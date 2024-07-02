Social Media Recruitment Statistics By Demographic, Platform And Job Seekers

Introduction

Social Media Recruitment Statistics: Recruiting good talent is always stimulating for companies, especially in a highly ruthless job market. One of the most notable changes in recent years has been the switch towards social media recruitment. In the current digital age, social media has become a private part of our daily lives. It is not surprising, then, that social media has also become a crucial tool for human resource recruiters looking to source and attract good talent.

Social media platforms have become an essential tool for recruiters to engage with potential candidates. In reality, social media recruitment has become so famous that it is currently considered a usual practice for many companies. Let us shed more light on social media recruitment statistics.

Editor’s Choice

Social Media Recruitment Statistics 2024

Social media recruitment is very crucial in today’s time as there are almost 4.9 billion social media users all over the world, 62% of the world’s total population.

Nearly 57% of job applicants use social media to search for jobs, which allows recruiters to target a huge pool of candidates for any role.

(Source: contentstadium.com)

According to Social Media Recruitment Statistics, almost 73%of the people between 18 years to 34 years have found their current job because of social media.

Almost 84% of companies use social media for recruitment, which helps with online communication, online interviews, and messaging, which is very cost-saving for employers and job applicants.

Practically, 94% of recruiters use social media to communicate their company, achievements, and culture to attract potential job seekers.

Roughly 67% of recruiters use social media websites to find potential job seekers and learn more about their personal and professional achievements.

Around 80% of employers believe that social media recruitment has helped them find passive candidates.

70% of the managers have hired many employees through social media successfully and have built a more talented workforce.

LinkedIn has almost 950 million subscribers from nearly 200 nations and regions.

Glassdoor states that almost 79% of job applicants use social media when searching for a job.

According to a recent survey, 52 million people use LinkedIn to search for jobs every week.

According to a survey by Monster, 65% of the people logged in would like to hear about a new job opportunity.

Nearly 101 job applications are uploaded each second on Linked In.

Key Social Media Recruiting Statistics For Recruiters

Roughly 70% of job seekers globally are passive candidates, whereas just 30% are active job seekers for new jobs.

The cost of job boards has grown by 300%, but the performance is decreasing subsequently.

Almost 46 million students are currently active on all social media platforms.

LinkedIn is the most famous choice for social media recruitment. Almost 90% of the managers use LinkedIn regularly to search for a demanding candidate, while 55% use Facebook, 47% use Twitter, and 11% use Instagram.

Around 56% of the managers find the most suitable candidates through social media.

Almost 79% of the candidates use social media to get knowledge about the company policies and reviews.

75% of the candidates inform their career decisions using social media, mostly through WhatsApp.

Every week, 40 million people look for jobs on social media.

As per the HR Magazine, the median cost of a bad hire is thrice the salary paid to the candidate.

(Source: contentstadium.com)

67% of hiring decision-makers use social media to find job seekers, and 7% believe it can effectively screen out unqualified people.

According to a Betterteam survey, candidates recruited through social media work efficiently, as 70% of the managers state that they have successfully hired candidates from social media.

Nearly 80% of companies think that social media recruitment helps them to find exact candidates.

According to a survey by SHRM, 84% of companies are already using social media for recruitment, whereas 9% are still planning to use it.

The job applicants rank social media and professional networks as more useful than job advertisements and recruitment agencies.

Social Media Recruitment Statistics Demographic

As per the Zippa survey, unexpectedly, 62% of the people globally from GenZ use different social media websites to get a job.

Gen Z puts up to social media recruitment job search more than the millennials.

The Millennials state that almost 56% of them search for career opportunities on social media networks.

Nearly 31% of the population is included in Gen X, and 12% are the Baby Boomers.

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Specifically, regarding the age group of applicants, there are almost 66% of job applicants that use social media from 16 years to 20 years.

The high share of applicants who use social media for job applications is from 21 to 30 years old, resulting in 86%.

With very little difference, the age group of 31 years and 40 years show almost 85% of the overall social media job search.

Similarly, almost 52% and 30% of the candidates are related to the age groups 40 to 55 and 56 and above.

Job applicants with a salary of 18,000 pounds per year have resulted in around 71% across the globe using social media job searches.

Whereas almost 55% of the job applicants are in the salary bracket of 18,000 to 30,000.

Nearly 40% and 63% of the job applicants in similar sections belong to the salary bracket of 30,000 pounds to 50,000 pounds and also 50,000 to 70,000 pounds per annum, respectively.

There are almost 61% of the 70,000 pounds and above salary bracket search for jobs online.

Benefits of Social Media Recruitment Statistics

Cutting Screening Time: Using social media for hiring helps reduce the time spent screening applicants. By looking at candidates’ social media profiles, we get a quick idea of their personalities and interests. This means we can spend less time on interviews and resume reading.

Using social media for hiring helps reduce the time spent screening applicants. By looking at candidates’ social media profiles, we get a quick idea of their personalities and interests. This means we can spend less time on interviews and resume reading. Boosting Visibility: When we share job ads on social media platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn, they’re seen by a lot of people. There are more users on these platforms than on traditional job boards. Plus, it’s easy for people to share these ads, so they reach even more folks. This increases the chances of getting a quick response.

When we share job ads on social media platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn, they’re seen by a lot of people. There are more users on these platforms than on traditional job boards. Plus, it’s easy for people to share these ads, so they reach even more folks. This increases the chances of getting a quick response. Saving Money: Posting job ads on social media is cheaper than putting them in newspapers or magazines. Sometimes, it’s even free! And because social media lets people search for jobs based on what they’re looking for, it helps us reach the right candidates without spending too much.

Posting job ads on social media is cheaper than putting them in newspapers or magazines. Sometimes, it’s even free! And because social media lets people search for jobs based on what they’re looking for, it helps us reach the right candidates without spending too much. Streamlining Background Checks: With social media, we can easily check out applicants’ backgrounds. For example, LinkedIn shows their work history and skills. We can also see how active they are on platforms like Twitter. This helps us make better hiring decisions.

With social media, we can easily check out applicants’ backgrounds. For example, LinkedIn shows their work history and skills. We can also see how active they are on platforms like Twitter. This helps us make better hiring decisions. Adding a Personal Touch: social media lets us learn more about candidates’ interests, both personal and professional. This helps us personalize job offers, showing candidates that we care about them. It makes the hiring process feel more personal and friendly.

social media lets us learn more about candidates’ interests, both personal and professional. This helps us personalize job offers, showing candidates that we care about them. It makes the hiring process feel more personal and friendly. Reaching Passive Candidates: Some people have the skills we need but aren’t actively looking for a job. Social media helps us find these “passive” candidates. We can keep track of them and reach out when we have a job opening that suits them.

Some people have the skills we need but aren’t actively looking for a job. Social media helps us find these “passive” candidates. We can keep track of them and reach out when we have a job opening that suits them. Using social media for hiring can save time, money, and effort while helping us find the right candidates more efficiently.

Drawbacks of Social Media Recruitment Statistics

Social media recruitment is great for finding job candidates, but it needs some fixing. Here are the main ones:

Not Right Candidates: Sometimes, the people who apply for jobs on social media aren’t a good fit. They might not have the right skills or experience.

Sometimes, the people who apply for jobs on social media aren’t a good fit. They might not have the right skills or experience. Can’t Find Local Talent: Even though social media reaches a lot of people, it’s hard to find local people for jobs sometimes.

Even though social media reaches a lot of people, it’s hard to find local people for jobs sometimes. People Don’t Respond: Some job applicants don’t show up for interviews or don’t talk much when contacted through social media.

Some job applicants don’t show up for interviews or don’t talk much when contacted through social media. Lots of Competition: Many companies are looking for good employees, just like you. So, it’s tough to stand out and get the best people.

Many companies are looking for good employees, just like you. So, it’s tough to stand out and get the best people. Costs Money: Putting ads for jobs on social media can be expensive, and it’s not always clear if it’s worth it.

Putting ads for jobs on social media can be expensive, and it’s not always clear if it’s worth it. Privacy Concerns: Looking at someone’s social media can feel like snooping. And sometimes, what you see online might not show if someone is good for a job.

Looking at someone’s social media can feel like snooping. And sometimes, what you see online might not show if someone is good for a job. Legal Problems: Some things, like someone’s race or religion, are protected by law. Using that info to decide who to hire could get you in trouble.

Some things, like someone’s race or religion, are protected by law. Using that info to decide who to hire could get you in trouble. Social media Isn’t Work: Just because someone acts a certain way online doesn’t mean they’ll be good at a job. They might have different rules for how they act on social media versus at work.

Social Media Recruitment Statistics By Platforms

(Source: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Active job applicants spend almost 17 minutes on LinkedIn, while 40% of the registered accounts access the other platforms daily.

According to social media recruitment statistics, there are 1 million and above communications between the managers hiring and the candidates on Linked In.

According to the survey, there are almost 58 million organizations and 875 million job-seeking candidates.

(Reference: contentstadium.com)

Job Seekers Social Media Statistics

Nearly 79% of the candidates looking for a job have used social media in their job searching process.

One out of 9 candidates use social media to make their posts where they can attract the employer.

Roughly 73% of the millennials have found their current jobs from social media platforms.

Almost 40 million jobseekers search for jobs weekly on LinkedIn.

According to Statista, 84% of people believe they have used LinkedIn to strengthen their network in the professional platform.

Twitter is also a used platform for job seekers to check their company profiles. Almost 58% of them follow the recruiters on Twitter, and 41% apply for job postings in tweets.

Almost 59% of job seekers think that posting a job requirement on Twitter is very effective.

(Source: contentstadium.com)

Conclusion

As we go through the above social media recruitment statistics, the picture is clear that social media recruitment has grown in popularity since the development of the technology. LinkedIn has the highest number of users in the United States and India who are connected with both companies and candidates. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even the managers were using Zoom and Google Meet technology for conducting interviews and meetings, and this trend continues. The overall job-seeking process and candidate hiring have become very easy due to social media platforms. The professional platforms are a boon to the society.

