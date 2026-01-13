How Many Calories in an Egg And Nutritional Facts (2026)

Introduction

Calories in an Egg: The egg is one of the most consumed food types around the world, and the Egg market Statistics show that the revenue is expected to reach $119.20 billion in 2023, with growth at a CAGR of 8.70% between 2023 to 2028. Moreover, the average volume per person in 2023 is forecasted to be 5.93 kg.

Today, eggs are the most popular ingredient for breakfast in many households. They are easy to prepare and provide a good amount of nutrients to the body.

Health Benefits of Eggs

Rich in nutrients (Selenium, Vitamin B12, Phosphorus, Folate, Vitamin A, Folate, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B2)

Maintains eye and skin issues

Supports good health

Supports brain function and development

Improves the strength of teeth and bones

Protect against certain cancers and immune diseases

Provides recovery to muscles, hair, and body tissues as well as organs.

Eggs are a better way to lose weight as well as satisfy hunger.

13 Ways to Cook Eggs

#1. Hard-boiled

(Source: 5dinners1hour.com)

To make hard-boiled eggs, boil eggs for 10 to 12 minutes. It can be eaten as a snack or as the best combination in salads. A large egg has around 78 calories.

#2. Soft boiled

(Source: thefoodxp.com)

To get a soft-boiled egg texture, boil eggs for 4 to 6 minutes; it will give the yolk a runny texture. Similar to hard-boiled eggs, it has 78 calories and is best suited for breakfast dishes.

#3. Poached

(Source: goop.com)

Cook eggs in simmering water for at least 3 to 5 minutes, which will give a tunny effect to the yolk. It has 78 calories and is the best choice for avocado toast or Benedict.

#4. Soft scrambled

(Source: seriouseats.com)

Soft scrambled eggs can be made by putting the pan on low heat, it will need 5 minutes to get a creamy texture. It has around 102 calories for every large egg and is best suited for a light breakfast.

#5. Hard scrambled

(Source: vocal.media)

Hard scrambled eggs are usually prepared on medium heat. They are compatible with breakfast burritos.

#6. Sunny side up

(Source: allmyrecipe.com)

Cook the eggs in the pan without flipping the side. Once done, the yolk will get a runny texture. It is the best choice for breakfast dishes or on top of various rice plates.

#7. Over medium

(Source: izzycooking.com)

Almost similar to sunny side up, over medium eggs require one brief side flipping to set the yolk. Best choice of dishes for afternoon snacks.

#8. Over easy

(Source: eatthismuch.com)

Another option similar to sunny side up is flipped and cooked quickly on the other side to get a runny yolk texture. It can be eaten along with burgers or breakfast dishes.

#9. Omelette

(Source: leitesculinaria.com)

Beaten eggs and spread in a pan are flipped once one side is cooked enough to set the yolk. Onion or tomato, or similar ingredients, can be added to improve the taste.

#10. Over hard

(Source: goldentruffle.com)

Almost similar to sunny side up, the over-hard eggs recipe requires a single flip and is well-cooked on the other side to fully set the yolk.

#11. Frittata

(Source: idratherbeachef.com)

This is a baked egg dish with multiple ingredients in the mixture and is the best choice for a heavy breakfast during a snack.

#12. Deviled

(Source: foodnetwork.com)

Devilled eggs are hard-boiled eggs, but the yolk is smashed and topped with seasoning. It is a great choice for side dishes or snacks.

#13. Sous vide

(Source: sousvideguy.com)

Nutritional Facts and Calories in Eggs

(Source: miamiherald.com)

An egg with 50 grams has following nutrients Cholesterol (186mg), Folate (22mg), Vitamin A (260 IU), Vitamin D (44 IU), Calories (78), Protein (6.29g), Total fat (5.3g), Carbohydrate (0.56g), Dietary Fibre (0g), Sugars (0.56 g), Calcium (25 mg), Iron (0.59 mg), Phosphorous (86mg), Potassium (63mg) and Zinc (0.53mg). Now, let’s take a look at the nutrients in eggs by variations.

Nutrients in a whole egg

Size Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 small egg 3.68 0.28 4.65 54 1 medium egg 4.37 0.34 5.54 65 1 large egg 4.97 0.38 6.29 74 1 extra-large egg 5.77 0.45 7.30 85 1 jumbo egg 6.46 0.50 8.18 96 1 Oz 2.82 0.22 3.57 42

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Nutrients in Egg Yolk

Size Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 large 4.51 0.61 2.70 55 1 cup 64.49 8.72 38.54 782 1 oz 7.52 1.02 4.50 91

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Nutrients in Egg White

Size Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 large 0.06 0.24 3.60 17 1 cup 0.41 1.77 26.49 126 1 oz 0.05 0.21 3.09 15

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Nutrients in various types of eggs

Type Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 Turkey Egg 9.39 0.91 10.81 135 1 Goose Egg 19.11 1.94 19.97 266 1 Quail Egg 1.00 0.04 1.17 14 1 cup eggnog 19.00 34.39 9.68 343 1 duck egg 9.64 1.02 19.97 266 1 cup liquid egg substitute 8.31 1.61 30.12 211

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Nutrients in Eggs by cooking variations

Omelette

Size Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 large 7.33 0.42 6.48 93 2 large 14.66 0.84 12.96 187

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Fried

Size Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 large 7.04 0.40 6.27 92 2 large 14.09 0.81 12.54 185

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Poached

Size Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 large 4.95 0.38 6.26 74 2 large 9.90 0.76 12.53 147

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Hard-boiled

Size Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 large 5.30 0.56 6.29 78 1 cup chopped 14.43 1.52 17.11 211

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Scrambled

Size Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 large 7.45 1.34 6.76 101 2 large 14.90 2.68 13.53 203

(Source: fatsecret.com)

Some Statistics on Eggs

(Source: statista.com)

As of 2023, the highest per capita consumption of food products in the United States by type is for dairy products and eggs, resulting in 122.2 kilograms, followed by Confectionery and snacks and vegetables at 85.66 kilograms and 71.28 kilograms, respectively. Other food products followed in the list are fruits and nuts (50.11), meat (49.92), Bread and cereal products (49.88), convenience foods (17.39), sauces and spices (13.69), oils and fats (11.39), Spreads and sweeteners (9.97), Fish and seafood (3.05,) and baby food (1.68).

Healthy Egg Recipes to Lose Weight

#1. Breakfast Burrito

(Source: thespruceeats.com)

Ingredients: 1 avocado, 8 eggs, ¼ cup milk, 4 burrito shells, 4 tbsp salsa, ½ cup shredded taco cheese, ½ lb chorizo, 1 can black beans, butter

Instructions

Take a large bowl and whisk ¼ cup of milk and 8 eggs. Put the pan on medium heat and add butter with a light coat. Then add the egg mixture and make scrambled eggs. Once done, set it aside on a clean plate. Then, put the chorizo in an already-heated pan and break it into small pieces. Once done, set it aside. Then, stuff the burrito with ¼ of chorizo and ¼ of cooked eggs, add 1 scoop of black beans, 2 tbsp of taco cheese, 1 tbsp of salsa, and diced avocado. Roll the entire mixture and serve.

#2. Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash

(Source: thegreatist.com)

Ingredients: 2 eggs, ¼ tbsp salt, ¼ tbsp paprika, 1 tbsp olive oil, ½ cup ¾ inch peeled sweet potato cubes, ground black pepper, ¼ cup salsa verde, 2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro, 4 oz lean ground turkey sausage, ½ cup chopped green bell pepper.

Ingredients

Take a medium skillet and add 1 tbsp olive oil. Once heated, add the sweet potato and let it cook until soft. Then add paprika, salt to taste, and green pepper, and cook until tender. Remove the mixture and set it aside. Then, in the same skillet, cook sausage on medium heat until it’s no longer pink. If needed, drain off the fat. Add the previous mixture to the skillet and create two holes to add the cracked eggs. Sprinkle salt and black pepper over the mixture. Once cracked eggs are formed as per the requirement. Serve the dish hot with salsa and cilantro on top

#3. Vegetable fried rice

(Source: twokooksinthekitchen.com)

Ingredients: 4 eggs, fried sunny side up, 4 cups cooked brown rice, 2 minced garlic cloves, 1 tbsp canola, 1 tbsp fresh ginger, minced, 4 cups chopped vegetables (bell, green beans, onions, bell pepper, asparagus, broccoli, snap peas, carrot, zucchini), 2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce, and sriracha.

Instructions

Take a nonstick skillet and put 1 tbsp of oil. Once heated, add chopped vegetables, ginger, and garlic. Stir-fry the mixture once everything is cooked. Add prepared rice and keep it on the heat for 3 minutes. Then add soy sauce and cook for 1 minute. Once well mixed, serve the plate with a fried sunny side up on top.

Conclusion

The nutrients, as well as calories in eggs, are the most important sources of energy that can ever be consumed. Eggs are the top food item purchased in the United States of America as of 2023. Eggs are not limited to ingredients such as cakes, but also have a variety of recipes that can fulfill your hunger requirements.

Some studies suggest that eggs can elevate good cholesterol in the body; therefore, consuming at least 2 eggs a day won’t harm in any way. If you are a vegetarian, you can still try it out at least once.

Shared On:



FAQ . How to store eggs at home?



Eggs can be stored in the refrigerator at 40°F or less. Storing eggs in cartons can prevent water loss and flavours. Are eggs vegetarian or non vegetarian?



Vegetarian definition excludes any form of animal flesh and includes dairy products, leafy vegetables as well as fruits. Therefore, eggs can not be counted under a vegetarian pattern. How many eggs should I eat to lose weight?



An egg meal should include 2 to 4 eggs. With a size of large eggs that are less than 230 calories, added with vegetables completes a 500 calorie meal. Therefore, your hunger is satisfied and helps to lose weight. What is the healthy way to prepare eggs?



To exclude any unnecessary calories, boiled or poached eggs (soft or hard) is the healthiest way to prepare eggs. What are the various grades of eggs?



The eggs are available in three consumer grades such as Grade AA, Grade A and Grade B. The grades depend on the quality of the eggs, as well as the condition and appearance of the egg shell. USDA Grade AA means the most fresh and high quality eggs, while USDA A are only of high quality eggs. USDA Grade B is given to liquid eggs meaning breaking stock.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey