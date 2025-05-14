Online Vs In-Store Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Online Vs In-Store Shopping Statistics: Online shopping and in-store shopping offer distinct experiences, each with its advantages. Online shopping provides the convenience of browsing and purchasing products from the comfort of home, available 24/7. It often features a broader selection and competitive pricing, with customer reviews aiding decision-making. However, online shopping needs the tactile experience and immediate gratification of in-store purchases.

While online shopping is growing rapidly due to its convenience and technological advancements, in-store shopping remains popular for those who value hands-on experiences and immediate satisfaction. Both methods cater to different consumer preferences, contributing to the diverse retail landscape.

Online vs. in-store shopping statistics show that in the first two months of 2024, eCommerce sales accounted for a significant portion of monthly retail sales in the United States. Specifically, eCommerce sales accounted for 15.9% of total retail sales in the first quarter of 2024.

As of February 2024, eCommerce made up 16.0% of monthly retail sales, showing a slight decrease from the peak of 17.4% recorded in November 2023.

In 2023, consumer spending in the USA showed a higher preference for online shopping, with 63% of spending occurring online compared to 37% in-store.

Of the consumers who prefer in-store shopping, 47% appreciate the ease of comparing products, while 48% favor the convenience of online shopping.

Based on recent report analyses in the U.S., 52% of Gen Z prefer shopping online, while 48% favour in-store shopping.

However, in the fiscal year 2024, a significant 81% of retail shoppers engage in online research before making a purchase.

Online vs. in-store shopping statistics further state that e-commerce sales in the first quarter of 2024 accounted for 15.9% of total retail sales, amounting to approximately USD 289.2 billion, which represents an 8.6% increase from the first quarter of 2023, as mentioned in the U.S. Census Bureau.

Capital One Shopping reports that 30% of American consumers prefer to shop online, citing convenience (78%) and time-saving (69%) as primary reasons.

As per a report by the National Retail Federation, 45% of consumers primarily shop in brick-and-mortar stores, and 72% visit physical stores weekly.

Additionally, specific product categories, such as groceries, personal care, and beauty products, see higher sales in physical stores, with 62%, 50%, and 40% of consumers, respectively, preferring to buy these items in-store.

General Online Vs In-Store Shopping Statistics

As of now, globally, there are more than 2.14 billion online shoppers.

In the United States of America, there are approximately 268 million online shoppers.

By the end of 2024, the estimated sales share will reach a higher level, resulting in USD 7 trillion.

In the U.S., around 70% of the population is online shoppers, and the average spending per capita is USD 2,310 annually.

On the other hand, in the nation, almost 20% of retail sales happen online.

As reported by Lightspeed, 76% of consumers will continue to favour in-store shopping in 2024, highlighting the enduring appeal of brick-and-mortar retail experiences.

Research conducted by G.E. Capital Retail Bank found that 81% of consumers engage in online research before making a purchase decision.

A significant 72% of consumers visit physical stores to experience products firsthand before making their purchase, either from a different retailer or online.

When shoppers require or desire an item urgently, approximately 80% are inclined to visit a physical store to make the purchase.

(Reference: imagedelivery.net)

In 2022, the annual U.S. in-store retail sales volume was approximately USD 6.92 trillion, followed by In-Store.

This figure increased to about USD 7.07 trillion in 2023, reflecting a continued strong performance of brick-and-mortar stores.

Projections for 2024 indicate that in-store retail sales will maintain a significant share of the market, with an estimated USD 7.23 trillion in sales.

In-Store Shopping Statistics 2024

Around 62% of consumers primarily buy groceries in-store, and 50% prefer purchasing personal care and beauty products in-store.

Similarly, 40% of consumers buy apparel and footwear in-store, and 28% purchase home goods in-store.

It is projected that 72% of retail sales in 2024 will occur in brick-and-mortar stores.

The total annual U.S. retail sales dollars for in-store shopping have shown consistent growth, reaching USD 7.07 trillion in 2023 compared to USD 1.26 trillion in e-commerce sales in the first half of 2024. Physical stores have grown at a rate of 18.5%, slightly higher than the 14.2% growth rate of e-commerce.

75% of consumers prefer to buy perishable products in stores, and for personal electronics, 37% prefer online purchases over in-store​purchases.

Stores with greenery and outdoor themes can charge up to 25% more for products than non-green environments, indicating the value placed on the shopping experience.

Average American Shopping Habits Statistics



(Reference: imagedelivery.net)

In-store Shopping: 45% of consumers primarily shop in brick-and-mortar stores, and 72% shop in stores weekly.

Online Shopping: 30% of American consumers prefer to shop online due to convenience.

Online Vs In-Store Shopping Statistics By Product Category

62% of consumers primarily buy groceries in-store, whereas 81.8% buy groceries online instead of going to the store.

Personal Care and Beauty Products: In 2014, 50% of shoppers preferred to buy these products in stores, with 29% preferring online purchases.

As mentioned in Online Vs In-Store Shopping Statistics, around 40% of consumers primarily buy apparel and footwear in-store, while 35% prefer online shopping for these items.

28% of them primarily buy home goods in-store, with 23% preferring online purchases for furnishings and appliances.

By Market Share And Revenue

As of Q2 of 2024, product categories made the following retail e-commerce sales.

Product Category Market Share Revenue Insights Electronics and Media 24% USD 120 billion Continues to dominate due to high demand for gadgets, streaming services, and digital content. Fashion and Apparel 20% USD 100 billion Fast fashion, online-exclusive collections, and increasing consumer preference for online apparel shopping drive growth. Furniture and Appliances 16% USD 80 billion The rise in home improvement projects and smart home appliances is contributing to growth. Toys, Hobby, and DIY 12% USD 60 billion The popularity of DIY projects and increased demand for entertainment and educational toys during homestays. Food and Personal Care 10% USD 50 billion Surge in online grocery shopping and subscription services for personal care products. Health and Beauty 8% USD 40 billion Increased consumer focus on health and wellness products, along with the popularity of beauty subscription boxes. Other Categories 10% USD 50 billion Includes niche markets and specialized products, reflecting diverse consumer interests and needs.

Retail E-commerce Revenue Statistics By Geography

The global retail e-commerce market is projected to surpass USD 6.3 trillion in 2024, marking significant growth from previous years.

In the North American region, e-commerce sales in the U.S. are expected to reach USD 1.35 trillion, representing 19.9% of global online sales.

Similar to the Asia-Pacific region, China is known as the largest contributor to the region, with e-commerce revenues expected to reach USD 2.5 trillion, and India is projected to reach USD 100 billion.

Furthermore, in the same period, the retail e-commerce market in other countries is projected to be in Europe (USD 1.1 trillion), Latin America (USD 150 billion), and the Middle East and Africa (USD 50 billion).



(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, Asian countries collectively generated nearly USD 1,644 billion in online retail revenue, positioning the region as the world’s largest e-commerce market.

Meanwhile, Online vs in-store Shopping Statistics also state that other regions’ revenue was accounted for, such as the Americas (USD 889.1 billion), Europe (USD 533 billion), Australia and Oceania (USD 36.79 billion), and Africa (USD 31.18 billion).

User Shopping Statistics

E-commerce sales are projected to reach USD 6.767 trillion in 2024, continuing the upward trend from USD 6.151 trillion in 2023.

Total retail sales worldwide are expected to account for 20.1% and will increase to 22.6% by 2027​.

Southeast Asia and Latin America are leading in retail e-commerce growth, with rates of 20.6% and 20.4%, respectively.

In the United States, retail e-commerce sales are expected to hit USD 1.204 trillion in 2024, up from USD 1.072 trillion in 2023.

(Source: scottmax.com)

More than 65.33% of individuals in the United States are engaging in online shopping by clicking and placing orders.

The number of online shoppers in the United States is anticipated to experience steady growth, with a projected 1.73% increase from 2021 to 2026.

The total number of online shoppers in the U.S. is expected to reach an impressive 230.6 million by 2026.

E-commerce Retail Sales CAGR 2024-2029, By Country



(Reference: statista.com)

Based on recent industry projections, Turkey is poised to lead 20 nations globally in retail e-commerce development from 2024 to 2029, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate of 11.6%.

Retail e-commerce sales compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2029 by Country will be Turkey (11.58%), Brazil (11.56%), India (11.45%), Mexico (11.26%), Russia (10.95%), Argentina (10.55%), South Africa (10.42%), China (9.95%), Italy (9.94%) Canada (9.76%), Spain (9.72%), Indonesia (9.57%), Global (9.49%), Australia (9.36%), Japan (9.23%), United States (8.99%), Germany (8.23%), France (8.1%), United Kingdom (7.8%), and South Korea (4.47%).

Global Retail E-commerce Sales Statistics 2014-2027



(Reference: statista.com)

As mentioned in Online Vs In-Store Shopping Statistics, the global retail e-commerce market was estimated to achieve sales of approximately USD 5,784 billion and will reach around USD 6,330 billion.

Followed by 2025 (USD 6,876 billion), and 2026 (USD 7.467 billion).

Forecasts suggest this figure will experience a substantial increase of 39% in the forthcoming years, with expectations of 8,034 billion by 2027.

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2022, global e-commerce sales increased by 6.5% from the previous year. During this period, e-commerce constituted approximately 19% of total retail sales worldwide.

Annual retail e-commerce sales growth in the coming years is estimated as 2024 (almost 9.4%), 2025 (8.6%), 2026 (8.6%), and 2027 (7.6%).

Domestic And Cross-Border E-commerce Revenue Share 2023 By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

The Statista Digital Market Outlook estimates that in 2023, cross-border e-commerce retail revenue will be only around 25% in Japan, while domestic revenue will secure a share of 98%.

The table below shows the Distribution of domestic and cross-border e-commerce revenues by other countries:

Country Cross-border Domestic Sweden 3% 97% United States 3% 97% Brazil 3% 97% Canada 3% 97% China 3% 97% South Korea 3% 97% Finland 4% 96% Germany 4% 96% United Kingdom 4% 96% Argentina 5% 95% Indonesia 6% 94% Mexico 6% 94% Spain 7% 93% Russia 7% 93% France 7% 93% Netherlands 7% 93% Denmark 8% 92% India 8% 92% Italy 8% 92% Australia 10% 90% Portugal 12% 88% Austria 19% 81% Belgium 32% 68%

Quarterly Online Shopper Conversion Rate Statistics By Country And Region

In the first quarter of 2024, the conversion rate for visits to e-commerce websites in the Netherlands reached 2.3%, surpassing the UK’s online shopper conversion rate of 2.2%.

Country Q1, 2024 Q4, 2023 Q3, 2023 Q2, 2023 Q1, 2023 Global 1.6% 2.2% 1.9% 2% 1.9% Netherlands 2.3% 2.8% 2.8% 2.8% 2.6% United Kingdom 2.2% 3.0% 2.6% 2.7% 2.6% United States 2.0% 2.6% 2.2% 2.3% 2.1% Germany 1.7% 2.4% 2.2% 2.3% 2.1% Canada 1.8% 2.4% 1.9% 2.1% 1.9% Nordics 1.6% 1.7% 1.4% 1.4% 1.3% Eastern Europe 1.5% 1.3% 1.2% 1.1% 1.1% Australia and New Zealand

(ANZ) 1.6% 2.2% 1.8% 1.8% 1.8% Italy 0.9% 1.0% 1.1% 1.0% 1% Spain 1.1% 1.3% 1.3% 1.2% 1.2% Belgium 1.6% 1.8% 1.8% 1.7% 1.8%

Leading E-commerce And Shopping Websites Statistics By Visit Share

(Reference: statista.com)

Online vs. in-store Shopping Statistics also show that in December 2023, Amazon’s global platform, amazon.com, emerged as the leading e-commerce and shopping website worldwide, commanding around 14.06% of desktop visits within this category.

During the same duration, the most popular e-commerce and shopping websites were eBay.com (3.01%), Amazon.co.jp (2.79%), Aliexpress.com (2.24%), and Amazon.de (2.2%).

Leading Online Marketplace Statistics By Monthly Visits

(Reference: statista.com)

In April 2023, Amazon significantly outpaced its competitors as the most frequented online marketplace globally, amassing approximately 4,790 million visits in that month alone.

Trailing behind was eBay, the second most visited shopping site, which recorded around 1,210 million visits during the same period.

As per Online vs. In-store Shopping Statistics, the most visited online marketplaces globally by monthly traffic were Rakutren (563.4 million), Shopee (559.6 million), AliExpress (525.5 million), Ersy (447.3 million), Walmart (407.6 million), Mercado Libre (362.9 million), Wildberries (342.9 million), and Ozon (316 million).

Distribution Of Online Purchases By Channel

(Reference: statista.com)

In a Statista survey analyzed in 2023, 35% of respondents purchased from online marketplaces such as Mercado.

It was also revealed that 15% of digital shoppers allocated their spending to e-grocers and supermarkets.

Meanwhile, 14% of respondents noted purchases made through branded websites, making them the third most popular category. This category was closely followed by retailer websites, which accounted for 13% of the digital shopping expenditure.

Meanwhile, the Distribution of online purchases by channel as of April 2023 resulted in Social on-app purchasing (5%) via an aggregator/delivery app (5%) and others (3%).

Online Retail Website Visits And Orders 2024, By Device

(Reference: statista.com)

By the end of Q1 2024, smartphone traffic share accounted for approximately 77% of global retail site traffic, followed by desktops (21%) and tablets (2%).

On the other hand, the Distribution of retail website visits and orders worldwide in the first quarter of 2024 by device included smartphones (66%), desktops (33%), and tablets (1%).

Leading Internet And Online Services Companies By Market Cap

(Reference: statista.com)

Online vs. in-store Shopping Statistics also show that, as of June 2023, Amazon is the largest consumer internet and online service company globally, boasting a market capitalization of approximately 1,338 billion U.S. dollars.

Meanwhile, the Market cap of the leading consumer internet and online service companies was Alibab.com (USD 214 billion), Prosus (USD 101 billion), Booking.com (USD 100 billion), Pinduoduo (USD 92 billion), Uber (USD 87 billion), Shopify (USD 82 billion), Airbnb (USD 81 billion), MercadoLibre (USD 59 billion), Recruit (USD 50 billion), Coupang (USD 31 billion), eBay (USD 24 billion), J.D. Health (USD 20 billion), Pinterest (USD 19 billion), Chewy (USD 17 billion), Delivery Hero (USD 11 billion), Etsy (USD 10 billion), and Wayfair (USD 7 billion).

Value Of Leading E-commerce Startup Acquisitions 2024

(Reference: statista.com)

In January 2024, Flipkart (Walmart) accounted for around USD 16 billion in the top three valuations of e-commerce startup acquisitions, followed by Wolt (USD 8.1 billion) and Ancestry (USD 4.7 billion).

Moreover, other leading e-commerce startup acquisitions by valuation are Birkenstock (USD 4.5 billion), Jet (USD 3 billion), Postmates (USD 2.7 billion), Mobike (USD 2.7 billion), Magento (USD 1.7 billion), Depop (USD 1.6 billion), Gorillas (USD 1.2 billion).

Average Number Of Products Bought Per E-commerce Order

(Reference: statista.com)

E-commerce users, on average, purchased 4.41 products per order, according to a global study.

This figure reached its highest point in February 2024, following a twelve-month low of 3.87 units per transaction in December 2023.

Similarly, the average number of products bought per order in January 2024 (4.93 units) and February 2024 (5.09 units).

General E-Commerce Statistics

In 2024, approximately 20.1% of all retail transactions are anticipated to occur via online platforms, marking a notable shift in consumer purchasing behaviors towards digital marketplaces.

It is projected that by 2027, online retail will account for 23% of all retail purchases, reflecting a significant shift towards digital commerce.

E-commerce sales are anticipated to surge 8.8% in 2024, reflecting a robust upward trajectory in the digital retail sector.

The global e-commerce market is anticipated to reach an impressive USD 6.3 trillion by the end of this year.

(Reference: forbes.com)

In fiscal year 2024, the growth in Retail E-commerce sales worldwide will reach USD 6.3 trillion, followed by 2025 (USD 6.9 trillion), 2026 (USD 7.4 trillion), and 2027 (USD 7.9 trillion).

E-commerce As A Share Of Total Retail Sales

(Reference: statista.com)

Online vs. In-Store Shopping Statistics 2024 show that e-commerce will represent almost 20.1% of global retail sales, followed by 2025 (21%) and 2026 (21.8%).

Projections suggest that by 2027, the online sector will comprise nearly one-quarter of total retail sales worldwide, resulting in 22.6%.

Social Platforms Where Consumers Purchased Products By Generation

(Reference: statista.com)

Platforms Gen Z Millennials Gen Z Baby Boomers Facebook 26% 56% 60% 65% Instagram 57% 48% 36% 24% TikTok 49% 36% 23% 9% Pinterest 13% 16% 13% 9% YouTube 33% 47% 36% 31% Snapchat 17% 18% 7% 3%

Most Used Social Commerce Platforms By Digital Shoppers

(Reference: statista.com)

A 2023 study revealed that Facebook leads as the premier social network for shopping in the United States, with 20.6% of digital buyers utilizing it for their purchasing needs.

Instagram is just a little behind, attracting 11.8% of U.S. shoppers, while YouTube maintains a significant presence, with 10.7% of users engaging in shopping activities.

Instagram is not far behind, attracting 11.8% of U.S. shoppers.

Instagram is not far behind, attracting 11.8% of U.S. shoppers.

Furthermore, YouTube maintains a significant presence, with 10.7% of users engaging in shopping activities in the nation, TikTok (8.2%), Pinterest (5.1%), and Twitter (5.1%).

Consumers That Would Shop Mostly Online Vs. Offline Worldwide By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

By the end of 2023, around 43% of consumers in the United States expressed a preference for shopping primarily online rather than in-store, with 27% positioning the Country as the leader in online shopping preference globally.

Furthermore, the share of consumers that would prefer to shop mostly online or mostly in-store by Country is detailed in the table below:

Country Online In-Store United Kingdom 35% 26% Ireland 32% 35% Australia 32% 35% Germany 33% 25% Austria 23% 38% Netherlands 29% 29% Belgium 27% 34% France 31% 32% Sweden 35% 25% Norway 27% 32% Finland 28% 35% New Zealand 25% 39% Italy 37% 25% Poland 29% 30% Portugal 29% 36% Spain 32% 30%

By Return Process

(Reference: statista.com)

In a survey conducted by Statista, 62% of respondents in Austria and Germany found the online return process more convenient than other methods, and 38% found it easier in-store.

Conversely, respondents from other countries reported that returning products in-store is significantly easier and more efficient.

The Top 5 Online Retailers Market Share

(Reference: imagedelivery.net)

In the fiscal year, Amazon secured the top retailer market share in the U.S., holding a share of 37.6%, followed by a market minority, which resulted in 47.5%.

Moreover, other retailers’ market share is followed by Walmart (6.4%), Apple (3.6%), eBay (3.0%), and Target (1.9%).

Online Shopping Market Share Statistics By Product Category

(Reference: imagedelivery.net)

In the United States of America, apparel and accessories are expected to secure the highest market share in online shopping, with an 18.7% share, followed by Furniture and appliances (15.7%) and Computer and consumer electronics (15.7%).

Furthermore, the online shopping market share of other product categories includes health and personal care (11.3%), food and beverage (8.6%), toys and hobby (8.2%), and auto and parts (6.8%), home media (5.1%), office equipment and supplies (1.4%), and others (8.5%).

Why Do People Shop Online?

People are drawn to online shopping for its convenience, with 88% appreciating the ability to shop at any time and an equal percentage valuing the ease of quickly locating desired products.

Additionally, 84% of shoppers cite time savings and access to a broader product selection as key advantages.

Online vs. in-store Shopping Statistics also stated that 78% prefer avoiding in-store queues, while 76% are attracted to the typically lower prices found online.

90% of online shoppers are willing to endure longer delivery times if the vendor provides free shipping.

Additionally, 91% of consumers aged 18 to 34 trust online reviews as much as they do in the opinions of family and friends.

For 78% of online shoppers, the presence of product reviews on an e-store is crucial.

Furthermore, 39% of online shoppers indicate that the availability of a free return policy greatly influences their purchasing decisions.

Impacts Of Online Shopping

Several key factors primarily influence customer satisfaction, including ease of checkout (81%).

The variety and diversity of goods and brands available (80%), the provision of multiple shipping options (73%), and the range of payment choices offered (71%).

A significant 80% of consumers are more inclined to purchase a product when free shipping is offered.

Furthermore, 64% of shoppers are more willing to purchase if the retailer provides free returns and exchanges. Notably, 48% of Gen Xers and Millennials conduct research on company websites or official online stores before making online purchases.

Additionally, 63% of consumers prefer online marketplaces for their initial purchases due to the competitive pricing available.

Conclusion

Both online and in-store shopping present unique advantages tailored to different consumer preferences and needs. Online shopping excels in convenience, a wider selection, and competitive pricing, appealing to tech-savvy consumers who value efficiency. On the other hand, in-store shopping offers a tangible experience, immediate product availability, and personalized customer service, attracting those who prioritize sensory evaluation and instant gratification.

The future of retail lies in the harmonious integration of both channels, allowing consumers to enjoy the best of both worlds.

FAQ . What are the main advantages of online shopping?



Convenience: Shop anytime, anywhere.

Variety: Access to a wider selection of products.

Price Comparison: It is easier to compare prices and find deals.

Customer Reviews: Ability to read reviews from other buyers. What are the main advantages of in-store shopping?



Tactile Experience: Physically inspect and try products before buying.

Immediate Gratification: Take products home immediately.

Personalized Service: Direct assistance from sales staff.

Social Experience: Shopping as a social activity with friends or family. How does free shipping influence consumer behaviour?



Increased Likelihood of Purchase: 80% of consumers are more likely to buy if free shipping is available. What impact do free returns and exchanges have on purchasing decisions?



Enhanced Purchase Willingness: 64% of consumers are more inclined to buy if free returns and exchanges are offered. Why do consumers prefer online marketplaces for first-time purchases?



Competitive Pricing: 63% of consumers opt for online marketplaces due to better prices.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey