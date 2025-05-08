How Late Is The Closest Grocery Store Open? – By Region, Demographics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

How late is the closest Grocery Store open….? Looking for the opening hours of the nearest grocery store? No problem, we’ve got you covered with the timings of popular stores worldwide. If you’ve suddenly decided to throw a party and need to grab items from your grocery list, we’ve got you covered there too. The global grocery industry is huge, generating billions of dollars daily.

Nowadays, grocery stores are conveniently located nearby, eliminating the need for long trips to buy daily necessities. With technological advancements, we can now purchase any item online. Additionally, many companies offer delivery options within 30 minutes—how convenient is that?

What Are Grocery Shops?

A grocery store, also known as a grocery shop, specializes in retailing food and personal care products. These stores typically offer a range of fresh, packaged, and frozen foods. Groceries are essential for food preparation, so it’s wise to keep them well-stocked at home.

But what if you need something for a late-night cooking session? Not everyone knows the operating hours of their nearest grocery shop. In this blog, we will explore some online grocery shopping trends that offer delivery services even late at night.

Types of Food Available in Grocery Stores

Planning a quick late-night trip to the grocery store, but not sure how late the nearest one is open? Here’s a checklist of items you might need:

Baby Products : Formula, diapers, diaper cream, baby wipes, baby food.

: Formula, diapers, diaper cream, baby wipes, baby food. Pet Care : Pet shampoo, poop bags, dog treats, dog food, chew toys, cat litter, cat food, flea treatment.

: Pet shampoo, poop bags, dog treats, dog food, chew toys, cat litter, cat food, flea treatment. Household and Cleaning : Glass spray, garbage bags, floor cleaner, dish soap, coffee filters, bleach, batteries, air freshener, aluminum foil, fabric softener, dishwasher detergent, light bulbs, napkins, plastic bags, paper towels, sponges, toilet paper, surface spray, vacuum bags, waxed paper.

: Glass spray, garbage bags, floor cleaner, dish soap, coffee filters, bleach, batteries, air freshener, aluminum foil, fabric softener, dishwasher detergent, light bulbs, napkins, plastic bags, paper towels, sponges, toilet paper, surface spray, vacuum bags, waxed paper. Personal Care : Shaving cream, makeup, razors, shampoo, lip balm, facial tissues, deodorant, dental floss, conditioner, bug repellent, body lotion, toothpaste, and sunscreen.

: Shaving cream, makeup, razors, shampoo, lip balm, facial tissues, deodorant, dental floss, conditioner, bug repellent, body lotion, toothpaste, and sunscreen. Snacks : Seeds, tortilla chips, pretzels, potato chips, pudding, popcorn, gelatin, dried fruit, granola bars, cashews, candy, almonds, cookies, crackers.

: Seeds, tortilla chips, pretzels, potato chips, pudding, popcorn, gelatin, dried fruit, granola bars, cashews, candy, almonds, cookies, crackers. Drinks : Soft drinks, teabags, wine, liquor, juice, kombucha, energy drinks, coffee, coconut water, club soda, beer, milk.

: Soft drinks, teabags, wine, liquor, juice, kombucha, energy drinks, coffee, coconut water, club soda, beer, milk. Herbs and Spices : Italian seasoning, oregano, garlic powder, cumin, cinnamon, Cajun seasoning, black pepper, BBQ seasoning, basil, bay leaves, curry powder, paprika, red pepper, salt, vanilla sugar, sage, coriander seed.

: Italian seasoning, oregano, garlic powder, cumin, cinnamon, Cajun seasoning, black pepper, BBQ seasoning, basil, bay leaves, curry powder, paprika, red pepper, salt, vanilla sugar, sage, coriander seed. Frozen Food : Waffles, pizza, ice pops, ice cream, fish, chopped fruit, burgers, chicken, veggie burgers.

: Waffles, pizza, ice pops, ice cream, fish, chopped fruit, burgers, chicken, veggie burgers. Sauces and Condiments : Salad dressing, mayonnaise, mustard, olive oil, relish, rice bran oil, honey, coconut oil, BBQ sauce, lemon juice, vinegar, tomato ketchup, vegetable oil, teriyaki, steak sauce, salsa, chutney.

: Salad dressing, mayonnaise, mustard, olive oil, relish, rice bran oil, honey, coconut oil, BBQ sauce, lemon juice, vinegar, tomato ketchup, vegetable oil, teriyaki, steak sauce, salsa, chutney. Pasta, Rice, and Cereals : Pasta, vermicelli, spaghetti, quinoa, rice, oats, macaroni, lasagna noodles, granola, breakfast cereals, and couscous.

: Pasta, vermicelli, spaghetti, quinoa, rice, oats, macaroni, lasagna noodles, granola, breakfast cereals, and couscous. Meat and Fish : Turkey, salmon, sausages, steak, tuna, hot dogs, ham, ground beef, cod, chicken, burgers, bacon, and deli meat.

: Turkey, salmon, sausages, steak, tuna, hot dogs, ham, ground beef, cod, chicken, burgers, bacon, and deli meat. Cans and Jars : Pickles, peas, pasta sauce, lentils, peanut butter, pie filling, soup, olives, creamed corn, chickpeas, canned fruit, broth, black beans, baked beans, applesauce, jam/jelly.

: Pickles, peas, pasta sauce, lentils, peanut butter, pie filling, soup, olives, creamed corn, chickpeas, canned fruit, broth, black beans, baked beans, applesauce, jam/jelly. Meat Alternatives : Veggie burgers, tofu, soy hot dogs, soy burgers, paneer, Quorn meat.

: Veggie burgers, tofu, soy hot dogs, soy burgers, paneer, Quorn meat. Dairy : Yogurt, sour cream, feta cheese, dip, eggs, cheddar cheese, butter, milk, shredded cheese.

: Yogurt, sour cream, feta cheese, dip, eggs, cheddar cheese, butter, milk, shredded cheese. Bread and Baked Goods : Muffins, tortillas, wraps, hamburger buns, donuts, cookies, bagels, bread, cake, croissants, and hot dog buns.

: Muffins, tortillas, wraps, hamburger buns, donuts, cookies, bagels, bread, cake, croissants, and hot dog buns. Fruits : Melons, peaches, plums, oranges, cherries, kiwi, grapes, berries, bananas, avocados, apples, lemons, and pears.

: Melons, peaches, plums, oranges, cherries, kiwi, grapes, berries, bananas, avocados, apples, lemons, and pears. Vegetables: Spinach, salad greens, green onions, eggplant, cucumbers, cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, beets, asparagus, corn, celery, zucchini, tomatoes, sweet potato.

Grocery Shops That Are Open 24/7

Answering the question of how late the closest grocery store is open, we found some shops that are wide awake 24/7.

Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter is the oldest grocery store, with more than 230 stores incorporated in 1960. Most of its stores are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and some are open 24/7. It has stores in North Carolina, Greensboro, and Indian Trail. The stores sell perishable products, frozen foods, and groceries.

Albertsons

Albertsons currently operates in Idaho, Colorado, Washington, Montana, Louisiana, Wyoming, Texas, California, Arkansas, and Arizona. They have more than 35 stores operating from 7:30 am to 8:30 pm, and some of them for 24 hours. Along with usual grocery items, wine, liquor, and beer are also available.

Cub Foods

As of today, Cub Foods has around 1,100 grocery stores in Minnesota and Illinois. The products available at their stores are wine, liquor, dairy products, various spices, meat, seafood, and fruits and vegetables.

Kroger

Around 2,800 stores are located in the United States of America, and they are spread across 35 states. Kroger has a large variety of products available in their stores, such as ice cream, frozen juices, desserts, frozen meat, eggs, cheese, margarine, butter, seafood, canned seafood, carbs, breakfast sausages, deli products, chicken, pork, bacon, beef, fruits, vegetables, salads, dressings, dips, beans, grains, sauces, seasoning, milk and many more items needed for daily consumption.

Giant Eagle

460 Giant Eagle’s grocery shops located in West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana experience the highest number of footfalls in the United States of America every year. They also offer pickup or delivery options. In some states in the US, Giant Eagle operates between 7 am and 10 pm, and in some states, it operates 24/7.

WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods is open in most locations situated in the western and southwestern regions of the United States of America. Its stores are available in 100 locations spread across 10 states.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee is currently operating in various locations, such as Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Kansas, and South Dakota. This store is available at 260 locations. In addition to the usual items, postal stamps, flowers, liquor, and wine are available for purchase.

Wegmans

Wegmans stores are spread throughout North Carolina and the northeastern United States of America. Some are open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., while others are open 24/7. Like other grocery shops, Wegmans also sells food such as seafood, frozen meat, bakery products, dairy, cheese, and much more…

Save a lot

A lot of grocery shops are mainly found in the United States of America, with around 1300 stores spread across the country. Customers can also order online by placing the order on their app and getting it delivered to their home address.

Timings of Grocery Shops Around Me

If you just search for how late the closest grocery store is open, you will find many relevant stores near your area. But the following are some of the famous and biggest grocery stores with loads of available stores in the closest location.

(Reference: triphippies.com)

In the United States of America, Walmart Inc. is the most visited grocery store today. You will find around 4253 stores spread across the country. The working hours of Walmart are from 9 am to 9 pm.

Furthermore, Albertsons Cos. and Whole Foods Market, which have pretty big, captured areas, have around 2323 and 500 stores around the country, with similar opening times from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., respectively.

Other most famous Grocery stores which are open till late at night are as follows: Meijer Inc 240 (9 am to 9 pm), Aldi Inc 2500 (9 am to 9 pm), H.e. Butt Grocery Co. 340 (9 am to 9 pm), Public Super Market 1236 (9 am to 9 pm), The Kroger Co. 2759 (9 am to 9 pm), Wakefern Food Corp 354 (9 am to 9 pm), and Ahold Delhaize the USA 1963 (9 am to 9 pm).

Other than physically visiting a grocery store in the nearby area, one of the most comfortable options is to buy groceries online. There are companies or stores located nearby, and they deliver the order within specific times. You can even order late at night.

List of the Most Population Online Delivery Services in the USA

#1. Walmart+

The most used online grocery delivery service is Walmart+. It is required to order $35 of minimum value. Delivery is offered free with membership perks. The monthly membership charges are $12.95, and $98 is charged yearly.

#2. Instacart

You will have to give at least the minimum order of $10. People who are not members are charged $3.99 as a delivery fee. If you are planning to get a membership, it will cost you around $99 per year and $9.99 per month to obtain free delivery on orders above $35.They can pick up your items from nearby grocery stores according to the location of the order.

#3. Shipt

Shipt offers delivery of items picked from local grocery stores. It has no minimum value order requirement, but it charges $10 as a delivery fee. If you want a membership, you must pay $99 every year. They also offer services from 24/7-opened grocery stores.

#4. FreshDirect

As of today, FreshDirect offers its services in New Jersey, Philadelphia, New York City, and the greater Washington D.C. area. They have a condition of $30 for minimum orders, and delivery fees start at $6 and increase according to your location. They offer their services at $79 for 6 months and $129 for a year, including unlimited free deliveries.

#5. Boxed

Boxed is a better choice for delivery if you have a bulk order. The minimum order value to be eligible for free shipping is $49. Boxed also offers discounts and rewards.

#6. Misfits Market

One of the most used delivery services for fresh vegetables and fruits is Misfits Market. You are required to order a minimum of $30 and have a $5.50 delivery charge. Just like other delivery services, Misfits Market doesn’t have any membership options.

#7. Thrive market

In case you need groceries that are to stock up, this is a better choice. Unfortunately, they don’t have any delivery service for freshly manufactured products, but they are a great choice for snacks, grains, and other personal care products. Thrive Market offers the service under the condition of a minimum $40 order value as well as membership perks at $9.95 per month and $59 for a year.

#8. Umamicart

The most unique delivery service available for Asian grocery items is Umamicart. Similar to the other delivery services, they require a minimum order of $30. Delivery is free if the total value is above $49.

#9. Imperfect Foods

Imperfect has no membership charges; therefore, you only have to pay delivery charges according to the location, from $4.99 to $8.99 for every order you place, and it is required to place at least one order valued at $30 to $45.

#10. Public Goods

Public Goods delivery service company for sustainable products. Well, the products delivered by them are said to be of some lower quality but yet better to consume. The company has a condition of a $45 value of the minimum order and offers membership at $49 every year.

A Peek into Global Grocery Shop Timings

As we have seen, the grocery-related markets in the United States of America are another largest markets for an increasing trend in online grocery shopping in India. But more than that, there are grocery stores situated every half mile. Many people in India physically go to shops and purchase items. Following are some of the famous grocery stores along with their timings.

(Reference: bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in)

One of the grocery stores with a large footfall is Big Bazaar. Its operational hours are 10 am to 10 pm. These grocery stores can frequently be found in every area and are accessible on foot.

Furthermore, another big player in the market is DMart, which has opening and closing times of 8:30 a.m. to 9:28 p.m.

Reliance Mart and Vishal Mega Mart operate from 10 m. to 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., respectively.

Star Bazaar opens at 9 am and closes at 10 pm.

What Makes Online Grocery Shopping Easier?

Over the past few years, technology has been rapidly increasing, and people have shifted from searching ‘near me’ to ‘online service.’ But yet, there’s no more comfort found in online shopping than going to grocery stores and purchasing the products. Today, people are looking for the closest grocery shops open near their location, but rather than purchasing emergency items online late at night makes it easier.

As per the records, Dubai and India are the most digitalized countries around the world, and the population living in them is feeling the world ‘digitalization.’ Digitalization doesn’t make you feel the right time. You just pick up your phone and order the items you want.

As of today, many companies have started doing delivery business, but the most famous company providing grocery items in India as well as in other countries is Amazon Pantry. Amazon Pantry feels just like a nearby grocery store. They will deliver the required items within a specified time, and if you are a prime user then what else to say?

Top Advantages of Online Grocery Shopping

Advantages %age Saves time 53% More Convenient 50% Allows me to get items I can’t find in the store 31% Saves money 20% Provides a wider selection of products 19% Can keep a stored shopping list and reorder from it 17% Knows my preference / Shopping history 15% Provides better quality products 8% Provides fresher produce 7%

(Source: invespcro.com)

Referring to the feel of the closest grocery store, online grocery shopping has more advantages than in-store shopping.

53% of the people who regularly shop online for their basic needs said it saves time, while 50% said the process is more convenient.

On the other hand, a greater advantage is that online grocery shopping allows you to get items that are not available in offline stores, as 31% of people stated.

20% of the people said it saves money as you are offered more discounts and offers during the purchase.

As 17% of people around the globe say, people who have less time but often order similar items from previous orders can reorder them with just one click.

Similar to the above point, 15% prefer to buy groceries online because the company knows the customer, their preferences, and their shopping history.

8% of the people said items ordered online have better quality, backed up by 7% of people saying it delivered freshly produced products.

Top Qualities Sought by Online Grocery Shoppers

Qualities %age Freshness of perishable items 68% Affordable everyday prices 67% Convenient to use 63% Board selection of products 59% Openness and honesty 58% Helpful customer service 53% Ability to save through sales/discount coupons 52% Quick access to customer service 51% Easy returns process 50% Access to detailed product information 48%

(Source: invespcro.com)

Moreover, supporting the bunch of people doing online grocery shopping in the first chart, there are 68% of the people said they get quality fresh products even though they are perishable.

67% supported their view, saying online delivery services have an affordable price system each day.

On the other hand, 63% of people said you can order items with a swipe by labeling them as convenient to use.

58% of the population around the globe, these types of grocery stores provide them openness and honesty.

If we talk about the quality of the closest grocery shop open, then helpful customer service is a must in terms of online grocery shopping, which is supported by 53% of the population around the globe.

Who doesn’t love the coupons and discounts they receive online while shopping? A bunch of 52% of people say

51%, 50%, and 48% of people worldwide seconded quick access to customer service, a facility for easy product returns, and detailed product information.

Companies other than Amazon Pantry, such as Big Basket, Swiggy, BlinkIt, and Zomato, deliver the required groceries within a day. People who wonder how late the closest grocery store is open must try online grocery shopping to see how comfortable it is. Many companies have their warehouses situated extremely near the delivery addresses, which makes it easier to get the items delivered in just 15 minutes.

Amazon Pantry: Compared to other grocery delivery services, Amazon Pantry is behind because of its instant service. They have a 30-minute to 2-hour slot for delivery, and even if you are a Prime member, you still have to pay for delivery charges.

Compared to other grocery delivery services, Amazon Pantry is behind because of its instant service. They have a 30-minute to 2-hour slot for delivery, and even if you are a Prime member, you still have to pay for delivery charges. Big Basket: Tata Enterprise’s Big Basket is one of the best delivery services for online grocery shopping. They promise delivery within 10 to 20 minutes, and if the buyer doesn’t get the delivery within the stipulated time, Big Basket returns 5% of the order value in cashback form.

Tata Enterprise’s Big Basket is one of the best delivery services for online grocery shopping. They promise delivery within 10 to 20 minutes, and if the buyer doesn’t get the delivery within the stipulated time, Big Basket returns 5% of the order value in cashback form. Swiggy Instamart: This delivery service offers many discounts and offers for every order. Moreover, they provide delivery instantly, i.e., within 15 or 30 minutes, or have an option of slot delivery according to the buyer’s convenient delivery time. Swiggy Instamart offers a delivery service from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

This delivery service offers many discounts and offers for every order. Moreover, they provide delivery instantly, i.e., within 15 or 30 minutes, or have an option of slot delivery according to the buyer’s convenient delivery time. Swiggy Instamart offers a delivery service from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. BlinkIt: The most popular grocery shopping company, later known as BlinkIt, promises delivery in just 10 minutes. It charges a minor delivery fee and is operational from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The most popular grocery shopping company, later known as BlinkIt, promises delivery in just 10 minutes. It charges a minor delivery fee and is operational from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dunzo Daily: Dunzo Daily, which delivers medicines, groceries, and other essentials, as well as fish and meat, is a widely used delivery service in India. Depending on the location, they offer delivery within 20 to 35 minutes.

Let’s consider one scenario: You are in a new city, and you don’t know the whereabouts of basic needed shops around your house. You Google it, naming it ‘….near me, ‘ and it provides you with a bunch of shops, which can confuse you. Rather, just type your home address and get the items delivered to your place without even stepping out of the house.

Grocery Delivery Market Worldwide by Region

Worldwide

According to the Grocery Delivery Market 2024, it is estimated that it will generate a revenue of $782.40 billion.

In addition, between 2024 and 2029, the global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.03%, reaching $1,381.00 billion by the forecast period.

In the worldwide comparison, China is expected to generate most of the revenue, amounting to $266,000.00 million in 2024 in the grocery delivery market.

In 2024, the average revenue per user is expected to be $ 0.45 K.

Furthermore, in the current year, user penetration is projected to reach 22.3%.

Asia

As of 2024, the Asian Grocery Delivery market is projected to reach $381.40 billion.

It will grow at a CAGR of 12.30% between 2024 and 2029, reaching $681.10 billion by the forecast period.

The number of consumers in the Asian Grocery Delivery market is expected to reach 1,616.0 million by 2029.

Currently, the user penetration rate is estimated to reach 24.7%.

Americas

According to Grocery Delivery Statistics 2024, the American market is projected to generate revenue of $288.30 billion.

By 2029, it is estimated to reach $514.20 billion with a growth rate of 12.27%.

Furthermore, by the forecast period, the number of users will reach 346.6 million.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) in the American market is expected to amount to $1.11k in 2024.

Africa

In 2024, the African grocery delivery market is projected to be valued at $8.09 billion.

Furthermore, by 2029, it is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of 14.03%, reaching $15.60 billion.

In addition, the number of consumers in the market is projected to reach 230.0 million by the forecast year.

The grocery delivery market project is that the ARPU will amount to $56.92 in 2024.

Australia and Oceania

The Australian and Oceania grocery delivery market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 9.93%, reaching 17.16 billion, between 2024 and 2029.

As of 2024, it is projected to generate a revenue of $10.69 billion.

Moreover, the average revenue per user is projected to be $0.96k in the current year.

In 2024, the user penetration rate will be 25.6%, with the projected number of consumers by 2029 at 14.9 million.

Europe

The European grocery delivery market is valued at $94.03 billion in 2024.

In addition, the market will be growing at an annual rate of 10.27%, which will lead it to reach $153.30 billion by 2029.

The user penetration rate is projected to be 23.3%, with the number of users in a similar segment reaching 258.8 million by 2029.

The ARPU is expected to amount to $478.10 in the current year.

Facts About The Grocery Store Industry

Digital grocery sales contribute 11.2% of overall sales in the United States of America.

It has been forecasted that the average annual grocery spending for every individual buyer will increase to $1,524.84 by

The share of online grocery shopping will reach 35% by 2025.

On average, an individual goes to grocery shops three times every week.

69% of the women prepare a list of items before going offline grocery store.

Furthermore, 42% of affluent buyers pile up items at home because of the increasing prices.

A trip to the grocery store can cost around $155.62 on average.

70% of the buyers go shopping at any time during the week.

25% of Millennials all the time or mostly do online grocery shopping.

In the United States of America, the overall number of merchants makes up 26% of the market.

31% of women aged 45 and above are more likely to visit grocery stores near their homes.

86% of people prefer to buy essentials just because they fulfill their needs.

Around the globe, 29 million consumers visit grocery stores on Mondays and Tuesdays.

In the United States of America, every household spends around $120 on purchasing groceries.

The primary grocery shoppers are identified as women.

Perishable products sales rate accounted for 50% in global supermarkets, irrespective of online and offline shopping methods.

In the year 2023, the forecasted number of sales by e-commerce groceries is around $129.72.

Amazon Pantry is the primary player in the United States of America, and many people prefer to purchase items from them.

The most purchased perishable products in the United States of America are Eggs, Milk, frozen food, bread, and packaged meat.

In 2022, Instacart ranked first for the most converted traffic on its website for grocery shopping in the United States of America.

In France, there are 34% of millennials purchase groceries online.

Facts of Grocery Shopping Trends by Demographics

(Reference: moneytransfers.com)

There are 71% of men prefer to shop in-store while 16% do online grocery shopping. On the other hand, 11% of men go with both options of online and offline grocery shopping.

Similarly, 70% of women prefer to shop in-store, 16% shop online, and 12% follow both of these options.

Looking at the grocery shopping trends by generation, the Gen Z population mostly goes offline grocery shopping, while 17% do only online shopping. On the other hand, 16% do grocery shopping via offline and online methods,

Millennials have the highest rate of online grocery shopping, 25%, while 56% go offline grocery shopping. 18% of millennials choose both.

13% and 11% of Gen X reported doing online shopping and using both methods, respectively. Around 74% of people do only in-store shopping.

The highest number in the population, Baby Boomers, prefer to do in-store shopping, 82%.

On the other hand, 11% do online grocery shopping, and 7% choose both options.

Leading Grocery Shopping by Brand in the USA

According to Grocery Shopping Statistics, the following brands are preferred respectively among Americans in 2024.

Brand Name Share of Respondents Walmart 65% Aldi 26% Target 26% Costco 24% Kroger 23% Sam’s Club 20% Food Lion 12% Whole Foods Markets 12% Albertsons 11% BJ’s 11% Safeway 11% Publix 10% Trader Joe’s 10% ACME 7% H-E-B 7% Fred Meyer 6% Shop & Shop 6% Hy-Vee 5% Wegmans 5% Lidl 3% I do not buy food or products of daily use 2% Other 15%

(Source: statista.com)

Most Used Channels For Grocery Shopping Online in the USA

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, most Americans either pick up or get deliveries from any traditional grocery store, which includes Walmart, Target, and any local store. 26% purchase from online stores, while 30% prefer to buy from third-party delivery services. 21% said they prefer meal boxes.

Conclusion

If you want to know how late is the closest grocery store open, give more focus on digital grocery shopping. If you are looking for late-night grocery shopping, it is always better to order it online rather than go out at odd hours. Well, yet there are many stores physically located in various places that are open 24 hours a day. It depends on the place where you live.

If you live in the United States of America, there are a bunch of grocery stores available at any time of the day and night. The trend of online grocery shopping is increasing, giving wider access to offline stores to stay open during the night so that products can be delivered at the required time.

