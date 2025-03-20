Genomics Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Genomics Statistics: Genomics– the study of the entire genetic material of an organism- has proven to be a linchpin in modern science and is revolutionary in medicine, agriculture, and biotechnology. With the latest advances in genome sequencing, bioinformatics, and gene-editing technologies such as CRISPR, the field is expanding rapidly. As we enter 2025, genomics already promises to continue unfolding revolutionary sciences. Here’s an overview of the latest and deepest genomics statistics.

The NIH’s fiscal 2023 budget includes allocating US$5 billion towards research in the human genome, including funding genome sequencing, functional genomics, bioinformatics, and precision medicine. There is an expectation of continued funding for FY 2024 and FY 2025.

According to genomics statistics, By 2022, the consumer genetic testing market will be valued at US$340 million, with the top players in that market division AncestryDNA and 23andMe. Privacy issues still haunt a majority of people.

The cost of sequencing genomes has plummeted over the years from US$50 million at the beginning of the decade in 2003 to less than US$940 in the 2020s, thanks to advancements in technology, automation, and computational capacity.

Genomics statistics reveal that In the 2023 global genomics market, which is valued at US$33.90 billion, annual growth is anticipated to be from US$39.53 billion in 2024 to US$157.47 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 16.6%.

Genomics statistics state that in Q3 2024, gross margins achieved were 70%, and net loss improved from US$93.0 million in Q3 2023 to US$35.8 million in Q3 2024.

Its funding of £78 million incorporated sequencing into the National Health Service's routine care in the United Kingdom's 100,000 Genomes Project.

Inaugurated in 2015, Japan's IRUD involves more than 2,000 registrants and gets an annual budget of around CNY¥ 600 million–CNY¥ 700 million.

The 100,000 Genomes Project of China began in 2017 with RMB 89.85 million in funding, concentrating on the various ethnic groups and health-genomic interactions.

Genomics statistics indicate that Australia's Genomics Health Futures Mission allocated AUS$ 500 million over 10 years to cover research, trials, and emerging technologies, specifically in the field of prenatal genetic screening.

over 10 years to cover research, trials, and emerging technologies, specifically in the field of prenatal genetic screening. Turkey has the 2023 goal for the Genome Project, which is to sequence 1 million genomes, focusing mainly on chronic diseases such as cancer and obesity.

Total Human Genomics Funding By The National Institutes For Health (NIH)

The NIH allocated funding for studies associated with the human genome for over ten years. FY 2013-FY 2023 would have most likely have shown fluctuations or steady growth in the levels of funding, reflective of the increasing importance and advancement made in research for genomics.

Genomics statistics reveal that in FY 2023, NIH spent US$5 billion on research in the human genome.

It thereby supported projects such as genome sequencing, functional genomics studies, bioinformatics development, and clinical applications such as precision medicine.

In addition, the NIH also provides estimates for coming FYs, FY 2024 and FY 2025, suggesting continued investment or an increase in this area.

The budget assigned for these fiscal years reinforces the initial intent to make genomics a continued priority area for research.

Their funding through NIH serves mainly to drive innovation in genomics through support of large-scale projects or new technologies for health applications and translation into healthcare solutions.

This sort of funding makes possible initiatives like the All of Us Research Program or similar programs for treatment advances in rare diseases.

Consumer Genetic Testing Market

According to genomics statistics, Consumer genetic testing market value has been projected by Credence Research and Statista to hit US$340 million by 2022, and this is a service for purchasing genetic analyses unrelated to traditional medical environments.

Individuals who wish to do tests can learn about their ancestry, find out about possible health risks and family relationships, and even identify food preferences written in their DNA, such as a tendency to like or dislike cilantro or a preference for certain wines.

The market leader between them is AncestryDNA, with an estimated 14 million customers in 2019.

Second comes 23andMe, which had tested around 9 million people that same year. Others managed to get 3.5 million more customers tested together.

Popular as it is, consumer genetic testing has concerns about privacy issues.

Critics of those who view the danger of this entity warn that DNA sharing with private companies could expose individuals’ personal security to severe risk.

Technological Advances In Genomics Sequencing Area

Characteristic 2003 2015 2020 Cost to generate a human genome sequence* (excluding cost of analysis, In US$) 50,000,000 1,000 942 Time to generate a human genome sequence* (in days) 122 1.5 1 Number of human genomes sequenced annually*** 1 228,000 –

Genomics statistics indicate that sequencing a single human genome in 2003 was indeed a great technological achievement, but the costs incurred in doing so soared to a mighty US$50 million.

The significant improvements in genome sequencing technologies over the years have drastically reduced costs, making it quite affordable for both research and medical use.

By 2015, considerable progress had been made, and the costs really took a dive. Fast forward to the 2020s, and the costs for a genome dropped to just under US$940.

Such dramatic reductions really do characterise the speed of change within Genomics, led by advances in sequencing methodology, automation, and computational power.

Genomics Market Size

According to genomics statistics, the global genomics market was valued at US$33.90 billion in the year 2023 and is expected to grow at a noteworthy rate to US$39.53 billion in 2024 and to an astonishing US$157.47 billion by 2033, reflecting a robust CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period (2024- 2033).

This growth is found in the demand for innovation-centric therapeutic and research applications in genomics.

The field has applications as diverse as pharmacogenomics and metagenomics. Emerging applications in genomics are further supplemented by collaboration and expansion among industries.

For example, in June 2020, Merck & Co., Inc. partnered with 10x Genomics, Inc. to improve genomics-based experiments.

By leveraging 10x Genomics’ barcode technology, the collaboration aimed at enhancing the understanding of precise gene-disease associations through single-cell screening with CRISPR libraries.

Genomics Industry Financial And Product Highlights

In the third quarter of 2024, revenue totalled US$151.7 million, in line with the company’s preliminary announcement.

Genomics statistics recorded a decline of 1% from US$153.6 million in the same period in 2023. This decline was mainly because of lower revenue from instruments, offset by better contributions from consumables.

GEM-X Flex was built to save researchers’ expenses by allowing researchers to study millions of cells for under one cent per cell, with additional features for clinical FFPE samples.

GEM-X Universal Multiplex, which is more cost-effective for single-cell studies, brings down the cost per sample even for smaller experiments.

Chromium Xo is a budget instrument designed for routine, high-performance single-cell analysis. Gross margin for Q3 2024 reached 70%, compared to 62% for the same period in 2023, mainly due to a different product mix.

Operating expenses are substantially down from US$190.3 million during Q3 2023 to US$147.9 million. The shortfall is attributed to the absence of a US$41.4 million in-process research and development expense linked with asset acquisition from the previous year.

Genomics statistics state that the operating loss saw an improvement of US$41.5 million in Q3 2024, compared with the US$94.8 million recorded in Q3 2023. Included in this is US$33.9 million in stock-based compensation in 2024, compared to US$40.2 million in 2023.

The net loss for the quarter was US$35.8 million, sharply narrowed from a US$93.0 million loss at the same time last year.

As reported on September 30, 2024, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totalled US$398.2 million, signalling a strong financial position.

Genomics Project Statistics By Country

United Kingdom: 100,000 Genomes project

In July 2018, Genomics England announced that it had sequenced 71,095 genomes. It was also well set to get to its 100,000 genome target by the end of the year.

This project will run with around 70,000 NHS patients and will integrate genome sequencing for routine care through the Genomic Medicine Service (GMS) concerning any discoveries in the medical field or the genomics industry of the United Kingdom.

Genomics statistics state that Illumina has sequencing services, with further support from Genomics England to the tune of £78 million and additional funding from partners such as The Wellcome Trust and NHS.

Japan – Initiative On Rare And Undiagnosed Diseases (IRUD)

Launched in 2015, IRUD has now expanded to be a consortium that engages more than 2000 registrants, counting around 34 clinical centres and over 400 hospitals, including a network of about 500 physicians.

There is an annual budget ranging between CNY¥600 million and CNY¥700 million.

The program aims to take advantage of international data-sharing and develop high-tech to unsolved cases.

China-100,000 Genomes Project

Launched in 2017, China’s first national genome research effort involves diverse ethnic groups.

The project, aided by the Ministry of Science and Technology with a budget of RMB 89.85 million (approximately US$13.2 million), is being headed by Harbin Institute Technology, and its purpose is to map out health-genomic interactions.

The study project is divided into three phases, which will sequence and analyse 100,000 genomes in four years.

Australia – Genomics Health Futures Mission

The Genomics Health Futures Mission, which was rolled out in May 2018, is funded to the tune of AUS$500 million over a period of 10 years into research, clinical trials, and technology development.

Mackenzie’s Mission is said to spearhead the flagship project of the health mission; thus far, it focuses on pre-natal genetic screening.

The mission accentuates discussion, nationally standardises, and encourages partnerships with philanthropists and businesses.

Saudi Arabia – Saudi Human Genome Program

The Saudi Human Genome Program, a five-year private initiative that is estimated to cost about US$200 million, will sequence 100,000 genomes to help the Kingdom tackle problems regularly evident in consanguinity-associated genetically inherited diseases and chronic diseases such as diabetes.

As of 2016, the project has sequenced more than 10,000 samples and discovered over 2,000 disease-related variants.

United States – All Of Us Research Program

The NIH program collects data from 1 million Americans regarding all possible factors affecting health.

Their focus will particularly be on underrepresented groups, and they plan to sequence 200,000 genomes every year through genome centres, along with surveying health-related and lifestyle information.

This is part of the Precision Medicine Initiative, where the total inception funding was given to US$130 million in 2016.

France: Genomic Medicine 2025

Massive investments amounting to €670 million will be injected into the establishment of sequencing centres and bioinformatics platforms within a period of five years in France.

As of 2020, the aim was to sequence 235,000 genomes with a focus placed on cancer, rare diseases, and diabetes towards the integration of genomic medicine in enhancing patient care.

Conclusion

Genomics is the trendsetter in science and industry-to be a true innovator by providing much-needed solutions to some of the greatest challenges faced by humanity. According to genomics statistics, it boasts a market value, continues to watch the costs of genome sequencing, and gives birth to applications, none the least beyond medicine and agriculture. What the future holds may be exciting, but one must remember that keeping ethical and equitable practices in practice will be much needed to realise this true potential.

