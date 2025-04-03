Employee Wellness Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Employee Wellness Statistics: Employee wellness has become an increasingly critical focus in modern workplace dynamics, reflecting a growing recognition of the intricate relationship between worker health, productivity, and organizational success. The contemporary workplace is experiencing a significant transformation, where employee well-being is no longer a peripheral consideration but a central strategic priority. By going through Employee wellness Statistics, we can gain a holistic understanding of the aspects that can enhance their overall health.

Thus, we can learn about popular measures by organizations that successfully integrate comprehensive wellness strategies likely to attract and retain top talent, boost productivity, and create more resilient, engaged workforces.

Editor’s Choice

Only 25% of employees feel their organization truly cares about their well-being in 2022.

of employees feel their organization truly cares about their well-being in 2022. 53% of job seekers consider overall compensation a primary job acceptance factor.

of job seekers consider overall compensation a primary job acceptance factor. Overexertion causes 21.51% of workplace injuries.

of workplace injuries. The transportation sector records the highest number of occupational injury deaths at 1,620.

35% of employees experience moderate job burnout.

of employees experience moderate job burnout. 95% of state government workers have healthcare benefits.

of state government workers have healthcare benefits. 32% of employees seek new jobs for higher pay.

of employees seek new jobs for higher pay. 33% of respondents report a somewhat negative mental health impact from their jobs.

of respondents report a somewhat negative mental health impact from their jobs. Transportation incidents cause 38.32% of fatal occupational injuries.

of fatal occupational injuries. 47% of employees want a better work-life balance.

of employees want a better work-life balance. Healthcare and technology sectors report lower negative impacts on mental health.

74% of civilian workers have healthcare access.

of civilian workers have healthcare access. 22% of employees consider advancement opportunities when changing jobs.

of employees consider advancement opportunities when changing jobs. Workplace injuries cost up to 12.49 billion USD in direct expenses.

in direct expenses. 41% of employees desire greater schedule flexibility.

Employees Feel The Organization is Doing Their Well-being

(Reference: statista.com)

Employee wellness shows that the proportion of employees caring about their well-being has fluctuated.

In 2010, 23% of employees felt the organization cared about their well-being.

As of 2022,25% of respondents feel that their organization cares about their wellbeing.

Between 2010 and 2022, 48% of respondents felt their organization cared about their well-being in 2020, the highest percentage during this period.

Employee Feel Cared About Their Health

(Reference: statista.com)

Employee wellness shows that 32% of employees feel organizations care about their well-being in moderate amounts.

27% of employees feel organizations care about their well-being.

25% of employees feel organizations care about their well-being a great deal.

10% of employees feel organizations do not care much about their well-being.

6% of employees feel organizations do not care about their well-being.

Impact of Job on Mental Health

(Reference: statista.com)

Employee wellness shows that 33% of respondents who started their jobs hurt their mental health.

30% of respondents stated their jobs do not impact their mental health.

23% of respondents stated their jobs positively impact their mental health.

7% of respondents stated their jobs have an extremely positive impact on their mental health.

7% of respondents stated their jobs have an extremely negative impact on their mental health.

Employees By Industry Impact on Mental Health

(Reference: statista.com)

Employee wellness shows that 13% of employees who work in either government or public policy departments. have experienced a negative impact on mental health.

10% of employees who work in Transportation (goods) have experienced a negative impact on mental health.

9% of employees who work in Technological/IS/Computer/Software/Mathematical fields have experienced a negative impact on mental health.

8% of employees who work in Health Care and College or University have experienced a negative impact on mental health.

7% of employees who work in Law have experienced a negative impact on mental health.

Factors Making Job Seekers Accept a Job

(Reference: statista.com)

Employee wellness shows that in 2022, 53% of respondents will consider overall compensation when accepting a job.

In 2022, 38% of respondents considered work-life balance and flex-time when accepting a job.

In 2022, 34% of respondents considered company location and facilities, including accessibility and convenience.

In 2022, 29% of respondents considered company values and culture when evaluating a job.

In 2022, 23% of respondents considered healthcare and other benefits, such as dental insurance or mental health benefits.

In 2022, 22% of respondents considered job security when accepting a position.

Reasons for Employees Seeking New Jobs

(Reference: statista.com)

Employee wellness shows that for 32% of respondents, higher pay is why employees seek new jobs.

For 26% of respondents, better benefits drive the decision to seek new employment.

For 22% of respondents, better advancement opportunities are the primary reason for job changes.

For 20% of respondents, flexible work-from-home options are the main reason for seeking new jobs.

Workplace Injuries With Causes

(Reference: statista.com)

Employee wellness shows that overexertion involving outside sources is the most prominent cause of workplace injuries, as 21.51% of respondents stated.

Falls on the same level account for 17.21% of workplace injuries.

Falls to a lower level contribute to 9.78% of workplace injuries.

Struck by objects or equipment was reported by 9.56% of respondents.

Other exertions or bodily reactions cause 6.34% of workplace injuries.

Roadway incidents involving motorized land vehicles make up 4.76% of injuries.

The Cost Incurred in Workplace Injuries

(Reference: statista.com)

Employee wellness studies show that overexertion involving outside sources has the highest direct cost of workplace injuries, at 12.49 billion USD.

Falls on the same level, resulting in 9.99 billion USD in direct costs.

Falls to a lower level contribute to 5.68 billion USD in costs.

Struck by object or equipment accounts for 5.55 billion USD in direct costs.

Other exertions or bodily reactions total 3.68 billion USD in workplace injury costs.

Roadway incidents involving motorized land vehicles lead to 2.76 billion USD in costs.

Slip or trip without fall incurs 2.34 billion USD in direct costs.

Occupational Injury Deaths By Numbers

(Reference: statista.com)

Employee wellness shows that occupational injury deaths in the United States have been fluctuating over 30 years.

As of 1992, there were 6217 occupational deaths.

In 2022, the occupational deaths recorded were 5486.

In 1994, the highest number of occupational deaths was recorded between the period 1992 and 2022, with 6632.

Occupational Injury Death By Sector

(Reference: statista.com)

Employee wellness shows that transportation and material moving operations recorded the highest number of occupational injury deaths in 1620.

Construction and extraction occupations reported 1,056 occupational injury deaths.

Installation, maintenance, and repair occupations accounted for 431 deaths.

Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance occupations recorded 352 deaths.

Management occupations reported 342 deaths.

Protective service occupations accounted for 335 deaths.

Production occupations reported 268 deaths.

Fatal Injury By Major Event

(Reference: statista.com)

Employee wellness shows that transportation incidents served as the highest fatal occupational injury event, with a contribution of 38.32% events out of all deadly events.

Falls, slips, and trips accounted for 16.43% of fatal occupational injuries.

Exposure to harmful substances or environments contributed to 15.43% of fatal events.

Violence and other injuries by persons or animals accounted for 14.71% of fatal injuries.

Contact with objects and equipment made up 13.63% of fatal occupational injuries.

Fires and explosives had the lowest share, contributing 1% of all fatal events

Leave From Work Due to Illness

(Reference: statista.com)

Employee wellness Statistics show that employees in the information sector had 17 days in median days away from work.

The natural resources and mining, manufacturing, trade, transportation, and utility sectors each reported a median of 14 days away from work.

The construction sector had 12 days in median days away from work.

Professional, scientific, and technical services and education and health services sectors each recorded 10 days.

Other services (except public administration), finance and insurance, and leisure, entertainment, and hospitality sectors each reported 7 days in median days away from work.

Burnout Level Among Employees

(Reference: statista.com)

Employee wellness Statistics show that 35% of employees moderately feel burnt out by their jobs.

27% of employees experience low levels of burnout.

27% of employees experience very low levels of burnout.

15% of employees report high levels of burnout.

7% of employees experience very high levels of burnout.

Healthcare Benefits For Employees

(Reference: statista.com)

Employee wellness Statistics show that 95% of state government workers have access to healthcare benefits.

87% of local government workers have access to healthcare benefits.

74% of civilian workers have access to healthcare benefits.

72% of private industry workers have access to healthcare benefits.

Mental Health Benefits Required By Employees

(Reference: statista.com)

Employee wellness Statistics show that 47% of employees seek better work-life balance from their employers.

42% of employees want more time off.

41% of employees desire greater schedule flexibility.

37% of employees look for workplace discussions about mental health.

35% of employees seek training on topics like stress management.

Conclusion

The landscape of employee wellness is complex and multifaceted, demanding holistic and adaptive strategies from organizations. While progress has been made in recognizing worker well-being, significant challenges persist across mental health, workplace safety, and employee satisfaction dimensions. Employee wellness Statistics reveal a critical need for comprehensive approaches that transcend traditional benefit structures.

Organizations must prioritize financial compensation, mental health support, flexible work arrangements, and genuine cultural commitments to employee welfare. Continuous adaptation and genuine investment in employee wellness will be paramount as workplace dynamics evolve.

Shared On:



Sources HBR Gallup Statista Wellable

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded Sci-Tech Today as a personal passion project to share statistics, expert analysis, product reviews, and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it evolved into a full-scale tech blog specializing in core science and technology. Founded in 2004 by Joseph D’Souza, Sci-Tech Today has become a leading voice in the realms of science and technology. This platform is dedicated to delivering in-depth, well-researched statistics, facts, charts, and graphs that industry experts rigorously verify. The aim is to illuminate the complexities of technological innovations and scientific discoveries through clear and comprehensive information.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza