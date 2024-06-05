Space Tourism Statistics By Country, Demographics, Market Size, Flight Vehicle Type And Tourism Revenue

Introduction

Space Tourism Statistics: Some people believe that space travel is not real, while others have dreams of venturing into space. However, not everyone can become an astronaut. Thanks to advancements in technology, the general public now has the opportunity to travel to space without undergoing astronaut training. Space companies worldwide are developing technology to facilitate space tourism for their citizens.

Although still in its early stages, space tourism is on the verge of becoming a reality. Numerous advancements are taking place in companies related to space tourism. Let’s explore these developments through the following Space Tourism Statistics.

Between 2021 and 2027, the space tourism industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% , reaching $1.7 billion by the forecast period.

Private orbital spaceflight is valued at $55 million per head . Regardless of the price, it is estimated that around 13,000 people will experience suborbital flights by 2028.

Types Of Space Tourism

Type Features What is included in the type? Space Hotel Stays Space-inclusive amenities, services, and activities in the luxurious accommodations in the space Orbiting space habitats or hotels Lunar Space Tourism Moon exploration Landing or orbiting missions to the Moon Interplanetary Tourism Exploration of planets Mars Exploration Suborbital Space Tourism Short space trip with panoramic views going up to an altitude of 100 km/ 62 miles till the Kármán line Panoramic views of the earth Orbital Space Tourism Orbital spaceflight Allowing travellers to spend time in space for days or weeks, training included

(Source: revfine.com)

Space Tourism Statistics By Country

Country Growth Rate, 2024 to 2034 United States 17.3% Russia 15.5% China 14.8% India 16.2% Japan 13.3% United Kingdom 12.7% Germany 10.6%

(Source: futuremarketinsights.com)

Based on Space Tourism Statistics 2024, a report by Future Market Ins, states that, between 2024 and 2023, the United States of America is projected to show the highest growth rate in space tourism, contributing 17.3%. Russia and China followed the top countries with a 15.5 and 14.8% growth rate, respectively. In addition, other countries with major growth include India, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

General Space Tourism Statistics

According to a publication by Universe Space Tech, 69% of Americans want the US to be a leader in Space exploration.

Within the next 50 years, 55% of Americans believe space tourism will become a routine.

On the other hand, by 2073, 44% of people are not ready to routinely travel to space as tourists.

In addition, a publication by Deference Monitor found that 69% of Americans said that within the next 50 years, there will be a huge increase in problems related to man-made debris in space created from satellites, rockets, and other man-made objects.

Space Tourism Statistics show that between 2021 and 2027, the space tourism industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3%, reaching $1.7 billion by the forecast period.

The private orbital spaceflight is valued at $55 million per head.

Irrespective of the price, it is estimated that around 13,000 people will experience suborbital flights by 2028.

Over the last ten years, investment in the space tourism industry has reached more than $18.4 billion.

Falcon 9 by SpaceX cost around $62 million to launch.

Virgin Galactic projects that 2 million people can afford their $250,000 flights.

Around 58% of Americans believe that discovering extraterrestrial life and human colonisation (65%) in space is difficult.

According to Space Tourism Statistics 2024, suborbital space tourism is expected to be a highly demanding segment with a CAGR of 25.9%.

In addition, the space tourism market estimate 2024 shows that online booking channels will grow at a CAGR of 21.1%.

By Level Of Interest In Space Travel Comparison By Demographics

(Source: chartr.co)

Based on Space Tourism Statistics, in 2023, around 35% of Americans said they are probably or definitely interested in travelling to Earth orbit in a spacecraft compared to 2018. Furthermore, a greater percentage of men are interested in such travel compared to women. There has been a tremendous decrease in women’s level of interest in space travel from 33% to 25%. Age-wise segmentation tells us that the younger generation has more interest in travel to space compared to other age groups in 2023.

Estimated Orbital Space Travel And Tourism Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

The Space Tourism Statistics forecasts that, by 2030, the revenue of orbital space and travel tourism is expected to reach $555 million. However, in 2029, it will be the highest, representing $605 million compared to the last nine years. As of 2024, the industry is expected to generate a revenue of $500 million.

Sub-Orbital Space Tourism Market Size Worldwide By Flight Vehicle Type

(Reference: statista.com)

Compared to 2021, by 2031, the Sub-orbital space tourism market size around the world is expected to show a tremendous increase, with a total of $396.6 million, which was just $44.5 in 2021. Other segments include suborbital reusable vehicles ($293.9 million), high-altitude balloons ($58.9 million), and parabolic aircraft ($43.8 million).

List Of Space Tourism Companies And Startups

Company Name, Location Year of Foundation Company purpose / Company slogan Argo Space, Hermosa Beach, USA 2022 Making in-space transportation abundant Radian Aerospace, Bellevue, USA 2016 Spaceflight with the ease of air flight Space Perspective, Merritt Island, USA 2019 The world’s only carbon-neutral spaceflight experience Worldwide View Enterprises, Inch, Tucson, USA 2012 Stratospheric services with long-duration platform European Space Agency, Oxford, 1975 Provide and promote space research and applications. Lunar Cargo, P.C, Athens, Greece 2021 2 Lunar Landing systems for oversized cargo, parcels, and mobility. 70% savings Meraki Space Systems, Gig Harbor, USA 2019 Astronaut Corps (PMC) for establishing Lunar permanence Space Foundations, Agnes Water, Australia 2022 Open access and development to space for all humanity Graphene Space Habitat Limited UK, Manchester, UK 2020 Graphene Enhanced Ultra-light, strong & shielding space station materials Space Walker Inc, Tokyo, Japan 2017 ECO Rocket – Space travel is no longer a dream Cairo, Egypt آتون للسياحة الفضائية 2022 ATON for space tourism Clayming Space, Auckland, New Zealand 2018 Holistically questioning our pursuits into new frontiers. Cairo, Egypt, ا لقلم | Al-Qalam 2015 Creative space & e-platform dedicated to spreading Arabic Calligraphy Bharat Dome Innovation Pvt Ltd, Bangalore, India 2024 India’s first dome theatre and planetarium-making company Blue Abyss (Diving) Ltd, London, United Kingdom 2014 World’s foremost marine to-space research, training & development centers DeepVenture.io, Hamburg, Germany 2021 Science belongs to Society! Elefriendride, Jaipur, India – – Ekto VR, Pittsburgh, USA 2018 EKTOVR builds wearable robotics that deliver big adventures in small spaces 360 Explorer LLP, Solapur, India 2019 360 Explorer LLP- an experiential adventure tourism company with technology Vicillion, Orlando, USA 2021 Global Infrastructure Development UFO. Flying Saucers startups, Astana, Kazakhstan 2014 In the future, we will do Interplanetary travels! Finally Voyage, Omaha, USA 2023 Dream, Discover, & Explore the world virtually! Skyways Adventures, Matmama, Tunisia 2022 We are the pioneers in Astrotourism in Tunisia. STI Space Travel Innovations, Atlanta, USA 2023 Created a line of space-related technologies such as docking spaceport Metakosmos, Sydney, Australia – Next Generation commercial spacesuit technology Stayr, Singapore, Singapore 2020 Request a space on demand at any time, by the hour. Space Railway™ Corporation , Dallas, USA 2020 Paradigm shift in space access will fully open our final frontier. Vitruvian Vr Srl, Padova, Italy 2019 Vitruvian VR is specialized in the manufacturing of VR Simulators. Algae singularity, Beersheba, Israel 2022 Enabling sustainable life in space Turef, Istanbul Turkey 2020 Aerospace Hardware and Software Manufacturer Everest Innovation Lab LLC, Honolulu, USA 2020 Education, Training, Travel, Tourism, STEM, software, apps, games, Hawaii

(Source: f6s.com)

Additional Companies That Can Land Humans In Space

Company Name Estimated Cost for the trip per head Space X $55 million Blue Origin $28 million, expected to reach $100 million Virgin Galactic £200,000 (deposit for adding the name to the waiting list) Boeing $35,000 per night Orion Span – Space Adventures – Roscosmos –

(Source: spacecurios.com)

From Sci-Fi Fantasy To (Almost) Affordable Adventure

Space tourism, the idea of regular folks blasting off for a celestial vacation, has captivated our imaginations since we first dreamed of rockets and spaceships. However, the history of this nascent industry is surprisingly young, and the journey for the average person is still under construction. Buckle up as we explore this exciting frontier, from its humble beginnings to the potential role of artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of space travel.

Who Started The Buzzword? The Origin Of “Space Tourism”

The exact person who coined the term “space tourism” remains a mystery, but it likely emerged in the late 1990s as the concept of private space travel gained momentum. With the Cold War thawing and space programs opening up to private companies, entrepreneurs saw an opportunity to offer spaceflight experiences to paying customers.

So, Where Can We Actually Go? Choosing Your Celestial Destination

For now, forget about sipping cocktails on Saturn’s moon, Titan, or planting your flag on Mars. Space tourism is currently limited to our celestial neighbour – Earth’s orbit. The most likely destinations for aspiring space tourists are:

Suborbital Flights: These quick hops take passengers just beyond the edge of space, offering a few exhilarating minutes of weightlessness and breathtaking panoramic views of Earth. Companies like Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are in charge of developing vehicles for this type of experience.

The International Space Station (ISS): This orbiting laboratory can be a temporary home for space tourists, allowing them to experience life in space for a short period. However, with limited space onboard and a primary focus on scientific research, spots on the ISS are likely to remain expensive and rare.

Training For Space Tourists: G-Force Your Way To The Stars

Spaceflight isn’t a trip to Disney World. To ensure both safety and enjoyment, space tourists will likely need to undergo a rigorous training program that includes:

Physical Conditioning: Space travel puts a strain on the body. Expect exercises to build cardiovascular health, muscle strength, and bone density. Imagine spinning on a high-speed centrifuge to prepare for the intense G-forces experienced during launch and re-entry – it’s not for the faint of heart!

Emergency Procedures: It is crucial to learn how to respond to potential emergencies onboard the spacecraft, from minor technical glitches to more serious situations.

Scientific Briefings: Understanding basic spaceflight principles and how the spacecraft functions will be immensely helpful.

Mental Toughness: Are You Space Ready?

Beyond the physical challenges, space travel presents unique mental demands. Here are some of the things aspiring space tourists might encounter:

Isolation: Spending time in a confined space with limited human interaction can be mentally taxing. Imagine feeling like you’re living in a giant metal can with only a few other people for company!

Confinement: Feeling cramped and having limited freedom of movement for an extended period can be a challenge.

Sensory Deprivation: The sights, sounds, and smells of space are very different from what we’re used to on Earth.

Stress Management: The launch process, the unknown environment of space, and potential technical issues can all cause anxiety.

AI: Your Friendly Co-Pilot In Space

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize space tourism in several ways:

Enhanced Training: AI can personalize training programs for each space tourist, adapting to their strengths and weaknesses. Imagine AI creating a customised training regimen that focuses on areas where you need the most work.

Real-time Monitoring: AI can analyse health data and environmental conditions in real time, alerting crew members to potential problems before they escalate.

Improved Safety Systems: AI-powered algorithms can monitor spacecraft systems and predict potential failures, allowing for preventive action and a safer journey.

Virtual Reality (VR) Training: AI-powered VR simulations can create realistic training scenarios that prepare tourists for the sights, sounds, and procedures of spaceflight. Imagine practising emergency procedures or spacewalks in a safe and controlled VR environment.

Enhanced Communication: AI-powered translation tools can help overcome language barriers between space tourists and crew from different countries.

The Price Tag Of Your Cosmic Dreams: How Much Does Space Tourism Cost?

Space tourism is currently an exclusive club with a hefty price tag. Early space flights have cost tens of millions of dollars, though companies are aiming to bring the price down as the industry matures. Estimates suggest suborbital flights could cost around $250,000, while an ISS stay remains in the multi-million dollar range.

The Future Of Space Tourism: A Billion-Dollar View

Space tourism is still in its early stages, but it has the potential to become a multi-billion-dollar industry. Technological advancements, increased competition among spaceflight companies, and the allure of the ultimate travel experience could all contribute to its growth. Here are some exciting possibilities on the horizon:

Space Hotels: Companies are exploring the concept of luxurious space hotels, offering extended stays in orbit with panoramic views and artificial gravity for a more comfortable experience. Imagine sipping cocktails in a zero-gravity bar or watching the Earth rise from a plush suite!

Space Adventures Beyond Earth’s Orbit: As technology matures and costs decrease, venturing further out into the solar system might become a possibility. Imagine a lunar flyby or even a trip around the Moon!

Space Tourism for Everyone: With advancements in reusable rockets and more competition, the cost of space travel could eventually come down enough to become accessible to a wider range of people.

Challenges And Considerations: Not All Smooth Sailing

However, space tourism also faces some significant challenges:

Safety: Ensuring the safety of space tourists is paramount. Rigorous testing and reliable technology are crucial to minimise risks.

Environmental Impact: Rocket launches can contribute to pollution. Sustainable practices and cleaner rocket technologies need to be developed.

Accessibility: Even with cost reductions, space tourism might remain out of reach for many people for the foreseeable future.

So, Will Space Tourism Become A Reality For You?

While space travel might not be on everyone’s bucket list just yet, the future is full of possibilities. As technology advances and costs decrease, space tourism could become more accessible. In the meantime, keep an eye on the exciting developments in this field. Here are some ways you can stay involved:

Follow Space Tourism Companies: Many companies are working on space tourism ventures. Following their news and updates can give you a glimpse into the future of this industry.

Support Space Advocacy Groups: Organisations that promote space exploration and research can help make space tourism a reality for more people.

Start Saving (Maybe): Who knows, maybe one day, that dream vacation to Hawaii will be replaced by a trip to the International Space Station!

Conclusion

Concluding Space Tourism Statistics, it has become definite that space tourism offers a glimpse into a future where space travel is no longer just for astronauts and billionaires. With innovation, collaboration, and a focus on safety and sustainability, this exciting new frontier could soon be open for exploration by the everyday adventurer.

Ketaki Joshi

