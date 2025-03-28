ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) Statistics and Facts (2025)
Updated · Mar 28, 2025
Editor
Aruna is an editor at Sci-Tech Today with a strong knowledge of SEO. She is…... | See full bio
WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE
- Introduction
- Editor’s Choice
- Key Missions and Projects (2024-2025)
- Facts About ISRO
- By Milestones Achieved Over The Years By ISRO
- The Following Charts Explain The Missions Of ISRO
- By Satellites Launched From India By Country
- Number Of R&D Partner Collaborations With ISRO
- Government Expenditure On Space Sector In India
- Intellectual Property Rights Owned By ISRO
- ISRO Statistics By Overall Success Rate
- ISRO Space Missions FY 2024
- PSLV Launches By ISRO (Between 1993 To 2024)
- GSLV Launches By ISRO (Between 2001 To 2024)
- List Of Satellites Launched (Between 1975 To 2024)
- By Launches From SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, India
- By Organization Structure And Facilities Location
- A History Of ISRO And India’s Space Journey
- Conclusion
Introduction
ISRO Statistics: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), established in 1969 by Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, has significantly advanced India’s capabilities in space exploration and satellite technology. As of January 2025, ISRO has accomplished a total of 100 launch missions, demonstrating a commitment to expanding India’s presence in space. A notable achievement includes the successful launch of 104 satellites in a single mission in 2017, setting a world record.
ISRO has also launched 433 foreign satellites, fostering international collaboration and positioning India as a reliable partner in the global space community. In 2023, the Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved a historic soft landing near the Moon’s south pole, making India the first nation to reach this uncharted territory.
Additionally, the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) in 2014 made India the first country to successfully reach Mars orbit on its initial attempt. These accomplishments underscore ISRO’s dedication to advancing space technology and exploration.
Editor’s Choice
- In the fiscal year 2023–2024, the Department of Space (DoS) received a total budget allocation of INR 12,543.91 crore, which included funding for ISRO, New Space India Limited (NSIL), and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).
- India’s space economy is currently valued at approximately USD 8.4 billion, contributing 2%–3% of the global space economy.
- The Indian space economy is projected to grow to USD 44 billion by 2033, driven by private sector participation and policy reforms under the Indian Space Policy (ISP).
- The Indian space sector is expected to grow at an annual rate of 6%–8%, emphasizing increased private sector involvement and innovation.
- Between 2014 and 2023, ISRO generated USD 157 million in revenue from satellite launches, significantly increasing from USD 15 million recorded between 2003 and 2013.
- During this period, ISRO successfully launched 396 foreign satellites and 70 domestic satellites.
- The satellite services segment is estimated to contribute 36% of India’s space economy by 2025, followed by the ground segment (31%), satellite manufacturing (25%), and launch services (8.15%).
- As of 2023, ISRO has conducted 125 spacecraft missions and 92 launch missions, including key projects such as Chandrayaan, Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), and Aditya-L1.
- In 2023, the Aditya-L1 mission, carrying seven payloads, was successfully launched to study the Sun.
- In 2017, India set a world record by launching 104 satellites in a single mission.
- In 1980, India became the sixth country to launch a satellite (Rohini) using the indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-3).
- On April 19, 1975, India’s first satellite, Aryabhata, was launched by a Soviet Kosmos-3M rocket from Kapustin Yar.
- ISRO developed a navigation system called NAVIC, which provides real-time positioning and timing information across India and nearby regions.
- Bhuvan, a geoportal developed by ISRO, delivers satellite remote sensing data and services for public use.
- ISRO is the fourth space agency globally to successfully launch a spacecraft into Mars orbit.
- Originally, ISRO was established as INCOSPAR (Indian National Committee for Space Research) in 1962.
- By the end of 2023, 33 universities and colleges, along with 24 IITs, NITs, and research institutions, had established collaborative partnerships with ISRO.
You May Also Like To Read
- Mercury Statistics
- Saturn Statistics
- Lunar Exploration Statistics
- Earth Statistics
- Satellite Launch Statistics
- European Space Agency Statistics
- Space Tourism Statistics
- JAXA Statistics
- SpaceX Statistics
- International Space Station Statistics
- Mars Statistics
Key Missions and Projects (2024-2025)
- December 30, 2024: PSLV-C60/SPADEX Mission successfully launched, marking India’s inaugural space docking experiment. Two small satellites were maneuvered to demonstrate autonomous rendezvous and docking capabilities, positioning India as the fourth nation to achieve this feat.
- December 5, 2024: PSLV-C59/Proba-3 Mission launched in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA). The Proba-3 mission, comprising two satellites, aims to study the Sun’s corona with unprecedented precision over a two-year period.
- November 19, 2024: GSAT-N2, a communication satellite, was deployed into Geosynchronous Orbit (GSO) aboard a Falcon-9 rocket, enhancing India’s communication infrastructure.
- August 16, 2024: SSLV-D3/EOS-08 Mission launched the EOS-08 Earth observation satellite, bolstering capabilities in areas such as agriculture, forestry, and disaster management.
- February 17, 2024: GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS Mission successfully placed the INSAT-3DS satellite into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). This satellite serves as a follow-on to INSAT-3DR, providing advanced meteorological services.
- January 29, 2025: GSLV-F15/NVS-02 Mission launched the NVS-02 satellite, part of the second-generation Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system. This mission enhances India’s independent satellite navigation capabilities.
- March 2025: LVM3-M5 Mission scheduled to deploy BlueBird Block-2 satellites under a commercial contract with AST SpaceMobile, highlighting ISRO’s growing role in the global space market.
- Mid-2025: Gaganyaan 2, the second uncrewed test flight preceding India’s inaugural crewed mission, is planned to further demonstrate human spaceflight capabilities.
- 2025: NISAR Mission, a joint Earth observation project with NASA, is set to launch. Equipped with advanced radar imaging technology, NISAR will provide critical data on agriculture, natural disasters, and climate monitoring.
- 2025: Venus Orbiter Mission (Shukrayaan) planned to study Venus’s atmosphere, marking India’s first mission to Earth’s neighboring planet.
- 2025: DISHA Satellites, a constellation aimed at studying the ionosphere, are scheduled for deployment, contributing to space weather research.
- 2025: IDRSS Satellites, part of the Indian Data Relay Satellite System, are planned to facilitate real-time communication with low-Earth orbit spacecraft, enhancing mission operations.
- 2025: The Gaganyaan-1 Mission, India’s first uncrewed flight of its human spaceflight program, will carry Vyomitra, a humanoid robot, along with scientific instruments to validate technologies for future crewed missions.
Facts About ISRO
- Previously, ISRO was named INCOSPAR (Indian National Committee for Space Research), which was given by the Government of India IN 1962.
- ISRO, formed in 1969, replaced INCOSPAR; as DOS was set up, ISRO was termed under DOS in 1972.
- ISRO Statistics show that this Indian space agency is responsible for atmospheric sciences and space sciences for general function under the support of the Department of Space.
- In addition, it has various devoted research centers as well as autonomous institutions for astronomy and remote sensing within the same department.
- On April 19, 1975, India’s first satellite, named ‘Aryabhata’ was launched by a Soviet Kosmos-3M rocket from Kapustin Yar. Moreover, Aryabhata was designed and manufactured in India.
- Furthermore, ISRO is the fourth space agency to launch a spacecraft successfully in space to orbit Mars.
- Bhuvan, developed by ISRO, is an Indian Space Research Organization’s geoportal, which provides services and data related to satellite remote sensing for public reference.
- ISRO supports women’s empowerment, and thus, many female engineers and scientists play crucial roles in ISRO’s space missions.
- ISRO is developing an (RLV) reusable launch vehicle to reduce the cost of launching satellites.
By Milestones Achieved Over The Years By ISRO
- In 1980, India became the sixth country in the world to launch a satellite named Rohini by “Make in India” launch vehicle, Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-3).
- PSLV is one of the most adaptable and reliable launch vehicles in the world developed by ISRO.
- ISRO-developed GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) is also the most powerful launch vehicle. It has placed satellites into geostationary orbits.
- ISRO Statistics by satellite launches report that, In 2017, India set a World Record by launching 104 satellites altogether.
- To provide real-time timing and positioning information across India and nearby regions, ISRO developed a navigation system named NAVIC, containing even satellites.
- India marked its name in history with a soft landing on the Moon’s south pole in 2023.
- In 2023, ISRO successfully launched Aditya-L1 carrying seven payloads for the purpose of Sun study.
The Following Charts Explain The Missions Of ISRO
|Solar Missions
|Start Date
|End Date
|Details of the mission
|Aditya- L1
|2 September, 2023
|TBD
|To study solar corona through solar coronagraph, as well as chromosphere using near UV instrument.
|Lunar (Chandrayaan Programme)
|Start Date
|End Date
|Details of the mission
|Chandrayaan 1
|22 October 2008
|28 August 2009
|For lunar probe
|Chandrayaan 2
|22nd July 2019
|Crashed on the moon’s surface because of loss of control
|Map the location and abundance of water on the lunar
|Chandrayaan 3
|14 July 2023
|10 November 2023
|To demonstrate a completely safe landing on the moon and roving on the surface
|Interplanetary
|Start Date
|End Date
|Details of the mission
|Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM)
|5 November 2013
|2 October 2022
|To orbit Mars
|Astronomy
|Start Date
|End Date
|Details of the mission
|ASTROSAT
|28 September 2015
|September 2022
|To observe multi-wave lengths of celestial bodies, as well as cosmic sources, in UV spectral and X-ray bands concurrently.
|X-Ray Polarimete Stellite
|1 January 2024
|TBD
|To study the polarization of cosmic X-rays
|Planned Missions
|Expected Launch
|Spacecraft
|Details of the mission
|NISAR, NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR)
|May, 2024
|SAR Satellite
|Co-mission to launch a dual frequency synthetic aperture radar satellite for remote sensing
|SPADEX
|Q3 2024 (TBD)
|Space Docking Experiment
|To support space technologies related to formation flying, docking, orbital rendezvous, including applications in human spaceflight, etc
|Gaganyaan 1
|Late 2024
|Test flight (not crewed)
|Indian crewed orbital spacecraft (Co-joined by ISRO and HAL).
|Gaganyan 2
|Mid-2025
|Test flight (not crewed)
|–
|Venus Orbiter Mission (Shukrayaan)
|TBD
|Venus Orbiter
|To study the Venus’s atmosphere
|Mars Orbiter Mission 2
|TBD
|Mars Orbiter
|To orbit Mars
|Gaganyaan 3
|2025
|Crewed Spacecraft
|To send humans to space independently
|Lunar Polar Exploration Mission
|2026
|Lunar Lander, rover
|To explore the south pole of the Moon (not formally proposed)
|Chandrayaan 4
|2028 (TBD)
|Lunar lander, sample return to earth
|–
|Bharatiya Antariksha Station
|2028 to 2035
|Space Station
|Orbiting around 400 kilometers above the earth, weighing 20 tonnes.
|AstroSat-2
|TBD
|Space Telescope
|Multi-wavelength space telescope
(Source: wikipedia.org)
By Satellites Launched From India By Country
According to ISRO Statistics, as of July 2023, India had launched 431 satellites, *indicating its support for international collaboration.
|Country Name
|Total number of Satellites
|United States
|231
|United Kingdom
|86
|Singapore
|20
|Germany
|13*
|Canada
|12
|Republic of Korea
|6
|Israel
|5*
|Italy
|5
|Japan
|5
|Luxembourg
|5
|Algeria
|4
|France
|4
|Lithuania
|4
|Switzerland
|4*
|Netherlands
|3*
|Austria
|3
|Finland
|3
|Indonesia
|3
|Belgium
|2*
|Denmark
|2
|Spain
|2
|Argentina
|1
|Australia
|1
|Brazil
|1
|Chile
|1
|Colombia
|1
|Czech Republic
|1
|China
|1
|Kazakhstan
|1
|Latvia
|1
|Malaysia
|1
|Mexico
|1*
|Norway
|1
|Slovakia
|1
|Turkey
|1
|United Arab Emirates
|1
(Source: wikipedia.org)
Number Of R&D Partner Collaborations With ISRO
(Reference: statista.com)
According to ISRO Statistics 2023, 33 universities and colleges collaborated with ISRO at the end of 2023. In addition, 24 IITs, NITs, and Research institutions and laboratories collectively operated with the Indian Space Research Organization.
Government Expenditure On Space Sector In India
(Reference: statista.com)
According to ISRO Statistics, government expenditures on the space sector were lowest in 2017, at 965.2 million (value rate of May 2024). However, with some major increases and decreases, the amount reached 1.506 billion in FY 2024.
Intellectual Property Rights Owned By ISRO
(Reference: statista.com)
ISRO Factsheet reports that, as of 2023, 223 active patents were owned by the Indian Space Research Organization, while 73 were active copyrights. In addition, 13 were reported to be active trademarks. Statista analysis shows that the number of registered patents has shown an increase with year on year rate.
ISRO Statistics By Overall Success Rate
(Source: isrostats.in)
ISRO Statistics show that, as of today, with a total of 87 missions, the overall success rate recorded is 91%, while 9.4% is a failure rate for 9 launches in history.
ISRO Space Missions FY 2024
|Characteristic
|Number of Estimated Space Missions
|Earth observation satellite
|2
|Communication satellite
|1
|Navigation satellite
|1
|Space science satellite
|3
|Technology demonstrator
|0
|PSLV
|4
|GSLV MK II
|2
|GSLV MK III
|1
|Small satellite launch vehicle
|1
|Gaganyaan (Unmanned)
|0
(Source: statista.com)
According to ISRO Statistics 2024, ISRO has planned 15 space missions, 2 of which are earth observation satellite launches. The most commonly used launch vehicle is the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).
PSLV Launches By ISRO (Between 1993 To 2024)
|Name
|Launch Date
|PSLV-D1
|September 20, 1993
|PSLV-D2
|October 15, 1994
|PSLV-D3 / IRS- P3
|March 21, 1996
|PSLV-C1 / IRS 1D
|September 29, 1997
|PSLV – C2 / IRS-P4
|May 26, 1999
|PSLV-C3 / TES
|October 22, 2001
|PSLV-C4 / Kalpana-1
|September 12, 2002
|PSLV – C5 / RESOURCESAT- 1
|October 17, 2003
|PSLV- C6/ CARTOSAT- 1/ HAMSAT
|May 05, 2005
|PSLV-C7 / CARTOSAT-2 / SRE-1
|Jan 10, 2007
|PSLV-C8
|April 23, 2007
|PSLV-C10
|January 21, 2008
|PSLV-C9 / CARTOSAT -2A
|April 28, 2008
|PSLV-C11
|October 22, 2008
|PSLV-C12 / RISAT-2
|April 20, 2009
|PSLV-C14 / OCEANSAT- 2
|September 23, 2009
|PSLV – C15 / CARTOSAT -2B
|July 12, 2010
|PSLV – C16/ RESOURCESAT -2
|April 20, 2011
|PSLV – C17 / GSAT – 12
|July 15, 2011
|PSLV- C18/ Megha Tropiques
|October 12, 2011
|PSLV – C19/ RISAT- 1
|April 26, 2012
|PSLV – c21
|September 09, 2012
|PSLV, C20 / SARAL
|February 25, 2012
|PSLV, C22 / IRNSS -1A
|July 01, 2013
|PSLV – C25
|November 05, 2013
|PSLV – C24 / IRNSS – 1B
|April 04, 2014
|PSLV, C23
|June 30, 2014
|PSLV, C26/ IRNSS-1C
|October 16, 2014
|PSLV – C27, IRNSS – 1D
|March 28, 2015
|PSLV – C28 / DMC3 Mission
|July 10, 2015
|PSLV – C30/ AstroSat Mission
|September 28, 2015
|PSLV – C29 / TeLEOS- 1 Mission
|December 16, 2015
|PSLV – C31 / IRNSS-1E
|January 20, 2016
|PSLV – C32/ IRNSS- 1F
|March 10, 2016
|PSLV – C33/IRNSS – 1G
|April 28, 2016
|PSLV – C34/ CARTOSAT- 2 Series Satellite
|June 22, 2016
|PSLV – C35 / SCATSAT-1
|September 26, 2016
|PSLV- C36/ Cartosat – 2 Series Satellite
|February 15, 2017
|PSLV – C38 / Cartosat- 2 Series Satellite
|June 23, 2017
|PSLV -C39 / IRNSS – 1H Mission
|August 31, 2017
|PSLV – C40 / Cartosat 2 Series Satellite Mission
|January 12, 2018
|PSLV – C41 / IRNSS – 1I
|April 12, 2018
|PSLV – C42 Mission
|September 16, 2018
|PSLV – C43 / HysIS Mission
|November 29, 2018
|PSLV – C44
|January 24, 2019
|PSLV -C45 / EMISAT Mission
|April -1, 2019
|PSLV – C46 Mission
|May 22, 2019
|PSLV- C47 / Cartosat- 3 Mission
|November 27, 2019
|PSLV – C46 / RISAT- 2BR1
|December 11, 2019
|PSLV – C49/ EOS-01
|November 07, 2020
|PSLV – C50/ CMS-01
|December 17, 2020
|PSLV – C51/ Amazonia 1
|February 28, 2021
|PSLV – C52/ EOS- 04 Mission
|February 14, 2022
|PSLV – C53/ EOS-04 Mission
|June 30, 2022
|PSLV – C54 / EOS-06 Mission
|November 26, 2022
|PSLV – C55/ TeLEOS-2 Mission
|April 22, 2023
|PSLV -C56/ DS SAR Mission
|July 30, 2023
|PSLV – C57, Aditya L1 Mission
|September 02, 2023
|PSLV – C58/ XPoSat Mission
|January 01, 2024
(Source: isro.gov.in)
GSLV Launches By ISRO (Between 2001 To 2024)
|Name
|Launch Date
|GSLV – D1/ GSAT-1
|April 18, 2001
|GSLV – D2/ GSAT- 2
|May 08, 2003
|GSLV – F01 / EDUSAT (GSAT-3)
|September 20, 2004
|GSLV – F02/ INSAT- 4C
|July 10, 2006
|GSLV – F04 / INSAT -4CR
|September 02, 2007
|GSLV – D3 / GSAT-4
|April 15, 2010
|GSLV – D5/ GSAT-14
|January 05, 2014
|GSLV – D6
|August 27, 2015
|GSLV – F05/ INSAT -3DR
|September 08, 2016
|GSLV – F09 / GSAT-9
|May 05, 2017
|GSLV – F08/ GSAT 6A Mission
|March 29, 2018
|GSLV – F11/ GSAT- 7A Mission
|December 19,2018
|GSLV – F10 / E0S-03
|August 12, 2021
|GSLV – F12 / NVS-01 Mission
|May 29, 2023
|GSLV – F14/ INSAT- 3DS Mission
|February 17, 2024
(Source: isro.gov.in)
List Of Satellites Launched (Between 1975 To 2024)
|Satellite Name
|Launch date
|Aryabhata
|April 19, 1975
|Bhaskara-I
|June 07, 1979
|Rohini Technology Payload (RTP)
|August 10, 1979
|Rohini Satellite RS-1
|July 18, 1980
|Rohini Satellite RS-D1
|May 31, 1981
|APPLE
|June 19, 1981
|Bhaskara-II
|November 20, 1981
|INSAT-1A
|April 10, 1982
|Rohini Satellite RS-D2
|April 17, 1983
|INSAT-1B
|August 30, 1983
|SROSS- 1
|March 24, 1987
|IRS-1A
|March 17, 1988
|SROSS-2
|July 13, 1988
|INSAT-1C
|July 22, 1988
|INSAT-1D
|June 12, 1990
|IRS-1B
|August 29, 1991
|SROSS-C
|May 20, 1992
|INSAT-2A
|July 10, 1992
|INSAT0 2B
|July 23, 1993
|IRS-1E
|September 20, 1993
|SROSS-C2
|May 04, 1994
|IRS-P2
|October 15, 1994
|INSAT-2C
|December 07, 1995
|IRS-1C
|December 28, 1995
|IRS – P3
|March 21, 1996
|INSAT-2D
|June 04, 1997
|IRS-1D
|September 29, 1997
|INSAT-2E
|April 03, 1999
|Oceansat (IRS-P4)
|May 26, 1999
|INSAT-3B
|March 22, 2000
|GSAT-1
|April 18, 2001
|The Technology Experiment Satellite (TES)
|October 22, 2001
|INSAT-3C
|January 24, 2002
|KALPANA-1
|September 12, 2002
|INSAT-3A
|April 10, 2003
|GSAT-2
|May 08, 2003
|INSAT-3E
|September 28, 2003
|IRS- 06/ RESOURCESAT-1
|October 17, 2003
|EDUSAT
|September 20, 2024
|HAMSAT
|May 05, 2005
|CARTOSAT-1
|May 05, 2005
|INSAT-4A
|December 22, 2005
|INSAT-4C
|July 10, 2006
|SRE-1
|January 10, 2007
|CARTOSAT-2
|January 10, 2007
|INSAT – 4B
|March 12, 2007
|INSAT-4CR
|September 02, 2007
|CARTOSAT-2A
|April 28, 2008
|IMS-1
|April 28, 2008
|Chandyaraan – 1
|October 22, 2008
|RISA- 2
|April 20, 2009
|Oceansat- 2
|September 23, 2009
|GSAT-4
|April 15, 2010
|CARTOSAT-2B
|July 12, 2010
|GSAT-5P
|December 25, 2010
|YOUTHSAT
|April 20, 2011
|RESOURCESAT-2
|April 20, 2011
|GSAT- 8
|May 21, 2011
|GSAT-12
|July 15, 2011
|Megha- Tropiques
|October 12, 2011
|RISAT-1
|April 26, 2012
|GSAT-10
|September 29, 2012
|SARAL
|February 25, 2013
|IRNSS-1A
|July 01, 2013
|INSAT-3D
|July 26, 2013
|GSAT-7
|August 30, 2013
|Mars orbiter Mission Spacecraft
|November 05, 2013
|GSAT-14
|January 05, 2014
|IRNSS-1B
|April – 04, 2014
|IRNSS-1C
|October 16, 2014
|GSAT- 16
|December 07, 2014
|Crew Module Atmospheric Re-Entry Experiment (CARE)
|December 18, 2014
|ISNSS-1D
|March 28, 2015
|GSAT-6
|August 27, 2015
|Astrosat
|September 28, 2015
|GSAT-15
|November 11, 2015
|IRNSS-1E
|January 20, 2016
|IRNSS-1F
|March 10, 2016
|IRNSS-1G
|April 28, 2016
|CARTOSAT – 2 Series Satellite
|June 22, 2016
|INSAT-3DR
|September 08, 2016
|SCATSAT-1
|September 26, 2016
|GSAT-18
|October 06, 2016
|RESOURCESAT- 2A
|December 07, 2016
|INS-1B
|February 15, 2017
|INS-1A
|February 15, 2017
|Cartosat- 2 Series Satellite
|February 15, 2017
|GSAT-9
|May 05, 2017
|GSAT-19
|June 05, 2017
|Cartosat- 2 Series Satellite
|June 23, 2017
|GSAT-17
|June 29, 2017
|IRNSS-1H
|August 31, 2017
|Cartosat- 2 Series Satellite
|January 12, 2018
|Microsat
|January 12, 2018
|INS-1C
|January 12, 2018
|GSAT – 6A
|March 29, 2018
|IRNSS- 1I
|April 12, 2018
|GSAT-29
|November 14, 2018
|HysIS
|November 29, 2018
|GSAT-11 Mission
|December 05, 2018
|GSAT-7A
|December 19, 2018
|Microsat-R
|January 24, 2019
|GSAT-31
|February 06, 2019
|EMISAT
|April 01, 2019
|RISAT-2B
|May 22, 2019
|Chandrayaan 2
|July 22, 2019
|Cartosat-3
|November 27, 2019
|RISAT-2BR1
|December 11, 2019
|GSAT-30
|January 17, 2020
|EOS-01
|November 07, 2020
|CMS- 01
|December 17, 2020
|EOS- 03
|August 12, 2021
|EOS- 04
|February 14, 2022
|INS- 2TD
|February 14, 2022
|GSAT – 24
|June 23, 2022
|EOS-02
|August 07, 2022
|EOS-06
|November 26, 2022
|INS- 2B
|November 26, 2022
|EOS-07
|February 10, 2023
|NVS – 01
|May 29, 2023
|Chandrayaan – 3
|July 14, 2023
|Aditya L1
|September 02, 2023
|XPoSat
|January 2021, 2024
|INSAT -3 DS
|February 17, 2024
(Source: isro.gov.in)
By Launches From SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, India
|Launch Mission Name
|Launch Date
|SLV- 3E1
|August 10, 1979
|SLV- 3E2
|July 18, 1980
|SLV- 3D1
|May 31, 1981
|SLV- 3
|April 17, 1983
|ASLV – D1
|March 24, 1987
|ASLV – D2
|July 13, 1988
|ASLV, D3
|May 20, 1992
|PSLV, D1
|September 20, 1993
|ASLV, D4
|May 05, 1994
|PSLV- D2
|October 15, 1994
|PSLV- D3 / IRS- P3
|March 21, 1996
|PSLV-C1 / IRS-1D
|September 29, 1997
|PSLV – C2 / IRS-P4
|May 26, 1999
|GSLV – D1 / GSAT-1
|April 18, 2001
|PSLV -C3 / TES
|October 22, 2001
|PSLV- C4 / KALPANA -1
|September 12, 2002
|GSLV- D2/ GSAT -2
|May 08, 2003
|PSLV -C5 / RESOURCESAT- 1
|October 17, 2003
|GSLV- F01/ EDUSAT (GSAT-3)
|September 20, 2004
|PSLV – C6/ CARTOSAT- 1/ HAMSAT
|May 05, 2005
|GSLV- F02 / INSAT – 4C
|July 10, 2006
|PSLV-C7 / CARTOSAT- 2/ SRE- 1
|January 10, 2007
|PSLV – C8
|April 23, 2007
|GSLV-F04 / INSAT- 4CR
|September 02, 2007
|PSLV – C10
|January 21, 2008
|PSLV-C9 / CARTOSAT- 2A
|April 28, 2008
|PSLV – C11
|October 22, 2008
|PSLV- C12 / RISAT- 2
|April 20, 2009
|PSLV- C14/ OCEANSAT- 2
|September 23, 2009
|GSLV -D3 / GSAT -4
|April 15, 2010
|PSLV – C15/ CARTOSAT- 2B
|July 12, 2010
|GSLV, F06 / GSAT – 5P
|December 25, 2010
|PSLV – C16/ RESOURCESAT -2
|April 20, 2011
|PSLV -C17 / GSAT-12
|July 15, 2011
|P -C18 / Megha Tropiques
|October 12, 2011
|PSLV- C19 / RISAT -1
|April 26, 2-12
|PSLV -C21
|September 09, 2012
|PSLV – C20/ SARAL
|February 25, 2012
|PSLV-C22 / IRNSS- 1A
|July 01, 2013
|PSLV – C25
|November 05, 2013
|GSLV – D5/ GSAT- 14
|January 05, 2014
|PSLV, C24/ IRNSS – 1B
|April 04, 2014
|PSLV – C23
|June 30, 2014
|PSLV – C26/ IRNSS- 1C
|October 16, 2014
|LVM – 3/ CARE Mission
|December 18, 2014
|PSLV – C27. IRNSS – 1D
|March 28, 2015
|PSLV- C28 / DMC3 Mission
|July 10, 2015
|GSLV – D6
|August 27, 2015
|PSLV- C30 / AstroSat Mission
|September 28, 2015
|PSLV – C29 / TeLEOS- 1 Mission
|December 16, 2015
|PSLV – C31 / IRNSS -1E
|January 20, 2016
|PSLV – C32 / IRNSS -1F
|March 10, 2016
|PSLV – C33 / IRNSS- 1G
|April 28, 2016
|RLV-TD
|May 23, 2016
|PSLV, C 34 / CARTOSAT – 2 Series Satellite
|June 22, 2016
|Scramjet Engine – TD
|August 28, 2016
|GSLV, F05 / INSAT – 3DR
|September 08, 2016
|PSLV – C35 / SCATSAT- 1
|September 26, 2016
|PSLV- C36 / RESOURCESAT- 2A
|December 07, 2016
|PSLV- C37 / Cartosat 2 Series Satellite
|February 15, 2017
|GSLV- F09 / GSAT- 9
|May 05, 2017
|GSLV Mk III – D1/ GSAT- 19 mission
|June 05, 2017
|PSLV – C38 / Cartosat – 2 Series Satellite
|June 23, 2017
|PSLV- C40 / Cartonsat -2 Series Satellite Mission
|January 2012, 2018
|GSLV – F08/ GSAT – 6A Mission
|March 29, 2018
|PSLV – C41/ IRNSS- 1I
|April 12, 2018
|CREW ESCAPE SYSTEM
|July 05, 2018
|PSLV, C42 Mission
|September 16, 2018
|GSLV Mk III – D2 / GSAT- 29 Mission
|November 14, 2018
|PSLV- C43 / HysIS Mission
|November 29, 2018
|GSLV- F11/ GSAT-7A Mission
|December 19, 2018
|PSLV – C44
|January 24, 2019
|PSLV – C45/ EMISAT Mission
|April 01, 2019
|PSLV – C46 Mission
|May 22, 2019
|GSLV – Mk III -M1 / Chandrayaan – 2 Mission
|July 22, 2019
|PSLV – C47 / Cartosat -3 Mission
|November 27, 2019
|PSLV – C48, RISAT – 2BR1
|December 11, 2019
|PSLV – C49 /EOS – 01
|November 07, 2020
|PSLV- C50, CMS – 01
|December 17, 2020
|PSLV – C51 / Amazona – 1
|February 28, 2021
|GSLV – F10 / EOS – 03
|August 12, 2021
|PSLV – C52 / EOS – 04 Mission
|February 14, 2022
|PSLV- C53 / DS EO Mission
|June 30, 2022
|SSLV – D1 / EOS – D2 Mission
|August 7, 2022
|LVM3 M2/ One Web India – 1 Mission
|October 23, 2022
|PSLV – C54 / EOS -06 Mission
|November 26, 2022
|SSLV – D2 / EOS – 07 Mission
|February 10, 2023
|LVM3 M3/ OneWb India – 2 Mission
|March 26, 2023
|PSLV- C55 / TeLEOS- 2 Mission
|April 22, 2023
|GSLV- F12/ NVS- 01 Mission
|May 29, 2023
|LVM3 M4/ Chandrayaan 3 Mission
|July 14, 2023
|PSLV – C56/ DS-SAR Mission
|July 30, 2023
|PSLV – C57/ Aditya – L1 Mission
|September 02, 2023
|GSLV, F14/ INSAT- 3DDS Mission
|February 17, 2024
|PSLV- C58/ XPoSat Mission
|January 01, 2024
(Source: isro.gov.in)
By Organization Structure And Facilities Location
Research Facilities
|Name
|Location
|Description
|Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Technical center, site for the development of SLV-3, ASLV, PSLV series, and GSLV as well.
|Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre
|Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru
|Design, development, testing, and implementation of liquid propulsion control packages, liquid engines, and liquid stages for launch satellites and vehicles. Bengaluru site produces precision transducers.
|Physical Research Laboratory
|Ahmedabad
|Operations of the observatory at Udaipur. The study site for archaeology, astrophysics, plasma physics, hydrology, gro-cosmo physics, infrared astronomy, and solar planetary physics.
|Space Applications Centre
|Ahmedabad
|Site for practical use of Space technology, research conducted at SAC for surveying, remote sensing, meteorology, environment monitoring, geodesy and satellite-based telecommunications
|National Atmospheric Research Laboratory
|Tirupati
|Site for conducting fundamental and applied research in atmospheric and space sciences
|North-Eastern Space Applications Centre
|Shillong
|Provides developmental support to the Northeast for application projects such as GIS, remote sensing, satellite communication, and space science research.
Test Facilities
|Name
|Location
|Description
|ISRO Propulsion Complex
|Mahendragiri
|Site for testing & assembly of liquid propulsion control packages, liquid engines, and stages for launch satellites and vehicles.
Construction And Launch Facilities
|Name
|Location
|Description
|U R Rao Satellite Centre
|Bengaluru
|A manufacturing site for spacecraft
|Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems
|Bengaluru
|Site for development of altitude sensors for satellites
|Satish Dhawan Space Centre
|Sriharikota
|Launch Site
|Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station,
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Launch site for sounding rockets
Tracking And Control Facilities
|Name
|Location
|Description
|Space Situational Awareness Control Centre
|Peenya, Bengaluru
|Site for monitoring space debris and safeguarding space assets.
|ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network
|Bengaluru (ground stations spread throughout India)
|Tracking telemetry, ground operations, and software development
|Master Control Facility
|Bhopal, Hassan
|Site for geostationary satellite orbit raising, in-orbit operations, and payload testing
|Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN)
|Bengaluru
|Real-time receives, processes, distributes, and archives spacecraft health data as well as payload data
|National Remote Sensing Centre
|Hyderabad
|Site for studying aerial surveying and application of remote sensing to handle natural resources
(Source: wikipedia.org)
A History Of ISRO And India’s Space Journey
The story of India’s space program is one of vision, self-reliance, and remarkable progress. It all began in the early 1960s when the potential of space applications was still blossoming. Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, a far-sighted scientist, recognized the immense benefits space technology could bring to India. He envisioned using satellites to address critical national needs in communication, resource management, and disaster warning.
Setting The Stage: The Seeds Of ISRO (1962-1969)
In 1962, with Dr. Sarabhai at the helm, the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) was established. INCOSPAR acted as the initial framework for India’s space endeavours. It focused on research and development in space science and applications, laying the groundwork for a more comprehensive space program.
ISRO Takes Flight (1969 Onwards)
By 1969, India’s space ambitions had taken a giant leap forward. INCOSPAR was superseded by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This marked a significant shift, with ISRO taking on a more prominent role with an expanded mandate. It aimed not just at research but also at developing and utilising space technology for India’s socio-economic development.
The 1970s And 1980s: Building The Foundation
The 1970s and 1980s were crucial decades for ISRO. The organisation made significant strides in several key areas:
- Satellite Launching: The Soviet Union launched India’s first satellite, Aryabhata, in 1975. This marked a historic moment and ignited the nation’s space aspirations. However, relying on foreign launches wasn’t ideal. ISRO’s focus shifted towards developing indigenous launch vehicles. The Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-3) successfully placed India’s Rohini satellite in orbit in 1980, making India the sixth nation to achieve this feat.
- Communication and Remote Sensing: Recognizing the importance of communication satellites, ISRO launched the Indian National Satellite (INSAT) system in 1988. INSAT revolutionised telecommunication, television broadcasting, and weather forecasting across India. Additionally, the Indian Remote Sensing (IRS) program provided valuable data for resource management, agriculture, and disaster mitigation.
The 1990s And 2000s: Expanding Horizons
The following decades saw ISRO’s capabilities soar:
- Self-Reliance: Self-reliance has been a cornerstone of India’s space strategy. ISRO developed a series of more powerful launch vehicles, such as the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). This not only reduced dependence on foreign launches but also made India a cost-effective launch service provider for other countries.
- Space Exploration: India’s space ambitions extended beyond Earth’s orbit. Chandrayaan-1, launched in 2008, became the first Asian probe to discover water on the lunar surface. This mission marked a significant achievement in planetary exploration. Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), in 2014, achieved success on a shoestring budget (around $73 million), making India the first country in the world to reach Mars on its maiden attempt.
What Propelled India’s Space Journey?
Several key strategies have contributed to India’s remarkable progress in space:
- Focus on Self-Reliance: By developing its own technologies and launch vehicles, ISRO has achieved significant cost savings and greater control over its space program.
- Prioritisation of National Needs: ISRO’s programs are driven by addressing critical national requirements in communication, resource management, and disaster preparedness. Space applications directly benefit the lives of millions of Indians.
- Efficient Use of Resources: ISRO has consistently delivered successful missions at a fraction of the cost compared to many space agencies. This focus on frugality has allowed India to do more with less.
- Investment in Human Capital: ISRO has nurtured a strong pool of scientists and engineers, creating a robust talent base for its endeavors.
India’s Space Dreams Take Flight
India’s space program continues to break new ground. Here’s a glimpse into the future:
- Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO aims to send a human mission to space by 2024. This ambitious project will be a crowning achievement for India’s spacefaring ambitions.
- Reusable Launch Vehicles: ISRO is developing reusable launch vehicles to reduce launch costs further and enhance mission capabilities.
- Deep Space Exploration: India’s vision extends beyond near-Earth space. Missions to Venus and the outer solar system are planned, demonstrating India’s commitment to deeper space exploration.
- International Collaboration: While self-reliance remains a core principle, ISRO is increasingly collaborating with other space agencies. This fosters knowledge sharing and opens doors for participation in larger international space endeavors.
Conclusion
From its humble beginnings, ISRO has come a long way. Today, India is a major player in the global space arena. Its focus on self-reliance, addressing national needs, and efficient resource utilization has been instrumental in its success. With ambitious future missions and a growing emphasis on international collaboration, India’s space journey is poised for even greater achievements in the years to come.
This incredible story of India’s space program is a testament to the power of vision, dedication, and strategic planning. It inspires other developing nations seeking to harness the potential of space technology for their own advancement. Thus, as proven by these recent ISRO Statistics, the Indian Space Agency holds a bright future.
Sources
FAQ.
ISRO stands for Indian Space Research Organization.
ISRO was formed on August 15, 1969.
Dr. Vikram A Sarabhai is the founding father of Indian Space programs.
Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.