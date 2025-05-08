XUMO Statistics By Users, Website Traffic And Facts (2025)

Introduction

XUMO Statistics: XUMO is a free, ad-supported streaming service that experienced significant growth in 2024. The platform reached 40 million monthly active users, marking a substantial increase from previous years. Xumo’s content library expanded to include over 190 live channels and more than 1,000 movies, offering a diverse range of entertainment options. The service is available in multiple countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico, and Italy.

In recent years, Xumo has seen a 300% growth in revenue, highlighting its increasing popularity in the FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) market. The platform is accessible on various devices, such as smart TVs, mobile phones, and desktops, making it convenient for users to stream content anytime, anywhere.

This article explores key statistics that show how XUMO has performed and what factors influenced its success in 2024.

XUMO Statistics show that in 2024, XUMO had over 24 million monthly active users in the U.S., showing strong growth in its user base.

It offers over 300 channels, including genres like news, crime TV, movies, and sports.

In the first quarter of 2024, Crime TV was the most viewed genre of XUMO, making up 22% of the total viewing hours, followed by movies (21%).

In the same quarter, news channels on XUMO accounted for 15% of the total viewing hours.

XUMO will generate USD 350 million in ad revenue during 2024 as ad-supported platforms grow in popularity.

Users spent an average of 90 minutes per day on XUMO, consuming both live and on-demand content.

The user base of XUMO consisted of 28.73% female users and 71.27% male users.

XUMO is available on over 80 million devices, including smart TVs, mobile phones, and streaming players like Roku.

, including smart TVs, mobile phones, and streaming players like Roku. XUMO is available on over 80 million devices, including smart TVs, mobile phones, and streaming players like Roku.

More than 40,000 hours of ad-supported on-demand content, providing a large variety of shows and movies.

As of 2024, XUMO expanded its partnerships with major media companies like NBCUniversal, offering exclusive content.

What is XUMO?

XUMO is a free streaming service that shows live TV and on-demand content. You don’t need to subscribe because it earns money from ads during shows. It offers many genres, such as movies, TV shows, news, sports, and entertainment, giving viewers a variety of options to watch.

Some Important Features Of XUMO

Free to use: No subscription or payment is required.

No subscription or payment is required. Live and On-Demand: Offers live TV channels as well as on-demand options for movies and shows.

Offers live TV channels as well as on-demand options for movies and shows. Multiple Genres: Channels cover a broad range of content, including news, sports, movies, music, lifestyle, and more.

Channels cover a broad range of content, including news, sports, movies, music, lifestyle, and more. Device Availability: XUMO can be accessed on smart TVs, streaming devices (like Roku and Fire Stick), mobile devices, and web browsers.

XUMO can be accessed on smart TVs, streaming devices (like Roku and Fire Stick), mobile devices, and web browsers. Ad-Supported: Content is available for free because ads, similar to traditional TV commercials, support it.

Number Of Unique Visitors On XUMO

XUMO Statistics show by the first quarter of 2024, XUMO had over 24 million unique monthly visitors in the U.S., a 9% increase due to its growing content and demand for free streaming.

On the other side, in 2023, XUMO had approximately 22 million unique monthly visitors.

XUMO Statistics By Entertainment Formats

(Reference: xumo.com)

XUMO Statistics further reports that the total number of users of entertainment formats accounted for 77% share of SVOD subscribers.

Furthermore, other user shares are followed by Cable or broadcast TV viewers (70%), AVOD Viewers (50%), and FAST Viewers (45%).

XUMO Unique Visitors By Gender And Age Group

Total Visitors Share Q1, 2024 Q2, 2024 Gender Male 71% 70.9% Female 29% 29.10% Age Group (years) 18-24 18% 19% 25-34 25% 24% 35-44 22% 21% 45-54 20% 21% 55+ 15% 15%

XUMO Daily Active Users Statistics

As mentioned in XUMO Statistics in 2024, XUMO had about 5 million daily active users in the U.S., representing a strong engagement rate.

The platform had 7% more daily active users in 2024 compared to 2023.

Meanwhile, about 35% of XUMO’s daily users use mobile devices like smartphones and tablets.

More than 50% of XUMO's daily users watch the service on smart TVs each day.

On average, daily active users spend 90 minutes each session watching content on XUMO.

Crime TV, movies, and news are the most popular genres, making up 58% of daily viewing time on XUMO.

XUMO Statistics show that almost 65% of XUMO’s daily users return regularly, showing that most users are frequent viewers.

The busiest time for XUMO users is between 7 PM and 10 PM, especially when watching live TV channels.

XUMO is mostly used in the U.S., but 10% of daily users are from Europe and Canada.

By Country

The U.S. continues to be the primary market for XUMO, with around 90% of its daily active users approximately 22 million users daily.

Furthermore, the table below details all other country’s daily active users (DAUs) in 2024:

Country Users share Number Users United States of America 90% 22 million Canada 5% 1.2 million United Kingdom 3% 720,000 Germany 1% 240,000 Other European Countries 1% 240,000

XUMO Play Viewing Hours Statistics By Genre

(Reference: statista.com)

In the United States of America., during the first quarter of 2024, crime TV was the most-watched genre on the FAST service Xumo Play and made up 22% of the viewing hours.

Meanwhile, movies came next with 21%, and news followed with 15% of the viewership.

XUMO Statistics also detailed other shares of XUMO Play viewing hours in the U.S. at the same time, which are action & drama (7%), sports (5%), western & country (4%), comedy (4%), local news (3%), reality TV (3%), horror and sci-fi (2%), game shows (2%), classic TV (2%), combat sports (1%), automotive (1%), weather (1%) and other (7%).

XUMO Total Channel Statistics By Genre

(Reference: xumo.com)

As mentioned in XUMO Statistics 2024, in the United States, the local channels of XUMO play accounted for the highest share of 11%, followed by sports (7%) and movies (6%).

Similarly, other total channels shared by genre are represented as reality TV (6%), comedy (6%), crime TV (5%), news (5%), horror and sci-fi (4%), action and drama (3%), westerns and country (3%), game shows (3%), automotive (2%), combat sports (2%), classic TV (2%), and weather (1%).

Meanwhile, the rest of the channels capture a share of 35%.

XUMO Watch Time Statistics

(Reference: xumo.com)

Around 33% of American adults claimed that the evening from 8 PM to midnight is the strongest viewing time of XUMO.

Similarly, other times to watch XUMO in the U.S. in 2024 are from 5 PM to 8 PM (32%), Afternoon to 5 PM (20%), from midnight to noon (12%), and from midnight to 8 PM (12%).

XUMO Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of August 2024, the total number of website visits to xumo.com had reached 1.5 million, down by 0.39% from last month and securing a 50.94% bounce rate.

In the past three months, xumo.com’s global ranking improved from 41,748 to 43,255, showing a significant rise in its position.

XUMO Statistics further show that xumo.com’s desktop traffic went down by 0.39% this month compared to the previous month.

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

XUMO Statistics 2024: The United States had 85.6% of the website’s total traffic, which has decreased by 4.05%.

During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: Canada: 1.27% (+1.39%), United Kingdom: 1.13% (-37.22%), Australia: 0.92% (+1.28%), and Germany: 0.77% (71.31%).

Other countries together made up around 10.31% of visitors shared on xumo.com.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In August 2024, male and female users of xumo.com were 63.19% and 36.81%, respectively.

Similarly, XUMO Statistics by age group states that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, which is 20.29%.

18.87% of XUMO website users are aged 35 to 44 years.

In contrast, 18.1% and 17.87% belong to individuals aged 45 to 54 and 55 to 64, respectively.

Around 12.37% of website users are aged between 18 to 24 years.

65-year-old users and those above age contributed 12.51% of user shares of xumo.com.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

XUMO Statistics 2024 also shows that direct search generated the highest traffic rate to xumo.com, accounting for 61.74%.

Almost 32.74% of the share comprises organic traffic searches, while 4.25% is from referrals.

Others are followed by paid searches (0.02%), social media (1.1%), mail (0.04%), and display (0.1%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Reddit had the highest social media referral rate, with a 51.55% share compared to other social network traffic on the Xumo website.

YouTube and Facebook each contributed a share of 38.01% and 4.36% on xumo.com.

In August 2024, Vimeo and Instagram accounted for around 3.46% and 2.46% of website traffic, respectively.

Other social media segments collectively accounted for 0.14% of the XUMO website.

Xumo Customers Statistics By Country

According to XUMO Statistics, in 2024, more than 117 companies worldwide have started using XUMO as a tool for media players and streaming platforms.

The majority of companies using Xumo for media players and streaming platforms are based in the United States, and there are 102 customers in total.

The majority of Xumo customers, 87.18%, come from the United States.

Other top countries using Xumo are Canada, with five users (4.27%), and Korea, with two users (1.71%).

By Products And Services

(Reference: 6sense.com)

XUMO Statistics reports that the top three types of products and services that XUMO users choose for Media Players and Streaming Platforms are Entertainment (6 choices), Cable Television (4 choices), and Sports (3 choices).

In contrast, other products and services ranked by number of choices are Television Broadcasting (3), Digital Media (3), Podcasts (3), and Content Creation (3).

By Employee Size

In 2024, most of Xumo’s customers in the media players and streaming platforms category come from 24 companies with 20 to 49 employees.

Besides, companies of different sizes are stated as 20 (100 to 249 employees), 17 (1,000 to 4,999 employees), 15 (0-9 employees) and 12 (10,000+ employees).

XUMO Statistics By Most Demanding Titles, 2024

Demanded Titles Monthly Viewership Law & Crime Network 3 million The Asylum Movie Channel 2.8 million NBC News Now 2.5 million FailArmy 2.2 million XUMO Movies 2.7 million Black Cinema 2.1 million Hollywood Classics 1.9 million Comedy Dynamics 1.8 million America’s Test Kitchen 1.6 million Unsolved Mysteries 1.5 million

XUMO now has over 350 channels, offering more genres like news, sports, movies, and entertainment.

In 2024, the platform added 4K streaming on some channels, improving the quality for users with 4K devices.

XUMO uses AI to give personalized recommendations, which increases user engagement by 15%.

XUMO Statistics also reports that they partnered with 30 new content providers, adding more exclusive and premium content.

They improved their ad system, cutting ad interruptions by 20% and making ads more relevant to users.

XUMO introduced a cloud DVR feature, letting users save up to 100 hours of content to watch later.

Conclusion

XUMO Statistics finally concludes that XUMO is a fast-growing, free streaming platform that offers a wide variety of live and on-demand content. With over 350 channels and new features like 4K streaming and personalized recommendations, it provides a great user experience.

By improving its content, enhancing ad systems, and forming new partnerships, XUMO continues to attract more viewers. It’s a popular choice for people looking for free, high-quality entertainment without needing a subscription.

