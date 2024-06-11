Satellite Launch Statistics By Number of Objects Launched by Year, New Geosynchronous Satellites

Introduction

Satellite Launch Statistics: Satellites are the major objects in space that fulfill the many purposes we need. For example, such satellites are made for the following reasons: technology development, understanding earth science, earth observation, communications, space science, space observations, navigation, etc. Without these, we would not be able to call ourselves technologically advanced. These satellites are placed in rockets and then launched into space; some orbit in higher orbits, while others are in low or medium earth orbits. Many satellites are meant for geostationary orbit. The current data related to such objects is mentioned in these Satellite Launch Statistics.

General Satellite Launch Statistics

As of 2024, there are a total of 8,135 active satellites in low earth orbit (LEO).

In addition, 200 satellites are moving in medium earth orbit (MEO).

Furthermore, Orbit.ing-now.com lists 19 in HEO/ Graveyard, 552 in geostationary orbits, 5 in orbital decay, and 11 satellites of reentry.

According to Satellite Launch Statistics 2023, a total of 615 satellites were launched into space.

The United States of America has made most of the satellite launches compared to other countries.

Top 10 Countries with the Highest Number of Satellites

According to Pixalytics, the following are the top 10 countries with the most satellites in space based on recent Satellite Launch Statistics.

Country Total Satellites United States 4,511 China 586 United Kingdom 561 Russia 177 India 62 Canada 56 Germany 48 Luxembourg 45 Argentina 38 Israel 27

(Source: pixalytics.com)

By Number of Objects Launched by Year

Year Object launched 1957 2 1958 8 1959 14 1960 20 1961 38 1962 77 1964 107 1965 163 1966 145 1967 159 1968 140 1969 138 1970 130 1971 156 1972 133 1973 1990 1991 135 1992 130 1993 108 1994 123 1995 105 1996 100 1997 152 1998 157 1999 129 2000 121 2001 86 2002 96 2003 88 2004 74 2005 72 2006 95 2007 111 2008 109 2009 125 2010 120 2011 129 2012 134 2013 210 2014 241 2015 222 2016 221 2017 456 2018 453 2019 586 2020 1274 2021 1910 2022 2474 2023 1354

(Source: pixalytics.com)

According to Satellite Launch Statistics, more than 15,000 objects have been launched into space over the last 66 years. The year-on-year progress has significantly increased, and since lockdown, the number of such launches has reached over 1,000.

Top 10 Companies with the Most Satellites Orbiting Earth

DeweSoft listed the top 10 Companies with the most Satellites Orbiting Earth in 2023

Companies Number of Satellites National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) 63 Iridium Communications Inc 74 The US. Air Force 87 Swarm Technologies 120 Spire Global Inc 121 Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation 125 Chinese Ministry of National Defense 129 Planet Labs Inc 188 OneWeb Satellites 288 SpaceX 1,655

(Source: dewesoft.com)

By Breakdown of Satellites by Purpose

A similar report by Dewesoft explains the share of satellites orbiting in space by their missions based on Satellite Launch Statistics 2023.

Purpose Share of Satellites Space Science 2.3% Space observation 0.22% Earth Science 0.44% Technology Demonstration 0.77% Navigation/ global positioning 3.6% Technology development 7.8% Earth Observation 22.1% Communications 63%

(Source: dewesoft.com)

Satellite Launch Statistics by Country

Country Launch Date Satellite Name Soviet Union 4 October 1957 Sputnik 1 United States 1 February 1958 Explorer 1 United Kingdom 26 April 1962 Ariel 1 Canada 29 September 1962 Alouette 1 Italy 15 December 1964 San Marco 1 France 26 November 1965 Astérix Australia 29 November 1967 WRESAT 10 European Countries (Denmark, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, France) 17 May 1968 ESRO 2B West Germany 8 November 1969 Azur Japan 11 February 1970 Ohsumi People’s Republic of China 24 April 1970 Dongfanghong I Netherlands 30 August 1974 ANS Spain 15 November 1974 Intasat India 19 April 1975 Aryabhata Indonesia 8 July 1976 Palapa A1 Czechoslovakia 24 October 1978 Magion 1 Bulgaria 7 August 1981 Bulgaria 1300 Saudi Arabia 8 February 1985 Arabsat- 1A Brazil 8 February 1985 Brasilsat A1 Mexico 17 June 1985 Morelos 1 Sweden 22 February 1986 Viking Israel 19 September 1988 Ofek-1 Luxembourg 11 December 1988 Astra 1A Argentina 22 January 1990 Lusat Hong Kong 7 April 1990 AsiaSat 1 Pakistan 16 July 1990 Badr-1 Russia 21 January 1992 Kosmos 2175 South Korea 10 August 1992 Kitsat- 1 Portugal 26 September 1993 PoSAT-1 Thailand 18 December 1993 Thaicom-1 Turkey 10 August 1994 Turksat 1B Czech Republic 2 August 1995 Magion 4 Ukraine 31 August 1995 Sich-1 Chile 31 August 1995 FASat-Alfa Malaysia 13 January 1996 MEASAT-1 Norway 20 May 1997 Thor 2 Philippines 20 March 1987 Mabuhay (Agila 1) Philippines 19 August 1997 Mabuhay (Agila 2) Egypt 28 April 1998 Nilesat 101 Singapore / Taiwan 25 August 1998 ST-1 Taiwan 27 January 1999 Formosat-1 South Africa 23 February 1999 SUNSAT Denmark 23 February 1999 Ørsted Georgia 17 July 1999 Reflektor United Arab Emirates 21 October 2000 Thuraya 1 Belgium 22 October 2001 PROBA-1 Morocco 10 December 2001 Maroc- Tubsat Tonga 21 February 1981 Esiafi 1 (previously Comstar D4) Algeria 28 November 2002 AISAT-1 Greece 13 May 2003 Hellas-Sat 2 Nigeria 27 September 2003 NigeriaSat-1 Iran 27 October 2005 Sina- 1 Kazakhstan 17 June 2006 KazSat-1 Colombia 17 April 2007 Libertad-1 Mauritius 21 December 2007 Rascom-QAF 1 Vietnam 18 April 2008 Vinasat-1 Venezuela 29 October 2008 Venesat-1 Afghanistan 20 December 2008 Eutelsat 48D / Afghansat 1 Switzerland 23 September 2009 SwissCube-1 Singapore 20 April 2011 X-Sat Isle of Man 19 October 2011 ViaSat-1 Hungary 13 February 2012 MaSat-1 Poland 13 February 2012 PW-Sat Romania 13 February 2012 Goliat Belarus 22 July 2012 BelKA-2 North Korea 12 December 2012 Kwangmyŏngsŏng-3 Unit 2 Azerbaijan 7 February 2013 Azerspace-1/Africasat-1a Austria 25 February 2013 TUGSAT-1/UniBRITE Bermuda 14 July 2000 Bermudasat 1 (previously EchoStar VI) Ecuador 26 April 2013 NEE-01 Pegaso Estonia 7 May 2013 ESTCube-1 Jersey 25 June 2013 O3b-1/O3b-2/O3b-3/O3b-4 France / Qatar 29 August 2013 Eutelsat 25B/ Es”hail 1 Qatar 29 August 2013 Es” hail 1 Peru 21 November 2013 PUCK-Sat 1 / Pocket- PUCK Bolivia 20 December 2013 Túpac Katari 1 Lithuania 9 January 2014 LitSat-1 / Lituanica SAT-1 Iraq 19 June 2014 Tigrisat Uruguay 19 June 2014 ANTELSAT Turkmenistan 27 April 2015 TurkmenAlem52E/MonacoSAT Laos 20 November 2015 Laosat-1 Finland 18 April 2017 Aalto-2 Bangladesh 3 June 2017 BRAC ONNESHA Ghana 3 June 2017 GhanaSat-1 Mongolia 3 June 2017 Mazaalai (Satellite) Latvia 23 June 2017 Venta 1 Slovakia 23 June 2017 skCUBE Angola 26 December 2017 AngoSat 1 New Zealand 21 January 2018 Humanity Star Costa Rica 2 April 2018 Proyecto Irazú Kenya 2 April 2018 1KUNS-PF Bhutan 29 June 2018 Bhutan 1 Jordan 3 December 2018 JY1-SAT Nepal 17 April 2019 NepaliSat-1 Sri Lanka 17 April 2019 Raavana 1 Rwanda 24 September 2019 RWASAT-1 Sudan 3 November 2019 Sudan Remote Sensing Satellite 1 (SRSS-1) Ethiopia 20 December 2019 Ethiopia Remote Sensing Satellite 1 (ETRSS-1) Guatemala 7 March 2020 Quetzal-1 Slovenia 3 September 2020 TRISAT Slovenia 3 September 2020 NEMO-HD Monaco 3 September 2020 OMS-1 Cicero Paraguay 20 February 2021 GuaraniSat-1 Myanmar 20 February 2021 Lawkanat- 1 Tunisia 22 March 2021 Challenge- 1 Kuwait 30 June 2021 QMR-KWT Bahrain / United Arab Emirates 21 December 2021 Light-1 Armenia / Spain 25 May 2022 ARMSAT_1 Moldova 15 July 2022 TUMnanoSAT Uganda 7 November 2022 PearlAfricaSat-1 Zimbabwe 7 November 2022 ZIMSAT-1 Albania 3 January 2023 Albania – 1 & Albania – 2 Vatican City / Italy 12 June 2023 SpeiSat Oman 11 November 2023 AMAN-1 Djibouti 11 November 2023 Djibouti-1A Armenia 1 December 2023 Hayasat-1 Ireland 1 December 2023 EIRSAT-1

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Number of Satellites Cataloged, Decayed, and On-Orbit

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Statista Research 2023, around 26,700 satellites orbited Earth at the beginning of the previous year, a 6.8% increase compared to 2022. Overall, segments such as cataloged, decayed, and on-orbit have shown a significant increase in the number of satellites concerning Satellite Launch Statistics.

By First Orbital Launches By Country

Order Country Government Rocket Satellite Date Launch Site 1 Soviet Union Government Sputnik PS Sputnik 1 4 October 1957 Kazakhstan, formerly Baikonur, Soviet Union 2 United States Government Juno I Explorer 1 Cape Canaveral, USA 1 February 1958 3 France Government Diamant A Astérix Hamaguir, Algeria 26 November 1965 4 Japan Government Lambda-4S Ohsumi 11 February, 1970 Uchinoura, Japan 5 China Government Long March 1 Dong Fang Hong 1 24 April, 1970 Jiuquan, China 6 United Kingdom Government Black Arrow Prospero 28 October 1971 Woomera, Australia – European Space Agency Government Ariane 1 CAT-1 (Obélix) 24 December 1979 Kourou, French Guiana 7 India Government SLV Rohini 1 (RS1) 18 July 1980 Sriharikota, India 8 Israel Government Shavit Ofeq 1 19 September 1988 Palmachim, Israel – Ukraine Government Tsyklon- 3 Strela-3 (x6, Russian) 28 September 1991 Russia, formerly Plesetsk, Soviet Union 9 Iran Government Safir- 1A Omid 2 February, 2009 Semnan, Iran 10 North Korea Government Unha-3 Kwangmyǒngsǒng- 3 Unit 2 12 December 2012 Sohae, North Korea 11 South Korea Government Naro-1 STSat-2c 30 January 2013 Goheung, South Korea

(Source: wikipedia.org)

By New Geosynchronous Satellites

Based on a report, Space Activities in 2023, by Jonathan McDowell, the following chart explains the geostationary satellites launched in the mentioned year, ordered by longitude.

Name Piece Operator Mission Location Arcturus 2023-060B Astranis Communications 163.00W Galaxy 37 2023-112A Horizons/Intelsat SA (US) Communications 127.02W Jupiter 3 2023-108A Echostar/HNS/Echostar Communications 95.19W Galaxy 35 2022-170A Intelsat SA (US) Communications 93.13W Intelsat IS-40e 2023-052A Intelsat SA (US) Communications 91.03W Galaxy 36 2022-170B Intelsat SA (US) Communications 88.96W Viasat-3 Americas 2023-060A ViaSat Communications 88.88W Amazonas Nexus 2023-017A Hispamar/Hispasat Communications 60.99W Meteosat 12 2022-170C EUMETSAT Weather 3.54W Heinrich-Hertz-Satellit 2023-093A DLR Communications 0.50E Luch-5Kh No. 3 2023-031A FSB Com/Sigint 2.66E EUTELSAT 10B 2022-157A EutelsatSA Communications 9.98E CBAS 2 2023-008A USSF SSC Communications 24.36E Badr 8 2023-075A Arabsat Communications 25.96E Ludi Tance 4A 2023-120A CNSA Radar Imaging 89.60E Zhongxing 6E 2023-172A China Satcom Communications 115.53E Yaogan 41 2023-197A PLA GAD/CAST Imaging 123.26E Zhongxing 26 2023-023A China Satcom Communications 125.13E NVS-01 2023-076A ISRO Navigation 129.36E Satria 2023-086A SNT Communications 145.93E Gao Fen 13-02 2023-036A Yaogan Zongti Imaging 146.66E Beidou DW 56 2023-066A CNSA Navigation 160.07E G-Space 1 2023-060C Gravity Space Communications 165.49E Elektro-L No. 4 2023-016A Rosgidromet/Lavochkin Weather 165.81E Tongxin Jishu Shiyan 10 2023-169A PLA SSF Early Warn 173.26E USA 340 2022-144E USSF SSC/Millenium ES Technology Drift orbit LINUSS1 2022-144G LMSS Denver Technology Drift orbit LINUSS2 2022-144H LMSS Denver Technology Drift orbit Shi Jian 23 2023-002A PLA SSF Communications Drift orbit LDPE 3A 2023-008B AFRL/RV Technology Drift orbit Chandrayaan-3 2023-098A ISRO Planetary Departed GEO region Aditya-L1 2023-132A ISRO Astronomy Departed GEO region Syracuse 4B 2023-093B DGA Communications Orbit raising Apstar 6E 2023-005A APT Shenzhen Communications Orbit raising

(Source: planet4589.org)

Satellites: Orbiting Marvels and Their Impact

Satellites are like human-made moons, orbiting Earth or other celestial bodies. They come in two main flavors: natural and artificial.

Natural satellites: These are celestial bodies like our Moon, which circles Earth, or the moons of Jupiter and Saturn.

These are celestial bodies like our Moon, which circles Earth, or the moons of Jupiter and Saturn. Artificial satellites: These are machines launched by humans that orbit Earth or other planets. There are thousands of them whizzing around in space!

Let’s focus on these amazing human creations.

Launching into the Great Beyond

Getting a satellite to space is no easy feat. It’s like throwing a really heavy ball incredibly hard and making it go around Earth without falling back down. Here’s a simplified launch process:

Building the Satellite: Satellites come in all shapes and sizes, depending on their purpose. They are meticulously crafted with special materials to withstand the harsh environment of space. Sensitive instruments and powerful antennas are packed inside.

Satellites come in all shapes and sizes, depending on their purpose. They are meticulously crafted with special materials to withstand the harsh environment of space. Sensitive instruments and powerful antennas are packed inside. Packing for the Ride: The satellite is carefully secured inside a rocket, which acts as a powerful taxi to space. The rocket is fueled with a special propellant that ignites with tremendous force, propelling the entire package skyward.

The satellite is carefully secured inside a rocket, which acts as a powerful taxi to space. The rocket is fueled with a special propellant that ignites with tremendous force, propelling the entire package skyward. Liftoff! The launch is a thrilling sight. The massive rocket ignites, and with a fiery roar, it blasts off the launchpad. It sheds stages as it climbs higher, leaving behind used fuel tanks.

Reaching Orbit: Once the rocket reaches a specific altitude and speed, it releases the satellite. The satellite continues moving at a very high velocity, causing it to fall around Earth instead of crashing back down. This path is called an orbit.

A Galaxy of Satellite Types

There are many types of satellites, each with a specialized function:

Communication Satellites: These act as giant relay stations in space, bouncing radio signals around the globe. They enable phone calls, internet access, and TV broadcasts to reach even remote locations.

These act as giant relay stations in space, bouncing radio signals around the globe. They enable phone calls, internet access, and TV broadcasts to reach even remote locations. Navigation Satellites: These are the brains behind Global Positioning Systems (GPS). They constantly transmit signals that GPS devices on Earth use to pinpoint your location on a map.

These are the brains behind Global Positioning Systems (GPS). They constantly transmit signals that GPS devices on Earth use to pinpoint your location on a map. Earth Observation Satellites: These satellites monitor our planet. They take pictures of its surface, monitor weather patterns, track environmental changes, and help us understand it better.

These satellites monitor our planet. They take pictures of its surface, monitor weather patterns, track environmental changes, and help us understand it better. Scientific Research Satellites: These satellites venture beyond Earth, studying the Sun, other planets, stars, and galaxies. They help us unravel the mysteries of the universe.

These satellites venture beyond Earth, studying the Sun, other planets, stars, and galaxies. They help us unravel the mysteries of the universe. Weather Satellites: These satellites continuously monitor weather systems, capturing cloud formations, precipitation patterns, and atmospheric conditions. This information is crucial for weather forecasting and predicting severe weather events.

These satellites continuously monitor weather systems, capturing cloud formations, precipitation patterns, and atmospheric conditions. This information is crucial for weather forecasting and predicting severe weather events. Military Satellites: These classified satellites are used for reconnaissance (spying on other countries), early warning of missile launches, and secure military communication.

The Booming Satellite Business

The satellite industry is a multi-billion dollar business and is expected to continue growing in the coming years. Here’s a glimpse into the market’s potential:

Market Size: According to market research firms, the global satellite market was valued at over $120 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach over $180 billion by 2030. This shows a significant growth of over 50% in just seven years!

According to market research firms, the global satellite market was valued at over $120 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach over $180 billion by 2030. This shows a significant growth of over 50% in just seven years! Growth Drivers: The increasing demand for high-speed internet, advancements in satellite technology, rising investments in space exploration, and the growing need for Earth observation data are all driving the satellite market.

The increasing demand for high-speed internet, advancements in satellite technology, rising investments in space exploration, and the growing need for Earth observation data are all driving the satellite market. New Applications: Emerging applications, such as satellite-based internet for remote areas, in-flight Wi-Fi on airplanes, and real-time monitoring of agricultural land, are creating new opportunities in the market.

Challenges to Consider: While the future looks bright, there are challenges to address. Space debris from old satellites and rocket parts poses a threat to operational satellites. Additionally, regulating satellite constellations (large groups of satellites working together) in low Earth orbit to avoid overcrowding is crucial.

In conclusion, satellites are marvels of engineering that have revolutionized communication, navigation, and our understanding of Earth and space. As technology advances and new applications emerge, the satellite market is poised for continued growth, shaping the future of how we connect, explore, and manage our planet.

The Future of Satellites

The year 2024 is just the beginning of an exciting era for satellites. Here’s a look at some potential future trends:

Mega Constellations: Companies like SpaceX with Starlink and OneWeb are launching massive constellations of small satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) to provide global internet coverage, especially in underserved areas. This trend is expected to continue, with potential benefits like faster internet speeds and lower latency (delay) for everyone.

Companies like SpaceX with Starlink and OneWeb are launching massive constellations of small satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) to provide global internet coverage, especially in underserved areas. This trend is expected to continue, with potential benefits like faster internet speeds and lower latency (delay) for everyone. Satellite-Based 5G: Integrating 5G technology with satellite networks is a promising development. This could revolutionize mobile communication, allowing smartphones to connect to the internet directly through satellites, bypassing traditional cellular towers. Imagine making a video call from the peak of Mount Everest!

Integrating 5G technology with satellite networks is a promising development. This could revolutionize mobile communication, allowing smartphones to connect to the internet directly through satellites, bypassing traditional cellular towers. Imagine making a video call from the peak of Mount Everest! Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Space: AI is poised to play a bigger role in satellite operations. AI-powered systems can analyze vast amounts of data collected by satellites, helping with tasks like anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, and optimizing resource allocation.

AI is poised to play a bigger role in satellite operations. AI-powered systems can analyze vast amounts of data collected by satellites, helping with tasks like anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, and optimizing resource allocation. Space Tourism and In-Space Manufacturing: The rise of space tourism ventures may lead to the development of specialized satellites catering to space hotels or providing communication and navigation services for space travelers. Additionally, in-space manufacturing using 3D printing technology within satellites could become a reality, allowing for the creation of structures and materials in space itself.

The rise of space tourism ventures may lead to the development of specialized satellites catering to space hotels or providing communication and navigation services for space travelers. Additionally, in-space manufacturing using 3D printing technology within satellites could become a reality, allowing for the creation of structures and materials in space itself. Focus on Sustainability: As the number of satellites increases, space debris becomes a growing concern. Developing sustainable practices like deorbiting defunct satellites or designing them to self-destruct after their lifespan will be crucial. Additionally, utilizing reusable launch vehicles and cleaner propellants will minimize the environmental impact of the satellite industry.

The Ethical Considerations: The increasing presence of satellites in space raises ethical questions. Issues like militarization of space, weaponization of satellites, and potential conflicts over orbital slots need to be addressed through international cooperation and regulations.

Conclusion

The future of satellites is brimming with possibilities. As seen in these Satellite Launch Statistics, from revolutionizing communication networks to aiding scientific discovery and exploration, satellites will continue to play a transformative role in our lives. As we venture further into space, responsible development, and international collaboration will be key to ensuring a sustainable and peaceful future for space exploration and the benefits it brings to humanity.

Shared On:



FAQ . Which country has the most satellites in space? According to Satellite Launch Statistics 2024, the United States of America has the most satellites orbiting in space What is the cost of launching a satellite in space? According to HowStuffWorks, it requires around $10 million to $400 million to launch satellites in space. However, the amount depends on the vehicle type. What type of satellite has the highest share in orbit? Satellites that provide communications all over the world have a major share in orbit with 63%.

Ketaki Joshi Ketaki Joshi is a professional medical writer with extensive experience in scientific research on illness, health, and healthcare. Her work includes creating feature articles for newsletters and websites, as well as research news stories for doctors and researchers. With a lifelong passion for reading, Ketaki transitioned from a career at a French multinational company to pursue writing professionally. Her dedication to the craft has culminated in the recent release of her first Amazon-published short story, "The Envelope That Changed Our Lives."

More Posts By Ketaki Joshi