Commercial Drones Statistics By Market, Region, Usage, Revenue And Sales (2025)

Introduction

Commercial Drones Statistics: A commercial drone is an unbolt vehicle that is used for business purposes. It means that the builders who use drones to examine construction sites are called drone operators. Commercial drones are also used by professional photographers who use them to take wedding photos or images for magazines and newspapers. Farmers also use drones to spray pesticides and medicines on their crops.

The retail stores that post-delivery packages with an unbolt system are related to commercial drone activities. We shall shed more light on “Commercial Drone statistics”.

In 2023, the global drone market was valued at USD 34.5 billion . It is projected to grow at a high annual rate of 12.7% from 2023 to 2032. However, growth may be hindered by the high costs and strict regulations associated with drones.

. It is projected to grow at a high annual rate of from 2023 to 2032. However, growth may be hindered by the high costs and strict regulations associated with drones. More than 4000 organizations, 15,000 in China, use the drone sector as per Commercial Drone Statistics.

organizations, in China, use the drone sector as per Commercial Drone Statistics. Military drones dominate the market, contributing 48.6% of total revenue. Among drone technologies, rotary blade drones hold the largest share at 62.4% .

of total revenue. Among drone technologies, rotary blade drones hold the largest share at . The real estate and construction sectors lead in drone usage, accounting for 26.4% of the market’s revenue.

of the market’s revenue. Key players in the market are focusing on making drone components smaller and lighter. Asia Pacific leads the global market with a substantial revenue share of 39.6% .

. In 2024, China led the drone industry with the highest revenue, totaling USD 1.394 billion .

. Commercial Drone statistics stated that Geology and mining will continue to represent about 6% to 6.5% of total revenue share over the next five years.

to of total revenue share over the next five years. Just about 2% of commercial sUAS shipments are expected to be single-rotor or fixed-wing drones by 2026.

of commercial sUAS shipments are expected to be single-rotor or fixed-wing drones by 2026. Revenue from commercial and residential insurance in the small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) sector is projected to rise from USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 3.4 billion by 2026.

in 2022 to by 2026. The number of drone-related jobs in the U.S. is expected to exceed 100,000 by 2025, highlighting the industry’s role in job creation and economic impact.

by 2025, highlighting the industry’s role in job creation and economic impact. Warehousing, which accounted for only 0.4% of revenue share in 2022, is forecasted to increase to 1.3% by 2026.

of revenue share in 2022, is forecasted to increase to by 2026. Drone software is projected to reach USD 21.9 billion by 2026, indicating rising demand for advanced software solutions.

by 2026, indicating rising demand for advanced software solutions. Oil & gas companies are expected to increase their investment in drones, with their revenue share growing from 8.3% in 2022 to 9.8% by 2026, amounting to a market opportunity of USD 4.2 billion .

in 2022 to by 2026, amounting to a market opportunity of . Drone analytics is forecasted to become a USD 8.1 billion market by 2026, emphasizing the importance of data analytics in drone operations, as per Commercial Drone statistics.

How Do Commercial Drones Work?

Commercial drones, also known as Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), are becoming essential tools across many industries because they can do many different jobs efficiently. Drones can fly and navigate to capture aerial photos and videos, which are very useful for real estate. They give potential buyers a clear view of properties from the sky. In agriculture, drones help farmers by monitoring crops. They take special pictures that show if plants need water or have pests. This helps farmers take action early and grow better crops, which can save them money. Drones are also used to check things like bridges and power lines. They have cameras and sensors that can see problems without people needing to climb up. This saves time and money because workers don’t have to do risky jobs.

Emergency teams use drones to help find people in danger. Drones can search large areas quickly and send pictures back to rescuers. This helps them make decisions faster and saves lives. As technology improves, drones can fly longer and carry more weight. Rules about using drones safely are also getting better. This helps drones be used more in different jobs, making industries more efficient and saving money. Overall, commercial drones are versatile tools that help in many ways, from selling houses to improving farming and safety. As more businesses see these benefits, drones will continue to grow in use and change how work is done around the world.

What Flight Types Are Used In The Commercial Drone Market?

Presently, multirotor drones are the most popular commercial small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) shipments, used across civil, military, and prosumer markets.

Commercial Drone statistics predict that multirotor drones will continue to dominate, making up 78.2% of the estimated 1.2 million sUAS shipments in 2026.

Hybrid Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) drones are expected to account for a significant 19.7% of all commercial sUAS flight types in 2026.

Commercial Drone Applications

(Source: pwc.in)

In the above chart, we can see the timeline of drones and the exploration of drone-based applications.

Many rules exist that limit how drones can be used, both for fun and for work. Despite these rules, lots of companies are finding that using drones for business can be helpful.

#1. Agricultural Drones

Farmers and agriculture experts are using drones more to save time, money, and resources. It’s expected that agriculture will soon invest the most in commercial drones. In 2026, agriculture, film and media, and infrastructure/industrial inspection will still be major users of small commercial drones. These three industries are expected to generate about one-third of all revenue from small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS), covering military, civil, and commercial applications.

#2. Commercial Drones in Real Estate

Architects, construction companies, and real estate agents find commercial drones very useful. Drones take high-quality pictures of properties, the area around them, and how to get to them. This helps create a better understanding of the property or land being sold. It often leads to more opportunities and more money made.

#3. Drones in Engineering Projects

Engineering companies find drones very helpful because they work on a lot of commercial projects. Drones give these firms detailed information and inspections for tasks like maintenance, planning construction, and building roads. Using drones saves a lot of time and money compared to older methods, making them a smart investment for these companies.

#4. Environmental Conservation and Monitoring Using Drones

More and more, we’re focusing on caring for our planet and the animals that live here with us. Using drones safely and efficiently helps us keep track of animal populations and understand how floods, droughts, and damage to crops and habitats affect our environment. This is important for reducing our carbon footprint and making our planet healthier for everyone.

#5. Drones in Media Coverage

These days, we all want to stay informed about what’s happening around the world, and news coverage is everywhere. In the past, we relied on fuzzy images from news helicopters, like during OJ Simpson’s chase. Now, even small local news teams use commercial drones to get closer views of events as they happen. This has been especially helpful for accidents, rescues, and emergencies because it helps control centers quickly figure out what response is needed. Besides keeping us updated on global events, drone footage is increasingly bringing us right into the middle of breaking news stories as they unfold.

#6. Drones for Security

With fewer police officers on patrol, we’re relying more on gathering information and doing some detective work ourselves. It’s dangerous to confront potential security threats, so we’re encouraged to use CCTV cameras, alarms, and other security measures. Now, businesses are deploying commercial drones to respond to activated alarms. These drones capture clear footage that can be handed over to the police for further investigation. Having a drone discreetly record a crime can help in convicting the perpetrators and potentially recovering stolen items.

(Reference: pwc.in)

#7. Drones in Special Events

This trend is catching on quickly. Nowadays, drones are often used at events such as weddings, housewarming parties, and birthdays, especially among tech-savvy millennials. They can capture aerial shots that traditional cameras couldn’t, offering a new way to preserve memories of these important gatherings.

#8. Search and Rescue Operations

Commercial drones are being successfully used to find people in areas affected by floods, fires, and other natural disasters. Some drones have infrared sensors that can detect individuals in remote locations using heat maps. They quickly relay visual information to search and rescue teams, helping them locate and assist people in need.

#9. Drone Delivery

Commercial drone delivery is gaining a lot of attention right now. It’s amazing to think that drones, once just seen as toys, could soon deliver groceries, small packages, and more directly to our homes. Big online retailers like Amazon are investing in drone technology, like Amazon Prime Air. They’re working out the details to make sure everything works smoothly before launching the service completely.

#10. Assessing Insurance Claims Using Drones

Insurance fraud is a big problem worldwide, pushing up premiums for all of us. Insurance assessors are now using commercial drones more often to investigate claims faster and better. Whether it’s checking damage to a house with a reported blown-off roof or resolving disputes in car accidents about road layouts or markings, drones provide quick evidence to help settle claims swiftly and fairly.

Global Drones Statistics

(Source: market.us)

In 2024, the worldwide drone market revenue will reach USD 4.3 billion. It’s expected to grow by 2.24% each year from 2024 to 2029.

China leads in revenue with USD 1,526.0 million in 2024, equating to USD 0.55 per person.

By 2029, global drone sales are forecasted to reach 9.5 million units, with a 3.2% increase in 2025.

On average, each person is expected to have 0.0 drones in 2024.

Commercial Drone statistics stated that the United States leads globally in drone market size, driven by advanced technology and extensive use across different industries.

Drones Statistics Africa

In 2024, the drone market revenue in Africa is USD 46.5 million. It’s expected to grow by 4.88% annually from 2024 to 2029.

Each person in Africa generates USD 0.04 in drone market revenue in 2024.

By 2029, the volume of drones in Africa’s market is forecasted to reach 126.9 thousand units, with a growth of 5.4% in 2025.

Africa’s drone market is growing due to its varied landscapes, which require advanced aerial surveillance and delivery capabilities as per Commercial Drone statistics.

Drones Statistics United States

(Source: market.us)

In 2024, the drone market revenue is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion. It’s projected to grow by 0.63% each year from 2024 to 2029.

On average, each person contributes USD 1.53 to the drone market revenue in 2024.

By 2029, the total number of drones in the market is expected to reach 3.2 million units, with a growth of 1.8% in 2025. These figures specifically focus on the drone market in the Americas, as per Commercial Drone statistics.

Drones Statistics Australia & Oceania

In 2024, the drone market revenue in Australia & Oceania is USD 113.3 million. It’s expected to grow by 2.24% each year from 2024 to 2029.

On average, each person contributes USD 2.69 to the drone market revenue in 2024.

By 2029, the total number of drones in the Australia & Oceania market is expected to reach 229.6 thousand units, with a growth of 3.4% in 2025 as stated by Commercial Drone statistics.

In Australia & Oceania, drones are increasingly used for environmental monitoring, especially in remote areas and marine conservation efforts.

Drones Statistics Europe

In 2024, the drone market revenue in Europe is USD 0.8 billion. It’s expected to grow by 1.25% annually from 2024 to 2029.

On average, each person in Europe contributes USD 0.92 to the drone market revenue in 2024 as per Commercial Drone statistics.

By 2029, the total number of drones in Europe’s market is expected to reach 1.7 million units, with a growth of 2.1% in 2025.

Germany is leading the way in drone technology development in Europe, especially in industrial applications.

Drones Statistics Caribbean

In 2024, the drone market revenue is expected to be USD 8.7 million. It’s projected to grow by 3.90% each year from 2024 to 2029.

On average, each person is expected to contribute USD 0.22 to the drone market revenue in 2024, as per Commercial Drone statistics.

By 2029, the total number of drones in the market is forecasted to reach 20.8 thousand units, with a 5.1% growth in 2025.

The Caribbean region is becoming increasingly significant in the drone market, especially in the areas of aerial photography and surveillance.

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

In the above chart, we can study the size of the global commercial drone market between 2023 to 2027.

Drones Statistics Asia

In 2024, the drones market in Asia is expected to generate USD 1.8 billion in revenue. It’s projected to grow annually by 3.85% from 2024 to 2029.

On average, each person is estimated to contribute USD 0.39 to the drone market revenue in 2024.

By 2029, the total number of drones in the market is expected to reach 4.3 million units, with a growth of 5.0% in 2025.

Commercial Drone statistics stated that Japan’s drone market is thriving, with advancements in agriculture, disaster response, and aerial photography leading the way.

Drone Ownership By Age

The age group with the most drone ownership is 35-44 years old.

Following closely are people aged 45-54.

The age groups with the least drone ownership are 18-24 years old and those 65 years and older.

(Reference: skykam.co)

Age Percentage 18-24 years old 19% 25-34 years old 17% 35-44 years old 20% 45-54 years old 22% 55-64 years old 13% 65+ years old 6%

Commercial Drone Industry Statistics

The commercial drone market growth was increased by 50% because of the COVID-19 pandemic as per Commercial Drone statistics.

In 2020, there were more than 350 various types of drone models present.

As of 2022, more than 30% of shipping organizations are prone to use drone technology.

Spending on drone hardware, software, and services for both commercial and private sectors is expected to grow by 20.5% annually. By 2024, this market is forecasted to reach USD 43 billion.

Drones have evolved from simple hobbyist toys to complex IoT devices. Advanced IoT technology now allows drones to stay connected and transmit real-time data for instant analysis and decision-making.

The upcoming 5G technology will play a crucial role in boosting the drone market. It will enable drones to respond to commands instantly and provide quick insights from their data due to high data speeds and minimal delays.

This comprehensive report thoroughly examines the commercial drone market, featuring 166 market graphs, 41 tables, 12 charts, and 36 data tables from the market model.

The enterprise will account for almost 60% of the entire drone industry by 2025.

The commercial drone market is predicted to save businesses in the United Kingdom almost £ 16 billion by 2030 as per Commercial Drone statistics.

Almost 70% of the worldwide civilian drone industry is made by China’s DJI.

More than 4000 organizations, 15,000 in China, use the drone sector as per Commercial Drone Statistics.

The delivery drone industry is estimated to reach almost USD 3.9 billion by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific commercial drone market is predicted to grow at a 23.6% CAGR between 2020 to 2025.

The states that hosted the top 5 test sites for commercial drones in the United States in December 2019 were Nevada, New York, Texas, North Dakota, and Alaska.

The Agricultural section is estimated to witness more than 80% of all commercial drone use.

Commercial Drone statistics stated that Drone usage is said to decrease the worker injury rate by almost 90%.

Almost 800,000 operators are presently FAA-certified for the operations of drones in America’s commercial sector.

The commercial drone market is estimated to make almost USD 82 billion by 2025 in the United States.

In America, almost 1.1 million commercial drones are in operation.

Around 80% of the commercial drones globally are presently used for photography.

North America is estimated to have the biggest commercial drone industry share, which is attributed to the growing value in different sectors.

The worldwide commercial drone industry size is estimated to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2027.

Income Of USA Drone Service Providers

Most drone service providers in the US (70.4%) earn less than USD 50,000 per year.

11.8% of drone service providers earn between USD 100,000 and USD 150,000 per year.

5.0% of drone service providers earn more than USD 500,000 annually, as per Commercial Drone statistics.

Drone mapping specialists earn 16% more than general drone service providers.

12.8% of drone service providers earn between USD 50,000 and USD 100,000 annually.

In terms of hourly pay, here are the highest-paying industries for drone pilots:

Oil & Gas: USD 195 per hour

Mining: USD 183 per hour

Surveying: USD 175 per hour

Real estate: USD 158 per hour

Agriculture: USD 160 per hour

Construction: USD 167 per hour

Emergency response: USD 170 per hour

Solar energy: USD 174 per hour

Statistics By Segmentation

The commercial drone industry is split into three parts: hardware, services, and software.

(Reference: toptal.com)

In the above chart, we can see the segmentation as 70% Military, 13% Commercial, and 17% Consumer civilian use.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Drones provide advantages in assessing structures like chimneys, refineries, power lines, and offshore platforms.

The energy sector’s market is projected to increase from USD 4.66 billion to USD 7.43 billion by 2030.

Hardware involves components, drone platforms, and manufacturing systems. The software covers fleet management tools, navigation, light planning, and data analytics.

Currently, services make up 80% of the market in 2023, but the hardware sector is expected to grow significantly with an annual growth rate of 9.3%.

In the changing landscape, the energy sector is leading the way by using drones for inspections, maintenance, and monitoring in crucial industries such as gas, oil, and power creation as per Commercial Drone statistics.

At the same time, the Cargo, Courier, and Warehousing sectors are seeing rapid growth with a 15.7% annual growth rate. There is a growing demand for efficient drone deliveries and improved inventory management, driving growth in this area.

(Source: alliedmarketresearch.com)

The global market for commercial drones is divided into categories depending on region, application, mode of operation, and type.

Applications for commercial drones cover various sectors including agriculture, environmental monitoring, media and entertainment, energy, government services, construction, archaeology, and others.

Commercial Drone statistics state that drones operate in three modes: remotely operated, semi-autonomous, and autonomous.

Types include fixed-wing drones, rotary-blade drones, and hybrid drones. These drones are gaining popularity worldwide due to advancements in technology and increased use of mapping solutions.

Commercial Drones Market By Production And Service

(Source: abiresearch.com)

As shown in the Chart, application services are expected to generate the largest share of revenue in the commercial sUAS market as per Commercial Drone statistics.

In 2022, this revenue was USD 6.5 billion and is forecasted to increase significantly to USD 18.8 billion by 2026.

In 2026, the commercial drone industry is expected to see 1.2 million small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) shipments, which makes almost a third of all sUAS drone shipments that year. To put this in perspective, it’s more than three times the number of shipments seen in 2022.

Associated services will follow with USD 11.4 billion in revenue by 2026. Meanwhile, small unmanned aerial vehicle (sUAV) platforms and accessories will contribute 15.8% to the total revenue in 2026, as stated by Commercial Drone statistics.

The entire revenue for 2026, including platforms, accessories, and services, is projected to reach almost USD 36 billion. This is about USD 22 billion more than the revenue recorded in 2022.

Despite the commercial sector representing roughly a third of total sUAS shipments, it will contribute over 70% of the total revenue across all market segments from the predicted period.

Commercial Drone Sales Statistics

The global drone market was valued at USD 26.3 billion in 2021.

Over 1.7 million drones were registered in the U.S. in 2021.

The global market for counter-drone technology is anticipated to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2027.

The global drone analytics market is forecasted to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2026, as per Commercial Drone statistics.

By 2026, the drone navigation system market is projected to grow to USD 17.1 billion.

Commercial Drone statistics stated that drone insurance is projected to become a USD 2.8 billion market by 2025.

The global drone battery market is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2027.

By 2026, the drone sensor market is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion.

The global drone payload market is projected to grow to USD 7.5 billion by 2027 as per Commercial Drone statistics.

The drone propulsion system market is expected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2026.

The number of drone-related jobs in the U.S. is predicted to exceed 100,000 by 2025.

Commercial Drone statistics stated that the global drone services market is expected to grow to USD 40.7 billion by 2026.

By 2026, the drone software market is projected to reach USD 21.9 billion.

Drone Usage Statistics

In 2023, 63% of drone registrations (536,183) were for recreational use, while 37% (316,075) were for commercial purposes.

Between 2015 and 2020, the United States conducted 14,079 military drone strikes.

Market projections indicate:

The racing drone market is expected to be worth about USD 786 million by 2027, growing annually by around 19%.

The military drone market is anticipated to reach USD 11.47 billion by 2024.

The global agriculture drone market was valued at approximately USD 380 million in 2023.

Drones could potentially play a significant role in the global infrastructure market, with estimates suggesting a value as high as USD 45 billion.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) currently operates over 11,000 unmanned aerial systems (UAS). These drones support both training within the country and military missions abroad.

Drone Revenue And Cost Statistics

(Source: nextmsc.com)

In 2024, China led the drone industry with the highest revenue, totaling USD 1.394 billion.

Drones earned an average of USD 3.92 per person in revenue during 2024.

The average price of a drone in 2024 was USD 540.

The global revenue from drones is expected to reach USD 63.6 billion by 2025.

Drones are estimated to contribute approximately USD 127 billion to various sectors by 2032 as per Commercial Drone statistics.

Businesses and governments spent a combined total of USD 13 billion on drones in the past year.

Over one-third of drone purchases in the US were for models priced over USD 2,000.

The global drone market is projected to be valued at USD 55.8 billion by 2030, with Asia experiencing the fastest growth rate at 19.4% annually.

Future Of Commercial Drones Statistics

China’s commercial drone industry is expected to grow at an annual rate of 11%, reaching a market value of USD 1.4 billion by 2023. It holds the largest share of the global commercial drone market.

Japan’s commercial drone market is projected to grow at a rate of 10.2% from 2022 to 2032.

By 2032, the United Kingdom’s commercial drone market is anticipated to reach USD 598.5 million, growing at a rate of 10.1% annually from 2022.

The European region’s commercial drone market is forecasted to exceed USD 2 billion by the end of 2024.

In the United States, the market share for commercial drones is predicted to surpass USD 2.8 billion by the end of 2032, with a growth rate of 9.4% annually.

South Korea’s commercial drone market is expected to reach USD 539.5 million by the projected year, growing at a rate of 10.6%.

According to Commercial Drones statistics, the global market size for commercial drone services is estimated to reach USD 63.6 billion by 2025.

Commercial drones are expected to be utilized in more than 30% of public safety applications worldwide.

Conclusion

Commercial Drone statistics stated that the global commercial drone market was valued at USD 26.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to keep growing. By 2026, the market for drone services is forecasted to reach USD 40.7 billion, driven by increasing use in various industries. The drone navigation system market is expected to grow to USD 17.1 billion by 2026, showing ongoing improvements in drone navigation capabilities. Industries like oil & gas, mining, and construction offer high-paying opportunities for drone pilots, with hourly rates significantly above average.

The commercial drone market includes diverse segments such as drone insurance, batteries, sensors, payloads, and propulsion systems, all with substantial growth forecasts, indicating a robust and varied market landscape. These points summarise the dynamic growth, technological advancements, job opportunities, and market diversification within the global commercial drone industry.

