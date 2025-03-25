Diet Coke Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Diet Coke Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Introduction

Diet Coke Nutrition Facts: Diet Coke, launched in 1982, is a sugar-free, low-calorie carbonated beverage produced by The Coca-Cola Company. A 12-ounce (355-milliliter) serving contains 0 calories, 0 grams of total fat, 40 milligrams of sodium, 0 grams of total carbohydrates, 0 grams of total sugars, and 0 grams of protein. The ingredients include carbonated water, caramel color, aspartame, phosphoric acid, potassium benzoate (to preserve taste), natural flavors, citric acid, and caffeine. Each 12-ounce serving provides 46 milligrams of caffeine.

It is important to note that due to the presence of phenylalanine from aspartame, individuals with phenylketonuria (PKU) should avoid consuming Diet Coke. The beverage is available in various sizes, including 7.5, 8, 12, 13.2, 16.9, and 20 fluid ounces, as well as 1.25 and 2-liter bottles. Additionally, a caffeine-free version is available for those looking to limit their caffeine intake.

Diet Coke Nutrition Facts

  • A 12-ounce can of Diet Coke contains 0 calories.
  • It has 0g of total fat, including 0g saturated fat, 0g trans fat, 0g polyunsaturated fat, and 0g monounsaturated fat, contributing to 0% of the daily value.
  • The drink contains 0mg of cholesterol, accounting for 0% of the daily value.
  • Sodium content ranges from 40mg to 57mg, contributing up to 2% of the daily value.
  • It contains 0g of total carbohydrates, including 0g of total sugars.
  • Protein content is 0g.
  • A single can includes 46mg of caffeine.

Carbonated vs. Non-Carbonated Drinks

 Non-carbonatedCarbonated drinks
Contains no dissolved carbon dioxide gasContains  dissolved carbon dioxide gas which creates bubbles in the drink
Flavours depend on ingredientsFlavours depend on the amount of acidity
The drink feels still and smooth when consumedThe drink feels bubbly and tingling when consumed
Commonly consumed for dietary purposes, nourishment, refreshment or hydrationConsumed for refreshment
Non-carbonated drinks are healthier.Carbonated drinks are healthier
Can be consumed every day.Shouldn’t be consumed every day
Non-carbonated drinks usually don’t have any side effects, but a moderate level of consumption is expected.Excessive consumption of carbonated drinks results in weight gain and other health issues.
Example: Tea, Coffee, Milk Shakes etcExamples: Beer, Champagne and any alcoholic drink, Energy drink etc

Calories in Juices

Fruit Juices
(1 cup serving)		Fat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Pineapple Juice0.3032.180.90132
Orange Juice0.5025.791.74112
Grape Juice0.2037.851.42154
Grapefruit Juice0.2522.131.2894
Apple Juice0.2728.97015117
Watermelon juice0.3617.971.4571
Prune Juice0.0844.671.56182
Tangerine Juice0.4924.951.24106
Pineapple Orange Banana Juice0.1530.951.40128
Pineapple Grapefruit Juice0.2827.301.10115
Pineapple Orange Juice0.3228.401.20120
Pink Grapefruit Juice0.2522.721.2496
Papaya Juice0.3735.840.42141
Passion Fruit Juice0.1233.590.96126
Cranberry Juice (no sugar added)0.3330.870.99116
Orange and Banana juice0.3234.501.95140
Orange Strawberry Banana Juice0.3529.180.98108
Grapefruit and Orange juice0.2525.391.48106
Grape Tangerine Lemon juice0.3431.831.27127
Apple Grape Raspberry Juice0.2731.500.55128
Apple Grape Juice0.2431.700.63129
Apricot Orange juice0.3030.301.20122
Apple Cherry Juice0.3029.800.75118

 

Vegetable /
Plant Juice
(1 cup serving)		Fat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Aloe Vera Juice0.3031.920.89131
Acerola Juice0.7311.620.9756
Ambrosia Juice2.4331.801.49149
Tomato Juice0.1210.301.8541
Celery Juice0.389.461.9642
Carrot Juice0.3521.922.2494
Mixed Vegetable Juice0.5914.933.6771

 

Smoothies
(1 cup serving)		Fat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Fruit juice and Dairy smoothie3.2341.153.41198
Fruit or Fruit Juice Smoothie0.2933.520.88130
Smoothie with fruit juice and low-fat dairy3.2341.153.41198
Smoothie with fruit juice and low-fat dairy,
(1 retail store smoothie, 20 fl oz)		8.10103.078.55496

Calories in Sodas

SodaFat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Sugar-Free Soda, 1 bottle (16 fl oz)0.091.120.525
Sugar-Free Soda, 1 can (12 fl oz)0.070.840.394
Regular Soda, 1 bottle
(16 fl oz)		0.0548.070.34187
Regular Soda, 1 can
(12 fl oz)		0.0436.050.26140
Diet soda / Pepper Soda, 1 can (12 fl oz)0.36
Diet soda / Pepper Soda, 1 bottle
(16 fl oz)		0.47
Diet Soda
(other than above mentioned, 1 bottle, 16 fl oz)		0.47
Diet Soda, other than above mentioned, 1 can (12 fl oz)0.36
Coke Zero, 1 can
Diet Coke, 1 can

Classic Coca-Cola, 1 can

39.00140

Pepsi Mix, 1 can

0.10
Diet Pepsi, 1 can

Pepsi, 1 can

41.00150
1 Regular cola sod, 1 can28.00100
Orange Soda,1 can45.76179

Club Soda,1 can

Sugar-free cream soda0.36
Cola soda with caffeine0.0735.180.26136
Caffeine free sugar-free cola soda0.530.434
Cola Soda with Caffeine0.0735.180.26136
Non-Alcoholic Beer, Heineken (100 ml)4.821

Calories in Energy drinks

Energy DrinksFat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Red Bull (regular, 1 can)28.00110
Amp Energy Overdrive (regular, 1 can)58.00220
Rockstar Energy (regular, 1 can)31.00140
Monster Energy
(regular, 1 can)		27.00100
Red Bull
(sugar-free, 1 can)		3.0010
Amp Energy
(sugar-free, 1 can)		5
No Fear Energy
(sugar-free, 1 can)		1.0010
Rockstar Energy
(sugar-free, 1 can)		20
Energy Drink
(1 bottle, 12 fl oz)		0.2939.380.90162
Energy Drink
(1 cup, 8 fl oz)		0.1926.260.60108
Energy Drink
(1/2 cup,4 fl oz)		0.1013.130.3054
Fruit Flavoured Sports Drink
(1 cup or 8 fl oz serving)		0.2416.4966
Low-Calorie Fruit Flavoured sports drink7.2026

Calories in Diet Coke

Diet CokeFat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Diet Coca Cola, 1 can (330 ml)1

Calories in Alcoholic Drinks

Alcoholic DrinksFat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
1 Rum and cola cocktail0.1115.320.17154
Rum cooler, 1 bottle0.5833.190.43218
Rum (2 fl oz)128
Rum
(1 shot or jigger,1.5 fl oz)		97
Rum (1fl oz)64
Whiskey, 60 ml
(86 Proof)		0.06141
Irish Whiskey, 1 shot
(1 oz)		69
Vodka, (2fl oz)128
Vodka, (1 fl oz)64
Vodka,
(1 shot/jigger, 1.5 fl oz)		128
White Wine, White Table,
(5fl oz glass)		3.820.10122
White Wine, Riesling,  (5fl oz glass)5.540.10120

White Wine, Pinot Blanc,
(5fl oz glass)

2.850.10121
White Wine, Chenin Blanc,
(5fl oz glass)		4.900.10120

White Wine, Chardonnay Wine,
(5fl oz glass)

3.430.10122
White Wine, Pinot Gris (Grigio),  (5fl oz glass)3.030.10123

White Wine, Semillon,  (5fl oz glass)

4.590.10122
White Wine, Sauvignon Blanc,
(5fl oz glass)		3.010.10121

Types of Carbonated Drinks

#1. Alcoholic Drinks

Alcoholic-Drinks - Diet Coke Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

(Source: 1037theloon.com)

Alcoholic drinks are high in ethanol and psychoactive substances. Regular consumption of such drinks causes mental health issues, heart-related diseases, and weight gain problems. Examples are Wine, Beer, Cocktails and spirits.

#2. Water

Water - Diet Coke Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

(Source: tasteofhome.com)

Carbonated water such as fizzy water, and sparkling water is a better choice for a weight management diet plan rather than any type of soda or energy drink. These include no sugar and are available in flavours such as vanilla, raspberry and lemon.

#3. Energy drinks / Sports drinks

Energy-drinks-Sports-drinks - Diet Coke Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

(Source: boholonlinestore.com)

Similar to sodas, energy drinks contain high amounts of caffeine, sugar and carbon dioxide gases. These may temporarily increase the energy in the body but lack hydration after body exertion. Examples are Gatorade, Red Bull etc

#4. Ready-to-Drink Juices

Ready-to-drink-juices

(Source: pinterest.com)

Ready-to-drink juices include preservatives and lack fibre as well as they are high in sugar content. These cause uncontrolled sugar levels, tooth decay and weight gain. Examples are Tropicana OR Minute Maid Juices.

#5. Sodas

Sodas

(Source: fodors.com)

Sodas are high in carbon dioxide gas. These may satisfy your thirst, but it causes dehydration in the body faster than other types of drinks. Sodas may be flavourful or even come in fruit flavours, but these are not natural and thus lead to diabetes, belly fat and weight gain. Examples are Sprite, Coca Cola etc.

Types of non-carbonated drinks

#1. Soups

Soups

(Source: tasteofhome.com)

Soups made with healthy ingredients are a great source of vitamins such as B1, B2, B3, B6, and B12. Vegetable soups are packed with minerals like iron, potassium and magnesium.

#2. Fruit juices

Fruit-juices

(Source: preserveyourteeth.com)

Fruit juices are packed with natural sweetness, and vitamin C that helps in improving the immune system as well as skin health. Homemade fruit juices are a better choice rather than pre-packed and ready-to-drink juices.

#3. Vegetable Juices

Vegetable-Juices

(Source: divalikes.com)

Vegetable juices offer important nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin B, and vitamin K. Moreover, these are rich in magnesium, iron and potassium.

#4. Coconut Water

Coconut-Water

(Source: bodynutrition.org)

Coconut water is the top most natural source of keeping the body hydrated. It is rich in vitamin C as well as vitamin B and helps in managing the amount of fluid balance in the body.

#5. Tea

Tea

(Source: foodmedcenter.org)

Tea is rich in antioxidants. It protects overall health. However, drinking excessive tea can cause stomach issues and disturb sleep cycles.

#6. Coffee

Coffee-

(Source: insanelygoodrecipes.com)

Coffee is full of antioxidants as well as caffeine. If you want to keep your body active without any unnatural sources of caffeine then this type of drink is a better choice. Coffee is also packed with a good amount of magnesium, potassium and B vitamins.

#7. Herbal teas

Herbal-tea

(Source: headlinesoftoday.com)

Different from regular teas, herbal teas are caffeine-free and made from fruits, herbs as well as flowers. These can stabilise the immune system as well as aid in digestion.

#8. Flavoured water

Flavoured-water

(Source: simplemost.com)

 Flavoured water is added with herbs, fruits and other kinds of natural flavours, such as lemonade. Depending on the ingredients, the amount of nutrients changes. But these provide a high amount of hydration to the body.

#9. Smoothies

Smoothies

(Source: rawedibles.blogspot.com)

 Smoothies are a mixture of vegetables, fruits and liquids such as yoghurt, juice, milk or water. These are helpful in weight loss management. Moreover, the ingredients decide the nutritive value therefore, it is packed with minerals such as calcium, potassium and magnesium, vitamins such as Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and Vitamin B, as well as protein and fibre.

Recipes

#1. Marshmallow Macchiato

Marshmallow-Macchiato

(​Source: nespresso.com)

Ingredients: Red and blue sprinkle, 1 cup whole milk (240 ml), 4 oz brewed espresso (110 ml), Chocolate whipped cream, 8 marshmallows, chocolate syrup

Instructions

Take a small saucepan and heat on medium heat. Add milk and marshmallows bring to a low simmer and stir until marshmallows until melted

Then transfer the mixture into a large mug and add espresso. Top the Marshmallow Macchiato with chocolate syrup, whipped cream and red and blue sprinkles and serve.

#2. Watermelon Frescas

Watermelon-Frescas

(Source: allrecipes.com)

Ingredients: 1 splash seltzer, 8 c. watermelon, Agave nectar or ⅓ cup superfine sugar, Fresh lime juice, lime wedges

Instructions

Add watermelon cubes to the food processor and blend well until liquid. Then add a pitcher with lime juice, superfine sugar, and agave nectar and blend again. Transfer the mixture into a bowl and refrigerate until it becomes very cold, then serve in glasses with ice topped with a splash of seltzer as well as a lime wedge.

#3. Margarita

Margarita

(Source: thespruceeats.com)

Ingredients: Kosher salt, ¾ ounce fresh lime juice, 1 ½ ounces tequila blanco, 1 ounce Cointreau or Triple Sec, lime wedges

Instructions: Cut a notch in a lime wedge and apply it to the rim of a glass. Then dip the edge of the rim in a plate of salt. Add every ingredient in a cocktail shaker along with 4 ice cubes and shape until cold. Then strain the margarita into a glass with a salted rim fill the glass with ice and serve.

Conclusion

Looking at the global all-drinks market, people prefer carbonated and ready-to-drink drinks as compared to healthy ones. Even though an individual is consuming such drinks with limitations, it can cause addiction and calories in non-carbonated drinks can cause excessive weight gain, heart problems and dehydration.

If you are following a weight management or weight loss plan, then you should shift to non-carbonated drinks and rather go for smoothies. But be careful while choosing the ingredients, these may affect the nutritional value of a healthy drink.

FAQ.

What is a healthier drink, carbonated or noncarbonated?



Carbonated drinks contain a high level of acidic ingredients. Moreover, these are high in sugar as well as carbohydrates, that could lead to excessive weight gain and belly fat. On the other hand, non carbonated drinks have healthy ingredients such as milk and vegetables, thus, non carbonated drinks are considered more healthier than carbonated drinks.

How many carbonated drinks are healthy in a day?



Considering the amount of sugar in the carbonated drinks, women are supposed to limit the calorie upto 100 and 25 grams of sugar while men should consume 37 grams of sugar and 150 calories in a day, thus one can of such drinks is enough in a day. It is also not recommended to drink such carbonated drinks everyday.

Can I drink carbonated drinks everyday?



Carbonated drinks are made using unhealthy ingredients that increases the risk of diabetes, dehydration, heart disease and tooth decay

Is smoothie suitable for weight loss?



Smoothies are made using healthy ingredients. But it is important to choose the right ingredients suitable for weight loss, otherwise it will count under high calorie intake and inversely lead to weight gain.

What are the side effects of carbonated drinks?



Some of the dangerous effects on health due to carbonated drinks include, increased sleep deprivation, joint pain, tooth decay, increased risk of cholesterol and diabetes, and belly fat.

