Cognex reported $0.31 GAAP EPS and $0.34 adjusted EPS on $268 million in revenue, up 24% year over year and above its prior guidance range of $235 million to $255 million. After-hours movement was not disclosed; the tone of the release is clearly positive and confident.

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) is a leading provider of industrial machine vision systems that help manufacturers and logistics companies automate inspection, identification, and measurement tasks. Founded in 1981, the company is headquartered near Boston in Natick, Massachusetts, and serves more than 30,000 customers across automotive, consumer electronics, logistics, and packaged goods end markets.

Cognex focuses on AI powered vision sensors and systems that run at the edge to improve quality and efficiency without requiring deep technical expertise from factory operators. As of April 5, 2026, Cognex held $622 million in cash and investments and had no debt, underscoring a strong balance sheet that supports ongoing R&D, acquisitions, and shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks. The company’s shares recently traded in the mid 50 dollar range with a quarterly dividend of $0.085 per share, implying a modest dividend yield for investors.

Top Financial Highlights

Revenue for Q1 2026 was $268 million, up 24% from $216 million in Q1 2025. Revenue grew 21% on a constant currency basis, reflecting broad strength across major end markets. Gross margin reached 71.1%, up from 66.8% a year ago; adjusted gross margin was 71.8% versus 67.6%. Operating income was $60 million, more than double the $26 million reported in Q1 2025. Operating margin improved to 22.3% from 12.1%, while adjusted operating margin rose to 25.2% from 14.4%. Net income was $52 million, up from $24 million in the prior year quarter. GAAP diluted EPS came in at $0.31, compared with $0.14 a year ago; adjusted diluted EPS was $0.34 versus $0.16. Adjusted EBITDA was $72 million, double the $36 million recorded in Q1 2025, with margin expanding to 26.9% from 16.8%. Operating expenses were $131 million, up 11% year over year; adjusted operating expenses were $125 million, up 9%. Cash from operating activities totaled $45 million, up from $41 million; free cash flow was $42 million versus $38 million. Cognex ended the quarter with $622 million in cash and investments and no debt, providing significant financial flexibility. The company returned $113 million to shareholders, including $99 million of share repurchases and $14 million in dividends. The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.085 per share, payable June 4, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 21, 2026. Q2 2026 guidance calls for revenue between $280 million and $300 million and adjusted EPS between $0.40 and $0.44, implying continued double digit growth at the midpoint.

Beat or Miss?

Cognex’s Q1 2026 revenue and EPS came in above its own guidance range and prior consensus expectations, indicating a solid beat on both top and bottom lines. Analyst commentary ahead of the print pointed to expected revenue of $235 million to $255 million and EPS of $0.22 to $0.26, which Cognex exceeded with $268 million of revenue and $0.34 adjusted EPS.

Metric Reported Q1 2026 Difference or analysis Revenue $268 million Above company guidance range of $235 million to $255 million and above prior consensus, reflecting broad based demand strength. GAAP diluted EPS $0.31 Well above prior year EPS of $0.14; guidance was framed on adjusted EPS rather than GAAP. Adjusted diluted EPS $0.34 Above prior guidance range of $0.22 to $0.26 and implied consensus of around $0.20, signaling strong operational leverage.

What Leadership Is Saying?

“Since the CEO transition was announced a year ago, we have moved with urgency to focus our strategy, strengthen execution, and position Cognex for sustainable, profitable growth. This was evident in Q1, highlighted by the launch of two breakthrough AI vision systems, the completion of the trading business divestiture and continued execution toward our announced cost reduction target. We believe that this progress is clearly reflected in our Q1 results, with an exceptional start to the year and broad based outperformance during the quarter.” – Matt Moschner, President and CEO “Our strong Q1 performance reflects disciplined execution and continued progress against our profitable growth strategy. As we continue to transform our operating model, we expect to drive higher productivity, support sustainable margin expansion, and reinforce our commitment to creating long term shareholder value.” – Dennis Fehr, CFO

Historical Performance

Cognex delivered strong year over year improvements across revenue, profitability, and margins in Q1 2026 compared with Q1 2025, helped by higher volumes, favorable mix, and cost discipline.

Category Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change % Revenue $268 million $216 million +24% reported; +21% constant currency. Net Income $52 million $24 million +117% year over year. Operating Expenses $131 million $118 million +11% year over year, well below revenue growth, supporting margin expansion.

How the Market Reacted?

The Q1 2026 release paints a clearly positive picture, combining double digit revenue growth with substantial margin expansion and strong free cash flow conversion. Management’s guidance for Q2 2026 calls for another double digit revenue increase and roughly 68% growth in adjusted EPS at the midpoint, which supports a bullish fundamental narrative. External commentary notes that Cognex’s Q1 revenue and non GAAP EPS exceeded Wall Street expectations, which typically supports a favorable stock reaction, though the specific percentage move immediately after the release is not provided in the company’s materials and will depend on after hours trading dynamics.