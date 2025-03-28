ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

ISRO Statistics: ​The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), established in 1969 by Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, has significantly advanced India’s capabilities in space exploration and satellite technology. As of January 2025, ISRO has accomplished a total of 100 launch missions, demonstrating a commitment to expanding India’s presence in space. A notable achievement includes the successful launch of 104 satellites in a single mission in 2017, setting a world record.

ISRO has also launched 433 foreign satellites, fostering international collaboration and positioning India as a reliable partner in the global space community. In 2023, the Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved a historic soft landing near the Moon’s south pole, making India the first nation to reach this uncharted territory.

Additionally, the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) in 2014 made India the first country to successfully reach Mars orbit on its initial attempt. These accomplishments underscore ISRO’s dedication to advancing space technology and exploration.​

Editor’s Choice

In the fiscal year 2023–2024, the Department of Space (DoS) received a total budget allocation of INR 12,543.91 crore, which included funding for ISRO, New Space India Limited (NSIL), and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

India’s space economy is currently valued at approximately USD 8.4 billion, contributing 2%–3% of the global space economy.

The Indian space economy is projected to grow to USD 44 billion by 2033, driven by private sector participation and policy reforms under the Indian Space Policy (ISP).

The Indian space sector is expected to grow at an annual rate of 6%–8%, emphasizing increased private sector involvement and innovation.

Between 2014 and 2023, ISRO generated USD 157 million in revenue from satellite launches, significantly increasing from USD 15 million recorded between 2003 and 2013.

During this period, ISRO successfully launched 396 foreign satellites and 70 domestic satellites.

The satellite services segment is estimated to contribute 36% of India’s space economy by 2025, followed by the ground segment (31%), satellite manufacturing (25%), and launch services (8.15%).

As of 2023, ISRO has conducted 125 spacecraft missions and 92 launch missions, including key projects such as Chandrayaan, Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), and Aditya-L1.

In 2023, the Aditya-L1 mission, carrying seven payloads, was successfully launched to study the Sun.

In 2017, India set a world record by launching 104 satellites in a single mission.

In 1980, India became the sixth country to launch a satellite (Rohini) using the indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-3).

On April 19, 1975, India’s first satellite, Aryabhata, was launched by a Soviet Kosmos-3M rocket from Kapustin Yar.

ISRO developed a navigation system called NAVIC, which provides real-time positioning and timing information across India and nearby regions.

Bhuvan, a geoportal developed by ISRO, delivers satellite remote sensing data and services for public use.

ISRO is the fourth space agency globally to successfully launch a spacecraft into Mars orbit.

Originally, ISRO was established as INCOSPAR (Indian National Committee for Space Research) in 1962.

By the end of 2023, 33 universities and colleges, along with 24 IITs, NITs, and research institutions, had established collaborative partnerships with ISRO.

You May Also Like To Read

Key Missions and Projects (2024-2025)

December 30, 2024: PSLV-C60/SPADEX Mission successfully launched, marking India’s inaugural space docking experiment. Two small satellites were maneuvered to demonstrate autonomous rendezvous and docking capabilities, positioning India as the fourth nation to achieve this feat. ​

December 5, 2024: PSLV-C59/Proba-3 Mission launched in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA). The Proba-3 mission, comprising two satellites, aims to study the Sun’s corona with unprecedented precision over a two-year period. ​

November 19, 2024: GSAT-N2, a communication satellite, was deployed into Geosynchronous Orbit (GSO) aboard a Falcon-9 rocket, enhancing India’s communication infrastructure. ​

August 16, 2024: SSLV-D3/EOS-08 Mission launched the EOS-08 Earth observation satellite, bolstering capabilities in areas such as agriculture, forestry, and disaster management.

February 17, 2024: GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS Mission successfully placed the INSAT-3DS satellite into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). This satellite serves as a follow-on to INSAT-3DR, providing advanced meteorological services. ​

January 29, 2025: GSLV-F15/NVS-02 Mission launched the NVS-02 satellite, part of the second-generation Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system. This mission enhances India’s independent satellite navigation capabilities. ​

March 2025: LVM3-M5 Mission scheduled to deploy BlueBird Block-2 satellites under a commercial contract with AST SpaceMobile, highlighting ISRO’s growing role in the global space market. ​

Mid-2025: Gaganyaan 2, the second uncrewed test flight preceding India’s inaugural crewed mission, is planned to further demonstrate human spaceflight capabilities. ​

2025: NISAR Mission, a joint Earth observation project with NASA, is set to launch. Equipped with advanced radar imaging technology, NISAR will provide critical data on agriculture, natural disasters, and climate monitoring. ​

2025: Venus Orbiter Mission (Shukrayaan) planned to study Venus’s atmosphere, marking India’s first mission to Earth’s neighboring planet. ​

2025: DISHA Satellites, a constellation aimed at studying the ionosphere, are scheduled for deployment, contributing to space weather research. ​

2025: IDRSS Satellites, part of the Indian Data Relay Satellite System, are planned to facilitate real-time communication with low-Earth orbit spacecraft, enhancing mission operations. ​

2025: The Gaganyaan-1 Mission, India’s first uncrewed flight of its human spaceflight program, will carry Vyomitra, a humanoid robot, along with scientific instruments to validate technologies for future crewed missions.

Facts About ISRO

Previously, ISRO was named INCOSPAR (Indian National Committee for Space Research), which was given by the Government of India IN 1962.

ISRO, formed in 1969, replaced INCOSPAR; as DOS was set up, ISRO was termed under DOS in 1972.

ISRO Statistics show that this Indian space agency is responsible for atmospheric sciences and space sciences for general function under the support of the Department of Space.

In addition, it has various devoted research centers as well as autonomous institutions for astronomy and remote sensing within the same department.

On April 19, 1975, India’s first satellite, named ‘Aryabhata’ was launched by a Soviet Kosmos-3M rocket from Kapustin Yar. Moreover, Aryabhata was designed and manufactured in India.

Furthermore, ISRO is the fourth space agency to launch a spacecraft successfully in space to orbit Mars.

Bhuvan, developed by ISRO, is an Indian Space Research Organization’s geoportal, which provides services and data related to satellite remote sensing for public reference.

ISRO supports women’s empowerment, and thus, many female engineers and scientists play crucial roles in ISRO’s space missions.

ISRO is developing an (RLV) reusable launch vehicle to reduce the cost of launching satellites.

By Milestones Achieved Over The Years By ISRO

In 1980, India became the sixth country in the world to launch a satellite named Rohini by “Make in India” launch vehicle, Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-3).

PSLV is one of the most adaptable and reliable launch vehicles in the world developed by ISRO.

ISRO-developed GSLV ( Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) is also the most powerful launch vehicle. It has placed satellites into geostationary orbits.

ISRO Statistics by satellite launches report that, In 2017, India set a World Record by launching 104 satellites altogether.

To provide real-time timing and positioning information across India and nearby regions, ISRO developed a navigation system named NAVIC, containing even satellites.

India marked its name in history with a soft landing on the Moon’s south pole in 2023.

In 2023, ISRO successfully launched Aditya-L1 carrying seven payloads for the purpose of Sun study.

The Following Charts Explain The Missions Of ISRO

Solar Missions Start Date End Date Details of the mission Aditya- L1 2 September, 2023 TBD To study solar corona through solar coronagraph, as well as chromosphere using near UV instrument.

Lunar (Chandrayaan Programme) Start Date End Date Details of the mission Chandrayaan 1 22 October 2008 28 August 2009 For lunar probe Chandrayaan 2 22nd July 2019 Crashed on the moon’s surface because of loss of control Map the location and abundance of water on the lunar Chandrayaan 3 14 July 2023 10 November 2023 To demonstrate a completely safe landing on the moon and roving on the surface

Interplanetary Start Date End Date Details of the mission Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) 5 November 2013 2 October 2022 To orbit Mars

Astronomy Start Date End Date Details of the mission ASTROSAT 28 September 2015 September 2022 To observe multi-wave lengths of celestial bodies, as well as cosmic sources, in UV spectral and X-ray bands concurrently. X-Ray Polarimete Stellite 1 January 2024 TBD To study the polarization of cosmic X-rays

Planned Missions Expected Launch Spacecraft Details of the mission NISAR, NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) May, 2024 SAR Satellite Co-mission to launch a dual frequency synthetic aperture radar satellite for remote sensing SPADEX Q3 2024 (TBD) Space Docking Experiment To support space technologies related to formation flying, docking, orbital rendezvous, including applications in human spaceflight, etc Gaganyaan 1 Late 2024 Test flight (not crewed) Indian crewed orbital spacecraft (Co-joined by ISRO and HAL). Gaganyan 2 Mid-2025 Test flight (not crewed) – Venus Orbiter Mission (Shukrayaan) TBD Venus Orbiter To study the Venus’s atmosphere Mars Orbiter Mission 2 TBD Mars Orbiter To orbit Mars Gaganyaan 3 2025 Crewed Spacecraft To send humans to space independently Lunar Polar Exploration Mission 2026 Lunar Lander, rover To explore the south pole of the Moon (not formally proposed) Chandrayaan 4 2028 (TBD) Lunar lander, sample return to earth – Bharatiya Antariksha Station 2028 to 2035 Space Station Orbiting around 400 kilometers above the earth, weighing 20 tonnes. AstroSat-2 TBD Space Telescope Multi-wavelength space telescope

(Source: wikipedia.org)

By Satellites Launched From India By Country

According to ISRO Statistics, as of July 2023, India had launched 431 satellites, *indicating its support for international collaboration.

Country Name Total number of Satellites United States 231 United Kingdom 86 Singapore 20 Germany 13* Canada 12 Republic of Korea 6 Israel 5* Italy 5 Japan 5 Luxembourg 5 Algeria 4 France 4 Lithuania 4 Switzerland 4* Netherlands 3* Austria 3 Finland 3 Indonesia 3 Belgium 2* Denmark 2 Spain 2 Argentina 1 Australia 1 Brazil 1 Chile 1 Colombia 1 Czech Republic 1 China 1 Kazakhstan 1 Latvia 1 Malaysia 1 Mexico 1* Norway 1 Slovakia 1 Turkey 1 United Arab Emirates 1

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Number Of R&D Partner Collaborations With ISRO

(Reference: statista.com)

According to ISRO Statistics 2023, 33 universities and colleges collaborated with ISRO at the end of 2023. In addition, 24 IITs, NITs, and Research institutions and laboratories collectively operated with the Indian Space Research Organization.

Government Expenditure On Space Sector In India

(Reference: statista.com)

According to ISRO Statistics, government expenditures on the space sector were lowest in 2017, at 965.2 million (value rate of May 2024). However, with some major increases and decreases, the amount reached 1.506 billion in FY 2024.

Intellectual Property Rights Owned By ISRO

(Reference: statista.com)

ISRO Factsheet reports that, as of 2023, 223 active patents were owned by the Indian Space Research Organization, while 73 were active copyrights. In addition, 13 were reported to be active trademarks. Statista analysis shows that the number of registered patents has shown an increase with year on year rate.

ISRO Statistics By Overall Success Rate

(Source: isrostats.in)

ISRO Statistics show that, as of today, with a total of 87 missions, the overall success rate recorded is 91%, while 9.4% is a failure rate for 9 launches in history.

ISRO Space Missions FY 2024

Characteristic Number of Estimated Space Missions Earth observation satellite 2 Communication satellite 1 Navigation satellite 1 Space science satellite 3 Technology demonstrator 0 PSLV 4 GSLV MK II 2 GSLV MK III 1 Small satellite launch vehicle 1 Gaganyaan (Unmanned) 0

(Source: statista.com)

According to ISRO Statistics 2024, ISRO has planned 15 space missions, 2 of which are earth observation satellite launches. The most commonly used launch vehicle is the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

PSLV Launches By ISRO (Between 1993 To 2024)

Name Launch Date PSLV-D1 September 20, 1993 PSLV-D2 October 15, 1994 PSLV-D3 / IRS- P3 March 21, 1996 PSLV-C1 / IRS 1D September 29, 1997 PSLV – C2 / IRS-P4 May 26, 1999 PSLV-C3 / TES October 22, 2001 PSLV-C4 / Kalpana-1 September 12, 2002 PSLV – C5 / RESOURCESAT- 1 October 17, 2003 PSLV- C6/ CARTOSAT- 1/ HAMSAT May 05, 2005 PSLV-C7 / CARTOSAT-2 / SRE-1 Jan 10, 2007 PSLV-C8 April 23, 2007 PSLV-C10 January 21, 2008 PSLV-C9 / CARTOSAT -2A April 28, 2008 PSLV-C11 October 22, 2008 PSLV-C12 / RISAT-2 April 20, 2009 PSLV-C14 / OCEANSAT- 2 September 23, 2009 PSLV – C15 / CARTOSAT -2B July 12, 2010 PSLV – C16/ RESOURCESAT -2 April 20, 2011 PSLV – C17 / GSAT – 12 July 15, 2011 PSLV- C18/ Megha Tropiques October 12, 2011 PSLV – C19/ RISAT- 1 April 26, 2012 PSLV – c21 September 09, 2012 PSLV, C20 / SARAL February 25, 2012 PSLV, C22 / IRNSS -1A July 01, 2013 PSLV – C25 November 05, 2013 PSLV – C24 / IRNSS – 1B April 04, 2014 PSLV, C23 June 30, 2014 PSLV, C26/ IRNSS-1C October 16, 2014 PSLV – C27, IRNSS – 1D March 28, 2015 PSLV – C28 / DMC3 Mission July 10, 2015 PSLV – C30/ AstroSat Mission September 28, 2015 PSLV – C29 / TeLEOS- 1 Mission December 16, 2015 PSLV – C31 / IRNSS-1E January 20, 2016 PSLV – C32/ IRNSS- 1F March 10, 2016 PSLV – C33/IRNSS – 1G April 28, 2016 PSLV – C34/ CARTOSAT- 2 Series Satellite June 22, 2016 PSLV – C35 / SCATSAT-1 September 26, 2016 PSLV- C36/ Cartosat – 2 Series Satellite February 15, 2017 PSLV – C38 / Cartosat- 2 Series Satellite June 23, 2017 PSLV -C39 / IRNSS – 1H Mission August 31, 2017 PSLV – C40 / Cartosat 2 Series Satellite Mission January 12, 2018 PSLV – C41 / IRNSS – 1I April 12, 2018 PSLV – C42 Mission September 16, 2018 PSLV – C43 / HysIS Mission November 29, 2018 PSLV – C44 January 24, 2019 PSLV -C45 / EMISAT Mission April -1, 2019 PSLV – C46 Mission May 22, 2019 PSLV- C47 / Cartosat- 3 Mission November 27, 2019 PSLV – C46 / RISAT- 2BR1 December 11, 2019 PSLV – C49/ EOS-01 November 07, 2020 PSLV – C50/ CMS-01 December 17, 2020 PSLV – C51/ Amazonia 1 February 28, 2021 PSLV – C52/ EOS- 04 Mission February 14, 2022 PSLV – C53/ EOS-04 Mission June 30, 2022 PSLV – C54 / EOS-06 Mission November 26, 2022 PSLV – C55/ TeLEOS-2 Mission April 22, 2023 PSLV -C56/ DS SAR Mission July 30, 2023 PSLV – C57, Aditya L1 Mission September 02, 2023 PSLV – C58/ XPoSat Mission January 01, 2024

(Source: isro.gov.in)

GSLV Launches By ISRO (Between 2001 To 2024)

Name Launch Date GSLV – D1/ GSAT-1 April 18, 2001 GSLV – D2/ GSAT- 2 May 08, 2003 GSLV – F01 / EDUSAT (GSAT-3) September 20, 2004 GSLV – F02/ INSAT- 4C July 10, 2006 GSLV – F04 / INSAT -4CR September 02, 2007 GSLV – D3 / GSAT-4 April 15, 2010 GSLV – D5/ GSAT-14 January 05, 2014 GSLV – D6 August 27, 2015 GSLV – F05/ INSAT -3DR September 08, 2016 GSLV – F09 / GSAT-9 May 05, 2017 GSLV – F08/ GSAT 6A Mission March 29, 2018 GSLV – F11/ GSAT- 7A Mission December 19,2018 GSLV – F10 / E0S-03 August 12, 2021 GSLV – F12 / NVS-01 Mission May 29, 2023 GSLV – F14/ INSAT- 3DS Mission February 17, 2024

(Source: isro.gov.in)

List Of Satellites Launched (Between 1975 To 2024)

Satellite Name Launch date Aryabhata April 19, 1975 Bhaskara-I June 07, 1979 Rohini Technology Payload (RTP) August 10, 1979 Rohini Satellite RS-1 July 18, 1980 Rohini Satellite RS-D1 May 31, 1981 APPLE June 19, 1981 Bhaskara-II November 20, 1981 INSAT-1A April 10, 1982 Rohini Satellite RS-D2 April 17, 1983 INSAT-1B August 30, 1983 SROSS- 1 March 24, 1987 IRS-1A March 17, 1988 SROSS-2 July 13, 1988 INSAT-1C July 22, 1988 INSAT-1D June 12, 1990 IRS-1B August 29, 1991 SROSS-C May 20, 1992 INSAT-2A July 10, 1992 INSAT0 2B July 23, 1993 IRS-1E September 20, 1993 SROSS-C2 May 04, 1994 IRS-P2 October 15, 1994 INSAT-2C December 07, 1995 IRS-1C December 28, 1995 IRS – P3 March 21, 1996 INSAT-2D June 04, 1997 IRS-1D September 29, 1997 INSAT-2E April 03, 1999 Oceansat (IRS-P4) May 26, 1999 INSAT-3B March 22, 2000 GSAT-1 April 18, 2001 The Technology Experiment Satellite (TES) October 22, 2001 INSAT-3C January 24, 2002 KALPANA-1 September 12, 2002 INSAT-3A April 10, 2003 GSAT-2 May 08, 2003 INSAT-3E September 28, 2003 IRS- 06/ RESOURCESAT-1 October 17, 2003 EDUSAT September 20, 2024 HAMSAT May 05, 2005 CARTOSAT-1 May 05, 2005 INSAT-4A December 22, 2005 INSAT-4C July 10, 2006 SRE-1 January 10, 2007 CARTOSAT-2 January 10, 2007 INSAT – 4B March 12, 2007 INSAT-4CR September 02, 2007 CARTOSAT-2A April 28, 2008 IMS-1 April 28, 2008 Chandyaraan – 1 October 22, 2008 RISA- 2 April 20, 2009 Oceansat- 2 September 23, 2009 GSAT-4 April 15, 2010 CARTOSAT-2B July 12, 2010 GSAT-5P December 25, 2010 YOUTHSAT April 20, 2011 RESOURCESAT-2 April 20, 2011 GSAT- 8 May 21, 2011 GSAT-12 July 15, 2011 Megha- Tropiques October 12, 2011 RISAT-1 April 26, 2012 GSAT-10 September 29, 2012 SARAL February 25, 2013 IRNSS-1A July 01, 2013 INSAT-3D July 26, 2013 GSAT-7 August 30, 2013 Mars orbiter Mission Spacecraft November 05, 2013 GSAT-14 January 05, 2014 IRNSS-1B April – 04, 2014 IRNSS-1C October 16, 2014 GSAT- 16 December 07, 2014 Crew Module Atmospheric Re-Entry Experiment (CARE) December 18, 2014 ISNSS-1D March 28, 2015 GSAT-6 August 27, 2015 Astrosat September 28, 2015 GSAT-15 November 11, 2015 IRNSS-1E January 20, 2016 IRNSS-1F March 10, 2016 IRNSS-1G April 28, 2016 CARTOSAT – 2 Series Satellite June 22, 2016 INSAT-3DR September 08, 2016 SCATSAT-1 September 26, 2016 GSAT-18 October 06, 2016 RESOURCESAT- 2A December 07, 2016 INS-1B February 15, 2017 INS-1A February 15, 2017 Cartosat- 2 Series Satellite February 15, 2017 GSAT-9 May 05, 2017 GSAT-19 June 05, 2017 Cartosat- 2 Series Satellite June 23, 2017 GSAT-17 June 29, 2017 IRNSS-1H August 31, 2017 Cartosat- 2 Series Satellite January 12, 2018 Microsat January 12, 2018 INS-1C January 12, 2018 GSAT – 6A March 29, 2018 IRNSS- 1I April 12, 2018 GSAT-29 November 14, 2018 HysIS November 29, 2018 GSAT-11 Mission December 05, 2018 GSAT-7A December 19, 2018 Microsat-R January 24, 2019 GSAT-31 February 06, 2019 EMISAT April 01, 2019 RISAT-2B May 22, 2019 Chandrayaan 2 July 22, 2019 Cartosat-3 November 27, 2019 RISAT-2BR1 December 11, 2019 GSAT-30 January 17, 2020 EOS-01 November 07, 2020 CMS- 01 December 17, 2020 EOS- 03 August 12, 2021 EOS- 04 February 14, 2022 INS- 2TD February 14, 2022 GSAT – 24 June 23, 2022 EOS-02 August 07, 2022 EOS-06 November 26, 2022 INS- 2B November 26, 2022 EOS-07 February 10, 2023 NVS – 01 May 29, 2023 Chandrayaan – 3 July 14, 2023 Aditya L1 September 02, 2023 XPoSat January 2021, 2024 INSAT -3 DS February 17, 2024

(Source: isro.gov.in)

By Launches From SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, India

Launch Mission Name Launch Date SLV- 3E1 August 10, 1979 SLV- 3E2 July 18, 1980 SLV- 3D1 May 31, 1981 SLV- 3 April 17, 1983 ASLV – D1 March 24, 1987 ASLV – D2 July 13, 1988 ASLV, D3 May 20, 1992 PSLV, D1 September 20, 1993 ASLV, D4 May 05, 1994 PSLV- D2 October 15, 1994 PSLV- D3 / IRS- P3 March 21, 1996 PSLV-C1 / IRS-1D September 29, 1997 PSLV – C2 / IRS-P4 May 26, 1999 GSLV – D1 / GSAT-1 April 18, 2001 PSLV -C3 / TES October 22, 2001 PSLV- C4 / KALPANA -1 September 12, 2002 GSLV- D2/ GSAT -2 May 08, 2003 PSLV -C5 / RESOURCESAT- 1 October 17, 2003 GSLV- F01/ EDUSAT (GSAT-3) September 20, 2004 PSLV – C6/ CARTOSAT- 1/ HAMSAT May 05, 2005 GSLV- F02 / INSAT – 4C July 10, 2006 PSLV-C7 / CARTOSAT- 2/ SRE- 1 January 10, 2007 PSLV – C8 April 23, 2007 GSLV-F04 / INSAT- 4CR September 02, 2007 PSLV – C10 January 21, 2008 PSLV-C9 / CARTOSAT- 2A April 28, 2008 PSLV – C11 October 22, 2008 PSLV- C12 / RISAT- 2 April 20, 2009 PSLV- C14/ OCEANSAT- 2 September 23, 2009 GSLV -D3 / GSAT -4 April 15, 2010 PSLV – C15/ CARTOSAT- 2B July 12, 2010 GSLV, F06 / GSAT – 5P December 25, 2010 PSLV – C16/ RESOURCESAT -2 April 20, 2011 PSLV -C17 / GSAT-12 July 15, 2011 P -C18 / Megha Tropiques October 12, 2011 PSLV- C19 / RISAT -1 April 26, 2-12 PSLV -C21 September 09, 2012 PSLV – C20/ SARAL February 25, 2012 PSLV-C22 / IRNSS- 1A July 01, 2013 PSLV – C25 November 05, 2013 GSLV – D5/ GSAT- 14 January 05, 2014 PSLV, C24/ IRNSS – 1B April 04, 2014 PSLV – C23 June 30, 2014 PSLV – C26/ IRNSS- 1C October 16, 2014 LVM – 3/ CARE Mission December 18, 2014 PSLV – C27. IRNSS – 1D March 28, 2015 PSLV- C28 / DMC3 Mission July 10, 2015 GSLV – D6 August 27, 2015 PSLV- C30 / AstroSat Mission September 28, 2015 PSLV – C29 / TeLEOS- 1 Mission December 16, 2015 PSLV – C31 / IRNSS -1E January 20, 2016 PSLV – C32 / IRNSS -1F March 10, 2016 PSLV – C33 / IRNSS- 1G April 28, 2016 RLV-TD May 23, 2016 PSLV, C 34 / CARTOSAT – 2 Series Satellite June 22, 2016 Scramjet Engine – TD August 28, 2016 GSLV, F05 / INSAT – 3DR September 08, 2016 PSLV – C35 / SCATSAT- 1 September 26, 2016 PSLV- C36 / RESOURCESAT- 2A December 07, 2016 PSLV- C37 / Cartosat 2 Series Satellite February 15, 2017 GSLV- F09 / GSAT- 9 May 05, 2017 GSLV Mk III – D1/ GSAT- 19 mission June 05, 2017 PSLV – C38 / Cartosat – 2 Series Satellite June 23, 2017 PSLV- C40 / Cartonsat -2 Series Satellite Mission January 2012, 2018 GSLV – F08/ GSAT – 6A Mission March 29, 2018 PSLV – C41/ IRNSS- 1I April 12, 2018 CREW ESCAPE SYSTEM July 05, 2018 PSLV, C42 Mission September 16, 2018 GSLV Mk III – D2 / GSAT- 29 Mission November 14, 2018 PSLV- C43 / HysIS Mission November 29, 2018 GSLV- F11/ GSAT-7A Mission December 19, 2018 PSLV – C44 January 24, 2019 PSLV – C45/ EMISAT Mission April 01, 2019 PSLV – C46 Mission May 22, 2019 GSLV – Mk III -M1 / Chandrayaan – 2 Mission July 22, 2019 PSLV – C47 / Cartosat -3 Mission November 27, 2019 PSLV – C48, RISAT – 2BR1 December 11, 2019 PSLV – C49 /EOS – 01 November 07, 2020 PSLV- C50, CMS – 01 December 17, 2020 PSLV – C51 / Amazona – 1 February 28, 2021 GSLV – F10 / EOS – 03 August 12, 2021 PSLV – C52 / EOS – 04 Mission February 14, 2022 PSLV- C53 / DS EO Mission June 30, 2022 SSLV – D1 / EOS – D2 Mission August 7, 2022 LVM3 M2/ One Web India – 1 Mission October 23, 2022 PSLV – C54 / EOS -06 Mission November 26, 2022 SSLV – D2 / EOS – 07 Mission February 10, 2023 LVM3 M3/ OneWb India – 2 Mission March 26, 2023 PSLV- C55 / TeLEOS- 2 Mission April 22, 2023 GSLV- F12/ NVS- 01 Mission May 29, 2023 LVM3 M4/ Chandrayaan 3 Mission July 14, 2023 PSLV – C56/ DS-SAR Mission July 30, 2023 PSLV – C57/ Aditya – L1 Mission September 02, 2023 GSLV, F14/ INSAT- 3DDS Mission February 17, 2024 PSLV- C58/ XPoSat Mission January 01, 2024

(Source: isro.gov.in)

By Organization Structure And Facilities Location

Research Facilities

Name Location Description Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Thiruvananthapuram Technical center, site for the development of SLV-3, ASLV, PSLV series, and GSLV as well. Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru Design, development, testing, and implementation of liquid propulsion control packages, liquid engines, and liquid stages for launch satellites and vehicles. Bengaluru site produces precision transducers. Physical Research Laboratory Ahmedabad Operations of the observatory at Udaipur. The study site for archaeology, astrophysics, plasma physics, hydrology, gro-cosmo physics, infrared astronomy, and solar planetary physics. Space Applications Centre Ahmedabad Site for practical use of Space technology, research conducted at SAC for surveying, remote sensing, meteorology, environment monitoring, geodesy and satellite-based telecommunications National Atmospheric Research Laboratory Tirupati Site for conducting fundamental and applied research in atmospheric and space sciences North-Eastern Space Applications Centre Shillong Provides developmental support to the Northeast for application projects such as GIS, remote sensing, satellite communication, and space science research.

Test Facilities

Name Location Description ISRO Propulsion Complex Mahendragiri Site for testing & assembly of liquid propulsion control packages, liquid engines, and stages for launch satellites and vehicles.

Construction And Launch Facilities

Name Location Description U R Rao Satellite Centre Bengaluru A manufacturing site for spacecraft Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems Bengaluru Site for development of altitude sensors for satellites Satish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota Launch Site Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station, Thiruvananthapuram Launch site for sounding rockets

Tracking And Control Facilities

Name Location Description Space Situational Awareness Control Centre Peenya, Bengaluru Site for monitoring space debris and safeguarding space assets. ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network Bengaluru (ground stations spread throughout India) Tracking telemetry, ground operations, and software development Master Control Facility Bhopal, Hassan Site for geostationary satellite orbit raising, in-orbit operations, and payload testing Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) Bengaluru Real-time receives, processes, distributes, and archives spacecraft health data as well as payload data National Remote Sensing Centre Hyderabad Site for studying aerial surveying and application of remote sensing to handle natural resources

(Source: wikipedia.org)

A History Of ISRO And India’s Space Journey

The story of India’s space program is one of vision, self-reliance, and remarkable progress. It all began in the early 1960s when the potential of space applications was still blossoming. Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, a far-sighted scientist, recognized the immense benefits space technology could bring to India. He envisioned using satellites to address critical national needs in communication, resource management, and disaster warning.

Setting The Stage: The Seeds Of ISRO (1962-1969)

In 1962, with Dr. Sarabhai at the helm, the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) was established. INCOSPAR acted as the initial framework for India’s space endeavours. It focused on research and development in space science and applications, laying the groundwork for a more comprehensive space program.

ISRO Takes Flight (1969 Onwards)

By 1969, India’s space ambitions had taken a giant leap forward. INCOSPAR was superseded by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This marked a significant shift, with ISRO taking on a more prominent role with an expanded mandate. It aimed not just at research but also at developing and utilising space technology for India’s socio-economic development.

The 1970s And 1980s: Building The Foundation

The 1970s and 1980s were crucial decades for ISRO. The organisation made significant strides in several key areas:

Satellite Launching: The Soviet Union launched India’s first satellite, Aryabhata, in 1975. This marked a historic moment and ignited the nation’s space aspirations. However, relying on foreign launches wasn’t ideal. ISRO’s focus shifted towards developing indigenous launch vehicles. The Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-3) successfully placed India’s Rohini satellite in orbit in 1980, making India the sixth nation to achieve this feat.

Communication and Remote Sensing: Recognizing the importance of communication satellites, ISRO launched the Indian National Satellite (INSAT) system in 1988. INSAT revolutionised telecommunication, television broadcasting, and weather forecasting across India. Additionally, the Indian Remote Sensing (IRS) program provided valuable data for resource management, agriculture, and disaster mitigation.

The 1990s And 2000s: Expanding Horizons

The following decades saw ISRO’s capabilities soar:

Self-Reliance: Self-reliance has been a cornerstone of India’s space strategy. ISRO developed a series of more powerful launch vehicles, such as the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). This not only reduced dependence on foreign launches but also made India a cost-effective launch service provider for other countries.

Space Exploration: India’s space ambitions extended beyond Earth’s orbit. Chandrayaan-1, launched in 2008, became the first Asian probe to discover water on the lunar surface. This mission marked a significant achievement in planetary exploration. Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), in 2014, achieved success on a shoestring budget (around $73 million), making India the first country in the world to reach Mars on its maiden attempt.



What Propelled India’s Space Journey?

Several key strategies have contributed to India’s remarkable progress in space:

Focus on Self-Reliance: By developing its own technologies and launch vehicles, ISRO has achieved significant cost savings and greater control over its space program.



Prioritisation of National Needs: I SRO’s programs are driven by addressing critical national requirements in communication, resource management, and disaster preparedness. Space applications directly benefit the lives of millions of Indians.



Efficient Use of Resources: ISRO has consistently delivered successful missions at a fraction of the cost compared to many space agencies. This focus on frugality has allowed India to do more with less.

Investment in Human Capital: ISRO has nurtured a strong pool of scientists and engineers, creating a robust talent base for its endeavors.

India’s Space Dreams Take Flight

India’s space program continues to break new ground. Here’s a glimpse into the future:

Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO aims to send a human mission to space by 2024. This ambitious project will be a crowning achievement for India’s spacefaring ambitions.



Reusable Launch Vehicles: ISRO is developing reusable launch vehicles to reduce launch costs further and enhance mission capabilities.



Deep Space Exploration: India’s vision extends beyond near-Earth space. Missions to Venus and the outer solar system are planned, demonstrating India’s commitment to deeper space exploration.

International Collaboration: While self-reliance remains a core principle, ISRO is increasingly collaborating with other space agencies. This fosters knowledge sharing and opens doors for participation in larger international space endeavors.

Conclusion

From its humble beginnings, ISRO has come a long way. Today, India is a major player in the global space arena. Its focus on self-reliance, addressing national needs, and efficient resource utilization has been instrumental in its success. With ambitious future missions and a growing emphasis on international collaboration, India’s space journey is poised for even greater achievements in the years to come.

This incredible story of India’s space program is a testament to the power of vision, dedication, and strategic planning. It inspires other developing nations seeking to harness the potential of space technology for their own advancement. Thus, as proven by these recent ISRO Statistics, the Indian Space Agency holds a bright future.

Shared On:



FAQ . What is the full form of ISRO?



ISRO stands for Indian Space Research Organization. When was ISRO formed?



ISRO was formed on August 15, 1969. Who is the founding father of the Indian Space Programme?



Dr. Vikram A Sarabhai is the founding father of Indian Space programs.

Tajammul Pangarkar Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.

More Posts By Tajammul Pangarkar