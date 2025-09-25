Cloud Computing Statistics By Market Size, Usage, Adoption and Facts(2025)

Introduction

Cloud Computing Statistics: Cloud computing has fundamentally changed the modern business landscape, moving from a niche tech to an indispensable core of global operations. Its ability to offer flexible, scalable, and cost-efficient access to powerful computing resources without the need for extensive on-site infrastructure has driven its widespread adoption. This transformation has touched every sector, from small startups to multinational corporations, and is made by the continuous need for digital agility.

The adoption of cloud services, including Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS), these things are gaining unprecedented momentum. This shift is particularly evident as companies adopt technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT), which require the massive computational power and storage capabilities that only the cloud can reliably provide. I would like to explain more about cloud computing statistics in this article breaking down the latest and most critical data that shows us the clear picture. Let’s get into it.

Editor’s Choice

The global cloud computing market was valued at USD 1,125.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 1,294.9 billion in 2025.

in 2024 and is projected to grow to in 2025. The market is expected to reach an impressive USD 2.5 trillion by 2032, with a high double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2025 to 2032.

by 2032, with a high double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of from 2025 to 2032. The three major hyperscale providers, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, collectively hold over 60% of the global cloud computing

of the global cloud computing In the first quarter of 2025, enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services surged to USD 94 billion , representing a 23% increase YOY.

, representing a increase YOY. A staggering 93% of developers now deploy code to the cloud at some point in their development process.

of developers now deploy code to the cloud at some point in their development process. The global public cloud end-user spending is projected to hit USD 723.4 billion in 2025.

end-user spending is projected to hit in 2025. By 2027, it’s estimated that 75% of all enterprise-generated data will be created and processed at the edge, a trend that is deeply intertwined with cloud computing.

of all enterprise-generated data will be created and processed at the edge, a trend that is deeply intertwined with cloud computing. The serverless computing market, a key component of modern cloud architecture, is expected to reach USD 28.02 billion in 2025.

in 2025. For the first time ever, in Q1 2025, Google Cloud achieved a positive operating income of USD 2.17 billion , a stunning 141% YOY gain.

, a stunning YOY gain. Approximately 80% of financial institutions cite security and compliance as their primary reasons for adopting cloud

of financial institutions cite security and compliance as their primary reasons for adopting cloud The global cloud market in the manufacturing sector is expected to reach USD 29.9 billion by 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 21.7% .

by 2025, reflecting a CAGR of . The healthcare cloud computing market, driven by the need for remote patient monitoring and electronic health records, is projected to grow to USD 63.55 billion in 2025.

Cloud Computing Market Size

The global cloud computing market was valued at USD 912.77 billion in 2024.

It is expected to grow from USD 1,126.36 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 7,473.05 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.40% from 2025 to 2034.

The Software as a Service (SaaS) segment accounted for the largest share, holding 60.2%, indicating a strong demand for subscription-based software solutions.

Hybrid cloud solutions represented a 45.7% share, underscoring their importance in providing a balance of scalability, security, and flexibility for enterprises.

Large enterprises led the market with a 60.5% share, driven by substantial investments in digital transformation and IT infrastructure.

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector captured a 23.5% share, fueled by compliance requirements, security needs, and the integration of fintech solutions.

In the U.S., the cloud computing market reached USD 306.46 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.2%, which highlights the country’s leadership in digital innovation.

North America held a 39.5% share of the global market, reflecting its dominance in enterprise cloud adoption and advanced technology ecosystems.

A report by Radixweb states that by 2025, 85% of organizations are expected to adopt a cloud-first strategy.

At present, 60% of corporate data is already stored in the cloud, showing its growing importance in data management.

By 2025, it is expected that 51% of IT budgets will shift from traditional IT systems to cloud solutions.

Around 40% of IT leaders are seeking help from suppliers for cloud security knowledge, which remains a key challenge.

Nearly 59% of IT executives are considering moving private customer data to the cloud.

About 52% of executives are thinking of migrating financial data to cloud platforms.

Around 40% of IT officials need assistance in managing cloud assets due to their complexity.

According to Founderjar, cloud adoption is highest in Retail (96.9%), Media & Entertainment (94.9%), and Finance & Banking (92.8%).

Around 31% of organizations predicted that more than 75% of their workloads would be cloud-based by the end of 2023.

Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services are the leading providers, used by more than 73% of organizations surveyed.

2025* Market Value USD 1,294.9* Billion 2030* Market Value USD 2,281.1* Billion CAGR (2025-2030) 12.0% Public Cloud Spending (2025) USD 723.4 Billion IaaS CAGR (2025-2030) 14.1% SaaS Market Share (2024) 54.7% SME Hybrid Cloud CAGR 14.6% Corporate Data in Cloud (2025) > 60% Q1 2025 Spending Increase 23%

Public Cloud Statistics

(Source: statista.com)

The public cloud application services market is expected to be valued at USD 245.9 million in 2025, with a projected CAGR of 23.5% from 2025 to 2035.

In 2025, the most lucrative segment in the public cloud application services market is Customer Relationship Management (CRM), holding a substantial market share of 35%.

North America and Asia Pacific are the key growth regions for the public cloud application services market.

The market in India alone is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25% from 2025 to 2035, driven by the increasing adoption among SMEs.

In the first quarter of 2025, the worldwide cloud services market reached a total of USD 94 billion. This impressive figure showcases the massive scale and economic impact of the public cloud industry.

The public cloud services market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% from 2025 to 2035, fueled by its vast digital economy and focus on tech development ..

The most common use cases for public cloud include application hosting, website hosting, and storage and backup, with these use cases being adopted by a majority of organizations.

About 51% of businesses stated they chose public clouds for data storage as of 2025.

A poll conducted in 2025 revealed that 62% of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) kept their data in the public cloud.

The public cloud segment held the biggest market share of 70% in the serverless computing market in 2024.

The global public cloud services market is projected to reach USD 623.3 billion in 2023, showcasing a clear trend of consistent, double-digit growth.

Public Cloud App. Market (2025) USD 245.9 Million Projected CAGR (2025-2035) 23.5% CRM Market Share (2025) 35% India Public Cloud CAGR (2025-2035) 25% China Public Cloud CAGR (2025-2035) 22% Businesses using public cloud for data storage (2025) 51% SMBs using public cloud for data storage (2025) 62% Serverless Market Share (2024) 70% Worldwide Cloud Services (Q1 2025) USD 94 Billion

Private Cloud Computing Statistics

(Reference: scoop.market.us)

The global private cloud market is estimated to reach USD 242.76 billion by 2032, growing at a steady CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2032.

As enterprises seek greater control and security, private cloud solutions remain highly competitive.

Private cloud facilities are reserved for one organization, allowing businesses to customize them according to their specific requirements.

While public cloud adoption is surging, private cloud continues to have a significant presence.

The top benefits cited by organizations for adopting private cloud include improved security and compliance at 68%, and increased performance and reliability at 59%.

The major challenges for implementing a private cloud include the complexity of implementation at 45%, and high upfront costs at 37%.

The private cloud market is migrating away from simple storage and computing capabilities to more sophisticated service models like IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS.

In the future, the private cloud market is expected to become increasingly viable for SMEs as well, with simpler interfaces and pay-as-you-go models.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR for private cloud adoption, driven by the increasing need for data sovereignty and localized infrastructure.

While private cloud adoption is often seen as a choice for large enterprises, its benefits are becoming more recognized by medium-sized businesses that need a balance of control and flexibility.

Projected Market Value (2032) USD 242.76 Billion CAGR (2025 to 2032) 8.9% Top Benefit: Security 68% Top Benefit: Performance 59% Top Challenge: Complexity 45% Top Challenge: High Costs 37% Largest Market Share IaaS, PaaS, SaaS

Hybrid Cloud Computing Statistics

(Source: alliedmarketresearch.com)

Approximately 80% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud strategy already in place.

The global hybrid cloud market is projected to reach USD 172.77 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to grow to USD 311.75 billion by 2030, representing a 12.53% CAGR.

A surge in multi-cloud adoption is a key driver for the hybrid cloud market, particularly among large enterprises. This trend is adding a 2.8% positive impact to the CAGR.

The rising demand for data-sovereign architectures is also a significant driver, with a 2.1% positive impact on the CAGR, especially in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

This factor is contributing a 3.2% positive impact to the CAGR.

Services revenue in the hybrid cloud market is forecast to rise at a 15.3% CAGR through 2030, which is a higher growth rate than the solutions segment.

The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector remains the largest customer group, with a 23.1% share of the hybrid cloud market in 2024.

The healthcare industry is advancing at a 13.9% CAGR to 2030 in the hybrid cloud market.

The main challenges for implementing a hybrid cloud strategy are migration complexity and integration costs, which have a negative 1.8% impact on the CAGR, and a skills shortage in cloud-native security, with a negative 1.4% impact.

By 2023, it was estimated that 41% of enterprise workloads were running in public clouds, 20% in private clouds, and 22% in hybrid clouds.

Enterprises with Hybrid Strategy ~80% Projected Market Value (2025) USD 172.77 Billion Projected Market Value (2030) USD 311.75 Billion CAGR (2025-2030) 12.53% Multi-cloud Adoption Impact on CAGR +2.8% Generative AI Impact on CAGR +3.2% BFSI Market Share (2024) 23.1% Healthcare CAGR (to 2030) 13.9%

Cloud Security Statistics

(Reference: stationx.net)

A staggering 79% of companies have faced at least one cloud breach in the last 18 months, with 43% reporting more than 10 breaches.

Misconfigured cloud infrastructure is a major concern for 68% of cybersecurity experts and is the leading cause of cloud-based data breaches.

In the past two years, compromised privileged accounts were responsible for 34% of all identity-related breaches.

Only 38% of organizations use multi-factor authentication for securing privileged accounts.

A recent survey found that 75% of responding businesses pointed to cloud security as their top concern.

The breakdown shows that 33% are extremely concerned, 42% are very concerned, and 25% are moderately concerned, showing a widespread level of anxiety.

44% of companies cite accidental exposure as a massive concern, and 58% mention unauthorized access as a crucial challenge.

Only 21% of organizations have encrypted more than 60% of their data in the cloud. This low encryption rate is alarming, as encryption is a fundamental way to protect sensitive data at rest and in transit.

The use of a Zero Trust approach is gaining significant traction, with 80% of enterprises considering, evaluating, or deploying such plans.

The global cloud security market is expected to reach USD 68.5 billion by 2026.

Companies with a Cloud Breach (last 18 mos.) 79% Experts concerned about misconfiguration 68% Breaches from compromised accounts 34% Organizations using MFA 38% Businesses concerned about cloud security 75% Experts concerned about unauthorized access 58% Organizations with >60% data encrypted 21% Enterprises deploying Zero Trust 80% Cloud Security Market (2026) USD 68.5 Billion

Leading Service Providers

(Reference: pcmag.com)

In the first quarter of 2025, Amazon Web Services (AWS) maintained its strong lead in the global cloud infrastructure services market, holding a 29% share.

Microsoft Azure solidified its position as the second-largest cloud provider, with a 22% market share in Q1 2025.

This is up from 21% in the previous quarter, indicating its consistent and strong growth.

Google Cloud ranks third in the global cloud market, winning a 12% share in Q1 2025.

Combined, AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud account for 63% of the total enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services.

AWS generated a record USD 29.3 billion in revenue in Q1 2025, a 17% YOY increase. This shows its continued ability to grow its revenue at a staggering pace.

Google Cloud achieved a landmark in Q1 2025 by reporting a record USD 2.17 billion in operating income, a 141% YOY

Oracle has also made a significant push into the cloud market, ranking No. 5 with a 3% market share in Q1 2025.

In Q1 2025, Alibaba held a 4% share of the global cloud market, maintaining its position as the fourth largest provider and the dominant player in China.

IBM and Salesforce each held approximately a 2% global market share in Q1 2025.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) 29% Microsoft Azure 22% Google Cloud 12% Alibaba 4% Oracle 3% IBM 2% Salesforce 2%

Cloud Computing Adoption in Key Industries

(Reference: edgedelta.com)

Healthcare

The global healthcare cloud computing market was valued at USD 54.28 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 63.55 billion in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

The Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in healthcare.

Non-clinical Information Systems (NCIS), such as billing and accounts management, are expected to register the highest CAGR in the healthcare cloud market.

A survey conducted by Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) in September 2023 found that nearly 70% of U.S. health systems and hospitals were planning to implement cloud-based solutions for supply chain management by 2026.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR for healthcare cloud adoption, driven by rising demand for digital healthcare services and government initiatives.

Market Value (2025) USD 63.55 Billion Projected CAGR 17.6% Segment with Highest CAGR IaaS Hospitals Planning Cloud Adoption by 2026 ~70%

Finance

The adoption rate of cloud services in the finance industry is estimated to be around 70% by 2023.

A significant 80% of financial institutions cite security and compliance as the primary reasons for adopting cloud services.

Financial institutions that migrate to the cloud can achieve cost savings of up to 30% on infrastructure costs.

82% of financial organizations have a hybrid cloud strategy, combining both private and public cloud environments.

About 64% of financial organizations have improved data security and privacy after migrating to the cloud.

The ability to quickly adjust resources and deploy cloud-based services allows financial institutions to expand into new markets without worrying about physical infrastructure.

Adoption Rate (2023) 70% Top Reason for Adoption: Security 80% Cost Savings Up to 30% Financial Orgs. with Hybrid Strategy 82% Orgs. with improved data security 64%

Retail

The retail cloud market is expected to grow from USD 44.95 billion in 2025 to USD 100.16 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 22.2%.

The anticipated surge in smartphone adoption is a significant driver for the retail cloud market.

83% of retailers experience improved IT agility and scalability through cloud adoption.

78% of retailers reported cost savings as a result of migrating to the cloud. This is a major benefit for a low-margin industry.

About 73% of retailers use cloud-based analytics to gain insights into customer behavior and improve decision-making.

A significant 69% of retailers consider security as the biggest challenge when adopting cloud tech.

Market Value (2025) USD 44.95 Billion Projected Market Value (2029) USD 100.16 Billion CAGR (2025 to 2029) 22.2% Retailers with Improved Agility 83% Retailers with Cost Savings 78% Retailers using Cloud for Analytics 73%

Manufacturing

The global cloud market in manufacturing is expected to reach USD 29.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2020 to 2025.

A striking 94% of manufacturing companies are using or considering using cloud-based ERP systems.

About 80% of manufacturing organizations have either already implemented cloud solutions or are planning to do so shortly.

The main drivers for cloud adoption in manufacturing are cost reduction at 75%, scalability and flexibility at 64%, and access to advanced analytics at 52%.

64% of manufacturing companies have migrated at least one application to the cloud.

58% of manufacturing executives believe that cloud computing will be a key driver of development in their industry.

Projected Market Value (2025) USD 29.9 Billion CAGR (2020-2025) 21.7% Companies using Cloud-based ERP 94% Top Driver: Cost Reduction 75% Top Driver: Scalability 64% Executives who believe Cloud is a development driver 58%

Big Data and AI

(Reference: cloudzero.com)

The global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market is predicted to increase from USD 39.46 billion in 2025 to USD 198.9 billion by 2034, demonstrating a remarkable CAGR of 19.62%.

Over 90% of organizations consider cloud computing a crucial part of their Big Data strategy.

About 45% of businesses deploy cloud technologies to facilitate Big Data processing and optimize workloads.

The global market for cloud-based AI services is projected to reach USD 97.9 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 25.7% from 2020 to 2025.

About 72% of organizations are already using Generative AI services from public cloud providers in some capacity in 2025.

This represents a 47% increase in cloud AI adoption within just one year, a sign of a full-blown stampede for cloud resources.

By 2029, it’s predicted that 50% of all cloud compute usage will be driven by AI/ML workloads.

This is a dramatic leap from the current levels, which are under 10%, and it will fundamentally reshape the cloud landscape.

Google Cloud achieved a massive 141% YOY gain in operating income in Q1 2025, driven largely by its cloud-based AI solutions.

Cloud-based AI infrastructure can provide up to 100 times faster processing compared to traditional on-premises solutions.

The integration of AI and Machine Learning (ML) with cloud-based Big Data platforms is a growing trend, with 53% of organizations adopting AI and ML for Big Data analytics.

Big Data as a Service Market (2025) USD 39.46 Billion BDaaS CAGR (2025 to 2034) 19.62% Orgs. using Cloud for Big Data 90% Cloud AI Services Market (2025) USD 97.9 Billion Cloud AI CAGR (2020-2025) 25.7% Organizations using Generative AI (2025) 72% Cloud Compute for AI (2029) 50% AI Processing Speed 100x faster

Future Expectations in Cloud Computing

(Source: explodingtopics.com)

By 2027, it is estimated that 75% of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed at the edge, outside of traditional data centers or the cloud.

The global edge computing market is projected to reach USD 168.40 billion by end of 2025, a massive market in its own right.

The serverless computing market is expected to reach USD 28.02 billion by end of 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 92.22 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 14.15%.

Function as a Service (FaaS) adoption is predicted to increase significantly, allowing organizations to focus on developing business logic rather than managing infrastructure.

The global hybrid cloud market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to reach USD 128.01 billion by 2025.

About 93% of organizations have a multi-cloud strategy, utilizing an average of 4.8 different clouds.

Data processed at the edge (2027) 75% Edge Computing Market (2025) USD 168.40 Billion Serverless Market (2025) USD 28.02 Billion Serverless CAGR (2025-2034) 14.15% Hybrid Cloud Market (2025) USD 128.01 Billion Organizations with Multi-Cloud Strategy 93% Average Number of Clouds Used 4.8

Recent Developments

Acquisitions: In 2020, Salesforce acquired Slack for USD 27.7 billion, a major move aimed at strengthening Salesforce’s position in the cloud computing market by integrating Slack’s collaboration tools into its suite of cloud-based business applications.

New Product Launches: Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched Amazon Connect, a cloud-based contact center service that enables businesses to set up and manage customer contact centers in the cloud easily and affordably.

Funding: Snowflake, a cloud data warehousing company, raised USD 479 million in its Series E funding round. The funding was intended to support Snowflake’s expansion efforts and further development of its cloud data platform.

Partnerships: Microsoft and AT&T announced a strategic partnership to deliver cloud computing services to businesses using AT&T’s 5G network infrastructure. This partnership aims to leverage the power of the cloud and edge computing for innovative applications.

Conclusion

Overall this cloud computing statistics has changed how businesses operate these days, and its influence is only growing. The data prove that it is a core driver of the global economy. The market is immense, dominated by a few key players but with some room for smaller players to develop. Adoption is widespread across all industries, from finance to healthcare and manufacturing, each way to leverage the cloud to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and drive development.

However, Security and compliance remain top concerns, and the rise of complex multi-cloud and hybrid environments presents new management problems. Yet, these data shows that with some approach, these challenges can be overcome. The future of cloud computing is tied to emerging technologies like AI, Big Data, and computing, which will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible. I hope you like this article, if you find this useful kindly share it with your friends, thanks for staying up till the end.

What is cloud computing and why is it so popular?



Cloud computing is the on-demand delivery of IT resources (like servers, storage, databases, networking, software, and analytics) over the internet. It’s popular because it allows businesses to be more agile, scalable, and cost-effective. Instead of buying and maintaining their own hardware, they can pay for only the resources they need on a pay-as-you-go basis. What are the main types of cloud services (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS)?



These are the three main service models: SaaS (Software as a Service): The provider hosts and manages a complete software application, which users access over the internet (e.g., Salesforce, Microsoft 365, Dropbox). The user has no control over the underlying infrastructure.

PaaS (Platform as a Service): The provider offers a platform for developers to build, run, and manage applications without the complexity of managing the underlying infrastructure (e.g., Google App Engine, AWS Elastic Beanstalk).

IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service): The provider offers fundamental computing resources like virtual machines, storage, and networks, giving users the most control over their IT resources (e.g., Amazon Web Services (AWS) EC2, Microsoft Azure Virtual Machines). What is the difference between public, private, and hybrid clouds?



These are the three main deployment models: Public Cloud: Services are offered by a third-party provider to multiple customers (multi-tenancy) over the public internet (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud).

Private Cloud: A cloud environment dedicated to a single organization. It can be physically located in the company’s data center or hosted by a third party.

Hybrid Cloud: A combination of at least one public and one private cloud, allowing data and applications to be shared between them. This model offers flexibility and the ability to balance control, security, and scalability. What are the biggest challenges organizations face with cloud adoption?



The top challenges often cited are: Security: Concerns over data breaches, misconfiguration, and unauthorized access. While cloud providers offer robust security, managing security in the cloud remains a top concern.

Cost Management: While the cloud can save money, controlling and optimizing spending is a major challenge. Many organizations find they are over-provisioning resources, leading to cloud waste.

Lack of Expertise: A skills gap exists, with many IT decision-makers seeking assistance from suppliers in areas like security and resource management. How much of the global market is cloud computing?



The cloud computing market is massive and growing rapidly. The global market size was estimated at USD 912.77 billion in 2024.

It is projected to grow to over USD 7 trillion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 23.40%.

North America holds a dominant market share, accounting for 39.5% of the global market. Which industries are leading in cloud adoption?



Cloud adoption is widespread, but some industries are at the forefront: Retail: 96.9%

Media & Entertainment: 94.9%

Finance & Banking (BFSI): 92.8% The BFSI sector specifically leads in market share, holding 23.5% of the global market. How does cloud computing relate to other technologies like AI and Big Data?



The cloud provides the necessary infrastructure for these advanced technologies. It offers the massive computing power, storage, and scalability required to handle AI workloads, train machine learning models, and process huge volumes of data for analytics. This makes AI and Big Data tools more accessible to a wider range of organizations.

Jeeva Shanmugam Jeeva Shanmugam is passionate about turning raw numbers into real stories. With a knack for breaking down complex stats into simple, engaging insights, he helps readers see the world through the lens of data—without ever feeling overwhelmed. From trends that shape industries to everyday patterns we overlook, Jeeva’s writing bridges the gap between data and people. His mission? To prove that statistics aren’t just about numbers, they’re about understanding life a little better, one data point at a time.

