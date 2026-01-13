How Many Calories in Shrimp – Nutrition Facts (2026)

Introduction

Calories in Shrimp: The global shrimp market is projected to reach $69.35 billion by 2028. In addition, between 2022 and 2028, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72%. Shrimp are in demand in many industries, such as food, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, because they feature anti-aging properties and antioxidants.

Looking at the producers, India and Vietnam are the world’s leading Shrimp Producers as of 2023. Shrimp is also packed with a good amount of nutrients, such as selenium, phosphorus, and protein. The calories in Shrimp are also at the lowest, making it the healthiest dish to eat.

What are Shrimps?

Shrimp, as well as prawns, are a type of seafood identified under decapod crustaceans. These are alike in texture but are commonly used in wild fisheries and farming. The crucial difference between these two is that prawns are a freshwater form of Palaemonidae, while shrimps are marine Penaedis. A shrimp-included meal provides a good amount of nutrients, and shrimp are low in calories. In addition, these are rich in omega-3s. Other nutrients found in shrimp are minerals such as iodine, selenium, zinc, and calcium, and vitamins such as Vitamin A, Vitamin D, and Vitamin B12.

Difference Between Shrimp and Prawns

Shrimp Prawn The size of the shrimp is smaller compared to the Prawns On average, prawns are bigger than shrimps Shrimps have their front pincers largest. On the other hand, prawns have their second pincers larger than their front ones. Shrimps are usually cooked faster than prawns. Prawns need some extra time to cook because of their size. Shrimps are categorized under Pleocyemata of decapod crustaceans. Prawns are categorized under the dendrobranchiate of decapod crustaceans. Sakura shrimp, Alaskan pink shrimp, and white-leg shrimp are some examples of shrimp Indian Prawn, Caramote prawn, giant tiger prawn, and California spot prawn are some examples of Prawn

(Source: diffen.com)

Types of Edible Shrimp Around the World

#1. Royal Red Shrimps

(Source: pinterest.com)

Royal red shrimp are compatible with dishes such as shrimp cocktails, shrimp scampi, or any other culinary seafood dishes. These are many times compared with crab or even lobster.

#2. Spot Shrimps

(Source: santamonicaseafood.com)

Spot Shrimp has a sweet and firm feel. They are usually discovered in the North Pacific Ocean. Used as an ingredient in dishes such as shrimp salads or cocktails. Many times, these can be enjoyed simply as grilled, boiled, or steamed.

#3. Rock Shrimps

(Source: neplesillustrated.com)

Rock Shrimp have a firm and lobster-like appearance. These are found in the Atlantic Ocean and used as a lobster substitute or in any other shrimp-related dishes.

#4. Tiger Shrimps

(Source: blacktigershrimps.com)

Tiger shrimps are commonly used for shrimp curry or garlic butter shrimp. They are also well-suited for frying, grilling, or broiling. Tiger Shrimp have a meaty feel and taste stronger as compared to other types of shrimp.

#5. Brown Shrimps

(Source: morecambebayshrimps.com)

Brown shrimp are usually found in Northwestern Europe and the North Sea. These, as well, have a slightly sweet flavor and firm texture. These shrimps are best suited for traditional British culinary dishes, or shrimp sandwiches and shrimp bisque.

#6. White Shrimps

(Source: soontree.co.th)

White shrimp are perfect ingredients for shrimp tacos, shrimp stir fry, or any grilling, stir-frying, or sautéing dish. These are commonly found in many parts of Asia, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Atlantic Ocean. These are slightly chewy and have a small amount of sweet taste.

#7. Pink Shrimps

(Source: keysfisheries.com)

Pink shrimps are mostly found in the Atlantic Ocean. They have a delicate and tender texture and come with a mild, sweet flavor. Pink shrimps are suitable for almost all the dishes, such as shrimp cocktails, shrimp scampi, pasta, and salad dishes.

Nutritional Facts and Calories in Shrimp

Types Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Cream of Shrimp Soup 7.20 10.96 4.76 127 Kung Pao Shrimp 19.93 10.66 30.50 345 Shrimp Chow Mein 12.41 23.63 15.33 262 Shrimp Salad 15.89 4.46 23.59 258 Shrimp Gumbo 6.54 18.35 8.88 163 Shrimp Cocktail 1.82 16.68 25.14 196 Shrimp and Vegetables 6.90 9.87 14.34 159 Shrimp Scampi 21.53 0.01 22.94 288 Shrimp Teriyaki 3.14 13.37 39.40 271

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Raw Shrimp Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 3 oz 1.47 0.77 17.26 90 1 small 0.09 0.05 1.02 5 1 medium 0.10 0.05 1.22 6 10 medium 1.04 0.55 12.19 64 1 large 0.12 0.06 1.42 7

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Cooked Shrimp Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Steamed or boiled 1.90 1.00 22.26 116 Baked or Broiled 4.23 0.98 20.55 129 Battered and fried 10.30 9.89 17.39 206

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Canned Shrimp Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 10 shrimp 0.44 – 6.53 32 3 oz 1.16 – 17.37 85 1 cup 1.16 – 26.14 128 1 can (4.5 oz) 1.74 – 26.14 128

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Other Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 cup Shrimp with Lobster Sauce 11.64 6.86 31.97 276 1 shrimp cake or Patty 12.89 13.98 15.74 238 1 cup Shrimp with Crab Stuffing 13.51 8.55 28.25 276

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Healthy Shrimp recipes

#1. Caribbean Shrimp and Rice Bowl

(Source: duckettlawllc.com)

Ingredients: ½ cup salsa, 1 tsp Caribbean jerk seasoning, 2 sliced green onions, ¼ tsp salt, 1 medium peeled and pitted ripe avocado, 1 peeled and cubed medium size mango, 1 tbsp canola oil, 1 package (8.8 ounces) ready to serve brown rice, ⅓ cup reduced fat sour cream, 1 can of 15 ounces rinsed and drained black beans, 1 can of 8 ounces unsweetened crushed pineapple (undrained), 1 pound uncooked peeled and deveined shrimp, lime wedges (optional).

Instructions

(For avocado cream)

Mash the avocado and add salt and sour cream, and blend until it becomes smooth. Take a small saucepan, and add pineapple, mango, salsa, and beans, and mix thoroughly. Stir occasionally until cooked. Meanwhile, prepare ready-to-serve brown rice according to the instructions on the package.

Toss shrimp with jerk seasoning. Then, take one large skillet and heat it with oil over medium-high heat. Then add shrimp already tossed with jerk seasoning. Then, cook it until it turns pink.

Before serving, divide the mixture into rice and beans, and add on top with shrimp as well as green onions. Serve with lime wedges or avocado cream if needed.

What do you get? (For 1 serving)

Calories (498), Carbohydrates (62g), Protein (29g), Fat (14g)

#2. Popcorn Shrimp Tacos with Cabbage Slaw

(Source: tasteofhome.com)

Ingredients: 1 medium ripe peeled and sliced avocado, 1 tbsp garlic powder, 2 tbsp 2% milk, 1 tbsp ground cumin, 1 ½ cups panko bread crumbs, ½ cup all-purpose flour, ¼ tsp salt, 2 cups coleslaw mix, ¼ cup minced fresh cilantro, 2 tbsp honey, 2 tbsp lime juice, 2 large eggs, 1 tbsp garlic powder, 8 corn tortillas, warmed (6 inches),1 pound uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined, 1 jalapeno pepper seeded and minced (optional), cooking spray

Instructions

Take a small bowl and combine cilantro, lime juice, honey, salt, and jalapeno if needed. Toss well to coat and set aside.

Then, preheat the air fryer to 375°. Take a shallow bowl and whisk the milk and eggs. Then, take the flour in a separate bowl. Take one more bowl and mix panko, garlic powder, and cumin. Then dip the shrimp in flour and allow them to coat both sides. Remove excess coating. Then dip the shrimp in the egg mixture and then in the panko mixture. Pat it well to set the coating.

On a greased tray, put shrimp in a single layer and put them in an air fryer, and spray some cooking spray. Cook the shrimp until they become golden brown on both sides. Use cooking spray if needed. Then serve shrimp along with coleslaw and tortillas, and avocado.

What do you get? (For a serving of 2 tacos)

Calories (456), Carbohydrates (58g), Protein (29g), Fat (12g)

#3. One Pot Garlicky Shrimp and Broccoli

(Source: eatwell101.com)

Ingredients: 1 tsp lemon juice, ½ tsp divided ground pepper, 4 cups small broccoli florets, 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided, 4 cups small broccoli florets, ½ cup diced red bell pepper, ½ tsp salt, divided, 1 pound peeled and deveined raw shrimp,6 medium sliced and divided garlic cloves.

Instructions

Take a large pot and heat it over medium heat and add 2 tbsp oil, toss the garlic, and cook until it turns brown. Then add bell pepper, broccoli, and salt and pepper according to taste. Cook until vegetables are tender; if needed, add 1 tbsp of water. Then transfer the mixture to a bowl and make sure to keep it warm.

In a similar pot, add 1 tbsp of oil and cook the remaining garlic until it turns brown. Add shrimp and salt, and pepper according to taste. Stir well and let it cool until the shrimp are cooked. Then add the broccoli mixture and spray lemon juice, and stir well. Keep it for 1 minute and serve hot.

What do you get? (per serving)

Calories (214), Carbohydrates (6g), Protein (25g), Fat (11g)

Conclusion

Packed with vitamins, minerals, and other important nutrients, shrimp is low in calories. Therefore, these are termed the healthiest to consume around the world. They are also a good lean source of protein. Moreover, prawns and shrimp play a great role in seafood culinary dishes. The healthiest way to eat shrimp is steamed, boiled, or shallow-fried. Occasionally, shallow-fried shrimps are great side dishes for any alcoholic drinks.

FAQ . How to buy shrimp?



While purchasing, shrimp should be fresh enough and should not contain any smell. Smelly shrimps should be avoided. How to store shrimps at home?



To store shrimp at home, wash them with cold and running water, and pat them dry with paper towels. And put shrimps into the coolest part of the refrigerator. What are the health benefits of shrimp?



Shrimps are the greatest lean source of protein. They are low in calories but packed with nutrients such as Selenium, and B12 which helps to maintain functions of the nervous system, form red blood cells as well as protect cells from any damages. What is the healthy way to cook shrimp?



The healthy way to cook shrimp is to shallow fry in oil, or boil / steamed shrimps. Which type of shrimp is best to eat?



Pink Shrimp is one of the best types of shrimp to eat. They have sweet and delicate texture and are termed largest commercial warm water species.

