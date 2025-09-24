Top 9 Agentic AI Companies in the World

Agentic AI can be described as a system of AI agents that work together to complete complex tasks with little human input. Data are observed, options are analyzed, and actions are planned and executed in sequence. Large language models are combined with modules for decision making, workflow control, memory, and planning. As a result, multi step problems are broken into smaller steps, coordinated, and completed autonomously.
Agentic AI Market Size
The Agentic AI Market is projected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2024 to USD 196.6 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.8%.
In 2024, North America held over 38% of the market share, generating approximately USD 1.97 billion in revenue. The U.S. market, in particular, reached USD 1.58 billion and is expanding at a CAGR of 43.6%.
According to Deloitte, more than 80% of organizations in India are exploring autonomous agents, indicating significant enterprise interest in this technology.
In 2024, multi-agent solutions led the market with a share of 66.4%. Furthermore, based on findings from DigitalDefynd, over 60% of new enterprise AI deployments in 2025 are expected to include agentic features.
The use of AutoGPT and other frameworks increased by 920% across developer repositories from 2023 to 2025. Agentic AI has been shown to reduce human task time by up to 86% in multi-step workflows.
By 2025, around 45% of Fortune 500 companies are expected to be piloting agentic systems, reflecting a growing trust in these technologies. These systems can manage up to 12 times more complex tasks than traditional large language models (LLMs) through the use of feedback loops and autonomous actions.
Since 2023, over USD 9.7 billion has been invested in Agentic AI startups, demonstrating strong support from investors. Google DeepMind’s SIMA agent has learned over 600 skills across nine different game engines. Additionally, Microsoft’s AutoGen framework is utilized by 40% of Fortune 100 firms for IT and compliance automation.
In the field of software engineering, agentic AI can enable code debugging to occur four times faster, significantly benefiting DevOps teams. In 2024, Ready-to-Deploy Agents accounted for over 58.5% of the market share, while productivity and personal assistant use cases captured 28.2% of the market.
Enterprises represented 62.7% of the adoption in 2024. North America maintained more than 38% of the market share in 2023, highlighting its regional leadership.
According to the Financial Express, it is projected that 33% of enterprise applications will incorporate Agentic AI by 2028, compared to less than 1% in 2024.
The OECD reports that 90% of constituents are open to the use of AI agents in public services, indicating strong potential for wide acceptance.
Agentic AI Companies in the World
Microsoft
Company Type
Public company; ticker NASDAQ: MSFT.
Parent Organization
None; independent public company.
CEO
Satya Nadella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Azure AI Foundry Agent Service reached general availability on May 19, 2025, enabling enterprise-grade, multi-agent systems with security, reliability, and orchestration features suitable for mission-critical workloads.
At Microsoft Build 2025, Microsoft confirmed that Azure AI Foundry Agent Service brings Semantic Kernel and AutoGen into a unified developer SDK with Agent-to-Agent and Model Context Protocol support to build complex multi-agent applications.
Microsoft’s open-source AutoGen framework for building multi-agent systems has accumulated ~50.1k GitHub stars and ~7.7k forks as of today, indicating strong developer adoption.
Microsoft Research describes AutoGen as an open-source framework for agents that observe, reason, plan, act, and use tools such as memory and web browsers, positioning it as a core building block for agentic systems.
The Semantic Kernel Agent Framework provides a supported pattern to create agents and incorporate agentic behaviors into applications, complementing the open-source Semantic Kernel ecosystem.
Copilot Studio announced general availability of Model Context Protocol integration on May 29, 2025, allowing makers to plug AI apps, tools, and data directly into Copilot agents with a few clicks.
Copilot Studio recorded major updates across early 2025, including general availability of autonomous agents, deep reasoning model previews for agents, and direct agent-flow building in the studio.
GitHub introduced a new enterprise-ready coding agent for Copilot at Build 2025 that can implement tasks end-to-end and submit pull requests, building on earlier agent mode previews in February 2025.
Press coverage confirms that the GitHub Copilot coding agent can autonomously fix bugs, add features, and document changes, with access for Copilot Enterprise and Pro Plus customers.
Microsoft 365 Copilot expanded beyond individual assistance to team-oriented agents; Microsoft stated on September 18, 2025 that these collaborative agents are in public preview and that Facilitator for Teams meetings is generally available.
Microsoft’s AI leadership described a strategy to evolve Edge into an “agentic browser,” where Copilot performs tasks such as browsing, reading, and synthesizing in real time with user oversight, as detailed in an interview published today.
Copilot Vision received new Windows 11 Insider features 4 days ago, including a Taskbar “Share with Copilot” button and a “Click To Do” interaction that streamlines on-screen translation and analysis.
Gaming Copilot entered public beta on Windows 3 days ago, providing AI assistance in games through the Xbox Game Bar overlay, which reflects Microsoft’s push to embed agentic assistance at the OS layer.
Microsoft outlined new agentic capabilities for business processes in May 2024, including Team Copilot and custom process-automation agents that extend Copilot across collaboration and workflow scenarios.
Microsoft previously launched Copilot Pages in September 2024 to support collaborative, “multiplayer” AI workflows that can work alongside human teams, reinforcing its human-plus-agent strategy.
Azure AI Foundry announced the general availability of its agent framework on April 4, 2025, simplifying orchestration for multi-agent systems and formalizing agentic application development patterns.
Microsoft published a hands-on MCP Lab in April 2025 to help builders create Model Context Protocol servers and connect them to Copilot Studio, accelerating integration of external tools and data into agents.
GitHub reports platform scale that increases potential agentic impact, noting 150+ million developers and adoption across 90% of the Fortune 100, which is relevant for diffusion of Copilot’s agent capabilities.
Alphabet
Company Type
Public multinational technology conglomerate holding company.
Parent Organization
None. Alphabet is the ultimate parent; Google is its largest subsidiary.
Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Pixel devices, Google Cloud.
Headquarters
Googleplex, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, California, United States.
Geographical Presence
Global operations; offices in nearly 60 countries. Area served worldwide.
Google announced Agent Mode for Gemini at I/O May 20–21, 2025, which is an experimental capability that lets users state an end goal and have Gemini plan and execute multi-step tasks; early access is tied to the Ultra plan.
Gemini in Chrome began rolling out on desktop in the U.S. in mid-September 2025, with Google confirming that agentic browsing features are coming to let Gemini take actions such as booking appointments under user control.
Google DeepMind’s Project Astra is positioned as a universal assistant prototype, with stated plans to bring its capabilities into Gemini Live and future form factors such as glasses.
Vertex AI Agent Engine added Agent-to-Agent protocol support and Code Execution in an isolated sandbox in September 2025 (Preview), strengthening production deployment for multi-agent systems.
Google introduced the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) on September 16, 2025, with support statements from partners such as Intuit, JCB, NHN KCP, Lightspark, ManusAI, and Mesh, to enable trusted transactions by AI agents.
Vertex AI Agent Builder is marketed to “build and orchestrate enterprise-grade multi-agent experiences,” providing developer tooling to convert business processes into agent workflows.
Google’s ROI of AI 2025 survey of 3,466 enterprise leaders identifies the “agentic era”; a summary of findings reports that 52% of executives using generative AI have adopted AI agents in production and that 88% of early agentic adopters see positive ROI.
Workspace Flows added support for custom Gems in April 2025, allowing organizations to build specialized Workspace agents that read Drive context and carry out approval or review steps.
Gemini Code Assist gained a new agent mode in June 2025 that can analyze a codebase, propose a plan, and implement multi-file changes with user approval, available in the Insiders channel.
Dialogflow CX enabled Gemini 2.0 Flash models for conversational agents as a GA feature in March 2025, expanding options for building task-oriented virtual agents.
Google highlighted client-side Web AI agents at I/O 2025, describing how local and hybrid models can perform agentic behaviors directly in the browser and JavaScript stack.
Google Cloud announced Grounding with Google Maps as GA in September 2025, giving agentic apps access to real-world context across 250 million+ places, which is important for location-aware agents.
Google’s I/O 2025 materials and developer posts emphasized agent-building across AppSheet, Vertex AI, and Gemini, signaling a broad push to standardize agent development patterns across Alphabet’s stack.
Amazon
Company Type
Public multinational technology and e-commerce company.
Parent Organization
None. Amazon.com, Inc. is the ultimate parent entity.
CEO
Andy Jassy, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Number of Employees
1,556,000 employees, full- and part-time, year-end 2024.
AWS stated that internal deployment of agentic systems has saved over 4,500 developer-years and about USD 250 million in engineering effort, illustrating material productivity gains from AI agents inside Amazon.
AWS formed a new agentic AI group in March 2025, led by Swami Sivasubramanian and reporting to CEO Matt Garman, to accelerate automation features across products including an updated Alexa.
Amazon announced Amazon Bedrock AgentCore in July 2025 to operate secure, scalable AI agents with framework-agnostic support for CrewAI, LangGraph, LlamaIndex, and others, strengthening enterprise deployment options.
AWS committed an additional USD 100 million to the Generative AI Innovation Center in July 2025 to speed enterprise adoption of agentic AI solutions.
Agents for Amazon Bedrock support action groups, knowledge bases, memory retention, and guardrails, enabling task planning and tool use for production workflows.
Technical guidance published in March 2025 demonstrated multi-turn agent workflows in Bedrock Flows, including flight-booking via action groups and Lambda functions.
Amazon Q positions agentic capabilities for employees across roles, while Amazon Q Developer provides specialized developer agents to accelerate migrations and code upgrades in real projects.
A PwC field study in August 2025 found that Amazon Q Developer reduced documentation time by over 50% on average and saved hundreds of developer hours during Lambda runtime upgrades.
AWS reported large-scale skilling initiatives alongside its agentic push, noting 31 million people trained in cloud skills and a goal to train 2 million more in AI within a year, which supports ecosystem readiness.
Amazon announced Alexa+ on February 26, 2025 as a more capable personal assistant and previewed an Alexa AI Multi-Agent SDK so brands can run their own agents alongside Alexa.
Industry coverage confirmed that the rebuilt Alexa mixes models and agent components to perform task planning and browser-assisted actions, strengthening consumer-facing agentic use cases.
AWS published architectural guidance in July 2025 for production-ready agent systems at scale, covering governance, reliability, and cost control for real-world deployment.
Bedrock action groups provide a formal method to define business actions such as create, get, and cancel operations, which is central to safely operationalizing agent behaviors.
IBM
Company Type
Public multinational technology company.
Parent organization
None. IBM is the ultimate parent entity.
CEO
Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Number of Employees
270,300 employees at IBM and wholly owned subsidiaries, 8,900 at less-than-wholly owned subsidiaries, and 14,200 complementary workforce, as of December 31, 2024.
Established date and year
June 16, 1911 (incorporated as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company; renamed IBM in 1924).
Subsidiaries (selected)
Red Hat; HashiCorp; Apptio; Instana; Turbonomic.
Products and Services (examples)
IBM Software and watsonx platform; IBM Z mainframes; hybrid cloud and consulting services.
Headquarters
1 New Orchard Road, Armonk, New York, United States.
On June 30, 2025, IBM announced general availability of agentic capabilities in watsonx Orchestrate, including Agent Builder, Flow Builder, and Agent Analytics, together with prebuilt Sales and Procurement agents and an AI Gateway to use IBM Granite or bring-your-own models.
IBM’s latest release notes for watsonx Orchestrate on September 12, 2025 confirmed new production features such as a pre-deployment summary, carousel rich responses in agent chat, tool rebinding, and new prebuilt agents and tools, signaling rapid product hardening for enterprise agents.
The watsonx Orchestrate Agent Developer Kit (ADK) reached version 1.11.0 on September 12, 2025, adding agent red-teaming evaluations, dynamic knowledge bases in public preview, enhanced OAuth options, and multiple performance fixes; versions 1.10.0 and 1.9.0 in August 2025 added voice, CLI deploy/undeploy, Azure AI via AI Gateway, and a VS Code Orchestrate Copilot extension.
An IBM Institute for Business Value study published June 10, 2025 reported that AI-enabled workflows are expected to rise from 3% to 25% by end-2025, 70% of executives view agentic AI as important, 69% cite improved decision-making as the top benefit, and 64% of AI budgets are now directed to core business functions.
IBM introduced Granite 3.2 models on February 26, 2025 with experimental reasoning, vision, and forecasting capabilities and emphasized their use for assistants and agents; IBM’s Granite documentation then published an Agentic RAG reference implementation updated on July 23, 2025 that demonstrates step-wise planning, tool use, and web plus local retrieval using Granite 3.2 models.
IBM’s strategy update on May 6, 2025 positioned watsonx Orchestrate to deliver the “most comprehensive set of agent capabilities” with agentic orchestration across third-party platforms and agent observability to monitor and optimize enterprise agent deployments.
Oracle
Company Type
Public multinational technology company.
Parent organization
None. Oracle Corporation is the ultimate parent entity.
CEO
Co-CEOs: Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia (appointed September 2025).
Number of Employees
162,000 employees, as of May 31, 2025.
Established date and year
June 16, 1977 (founded in Santa Clara, California).
Subsidiaries (selected)
Oracle Health (Cerner); Cerner Enviza; NetSuite; MICROS; Dyn; Aconex; Taleo.
Global operations; OCI offered from 51 public cloud regions across 26 countries.
Website
https://www.oracle.com
Oracle introduced AI Agent Studio on March 20, 2025, stating it had already embedded 50+ AI agents in Fusion Applications and that Agent Studio would let customers create, extend, deploy, and manage agents at no additional cost.
On September 16, 2025, Oracle announced 13 new AI agents for Fusion Cloud HCM, bringing the total to more than 100 agents operating inside Fusion workflows and customizable via AI Agent Studio.
Oracle was named a Market Leader in the 2025 ISG Buyers Guides for AI Agents and Conversational AI for Workforce, with the company reporting the highest overall performance rating across the evaluated vendors.
Oracle’s OCI Generative AI Agents platform was released on March 26, 2025, adding a ready-to-use SQL tool, enhanced RAG, custom function calling, multi-turn context retention, and guardrails suitable for enterprise deployments.
OCI Generative AI Agents added new capabilities on July 23, 2025, including an API endpoint calling tool, agent-as-tool orchestration for multi-agent collaboration, BYO vector embeddings from HeatWave MySQL, and improved data-ingestion reporting.
Oracle markets the OCI AI Agent Platform as a fully managed service to build, deploy, and manage agents that converse over enterprise knowledge bases and support natural language to SQL for structured data access.
On August 14, 2025, Oracle and Google Cloud expanded their partnership so Oracle customers can access Gemini 2.5 and other Gemini models through OCI Generative AI, with Oracle positioning this to help enterprises build agentic workflows.
Industry coverage confirms that the Gemini offering via OCI allows use with Oracle Universal Credits and targets agentic use cases such as multimodal understanding, coding assistance, and workflow automation.
Oracle reported being recognized by analysts and partners for advancing agent orchestration and observability across Fusion Applications and OCI, reinforcing enterprise readiness for agent deployments.
As a related infrastructure development, OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank announced five new U.S. data centers for the Stargate project today, taking the initiative to nearly 7 gigawatts of capacity and underscoring Oracle’s role in scaling AI workloads that power agentic systems.
Salesforce
Company Type
Public company listed on the NYSE under the ticker CRM.
Parent organization
None. Salesforce operates as an independent, publicly traded company.
CEO
Marc Benioff serves as Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder.
Number of Employees
76,453 employees as of January 31, 2025.
Established date and year
Founded on March 8, 1999 in San Francisco, California.
Subsidiaries
Key subsidiaries include Slack Technologies, Tableau Software, MuleSoft, Demandware, and Datorama.
Products
Core offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Data Cloud, Einstein AI, Salesforce Platform, Agentforce, plus brands such as Tableau, Slack, and MuleSoft.
Headquarters
Salesforce Tower, 415 Mission Street, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA.
Geographical Presence
Operations in 92 cities with 105 offices worldwide, including multiple Salesforce Towers in major global hubs.
Salesforce announced Agentforce 3 on June 23, 2025, adding a Command Center for observability, native MCP interoperability, and 100+ new prebuilt industry actions to accelerate deployment of AI agents.
Salesforce introduced Model Context Protocol (MCP) support across Salesforce on June 23, 2025, positioned to unlock tool and data interoperability for enterprise agents.
Agentforce is described by Salesforce as a proactive, autonomous AI application that answers questions, takes actions, and operates 24×7 within the Salesforce ecosystem.
Salesforce’s Agentic Enterprise Index reported strong usage growth in H1 2025, including an average monthly increase of 65% in employee interactions with AI agents, 35% growth in back-and-forth employee-agent conversations in the last quarter, and 76% average month-over-month growth in the volume of agent actions triggered by employee engagements.
Media coverage of adoption indicated that by June 16, 2025, about 10% of customers with early Agentforce implementations had moved into active production use.
Following the initial launch, financial press reported that by February 2025 Agentforce had closed over 5,000 deals, including more than 3,000 paid transactions.
Additional industry coverage in May 2025 stated that Salesforce had reached 8,000 Agentforce deals, 4,000+ paid, with about 800 customers live in production and an estimated USD 100 million in ARR attributed to Agentforce.
Salesforce launched Marketing Cloud Next in June 2025, embedding autonomous AI agents across the customer funnel to execute and optimize marketing workflows.
Salesforce announced an agentic AI tool for government agencies on August 19, 2025, aimed at automating public-sector use cases such as citizen services and compliance operations.
Salesforce published Customer Zero learnings in September 2025, highlighting practices that improved sales productivity and service quality, including agent testing, data governance, and designing tasks by outcomes rather than step-by-step instructions.
The Agentforce launch materials from September 2024 described a suite of customizable autonomous agents that can analyze data, take action, and hand off to humans with full context, which established the product vision ahead of the 2025 upgrades.
Salesforce maintains a living Einstein and Agentforce feature documentation set that is updated with each release, signaling an active product cadence for agent features across Salesforce clouds.
SAP
Company Type
Public multinational enterprise software company; legal form SE (Societas Europaea).
Parent organization
None. SAP SE is the ultimate parent entity.
CEO
Christian Klein, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board.
Number of Employees
109,121 employees at year end 2024.
Established date and year
Founded April 1, 1972.
Subsidiaries (selected)
SAP SuccessFactors; SAP Ariba; SAP Concur; SAP Fieldglass; Signavio; Emarsys; BusinessObjects; Sybase; LeanIX; WalkMe.
Products and Services (examples)
SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud ERP; SAP SuccessFactors; SAP Ariba; SAP Concur; SAP Fieldglass; SAP Business Technology Platform; SAP Business One and Business ByDesign.Accelerator Hub+3
Headquarters
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16, 69190 Walldorf, Baden-Württemberg, Germany.
SAP expanded its agentic AI footprint across the SAP Business Suite on September 16, 2025, introducing new Joule Agents and positioning an evolving AI Foundation as the operating system to build, deploy, and scale enterprise agents.
Joule Studio provides an integrated Agent and Skill Builder with a guided workflow to build, test, deploy, and manage agents; SAP’s official resources include a step-by-step product tour and a procurement agent demo.
SAP reports momentum metrics for Business AI adoption, stating it has delivered over 230 AI scenarios, is tracking to 400+ AI scenarios by end-2025, supports 1,600 Joule skills, and counts 34,000 customers using SAP Business AI.
SAP defines Joule Agents as autonomous systems that plan and execute multi-step workflows, grounded in the SAP Knowledge Graph and SAP Business Data Cloud, with collaboration across agents and humans to solve end-to-end processes.
At the 2025 World Economic Forum, CEO Christian Klein highlighted near-term deployment of a sales agent and a supply chain agent and noted that about 80% of SAP customers lack the infrastructure to run advanced agents, which SAP aims to address.
SAP’s reference architecture formalizes two approaches to agent development, stating support for content-based agents and code-based agents as complementary paths for enterprise builders.
Developer guidance from SAP shows how to build agentic systems using SAP Generative AI Hub and how to incorporate the Model Context Protocol (MCP) on SAP BTP to connect external tools and data.
SAP community and developer updates in 2025 reference continued expansion of MCP-based scenarios within SAP Build Code, indicating a push for interoperable, tool-using agents in customer projects.
Independent industry coverage analyzes how Joule Studio and Skill Builder are changing day-to-day development on SAP, underscoring the shift toward agentic automation in implementation work.
ServiceNow
Company Type
Public multinational cloud-based enterprise software company.
Parent organization
None. ServiceNow, Inc. is the ultimate parent entity.
CEO
Bill McDermott, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Number of Employees
26,293 employees, year-end 2024.
Established date and year
November 2003; founded by Fred Luddy.
Subsidiaries (selected)
Lightstep; Era Software; DotWalk; Sweagle; Element AI.
Products and Services (examples)
Now Platform and ServiceNow AI Platform; IT Service Management; Customer Service Management; additional product families per catalog.
Headquarters
2225 Lawson Lane, Santa Clara, CA 95054, United States.
Geographical Presence
Global operations with offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APJ, as listed on the company’s locations page.
ServiceNow launched AI Control Tower at Knowledge 2025 on May 6, 2025, positioning it as a centralized command center to govern and monitor any ServiceNow or third-party AI agent, model, and workflow.
The Yokohama platform release in March 2025 introduced agentic AI across IT, HR, security, and customer service, with industry press noting “thousands of AI agents” available across use cases.
Official Now Assist AI Agents release notes describe agents that can perceive context, decide, and proactively act, with Studio visibility to view and troubleshoot agentic workflows in production.
The Now Assist AI Agents EA Lab app shipped on June 26, 2025 with support for Agent-to-Agent v0.2.1 interactions, push notifications, and curated discovery, indicating maturing multi-agent orchestration.
A ServiceNow community release on September 11, 2025 added Task Summaries for Approvals and Company News and Events AI Agents for Employee Experience, demonstrating continued monthly cadence on agent features.
ServiceNow and NVIDIA expanded their partnership in March 2025 to integrate Nemotron reasoning models and evaluation tooling, and followed with further announcements on intelligent agents and a data flywheel using NVIDIA NeMo microservices.
According to independent coverage of Knowledge 2025, ServiceNow’s AI platform centers on AI agents governed by AI Control Tower and connected via an AI Agent Fabric, aligning agent development with platform scale.
A field report cited by Business Insider stated that ServiceNow’s AI agents have reduced handling time by 52% for complex cases in production environments, illustrating measurable operational impact.
ServiceNow reported strong Q2 2025 results with a 22.5% year-over-year revenue increase to USD 3.22 billion and a 30% increase in customers over USD 20 million ARR, with management attributing momentum in part to “agentic AI.”
Industry coverage indicates that the Yokohama wave added AI Agent Studio, Agent Orchestrator, and over 50 new agent integrations, emphasizing scalable deployment and governance for enterprise agents.
ServiceNow announced an agreement to acquire Moveworks for USD 2.85 billion in 2025, with reporting describing the deal as a boost to generative assistants and agentic use cases in customer and employee support.
Developer documentation and product pages frame ServiceNow AI Agents as autonomous systems embedded in the Now Platform that “boost productivity” by taking action across workflows, with the Zurich release continuing the focus on agentic AI.
UiPath
Company Type
Public enterprise automation and AI software company.
Parent organization
None. UiPath, Inc. is the ultimate parent entity.
CEO
Daniel Dines, re-appointed effective June 1, 2024.
UiPath’s 2025 Agentic AI research indicates that 90% of U.S. IT executives have business processes that would be improved by agentic AI and 77% plan to invest in agentic AI within 2025.
Supplementary coverage of the same study reports that 93% of IT leaders are highly interested in agentic AI and 37% are already using it inside their organizations.
UiPath launched its next-generation UiPath Platform for agentic automation on April 30, 2025, positioning a unified system where AI agents, software robots, and people work together.
UiPath confirmed Model Context Protocol (MCP) support to enable secure tool and data interoperability for agents, with first-party guidance published on September 15, 2025.
Release notes show that agent simulations to test inputs and tools before go-live became available on July 29, 2025, improving pre-deployment evaluation of AI agents.
UiPath began a platform transition where agents created in Agent Builder must be migrated to Studio Web by October 30, 2025, with a one-click migration tool provided.
Autopilot Conversational Agents entered public preview in the 2025.8.1 release cycle, expanding task-specific agent coverage accessible directly from the product.
UiPath was recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for RPA, with the company describing itself as a leader in agentic automation.
UiPath highlighted multi-agent and agent-orchestration trends from Microsoft Build 2025, stating that agentic AI is now central to enterprise automation roadmaps.
Industry analysis notes that the 2025 platform supports MCP and Google Cloud’s Agent-to-Agent patterns, aligning UiPath with emerging agent interoperability standards.
Market reporting in March 2025 observed that UiPath shares fell after soft guidance while the firm continued to emphasize agentic AI and acquisitions to strengthen its portfolio, indicating both capital-market pressure and strategic commitment to agents.
A prior investment filing shows UiPath invested USD 35.2 million in French AI firm H.AI to deepen work on foundation models and agentic AI, signaling ecosystem expansion.
