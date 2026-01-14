How Many People Work in Anthropics? Statistics And Facts (2026)
Updated · Jan 14, 2026
Introduction
Anthropics (Anthropic PBC) is an AI safety and research organization focused on building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems, including its AI assistant Claude. Its work emphasizes developing models that are helpful and safe, including through approaches such as Constitutional AI, which guides an assistant using a clear set of principles rather than relying only on large amounts of human-labeled examples.
Claude is available through a chat interface and an API, and it is designed to handle a wide range of writing, summarization, and analysis tasks while aiming for consistent, predictable behavior. Across research, policy, and product design, Anthropics presents safety as a core requirement for responsibly developing and deploying advanced AI systems.
- As of 2025, Anthropic has a total of 1,097 people working for the Anthropic company around the world.
- A report published by SEO.ai stated that in September 2024, Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, had grown to 1,035 employees, an increase of 795 employees.
Previous years’ employees of Anthropic are mentioned below:
|Year
|Employee Counts
|Increased Employees
|Growth Rate
|2021
|7
|
|
2022
|192
|+185
|+2,642.86%
|2023
|240
|+48
|
+25%
Detailed Analysis of Anthropics
- Anthropic PBC is currently headquartered in San Francisco, California.
- The company was started in 2021 by Dario and Daniela Amodei.
- Their main product is an AI chatbot called Claude, which has released versions Claude 1, 2, and 3.
- The company earns money through software-as-a-service (SaaS), offering Claude through its website, API, and tools for businesses, including integrations with platforms like Slack and Notion.
Who Are The Key Persons of Anthropics?
- Anthropic was started by Dario Amodei, who is now the CEO, and Daniela Amodei, who is the President.
- Instagram’s co-founder, Mike Krieger, joined the team as Chief Product Officer, adding his experience in product design and user experience.
- Jan Leike, who once worked as an alignment researcher at OpenAI, is also part of the company.
What Types of Roles Do Employees Hold at Anthropic?
- At Anthropic, most employees work in engineering roles, making up about 36.45% of the workforce, or 377 people.
- Operations follow with 109 employees, accounting for 10.54%, while business development includes 100 employees, or 9.67%.
|Position
|Employees Count
|Employee Share
|Community and Social Services
|27
|2.61%
|Media and Communication
|31
|3%
|Information Technology
|67
|6.48%
|Arts and Design
|25
|2.42%
|Human Resources
|67
|6.48%
|Entrepreneurship
|66
|6.38%
|Marketing
|24
|2.32%
|Research
|40
|3.87%
|Sales
|60
|5.80%
|Education
|33
|3.19%
|Administrative
|39
|3.77%
|Finance
|49
|4.74%
Where Are Anthropic’s Employees Located?
- In 2024, most of Anthropic’s employees were based in the United States, resulting in 837 workers or about 80.87% of the total workforce.
Furthermore, the table below shows the employee count in other states of the United States:
|States Name
|Number of Employees
|Employees Share
|California
|446
|53.29%
|New York
|91
|10.87%
|Washington
|49
|5.85%
- Meanwhile, India follows with 123 employees, accounting for 11.88% of the total workforce.
- The United Kingdom is home to 50 employees, making up 4.83% of Anthropic’s global team.
Where Do Anthropic Employees Come From?
- According to the reports of SEO.ai, nearly 14.65% of Anthropic’s employees graduated from Stanford University, resulting in 69 employees in 2024.
- UC Berkeley follows with 11.89% (56 employees), while 7.85% (37 employees) of the staff are alums of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
|University Name
|Employees Count
|Employee Share
|Stanford University Graduate School of Business
|21
|4.46%
|Harvard University
|29
|6.16%
|University of Oxford
|18
|3.82%
|Carnegie Mellon University
|22
|4.67%
|University of Waterloo
|17
|3.61%
|University of Cambridge
|18
|3.82%
|The University of Texas at Austin
|14
|2.97%
|Cornell University
|13
|2.76%
|UCLA
|18
|3.82%
|University of Washington
|14
|2.97%
|Columbia University
|12
|2.55%
|University of California, Davis
|13
|2.76%
What are Anthropic’s Employees’ Subject Speciality?
- As of 2024, around 34.28% (224) of Anthropic employees studied computer science, followed by 26.94% (176) in computational science, and 8.88% (58) in mathematics.
|Field of Study
|Employees
|Share
|Physics
|50
|7.65%
|Business Administration and Management, General
|32
|4.90%
|Accounting and Related Services
|14
|2.14%
|Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|19
|2.91%
|Psychology
|34
|5.21%
|Political Science and Government
|40
|6.12%
|Economics
|50
|7.65%
|Marketing
|16
|2.45%
|Finance, General
|29
|4.44%
|Business/Commerce, General
|21
|3.21%
|Mathematics and Computer Science
|17
|2.60%
|Philosophy
|16
|2.45%
Who Are The Top Investors of Anthropic?
- Based on the reports of taptwicedigital.com, Amazon has invested around USD 8 billion, with USD 4 billion committed in November 2024.
- Google (Alphabet) has put in USD 2 billion to USD 500 million in 2023 and another USD 1.5 billion later.
- Lightspeed Venture Partners contributed USD 1 billion and led the USD 3.5 billion Series E round in March 2025.
- Menlo Ventures led a funding round in 2024 that valued Anthropic at USD 18 billion, but the exact amount they invested was not shared.
How Much Do Anthropic Employees Earn?
- The average annual compensation for an Anthropic employee is estimated at USD 314,971, while roughly USD 26,000/month according to Ladders’ calculations.
|Position
|Annual Salary (USD thousand)
|Base
|Stocks
|TC
|Backend engineer (Software Engineer)
|294
|196
|490
|Security Engineer (Senior Software Engineer)
|310
|243
|553
|Machine Learning Engineer (Software Engineer)
|146
|49
|194
|Machine Learning Engineer (L8)
|294
|39
|333
|Machine Learning Engineer
|294
|147
|441
|Full Stack Engineer (1)
|147
|61
|208
|Data Engineer (L5)
|294
|–
|294
|Machine Learning Engineer (L5)
|310
|–
|310
|Site Reliability Engineer (SRE)
|113
|–
|113
Anthropic Revenue Analysis Per Employee
- As reported by Inc.com, Anthropic made around USD 1 billion in revenue in 2024 with 1,097 employees, meaning each employee brought in about USD 912,000.
- In comparison, Notice.co earlier estimated that the company’s revenue per employee in 2023 was about USD 923,300.
Anthropic Employee Satisfaction Statistics
- Based on 16 reviews on Glassdoor, Anthropic has an overall higher rating of 4.6 out of 5.
- Around 92% of employees say they would recommend working at Anthropic to a friend.
- The company scores 4.8/5 in key areas like culture and values, pay and benefits, and career development.
- These ratings show that employees are generally happy and feel supported in their roles.
Which Major Milestones Have Anthropic Employees?
|Year
|Milestone
|May 2021
|Series A Funding: Raised USD 124M led by Jaan Tallinn.
|Apr 2022
|Series B Funding: Raised USD 580M, including USD 500M from FTX
|Jul 2023
|Claude 2 Launch: Public release of advanced LLM
|Mar 2024
|Claude 3 Family Release: Opus, Sonnet, Haiku launched with top benchmark scores
|Jun 2024
|Claude 3.5 Sonnet: Upgraded reasoning, coding, and efficiency
|Feb 2025
|Claude 3.7 Sonnet & Claude Code: Released hybrid reasoning + coding models
|May 2025
|USD 2.5B revolving credit from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan
|Mar 2025
|Anthropic Fellows Program: Supports independent AI safety research
