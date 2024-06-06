Xiaomi Statistics By Revenue, Shipments, Country and Market Share

Introduction

Xiaomi Statistics: Xiaomi is a name synonymous with innovative technology and has taken the world by storm. Its journey from a startup company to a global tech leader is nothing short of impressive. From smartphones to smart homes, Xiaomi offers a wide range of products that are both feature-rich and affordable. In recent years, Xiaomi has been a force to be reckoned with, boasting a strong smartphone presence, a loyal user base for their MIUI software, and a rapidly expanding ecosystem of smart devices. Let’s dive into some statistics that showcase Xiaomi’s rise as a tech giant

Editor’s Choice

According to Xiaomi Statistics, the total revenue generated by Xiaomi’s group in 2023 was $37.47 billion, and in the 4 th quarter of the year, it was $10.12 billion.

As of 2023, Xiaomi shipped approximately 146 million units of smartphones worldwide, down from 152 million units in 2022.

units of smartphones worldwide, down from On 31 st December 2023, Xiaomi’s research and development expenses totaled $2.64 billion, an increase of 19.2% year over year.

December 2023, Xiaomi’s research and development expenses totaled In October 2023, Xiaomi has launched its new operating system called HyperOS.

Moreover, over 600 million people have used Xiaomi’s MIUI-based devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

Xiaomi Statistics revealed that around 145.6 million units of smartphones will be shipped globally by 2023.

units of smartphones will be shipped globally by 2023. In January 2024, Xiaomi made a market share of 11.90% globally across all other smartphone brands.

globally across all other smartphone brands. In January 2024, it was recorded that Xiaomi had acquired 685 patent families from other companies.

In the 1 st quarter of 2023, nearly 12.3 million users were having more than five connected Xiaomi devices.

quarter of 2023, nearly users were having more than five connected Xiaomi devices. A report released by Similarweb declares that the total number of website visits on xiaomi.com in March 2024 was 8.9 million, up by 17.15% from last month, and the website’s bounce rate was 41.79%.

A report analyzed by Semrush, mi.com revealed that the respective mobile and desktop traffic share was 92.62% and 7.38%.

General Xiaomi Statistics

Smartphone Success Story: Xiaomi is a major player in the smartphone arena. In 2022, they shipped over 153 million units globally, capturing nearly 13% of the market share. That puts them firmly in third place, trailing only giants like Apple and Samsung.

Xiaomi is a major player in the smartphone arena. In 2022, they shipped over 153 million units globally, capturing nearly 13% of the market share. That puts them firmly in third place, trailing only giants like Apple and Samsung. The Numbers Game: By December 2023, a whopping 739.7 million smart devices (excluding smartphones, laptops, and tablets) were connected to Xiaomi’s platform. That’s a massive network showcasing the popularity of their expanding product range.

By December 2023, a whopping 739.7 million smart devices (excluding smartphones, laptops, and tablets) were connected to Xiaomi’s platform. That’s a massive network showcasing the popularity of their expanding product range. Profit on the Rise: Xiaomi isn’t just about selling phones; it’s also turning a healthy profit. In the first half of 2023, its adjusted net profit reached a whopping $8.4 billion, almost reaching the level of all of 2022. This strong financial performance indicates continued growth and stability.

Xiaomi isn’t just about selling phones; it’s also turning a healthy profit. In the first half of 2023, its adjusted net profit reached a whopping $8.4 billion, almost reaching the level of all of 2022. This strong financial performance indicates continued growth and stability. Premium Push: While Xiaomi started with budget-friendly phones, they’re making a strategic move towards premium products. Their focus on the “premiumization strategy” is evident with the launch of high-end phone lines like the Xiaomi SU7 Series. This strategy caters to a wider audience and helps Xiaomi compete in the high-end market.

While Xiaomi started with budget-friendly phones, they’re making a strategic move towards premium products. Their focus on the “premiumization strategy” is evident with the launch of high-end phone lines like the Xiaomi SU7 Series. This strategy caters to a wider audience and helps Xiaomi compete in the high-end market. MIUI Mania: It’s not just hardware; Xiaomi’s software is gaining traction, too. As of December 2023, MIUI, their custom Android operating system, boasts over 641.2 million monthly active users (MAU) globally. This widespread adoption highlights the user-friendly interface and features offered by MIUI.

It’s not just hardware; Xiaomi’s software is gaining traction, too. As of December 2023, MIUI, their custom Android operating system, boasts over 641.2 million monthly active users (MAU) globally. This widespread adoption highlights the user-friendly interface and features offered by MIUI. Spreading the Net: Xiaomi isn’t just a Chinese phenomenon; they’re a global brand. Their products are available in over 100 countries and regions worldwide. This international reach reflects their commitment to providing innovative technology to a vast customer base.

Xiaomi isn’t just a Chinese phenomenon; they’re a global brand. Their products are available in over 100 countries and regions worldwide. This international reach reflects their commitment to providing innovative technology to a vast customer base. Looking Ahead: Xiaomi’s recent strategy shift to “Human × Car × Home” highlights its vision for the future. This strategy aims to seamlessly integrate personal devices, smart home products, and even cars, creating a connected ecosystem that revolves around the user.

What Xiaomi Means For You:

These statistics showcase Xiaomi’s impressive growth and its commitment to innovation. But what does this mean for you, the consumer? Here are some potential benefits:

Feature-Rich Phones at Competitive Prices: Xiaomi is known for offering smartphones packed with high-end features at prices that are easier on the wallet. This makes cutting-edge technology more accessible to a wider range of users.

Xiaomi is known for offering smartphones packed with high-end features at prices that are easier on the wallet. This makes cutting-edge technology more accessible to a wider range of users. A Growing Ecosystem of Smart Devices: With their expanding AIoT platform, Xiaomi offers a variety of smart home products that can work together seamlessly. This allows you to create a personalized and interconnected smart home experience.

With their expanding AIoT platform, Xiaomi offers a variety of smart home products that can work together seamlessly. This allows you to create a personalized and interconnected smart home experience. Constant Innovation: Xiaomi’s focus on research and development means you can expect a steady stream of new and innovative products, ensuring access to the latest technological advancements.

Xiaomi’s focus on research and development means you can expect a steady stream of new and innovative products, ensuring access to the latest technological advancements. Global Availability: No matter where you are in the world, you’re likely to find Xiaomi products available. This makes it easier to get your hands on their latest offerings.

Xiaomi’s Segmental Statistics

As of 2023, the market share of the Xiaomi smartphone segment has grown by 16.9%, with prices ranging between $553.04 and $829.57.

Xiaomi Statistics further states that Xiaomi’s smartphone segment generated $21.78 billion in revenue and had a gross profit margin of 14.6%.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi’s IoT and lifestyle products segment generated revenue was $11.07 billion, with a gross profit margin of 16.3%.

The AIoT platform’s revenue amounted to around $102.27 million in 2023, an increase of 25.5% from the previous year.

Xiaomi’s internet services segment’s total revenue reached $4.16 billion, and the gross margin grew 74.2%.

Furthermore, in 2023, Xiaomi’s other segments’ market size will be followed by advertising services ($2.83 billion), gaming ($0.61 billion), and overseas internet services ($1.16 billion).

Annual Results of Xiaomi Corporation

(Source: appmifile.com)

According to Xiaomi Statistics, the overall revenue generated by Xiaomi Corporation was $37.47 billion in 2023.

In addition, the company’s adjusted net profit increased by 126.3% to $2.67 billion.

In the 4 th quarter of 2023, total revenue turned out to be $10.12 billion (+10.9% YoY), and adjusted net profit increased by 236.1% ($0.68 billion) from last year.

quarter of 2023, total revenue turned out to be $10.12 billion (+10.9% YoY), and adjusted net profit increased by 236.1% ($0.68 billion) from last year. Meanwhile, in 2023, gross profit margins reached 21.1%, and cash resources recorded $18.81 billion, according to Xiaomi Statistics analyses.

Xiaomi’s R&D Expense Analyses

(Source: appmifile.com)

Xiaomi’s total research and development expenditures in 2023 totaled $2.64 billion, an increase of 19.2% from the previous year.

The total R&D personnel of Xiaomi has reached around 17,800, which is 53% of the total employees in 2023.

Shipments of Xiaomi Products

Overall, Xiaomi’s shipment has reached above 5 million units, which has grown by 50% year over year.

However, the shipment market share of smartphones based on offline channels in 2023 has increased by 8.4%.

On the other hand, almost 66 million unit shipments of Xiaomi’s smart TV were done successfully.

Under Xiaomi Statistics 2023, the worldwide shipment of Xiaomi’s smartphones and tablets resulted in 641.2 million and 155.6 million, respectively.

The sales growth rate of smart large home appliances enhanced by 40%.

As of March 2023, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note Series, and its global sales increased up to 320 million.

Redmi Note 13 series sales have grown up to 338 million units globally.

Xiaomi Smartphones Market Share

(Reference: statista.com)

A report published by Statista on Xiaomi Statistics clarified that the market of Xiaomi’s smartphones in the Asia Pacific region amounted to a 14.93% share by the end of 2023.

Besides, it is expected that in 2024, the market share of Xiaomi’s smartphone will receive a slight decrease, with a 14.33% share.

Smartphone Market Statistics by Brands

(Reference: oberlo.com)

According to a report published by Oberlo, Xiaomi secured third position among all other smartphone brands, with a market share of 11.90% globally, in January 2024.

Apple captured the top position with 29.27% market share, followed by Samsung with 23.69% share.

In addition, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme’s smartphone brand share as of January 2024 is 5.64%, 5.02%, and 3.65%, respectively.

(Reference: statista.com)

Based on smartphone brands shipment in 2023, Samsung has completed 226.6 million units shipment.

Apple and Xiaomi are considered the second and third-largest companies, respectively, with 234.6 million, 75.1 million, and 145.9 million unit shipments, respectively.

Meanwhile, 94.9 million units and 361.8 million unit shipments were made by Transsion and other brands.

Xiaomi Mobile Market Share by Country

(Source: electronicshub.org)

Xiaomi’s largest mobile market share in 2023 by the top 10 countries was Kyrgyzstan (44.3%), Greece (36.9%), Palestine (35.6%), Myanmar (35.3%), Uzbekistan (33%), Azerbaijan (30.6%), Venezuela (30.2%), Ukraine (29.5%), Spain (28.3%), and Tajikistan (27.6%).

In contrast to Xiaomi Statistics, the least market share made by countries were Kyrgyzstan (44.3%), Greece (36.9%), Palestine (35.6%), Myanmar (35.3%), Uzbekistan (33%), Azerbaijan (30.6%), Venezuela (30.2%), Ukraine (29.5%), Spain (28.3%), and Tajikistan (27.6%).

Tables Market Share by Brand

(Reference: statcounter.com)

The above graph is taken from a report by Statcounter GlobalStats, which describes the market share of table vendors worldwide.

In the tablet market, Xiaomi is in 5 th position and has a share of 1.5% between March 2023 and March 2024.

position and has a share of 1.5% between March 2023 and March 2024. Other tablet vendors are Apple (52.18%), Samsung (24.63%), Amazon (3.23%), Huawei (2.01%), and others (1.51%).

Monthly market share of Xiaomi tablets in 2023 was March (0.88%), April (0.88%), May (1.08%), June (1.36%), July (1.42%), August (1.49%), September (1.56%), October (1.67%), November (1.81%), and December (1.59%).

In January 2024, Xiaomi’s tablet share was 1.62%, followed by February (1.52%) and March (1.51%).

Website Traffic Statistics by Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

In March 2024, China represented the highest website traffic on xiaomi.com with a count of 64.68% share, which has increased by 24.17% in total visitor share.

Furthermore, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: Russia = 61% (-20.72%), India = 3.16% (+6.78%), Taiwan = 2.3% (+7.23%) and Brazil = 2.03% (+4.41%).

Other countries collectively made a visitor share of 24.23% on Xiaomi.com.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Based on Xiaomi Statistics, the highest number of website users observed was between 25 and 34 years old, resulting in a 31.17% share.

54% and 19.85% Users are aged from 35 to 44 years and 18 to 24 years.

Users aged 45 to 54 and 55 and 64 made up 14.27% and 7.68% of the website traffic, respectively.

Lastly, users aged 65 years and above contributed a share of 5.49%.

On Xiaomi.com, male users with 46.88% share, and females with 5.12%.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Xiaomi Statistics also shows that the highest traffic rate towards xiaomi.com was made by direct search, resulting in a 63.93% share in March 2024.

47% of the traffic share is accounted for by Organic search, while 8.73% is from Referrals.

Other traffic sources on Xiaomi.com are Social (0.9%) and Mail (0.96%).

By Social Media Referral Rate

(Reference: similarweb.com)

YouTube set the highest social networking share on Xiaomi.com with 38.98% traffic.

Whatsapp and Facebook contribute 23.82% and 17.29% of social traffic share, respectively.

Other social media traffic shares are VKontake (5.52%), Weibo.com (3.81%), and Others (15.58%).

By Device

(Reference: semrush.com)

A report analyzed by Semrush, mi.com revealed that the respective mobile and desktop traffic share was 92.62% and 7.38%.

Xiaomi Statistics further states that the total user share in Xiaomi was 20.31% in India, resulting in 38.22 million, of which desktop and mobile users accounted for 4.76% and 95.24%, respectively.

Indonesia has 11.57 million website users, with a traffic share of 6.15%. Desktop and mobile users accounted for 1.46% and 98.54% of the share, respectively.

Traffic shares of mi.com are followed by Vietnam (9.6 million and 5.1%), the Russian Federation (9.26 million and 4.92%), and Turkey (8.68 million and 4.61%), respectively.

On mi.com, the highest percentage of desktop and mobile users are from Vietnam (2.12% and 97.88%), the Russian Federation (8.41% and 91.59%), and Turkey (6.56% and 93.44%).

Xiaomi Patent Portfolio Statistics by Country

(Reference: insights.greyb.com)

Xiaomi Statistics also states that Asus will file a maximum of 24,233 patents in China by 2023.

The United States of America followed this with 4,887 patents filled by Xiaomi.

Moreover, other countries where Xiaomi filled a total number of patents are Europe (3,290), Japan (1,422), South Korea (1,265), Russia (954), Mexico (703), Brazil (504), Spain (112), and Singapore (92).

By R&D Centre

(Reference: insights.greyb.com)

By the end of 2023, there were around 21,498 research centers for Xiaomi patents in China.

The total number of Xiaomi Patents Research and Development Centers located in other countries is 493. The United States of America (493), Europe (118), Japan (64), the United Kingdom (47), Germany (8), South Korea (7), Taiwan (7), Finland (4), Singapore (3), France (3), India (2), Australia (1), Canada (1), and Brazil (1).

By Patent Acquisition

(Reference: insights.greyb.com)

From Xiaomi’s statistical analyses in January 2024, it was recorded that Xiaomi acquired 685 patent families from other companies.

The maximum number of patents taken by Xiaomi was from Intel (311) and Philips (125).

The remaining patents acquired by Xiaomi are Nokia (53), Casio (45), Ofinno (39), Alcatel Lucent (35), Denso Corporation (27), Inventec Appliances (10), LSI Corporation (10), Wilus Institute of Standards and Technology (7), Agere Systems (4), Q-MAQ Supply Chain (4), Lucent Technologies (4), Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (2), and Nova Plasma (2).

Best Xiaomi Phones in 2024

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: $1,199

Xiaomi 13T Pro: $799

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus: $349.50

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11: $161.99

Xiaomi 14: $555

Challenges and Considerations:

While Xiaomi’s rise is impressive, there are some factors to consider:

Brand Perception: While gaining ground, Xiaomi is still working on establishing itself as a premium brand compared to giants like Apple and Samsung.

While gaining ground, Xiaomi is still working on establishing itself as a premium brand compared to giants like Apple and Samsung. Software Updates: Some users report occasional software update issues with Xiaomi devices.

Some users report occasional software update issues with Xiaomi devices. Security Concerns: As with any tech company, security remains a concern. Xiaomi is continually working on improving its security measures to protect user data.

Conclusion

Xiaomi’s journey has been remarkable, and its future looks bright. With its focus on innovation, affordability, and a growing ecosystem, Xiaomi is poised to play a major role in shaping the future of technology. By addressing the challenges and continuing to develop cutting-edge products, Xiaomi can solidify its position as a global tech leader in the smartphone industry. This paper has covered almost every effective statistical analysis of the market and its current trends.

