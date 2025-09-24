Top 9 Agentic AI Companies in the World

Jeeva Shanmugam is passionate about turning raw numbers into real stories. With a knack for breaking down complex stats into simple, engaging insights, he helps readers see the world through the lens of data—without ever feeling overwhelmed. From trends that shape industries to everyday patterns we overlook, Jeeva’s writing bridges the gap between data and people. His mission? To prove that statistics aren’t just about numbers, they’re about understanding life a little better, one data point at a time.

Agentic AI can be described as a system of AI agents that work together to complete complex tasks with little human input. Data are observed, options are analyzed, and actions are planned and executed in sequence. Large language models are combined with modules for decision making, workflow control, memory, and planning. As a result, multi step problems are broken into smaller steps, coordinated, and completed autonomously.