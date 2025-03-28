ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) Statistics and Facts (2025)

Updated · Mar 28, 2025

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

ISRO Statistics: ​The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), established in 1969 by Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, has significantly advanced India’s capabilities in space exploration and satellite technology. As of January 2025, ISRO has accomplished a total of 100 launch missions, demonstrating a commitment to expanding India’s presence in space. A notable achievement includes the successful launch of 104 satellites in a single mission in 2017, setting a world record.

ISRO has also launched 433 foreign satellites, fostering international collaboration and positioning India as a reliable partner in the global space community. In 2023, the Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved a historic soft landing near the Moon’s south pole, making India the first nation to reach this uncharted territory.

Additionally, the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) in 2014 made India the first country to successfully reach Mars orbit on its initial attempt. These accomplishments underscore ISRO’s dedication to advancing space technology and exploration.​

  • In the fiscal year 2023–2024, the Department of Space (DoS) received a total budget allocation of INR 12,543.91 crore, which included funding for ISRO, New Space India Limited (NSIL), and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).
  • India’s space economy is currently valued at approximately USD 8.4 billion, contributing 2%–3% of the global space economy.
  • The Indian space economy is projected to grow to USD 44 billion by 2033, driven by private sector participation and policy reforms under the Indian Space Policy (ISP).
  • The Indian space sector is expected to grow at an annual rate of 6%–8%, emphasizing increased private sector involvement and innovation.
  • Between 2014 and 2023, ISRO generated USD 157 million in revenue from satellite launches, significantly increasing from USD 15 million recorded between 2003 and 2013.
  • During this period, ISRO successfully launched 396 foreign satellites and 70 domestic satellites.
  • The satellite services segment is estimated to contribute 36% of India’s space economy by 2025, followed by the ground segment (31%), satellite manufacturing (25%), and launch services (8.15%).
  • As of 2023, ISRO has conducted 125 spacecraft missions and 92 launch missions, including key projects such as Chandrayaan, Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), and Aditya-L1.
  • In 2023, the Aditya-L1 mission, carrying seven payloads, was successfully launched to study the Sun.
  • In 2017, India set a world record by launching 104 satellites in a single mission.
  • In 1980, India became the sixth country to launch a satellite (Rohini) using the indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-3).
  • On April 19, 1975, India’s first satellite, Aryabhata, was launched by a Soviet Kosmos-3M rocket from Kapustin Yar.
  • ISRO developed a navigation system called NAVIC, which provides real-time positioning and timing information across India and nearby regions.
  • Bhuvan, a geoportal developed by ISRO, delivers satellite remote sensing data and services for public use.
  • ISRO is the fourth space agency globally to successfully launch a spacecraft into Mars orbit.
  • Originally, ISRO was established as INCOSPAR (Indian National Committee for Space Research) in 1962.
  • By the end of 2023, 33 universities and colleges, along with 24 IITs, NITs, and research institutions, had established collaborative partnerships with ISRO.

Key Missions and Projects (2024-2025)

  • December 30, 2024: PSLV-C60/SPADEX Mission successfully launched, marking India’s inaugural space docking experiment. Two small satellites were maneuvered to demonstrate autonomous rendezvous and docking capabilities, positioning India as the fourth nation to achieve this feat. ​
  • December 5, 2024: PSLV-C59/Proba-3 Mission launched in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA). The Proba-3 mission, comprising two satellites, aims to study the Sun’s corona with unprecedented precision over a two-year period. ​
  • November 19, 2024: GSAT-N2, a communication satellite, was deployed into Geosynchronous Orbit (GSO) aboard a Falcon-9 rocket, enhancing India’s communication infrastructure. ​
  • August 16, 2024: SSLV-D3/EOS-08 Mission launched the EOS-08 Earth observation satellite, bolstering capabilities in areas such as agriculture, forestry, and disaster management.
  • February 17, 2024: GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS Mission successfully placed the INSAT-3DS satellite into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). This satellite serves as a follow-on to INSAT-3DR, providing advanced meteorological services. ​
  • January 29, 2025: GSLV-F15/NVS-02 Mission launched the NVS-02 satellite, part of the second-generation Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system. This mission enhances India’s independent satellite navigation capabilities. ​
  • March 2025: LVM3-M5 Mission scheduled to deploy BlueBird Block-2 satellites under a commercial contract with AST SpaceMobile, highlighting ISRO’s growing role in the global space market. ​
  • Mid-2025: Gaganyaan 2, the second uncrewed test flight preceding India’s inaugural crewed mission, is planned to further demonstrate human spaceflight capabilities. ​
  • 2025: NISAR Mission, a joint Earth observation project with NASA, is set to launch. Equipped with advanced radar imaging technology, NISAR will provide critical data on agriculture, natural disasters, and climate monitoring. ​
  • 2025: Venus Orbiter Mission (Shukrayaan) planned to study Venus’s atmosphere, marking India’s first mission to Earth’s neighboring planet. ​
  • 2025: DISHA Satellites, a constellation aimed at studying the ionosphere, are scheduled for deployment, contributing to space weather research. ​
  • 2025: IDRSS Satellites, part of the Indian Data Relay Satellite System, are planned to facilitate real-time communication with low-Earth orbit spacecraft, enhancing mission operations. ​
  • 2025: The Gaganyaan-1 Mission, India’s first uncrewed flight of its human spaceflight program, will carry Vyomitra, a humanoid robot, along with scientific instruments to validate technologies for future crewed missions.

Facts About ISRO

  • Previously, ISRO was named INCOSPAR (Indian National Committee for Space Research), which was given by the Government of India IN 1962.
  • ISRO, formed in 1969, replaced INCOSPAR; as DOS was set up, ISRO was termed under DOS in 1972.
  • ISRO Statistics show that this Indian space agency is responsible for atmospheric sciences and space sciences for general function under the support of the Department of Space.
  • In addition, it has various devoted research centers as well as autonomous institutions for astronomy and remote sensing within the same department. 
  • On April 19, 1975, India’s first satellite, named ‘Aryabhata’ was launched by a Soviet Kosmos-3M rocket from Kapustin Yar. Moreover, Aryabhata was designed and manufactured in India. 
  • Furthermore, ISRO is the fourth space agency to launch a spacecraft successfully in space to orbit Mars.
  • Bhuvan, developed by ISRO, is an Indian Space Research Organization’s geoportal, which provides services and data related to satellite remote sensing for public reference.
  • ISRO supports women’s empowerment, and thus, many female engineers and scientists play crucial roles in ISRO’s space missions.
  • ISRO is developing an (RLV) reusable launch vehicle to reduce the cost of launching satellites.

By Milestones Achieved Over The Years By ISRO

  • In 1980, India became the sixth country in the world to launch a satellite named Rohini by “Make in India” launch vehicle, Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-3).
  • PSLV is one of the most adaptable and reliable launch vehicles in the world developed by ISRO.
  • ISRO-developed GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) is also the most powerful launch vehicle. It has placed satellites into geostationary orbits.
  • ISRO Statistics by satellite launches report that, In 2017, India set a World Record by launching 104 satellites altogether. 
  • To provide real-time timing and positioning information across India and nearby regions, ISRO developed a navigation system named NAVIC, containing even satellites.
  • India marked its name in history with a soft landing on the Moon’s south pole in 2023.
  • In 2023, ISRO successfully launched Aditya-L1 carrying seven payloads for the purpose of Sun study.

The Following Charts Explain The Missions Of ISRO

Solar MissionsStart DateEnd DateDetails of the mission
Aditya- L12 September, 2023TBDTo study solar corona through solar coronagraph, as well as chromosphere using near UV instrument. 

 

Lunar (Chandrayaan Programme)Start DateEnd DateDetails of the mission
Chandrayaan 1 22 October 200828 August 2009For lunar probe
Chandrayaan 222nd July 2019Crashed on the moon’s surface because of loss of controlMap the location and abundance of water on the lunar
Chandrayaan 314 July 202310 November 2023To demonstrate a completely safe landing on the moon and roving on the surface

 

InterplanetaryStart DateEnd DateDetails of the mission
Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM)5 November 20132 October 2022To orbit Mars 

 

AstronomyStart DateEnd DateDetails of the mission
ASTROSAT28 September 2015September 2022To observe multi-wave lengths of celestial bodies, as well as cosmic sources, in UV spectral and X-ray bands concurrently. 
X-Ray Polarimete Stellite1 January 2024TBDTo study the polarization of cosmic X-rays

 

Planned MissionsExpected LaunchSpacecraftDetails of the mission
NISAR, NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR)May, 2024SAR SatelliteCo-mission to launch a dual frequency synthetic aperture radar satellite for remote sensing
SPADEXQ3 2024 (TBD)Space Docking ExperimentTo support space technologies related to formation flying, docking, orbital rendezvous, including applications in human spaceflight, etc
Gaganyaan 1 Late 2024Test flight (not crewed)Indian crewed orbital spacecraft (Co-joined by ISRO and HAL).
Gaganyan 2 Mid-2025 Test flight (not crewed)
Venus Orbiter Mission (Shukrayaan)TBDVenus OrbiterTo study the Venus’s atmosphere
Mars Orbiter Mission 2TBDMars OrbiterTo orbit Mars
Gaganyaan 3 2025Crewed SpacecraftTo send humans to space independently
Lunar Polar Exploration Mission2026Lunar Lander, roverTo explore the south pole of the Moon (not formally proposed)
Chandrayaan 42028 (TBD)Lunar lander, sample return to earth
Bharatiya Antariksha Station2028 to 2035Space StationOrbiting around 400 kilometers above the earth, weighing 20 tonnes.
AstroSat-2TBDSpace TelescopeMulti-wavelength space telescope

(Source: wikipedia.org)

By Satellites Launched From India By Country

According to ISRO Statistics, as of July 2023, India had launched 431 satellites, *indicating its support for international collaboration.

Country NameTotal number of Satellites
United States231
United Kingdom86
Singapore20
Germany13*
Canada12
Republic of Korea6
Israel5*
Italy5
Japan5
Luxembourg5
Algeria4
France4
Lithuania4
Switzerland4*
Netherlands3*
Austria3
Finland3
Indonesia3
Belgium2*
Denmark2
Spain2
Argentina1
Australia1
Brazil1
Chile1
Colombia1
Czech Republic1
China1
Kazakhstan1
Latvia1
Malaysia1
Mexico1*
Norway1
Slovakia1
Turkey1
United Arab Emirates1

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Number Of R&D Partner Collaborations With ISRO

Number Of Research And Development Partner Collaborations With ISRO In Financial Year 2023, By Type Of Institution(Reference: statista.com)

According to ISRO Statistics 2023, 33 universities and colleges collaborated with ISRO at the end of 2023. In addition, 24 IITs, NITs, and Research institutions and laboratories collectively operated with the Indian Space Research Organization.

Government Expenditure On Space Sector In India

Government Expenditure On Space Sector In India From Financial Year 2017 To 2024(Reference: statista.com)

According to ISRO Statistics, government expenditures on the space sector were lowest in 2017, at 965.2 million (value rate of May 2024). However, with some major increases and decreases, the amount reached 1.506 billion in FY 2024.

Intellectual Property Rights Owned By ISRO

Intellectual Property Rights Owned By Indian Space Research Organization As Of Financial Year 2023, By Type

(Reference: statista.com)

ISRO Factsheet reports that, as of 2023, 223 active patents were owned by the Indian Space Research Organization, while 73 were active copyrights. In addition, 13 were reported to be active trademarks. Statista analysis shows that the number of registered patents has shown an increase with year on year rate.

ISRO Statistics By Overall Success Rate

ISRO Statistics by Overall Success Rate(Source: isrostats.in)

ISRO Statistics show that, as of today, with a total of 87 missions, the overall success rate recorded is 91%, while 9.4% is a failure rate for 9 launches in history.

ISRO Space Missions FY 2024

CharacteristicNumber of Estimated Space Missions
Earth observation satellite2
Communication satellite1
Navigation satellite1
Space science satellite3
Technology demonstrator0
PSLV4
GSLV MK II2
GSLV MK III1
Small satellite launch vehicle1
Gaganyaan (Unmanned)0

(Source: statista.com)

According to ISRO Statistics 2024, ISRO has planned 15 space missions, 2 of which are earth observation satellite launches. The most commonly used launch vehicle is the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

PSLV Launches By ISRO (Between 1993 To 2024)

NameLaunch Date
PSLV-D1September 20, 1993
PSLV-D2October 15, 1994
PSLV-D3 / IRS- P3March 21, 1996
PSLV-C1 / IRS 1DSeptember 29, 1997
PSLV – C2 / IRS-P4May 26, 1999
PSLV-C3 / TESOctober 22, 2001
PSLV-C4 / Kalpana-1September 12, 2002
PSLV – C5 / RESOURCESAT- 1October 17, 2003
PSLV- C6/ CARTOSAT- 1/ HAMSATMay 05, 2005
PSLV-C7 / CARTOSAT-2 / SRE-1Jan 10, 2007
PSLV-C8April 23, 2007
PSLV-C10January 21, 2008
PSLV-C9 / CARTOSAT -2AApril 28, 2008
PSLV-C11October 22, 2008
PSLV-C12 / RISAT-2April 20, 2009
PSLV-C14 / OCEANSAT- 2September 23, 2009
PSLV – C15 / CARTOSAT -2BJuly 12, 2010
PSLV – C16/ RESOURCESAT -2April 20, 2011
PSLV – C17 / GSAT – 12July 15, 2011
PSLV- C18/ Megha TropiquesOctober 12, 2011
PSLV – C19/ RISAT- 1April 26, 2012
PSLV – c21September 09, 2012
PSLV, C20 / SARALFebruary 25, 2012
PSLV, C22 / IRNSS -1AJuly 01, 2013
PSLV – C25November 05, 2013
PSLV – C24 / IRNSS – 1BApril 04, 2014
PSLV, C23June 30, 2014
PSLV, C26/ IRNSS-1COctober 16, 2014
PSLV – C27, IRNSS – 1DMarch 28, 2015
PSLV – C28 / DMC3 MissionJuly 10, 2015
PSLV – C30/ AstroSat MissionSeptember 28, 2015
PSLV – C29 / TeLEOS- 1 MissionDecember 16, 2015
PSLV – C31 / IRNSS-1EJanuary 20, 2016
PSLV – C32/ IRNSS- 1FMarch 10, 2016
PSLV – C33/IRNSS – 1GApril 28, 2016
PSLV – C34/ CARTOSAT- 2 Series SatelliteJune 22, 2016
PSLV – C35 / SCATSAT-1September 26, 2016
PSLV- C36/ Cartosat – 2 Series SatelliteFebruary 15, 2017
PSLV – C38 / Cartosat- 2 Series SatelliteJune 23, 2017
PSLV -C39 / IRNSS – 1H MissionAugust 31, 2017
PSLV – C40 / Cartosat 2 Series Satellite MissionJanuary 12, 2018
PSLV – C41 / IRNSS – 1IApril 12, 2018
PSLV – C42 MissionSeptember 16, 2018
PSLV – C43 / HysIS MissionNovember 29, 2018
PSLV – C44January 24, 2019
PSLV -C45 / EMISAT MissionApril -1, 2019
PSLV – C46 MissionMay 22, 2019
PSLV- C47 / Cartosat- 3 MissionNovember 27, 2019
PSLV – C46 / RISAT- 2BR1December 11, 2019
PSLV – C49/ EOS-01November 07, 2020
PSLV – C50/ CMS-01December 17, 2020
PSLV – C51/ Amazonia 1 February 28, 2021
PSLV – C52/ EOS- 04 MissionFebruary 14, 2022
PSLV – C53/ EOS-04 MissionJune 30, 2022
PSLV – C54 / EOS-06 MissionNovember 26, 2022
PSLV – C55/ TeLEOS-2 MissionApril 22, 2023
PSLV -C56/ DS SAR MissionJuly 30, 2023
PSLV – C57, Aditya L1 MissionSeptember 02, 2023
PSLV – C58/ XPoSat Mission January 01, 2024

(Source: isro.gov.in)

GSLV Launches By ISRO (Between 2001 To 2024)

Name Launch Date
GSLV – D1/ GSAT-1April 18, 2001
GSLV – D2/ GSAT- 2May 08, 2003
GSLV – F01 / EDUSAT (GSAT-3)September 20, 2004
GSLV – F02/ INSAT- 4CJuly 10, 2006
GSLV – F04 / INSAT -4CRSeptember 02, 2007
GSLV – D3 / GSAT-4April 15, 2010
GSLV – D5/ GSAT-14January 05, 2014
GSLV – D6August 27, 2015
GSLV – F05/ INSAT -3DRSeptember 08, 2016
GSLV – F09 / GSAT-9May 05, 2017
GSLV – F08/ GSAT 6A MissionMarch 29, 2018
GSLV – F11/ GSAT- 7A MissionDecember 19,2018
GSLV – F10 / E0S-03August 12, 2021
GSLV – F12 / NVS-01 MissionMay 29, 2023
GSLV – F14/ INSAT- 3DS MissionFebruary 17, 2024

(Source: isro.gov.in)

List Of Satellites Launched (Between 1975 To 2024)

Satellite NameLaunch date
AryabhataApril 19, 1975
Bhaskara-IJune 07, 1979
Rohini Technology Payload (RTP)August 10, 1979
Rohini Satellite RS-1July 18, 1980
Rohini Satellite RS-D1May 31, 1981
APPLEJune 19, 1981
Bhaskara-IINovember 20, 1981
INSAT-1AApril 10, 1982
Rohini Satellite RS-D2April 17, 1983
INSAT-1BAugust 30, 1983
SROSS- 1March 24, 1987
IRS-1AMarch 17, 1988
SROSS-2July 13, 1988
INSAT-1CJuly 22, 1988
INSAT-1DJune 12, 1990
IRS-1BAugust 29, 1991
SROSS-CMay 20, 1992
INSAT-2AJuly 10, 1992
INSAT0 2BJuly 23, 1993
IRS-1ESeptember 20, 1993
SROSS-C2May 04, 1994
IRS-P2October 15, 1994
INSAT-2CDecember 07, 1995
IRS-1CDecember 28, 1995
IRS – P3March 21, 1996
INSAT-2DJune 04, 1997
IRS-1DSeptember 29, 1997
INSAT-2EApril 03, 1999
Oceansat (IRS-P4)May 26, 1999
INSAT-3BMarch 22, 2000
GSAT-1April 18, 2001
The Technology Experiment Satellite (TES)October 22, 2001
INSAT-3CJanuary 24, 2002
KALPANA-1September 12, 2002
INSAT-3AApril 10, 2003
GSAT-2May 08, 2003
INSAT-3ESeptember 28, 2003
IRS- 06/ RESOURCESAT-1October 17, 2003
EDUSATSeptember 20, 2024 
HAMSATMay 05, 2005
CARTOSAT-1May 05, 2005
INSAT-4ADecember 22, 2005
INSAT-4CJuly 10, 2006
SRE-1 January 10, 2007
CARTOSAT-2January 10, 2007
INSAT – 4BMarch 12, 2007
INSAT-4CRSeptember 02, 2007
CARTOSAT-2AApril 28, 2008
IMS-1April 28, 2008
Chandyaraan – 1October 22, 2008
RISA- 2 April 20, 2009
Oceansat- 2September 23, 2009
GSAT-4April 15, 2010
CARTOSAT-2BJuly 12, 2010
GSAT-5PDecember 25, 2010
YOUTHSATApril 20, 2011
RESOURCESAT-2April 20, 2011
GSAT- 8 May 21, 2011
GSAT-12July 15, 2011
Megha- TropiquesOctober 12, 2011
RISAT-1 April 26, 2012
GSAT-10September 29, 2012
SARALFebruary 25, 2013
IRNSS-1AJuly 01, 2013
INSAT-3DJuly 26, 2013
GSAT-7August 30, 2013
Mars orbiter Mission SpacecraftNovember 05, 2013
GSAT-14January 05, 2014
IRNSS-1BApril – 04, 2014
IRNSS-1COctober 16, 2014
GSAT- 16December 07, 2014
Crew Module Atmospheric Re-Entry Experiment (CARE)December 18, 2014
ISNSS-1DMarch 28, 2015
GSAT-6August 27, 2015
AstrosatSeptember 28, 2015
GSAT-15November 11, 2015
IRNSS-1EJanuary 20, 2016
IRNSS-1FMarch 10, 2016
IRNSS-1GApril 28, 2016
CARTOSAT – 2 Series SatelliteJune 22, 2016
INSAT-3DRSeptember 08, 2016
SCATSAT-1 September 26, 2016
GSAT-18October 06, 2016
RESOURCESAT- 2ADecember 07, 2016
INS-1BFebruary 15, 2017
INS-1AFebruary 15, 2017
Cartosat- 2 Series SatelliteFebruary 15, 2017
GSAT-9May 05, 2017
GSAT-19June 05, 2017
Cartosat- 2 Series SatelliteJune 23, 2017
GSAT-17June 29, 2017
IRNSS-1HAugust 31, 2017
Cartosat- 2 Series SatelliteJanuary 12, 2018
MicrosatJanuary 12, 2018
INS-1CJanuary 12, 2018
GSAT – 6AMarch 29, 2018
IRNSS- 1IApril 12, 2018
GSAT-29November 14, 2018
HysISNovember 29, 2018
GSAT-11 MissionDecember 05, 2018
GSAT-7ADecember 19, 2018
Microsat-RJanuary 24, 2019
GSAT-31February 06, 2019
EMISATApril 01, 2019
RISAT-2BMay 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2July 22, 2019
Cartosat-3November 27, 2019
RISAT-2BR1December 11, 2019
GSAT-30January 17, 2020
EOS-01November 07, 2020
CMS- 01December 17, 2020
EOS- 03August 12, 2021
EOS- 04February 14, 2022
INS- 2TDFebruary 14, 2022
GSAT – 24June 23, 2022
EOS-02August 07, 2022
EOS-06November 26, 2022
INS- 2BNovember 26, 2022
EOS-07February 10, 2023
NVS – 01May 29, 2023
Chandrayaan – 3 July 14, 2023
Aditya L1September 02, 2023
XPoSatJanuary 2021, 2024
INSAT -3 DSFebruary 17, 2024

(Source: isro.gov.in)

By Launches From SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, India

Launch Mission NameLaunch Date
SLV- 3E1August 10, 1979
SLV- 3E2July 18, 1980
SLV- 3D1May 31, 1981
SLV- 3 April 17, 1983
ASLV – D1March 24, 1987
ASLV – D2July 13, 1988
ASLV, D3May 20, 1992
PSLV, D1September 20, 1993
ASLV, D4May 05, 1994
PSLV- D2October 15, 1994
PSLV- D3 / IRS- P3March 21, 1996
PSLV-C1 / IRS-1DSeptember 29, 1997
PSLV – C2 / IRS-P4May 26, 1999
GSLV – D1 / GSAT-1April 18, 2001
PSLV -C3 / TESOctober 22, 2001
PSLV- C4 / KALPANA -1September 12, 2002
GSLV- D2/ GSAT -2 May 08, 2003
PSLV -C5 / RESOURCESAT- 1October 17, 2003
GSLV- F01/ EDUSAT (GSAT-3)September 20, 2004
PSLV – C6/ CARTOSAT- 1/ HAMSATMay 05, 2005
GSLV- F02 / INSAT – 4CJuly 10, 2006
PSLV-C7 / CARTOSAT- 2/ SRE- 1January 10, 2007
PSLV – C8April 23, 2007
GSLV-F04 / INSAT- 4CRSeptember 02, 2007
PSLV – C10January 21, 2008
PSLV-C9 / CARTOSAT- 2AApril 28, 2008
PSLV – C11October 22, 2008
PSLV- C12 / RISAT- 2April 20, 2009
PSLV- C14/ OCEANSAT- 2September 23, 2009
GSLV -D3 / GSAT -4April 15, 2010
PSLV – C15/ CARTOSAT- 2BJuly 12, 2010
GSLV, F06 / GSAT – 5PDecember 25, 2010
PSLV – C16/ RESOURCESAT -2April 20, 2011
PSLV -C17 / GSAT-12July 15, 2011
P -C18 / Megha TropiquesOctober 12, 2011
PSLV- C19 / RISAT -1April 26, 2-12
PSLV -C21September 09, 2012
PSLV – C20/ SARALFebruary 25, 2012
PSLV-C22 / IRNSS- 1AJuly 01, 2013
PSLV – C25November 05, 2013
GSLV – D5/ GSAT- 14January 05, 2014
PSLV, C24/ IRNSS – 1BApril 04, 2014
PSLV – C23June 30, 2014
PSLV – C26/ IRNSS- 1COctober 16, 2014
LVM – 3/ CARE MissionDecember 18, 2014
PSLV – C27. IRNSS – 1DMarch 28, 2015
PSLV- C28 / DMC3 MissionJuly 10, 2015
GSLV – D6August 27, 2015
PSLV- C30 / AstroSat MissionSeptember 28, 2015
PSLV – C29 / TeLEOS- 1 MissionDecember 16, 2015
PSLV – C31 / IRNSS -1EJanuary 20, 2016
PSLV – C32 / IRNSS -1FMarch 10, 2016
PSLV – C33 / IRNSS- 1GApril 28, 2016
RLV-TDMay 23, 2016
PSLV, C 34 / CARTOSAT – 2 Series SatelliteJune 22, 2016
Scramjet Engine – TDAugust 28, 2016
GSLV, F05 / INSAT – 3DRSeptember 08, 2016
PSLV – C35 / SCATSAT- 1September 26, 2016
PSLV- C36 / RESOURCESAT- 2ADecember 07, 2016
PSLV- C37 / Cartosat 2 Series SatelliteFebruary 15, 2017
GSLV- F09 / GSAT- 9May 05, 2017
GSLV Mk III – D1/ GSAT- 19 missionJune 05, 2017
PSLV – C38 / Cartosat – 2 Series SatelliteJune 23, 2017
PSLV- C40 / Cartonsat -2 Series Satellite MissionJanuary 2012, 2018
GSLV – F08/ GSAT – 6A MissionMarch 29, 2018
PSLV – C41/ IRNSS- 1IApril 12, 2018
CREW ESCAPE SYSTEM July 05, 2018
PSLV, C42 MissionSeptember 16, 2018
GSLV Mk III – D2 / GSAT- 29 MissionNovember 14, 2018
PSLV- C43 / HysIS MissionNovember 29, 2018
GSLV- F11/ GSAT-7A MissionDecember 19, 2018
PSLV – C44January 24, 2019
PSLV – C45/ EMISAT MissionApril 01, 2019
PSLV – C46 MissionMay 22, 2019
GSLV – Mk III -M1 / Chandrayaan – 2 MissionJuly 22, 2019
PSLV – C47 / Cartosat -3 MissionNovember 27, 2019
PSLV – C48, RISAT – 2BR1December 11, 2019
PSLV – C49 /EOS – 01November 07, 2020
PSLV- C50, CMS – 01December 17, 2020
PSLV – C51 / Amazona – 1February 28, 2021
GSLV – F10 / EOS – 03August 12, 2021
PSLV – C52 / EOS – 04 MissionFebruary 14, 2022
PSLV- C53 / DS EO MissionJune 30, 2022
SSLV – D1 / EOS – D2 MissionAugust 7, 2022
LVM3 M2/ One Web India – 1 MissionOctober 23, 2022
PSLV – C54 / EOS -06 MissionNovember 26, 2022
SSLV – D2 / EOS – 07 MissionFebruary 10, 2023
LVM3 M3/ OneWb India – 2 MissionMarch 26, 2023
PSLV- C55 / TeLEOS- 2 MissionApril 22, 2023
GSLV- F12/ NVS- 01 MissionMay 29, 2023
LVM3 M4/ Chandrayaan 3 MissionJuly 14, 2023
PSLV – C56/ DS-SAR MissionJuly 30, 2023
PSLV – C57/ Aditya – L1 MissionSeptember 02, 2023
GSLV, F14/ INSAT- 3DDS MissionFebruary 17, 2024
PSLV- C58/ XPoSat MissionJanuary 01, 2024

(Source: isro.gov.in)

By Organization Structure And Facilities Location

Research Facilities

NameLocationDescription
Vikram Sarabhai Space CentreThiruvananthapuramTechnical center, site for the development of SLV-3, ASLV, PSLV series, and GSLV as well.
Liquid Propulsion Systems CentreThiruvananthapuram and BengaluruDesign, development, testing, and implementation of liquid propulsion control packages, liquid engines, and liquid stages for launch satellites and vehicles. Bengaluru site produces precision transducers.
Physical Research LaboratoryAhmedabadOperations of the observatory at Udaipur. The study site for archaeology, astrophysics, plasma physics, hydrology, gro-cosmo physics, infrared astronomy, and solar planetary physics.
Space Applications CentreAhmedabadSite for practical use of Space technology, research conducted at SAC for surveying, remote sensing, meteorology, environment monitoring, geodesy and satellite-based telecommunications
National Atmospheric Research LaboratoryTirupatiSite for conducting fundamental and applied research in atmospheric and space sciences 
North-Eastern Space Applications CentreShillongProvides developmental support to the Northeast for application projects such as GIS, remote sensing, satellite communication, and space science research.

Test Facilities

NameLocationDescription
ISRO Propulsion ComplexMahendragiriSite for testing & assembly of liquid propulsion control packages, liquid engines, and stages for launch satellites and vehicles.

Construction And Launch Facilities

NameLocationDescription
U R Rao Satellite CentreBengaluruA manufacturing site for spacecraft
Laboratory for Electro-Optics SystemsBengaluruSite for development of altitude sensors for satellites
Satish Dhawan Space CentreSriharikotaLaunch Site
Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station,ThiruvananthapuramLaunch site for sounding rockets

Tracking And Control Facilities

NameLocationDescription
Space Situational Awareness Control CentrePeenya, BengaluruSite for monitoring space debris and safeguarding space assets.
ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command NetworkBengaluru (ground stations spread throughout India)Tracking telemetry, ground operations, and software development
Master Control FacilityBhopal, HassanSite for geostationary satellite orbit raising, in-orbit operations, and payload testing
Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN)BengaluruReal-time receives, processes, distributes, and archives spacecraft health data as well as payload data
National Remote Sensing CentreHyderabadSite for studying aerial surveying and application of remote sensing to handle natural resources

(Source: wikipedia.org)

A History Of ISRO And India’s Space Journey

The story of India’s space program is one of vision, self-reliance, and remarkable progress. It all began in the early 1960s when the potential of space applications was still blossoming. Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, a far-sighted scientist, recognized the immense benefits space technology could bring to India. He envisioned using satellites to address critical national needs in communication, resource management, and disaster warning.

Setting The Stage: The Seeds Of ISRO (1962-1969)

In 1962, with Dr. Sarabhai at the helm, the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) was established. INCOSPAR acted as the initial framework for India’s space endeavours. It focused on research and development in space science and applications, laying the groundwork for a more comprehensive space program.

ISRO Takes Flight (1969 Onwards)

By 1969, India’s space ambitions had taken a giant leap forward. INCOSPAR was superseded by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This marked a significant shift, with ISRO taking on a more prominent role with an expanded mandate. It aimed not just at research but also at developing and utilising space technology for India’s socio-economic development.

The 1970s And 1980s: Building The Foundation

The 1970s and 1980s were crucial decades for ISRO. The organisation made significant strides in several key areas:

  • Satellite Launching: The Soviet Union launched India’s first satellite, Aryabhata, in 1975. This marked a historic moment and ignited the nation’s space aspirations. However, relying on foreign launches wasn’t ideal. ISRO’s focus shifted towards developing indigenous launch vehicles. The Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-3) successfully placed India’s Rohini satellite in orbit in 1980, making India the sixth nation to achieve this feat.
  • Communication and Remote Sensing: Recognizing the importance of communication satellites, ISRO launched the Indian National Satellite (INSAT) system in 1988. INSAT revolutionised telecommunication, television broadcasting, and weather forecasting across India. Additionally, the Indian Remote Sensing (IRS) program provided valuable data for resource management, agriculture, and disaster mitigation.

The 1990s And 2000s: Expanding Horizons

The following decades saw ISRO’s capabilities soar:

  • Self-Reliance: Self-reliance has been a cornerstone of India’s space strategy. ISRO developed a series of more powerful launch vehicles, such as the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). This not only reduced dependence on foreign launches but also made India a cost-effective launch service provider for other countries.
  • Space Exploration: India’s space ambitions extended beyond Earth’s orbit. Chandrayaan-1, launched in 2008, became the first Asian probe to discover water on the lunar surface. This mission marked a significant achievement in planetary exploration. Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), in 2014, achieved success on a shoestring budget (around $73 million), making India the first country in the world to reach Mars on its maiden attempt.

What Propelled India’s Space Journey?

Several key strategies have contributed to India’s remarkable progress in space:

  • Focus on Self-Reliance: By developing its own technologies and launch vehicles, ISRO has achieved significant cost savings and greater control over its space program.
  • Prioritisation of National Needs: ISRO’s programs are driven by addressing critical national requirements in communication, resource management, and disaster preparedness. Space applications directly benefit the lives of millions of Indians.
  • Efficient Use of Resources: ISRO has consistently delivered successful missions at a fraction of the cost compared to many space agencies. This focus on frugality has allowed India to do more with less.
  • Investment in Human Capital: ISRO has nurtured a strong pool of scientists and engineers, creating a robust talent base for its endeavors.

India’s Space Dreams Take Flight

India’s space program continues to break new ground. Here’s a glimpse into the future:

  • Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO aims to send a human mission to space by 2024. This ambitious project will be a crowning achievement for India’s spacefaring ambitions.
  • Reusable Launch Vehicles: ISRO is developing reusable launch vehicles to reduce launch costs further and enhance mission capabilities.
  • Deep Space Exploration: India’s vision extends beyond near-Earth space. Missions to Venus and the outer solar system are planned, demonstrating India’s commitment to deeper space exploration.
  • International Collaboration: While self-reliance remains a core principle, ISRO is increasingly collaborating with other space agencies. This fosters knowledge sharing and opens doors for participation in larger international space endeavors.

Conclusion

From its humble beginnings, ISRO has come a long way. Today, India is a major player in the global space arena. Its focus on self-reliance, addressing national needs, and efficient resource utilization has been instrumental in its success. With ambitious future missions and a growing emphasis on international collaboration, India’s space journey is poised for even greater achievements in the years to come.

This incredible story of India’s space program is a testament to the power of vision, dedication, and strategic planning. It inspires other developing nations seeking to harness the potential of space technology for their own advancement. Thus, as proven by these recent ISRO Statistics, the Indian Space Agency holds a bright future.

Sources

ISRO
Times Now News
Euro School India
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
Statista
Statista
ISRO Gov
IIRS Gov

FAQ.

What is the full form of ISRO?



ISRO stands for Indian Space Research Organization.

When was ISRO formed?



ISRO was formed on August 15, 1969.

Who is the founding father of the Indian Space Programme?



Dr. Vikram A Sarabhai is the founding father of Indian Space programs. 

Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm.

