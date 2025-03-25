Banana Nutrition Facts, Calories and Health Benefits

Introduction

Banana Nutrition Facts

One medium-sized banana (118g) provides 105 calories.

It contains 27g of carbohydrates, including 14.4g of natural sugars and 3.1g of dietary fiber.

The glycemic index of a banana ranges from 48 to 54.

A medium banana contains approximately 422mg of potassium, which equals about 9% of the daily value set by the USDA.

It offers 1.3g of protein, indicating a low protein content.

The fat content is minimal, with 0.4g of total fat per banana.

Sodium content is low, with 1.2mg per serving.

A medium banana provides 10.3mg of vitamin C.

It also contains 31.9mg of magnesium.

A medium banana provides fewer calories than 1 cup of red grapes (150g), which contains 129 calories, but more than a medium gala apple with 61 calories, and a navel orange with 72.8 calories.

Bananas contain small amounts of fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin A and vitamin K.

The protein in 2 tablespoons of peanut butter is approximately 8g, making it a common complementary food to bananas.

Peanut butter also provides about 10g of monounsaturated fat, 3.3g of polyunsaturated fat, and 2.8g of saturated fat.

27 Different Types of Bananas

#1. Macho Plantains

(Source: popular.pics)

Macho Plantains have a sweet as well as sour taste. They are from Ecuador. In Spanish Macho means manhood. These bananas are considered a symbol of strength. Moreover, they can grow up to 3 feet tall and are covered with spikes

#2. Rhino Horn Banana

(Source: seaviewfarmshi.com)

The world’s biggest banana is the Rhino Horn Banana. It is 12 to 14 inches tall and weighs around 20 pounds each. It hails from South America and Central America and is commonly used in smoothies or desserts.

#3. Plantains

(Source: fmk.co.ke)

Plantains come in Horn and French types. These bananas can change their color once they are ripe. Moreover, Plantains are used in dishes such as desserts, chips, fries, and curries.

#4. Greenhorn Plantain

(Source: thespruce.com)

Green hon Plantain is a type of banana that belongs to the hybrid Musaceae. These are also called Señorita bananas. They are full of starch and can be grilled, fried, boiled, and baked.

#5. Dwarf Cavendish Bananas

(Source: tipsbulletin.com)

Dwarf Cavendish bananas can be stored for several months without losing their quality and are produced in large quantities.

#6. Saba Bananas

(Source: sg.claudeclari.com)

Saba bananas are extremely thick and tough in size. These originated from the Philippines. This type of fruit is larger than other types of bananas.

#7. Rajapuri Banana

(Source: specialtyproduce.com)

Rajapuri bananas are mostly curved in shape. Moreover, these are high in vitamins such as Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Zinc, A, B1, B2, B3, B5, B9, C, E, K, Mg, P Folic Acid, and Niacin.

#8. Giant Cavendish Banana

(Source: popoptiq. com)

Giant Cavendish Bananas are listed as one of the most common types of grown bananas today. These hail from South America, as well as Central America.

#9. Pisang Raja Bananas

(Source: onlyfoods.net)

Pisang raja or Musa belle, which translates to ” Banana King. Inside bananas, the flesh is red and has a creamy taste.

#10. Barangan Bananas

(Source: popoptiq.com)

One of the most commonly eaten types of bananas in the Philippines is Barangan bananas. They taste sweet and slightly sour. They are comparatively small and have a white body.

#11. Baby Bananas

(Source: homeperch.com)

As the name suggests, baby bananas are smaller and sweeter but similar in appearance to Cavendish bananas. Like regular bananas, they are eaten raw.

#12. Jamaican Red Dwarf Bananas

(Source: richardlyonsnursery.com)

This type of banana is a hybrid of Gros Michel and Cavendish. The production time required for these Jamaican Red Dwarf bananas is within 3 months. These types of bananas are small in size and have a sweeter taste. These are usually sold frozen.

#13. Cavendish Bananas

(Source: zonefresh.com.au)

These types of bananas are used in drinks, salads, and desserts and are listed as one of the most consumed types of bananas in the world. Moreover, these are frequently purchased in stores or grocery malls and used during the making of banana chips, banana bread, etc.

#14. Praying Hands Bananas

(Source: pinterest.fr)

Bananas naturally grown in joined hand shapes are called Praying Hands bananas. Moreover, they are said to taste extremely delicious.

#15. Latundan

(Source: pinterest.com)

Latundan bananas are grown in various parts of the world such as South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, Vietnam, China, and Thailand.

#16. Red Dacca Bananas

(Source: thetutuguru.com.au)

Red Dacca Bananas come with a whispering taste of raspberry as well as strawberry. They are less starchy as compared to other types of bananas and, therefore best fit for desserts or smoothies. Once cooked, they become sweeter than the original taste.

#17. Orinoco Bananas

(Source: specialtyproduce.com)

Orinoco bananas hail from South America and are widely grown in Venezuela, French Guiana, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, Ecuador, Colombia, Guyana, and Suriname. They initially grow in big round balls. Their skin is silky and has a sweet taste.

#18. Fehi Bananas

(Source: specialityproduce.com)

One of the most popular types of bananas in Israel is Fehi bananas. These are large and have bright orange flesh. This type of banana is used in Filipino cuisine, such as dessert bananas.

#19. Bluggoe Banana

(Source: growinganything.com)

Another type of hybrid banana is named Bluggoe Banana. The meaning of the name is “to bear fruit” derived from the Burmese word. Bluggoe Banana is manually produced in Myanmar. Moreover, it can be grown in tropical climates.

#20. Nanjangud Banana

(Source: nanjankudarasabale.wordpress.com)

One of the eight commonly found types of bananas in India is the Nanjangud banana. In Kannada, these are called India’s most popular fruits, because of their cultivation process for centuries. Therefore, these bananas are also named the king of bananas. They are a little sour and thus, best fit for food items such as halwa, kheer, and payasam.

#21. Goldfinger Bananas

(Source: etsy.com)

Goldfinger bananas are mostly grown in Central America and have many subcategories such as White bananas, Yellow bananas, Red Bananas, and Black Bananas. Surprisingly, these taste like apply and once cut they do not run brown. In addition to Central America, these bananas are also grown in tropical climates all over the world.

#22. Manzano Banana

(Source: ecrater.com)

Manzano is derived from the Spanish word Manzanillo which refers to little apples. Each of these bananas is large around 3 pounds in weight. This type hails from Mexico. In Costa Rica, these are one the most commonly planted varieties of bananas.

#23. Lady’s Finger Bananas

(Source: thespruceeats.com)

Lady Finger bananas are small in size but sweet in taste. They come with thin skin. The calories in bananas are comparatively low and also are high in fiber. Lady finger bananas are moderately shaped in a rectangular shape. These types of bananas are less known around the world.

#24. Blue Java Bananas

(Source: livelovefruit.com)

The Blue Java bananas or Ice cream bananas are similar to vanilla ice cream. These fruits are sweet and are a perfect fit for smoothies. These hail from Costa Rica. The name blue Java has been given to these bananas because of their blue-colored skin.

#25. Gros Michel Bananas

(Source: freshlyfoods-thailand.com)

One of the world’s best-tasting bananas is Gros Michel. These were introduced by British planters and since 1871 are being grown in the French Caribbean Island of Guadeloupe. Moreover, Gros Michel bananas are also listed as the most expensive type of bananas around the world.

#26.Royal Banana

(Source: express.co.uk)

Royal Banana or Banana King is hailed from Indonesia. It is said that this type of banana got its name King or Royal in the name after a Tran King declared this his favorite fruit. These are sweet and are seedless and are 5-9 feet once they mature. They are best grown in tropical climates.

#27. Apple Banana

(Source: womenscorner.com.bd)

Apple Bananas, or Latundan bananas, are the hybrid fruits of two wild species of Musa acuminata and Musa balbisiana. They are grown in rainy tropical forest areas of Hawaii. Apple Bananas are extremely sweet, so their calories are higher than those of other types. They are sometimes called Candy Apple Bananas, and they are smaller in size.

Health Benefits of Eating Bananas

Bananas have 12 mg of choline, which can help to burn the excessive fat in the body.

Bananas can help to prevent future disease diagnoses of diabetes, cancer, or other cardiovascular diseases.

Researchers say that this fruit can aid in the whitening of teeth.

The amount of pectin in bananas is added to detox the body.

Moreover, bananas are rich in vitamins such as vitamin A and vitamin E aided to keep the vision intact.

It is said that bananas are a way to reduce hangovers.

Bananas also help reduce bloating or even satisfy hunger.

In addition, the high amount of folate content in bananas can help to fight anemia.

It can improve bone as well as kidney health.

Disadvantages of Eating Bananas

The Disadvantages of eating bananas are observed only if excessive consumption occurs.

Although bananas are rich in vitamins and natural sugar, they may increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

It could lead to constipation and further bloating in the stomach. Which may further advance to gas.

Increased abdominal pain.

People with allergies to bananas could experience major immune responses such as anaphylaxis.

Increase in respiratory problems

Bananas can make you feel drowsy the whole day.

since bananas are rich in vitamin B6, it can lead to nerve damage.

Excess potassium in the blood can lead to hyperkalemia with symptoms such as nausea, unstable pulse rate, or irregular heartbeat leading to a heart attack.

Migraine and weight gain.

Calories in Bananas By Energy Amount By Variations

Bananas of 100 grams = 89 calories

1 extra small banana which is less than 6’’ long 81g = 72 calories

1 small banana which is 6” to 6-⅞” long of 101g = 90 calories

1 medium-sized banana between (7” to 7-⅞” long) of 118g = 105 calories

1 NLEA Serving of 126g = 112 calories

1 large banana (8” to 8-⅞” long) of 136 g = 121 calories

1 cup sliced bananas of 150g = 133 calories

1 extra large (9” or above) of 152g = 135 calories

1 cup mashed bananas of 225g = 200 calories

What Are 89 Calories of Bananas Made of?

The following chart explains the details of banana calories as well as other crucial information on nutrients, vitamins, and minerals.

(Source: femina.in)

Banana Market Size

Most consumed fruits in America in 2022

(Source: statista.com)

In 2022, Bananas were the most consumed fruit in the United States, accounting for 63% of total fruit consumption.

Apples ranked second with a consumption rate of 58%.

Grapes were consumed by 52% of the population.

Strawberries followed closely with 51%.

Watermelons and Oranges each had a consumption rate of 46%.

Lemons were consumed by 39% of individuals.

Avocados and Pineapples both accounted for 38% of fruit consumption.

Blueberries were consumed by 37% of the U.S. population.

Top 3 Banana Inclusive Recipes For Weight Loss

#1. Blueberry- Banana Overnight Oats

(Source: us.kiwilimon.com)

Ingredients: ½ cup fresh blueberries, salt, ½ mashed banana, ½ cup old-fashioned oats, ½ tablespoon chia seeds, ½ cup unsweetened coconut milk beverage, ½ cup fresh blueberries, 1 teaspoon maple syrup, and 1 tbsp unsweetened flaked coconut (if needed)

Instructions:

In a pint-size jar mix chia seeds, banana, coconut milk, salt, and maple syrup. Stir all the ingredients. Add blueberries or coconut if necessary. Put the lid on and refrigerate overnight. Serve chilled.

What do you get?

6g protein, 285 calories, 57g carbs, and 6g fat

#2. No Sugar Added Oatmeal Cookies

(Source: eatingwell.com)

Ingredients: 1 tbsp vanilla extract, 2 medium ripe mashed bananas, ¼ tbsp salt, ¼ tbsp baking soda, 1 cup oat flour, 1 ½ cups quick-cooking oats, 2 large eggs, ¼ cup unsalted butter or melted coconut oil, ½ cup shredded unsweetened coconut, and ¾ chopped dates.

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350F degrees. Place a large baking mat or silicone baking sheet on the sheet. Mix baking soda, cinnamon, oat flour, salt, and oats in a bowl. Mash the bananas until they become creamy. Then add coconut oil, vanilla, and eggs. Whisk until everything is well combined. Add dates and banana mixture. Roll the dough into balls and make a shape of your size and spread it on the sheet. Bake until they become firm. Once done, set it aside for cooling purposes.

What do you get?

3g protein, 20g carbs, 150 calories, and 7g fat

#3. Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Protein Shake

(Source: 34st.com)

Ingredients: 1 Tbsp cocoa powder, ½ cup reduced-fat plain Greek yogurt, ¾ sliced frozen banana, 1 cup unsweetened vanilla soymilk, 1 tbsp natural peanut butter

Instructions: Mix the ingredients, such as cocoa powder, peanut butter, banana, unsweetened vanilla soy milk, and yogurt, well until smooth. Then, serve.

What do you get?

26g protein, 16g fat, 41g carbs, and 402 calories.

Conclusion

After concluding how many calories in bananas, we shone some light on the various types of bananas that you weren’t aware of. We were even shocked to see these many types of bananas around the world. Moreover, the crucial characteristic of this fruit is, that it gives you instant energy. Many bodybuilders prefer to eat these before starting the workout to maintain their energy levels.

This all-season fruit has received love from people all over the world, resulting in variations of bananas, including yummy dishes and drinks.

FAQ . How many bananas should I eat in a day?



You can consume around 1 to 2 bananas in a day. It is a must to balance the carbohydrates, therefore it is advised to eat one with a protein shake. Should I eat bananas if I am on a diet?



Bananas are filled with nutrients, and vitamins. Moreover, they are compatible with other foods or snacks. Therefore, if you are on a diet, you can still enjoy at least 2 to 3 bananas in a day to lose weight. Do bananas help in weight loss?



Scientifically, bananas are not really an aid for weight loss, but the characteristics of the fruit helps in managing the body weight. Unripe bananas are high in starch, therefore it makes the tummy full in advance, allowing you to prevent eating further. What is the best time to eat bananas?



Bananas take a long time to digest. Therefore, it is recommended to consume them either in the morning or evening, so that the physical activities and the digestion process can be well managed. Do not eat bananas at night at all costs. Can I eat other fruits with bananas to lose weight?



Yes, each other type of fruit has some deficiencies, therefore it is must to have a full fledged diet which can aid in weight loss. Not only fruits, but you can also mix it along with other diet approved dishes. It will help to maintain the energy level in the body.

