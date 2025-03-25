Diet Coke Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Introduction

Diet Coke Nutrition Facts: Diet Coke, launched in 1982, is a sugar-free, low-calorie carbonated beverage produced by The Coca-Cola Company. A 12-ounce (355-milliliter) serving contains 0 calories, 0 grams of total fat, 40 milligrams of sodium, 0 grams of total carbohydrates, 0 grams of total sugars, and 0 grams of protein. The ingredients include carbonated water, caramel color, aspartame, phosphoric acid, potassium benzoate (to preserve taste), natural flavors, citric acid, and caffeine. Each 12-ounce serving provides 46 milligrams of caffeine.

It is important to note that due to the presence of phenylalanine from aspartame, individuals with phenylketonuria (PKU) should avoid consuming Diet Coke. The beverage is available in various sizes, including 7.5, 8, 12, 13.2, 16.9, and 20 fluid ounces, as well as 1.25 and 2-liter bottles. Additionally, a caffeine-free version is available for those looking to limit their caffeine intake.

A 12-ounce can of Diet Coke contains 0 calories.

It has 0g of total fat, including 0g saturated fat, 0g trans fat, 0g polyunsaturated fat, and 0g monounsaturated fat, contributing to 0% of the daily value.

The drink contains 0mg of cholesterol, accounting for 0% of the daily value.

Sodium content ranges from 40mg to 57mg, contributing up to 2% of the daily value.

It contains 0g of total carbohydrates, including 0g of total sugars.

Protein content is 0g.

A single can includes 46mg of caffeine.

Carbonated vs. Non-Carbonated Drinks

Non-carbonated Carbonated drinks Contains no dissolved carbon dioxide gas Contains dissolved carbon dioxide gas which creates bubbles in the drink Flavours depend on ingredients Flavours depend on the amount of acidity The drink feels still and smooth when consumed The drink feels bubbly and tingling when consumed Commonly consumed for dietary purposes, nourishment, refreshment or hydration Consumed for refreshment Non-carbonated drinks are healthier. Carbonated drinks are healthier Can be consumed every day. Shouldn’t be consumed every day Non-carbonated drinks usually don’t have any side effects, but a moderate level of consumption is expected. Excessive consumption of carbonated drinks results in weight gain and other health issues. Example: Tea, Coffee, Milk Shakes etc Examples: Beer, Champagne and any alcoholic drink, Energy drink etc

Calories in Juices

Fruit Juices

(1 cup serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Pineapple Juice 0.30 32.18 0.90 132 Orange Juice 0.50 25.79 1.74 112 Grape Juice 0.20 37.85 1.42 154 Grapefruit Juice 0.25 22.13 1.28 94 Apple Juice 0.27 28.97 015 117 Watermelon juice 0.36 17.97 1.45 71 Prune Juice 0.08 44.67 1.56 182 Tangerine Juice 0.49 24.95 1.24 106 Pineapple Orange Banana Juice 0.15 30.95 1.40 128 Pineapple Grapefruit Juice 0.28 27.30 1.10 115 Pineapple Orange Juice 0.32 28.40 1.20 120 Pink Grapefruit Juice 0.25 22.72 1.24 96 Papaya Juice 0.37 35.84 0.42 141 Passion Fruit Juice 0.12 33.59 0.96 126 Cranberry Juice (no sugar added) 0.33 30.87 0.99 116 Orange and Banana juice 0.32 34.50 1.95 140 Orange Strawberry Banana Juice 0.35 29.18 0.98 108 Grapefruit and Orange juice 0.25 25.39 1.48 106 Grape Tangerine Lemon juice 0.34 31.83 1.27 127 Apple Grape Raspberry Juice 0.27 31.50 0.55 128 Apple Grape Juice 0.24 31.70 0.63 129 Apricot Orange juice 0.30 30.30 1.20 122 Apple Cherry Juice 0.30 29.80 0.75 118

Vegetable /

Plant Juice

(1 cup serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Aloe Vera Juice 0.30 31.92 0.89 131 Acerola Juice 0.73 11.62 0.97 56 Ambrosia Juice 2.43 31.80 1.49 149 Tomato Juice 0.12 10.30 1.85 41 Celery Juice 0.38 9.46 1.96 42 Carrot Juice 0.35 21.92 2.24 94 Mixed Vegetable Juice 0.59 14.93 3.67 71

Smoothies

(1 cup serving) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Fruit juice and Dairy smoothie 3.23 41.15 3.41 198 Fruit or Fruit Juice Smoothie 0.29 33.52 0.88 130 Smoothie with fruit juice and low-fat dairy 3.23 41.15 3.41 198 Smoothie with fruit juice and low-fat dairy,

(1 retail store smoothie, 20 fl oz) 8.10 103.07 8.55 496

Calories in Sodas

Soda Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Sugar-Free Soda, 1 bottle (16 fl oz) 0.09 1.12 0.52 5 Sugar-Free Soda, 1 can (12 fl oz) 0.07 0.84 0.39 4 Regular Soda, 1 bottle

(16 fl oz) 0.05 48.07 0.34 187 Regular Soda, 1 can

(12 fl oz) 0.04 36.05 0.26 140 Diet soda / Pepper Soda, 1 can (12 fl oz) – 0.36 – – Diet soda / Pepper Soda, 1 bottle

(16 fl oz) – 0.47 – – Diet Soda

(other than above mentioned, 1 bottle, 16 fl oz) – – 0.47 – Diet Soda, other than above mentioned, 1 can (12 fl oz) – – 0.36 – Coke Zero, 1 can – – – – Diet Coke, 1 can – – – – Classic Coca-Cola, 1 can – 39.00 – 140 Pepsi Mix, 1 can – – 0.10 – Diet Pepsi, 1 can – – – – Pepsi, 1 can – 41.00 – 150 1 Regular cola sod, 1 can – 28.00 – 100 Orange Soda,1 can – 45.76 – 179 Club Soda,1 can – – – – Sugar-free cream soda – – 0.36 – Cola soda with caffeine 0.07 35.18 0.26 136 Caffeine free sugar-free cola soda – 0.53 0.43 4 Cola Soda with Caffeine 0.07 35.18 0.26 136 Non-Alcoholic Beer, Heineken (100 ml) – 4.8 – 21

Calories in Energy drinks

Energy Drinks Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Red Bull (regular, 1 can) – 28.00 – 110 Amp Energy Overdrive (regular, 1 can) – 58.00 – 220 Rockstar Energy (regular, 1 can) – 31.00 – 140 Monster Energy

(regular, 1 can) – 27.00 – 100 Red Bull

(sugar-free, 1 can) – 3.00 – 10 Amp Energy

(sugar-free, 1 can) – – – 5 No Fear Energy

(sugar-free, 1 can) – – 1.00 10 Rockstar Energy

(sugar-free, 1 can) – – – 20 Energy Drink

(1 bottle, 12 fl oz) 0.29 39.38 0.90 162 Energy Drink

(1 cup, 8 fl oz) 0.19 26.26 0.60 108 Energy Drink

(1/2 cup,4 fl oz) 0.10 13.13 0.30 54 Fruit Flavoured Sports Drink

(1 cup or 8 fl oz serving) 0.24 16.49 – 66 Low-Calorie Fruit Flavoured sports drink – 7.20 – 26

Diet Coke Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Diet Coca Cola, 1 can (330 ml) – – – 1

Calories in Alcoholic Drinks

Alcoholic Drinks Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 Rum and cola cocktail 0.11 15.32 0.17 154 Rum cooler, 1 bottle 0.58 33.19 0.43 218 Rum (2 fl oz) – – – 128 Rum

(1 shot or jigger,1.5 fl oz) – – – 97 Rum (1fl oz) – – – 64 Whiskey, 60 ml

(86 Proof) – 0.06 – 141 Irish Whiskey, 1 shot

(1 oz) – – – 69 Vodka, (2fl oz) – – – 128 Vodka, (1 fl oz) – – – 64 Vodka,

(1 shot/jigger, 1.5 fl oz) – – – 128 White Wine, White Table,

(5fl oz glass) – 3.82 0.10 122 White Wine, Riesling, (5fl oz glass) – 5.54 0.10 120 White Wine, Pinot Blanc,

(5fl oz glass) – 2.85 0.10 121 White Wine, Chenin Blanc,

(5fl oz glass) – 4.90 0.10 120 White Wine, Chardonnay Wine,

(5fl oz glass) – 3.43 0.10 122 White Wine, Pinot Gris (Grigio), (5fl oz glass) – 3.03 0.10 123 White Wine, Semillon, (5fl oz glass) – 4.59 0.10 122 White Wine, Sauvignon Blanc,

(5fl oz glass) – 3.01 0.10 121

Types of Carbonated Drinks

#1. Alcoholic Drinks

(Source: 1037theloon.com)

Alcoholic drinks are high in ethanol and psychoactive substances. Regular consumption of such drinks causes mental health issues, heart-related diseases, and weight gain problems. Examples are Wine, Beer, Cocktails and spirits.

#2. Water

(Source: tasteofhome.com)

Carbonated water such as fizzy water, and sparkling water is a better choice for a weight management diet plan rather than any type of soda or energy drink. These include no sugar and are available in flavours such as vanilla, raspberry and lemon.

#3. Energy drinks / Sports drinks

(Source: boholonlinestore.com)

Similar to sodas, energy drinks contain high amounts of caffeine, sugar and carbon dioxide gases. These may temporarily increase the energy in the body but lack hydration after body exertion. Examples are Gatorade, Red Bull etc

#4. Ready-to-Drink Juices

(Source: pinterest.com)

Ready-to-drink juices include preservatives and lack fibre as well as they are high in sugar content. These cause uncontrolled sugar levels, tooth decay and weight gain. Examples are Tropicana OR Minute Maid Juices.

#5. Sodas

(Source: fodors.com)

Sodas are high in carbon dioxide gas. These may satisfy your thirst, but it causes dehydration in the body faster than other types of drinks. Sodas may be flavourful or even come in fruit flavours, but these are not natural and thus lead to diabetes, belly fat and weight gain. Examples are Sprite, Coca Cola etc.

Types of non-carbonated drinks

#1. Soups

(Source: tasteofhome.com)

Soups made with healthy ingredients are a great source of vitamins such as B1, B2, B3, B6, and B12. Vegetable soups are packed with minerals like iron, potassium and magnesium.

#2. Fruit juices

(Source: preserveyourteeth.com)

Fruit juices are packed with natural sweetness, and vitamin C that helps in improving the immune system as well as skin health. Homemade fruit juices are a better choice rather than pre-packed and ready-to-drink juices.

#3. Vegetable Juices

(Source: divalikes.com)

Vegetable juices offer important nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin B, and vitamin K. Moreover, these are rich in magnesium, iron and potassium.

#4. Coconut Water

(Source: bodynutrition.org)

Coconut water is the top most natural source of keeping the body hydrated. It is rich in vitamin C as well as vitamin B and helps in managing the amount of fluid balance in the body.

#5. Tea

(Source: foodmedcenter.org)

Tea is rich in antioxidants. It protects overall health. However, drinking excessive tea can cause stomach issues and disturb sleep cycles.

#6. Coffee

(Source: insanelygoodrecipes.com)

Coffee is full of antioxidants as well as caffeine. If you want to keep your body active without any unnatural sources of caffeine then this type of drink is a better choice. Coffee is also packed with a good amount of magnesium, potassium and B vitamins.

#7. Herbal teas

(Source: headlinesoftoday.com)

Different from regular teas, herbal teas are caffeine-free and made from fruits, herbs as well as flowers. These can stabilise the immune system as well as aid in digestion.

#8. Flavoured water

(Source: simplemost.com)

Flavoured water is added with herbs, fruits and other kinds of natural flavours, such as lemonade. Depending on the ingredients, the amount of nutrients changes. But these provide a high amount of hydration to the body.

#9. Smoothies

(Source: rawedibles.blogspot.com)

Smoothies are a mixture of vegetables, fruits and liquids such as yoghurt, juice, milk or water. These are helpful in weight loss management. Moreover, the ingredients decide the nutritive value therefore, it is packed with minerals such as calcium, potassium and magnesium, vitamins such as Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and Vitamin B, as well as protein and fibre.

Recipes

#1. Marshmallow Macchiato

(​Source: nespresso.com)

Ingredients: Red and blue sprinkle, 1 cup whole milk (240 ml), 4 oz brewed espresso (110 ml), Chocolate whipped cream, 8 marshmallows, chocolate syrup

Instructions

Take a small saucepan and heat on medium heat. Add milk and marshmallows bring to a low simmer and stir until marshmallows until melted

Then transfer the mixture into a large mug and add espresso. Top the Marshmallow Macchiato with chocolate syrup, whipped cream and red and blue sprinkles and serve.

#2. Watermelon Frescas

(Source: allrecipes.com)

Ingredients: 1 splash seltzer, 8 c. watermelon, Agave nectar or ⅓ cup superfine sugar, Fresh lime juice, lime wedges

Instructions

Add watermelon cubes to the food processor and blend well until liquid. Then add a pitcher with lime juice, superfine sugar, and agave nectar and blend again. Transfer the mixture into a bowl and refrigerate until it becomes very cold, then serve in glasses with ice topped with a splash of seltzer as well as a lime wedge.

#3. Margarita

(Source: thespruceeats.com)

Ingredients: Kosher salt, ¾ ounce fresh lime juice, 1 ½ ounces tequila blanco, 1 ounce Cointreau or Triple Sec, lime wedges

Instructions: Cut a notch in a lime wedge and apply it to the rim of a glass. Then dip the edge of the rim in a plate of salt. Add every ingredient in a cocktail shaker along with 4 ice cubes and shape until cold. Then strain the margarita into a glass with a salted rim fill the glass with ice and serve.

Conclusion

Looking at the global all-drinks market, people prefer carbonated and ready-to-drink drinks as compared to healthy ones. Even though an individual is consuming such drinks with limitations, it can cause addiction and calories in non-carbonated drinks can cause excessive weight gain, heart problems and dehydration.

If you are following a weight management or weight loss plan, then you should shift to non-carbonated drinks and rather go for smoothies. But be careful while choosing the ingredients, these may affect the nutritional value of a healthy drink.

FAQ . What is a healthier drink, carbonated or noncarbonated?



Carbonated drinks contain a high level of acidic ingredients. Moreover, these are high in sugar as well as carbohydrates, that could lead to excessive weight gain and belly fat. On the other hand, non carbonated drinks have healthy ingredients such as milk and vegetables, thus, non carbonated drinks are considered more healthier than carbonated drinks. How many carbonated drinks are healthy in a day?



Considering the amount of sugar in the carbonated drinks, women are supposed to limit the calorie upto 100 and 25 grams of sugar while men should consume 37 grams of sugar and 150 calories in a day, thus one can of such drinks is enough in a day. It is also not recommended to drink such carbonated drinks everyday. Can I drink carbonated drinks everyday?



Carbonated drinks are made using unhealthy ingredients that increases the risk of diabetes, dehydration, heart disease and tooth decay Is smoothie suitable for weight loss?



Smoothies are made using healthy ingredients. But it is important to choose the right ingredients suitable for weight loss, otherwise it will count under high calorie intake and inversely lead to weight gain. What are the side effects of carbonated drinks?



Some of the dangerous effects on health due to carbonated drinks include, increased sleep deprivation, joint pain, tooth decay, increased risk of cholesterol and diabetes, and belly fat.

