Bayer Statistics By Revenue, Sales And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Bayer Statistics: One of the top players within the German-based multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company, Bayer AG, has constantly developed its market position due to innovation, diversification, and global expansion. Like many organizations oriented towards health and agriculture, Bayer has several pharmaceutical and consumer health products, as well as crop science solutions that enable health and food sustainability around the world.

In 2024, Bayer’s statistics indicators are attributed to the strategy, with the focus placed on revenue growth, market share, and investments in research and development.

Editor’s Choice

Bayer statistics show that Bayer’s total revenue predictions for the year 2024 stand at 47.6 euros billion , indicating a 5.8% rise as compared to 2023, mainly attributed to the activities in the pharmaceutical and agricultural markets.

, indicating a rise as compared to 2023, mainly attributed to the activities in the pharmaceutical and agricultural markets. Bayer CropScience’s revenue amounted to about 25.2 billion euros .

. Out of the total revenue, which is estimated at over $47.6 billion , approximately $26 million will come from sales of oncology and cardiology drugs and other products.

, approximately will come from sales of oncology and cardiology drugs and other products. The crop science segment generated revenues of USD 18.5 billion , which is 34% of total revenues, a 6.5% improvement attributed to higher demand for more productive seeds and pest solutions.

, which is of total revenues, a improvement attributed to higher demand for more productive seeds and pest solutions. In the consumer health division, sales were worth $9.8 billion , approximately 18% of total revenue, driven by health and self-medication products.

, approximately of total revenue, driven by health and self-medication products. Bayer is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world, with a market share of about 7% and 9.5% of the agricultural solutions market.

and of the agricultural solutions market. In 2024, the company plans to invest $5.4 billion in R&D, accounting for 10% of its total revenue, to enhance its capabilities in the areas of oncology, neurology, and plant genetics.

in R&D, accounting for of its total revenue, to enhance its capabilities in the areas of oncology, neurology, and plant genetics. Bayer is developing approximately 45 new medicines, 12 of which are in the last stages of clinical tests, while more than 30 of the 150 agricultural products are anticipated to be available in the market by 2026.

new medicines, of which are in the last stages of clinical tests, while more than of the agricultural products are anticipated to be available in the market by 2026. Bayer statistics reveal that Bayer’s total assets will be worth more than 116 billion euros by 2023.

by 2023. It generated total regional revenues of $20 billion , accounting for 37% of total revenue from North America, $15.1 billion from Europe, which accounted for 28% , and Asia-Pacific revenues had a total of $13.5 billion with a growth of 8% .

, accounting for of total revenue from North America, from Europe, which accounted for , and Asia-Pacific revenues had a total of with a growth of . Bayer statistics indicate that revenues from Latin America and Africa were $5.7 billion , and Latin America experienced a high adoption curve for agricultural products.

, and Latin America experienced a high adoption curve for agricultural products. Bayer has expressed that it will be climate-conscious by the year 2030, having cut its carbon footprint by 7% in the year 2024.

in the year 2024. The organization has put $1.1 billion towards the development of sustainable crop protection material and has reached out to 50 million people who live in low-access areas through global health programs.

towards the development of sustainable crop protection material and has reached out to people who live in low-access areas through global health programs. By 2024, Bayer will have a global sales force of around 98,000 , of which the female gender constitutes 45% , and it strives to achieve equal gender representation in senior management positions by 2027.

, of which the female gender constitutes , and it strives to achieve equal gender representation in senior management positions by 2027. In North America, Bayer’s average salary scale falls within the range of 65,000 to 145,000 dollars .

. Bayer statistics show that the estimated economic worth of Bayer is around 110 billion dollars , with the company’s shares increasing by 4% for the year to date due to impressive quarterly results earned and a favorable attitude from investors.

, with the company’s shares increasing by for the year to date due to impressive quarterly results earned and a favorable attitude from investors. Bayer has three main divisions: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science. Covestro (ex-MaterialScience) and Animal Health were disconnected in the years 2015 and 2019 , respectively.

and , respectively. In the year 2023, Pharmaceuticals contributed 38% of total net sales for Bayer.

Bayer Key Facts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, commonly known as Bayer AG, is a company that has been in existence since 1863, and its roots are traced back to Barmen, Germany.

The Leverkusen-based company is known all over the world for its invention of aspirin, manufactured by the medicinal section of the company, which is its primary raw material.

As dictated by the World Health Organization, aspirin ranks among the basic drugs that any basic health care system in the world should have. Until today, “Aspirin” is still a trademark owned by Bayer in over 80 countries.

Bayer statistics indicate that as of 2023, Kyogen Company has approximately made sales amounting to 48 billion euros, and it is divided into three major areas: Crop Science, Pharmaceuticals, and Consumer Health. As a result of the demerger of Covestro, based on materials in 2015, Bayer’s health business segments now contribute close to half of the overall revenue.

Some products include the drug Xarelto, which alleviates blood clots, which earned over 4.1 billion US dollars, and the biological drug Eylea, which earned 3.2 billion US dollars.

The year 2016 was a year of immense media frenzy for Bayer. This was after the German pharmaceutical company announced its intention to acquire the US biotech and agrochemical company

company in a bid to create a world leader in seeds and agrochemicals, that is, creating a monopoly across the globe.

company in a bid to create a world leader in seeds and agrochemicals, that is, creating a monopoly across the globe. This merger was abated on account of antitrust issues, but by the end of May 2018, all the concerned authorities had given the green light, with the merger completion date set in June 2018, with some caveats.

Monsanto has faced criticism for quite a long time, mainly due to its practices in making some herbicides and genetically engineered crops, and this has affected public opinion on the merger.

Besides the acquisition of the assets of Monsanto, Bayer took on a considerable number of cross-litigation problems in connection with the most popular ecotoxicological problem herbicides called glyphosate-containing products, more often known by the brand Roundup.

According to the WHO, glyphosate is possibly carcinogenic to humans, but the evidence remains inconclusive.

Since 2018, numerous lawsuits have been filed against Monsanto/Bayer, claiming that their product glyphosate, which is contained in Round-up, causes cancer in human beings.

The company has, thus far, expended multibillion dollars in settlements to claimants, and nearly 50,000 cases remain pending.

Bayer Revenue Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

Bayer statistics reveal that in the year 2005, Bayer CropScience’s revenue amounted to about 5.9 billion euros. 2022 has seen a considerable increase in this amount to 25.2 billion euros but dropped to around 23.3 billion euros in 2023.

Bayer CropScience is a division of Bayer AG that produces crop protection chemicals and pesticide products for non-agricultural use and has a stake in seeds and plant traits.

It began operation in 2002 after Bayer Agro Sciences purchased Aventis CropScience.

Bayer Crop Science is not without challenges in the market, as it is facing fierce competition, particularly from Syngenta, which brought in more than 16 billion US dollars from crop protection sales and 4 billion dollars from seeds in the year 2022.

Other notable participants in the crop protection market are BASF and Corteva.

BASF’s Agricultural Solutions Business division collected almost 10 billion euros in revenues for the year 2023, whereas Delaware-headquartered Corteva Agriscience had more than 17 billion US dollars in revenues in that same year.

In 2019, Corteva became a standalone company after it divested from the former DowDuPont business.

Bayer Total Sales

(Reference: statista.com)

Bayer statistics cover the revenue development trends of the Bayer Group over almost thirty years, from the year 1995 to the year 2023.

Bayer, a German-based corporation operating in the field of chemical and pharmaceutical products, is headquartered in Leverkusen.

As for 2023, Bayer’s total sales stood at an estimated 47.6 billion euros, owing to its engagement in several productive sectors such as crop science and consumer health.

This figure enhances the understanding of Bayer’s financial evolution and strength over time, considering the dynamic nature of the markets where the company operates.

Bayer Total Assets

(Reference: statista.com)

Bayer statistics presented in this statistic is a representation of Bayer’s revenue from the year 2009 to the forecasted year 2023, highlighting the financial growth experienced by the company over this period.

Bayer AG is a well-known German Company in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry whose headquarters in Leverkusen, Germany, boasted total assets worth more than 116 billion euros by 2023.

Bayer’s assets growth was mostly witnessed between 2017 and 2018 when it bought the Monsanto company.

This acquisition reinforced Bayer’s agriculture division, enhancing the company’s assets and overall reach in the market, more so on crop science and agro-based products.

Bayer Number Of Employees

(Reference: statista.com)

Bayer statistics reveal that Bayer, a multinational association headquartered in Germany within Asia, had an estimated workforce population of up to 100000 people towards the laid off in 2023, a noticeable decrease in its workforce compared to its strength in 2018 and 2019.

The company had more or less maintained its employee numbers till 2016, the year in which the Controversial Materials division of Bayer Mo and Co. made its spin-off.

The company’s workforce then grew again after the merger with Monsanto in 2018.

It was in the year 2022 when Bayer cemented its presence in the market as one of the jurisdictions within the pharmaceutical sector.

Among the top 50 global pharmaceutical businesses measured by prescription medication sales, Bayer was ranked 15th.

Moreover, Bayer claimed the rank of the sixth most valuable pharmaceutical brand in recent years.

Similar competitors in the market, such as Roche, Pfizer, and AbbVie, among others, were also listed among the most valuable brands during the same time.

Bayer AG’s Total Dividend Payment

(Reference: statista.com)

Bayer statistics show how Bayer’s dividends have changed over the years, from 1999 to 2023.

Bayer AG is a well-known chemical and pharmaceutical company located in Leverkusen, Germany, which managed to maintain steady growth in dividend payments over several years but then faced an even greater dividend decline.

With 108 million euros of total dividend payments made in 2023, Bayer had the lowest amount of annual dividends in the analyzed period.

This reduction, among other things, may indicate some shifts in the strategies, difficulties in finances, or changes in the overall focus of the company, which, in turn, affect returns to its shareholders.

Bayer Earnings Before Tax

During the first half of 2024, Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals segment experienced growth in EBITDA (before special items) of 1.2% from the prior year, amounting to €2,516 million.

This increase can mainly be attributed to lower selling costs of older, more stable products of Bayer and a drop in some R&D activities, particularly in the expenses incurred on advanced clinical development and its associated projects.

These higher expenditures offset the investments made in cell and gene therapy technologies and chemoproteomics.

Nevertheless, moderation effects for the year were included due to the cancellations of the volume of additional currency losses – €277 million (compared to only €46 million in H1 2023) as well as financial activity effects for the previous year, partially resulting in lower earnings.

Special items do not affect earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, and the margin before special items improved by 0.4% to 28.1%.

For instance, EBIT was reported at €1,912 million (compared to €1,853 million for H1 2023) less net special charges relating to €128 million (versus €117 million for H1 2023).

Ongoing restructuring charges were partially absorbed by special gains, mainly due to the fair value measurement of contingent considerations.

Recent Developments

In April, Bayer entered into a fresh license agreement with the British firm AlphaBio Control aimed at free rights of the very first biopesticide that is suitable for arable crops, e.g. oilseed rape and cereals.

This biopesticide will be released in the scalar year of 2028 as it is supposed to control the Coleoptera type insects widely found in the UK and Europe as well aligning the vision of Bayer of achieving a 30% reduction on environmental footprint from usage of crop protection products by the year 2030 without compromising the health and yields of the crops.

In May, Bayer made progress on two lines of its open innovation strategy, which concerns the development of vegetables by editing genomes with the help of other partners.

In addition to this, a service agreement with Korean biotechnology company G+FLAS was signed in order to create variants of tomatoes with increased amounts of Vitamin D3 and with genome editing technology used.

Also, Bayer secured a license from Pairwise, which is based in the United States, to help Bayer exploit Pairwise’s genetically engineered seeds commercially and apply their technology in developing other crops.

Future Outlook

In the next few years, Bayer intends to concentrate more on strategic goals that enhance growth in digital health solutions, expand into new geographical areas, particularly emerging markets, and invest in green technologies.

The company believes growth in sales revenue will average 6-8% up to the year 2027.

The seed and crop protection industry forecast has been downwardly adjusted from the previously estimated 2% growth rate for 2024, now to be a 1% decline. This change is attributed to the prolonged low prices for critical active ingredients and agricultural commodities, together with the existing price war for generics, in particular, herbicides, in all regions.

There is however some normal expansion of the seeds and traits sector, which is driven mainly by vegetable seeds and the increase in areas cultivated with soya and cotton.

However, this still fails to mitigate the adverse effects that crop protection products face in the market.

On the contrary, the pharmaceutical business is expected to realize a biological growth of about 9% in 2024, a revision upward from a previous 7% estimate, with the growth being driven by new products developed in a bid to mitigate the effects of loss of revenue following patent expiries.

The consumer health sector, however, is forecasted to record around 4% growth in 2024, a cut down from 5% largely due to price increases. This growth figure, however, falls short in comparison to the growth rates in the recent past, which tend to be affected by marginal economic conditions, especially in China.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bayer’s statistics for 2024, forecasted by Bayer, point to the conservation of it as a foreign investor in the healthcare and agriculture industries, with noticeable, even obsessive, innovation, realistic service, and environmental activities.

Such dynamic growth of the company’s business is further enhanced due to the company’s strong financial performance, which suggests that Bayer has great prospects within the expanding life sciences sector.

Shared On:



Sources Bayer Tribuna Statista Statista

FAQ . What is the forecasted revenue for Bayer in 2024, and what are the growth drivers?



Bayer’s revenue has been forecasted to be around $54.3 billion in the year 2024, which is approximately a 5.8% growth from 2023. The growth in revenues is mainly attributed to Bayer’s efforts in the pharmaceuticals and crop science sections, particularly in drugs for cancer and heart diseases, hi-tech breeding, and crop protection. What is Bayer’s expenditure on research and development (R&D), and what are the research focus areas in that?



In the year 2024, Bayer’s research and development spending will be $5.4 billion, which is almost 10% of its overall revenue. The research focus areas include potential innovations in the fields of oncology, neurology, and plant breeding, with a pipeline of 45 novel pharmaceuticals and about 150 agrochemical products, some of which are forecasted to come to market by 2026. What are Bayer’s commitments towards the environment and climate-related actions that the company intends to implement by 2030?



Bayer plans to cut down on the environmental impact of its activities by 30% by 2030, which is more aggressive in terms of environmental protection than crop protection product usage without a compromised yield. In 2024, Bayer cut down its emissions by 7% and set aside $1.1 billion for the research and development of environmentally friendly methods of crop protection, reaching out to 50 million people in hard-to-access regions through global health initiatives.Buy vitamins and supplements What has Bayer done in terms of recent innovations and collaborations in the area of crop science in 2024?



In 2024, Bayer, together with AlphaBio Control, began working on a bioinsecticide for use in arable crops, which is expected to be launched by 2028. Bayer also accelerated efforts on genome editing with G+FLAS aimed at developing tomatoes enriched with vitamin D3 and acquired a license from Pairwise Biotech to sell genome-modified seeds. What are Bayer’s key market shares in 2024, and what regions are the flags that drive this growth?



Bayer carries out around 7% of the total pharmaceutical market and 9.5% of its agricultural solutions market. From a regional perspective, the revenue construction was mainly North America, contributing $20 billion (37% of total revenue), Europe – $15.1 billion (28%) and Asia – $13.5 billion, growing at an 8% rate.

Saisuman Revankar Saisuman is a professional content writer specializing in health, law, and space-related articles. Her experience includes designing featured articles for websites and newsletters, as well as conducting detailed research for medical professionals and researchers. Passionate about languages since childhood, Saisuman can read, write, and speak in five different languages. Her love for languages and reading inspired her to pursue a career in writing. Saisuman holds a Master's in Business Administration with a focus on Human Resources and has worked in a Human Resources firm for a year. She was previously associated with a French international company. In addition to writing, Saisuman enjoys traveling and singing classical songs in her leisure time.

More Posts By Saisuman Revankar