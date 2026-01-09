How Many Calories in Yogurt And Nutrition Facts (2026)

Introduction

Calories in Yogurt: As of 2023, the global Yogurt market is valued at $168 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% between 2023 and 2028. Considering the global market, most of the revenue is expected to be generated from China, resulting in $41,120 million in 2023. It is estimated that, in 2023, the average volume of yogurt per person is 7.87kg.

Since yogurt is commonly produced in industries, it is possible to create a variety of flavors, and based on that, the Yogurt calories change. There is a difference between Curd and Yogurt; therefore, to understand how many calories in Yogurt are, we have gathered some nutritional information along with some mouth-watering recipes.

What is Yogurt?

Yogurt, or Yoghurt, Yoghourt, Yoghurt, is a type of food produced through bacterial fermentation of milk. The bacteria that are used for yogurt are known as yogurt cultures. The most common ingredient to make one is cow’s milk. The product is manufactured using bacteria called Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. This culture is mixed at the warm temperature of 30–45 °C and kept as it is for at least 4 to 12 hours for the fermentation process. If kept at a high temperature, it is possible for faster fermentation, but it could risk a lumpy texture.

What is the Difference Between Yogurt and Curd?

Curd Yogurt It has a lower amount of lactose as compared to fresh milk. It has a much smaller amount of lactose as compared to curd, specifically Greek yogurt. Curd has phosphorus, calcium, and Vitamin B12 Yogurt has Vitamin B6, Iron, Potassium, and Calcium. Curd made at home is always unflavoured and unsweetened. Majorly, it is manufactured in industries and can be produced in many flavors as well as in sweet or plain tastes. It is made by fermenting the milk using lactic acid bacteria. It is made by fermenting milk through live strains of bacteria called Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus.

Health Benefits of Yogurt

The probiotics have properties to reduce stress and anxiety, therefore minimizing depression.

Reduces skin allergies

It can manage blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation

Manages heat in the body.

Aided in weight loss

Improves immunity naturally.

Yogurt is also effective for reducing constipation and, therefore, enhances digestion.

Different Types of Yogurt

Lactose-free Yogurt (1 cup plain has 9.3 grams of protein, 4 grams of fat, 14.7 grams of carbs, and 5.3 grams of sugar) – This type of yogurt is suitable for lactose intolerance as it is produced from regular yogurt but excludes lactose.

(1 cup plain has 9.3 grams of protein, 4 grams of fat, 14.7 grams of carbs, and 5.3 grams of sugar) – This type of yogurt is suitable for lactose intolerance as it is produced from regular yogurt but excludes lactose. Soy Yogurt (1 cup has 9 grams of protein, 4 grams of fat, 39 grams of carbs, and 3 grams of sugar) – It is produced from soy milk and features as a dairy-free substitute for Vegans or is also suitable for lactose-intolerant people.

(1 cup has 9 grams of protein, 4 grams of fat, 39 grams of carbs, and 3 grams of sugar) – It is produced from soy milk and features as a dairy-free substitute for Vegans or is also suitable for lactose-intolerant people. Almond Yogurt (150 grams of yogurt has 5 grams of protein, 11 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbs, and 15 grams of sugar) – another dairy product substitute made from almond milk that has a creamy texture and nutty flavor.

(150 grams of yogurt has 5 grams of protein, 11 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbs, and 15 grams of sugar) – another dairy product substitute made from almond milk that has a creamy texture and nutty flavor. Cashew Yogurt (150 grams of yogurt has 3 grams of protein, 6 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbs, and 12 grams of sugar) – It has a creamy texture and is also a dairy-free substitute for Vegans. It is made from cashew milk.

(150 grams of yogurt has 3 grams of protein, 6 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbs, and 12 grams of sugar) – It has a creamy texture and is also a dairy-free substitute for Vegans. It is made from cashew milk. Coconut Yogurt (1 cup of yogurt has 8 grams of protein, 9 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbs, and 18 grams of sugar) – As the name suggests, it is made from coconut milk, with a hint of tropical flavor as well as a creamy texture.

(1 cup of yogurt has 8 grams of protein, 9 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbs, and 18 grams of sugar) – As the name suggests, it is made from coconut milk, with a hint of tropical flavor as well as a creamy texture. European or French Yogurt (150 grams of yogurt has 5 grams of protein, 8 grams of fat, 17 grams of carbs, and 15 grams of sugar) – This is a regular yogurt in the French or European region. It has a creamy and smooth texture.

(150 grams of yogurt has 5 grams of protein, 8 grams of fat, 17 grams of carbs, and 15 grams of sugar) – This is a regular yogurt in the French or European region. It has a creamy and smooth texture. Swiss Yogurt (150 grams of yogurt has 9 grams of protein, 3 grams of fat, 27 grams of carbs, and 25 grams of sugar) – It is a well-known type of yogurt that comes with a velvety texture and is rich in flavor. It is made from full-fat milk.

(150 grams of yogurt has 9 grams of protein, 3 grams of fat, 27 grams of carbs, and 25 grams of sugar) – It is a well-known type of yogurt that comes with a velvety texture and is rich in flavor. It is made from full-fat milk. Greek Yogurt (1 cup (nonfat) of yogurt has 25 grams of protein, 1 gram of fat, 10 grams of carbs, and 8 grams of sugar) – One of the most consumed types of yogurt is Greek Yogurt. It has a creamy and thick texture as well as being high in protein.

(1 cup (nonfat) of yogurt has 25 grams of protein, 1 gram of fat, 10 grams of carbs, and 8 grams of sugar) – One of the most consumed types of yogurt is Greek Yogurt. It has a creamy and thick texture as well as being high in protein. Skyr – Icelandic Yogurt (1 cup of yogurt has 16 grams of protein, 0 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbs, and 7 grams of sugar) – Skyr is a traditional yogurt of the Icelandic region. It has a thick and creamy texture and is almost similar to Greek yogurt.

(1 cup of yogurt has 16 grams of protein, 0 grams of fat, 19 grams of carbs, and 7 grams of sugar) – Skyr is a traditional yogurt of the Icelandic region. It has a thick and creamy texture and is almost similar to Greek yogurt. Australian Yogurt (100 grams of yogurt has 5 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, 16 grams of carbs, and 15 grams of sugar) – Commonly produced in Australia, this type has a creamy and smooth texture and is made from whole milk.

(100 grams of yogurt has 5 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, 16 grams of carbs, and 15 grams of sugar) – Commonly produced in Australia, this type has a creamy and smooth texture and is made from whole milk. Probiotic Yogurt (1 cup of yogurt has 13 grams of protein, 0 grams of fat, 18 grams of carbs, and 17 grams of sugar) – The probiotic Yogurt comes with live cultures of good bacteria and provides gut health.

(1 cup of yogurt has 13 grams of protein, 0 grams of fat, 18 grams of carbs, and 17 grams of sugar) – The probiotic Yogurt comes with live cultures of good bacteria and provides gut health. Drinkable Yogurt (100 grams of yogurt has 3.8 grams of protein, 6.3 grams of fat, 37.6 grams of carbs, and 34.6 grams of sugar) – This comes in a thinner texture and often has a drinkable format. It is offered either in flavored or sweetened yogurt.

(100 grams of yogurt has 3.8 grams of protein, 6.3 grams of fat, 37.6 grams of carbs, and 34.6 grams of sugar) – This comes in a thinner texture and often has a drinkable format. It is offered either in flavored or sweetened yogurt. Frozen Yogurt (1 cup of yogurt has 5.2 grams of protein, 6.3 grams of fat, 37.6 grams of carbs, and 34.6 grams of sugar) – As the name suggests, it is manufactured by freezing the regular yogurt and adding flavors and toppings, which gives a representation of ice cream.

(1 cup of yogurt has 5.2 grams of protein, 6.3 grams of fat, 37.6 grams of carbs, and 34.6 grams of sugar) – As the name suggests, it is manufactured by freezing the regular yogurt and adding flavors and toppings, which gives a representation of ice cream. Traditional Yogurt (150 grams of yogurt has 8.5 grams of protein, 8 grams of fat, 11 grams of carbs, and 11 grams of sugar) – Traditional Yogurt is a regular yogurt made using good bacteria and milk.

(150 grams of yogurt has 8.5 grams of protein, 8 grams of fat, 11 grams of carbs, and 11 grams of sugar) – Traditional Yogurt is a regular yogurt made using good bacteria and milk. Goat’s milk yogurt (1 cup of yogurt has 9 grams of protein, 10 grams of fat, 11 grams of carbs, and 11 grams of sugar) – It is made from goat’s milk and has a creamy texture.

(1 cup of yogurt has 9 grams of protein, 10 grams of fat, 11 grams of carbs, and 11 grams of sugar) – It is made from goat’s milk and has a creamy texture. Sheep’s milk yogurt (100 grams of yogurt has 5 grams of protein, 4 grams of fat, 4 grams of carbs, and 4 grams of sugar) – Often consumed in Mediterranean regions, this yogurt is made from sheep’s milk and comes with a creamy and rich texture.

Yogurt Calories Per Serving

Activia – 1 container (113g) = 84 calories

Activia Lemon – 1 container (113g) = 113 calories

Activia Strawberry – 1 container (113g) = 110 calories

Aloe Vera Yogurt – 1 container (227g) = 193 calories

Ayran – 1 cup (200 ml) = 84 calories

Bircher Muesli Yogurt – 1 container (227g) = 247 calories

Blueberry Yogurt – 1 container (227g) = 238 calories

Cherry Yogurt – 1 container (227g) = 220 calories

Chocolate Yogurt – 1 container (227g) = 291 calories

Cream Yogurt – 1 container (113g) = 140 calories

Creamy Yogurt – 1 container (227g) = 204 calories

Diet Yogurt – 1 container (227g) = 123 calories

Fruit Yogurt – 1 container (227g) = 220 calories

Greek Yogurt – 1 container (150g) = 80 calories

Low Fat Yogurt – 1 container (227g) = 143 calories

Mocca Yogurt – 1 container (227g) = 227 calories

Organic Yogurt -1 container (227g) = 170 calories

Peach Yogurt – 1 container (113g) = 110 calories

Plain Yogurt – 1 container (227g) = 138 calories

Probiotic Yogurt – 1 container (113g) = 90 calories

Skim Milk Yogurt – 1 container (227g) = 127 calories

Stracciatella Yogurt – 1 container (227g) = 316 calories

Strawberry Yogurt – 1 container (227g) = 227 calories

Vanilla Yogurt – 1 container (227g) = 229 calories

Yogurt – 1 container (227g) = 138 calories

Yogurt Corner – 1 container (135g) = 161 calories

Yoplait Boston Cream Pie – 1 container (170g) = 153 calories

Yoplait French Vanilla – 1 container (170g) = 170 calories

Yoplait Greek Blueberry – 1 container (170g) = 170 calories

Yoplait Greek Coconut – 1 container (170g) = 170 calories

Yoplait Greek Strawberry – 1 container (170g) = 170 calories

Yoplait Greek Vanilla – 1 container (170g) = 170 calories

Yoplait Harvest Peach – 1 container (170g) = 170 calories

Yoplait Key lime pie – 1 container (170g) = 170 calories

Yoplait Mango – 1 container (170g) = 170 calories

Yoplait Mixed Berry – 1 container (170g) = 170 calories

Yoplait Pina Colada – 1 container (170g) = 170 calories

Yoplait Strawberry – 1 container (170g) = 170 calories

Yoplait Strawberry Banana – 1 container (170g) = 170 calories

Yoplait Strawberry Cheesecake – 1 container (170g) = 170 calories

Nutritional Facts about Yogurt for a serving size of 100g

What is Yogurt made of?

Yogurt is made of Protein (33%), Carbohydrates (45%), and Fats (22%).

Recipes

#1. Greek Feta Dip

Ingredients: 12 oz feta, 2 tbsp freshly chopped dill in addition to garnishing purposes, ½ cup chopped cucumber, pita chips, ½ cup halved cherry tomatoes, kosher salt, crushed red pepper flakes, 1 cup Greek yogurt, 1 softened oz. block cream cheese, ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, 1 lemon zest.

Instructions:

Take a large bowl, and beat the ingredients with hand mixers, cream cheese, oil, feta cheese, Greek yogurt, oil, and lemon juice, until it becomes fluffy and textured. Add salt according to taste and season with red pepper flakes. Add tomatoes, dill, and cucumber as toppings and drizzle with oil. Serve with pita chips.

What do you get?

Calories – 1965, protein 78g, fat 158g, Carbohydrates 61g

#2. Creamed Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients: 1/c cup freshly shredded fontina, 2 tbsp freshly chopped parsley, 3 minced garlic cloves, 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 2 lb. thinly sliced in half brussels sprouts, kosher salt, ground black pepper, 2 lightly beaten eggs, 1 cup greek yogurt, ½ cup mayonnaise, ½ lemon, 2lb/crushed red pepper flakes, ½ cup parmesan.

Instructions:

Heat the oven to 375, and heat the oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Add onions and cook until they become soft. Add garlic and cook until it becomes red, then add Brussels sprouts, red pepper flakes, and cook until they become tender. Season with pepper and salt, and leave it aside for the cooling process.

Take a large bowl and mix mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, lemon zest, eggs, and cheese. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add these ingredients to the cooled vegetables and move them to a medium baking dish. Bake it until it becomes golden, and the cheese comes to a boil. Season with red pepper flakes, parmesan, and parsley, and serve hot.

What do you get?

Calories 375, Carbohydrates 12g, Fat 28 g, Protein 18g

#3. Raspberry Almond Pound Cake

Ingredients: 3 large eggs, ¾ cup yogurt, ½ tbsp kosher salt, 1 tbsp baking powder, ¾ cup almond flour, 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour, ½ cup packed brown sugar, 1 container raspberries (washed and dried), 1 cup softened butter, ½ cup powdered sugar, ¼ cup toasted sliced almonds, 1 tbsp milk, ½ cup packed brown sugar, ½ cup granulated sugar.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 370° and grease the loaf pan using cooking spray. In a separate bowl mix salt, baking powder, and flour. In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar. Add eggs after the interval, then add almond extract. Add yogurt and beat until well-mixed. Add half the batter to the loaf pan and top with raspberries in layers. Insert a toothpick to check if it is baked; if baked, the toothpick will come out clean.

In another bowl, mix milk and sugar; spread it on the cooled pound cake, and top with toasted almonds. Let it sit for 10 minutes.

What do you get?

Calories 463, Fats 28g, Carbohydrates 44g, Protein 8g

Conclusion

Yogurt is the most effective way to lose weight and maintain the digestive system. Yoghurt has a good amount of nutrients, which allows consumers to maintain their health naturally and avoid future health diagnoses. Today, yogurt is available in many variants and has already reached its market in billions globally.

Although curd and yogurt look the same, they are different, and we have explained the difference in this article about the calories in yogurt. Moreover, there are multiple food pairings with which yogurt brings a mouth-watering taste. Therefore, having a good amount of yogurt in a diet will help you support your health.

FAQ . What is the best time to eat yogurt?



The best time to eat yogurt is in the morning or on an empty stomach. This is because the good bacteria in yogurt are supposed to reach the intestine alive to manage digestive health. Which yogurt is healthiest?



Greek Yogurt is considered to be one of the healthiest in the world. How much yogurt can I eat per day?



It is considered healthy to have between 250 grams to 500 grams of yogurt per day.

