JAXA Statistics By Regular Staff, Missions and Number of Astronauts

JAXA Statistics (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency): The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, is a powerhouse in space exploration. JAXA isn’t just about Earth! They’ve sent missions to asteroids to collect samples and study the Moon. They even collaborate with other space agencies on the International Space Station (ISS).

This article includes all current trends and analyses of JAXA in 2023 and 2024 from different insights that will guide you effectively. Let’s delve into some interesting statistics to understand the scope of their achievements.

This organization was founded on October 1, 2003, and by the end of 2024, it will have celebrated 21 years of establishment.

The JAXA merged with three aerospace institutions; the National Space Development Agency of Japan (NASDA), the Institute of Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS), and the National Aerospace Laboratory of Japan (NAL).

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency became an Independent Administrative Agency maintained by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC).

The initial budget of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency in 2023 was 155.4 billion Japanese yen ($0.98 billion).

As of April 2015, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has become a National Research and Development Agency.

JAXA, on its 10th anniversary in 2013, has created a corporate slogan (Explore to Realize).

After its inauguration in 2003, the first launch of JAXAH-IIA No. 6 failed, but other H-IIA launches remained successful.

JAXA Statistics further states that in February 2024, 47 of 48 H-IIA Flights launched successfully, and by the end of 2025, JAXA plans to launch around 50 H-IIA Flights.

launched successfully, and by the end of 2025, JAXA plans to launch around In 2023, only two spacecraft were launched by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, which has increased by 1 from 2022.

On January 20, 2024, the JAXA landed the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) at 0:20 am JST.

General Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Facts

The JAXA is headquartered in Chōfu, Tokyo, Japan.

JAXA uses the H-IIA rocket for the medium-lift launch vehicle. In 2023, the newly developed rocket H3 will replace the H-IIA and H-IIIB.

Moreover, for smaller launches, JAXA uses the Epsilon rocket and the SS-520, S-520, and S-310 sounding rockets for experiments in the upper atmosphere.

Active Fleet: JAXA boasts an impressive fleet of over 20 operational satellites, constantly gathering data and performing various missions.

Earth Observation Satellites: JAXA is a leader in Earth observation. Their “GCOM” series of satellites, for instance, monitors weather patterns, climate change, and natural disasters.

Scientific Spacecraft: JAXA ventures beyond Earth. Their “Hayabusa2” mission, for example, successfully collected samples from an asteroid and returned them to Earth for analysis, opening doors to studying the origins of our solar system.

Global Partnerships: JAXA actively collaborates with international space agencies like NASA, ESA, and others. This teamwork allows for sharing of resources and expertise, pushing the boundaries of space exploration further.

International Space Station (ISS): JAXA is a key partner in the ISS program. The Kibo module, a Japanese contribution, serves as a vital research and experimentation facility onboard the station.

JAXA Organization

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is segmented into 7 different bodies and their specialization:

Space Technology Directorate I: (Allows in developing launch vehicles)

Space Technology Directorate II: (Earth-observing satellites in charge)

Human Spaceflight Technology Directorate: (Maintaining and helping in running all crewed spaceflight programs)

Research and Development Directorate: (performs technological innovations and improvements that are required for aviation and spaceflight)

Institute of Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS): (Head of all scientific satellites)

The Aviation Program Group: (is focused on new technologies for further aviation)

Space Exploration Innovation Hub Center (TansaX): (enable exploration of the solar system)

JAXA Statistics by Regular Staff

(Reference: statista.com)

A report published by Statista on JAXA Statistics mentioned that, as of April 2023, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) had around 1600 regular staff members.

The number of regular staff in JAXA was slightly less in previous years, such as 2022 (1,588), 2021 (1,575), 2020 (1,552), 2019 (1,546), 2018 (1,525), 2017 (1,529), 2016 (1,545), 2015 (1,542), and 2014 (1,531).

JAXA Statistics By Budget

(Reference: statista.com)

Based on JAXA Statistics, in the fiscal year 2023, the initial budget of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency was 155.4 billion Japanese yen ($0.98 billion).

Meanwhile, in 2022, the organization’s overall budget was 219.1 billion Japanese yen ($1.40 billion), segmented into an initial budget of 155.2 billion yen ($0.99 billion) and a supplementary budget of 63.6 billion yen ($0.41 billion)

Total Number of Spacecraft Launches by JAXA

(Reference: statista.com)

According to JAXA Statistics, in 2023, only two spacecraft were launched by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, which increased by 1 from 2022.

Furthermore, from 2005 to 2021, total number of spacecraft launches were 2005 (2), 2006 (6), 2007 (2), 2008 (3), 2009 (4), 2010 (2), 2011 (3), 2012 (2), 2013 (3), 2014 (4), 2015 (4), 2016 (4), 2017 (6), 2018 (6), 2019 (2), 2020 (4), and 2021 (2).

JAXA Statistics by Missions Launched

On February 17, 2024, the JAXA organized three missions from the TNSC launch site: VEP-4, CE-SAT-IE, TIRSAT, and the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM).

Meanwhile, the launch vehicle used for these missions was the second H3 (H3 TF2).

Other launch records of the mission are described in the table below (from 2003 to 2023):

Mission Launch Date (JST) Launch Vehicle Launch Site Information Gathering Satellites (IGS) November 29, 2003 H-IIA F6 TNSC Multi-Functional Transport Satellite-1 Replacement “Himawari-6” (MTSAT-1R) February 26, 2005 H-IIA F7 TNSC X-ray Astronomy Satellite “Suzaku” (ASTRO-EII) October 7, 2005 M-V-6 USC Advanced Land Observing Satellite “DAICHI” (ALOS) January 24, 2006 H-IIA F8 TNSC Multi-functional Transport Satellite-2 “Himawari-7” (MTSAT-2) February 18, 2006 H-IIA F9 TNSC Infrared Imaging Satellite “AKARI” (ASTRO-F) February 22, 2006 M-V-8 USC IGS September 11, 2006 H-IIA F10 TNSC Solar Physics Satellite “HINODE” (SOLAR-B) September 23, 2006 M-V-7 USC Engineering Test Satellite VIII “KIKU No.8” (ETS-VIII) December 18, 2006 H-IIA F11 TNSC IGS February 24, 2007 H-IIA F12 TNSC SELenological and ENgineering Explorer “KAGUYA” (SELENE) September 14, 2007 H-IIA F13 TNSC Wideband Inter networking engineering test and Demonstration Satellite “KIZUNA” (WINDS) 32 February 2008 H-IIA F14 TNSC Japanese Experiment Module “Kibo” Experiment Logistics Module March 11, 2008 Space Shuttle KSC Japanese Experiment Module “Kibo” Pressurized Module June 1, 2008 Space Shuttle KSC Small Demonstration Satellite-1 (SDS-1) and Greenhouse Gases Observing SATellite “IBUKI” (GOSAT) January 23, 2009 H-IIA F15 TNSC Japanese Experiment Module “Kibo” Exposed Facility July 16, 2009 Space Shuttle KSC H-II Transfer Vehicle “KOUNOTORI” (HTV Demonstration Flight) September 11, 2009 H-IIB TF1 TNSC IGS November 29, 2009 H-IIA F16 TNSC Small Solar Power Sail Demonstrator “IKAROS” and Venus Climate Orbiter “AKATSUKI” (PLANET-C) May 21, 2010 H-IIA F17 TNSC Quasi-Zenith Satellite-1 “MICHIBIKI” September 11, 2010 H-IIA F18 TNSC H-II Transfer Vehicle “KOUNOTORI”2 (HTV2) January 22, 2011 H-IIB F2 TNSC IGS September 23, 2011 H-IIA F19 TNSC IGS December 12, 2011 H-IIA F20 TNSC Small Demonstration Satellite-4 (SDS-4) and Global Change Observation Mission – Water “SHIZUKU” (GCOM-W) May 18, 2012 H-IIA F21 TNSC H-II Transfer Vehicle “KOUNOTORI”3 (HTV3) July 21, 2012 H-IIB F3 TNSC IGS January 27, 2013 H-IIA F22 TNSC H-II Transfer Vehicle “KOUNOTORI”4 (HTV4) August 4, 2013 H-IIB F4 TNSC Spectroscopic Planet Observatory for Recognition of Interaction of Atmosphere “HISAKI” (SPRINT-A) September 14, 2013 Epsilon-1 USC Global Precipitation Measurement / Dual-frequency Precipitation Radar (GPM/DPR) February 28, 2014 H-IIA F23 TNSC Advanced Land Observing Satellite-2 “DAICHI-2” (ALOS-2) May 24, 2015 H-IIA F24 TNSC Geostationary Meteorological Satellite “Himawari-8” October 7, 2014 H-IIA F25 TNSC Asteroid Explorer “Hayabusa2” December 3, 2014 H-IIA F26 TNSC IGS February 1, 2015 H-IIA F27 TNSC IGS March 22, 2015 H-IIA F28 TNSC H-II Transfer Vehicle “KOUNOTORI”5 (HTV5) August 19, 2015 H-IIB F5 TNSC H-IIA UPGRADE / Telstar 12 VANTAGE November 24, 2015 H-IIA F29 TNSC X-ray Astronomy Satellite “Hitomi” (ASTRO-H) February 17, 2016 H-IIA F30 TNSC Geostationary Meteorological Satellite “Himawari-9” November 2, 2016 H-IIA F31 TNSC H-II Transfer Vehicle “KOUNOTORI”6 (HTV6) December 9, 2016 H-IIB F6 TNSC Exploration of energization and Radiation in Geospace (ERG) December 20, 2016 Epsilon-2 USC X-band defense communication satellite-2 January 24, 2017 H-IIA F32 TNSC IGS March 17, 2017 H-IIA F33 TNSC Quasi-Zenith Satellite-2 “MICHIBIKI No. 2” July 1, 2017 H-IIA F34 TNSC Quasi-Zenith Satellite-3 “MICHIBIKI No. 3” August 19, 2017 H-IIA F35 TNSC Quasi-Zenith Satellite-4 “MICHIBIKI No. 4” October 10, 2017 H-IIA F36 TNSC Global Change Observation Mission – Climate “SHIKISAI” (GCOM-C) and Super Low Altitude Test Satellite “TSUBAME” (SLATS) December 23, 2017 H-IIA F37 TNSC NEC Small radar satellite “ASNARO-2” January 18, 2018 Epsilon-3 USC IGS February 27, 2018 H-IIA F38 TNSC IGS June 12, 2018 H-IIA F39 TNSC H-II Transfer Vehicle “KOUNOTORI”7 (HTV7) September 23, 2018 H-IIB F7 TNSC Mercury Exploration Mission “BepiColombo” October 20, 2018 Ariane 5 Guiana Greenhouse gases Observing SATellite-2 “IBUKI-2” (GOSAT-2) October 29, 2018 H-IIA F40 TNSC The Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstoration-1 January 18, 2019 Epsilon-4 USC H-II Transfer Vehicle “KOUNOTORI”8 (HTV8) September 25, 2019 H-IIB F8 TNSC IGS February 9, 2020 H-IIA F41 TNSC H-II Transfer Vehicle “KOUNOTORI”9 (HTV9) May 21, 2020 H-IIB F9 TNSC The Emirates Mars Mission（EMM） July 20, 2020 H-IIA F42 TNSC Japanese Data Relay System “JDRS” November 29, 2020 H-IIA F43 TNSC The Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstoration-2 November 9, 2021 Epsilon Launch Vehicle No. 5 USC The Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration-3 October 7, 2022 Epsilon Launch Vehicle No. 6 USC Advanced Land Observing Satellite-3 “DAICHI-3” (ALOS-3) March 7, 2023 The first H3 Launch Vehicle (H3 TF1) TNSC X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) and Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) September 7, 2023 H-IIA F47 TNSC

(Source: global.jaxa.jp)

JAXA Research Centers by Location

(Source: global.jaxa.jp)

JAXA’s Research Centers Establishment Date Location (Japan) Tsukuba Space Center (TKSC) 1972 Tsukuba Science City Chofu Aerospace Center (CAC) 1962 Chōfu, Tokyo, Sagamihara Campus (SC) 1989 Sagamihara, Kanagawa Tanegashima Space Center (TNSC) 1969 Southeast coast of Tanegashima Uchinoura Space Center (USC) 1962 On the Pacific coast of Kagoshima Kakuda Space Center (KSC) 1965 1 Koganesawa, Kimigaya, Kakuda-shi, Miyagi Earth Observation Center (EOC) 1978 Hatoyama, Saitama Noshiro Rocket Testing Center (NRTC) 1962 Asanai, Noshiro-city, Akita Taiki Aerospace Research Field (TARF) 1997 Taiki Multi-Purpose Aerospace Park. Usuda Deep Space Center (UDSC) 1984 Usuda Town, Minami-saku Katsuura Tracking and Communications Station (KTCS) 1968 Katsuura, Chiba Masuda Tracking and Communications Station (MTCS) 1974 On Tanegashima Island in Kagoshima Okinawa Tracking and Communications Station (OTCS) 1968 1712 Afuso Kinrabaru, Onna-son, Kunigami-gun Ogasawara Downrange Station (ODS) 1975 Ogasawara, Tokyo Nagoya Flight Research Center (NFRC) – 4520-4 Norifusa,Aoyama,Toyoyama-cho, Nishikasugai-gun, Aichi Regional Satellite Applications Center for Disaster Management (RSACDM) – Yamaguchi Prefectural Industrial Technology Institute Kamisaibara Space Guard Center (KSGC) – Kagamino-cho, Tomada-gun, Okayama Bisei Space Guard Center (BSGC) 1999-2000 Ookura, Bisei-cho, Ibara-shi, Okayama

JAXA Statistics by Astronauts

(Source: global.jaxa.jp)

Currently, only 5 active astronauts are present at JAXA with experience of long-term stays at the International Space Station (ISS) over 100 days: Furukawa Satoshi, Hoshide Akihiko, Yui Kimiya, Onishi Takuya, and Kanai Norishige.

In recent years, six JAXA astronauts have retired and are working in different fields: Wakata Koichi, Noguchi Soichi, Mohri Mamoru, Makai Chiaki, Doi Takao, and Yamazaki Naoko.

In 2025, Astronauts Onishi and Yui are each scheduled to join an expedition crew.

Meanwhile, in Expedition 69 and 70, the Astronaut Furukawa (Crew 7 mission) was launched on August 26, 2023, and returned on March 12, 2024.

Other JAXA Astronaut Boarding Plan

Astronaut Mission Launched and Returned Date Wakata (Expedition 68) Crew 5 October 26, 2023 to March 12, 2023 Hoshide (Expedition 65 & 66) Crew 2 April 23, 2021 to November 9, 2021 Noguchi (Expedition 64 & 65) Crew 1 November 16, 2020 to May 2, 2021

JAXA Statistics by Planned Launches

Date and time Launch site (Tanegashima) Rocket Mission June 30, 2024 LA-Y2 H3 Advanced Land Observing Satellite (ALOS) Q3 2024 LA-Y1 H-IIA 202 Information Gathering Satellite (IGS-Rader 8) 2024 LA-Y2 H3 DSN Corporation (DSN-3) 2024 LA-Y1 H-IIA 202 The Greenhouse Gases Observing Satellite-2 (GOSAT-2) 2024 LA-Y2 H3 The Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS-5) 2025 LA-Y2 H3-24L New Space-Station Resupply Vehicle (HTV-X1) 2025 LA-Y2 H3 (QZSS-6) 2025 LA-Y2 H3 (QZSS-7) 2025 LA-Y2 H3 ETS-9 (Kiku-9) 2026 LA-Y2 H3-24L (HTV-X2) 2026 LA-Y2 H3-24L (HTV-X3) 2026 LA-Y2 H3-24L Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) 2026 LA-Y2 H3 IGS-Optical 9 2027 LA-Y2 H3 IGS-Optical Diversification 2 2027 LA-Y2 H3 JDRS-2 2028 LA-Y2 H3 Himawari 10 2029 LA-Y2 H3 IGS-Radar Diversification 1 2029 LA-Y2 H3 IGS-Optical 10 2030 LA-Y2 H3 IGS-Radar Diversification 2 2031 LA-Y2 H3 IGS-Radar 9 2032 LA-Y2 H3 IGS-Optical Diversification Successor 2032 LA-Y2 H3 LiteBIRD 2033 LA-Y2 H3 IGS-Radar 10 2033 LA-Y2 H3 IGS-Optical 11

(Source: wikipedia.org)

JAXA Statistics: Budget and Workforce

Budget: JAXA's annual budget hovers around $2.3 billion (as of 2023). This accounts for roughly 2% of the global space agency budget, placing it behind the likes of NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

Workforce: JAXA employs over 5,000 people and a dedicated team that works on various space projects.

Launch Vehicles

H-IIA Rocket: JAXA's H-IIA rocket has been a reliable workhorse, boasting a success rate of over 97%. This versatile rocket has launched numerous satellites and spacecraft for JAXA and international partners.

JAXA’s H-IIA rocket has been a reliable workhorse, boasting a success rate of over 97%. This versatile rocket has launched numerous satellites and spacecraft for JAXA and international partners. H3 Launch Vehicle: The next generation H3 rocket is designed to be more cost-effective and powerful, representing Japan’s continued investment in space launch capabilities.

Human Spaceflight

Astronaut Corps: JAXA maintains a highly trained astronaut corps. These astronauts have participated in missions aboard the Space Shuttle and the ISS, conducting valuable research and contributing to the advancement of human spaceflight.

Looking to the Future

Lunar Gateway: JAXA is looking towards the Moon. They are collaborating on the construction of the Lunar Gateway, a mini-space station that will serve as a critical hub for future lunar exploration missions.

JAXA is looking towards the Moon. They are collaborating on the construction of the Lunar Gateway, a mini-space station that will serve as a critical hub for future lunar exploration missions. Martian Dreams: Mars exploration is also on the horizon. JAXA is involved in missions to study the Red Planet and pave the way for future human exploration.

Beyond Numbers: The Impact of JAXA

JAXA’s work extends beyond impressive statistics. Here are some key areas where their impact is felt:

Disaster Management: JAXA's Earth observation satellites provide vital data for disaster preparedness and response. Real-time information on weather patterns, floods, and earthquakes allows for better decision-making and saving lives.

Climate Change Monitoring: JAXA's satellites play a crucial role in monitoring the effects of climate change, providing data on global warming, deforestation, and rising sea levels.

Scientific Advancement: JAXA's space missions contribute significantly to scientific research. Their missions to asteroids and the Moon provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the possibility of life beyond Earth.

Technological Innovation: JAXA's space endeavors drive technological advancements. The development of rockets, satellites, and spacecraft requires cutting-edge technologies that benefit other sectors, such as communication, navigation, and material science.

Conclusion

JAXA’s story is one of continuous innovation, international collaboration, and a dedication to pushing the boundaries of space exploration. While the numbers paint a clear picture of their achievements, the true impact lies in their contribution to scientific discovery, disaster preparedness, and the dream of a future where humanity reaches for the stars.

FAQ . Does JAXA accept foreigners? Yes, JAXA accepts foreigners, and it is not mandatory to have a Japanese citizen or permanent resident to apply. What is JAXA famous for? The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is an executive organization that supports aerospace development and utilization by the Japanese government. What is JAXA currently working on? The JAXA is mainly focused on lightning strike protection of composite materials and particle ingestion into engines. What was JAXA’s first satellite? OHSUMI was first launched satellite on February 11, 1970, at 1:23 pm by L-4S Rocket No.5.

