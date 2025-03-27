How Many Calories in Tea? Tea Nutrition Facts and Benefits

Introduction

Tea Nutrition Facts: ​Tea is a widely consumed beverage, offering varying nutritional profiles depending on its preparation. A 100-milliliter serving of plain black tea contains approximately 2 kilocalories, 0 grams of fat, 0.7 grams of carbohydrates, and 0 grams of protein. In contrast, the addition of milk and sugar increases the caloric content.

Specifically, a 100-milliliter serving of tea with milk and sugar provides about 17 kilocalories, comprising 0.46 grams of fat, 2.8 grams of carbohydrates (including 2.72 grams of sugars), and 0.52 grams of protein. Green tea, known for its antioxidant properties, offers a lower-calorie alternative. A 100-milliliter serving of green tea contains approximately 1 kilocalorie, with negligible amounts of fat, carbohydrates, and protein.

These variations underscore the impact of additives on tea’s nutritional content, highlighting the importance of mindful preparation choices that align with dietary preferences and health objectives.​

Tea Nutrition Facts

Green, Black, Oolong, and White Teas

Green tea is non-fermented, while oolong tea and black tea are partly and fully fermented, respectively.

White tea is classified as a type of green tea due to its minimal fermentation.

All four teas originate from the Camellia sinensis plant.

When brewed using only hot water, these teas contain as little as 2–3 calories per 8-ounce (240 ml) cup.

Adding 1 teaspoon (4 grams) of sugar increases the calorie content by 16 calories.

Adding 1 tablespoon (21 grams) of honey increases the calorie content by 64 calories.

Herbal Teas

Herbal teas are infusions prepared by brewing herbs, dried fruits, leaves, flowers, or buds derived from plants other than Camellia sinensis.

Popular varieties include chamomile, peppermint, lavender, rooibos, and hibiscus, all of which are known for their therapeutic properties.

The calorie content of herbal teas is generally insignificant, making them suitable for calorie-conscious consumers.

Certain herbal teas, such as hibiscus tea, contain 0 calories when consumed without additives.

The addition of sweeteners or dairy increases the calorie count, depending on the type and amount used.

Milk Tea

Milk tea is typically made using a 1:1 ratio of tea to milk.

An 8-ounce (240-ml) serving of milk tea contains 4 ounces (120 ml) of milk.

Using whole milk contributes approximately 75 calories per 4 ounces.

Substituting with skim milk reduces the calorie content to around 42 calories for the same volume.

Black tea is the most commonly used tea type in milk tea preparation, though any type of tea can be used.

Milk tea is often sweetened with sugar or honey, but sugar substitutes may be used to avoid adding extra calories.

Some milk tea recipes include added spices such as salt, cinnamon, and cardamom for flavor.

Tea Latte

A tea latte is prepared using a 1:3 ratio of tea to milk, resulting in a higher milk content and increased calorie levels.

The 12-ounce (355 ml) London Fog Tea Latte from Starbucks contains 140 calories, combining Earl Grey tea, reduced fat milk, and vanilla syrup.

Flavored syrups commonly added in tea shops and coffee chains further increase the calorie content of tea lattes.

Bubble Tea

Bubble tea, also known as boba or pearl milk tea, is a Taiwanese beverage that contains chewy tapioca balls.

It is typically made using black tea, sweetened condensed milk, syrup or honey, and tapioca pearls.

A 16-ounce (480 ml) serving of bubble tea contains approximately 200–450 calories, depending on the ingredients added.

Sweetened condensed milk, used in bubble tea, is a full-fat cow’s milk product that is partially evaporated and sweetened with sugar.

Just 1 ounce (30 ml) of sweetened condensed milk provides around 122 calories.

Some bubble tea shops add jelly, egg pudding, or fruit juice to enhance the flavor and texture in addition to tapioca pearls.

Iced and Sweet Teas

Sweet tea contains added sugar, and its calorie content depends on the amount of sugar used.

Each teaspoon (4 grams) of sugar adds 16 calories to tea.

Unsweetened iced tea contains 0 calories as it is consumed without added sugar.

A 16-ounce (475-ml) serving of Snapple Lemon Tea contains 150 calories.

A 16-ounce (475-ml) serving of AriZona Iced Tea with Lemon Flavor contains 140 calories.

Sweet tea is more commonly consumed in Southern U.S. states, while unsweetened iced tea is typically preferred in the Northern U.S. states.

Some popular brands label their products as iced tea but may include added sugar, significantly increasing the calorie content.

Consumers are advised to read the label to check for added sugar and verify caloric values.

Thai Tea

A single 8-ounce (240-ml) serving of Thai tea contains approximately 160 calories.

Thai tea is a variation of milk tea that is popular in Southeast Asia.

It is made by mixing black tea, sugar, and sweetened condensed milk.

The drink is typically topped with either coconut milk or whole milk.

Thai tea can be served hot or cold depending on preference.

Chai Tea

Chai tea, also known as masala chai, translates to “spiced tea.”

It is a flavorful milky beverage made using black tea, heavy cream, sugar, and a blend of spices including cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, pepper, and cloves.

Heavy cream contains approximately 100 calories per ounce (30 ml), making it high in fat.

Chai tea is typically brewed directly in milk, unlike regular milk tea which is first brewed in water.

The beverage may be served either hot or cold.

The calorie content of chai tea varies based on the recipe used.

A 16-ounce (480-ml) Starbucks chai Tea Latte prepared with reduced-fat milk contains approximately 240 calories.

Health Benefits of Tea

Tea has almost no calories.

It can fight cancer

Herbal types of teas can settle digestive problems

Tea can also aid in supporting the immune system

This hot beverage can maintain bones as well as support weight loss.

Drinking tea can reduce headaches.

Tea has a lesser amount of caffeine and therefore stands superior to coffee.

It could also reduce the risk of stroke or heart attack.

Tea is packed with antioxidants.

Side Effects of Drinking Tea Excessively

Increased dependency on caffeinated beverages.

Increased dizziness as well as headaches

It could lead to complications during pregnancy, such as miscarriage or an underweight infant

A feeling of nausea and heartburn

Increase in restlessness, anxiety and stress

Reduced iron absorption

Reduced sleeping time

Types of Tea

#1. Yellow tea

(Source: parenting.firstcry.com)

Yellow tea is famous in China. The caffeine content of this tea is equal to green tea. It has a mellow and grassy flavour. There are only three types of Yellow tea available in the market. For example, Meng Ding Huang, Jun Shan Yin Zhen and Mo Gan Huang Ya.

#2. Purple tea

(Source: exportersindia.com)

Purple tea is packed with antioxidants and has a lower amount of caffeine as compared to Green and black tea. It has a woody and sweet flavour. Examples of this tea are Zi Ya and Zi Juan.

#3. Pu-erh Tea

(Source: webstaurantstore.com)

Pu-erh Tea is a traditional tea of Yunnan State in China. It has an earthy, bold and smooth texture. Some of the examples are Sheng and Shou.

#4. White tea

(Source:cookingchew.com)

White tea is made from the Camellia Sinensis plant and has a fruity and delicate flavour. Some examples of this tea are White Peony and Silver Needle.

#5. Herbal tea

(Source: ruralmom.com)

As the name suggests, herbal tea is one of the healthiest types of tea ever made. It is made from flowers, fruits and dried herbs. It has a sweet and somewhat fruity flavour. Some examples are Yerba mate, Chamomile, Hibiscus and peppermint.

#6. Matcha tea

(Source: drweil.com)

Matcha tea is made from green tea leaves. It has a grainy or smooth flavour depending on the ingredients. Some of the examples are culinary matcha and ceremonial matcha.

#7. Rooibos Tea

(Source: thepathoftea.com)

Rooibos tea is also called African Red tea and has a smooth and sweet flavour. It has 0 caffeine. Some of the examples are Green rooibos and red rooibos.

#8. Black tea

(Source: nutritiontips.club)

Black tea is also called red tea in China. Black Tea is packed with caffeine and has a strong and malty flavour. Some examples of this tea are Darjeeling tea, Assam tea, English breakfast tea and Earl Grey Tea.

#9. Chai Tea

(Source: spicemountain.co.uk)

Chai tea originates from India. It is brewed with milk and water, along with aromatic ingredients such as cardamom and ginger. The taste and texture change depending on the ingredients. Some examples of Chai Tea are Tulsi Chai, Ginger tea, Masala tea, and Elaichi tea.

#10. Oolong tea

(Source: expatinfo.com)

Wulong or Oolong tea is a type of semi-oxidised tea. Compared to black tea, it has low caffeine but more caffeine than green tea. It has a light and fragrant texture.

#11. Green tea

(Source: appindianews.com)

Green tea is one of the widely consumed types of tea for weight loss. It has a low amount of caffeine as compared to black tea. It comes with a grassy and bright texture. Some examples of Green tea are Dragonwell, Sencha, Matcha and Gunpowder green tea.

Nutrient Value and Calories in Different Types of Tea

Herbal Tea of 8 fl oz or 1 mug Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Herbal tea with low-calorie sweetener – 1.35 0.02 7 Herbal tea with sugar – 12.32 – 47 Herbal Tea – 0.47 – 2

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Instant Tea (powdered) of 8 fl oz or 1 mug Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Presweetened instant tea 0.14 20.50 0.02 83 Instant tea – 1.09 0.09 5 Instant tea with sugar – 5.95 0.19 24 Decaffeinated instant tea – 0.40 0.14 2 Instant tea with low-calorie sweetener – 1.04 0.05 5

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Milk Tea Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 mug 8 fl oz 1.11 2.01 1.26 23 1 teacup 6 fl oz 0.84 1.51 0.95 17 Milk tea with sugar (1 teacup),

6 fl oz 0.82 4.97 0.93 30 Milk tea with sugar

1 mug 8 fl oz 1.09 6.62 1.24 40

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Regular Tea Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Unsweetened Tea – 0.76 0.02 2 Decaffeinated brewed tea – 0.71 – 2 Brewed tea – 0.71 – 2 Tea with sugar – 12.51 0.02 47 Tea with low-calorie sweetener – 1.66 0.05 7

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Leaf Tea Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Decaffeinated leaf tea – 0.71 – 2 Leaf tea – 0.71 – 2 Leaf tea with sugar – 12.56 – 47 Leaf tea with low-calorie sweetener – 1.59 0.02 7

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Other types Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Iced tea, 1 cup – 23.44 0.02 90 1 black tea bag – – – – Green Tea, 1 mug – 0.47 – 2 Unsweetened iced tea – 0.67 0.02 2 Tea with semi-skimmed milk

1 cup 200 ml 0.02 0.07 0.05 7 Tea with skimmed milk,

1 cup 200 ml 0.02 0.07 0.05 6 Whole milk tea 1 cup 200 ml 0.04 0.05 0.04 8 Black tea, 1 cup 200 ml – – 0.01 – Tea with semi-skimmed milk,

1 sugar, 1 cup 200 ml 0.02 2.32 0.52 13.4

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Tea Market Statistics

(Source: statista.com)

According to Statista, Turkey recorded the highest tea consumption rate in 2022 at 90%.

Kenya and Pakistan followed, with a tea consumption rate of 83% each.

Morocco had a tea consumption rate of 80%.

India reported a tea consumption rate of 72%.

The tea consumption rate in Ireland stood at 69%.

Great Britain showed a tea consumption rate of 59%.

Germany had a tea consumption rate of 56%.

The United States reported a tea consumption rate of 49%.

Mainland China recorded a tea consumption rate of 45%.

Spain had the lowest among the listed countries, with a tea consumption rate of 39%.

By Consumption of Beverages in the USA in 2022

(Source: statista.com)

In 2022, bottled water was the most consumed beverage in the United States, accounting for 25% of total beverage consumption.

Carbonated soft drinks ranked second, representing 18.7% of total consumption.

Coffee held the third position with a 10.8% share.

Beer consumption stood at 9.9%.

Tap water accounted for 9.4% of total beverage intake.

Milk contributed to 7.8% of beverage consumption.

Tea represented 5.4% of total beverage consumption.

Fruit beverages held a 4.2% share.

Sports drinks and energy drinks each accounted for 3%.

Value-added water contributed to 1.5% of total beverage intake.

Wine and spirits made up 1.4% of beverage consumption in the United States in 2022.

Leading Tea Exports by Country in 2022

China – share of 26.5% in total tea exports ($2.1 billion)

Kenya – share of 17.6% in total tea exports ($1.4 billion)

Sri Lanka – share of 15.7% in total tea exports ($1.2 billion)

India – share of 9.5% in total tea exports ($751.1 million)

Poland – share of 3.2% in total tea exports ($252.7 million)

Germany – share of 2.9% in total tea exports ($228.7 million)

Japan – share of 2.2% in total tea exports ($170.4 million)

United Kingdom – share of 1.6% in total tea exports ($123 million)

Rwanda- share of 1.4% in total tea exports ($109.4 million)

Vietnam – share of 1.3% in total tea exports ($99.7 million)

(Source: worldstopexports.com)

Unique Tea Recipes

#1. Pumpkin Chai Latte

(Source: cookidoo.ca)

Ingredients: 3 tbsp canned pumpkin, ¼ tsp ground ginger, 1 tbsp honey, ½ cup refrigerated almond or coconut milk, ½ cup water, ½ water and cinnamon, cardamom and cloves

Instructions: Take a small saucepan and bring water to a boil, then remove from heat. Then, add the tea bag according to taste and cover the pan. Then, remove the tea bag and add milk, ginger, honey, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves and 3 tbsp canned pumpkin. Then, blend the entire mixture in a blender. Serve hot.

What do you get?

Calories (102), Carbohydrates (23g), Protein (1g) and Fat (2g)

#2. Honey-Pear Iced Tea

(Source: tasteofhome.com)

Ingredients: ⅓ cup honey, 3 cups pear nectar, 3 cups boiled water, 6 green chai tea bags, thinly sliced pear, and ⅓ cup lemon juice.

Instructions

Soak tea bags in water for 3 minutes, then remove them. Let it cool and refrigerate until chilled. In a pitcher, combine honey, lemon juice, pear nectar, and chilled tea. Then, serve with a pear slice.

What do you get?

Calories (136), Carbohydrates (35g), Protein (0g) and Fat (0g)

#3. Slow-Cooker Chai Tea

(Source: pinterest.com)

Ingredients: 8 black tea bags, 25 whole cloves, 15 slices of fresh ginger root, 3 ½ quarts water, 3 whole peppercorns, 15 lightly crushed cardamom pods, 3 cinnamon sticks, and 1 can (14 ounces) condensed milk, sweetened milk.

Instructions

Take cheesecloth and place coles, ginger root, cardamom pods, cinnamon sticks and peppercorns. Then, fold the mixture and tie it with string. Then add this bag in water from a 5 / 6 qt slow cooker. The,n cook for around 8 hours. Once done, add dip tea bags for 3 to 5 minutes or according to taste. Add some milk and serve hot.

What do you get?

Calories (109), Carbohydrates (18g), Protein (3g) and Fat (3g)

Conclusion

Drinking tea every day can make your body healthy. However, excessive drinking can lead to many health complications. Although the calories in tea are low, it has some caffeine content that has adverse effects on your health. Tea is better than coffee, as it has a lower amount of caffeine.

If you are on a diet or simply focusing on managing your weight, you must calculate your daily intake of calories, be it any type of food or any beverage.

FAQ . How to reduce calories in tea?



To reduce calories in tea or make it calorie less, you can use skim milk or low fat milk, don’t add sugar rather go for a small amount of sugar substitute such as sugar free alternative. You can also choose milk substitutes such as coconut milk or whole milk. Most importantly, don’t consume ready to drink or any bottled or pre-sweetened tea. They have high sugar content as well as high calories How many cups of tea in a day is good for health?



Drinking 3 to 4 cups (710 to 950 ml ) of tea everyday is good for your health. This won’t show any adverse effects. But drinking excessive tea could lead to nausea as well as heartburn issues. How long should I boil water to get a better taste of tea?



To make a simple tea, boil water for 3 to 4 minutes with ginger, cardamom, sugar if necessary, once boiled, add milk and boil again for up to 3 to 4 minutes. How many cups of tea are excessive?



8 cups of tea or more are considered excessive and could lead to many health issues.

