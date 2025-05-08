PlayStation Statistics By Revenue, Sales And Facts (2025)

Introduction

PlayStation Statistics: PlayStation, developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, has significantly influenced the gaming industry since the launch of its first console on December 3, 1994. As of December 31, 2024, cumulative sales of PlayStation consoles have surpassed 450 million units worldwide. The PlayStation 2 remains the best-selling console with over 160 million units sold, followed by the PlayStation 4 at 117 million units, the original PlayStation at 102.4 million units, and the PlayStation 3 at 87.4 million units. The PlayStation Portable (PSP) has sold more than 76.4 million units, while the PlayStation 5 has reached over 74.9 million units in sales.

In terms of software, the PlayStation 2 leads with over 1.5 billion units sold, and the original PlayStation has sold over 962 million software units. Financially, PlayStation reported a revenue of USD 27.5 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. These figures underscore PlayStation’s enduring impact and success in the gaming industry.

PlayStation’s impact on the gaming industry is profound. It has shaped the landscape of interactive entertainment and maintained a loyal global fan base.

Editor’s Choice

PlayStation Statistics reports that in the first quarter of 2024, Sony’s Gaming & Network Services segment, which includes PlayStation, generated USD 27.83 billion .

. Operating profit for PlayStation stood at USD 1.8 billion by 2024, down from USD 2.3 billion in 2023.

by 2024, down from in 2023. Sony’s official report analysis shows a significant increase in PS5 sales, with over 12 million units sold worldwide.

units sold worldwide. The PS5 has been a critical component of Sony’s strategy, contributing to an overall 15% increase in hardware sales.

increase in hardware sales. In Q1 2024, Sony’s gaming software revenue reached USD 4.5 billion , a 10% increase from Q1 2023.

, a increase from Q1 2023. Helldivers 2, which was released in April 2024, achieved the top spot on the gaming platform with over 458,709 peak concurrent users.

peak concurrent users. As of May 2024, PlayStation Plus had over 50 million subscribers and generated approximately USD 1.5 billion in quarterly revenue.

subscribers and generated approximately in quarterly revenue. During the same period, region-wise, North America remains the largest market for PlayStation, accounting for 40% of total sales.

of total sales. In 2024, Sony’s console market share stands at 45% , compared to Xbox’s 35% and Nintendo’s 20% .

, compared to Xbox’s and Nintendo’s . Around 60% of PlayStation users are between 18 and 35 years old, highlighting the platform’s appeal to younger audiences.

of PlayStation users are between 18 and 35 years old, highlighting the platform’s appeal to younger audiences. In recent years, Sony has introduced several new features to enhance the gaming experience, including improved haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and advanced AI capabilities in games.

By 2024, PlayStation Plus will have over 48 million subscribers worldwide.

You May Also Like To Read

General PlayStation Statistics

In 2023, the PS5 emerged as the most popular gaming console globally, with a preference rate exceeding 84% over competitors like the Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

Sony’s PS5 is projected to reach 67.3 million units sold by the end of 2024.

Interestingly, 41% of PS4 and PS5 owners identify as women, marking a significant shift towards more inclusive gaming demographics compared to the early PlayStation era, when only 18% of owners were women.

In mid-2023, the PlayStation Network had over 102 million monthly active users, showcasing the platform’s robust online community and the popularity of its services.

The PlayStation VR 2, launched in February 2023, started slowly, achieving only 13.5% of its 2 million targeted sales initially.

As of mid-2023, the PlayStation Network had over 102 million monthly active users, showcasing the platform’s robust online community and the popularity of its services.

Marvel’s Spider-Man remains the best-selling PlayStation exclusive, with 20 million copies sold worldwide.

PlayStation Plus continues to be a significant revenue driver for Sony, contributing approximately USD 3 billion to the company’s gaming division in Q1 2024.

(Reference: statista.com)

PlayStation Network (PSN) was launched in November 2006. It is a sophisticated digital entertainment platform integral to Sony’s PlayStation console series.

In March 2024, the total number of monthly active users in the PlayStation Network was 118 million, a decline from the 123 million users recorded in December 2023.

(Reference: statista.com)

Based on PlayStation Statistics, the PlayStation 2 stands as Sony’s best-selling home video game console, achieving an impressive milestone of nearly 159 million units sold by February 2024.

However, Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5, has reached a notable sales figure of approximately 54.2 million units within the same timeframe.

Furthermore, other home video game console sales amounts are followed by PlayStation 4 (117.16 million), PlayStation 3 (87.4 million), and PlayStation (102.49 million).

PlayStation Unit Sales Statistics By Region

(Reference: statista.com)

In September 2023, global sales reached an impressive 102.49 million units, with North America alone accounting for around 40.78 million of those units.

Besides, Europe and Japan sold 31.09 million units and 21.59 million units, respectively, securing second and third place.

In the rest of the regions, PlayStation’s lifetime unit sales worldwide resulted in 9.04 million units in the same period.

By Full-Game Software Unit Sales

(Reference: statista.com)

In the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023, Sony Corporation experienced a decline in game sales for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, recording approximately 72.6 million units sold, compared to 89.7 million units in Q3 2023.

Unit sales of Sony PlayStation gaming software worldwide in the Q1 and Q2 of 2023 were 56.5 million and 67.6 million units, respectively.

Similarly, in the first fiscal quarter of 2024, Sony Corporation reported full-game software unit sales of 47.1 million for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

By First Party Gaming Software Unit Sales

(Reference: statista.com)

First-party game sales for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 recorded a significant decrease, with units sold dropping to approximately 12.3 million by the end of Q4 2023.

In the same period, other quarterly first-party game title unit sales are followed by Q1 (6.6 million), Q2 (4.7 million), and Q3 (16.2 million).

In Q1 of 2024, Sony Corporation sold approximately 6.6 million first-party game titles for the PlayStation 4 and 5.

Sony PlayStation 5 Game Consoles Unit Sales

(Reference: statista.com)

PlayStation Statistics further state that during the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023, Sony Corporation experienced a notable decline in PlayStation 5 sales, with approximately 4.5 million units sold.

In the same period, other quarterly PlayStation 5 sales were Q1 (3.3 million units), Q2 (4.9 million units), and Q3 (8.2 million units).

In Q1 of 2024, Sony sold 3.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles globally, a 38% increase from the same period in the previous year.

PlayStation 4 Unit Sales Statistics By Region

(Reference: statista.com)

In September 2023, the European region had the highest PlayStation 4 lifetime unit sales, with over 45.85 million units.

Furthermore, North America and Japan secured the second and third positions in unit sales, each with 38.08 million units and 9.64 million units, respectively.

PlayStation 4 lifetime unit sales in the rest of the world are around 23.52 million units.

While, in the first fiscal quarter of 2024, Sony PlayStation 4 sales totaled approximately 0.1 million units.

PlayStation 3 Unit Sales Statistics By Region

(Reference: statista.com)

PlayStation Statistics also reports that Sony’s third-generation console, the PlayStation 3, debuted globally in 2006.

By September 2023, it had achieved worldwide sales of approximately 87.87 million units, with Europe accounting for over 30 million of those units.

The North American region sold around 29.92 million units, followed by Japan (10.47 million units) and the rest of the world (16.14 million units).

PlayStation 2 Unit Sales Statistics By Region

(Reference: statista.com)

The PlayStation 2, launched in 2000 as the successor to Sony’s immensely successful original PlayStation, has, over the past two decades.

By September 2023, it had achieved global sales of nearly 158 million units, with around 55.28 million of those sold in Europe.

Furthermore, PlayStation 2’s unit sales are followed by North America (53.65 million), Japan (23.18 million), and the rest of the world (26.59 million).

Lifetime Sales Of Video Game Consoles Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

As of February 2024, the PlayStation 2 has achieved the remarkable milestone of becoming the best-selling video game console in history, with global sales exceeding 158 million units.

The latest PlayStation Statistics report, the PlayStation 4 console has achieved sales of approximately 117.16 million, followed by PlayStation (102 million), PlayStation 3 (87.4 million), PlayStation Portable (82.52 million), PlayStation 5 (54.7 million units), and PlayStation Vita (15.82 million).

Indian PlayStation Market Share Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, PlayStation’s dominance in the console operating system market in India plummeted to nearly 58.6%, a significant drop from its commanding 69.45% share in 2023.

In 2012, the Indian PlayStation market share remained the highest to date, resulting in 97.05%.

You May Also Like To Read

By Regional Sales Performance

In the first quarter of 2024, the North American region remained PlayStation’s largest market, accounting for 40% of total sales.

Europe follows this at 35%, Asia at 20%, and other regions make up the remaining 5%.

In the first half of 2024, PlayStation hardware and software sales generated over USD 8 billion in revenue in North America alone.

Europe’s sales reached USD 7 billion, driven by strong demand in countries like the UK, Germany, and France.

By Demographics

In 2024, the largest group of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners is individuals aged 31 to 36, representing 18% of the user base.

Adolescents aged 13 to 18 are most likely to own a PlayStation 1, with 25% ownership within this age group.

Moreover, in the U.S., women make up approximately 41% of PlayStation 4 and 5 owners.

By Engagement and Usage

In the first quarter of 2024, the PlayStation Network boasts 111 million active users, demonstrating a stable and loyal user base.

In December 2023, PlayStation Plus had approximately 48 million subscribers, of whom the majority (40%) subscribed for online multiplayer features.

PlayStation users have accumulated over 61 billion hours of gaming, highlighting the extensive engagement with Sony’s gaming ecosystem.

PlayStation Statistics also reports that users have logged over 61 billion hours of gaming.

Marvel’s Spider-Man remains the best-selling PS4 game, with over 20 million units sold.

PlayStation Plus Brand Profile in the United States

As mentioned in PlayStation Statistics, brand awareness of PlayStation Plus is around 81% in the U.S.

Around 43% of U.S. video game subscription users express a preference for PlayStation Plus.

Meanwhile, 81% of U.S. respondents are aware of PlayStation Plus, and a substantial 53% have a favorable opinion of the brand.

Overall, 40% of video game subscription users in the U.S. subscribe to PlayStation Plus. This translates to 49% being familiar with the brand and 81% choosing to use it.

Approximately 34% of video game subscription users in the United States indicate a likelihood of continuing their PlayStation Plus membership.

In February 2024, approximately 31% of U.S. video game subscription users reported encountering information about PlayStation Plus through media, social media, or advertising.

PlayStation Gaming Software Sales Revenues By Type

Years Physical Game Sales

(USD) Digital Game Sales

(USD) Subscription Services (e.g., PlayStation Plus) (USD) 2023 2.1 billion 8.9 billion 2.9 billion 2024 1.8 billion 9.7 billion 3.3 billion 2025 1.5 billion 10.5 billion 3.8 billion

(Reference: statista.com)

By Gaming Hardware Sales Revenues

In 2023, hardware sales for PlayStation consoles, including the PS5, saw a notable increase.

The PS5 alone achieved 8.2 million units sold in the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, contributing to higher overall hardware revenue despite increased hardware losses.

Sony aims to reach 25 million PS5 sales by the end of 2024.

By Digital Software Unit Sales Share

(Reference: statista.com)

The Statista Insight analyses also suggest that in Q4 of 2023, digital downloads accounted for 77% of Sony Corporation’s PlayStation gaming sales.

Moreover, the quarterly digital download ratio of Sony PlayStation gaming software unit sales was Q1 (72%), Q2 (67%), and Q3 (66%).

Additionally, in Q1 2024, digital software sales for Sony’s PlayStation represented 72% of total software sales.

PlayStation Website Traffic Statistics By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

The total number of website visits to playstation.com to date reached 46.9 million, up by 2.19% from last month and securing a 50.98% bounce rate.

PlayStation Statistics 2024: The United States of America had 19.52% of the website’s total traffic, which has decreased by 2.08%.

During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: Japan: 9.73% (-8.51%), the United Kingdom: 4.48% (-4.76%), Germany: 4.14% (-5.49%), Brazil: 3.95% (-5.44%)

Other countries collectively made up around 58.17% of visitors shared on PlayStation.com.

By Device

(Reference: statista.com)

In June 2024, traffic to PlayStation’s official website is predominantly driven by mobile devices, with 76.97% of visitors accessing the site via smartphones. Meanwhile, desktop users account for 23.03% of the total visits.

Users make up around 25.61% of the 32.78 million user base in the United States. Of these, 20.19% have access to the desktop version, and 79.81% have mobile devices.

In Japan, the website secured 9.13 million users and 7.13% user traffic, with desktop and mobile users being 22.3% and 77.7%, respectively.

Brazil and Germany each have around 7.94 million and 5.81 million users, and their website traffic accounts for 6.2% and 4.54%.

Besides, Brazil accounts for 21.22% of users who accessed the website by desktop and 78.78% by mobile devices.

In Germany, around 27.05% and 72.95% of people accessed playstation.com on desktops and mobile devices, respectively.

Lastly, the United Kingdom had 4.77 million users on the website, with a user share of 3.73%, while 26.59% of these came via desktop and 73.41% on mobile devices.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In June 2024, male and female users of playstation.com were 73.22% and 26.78%, respectively.

The PlayStation Statistics by age group states that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, which is 35.19%.

1% of PlayStation website users are aged 18 to 24 years.

In contrast, 18.03% and 8.64% belong to individuals aged 35 to 44 and 45 to 54, respectively.

Around 4.19% of website users are aged between 55 to 64 years.

People above 65 years of age contributed 2.84% of the user shares of playstation.com.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

PlayStation Statistics 2024 also shows that organic search generated the highest traffic rate to playstation.com, 52.19%.

Almost 33.56% of the share comprises organic search traffic searches, while 5.26% is generated via social searches.

Others are followed by referrals (4%), paid searches (3.58%), mail(0.94%), and display (0.47%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Twitter had the highest social media referral rate, with a 35.39% share compared to other social network traffic on the PlayStation website.

YouTube and Reddit each contributed a share of 33.08% and 20.23% on playstation.com.

Around 7.42% and 0.77% of website traffic was accounted for by Facebook and WhatsApp in June 2024.

Other social media segments of the website collectively accounted for 3.12%.

Best-Selling PlayStation Games In The United States, 2023

Rank Characteristic 1 Hogwarts Legacy 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023) 4 Madden NFL 2024 5 Star Wars: Jedi Survivor 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) 7 Mortal Combat 1 8 Diablo IV 9 EA Sports FC 24 10 MLB: The Show 23 11 Final Fantasy XVI 12 Resident Evil 4 (2023) 13 God of War: Ragnarök 14 Dead Island 2 15 Street Fighter 6 16 Assassin’s Creed Mirage 17 FIFA 23 18 Gran Turismo 7 19 NBA 2K24 20 Dead Space (2023)

(Reference: statista.com)

(Reference: newzoo.com)

Based on PlayStation Statistics, the top-ranked PlayStation 5 games by monthly active users in June 2024 are Fortnite, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, EA Sports FC 24, Grand Theft Auto V, and ROBLOX.

Top PS5 Game Titles By Rank Are Depicted In The Table Below

Game Title Rank Minecraft 6 XDefiant 7 Rocket League 8 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege 9 NBA 2K24 10 MultiVersus 11 Elden Ring 12 Apex Legends 13 Madden NFL 24 14 Red Dead Redemption 2 15 Fall Guys 16 Call of Duty: Black Ops III 17 Overwatch 1 & 2 18 Helldivers 2 19 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 20

By PC Game Lifetime Gross

In May 2024, Helldivers 2 was Sony’s most popular PlayStation port in terms of revenue.

The cooperative third-person shooter, released simultaneously on Steam and PlayStation, generated an estimated lifetime gross of 282 million U.S. dollars.

Ranking second was Horizon Zero Dawn, with a U.S. lifetime gross of 124 million dollars on PC.

Leading PlayStation Game Ports On Steam

(Reference: statista.com)

PlayStore Statistics elaborates that Helldivers 2, which was released in April 2024, achieved the top spot on the gaming platform with over 458,709 peak concurrent users.

Furthermore, most successful PlayStation video game titles for PC in May 2024 by all-time peak concurrent users are followed by God of War (73,529), Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (66,436), Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (57,934), Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (56,557), Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition (40,462), The Last of Us Part I (36,496), Days Gone (27,450), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (13,539), Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (10,851), Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (8,757), Helldivers (6,744), Returnal (6,691), GUNS UP! (2,277), Predator: Hunting Grounds (1,504), Sackbox: A Big Adventure (610), and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture (191).

Installed Base Of Next-Gen PlayStation And Xbox Game Consoles

(Reference: statista.com)

A report published by Statista further depicts that the Sony PlayStation 5 will be installed globally in around 67.3 million units. In comparison, the Microsoft Xbox Series S and Series X will account for approximately 44.3 million units in installments.

However, in September 2023, the total number of Sony PlayStation 5 units was an impressive 46.6 million, and Xbox Series S (21 million units).

PlayStation Games And Specification Statistics

Component PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 Pro PlayStation 5 CPU 1.6GHz 8-Core AMD Jaguar 2.1GHz 8-Core AMD Jaguar 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz Memory 8GB GDDR5 8GB GDDR5 plus 1GB DDR3 16GB GDDR6/256-bit Memory Bandwidth 176GB/s 217GB/s 448GB/s GPU 1.84 TFLOPs, 18 CUs at 800MHz 4.2 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 911MHz 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz GPU Architecture AMD Radeon AMD Radeon Custom RDNA 2 Internal Storage 500GB HDD 1TB HDD Custom 825GB SSD External Storage USB HDD Support USB HDD Support USB HDD Support Expandable Storage Internal HDD Slot Internal HDD Slot NVMe SSD Slot I/O Throughput ~50-100MB/s ~50-100MB/s 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed) Optical Drive Blu-ray Drive Blu-ray Drive 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

(Reference: playtoday.com)

PlayStation 4 and 5’s Recent Game Releases In 2024

January: Resident Evil 2, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and Hardspace: Shipbreaker.

Resident Evil 2, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and Hardspace: Shipbreaker. February: Foamstars, EA Sports F1 23, Sifu, Hello Neighbor 2, and Destiny 2: Witch Queen.

Foamstars, EA Sports F1 23, Sifu, Hello Neighbor 2, and Destiny 2: Witch Queen. March: Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer.

Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer. April: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW: Fight Forever, and Streets of Rage 4.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW: Fight Forever, and Streets of Rage 4. May: EA Sports FC 24, Tunic, Ghostrunner 2, and Destiny 2: Lightfall.

EA Sports FC 24, Tunic, Ghostrunner 2, and Destiny 2: Lightfall. June: Borderlands 3, NHL 24, and Among Us

In 2024, the primary reason for subscribing to PlayStation Plus is that around 40% of users subscribe to play online multiplayer games.

While 30% of players reported playing free games each month, followed by game discounts and offers (18%).

Only 12% expressed concern for their game progression settings in cloud storage.

Conclusion

Sony’s PlayStation has had a remarkable year in 2024, with substantial growth in hardware, software, and services revenue. The company’s strategic focus on innovation, exclusive game titles, and expanding its subscription base has paid off, positioning PlayStation for continued success in the future.

With a strong market presence, a commitment to sustainability, and a diverse user base, PlayStation is well-equipped to navigate the challenges and opportunities in the dynamic gaming industry. Monitoring these trends and developments will be crucial for understanding the gaming industry’s future landscape.

Shared On:



FAQ . How can I subscribe to PlayStation Plus, and what are the benefits?



Subscribe through the PlayStation Store on your console or via the PlayStation website. What are the benefits of PlayStation Plus?



Online multiplayer, monthly free games, and exclusive discounts.

Adds a catalogue of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games.

It includes all the benefits of Essential and Extra, plus up to 340 additional games, including PS3 games via

cloud streaming and classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP generations. What are the most popular games on PlayStation 5?



Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. How do I set up a new PlayStation console?



Unbox the Console, Connect to Power and TV, and Setup on Screen. What are the current major PlayStation software updates?



Recent updates have added new social features, expanded storage options, and support for 3D audio on built-in TV speakers.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey