), social (2.38%), mail (0.03%), and display (0.18%).

By Social Media Referral Rate

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Top 10 Indian OTT Platforms Statistics also reported that YouTube had the highest social media referral rate, with a 53.89% share compared to other social network traffic.

Twitter and Facebook each contributed a share of 19.27% and 16.62% on ottplay.com.

LinkedIn and WhatsApp capture 3.55% and 3.21% of the respective shares.

Other social network distribution collectively made up around 3.46% of shares on ottplay.com.

Preferred OTT Platforms To Watch Movies In India By Language

In 2024, people’s choice of OTT platforms in India to watch movies is very different depending on the language. For Hindi movies, Disney+ Hotstar holds the highest market share of 30%, followed by Amazon Prime Video (25%), Netflix (15%), and SonyLIV (10%).

Language-Specific Movies Aha Disney+ Hotstar Amazon Prime Video ZEE5 Netflix SonyLIV Hoichoi Telugu 40% 25% 20% 10% 5% – – Tamil – 30% 35% 10% 20% 5% – Malayalam – 30% 40% 15% 5% 10% – Kannada – 20% 30% 35% 5% 10% – Bengali – 5% 15% 25% 5% – 50% Marathi – 20% 25% 45% 5% 5% – Punjabi – 20% 30% 40% 5% 5% –

Indian OTT Streaming Platform Statistics By Video Streaming (SVoD) Market Share

(Reference: jazenetworks.com)

According to recent data from Justwatch, Disney+ Hotstar is still the most popular, with 24% of the market, but it’s facing difficulties because it lost IPL rights and HBO content in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Prime Video is close behind with 22%, and Netflix is next with 13%.

Furthermore, other SVOD market shares are followed by Zee5 (11%), Jio Cinema (6%), Voot (5%), Sony Live (4%), and others (12%).

Subscription Revenue For Online Video Platforms In India

(Reference: statista.com)

Top 10 Indian OTT Platforms Statistics in 2023 show that OTT video platforms in India made about 73 billion Indian rupees from subscriptions and will reach 82 billion Indian rupees by 2024.

This number is expected to reach around 91.2 billion rupees by 2025 and 103 billion rupees by 2026.

By Content Consumption Patterns

Platforms Average Daily Viewing Time per User Content Breakdown Disney+ Hotstar 2.8 hours Sports: 40%

TV Shows: 30%

Movies: 20%

Originals: 10% Amazon Prime Video 2.5 hours Movies: 35%

TV Shows: 30%

Originals: 25%

Regional Content: 10% Netflix 2.7 hours TV Shows: 40%

Movies: 30%

Originals: 20%

Documentaries: 10% ZEE5 2.2 hours Regional Content: 45%

TV Shows: 30%

Movies: 15%

Originals: 10% SonyLIV 2.4 hours Sports: 35%

TV Shows: 30%

Movies: 20%

Originals: 15% Voot 2.0 hours Reality TV: 40%

TV Shows: 30%

Movies: 20%

Originals: 10% MX Player 1.8 hours Regional Content: 50%

TV Shows: 20%

Movies: 20%

Originals: 10% ALTBalaji 1.5 hours Originals: 50%

TV Shows: 30%

Movies: 20% Aha 1.6 hours Regional Content (Telugu): 70%

Movies: 20%

TV Shows: 10% Eros Now 1.4 hours Movies: 60%

Music Videos: 20%

TV Shows: 15%

Originals: 5%

10 Best OTT Platforms Statistics By Ratings, 2024

Platforms Video Quality User Interface Content Variety Pricing Netflix 5 5 5 4.9 Disney+ 5 5 4.9 4.9 Hulu 5 4.9 4.9 4.9 Amazon Prime 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.8 HBO 4.9 4.8 4.9 4.8 Peacock 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 YouTube TV 4.8 4.7 4.8 4.7 ESPN 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 Starz 4.7 4.6 4.7 4.6 Zee5 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6

(Source: diggitymarketing.com)

Conclusion

In 2024, the Indian OTT landscape continues to be highly competitive, with a mix of global giants and strong domestic players. Platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix dominate the market with their diverse content offerings and large subscriber bases. The key to success for these platforms lies in their ability to offer a wide variety of content that appeals to India’s diverse population.

This article on Top 10 Indian OTT Platforms Statistics includes a strong focus on regional languages, original series, and exclusive rights to popular sports events. As the market continues to grow, the top OTT platforms in India will need to keep innovating and expanding their content libraries to retain their audiences and stay ahead of the competition.

