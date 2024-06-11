Satellite Launch Statistics By Number of Objects Launched by Year, New Geosynchronous Satellites
Updated · Jun 11, 2024
Editor
WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE
- Introduction
- General Satellite Launch Statistics
- Top 10 Countries with the Highest Number of Satellites
- By Number of Objects Launched by Year
- Top 10 Companies with the Most Satellites Orbiting Earth
- By Breakdown of Satellites by Purpose
- Satellite Launch Statistics by Country
- Number of Satellites Cataloged, Decayed, and On-Orbit
- By First Orbital Launches By Country
- By New Geosynchronous Satellites
- Satellites: Orbiting Marvels and Their Impact
- The Future of Satellites
- Conclusion
Introduction
Satellite Launch Statistics: Satellites are the major objects in space that fulfill the many purposes we need. For example, such satellites are made for the following reasons: technology development, understanding earth science, earth observation, communications, space science, space observations, navigation, etc. Without these, we would not be able to call ourselves technologically advanced. These satellites are placed in rockets and then launched into space; some orbit in higher orbits, while others are in low or medium earth orbits. Many satellites are meant for geostationary orbit. The current data related to such objects is mentioned in these Satellite Launch Statistics.
General Satellite Launch Statistics
- As of 2024, there are a total of 8,135 active satellites in low earth orbit (LEO).
- In addition, 200 satellites are moving in medium earth orbit (MEO).
- Furthermore, Orbit.ing-now.com lists 19 in HEO/ Graveyard, 552 in geostationary orbits, 5 in orbital decay, and 11 satellites of reentry.
- According to Satellite Launch Statistics 2023, a total of 615 satellites were launched into space.
- The United States of America has made most of the satellite launches compared to other countries.
Top 10 Countries with the Highest Number of Satellites
According to Pixalytics, the following are the top 10 countries with the most satellites in space based on recent Satellite Launch Statistics.
|Country
|Total Satellites
|United States
|4,511
|China
|586
|United Kingdom
|561
|Russia
|177
|India
|62
|Canada
|56
|Germany
|48
|Luxembourg
|45
|Argentina
|38
|Israel
|27
(Source: pixalytics.com)
By Number of Objects Launched by Year
|Year
|Object launched
|1957
|2
|1958
|8
|1959
|14
|1960
|20
|1961
|38
|1962
|77
|1964
|107
|1965
|163
|1966
|145
|1967
|159
|1968
|140
|1969
|138
|1970
|130
|1971
|156
|1972
|133
|1973
|1990
|1991
|135
|1992
|130
|1993
|108
|1994
|123
|1995
|105
|1996
|100
|1997
|152
|1998
|157
|1999
|129
|2000
|121
|2001
|86
|2002
|96
|2003
|88
|2004
|74
|2005
|72
|2006
|95
|2007
|111
|2008
|109
|2009
|125
|2010
|120
|2011
|129
|2012
|134
|2013
|210
|2014
|241
|2015
|222
|2016
|221
|2017
|456
|2018
|453
|2019
|586
|2020
|1274
|2021
|1910
|2022
|2474
|2023
|1354
(Source: pixalytics.com)
According to Satellite Launch Statistics, more than 15,000 objects have been launched into space over the last 66 years. The year-on-year progress has significantly increased, and since lockdown, the number of such launches has reached over 1,000.
Top 10 Companies with the Most Satellites Orbiting Earth
DeweSoft listed the top 10 Companies with the most Satellites Orbiting Earth in 2023
|Companies
|Number of Satellites
|National Reconnaissance Office (NRO)
|63
|Iridium Communications Inc
|74
|The US. Air Force
|87
|Swarm Technologies
|120
|Spire Global Inc
|121
|Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
|125
|Chinese Ministry of National Defense
|129
|Planet Labs Inc
|188
|OneWeb Satellites
|288
|SpaceX
|1,655
(Source: dewesoft.com)
By Breakdown of Satellites by Purpose
A similar report by Dewesoft explains the share of satellites orbiting in space by their missions based on Satellite Launch Statistics 2023.
|Purpose
|Share of Satellites
|Space Science
|2.3%
|Space observation
|0.22%
|Earth Science
|0.44%
|Technology Demonstration
|0.77%
|Navigation/ global positioning
|3.6%
|Technology development
|7.8%
|Earth Observation
|22.1%
|Communications
|63%
(Source: dewesoft.com)
Satellite Launch Statistics by Country
|Country
|Launch Date
|Satellite Name
|Soviet Union
|4 October 1957
|Sputnik 1
|United States
|1 February 1958
|Explorer 1
|United Kingdom
|26 April 1962
|Ariel 1
|Canada
|29 September 1962
|Alouette 1
|Italy
|15 December 1964
|San Marco 1
|France
|26 November 1965
|Astérix
|Australia
|29 November 1967
|WRESAT
|10 European Countries (Denmark, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, France)
|17 May 1968
|ESRO 2B
|West Germany
|8 November 1969
|Azur
|Japan
|11 February 1970
|Ohsumi
|People’s Republic of China
|24 April 1970
|Dongfanghong I
|Netherlands
|30 August 1974
|ANS
|Spain
|15 November 1974
|Intasat
|India
|19 April 1975
|Aryabhata
|Indonesia
|8 July 1976
|Palapa A1
|Czechoslovakia
|24 October 1978
|Magion 1
|Bulgaria
|7 August 1981
|Bulgaria 1300
|Saudi Arabia
|8 February 1985
|Arabsat- 1A
|Brazil
|8 February 1985
|Brasilsat A1
|Mexico
|17 June 1985
|Morelos 1
|Sweden
|22 February 1986
|Viking
|Israel
|19 September 1988
|Ofek-1
|Luxembourg
|11 December 1988
|Astra 1A
|Argentina
|22 January 1990
|Lusat
|Hong Kong
|7 April 1990
|AsiaSat 1
|Pakistan
|16 July 1990
|Badr-1
|Russia
|21 January 1992
|Kosmos 2175
|South Korea
|10 August 1992
|Kitsat- 1
|Portugal
|26 September 1993
|PoSAT-1
|Thailand
|18 December 1993
|Thaicom-1
|Turkey
|10 August 1994
|Turksat 1B
|Czech Republic
|2 August 1995
|Magion 4
|Ukraine
|31 August 1995
|Sich-1
|Chile
|31 August 1995
|FASat-Alfa
|Malaysia
|13 January 1996
|MEASAT-1
|Norway
|20 May 1997
|Thor 2
|Philippines
|20 March 1987
|Mabuhay (Agila 1)
|Philippines
|19 August 1997
|Mabuhay (Agila 2)
|Egypt
|28 April 1998
|Nilesat 101
|Singapore / Taiwan
|25 August 1998
|ST-1
|Taiwan
|27 January 1999
|Formosat-1
|South Africa
|23 February 1999
|SUNSAT
|Denmark
|23 February 1999
|Ørsted
|Georgia
|17 July 1999
|Reflektor
|United Arab Emirates
|21 October 2000
|Thuraya 1
|Belgium
|22 October 2001
|PROBA-1
|Morocco
|10 December 2001
|Maroc- Tubsat
|Tonga
|21 February 1981
|Esiafi 1 (previously Comstar D4)
|Algeria
|28 November 2002
|AISAT-1
|Greece
|13 May 2003
|Hellas-Sat 2
|Nigeria
|27 September 2003
|NigeriaSat-1
|Iran
|27 October 2005
|Sina- 1
|Kazakhstan
|17 June 2006
|KazSat-1
|Colombia
|17 April 2007
|Libertad-1
|Mauritius
|21 December 2007
|Rascom-QAF 1
|Vietnam
|18 April 2008
|Vinasat-1
|Venezuela
|29 October 2008
|Venesat-1
|Afghanistan
|20 December 2008
|Eutelsat 48D / Afghansat 1
|Switzerland
|23 September 2009
|SwissCube-1
|Singapore
|20 April 2011
|X-Sat
|Isle of Man
|19 October 2011
|ViaSat-1
|Hungary
|13 February 2012
|MaSat-1
|Poland
|13 February 2012
|PW-Sat
|Romania
|13 February 2012
|Goliat
|Belarus
|22 July 2012
|BelKA-2
|North Korea
|12 December 2012
|Kwangmyŏngsŏng-3 Unit 2
|Azerbaijan
|7 February 2013
|Azerspace-1/Africasat-1a
|Austria
|25 February 2013
|TUGSAT-1/UniBRITE
|Bermuda
|14 July 2000
|Bermudasat 1 (previously EchoStar VI)
|Ecuador
|26 April 2013
|NEE-01 Pegaso
|Estonia
|7 May 2013
|ESTCube-1
|Jersey
|25 June 2013
|O3b-1/O3b-2/O3b-3/O3b-4
|France / Qatar
|29 August 2013
|Eutelsat 25B/ Es”hail 1
|Qatar
|29 August 2013
|Es” hail 1
|Peru
|21 November 2013
|PUCK-Sat 1 / Pocket- PUCK
|Bolivia
|20 December 2013
|Túpac Katari 1
|Lithuania
|9 January 2014
|LitSat-1 / Lituanica SAT-1
|Iraq
|19 June 2014
|Tigrisat
|Uruguay
|19 June 2014
|ANTELSAT
|Turkmenistan
|27 April 2015
|TurkmenAlem52E/MonacoSAT
|Laos
|20 November 2015
|Laosat-1
|Finland
|18 April 2017
|Aalto-2
|Bangladesh
|3 June 2017
|BRAC ONNESHA
|Ghana
|3 June 2017
|GhanaSat-1
|Mongolia
|3 June 2017
|Mazaalai (Satellite)
|Latvia
|23 June 2017
|Venta 1
|Slovakia
|23 June 2017
|skCUBE
|Angola
|26 December 2017
|AngoSat 1
|New Zealand
|21 January 2018
|Humanity Star
|Costa Rica
|2 April 2018
|Proyecto Irazú
|Kenya
|2 April 2018
|1KUNS-PF
|Bhutan
|29 June 2018
|Bhutan 1
|Jordan
|3 December 2018
|JY1-SAT
|Nepal
|17 April 2019
|NepaliSat-1
|Sri Lanka
|17 April 2019
|Raavana 1
|Rwanda
|24 September 2019
|RWASAT-1
|Sudan
|3 November 2019
|Sudan Remote Sensing Satellite 1 (SRSS-1)
|Ethiopia
|20 December 2019
|Ethiopia Remote Sensing Satellite 1 (ETRSS-1)
|Guatemala
|7 March 2020
|Quetzal-1
|Slovenia
|3 September 2020
|TRISAT
|Slovenia
|3 September 2020
|NEMO-HD
|Monaco
|3 September 2020
|OMS-1 Cicero
|Paraguay
|20 February 2021
|GuaraniSat-1
|Myanmar
|20 February 2021
|Lawkanat- 1
|Tunisia
|22 March 2021
|Challenge- 1
|Kuwait
|30 June 2021
|QMR-KWT
|Bahrain / United Arab Emirates
|21 December 2021
|Light-1
|Armenia / Spain
|25 May 2022
|ARMSAT_1
|Moldova
|15 July 2022
|TUMnanoSAT
|Uganda
|7 November 2022
|PearlAfricaSat-1
|Zimbabwe
|7 November 2022
|ZIMSAT-1
|Albania
|3 January 2023
|Albania – 1 & Albania – 2
|Vatican City / Italy
|12 June 2023
|SpeiSat
|Oman
|11 November 2023
|AMAN-1
|Djibouti
|11 November 2023
|Djibouti-1A
|Armenia
|1 December 2023
|Hayasat-1
|Ireland
|1 December 2023
|EIRSAT-1
(Source: wikipedia.org)
Number of Satellites Cataloged, Decayed, and On-Orbit
(Reference: statista.com)
According to Statista Research 2023, around 26,700 satellites orbited Earth at the beginning of the previous year, a 6.8% increase compared to 2022. Overall, segments such as cataloged, decayed, and on-orbit have shown a significant increase in the number of satellites concerning Satellite Launch Statistics.
By First Orbital Launches By Country
|Order
|Country
|Government
|Rocket
|Satellite
|Date
|Launch Site
|1
|Soviet Union
|Government
|Sputnik PS
|Sputnik 1
|4 October 1957
|Kazakhstan, formerly Baikonur, Soviet Union
|2
|United States
|Government
|Juno I
|Explorer 1
|Cape Canaveral, USA
|1 February 1958
|3
|France
|Government
|Diamant A
|Astérix
|Hamaguir, Algeria
|26 November 1965
|4
|Japan
|Government
|Lambda-4S
|Ohsumi
|11 February, 1970
|Uchinoura, Japan
|5
|China
|Government
|Long March 1
|Dong Fang Hong 1
|24 April, 1970
|Jiuquan, China
|6
|United Kingdom
|Government
|Black Arrow
|Prospero
|28 October 1971
|Woomera, Australia
|–
|European Space Agency
|Government
|Ariane 1
|CAT-1 (Obélix)
|24 December 1979
|Kourou, French Guiana
|7
|India
|Government
|SLV
|Rohini 1 (RS1)
|18 July 1980
|Sriharikota, India
|8
|Israel
|Government
|Shavit
|Ofeq 1
|19 September 1988
|Palmachim, Israel
|–
|Ukraine
|Government
|Tsyklon- 3
|Strela-3 (x6, Russian)
|28 September 1991
|Russia, formerly Plesetsk, Soviet Union
|9
|Iran
|Government
|Safir- 1A
|Omid
|2 February, 2009
|Semnan, Iran
|10
|North Korea
|Government
|Unha-3
|Kwangmyǒngsǒng- 3 Unit 2
|12 December 2012
|Sohae, North Korea
|11
|South Korea
|Government
|Naro-1
|STSat-2c
|30 January 2013
|Goheung, South Korea
(Source: wikipedia.org)
By New Geosynchronous Satellites
Based on a report, Space Activities in 2023, by Jonathan McDowell, the following chart explains the geostationary satellites launched in the mentioned year, ordered by longitude.
|Name
|Piece
|Operator
|Mission
|Location
|Arcturus
|2023-060B
|Astranis
|Communications
|163.00W
|Galaxy 37
|2023-112A
|Horizons/Intelsat SA (US)
|Communications
|127.02W
|Jupiter 3
|2023-108A
|Echostar/HNS/Echostar
|Communications
|95.19W
|Galaxy 35
|2022-170A
|Intelsat SA (US)
|Communications
|93.13W
|Intelsat IS-40e
|2023-052A
|Intelsat SA (US)
|Communications
|91.03W
|Galaxy 36
|2022-170B
|Intelsat SA (US)
|Communications
|88.96W
|Viasat-3 Americas
|2023-060A
|ViaSat
|Communications
|88.88W
|Amazonas Nexus
|2023-017A
|Hispamar/Hispasat
|Communications
|60.99W
|Meteosat 12
|2022-170C
|EUMETSAT
|Weather
|3.54W
|Heinrich-Hertz-Satellit
|2023-093A
|DLR
|Communications
|0.50E
|Luch-5Kh No. 3
|2023-031A
|FSB
|Com/Sigint
|2.66E
|EUTELSAT 10B
|2022-157A
|EutelsatSA
|Communications
|9.98E
|CBAS 2
|2023-008A
|USSF SSC
|Communications
|24.36E
|Badr 8
|2023-075A
|Arabsat
|Communications
|25.96E
|Ludi Tance 4A
|2023-120A
|CNSA
|Radar Imaging
|89.60E
|Zhongxing 6E
|2023-172A
|China Satcom
|Communications
|115.53E
|Yaogan 41
|2023-197A
|PLA GAD/CAST
|Imaging
|123.26E
|Zhongxing 26
|2023-023A
|China Satcom
|Communications
|125.13E
|NVS-01
|2023-076A
|ISRO
|Navigation
|129.36E
|Satria
|2023-086A
|SNT
|Communications
|145.93E
|Gao Fen 13-02
|2023-036A
|Yaogan Zongti
|Imaging
|146.66E
|Beidou DW 56
|2023-066A
|CNSA
|Navigation
|160.07E
|G-Space 1
|2023-060C
|Gravity Space
|Communications
|165.49E
|Elektro-L No. 4
|2023-016A
|Rosgidromet/Lavochkin
|Weather
|165.81E
|Tongxin Jishu Shiyan 10
|2023-169A
|PLA SSF
|Early Warn
|173.26E
|USA 340
|2022-144E
|USSF SSC/Millenium ES
|Technology
|Drift orbit
|LINUSS1
|2022-144G
|LMSS Denver
|Technology
|Drift orbit
|LINUSS2
|2022-144H
|LMSS Denver
|Technology
|Drift orbit
|Shi Jian 23
|2023-002A
|PLA SSF
|Communications
|Drift orbit
|LDPE 3A
|2023-008B
|AFRL/RV
|Technology
|Drift orbit
|Chandrayaan-3
|2023-098A
|ISRO
|Planetary
|Departed GEO region
|Aditya-L1
|2023-132A
|ISRO
|Astronomy
|Departed GEO region
|Syracuse 4B
|2023-093B
|DGA
|Communications
|Orbit raising
|Apstar 6E
|2023-005A
|APT Shenzhen
|Communications
|Orbit raising
(Source: planet4589.org)
Satellites: Orbiting Marvels and Their Impact
Satellites are like human-made moons, orbiting Earth or other celestial bodies. They come in two main flavors: natural and artificial.
- Natural satellites: These are celestial bodies like our Moon, which circles Earth, or the moons of Jupiter and Saturn.
- Artificial satellites: These are machines launched by humans that orbit Earth or other planets. There are thousands of them whizzing around in space!
Let’s focus on these amazing human creations.
Launching into the Great Beyond
Getting a satellite to space is no easy feat. It’s like throwing a really heavy ball incredibly hard and making it go around Earth without falling back down. Here’s a simplified launch process:
- Building the Satellite: Satellites come in all shapes and sizes, depending on their purpose. They are meticulously crafted with special materials to withstand the harsh environment of space. Sensitive instruments and powerful antennas are packed inside.
- Packing for the Ride: The satellite is carefully secured inside a rocket, which acts as a powerful taxi to space. The rocket is fueled with a special propellant that ignites with tremendous force, propelling the entire package skyward.
- Liftoff! The launch is a thrilling sight. The massive rocket ignites, and with a fiery roar, it blasts off the launchpad. It sheds stages as it climbs higher, leaving behind used fuel tanks.
- Reaching Orbit: Once the rocket reaches a specific altitude and speed, it releases the satellite. The satellite continues moving at a very high velocity, causing it to fall around Earth instead of crashing back down. This path is called an orbit.
A Galaxy of Satellite Types
There are many types of satellites, each with a specialized function:
- Communication Satellites: These act as giant relay stations in space, bouncing radio signals around the globe. They enable phone calls, internet access, and TV broadcasts to reach even remote locations.
- Navigation Satellites: These are the brains behind Global Positioning Systems (GPS). They constantly transmit signals that GPS devices on Earth use to pinpoint your location on a map.
- Earth Observation Satellites: These satellites monitor our planet. They take pictures of its surface, monitor weather patterns, track environmental changes, and help us understand it better.
- Scientific Research Satellites: These satellites venture beyond Earth, studying the Sun, other planets, stars, and galaxies. They help us unravel the mysteries of the universe.
- Weather Satellites: These satellites continuously monitor weather systems, capturing cloud formations, precipitation patterns, and atmospheric conditions. This information is crucial for weather forecasting and predicting severe weather events.
- Military Satellites: These classified satellites are used for reconnaissance (spying on other countries), early warning of missile launches, and secure military communication.
The Booming Satellite Business
The satellite industry is a multi-billion dollar business and is expected to continue growing in the coming years. Here’s a glimpse into the market’s potential:
- Market Size: According to market research firms, the global satellite market was valued at over $120 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach over $180 billion by 2030. This shows a significant growth of over 50% in just seven years!
- Growth Drivers: The increasing demand for high-speed internet, advancements in satellite technology, rising investments in space exploration, and the growing need for Earth observation data are all driving the satellite market.
- New Applications: Emerging applications, such as satellite-based internet for remote areas, in-flight Wi-Fi on airplanes, and real-time monitoring of agricultural land, are creating new opportunities in the market.
Challenges to Consider: While the future looks bright, there are challenges to address. Space debris from old satellites and rocket parts poses a threat to operational satellites. Additionally, regulating satellite constellations (large groups of satellites working together) in low Earth orbit to avoid overcrowding is crucial.
In conclusion, satellites are marvels of engineering that have revolutionized communication, navigation, and our understanding of Earth and space. As technology advances and new applications emerge, the satellite market is poised for continued growth, shaping the future of how we connect, explore, and manage our planet.
The Future of Satellites
The year 2024 is just the beginning of an exciting era for satellites. Here’s a look at some potential future trends:
- Mega Constellations: Companies like SpaceX with Starlink and OneWeb are launching massive constellations of small satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) to provide global internet coverage, especially in underserved areas. This trend is expected to continue, with potential benefits like faster internet speeds and lower latency (delay) for everyone.
- Satellite-Based 5G: Integrating 5G technology with satellite networks is a promising development. This could revolutionize mobile communication, allowing smartphones to connect to the internet directly through satellites, bypassing traditional cellular towers. Imagine making a video call from the peak of Mount Everest!
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Space: AI is poised to play a bigger role in satellite operations. AI-powered systems can analyze vast amounts of data collected by satellites, helping with tasks like anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, and optimizing resource allocation.
- Space Tourism and In-Space Manufacturing: The rise of space tourism ventures may lead to the development of specialized satellites catering to space hotels or providing communication and navigation services for space travelers. Additionally, in-space manufacturing using 3D printing technology within satellites could become a reality, allowing for the creation of structures and materials in space itself.
- Focus on Sustainability: As the number of satellites increases, space debris becomes a growing concern. Developing sustainable practices like deorbiting defunct satellites or designing them to self-destruct after their lifespan will be crucial. Additionally, utilizing reusable launch vehicles and cleaner propellants will minimize the environmental impact of the satellite industry.
The Ethical Considerations: The increasing presence of satellites in space raises ethical questions. Issues like militarization of space, weaponization of satellites, and potential conflicts over orbital slots need to be addressed through international cooperation and regulations.
Conclusion
The future of satellites is brimming with possibilities. As seen in these Satellite Launch Statistics, from revolutionizing communication networks to aiding scientific discovery and exploration, satellites will continue to play a transformative role in our lives. As we venture further into space, responsible development, and international collaboration will be key to ensuring a sustainable and peaceful future for space exploration and the benefits it brings to humanity.
