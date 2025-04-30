LinkedIn Statistics By Revenue, Users And Facts (2025)

Introduction

LinkedIn Statistics: LinkedIn, launched on May 5, 2003, is a professional networking platform that has grown to become a cornerstone for professionals worldwide. Founded by Reid Hoffman and a team of co-founders in his living room, LinkedIn was created to help people build professional connections, find job opportunities, and share industry insights.

LinkedIn quickly evolved to include features such as job listings, company pages, and content sharing, which have made it an essential tool for both job seekers and recruiters.

This article will guide you accordingly, as it includes all current trends and analyses taken from several insights.

Editor’s Choice

LinkedIn Statistics show that its annual revenue reached around USD 15,145 million in fiscal year 2023, and in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, it grew by 8% year over year.

LinkedIn's EBITDA reached approximately USD 326 million in Q1 2024.

LinkedIn's advertising revenue amounted to an impressive USD 6.79 billion, an increase from 2023, resulting in USD 5.91 billion.

April 2024, the United States boasted the largest audience with 230 million users.

LinkedIn's professional social networking platform boasted an impressive advertising audience reach, achieving 115.6% in the Cayman Islands and 111.6% in Bermuda.

By the end of Q1 2024, the LinkedIn user count had reached its peak, resulting in 1020 million.

In January 2024, LinkedIn's global user base was composed of over 56.4% males, while females accounted for approximately 43.6%.

Around 50.6% of LinkedIn's global user base was composed of individuals aged 25 to 34.

By this year's end, the United States of America reached a significant 29% of LinkedIn's user base, which reported a high monthly household income.

In February 2024, the majority of LinkedIn users, around 31%, reside in large cities.

LinkedIn Statistics further states that the global workforce stands at approximately 18.7 thousand employees in Q1 2024.

LinkedIn General Statistics

LinkedIn, founded by Reid Hoffman, marks its 20th anniversary this year, having officially launched in May 2003.

Microsoft successfully acquired LinkedIn in 2016.

LinkedIn Statistics also states that the company boasts a workforce of 21,000 employees across 36 global offices to date.

LinkedIn possesses a directory of over 295,000 registered schools, enabling all users to explore a wide array of educational options directly on LinkedIn.

In every 60 seconds, LinkedIn helps eight individuals secure employment.

The LinkedIn profiles with the highest followings include Bill Gates with 35,040,000 followers, Richard Branson with 19,640,000 followers, Jeff Weiner with 10,700,000 followers, Arianna Huffington with 10,050,000 followers, and Satya Nadella with 9,580,000 followers.

As of 2024, LinkedIn maintains its dominance as a leading professional networking platform in the United States, with around 48% of U.S. LinkedIn app users engaging actively every month.

LinkedIn Learning, the platform’s educational arm, offers more than 16,000 courses.

Approximately 57% of LinkedIn’s traffic comes from mobile devices, indicating the importance of mobile accessibility for professional networking on the go.

The company has over 900 million users worldwide, making it one of the largest professional networking platforms globally.

About 310 million of these members are monthly active users.

More than 67 million companies have LinkedIn profiles, and there are over 150,000 schools listed.

LinkedIn is available in 26 languages, enabling professionals from diverse linguistic backgrounds to use the platform effectively. These languages include English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), Italian, Dutch, Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, Finnish, Turkish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Indonesian, Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Arabic, Hebrew, Polish, and Czech.

LinkedIn Statistics By Annual Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

LinkedIn’s annual revenue reached around USD 15,145 million in fiscal year 2023, a significant increase from the USD 13,816 million recorded in the 2022 fiscal period.

In Q1 of fiscal year 2024, LinkedIn’s revenue grew by 8% year-over-year.

By Q2 of fiscal year 2024, the revenue increased further, showing a 9% increase from last year.

By Segmental Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

A report published by Statista on LinkedIn Statistics shows that LinkedIn generated over USD 6.44 billion from premium account subscriptions.

Meanwhile, around USD 3.95 billion from various other revenue streams and USD 5.93 billion from advertising revenues.

By Annual EBITDA

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, LinkedIn’s EBITDA surged to an estimated USD 1,184.19 million, reflecting a significant increase from the USD 898.84 million recorded in the prior year.

Similarly, in Q1 2024, LinkedIn’s EBITDA reached approximately USD 326 million.

LinkedIn User Statistics By Countries

(Reference: statista.com)

LinkedIn Statistics further states that in April 2024, the United States boasted the largest audience with 230 million users.

Following the U.S., India and Brazil reported substantial user bases of 130 million and 71 million, respectively.

Additionally, the top countries with the highest number of LinkedIn users are China (57 million), the United Kingdom (41 million), France (31 million), Indonesia (28 million), Canada (24 million), Mexico (23 million), Italy (21 million) and Spain (20 million).

Meanwhile, other countries with large audience sizes in the same period are Germany (18 million), Australia (15 million), Colombia (14 million), Argentina (13 million), South Africa (13 million), the Netherlands (12 million), and Pakistan (12 million).

LinkedIn Audience Reach Statistics By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

In April 2024, LinkedIn’s professional social networking platform boasted an impressive advertising audience reach, achieving 115.6% in the Cayman Islands and 111.6% in Bermuda.

Furthermore, other countries with the highest audience reach in 2024 are followed by U.A.E. (104%), U.S. Virgin Island (101.4%), Iceland (95.1%), Andorra (94.1%), United States (85.8%), Netherlands (83.4%), Singapore (82.8%), Ireland (79.3%), United Kingdom (76.1%), Canada (75.5%), Luxembourg (74.6%), Malta (73%), Aruba (72.2%), Australia (71.1%), Denmark (71.1%), New Zealand (70.9%), Guam (67.9%), and Guersey (67%).

LinkedIn User Statistics

(Reference: businessofapps.com)

As per LinkedIn statistics, in the first quarter of 2023, the total number of registered users on LinkedIn reached almost 910 million, followed by Q2 (930 million), Q3 (950 million), and Q4 (990 million).

By the end of Q1 2024, the LinkedIn user count had peaked, resulting in 1020 million.

(Reference: statista.com)

The global LinkedIn user base is projected to experience consistent growth from 2024 to 2028, with an anticipated increase of 171.9 million users, representing a 22.3 % rise.

The total number of users will be approximately 770.97 million in 2024, followed by 2025 792.53 million, 2026 811.49 million in, and 2027 828.43 million.

LinkedIn Statistics states that by the end of this period, LinkedIn is expected to achieve its sixth consecutive year of growth, culminating in a record high of 942.84 million users in 2028.

LinkedIn User Statistics By Gender

(Reference: statista.com)

In January 2024, LinkedIn’s global user base was composed of over 56.4% males, while females accounted for approximately 43.6%.

Similarly, in April 2024, the male and female LinkedIn user shares are followed by 50.8% and 49.2%, respectively.

By Age Group

(Reference: statista.com)

As shown in LinkedIn Statistics, in April 2024, a significant 50.6% of LinkedIn’s global user base was composed of individuals aged 25 to 34.

In contrast, 3.8% of LinkedIn’s audience is over 55 years old and above.

Furthermore, users aged 18 to 24 represent 24.5% of the professional social network’s demographic, followed by those aged 35 to 54 (21.2%).

By Income

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, the United States of America reached a significant 29% of LinkedIn’s user base, which reported a high monthly household income.

Furthermore, 16% of the platform’s users come from middle-income households, and 9% are from low-income households.

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

As per LinkedIn Statistics, in February 2024, the majority of LinkedIn users, around 31%, reside in large cities.

Meanwhile, 21% are based in medium-sized towns, and 13% live in small towns.

A mere 14% of users were found in cities with over 1 million inhabitants, followed by 12% (megacities with over 5 million inhabitants) and 9% (rural communities).

By Generation

(Reference: statista.com)

In September 2023, Millennials constituted 47% of LinkedIn users in the United States, while Generation Z accounted for 29%.

Additionally, nearly 10% of U.S. users were Baby Boomers.

LinkedIn Account Size Statistics By Post Engagement

(Reference: statista.com)

A report generated by Statista elaborates that in 2024, LinkedIn accounts with huge account sizes averaged 6,484 engagements.

In contrast, a big account size of LinkedIn will capture 1,690.3 post engagement, followed by medium (612.9), small (261), and Tiny (67.8).

By Share Per Post Type

(Reference: statista.com)

The table below details that the average number of shares per post on LinkedIn varied significantly depending on the type of post and the size of the account in January 2024:

Account Size Carousel Image Text Video Huge 5.99 6 3.55 6.88 Big 3.97 3.36 1.6 3.82 Medium 1.98 1.89 0.9 2.21 Small 1.05 0.99 0.62 1.14 Tiny 0.48 0.32 0.24 0.36

By Text-only Posts Per Month

(Reference: statista.com)

LinkedIn Statistics further show that between October 2023 and January 2024, LinkedIn accounts with large followings or huge accounts resulted in 16.5 text-only posts per month.

However, other account sizes by number of monthly text-only posts are followed by Big (11.3), Medium (7.1), Small (3.9), and Tiny (2.9).

By Posts Per Day

(Reference: statista.com)

As of January 2024, LinkedIn’s huge accounts posted an average of 1.24 posts per day.

Whereas big accounts hold an average of around 0.73 posts per day, followed by medium (0.46), small (0.28), and tiny (0.21).

By Post Per Week

In 2024, LinkedIn has seen notable activity among its business pages and users. On average, brands post about 3.3 times per week.

Interestingly, only 6% of brands post less than once per week, and 10% of brands exceed ten posts weekly.

LinkedIn Employees Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

LinkedIn Statistics also show that in 2023, LinkedIn’s global workforce was approximately 19.4 thousand employees, a decrease from an estimated 21 thousand in 2022, marking a year-over-year reduction of more than 7%.

In Q1 2024, LinkedIn’s global workforce stands at approximately 18.7 thousand employees.

LinkedIn Annual Ad Revenue Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

LinkedIn Statistics also reports that in 2024, LinkedIn’s advertising revenue amounted to an impressive USD 6.79 billion, an increase from 2023, resulting in USD 5.91 billion.

Projections indicate that revenue will climb significantly, reaching USD 7.82 billion by 2025, followed by 2026 (USD 9 billion) and 2027 (USD 10.35 billion).

LinkedIn currently accounts for approximately 0.9% of the global advertising revenue.

U.S. LinkedIn B2B Display Ad Revenue Statistics

(Source: emarketer.com)

LinkedIn Statistics further states that in 2023, B2B display ad spending on LinkedIn in the United States reached USD 3.74 billion, an increase of 22.7%.

The above figure is projected to rise to USD 4.56 billion by 2024, at which point LinkedIn will account for nearly 24.7% of all B2B digital advertising expenditure in the U.S.

LinkedIn T.T.M. Revenue Statistics By Business Segment

(Reference: statista.com)

In the past 12 months, LinkedIn generated approximately USD 16 billion in revenue.

Of this total, USD 7 billion came from Talent solutions, which include products and services designed to help companies hire or train employees.

LinkedIn Statistics mentioned that around USD 5 billion was earned through advertising and return on investment (ROI) from B2B customers.

Additionally, USD 1 billion was generated through Sales Navigator, LinkedIn’s advanced sales tool.

LinkedIn Annual Premium Accounts Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, the professional networking platform generated approximately USD6.44 billion from premium membership subscriptions.

This is marking a 13% increase compared to 2022, resulting in USD 5.7 billion.

LinkedIn Marketing Statistics

In 2024, LinkedIn is expected to capture over 50% of display ad spending and account for 25% of digital ad spending.

Posting content weekly on a LinkedIn page leads to 5.6 times more followers and a following that grows seven times faster compared to Posts that are posted only once a month.

LinkedIn Conversation Ads achieve open rates four times and engagement rates four times higher than email, and they generate twice the engagement compared to Message Ads.

The creation and distribution of newsletters on LinkedIn is on the rise, with users having launched over 36,000 newsletters to date.

A significant 40% of B2B marketers regard LinkedIn as the premier platform for generating high-quality leads.

Around 77% of marketers assert that LinkedIn produces the best organic results.

A substantial 75% of paid social media marketers select LinkedIn as their preferred platform for launching paid campaigns.

LinkedIn Statistics also show that Long-form content ranging from 1900 to 2000 words consistently attracts higher engagement in terms of views, likes, and comments.

Additionally, posts structured with 5, 7, and 9 headings experienced a significant increase in views by 50%, 33%, and 47%, respectively, as compared to those without headings.

Utilizing larger images (1200 x 627 px) in advertisements boosts click-through rates by 38%.

LinkedIn Live videos generate 7 times more reactions and 24 times more comments compared to static posts.

To launch an advertisement campaign on LinkedIn, a minimum audience size of 300 users is required.

LinkedIn Statistics By User Engagement

In 2024, approximately 16.2% of LinkedIn’s 875 million members log in daily, totaling around 141 million daily active users.

Users engage with an average of 7.9 pages per visit and spend about 7 minutes and 38 seconds per session.

Around 3 million users post content weekly, but only 1 million have published articles. About 39% of users never share content, while 16% actively share multiple posts weekly.

Video posts, which constitute 17% of content, are also highly effective, garnering five times more engagement than other post types.

Video content is particularly impactful, achieving 20 times more shares and five times more engagement compared to other content types.

Ads on LinkedIn result in a 33% increase in purchase intent and a 2-3x lift in brand attributes.

LinkedIn is rated the most effective channel for driving high-quality leads by 40% of B2B marketers.

Additionally, LinkedIn’s cost per lead is 28% lower than Google AdWords.

Companies with complete LinkedIn pages see a 5x increase in page views, a 7x increase in impressions, and an 11x increase in clicks per follower.

By Business Statistics

LinkedIn Statistics also show that each month, LinkedIn receives 1.6 billion visits, indicating its strong engagement and frequent use.

There are 41,000 skills listed on LinkedIn, aiding recruiters and professionals in connecting over specific expertise areas.

Approximately 61 million people use LinkedIn to search for jobs each week, and six people are hired every minute through LinkedIn.

LinkedIn facilitates the submission of 140 job applications every second, totaling 8.72 million applications daily.

More than 75% of people who recently changed jobs used LinkedIn to inform their career decisions.

Over 65 million businesses and 150,000 schools have LinkedIn accounts.

LinkedIn Followers Statistics By Company

Company Followers Google 24 million Amazon 23 million Apple 18 million Microsoft 16 million Deloitte 10 million I.B.M. 9 million EY (Ernst & Young) 8 million Accenture 7 million J.P. Morgan 6 million Tesla 5 million

LinkedIn Website Traffic Statistics By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

LinkedIn.com’s web traffic has increased by 8.11% compared to last month.

LinkedIn Statistics 2025: The United States of America had 33.84% of the website’s total traffic, which has increased by 8.08%.

During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: India: 7.93% (9.72%), United Kingdom: 6.37% (7.38%), Canada: 4.37% (9.5%), France: 4.24% (9.86%).

Other countries collectively made up around 43.25% of visitors shared on LinkedIn.com.

By Device

(Reference: semrush.com)

In June 2024, traffic to LinkedIn’s official website is predominantly driven by mobile devices, with 28.94% of visitors accessing the site via smartphones. Meanwhile, desktop users account for 71.06% of the total visits.

com users make up around 28.76% of the United States user base, which is 516.41 million. Of these, 73.29% have access to the desktop version, and 26.71% have mobile devices.

In India, the website secured 150.24 million users and 8.37% user traffic, with desktop and mobile users being 63.13% and 36.87%, respectively.

The United Kingdom and Brazil each have around 99.19 million and 78.13 million users, and their website traffic accounts for 5.52% and 4.35%.

Besides, in the U.K., 78.2% of users accessed the website by desktop and 21.8% by mobile devices.

In Brazil, around 62.13 and 37.87 people accessed LinkedIn.com on desktops and mobile devices.

Lastly, France had 67.92 million users on the website, with a user share of 3.78%, while 67.71% of these came via desktop and 32.29% on mobile devices.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In June 2024, male and female users of LinkedIn.com were 54.1% and 45.9%, respectively.

The LinkedIn Statistics by age group states that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, which is 34.14%.

22% of LinkedIn website users are aged 35 to 44 years.

In contrast, 16.11% and 15.05% belong to individuals aged 18 to 24 and 45 to 54, respectively.

Around 9.73% of website users are aged between 55 to 64 years.

People above 65 years of age contributed 5.75% of the user shares of LinkedIn.com.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

LinkedIn Statistics 2024 also shows that direct search generated the highest traffic rate to LinkedIn.com, 73.39%.

Almost 21.17% of the share comprises organic search traffic, while 2.19% is from referrals.

Others are followed by paid searches (0.36%), social media (0.74%), mail (2.12%), and display (0.03%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

YouTube had the highest social media referral rate, with a 43.51% share compared to other social network traffic on the LinkedIn website.

Facebook and WhatsApp each contributed a share of 19.46% and 10.38% on LinkedIn.com.

Around 7.49% and 6.81% of website traffic was accounted for by Twitter and Instagram in June 2024.

Other social media segments collectively accounted for 12.35%.

LinkedIn Statistics By Brand Profile In The U.S.A.

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

As of 2024, LinkedIn has achieved 76% brand awareness, with 23% of people considering it popular and 22% actively using it.

Additionally, 18% of users demonstrate loyalty by regularly engaging with the platform.

In the United States, approximately 18% of the population frequently discusses LinkedIn.

Inappropriate Messages Received By Women on LinkedIn By Frequency

(Reference: statista.com)

In a 2023 online survey conducted in the United States, approximately 30.23% of women on LinkedIn reported receiving romantic or inappropriate messages on the platform monthly.

Moreover, 24.39% of women indicated that they received inappropriate messages daily or every other day.

At the same time, 20.8% of female users stated they were sent romantic messages on the business network weekly.

Only 17.01% of women rarely receive inappropriate messages from LinkedIn.

Important Life Aspects of LinkedIn Users

(Reference: statista.com)

LinkedIn Statistics also reports that the top three important life aspects of LinkedIn users in the United States are a happy relationship (46%), an honest and respectable life (46%), and safety and security (42%).

On the other hand, other aspects are followed by successful (41%), having a good time (29%), making own decisions (27%), learning new things (27%), advancing career (21%), traditions (9%), and social justice (12%).

By Top Social Media Websites

(Reference: statista.com)

In March 2024, LinkedIn represented only 0.97% of all visits to social media sites in the United States and was termed as the lowest.

In the same duration, Facebook secured the highest market share, resulting in 21.2%, followed by Pinterest (21.2%), Instagram (14.13%), X/Twitter (10.91%), Reddit (3.35%), YouTube (2.8%), and others (1.13%)

Future Product Releases

AI. Learning Paths: LinkedIn Learning is expanding with AI-powered coaching experiences, offering personalized content recommendations and real-time advice. This helps professionals develop new skills more effectively.

LinkedIn Learning is expanding with AI-powered coaching experiences, offering personalized content recommendations and real-time advice. This helps professionals develop new skills more effectively. Accelerate for Campaign Manager: This tool uses AI to recommend and optimize marketing campaigns, helping businesses reach their target audiences more effectively and efficiently.

This tool uses AI to recommend and optimize marketing campaigns, helping businesses reach their target audiences more effectively and efficiently. Sales Navigator Updates: New A.I. features like AI-assisted search and AccountIQ enhance lead prospecting and account research, allowing sales teams to invest more time in building relationships with buyers​ (LinkedIn Pressroom | LinkedIn).

Demand Influencing Factors of LinkedIn

Professional Networking Needs: As remote and hybrid work models persist, the need for online professional networking continues to grow.

As remote and hybrid work models persist, the need for online professional networking continues to grow. B2B Marketing Effectiveness: LinkedIn’s robust targeting capabilities make it an essential platform for B2B marketers seeking high-quality leads.

LinkedIn’s robust targeting capabilities make it an essential platform for B2B marketers seeking high-quality leads. Economic Factors: As businesses seek cost-effective marketing solutions, LinkedIn’s ability to deliver high ROI on ad spend influences its demand.

As businesses seek cost-effective marketing solutions, LinkedIn’s ability to deliver high ROI on ad spend influences its demand. Technological Advancements: Continuous improvements and new features enhance user experience, driving more traffic to the platform.

Continuous improvements and new features enhance user experience, driving more traffic to the platform. Industry Trends: LinkedIn’s popularity is influenced by the rise of digital transformation and the increasing importance of personal branding.

Conclusion

LinkedIn has solidified its position as a premier professional networking platform, exhibiting significant growth in both user engagement and revenue. The platform’s robust engagement metrics highlight its utility in job search and recruitment, with 61 million job searches and six hires every minute. For marketers and advertisers, LinkedIn remains a vital tool, particularly in the B2B space. The platform’s extensive features, including LinkedIn Learning and Sales Navigator, and its focus on professional development and networking make it an indispensable resource for both individuals and organizations.

As LinkedIn continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it remains at the forefront of connecting the global professional community and facilitating business growth and career advancement.

