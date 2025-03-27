Chicken Nutrition Facts, Calories And Health Benefits

Introduction

Chicken Nutrition Facts: ​Chicken is a widely consumed source of lean protein, offering significant nutritional benefits. A 100-gram serving of skinless, cooked chicken breast provides approximately 165 calories, 31 grams of protein, and 3.6 grams of fat.

In comparison, the same serving size of skinless, cooked chicken thigh contains about 179 calories, 24.8 grams of protein, and 8.2 grams of fat. The protein content in chicken supports muscle maintenance and overall health. Additionally, chicken is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B6, phosphorus, and niacin, contributing to various bodily functions.

It’s important to note that cooking methods and the presence of skin can influence the nutritional profile; for instance, consuming chicken with skin increases both calorie and fat intake. Overall, incorporating chicken into a balanced diet can provide valuable nutrients while supporting health and wellness goals.

Chicken as Food

Chicken is the most consumed poultry food in the world. It has thousands of recipes which are packed with protein and nutrients. Chicken is, most of the time, more healthy than red meat because it is low in calories, cholesterol, and saturated fats. People who are into fitness regularly consume chicken to gain the expected body results. Research by USDA observed that Americans eat around 98.3 pounds of chicken per person every year. Although the calories in chicken are low compared to other meat products, it is still a high-heat food. Therefore, overconsumption can lead to increased body heat and other related problems.

Chicken Nutrition Facts

One rotisserie chicken thigh (70g), with the skin removed, contains 135 calories .

. It provides 16.9g of protein , contributing significantly to daily protein intake.

, contributing significantly to daily protein intake. The fat content is 7.5g , which includes 1.95g of saturated fat , 3.3g of monounsaturated fat , and 1.1g of polyunsaturated fat .

, which includes , , and . Sodium content is 234mg per serving.

per serving. Carbohydrates, fiber, and sugars are all at 0g , indicating no contribution to daily carbohydrate intake.

, indicating no contribution to daily carbohydrate intake. It delivers 16.2mcg of selenium , which equals 29% of the daily value (DV) .

, which equals . The niacin content is 3.8mg , contributing 24% of the DV .

, contributing . It also contains 151mg of phosphorus, which provides 12% of the DV.

Health Benefits of Chicken

Eating chicken regularly manages heart health

Minimises premenstrual syndrome

Naturally enhances testosterone levels and sperm production

Enhances immunity

Reduces stress and elevates mood

Improves bone health

Build strong muscles

Chicken is packed with nutrients and vitamins necessary for overall body health and growth.

Nutritional Value and Calories in Chicken

Chicken variations with skin Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 Cup, breast 10.42 – 39.89 263 1 large breast 17.14 – 65.60 433 1 medium breast 15.13 – 57.92 382 1 small breast 12.97 – 49.64 328 1 thin slice, breast 0.54 – 2.07 14 1 medium slice, breast 1.08 – 4.14 27 1 thick slice, breast 1.62 – 6.21 41 4 Oz, breast 8.75 – 33.51 221 Grilled chicken,1 cup 18.21 – 36.55 320 Grilled chicken, 1 large piece 13.22 – 26.53 232 Grilled chicken, 1 medium piece 8.36 16.79 147 Grilled chicken, 1 small piece 4.59 – 9.20 81 Grilled chicken, 4 oz with bone 10.25 – 20.58 180 Grilled chicken, 4 oz boneless 15.29 – 30.70 269 Grilled chicken, 1 thick slice 2.83 – 5.69 50 Grilled chicken, 1 medium slice 1.89 – 3.79 33 Grilled chicken, 1 thin slice 0.94 – 1.90 17 Roasted chicken, 1 cup 18.21 – 36.54 320 Roasted chicken, 1 medium thigh 9.52 – 15.41 152 Roasted chicken, 1 medium leg 15.22 – 29.34 262 Roasted chicken, 4 oz 15.30 – 30.70 269 Roasted chicken, 1 medium drumstick 5.75 – 13.94 111 Roasted chicken, 1 medium slice 1.89 – 3.79 33 Roasted chicken, 1 medium wing 6.56 – 9.06 98 Roasted chicken, 1 medium breast 15.13 – 57.92 382 Chicken Thighs, 1 cup 20.74 – 33.55 331 Chicken Thighs, 4 oz boneless 17.42 – 28.18 278 Chicken Thighs, 4 oz with bone 13.52 – 21.87 216 Chicken Thighs, 1 large thigh 12.90 – 20.87 206 Chicken Thighs, 1 small thigh 8.45 – 13.67 135 Chicken Thighs,1 medium thigh 9.52 – 15.41 152 Chicken wings, 4 oz 11.58 – 15.98 173 Chicken wings, 1 drumette 3.67 – 5.06 55 Chicken wings, 1 large 8.30 – 11.46 124 Chicken wings, 1 medium 6.18 – 8.52 92 Chicken wings, , 1 small 5.40 – 7.46 81 Fried Chicken, 1 breast 17.84 – 62.07 423 Fried Chicken, 1 cup 20.72 – 38.64 351 Fried Chicken, 1 thigh 9.60 – 16.81 158 Fried Chicken, 4 oz 17.41 – 32.45 295 Fried Chicken, 1 drumstick 6.79 – 13.60 119 Fried Chicken, 1 wing 7.24 – 8.64 102 Fried Chicken, 1 leg 16.55 – 30.59 280

Chicken variations without skin Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Chicken breast ,4 oz 3.97 – 34.45 184 Chicken breast,1 cup 4.78 – 41.53 221 1 large breast 6.94 – 60.29 321 1 medium breast 6.09 – 52.91 282 1 small breast 5.31 – 46.14 246 1 thin slice, breast 0.25 – 2.15 11 1 medium slice, breast 0.50 – 4.31 23 1 thick slice, breast 0.74 – 6.46 34 Raw skinless chicken breast, 1 cup 1.67 – 31.17 148 Raw skinless chicken breast, 1 breast 2.93 – 54.49 260 Raw skinless chicken breast, 4 oz 1.67 – 31.17 148 Grilled chicken, 1 cup 9.92 – 38.73 254 Grilled chicken, 4 oz with bone 4.70 – 18.36 121 Grilled chicken, 4 oz boneless 8.23 – 32.13 211 Grilled chicken, 1 small piece 1.54 – 6.02 40 Grilled chicken, 1 medium piece 3.82 – 14.92 98 Grilled chicken, 1 large piece 6.32 – 24.67 162 Grilled chicken, 1 thin slice 0.51 – 2.01 13 Grilled chicken, 1 thick slice 1.54 – 6.02 26 Grilled chicken, 1 medium slice 1.03 – 4.02 26 Roasted chicken, 4 oz 7.35 – 28.69 188 Roasted chicken, 1 cup 9.92 – 38.73 254 Roasted chicken, 1 medium leg 7.94 – 25.46 180 Roasted chicken, 1 medium thigh 5.61 – 13.37 108 Roasted chicken, 1 medium drumstick 2.47 – 12.34 75 Roasted chicken, 1 medium slice 1.03 – 4.02 26 Roasted chicken, 1 medium wing 1.69 – 6.34 42 Roasted chicken, 1 medium breast 6.09 – 52.91 282 Chicken thigh, 4 oz with bone 8.20 – 19.55 157 Chicken Thighs, 4 oz boneless 10.79 – 25.72 207 Chicken Thighs, 1 large 7.55 – 18.00 145 Chicken Thighs, 1 small 4.96 – 11.83 95 Chicken Thighs, 1 medium 5.61 – 13.37 108 Chicken Thighs, 1 cup 14.57 – 34.72 279 Chicken wings, 4 oz 3.87 – 14.50 96 Chicken wings, 1 drumette 0.97 – 3.63 24 Chicken wings, 1 large 2.10 – 7.85 52 Chicken wings, 1 medium 1.61 – 6.04 40 Chicken wings, , 1 small 1.37 – 5.14 34 Fried Chicken, 1 breast 8.05 – 57.35 316 Fried Chicken, 1 cup 12.37 – 41.47 288 Fried Chicken, 1 thigh 5.46 – 14.66 111 Fried Chicken, 4 oz 10.26 – 34.41 239 Fried Chicken, 1 drumstick 3.33 – 12.19 82 Fried Chicken, 1 wing 1.83 – 6.15 43 Fried Chicken, 1 leg 8.71 – 26.94 193

By Cooking Variations

(Broiled, baked, roasted) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Chicken breast without skin, 4 oz 3.97 – 34.45 184 Chicken breast without skin, 1 small 5.31 – 46.14 246 Chicken breast without skin, 1 medium, 6.09 – 52.91 282 Chicken breast without skin, 1 large 6.94 – 60.29 321 Chicken breast without skin, 1 slice 0.50 – 4.31 23 Chicken breast with skin, 4 oz 8.75 – 33.51 221 Chicken breast with skin, 1 slice 1.08 – 4.14 27 Chicken breast with skin, 1 small 12.97 – 49.64 328 Chicken breast with skin, 1 medium 15.13 – 57.92 382 Chicken breast with skin, 1 large 17.14 – 65.60 433 Roasted chicken thigh with skin, 1 thigh, without bone (with skin) 9.60 – 15.54 153 Broiled / baked chicken thigh, 1 thigh, without bone (with skin) 9.52 – 15.41 152 Broiled / baked chicken thigh, 1 thigh, without bone (without skin) 5.61 – 13.37 108 Roasted chicken thigh with skin, 1 thigh, without bone (without skin) 5.66 – 13.49 109 1 chicken wing, with skin, all variations 6.56 – 9.06 98

Chicken cooking variations (Stewed) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Chicken breast without skin, 4 oz 3.36 – 32.19 168 Chicken breast without skin, 1 large 6.42 – 61.50 321 Chicken breast without skin, 1 small 4.86 – 46.56 243 Chicken breast without skin, medium 5.70 – 54.61 285 Chicken breast with skin, 4 oz 8.35 – 30.80 206 Chicken breast with skin, 1 large 18.40 – 67.90 455 Chicken breast with skin, 1 medium 16.19 – 59.75 400 Chicken breast with skin, 1 small 13.98 – 51.60 346 Stewed Chicken thigh, 1 thigh without bone, without skin 5.38 – 13.75 107 Stewed Chicken thigh, 1 thigh without bone, with skin 10.02 – 15.82 158 Stewed wings, 1 medium (with skin) 6.67 – 9.04 99

Chicken cooking variations

(Fried without coating eaten) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Chicken breast without skin, 4 oz 5.24 – 37.34 206 Chicken breast without skin, 1 large 9.17 – 65.35 361 Chicken breast without skin, 1 medium 8.05 – 57.35 316 Chicken breast without skin, 1 small 7.02 – 50.01 276 Chicken breast with skin, 1 large 9.17 – 65.35 361 Chicken breast with skin, 1 medium 8.24 – 58.68 324 Chicken breast with skin, 1 small 7.02 – 50.01 276 Chicken breast with skin, 4 oz 3.74 – 26.67 147 Fried chicken thigh, without bone and skin, 1 thigh 5.36 0.61 14.65 113 Fried chicken thigh, with bone and skin, 1 thigh 9.29 1.97 16.58 162

Chicken cooking variations (Fried with coating eaten) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories Chicken breast without skin, 4 oz 11.20 10.99 28.35 265 Chicken breast without skin, 1 large 23,91 23.45 60.50 566 Chicken breast without skin, 1 medium 21.34 20.93 54.00 505 Chicken breast without skin, 1 small 18.18 17.83 46.00 431 Chicken breast with skin, 1 large 41.93 29.96 77.32 825 Chicken breast with skin, 1 medium 37.16 26.54 68.52 731 Chicken breast with skin, 1 small 31.85 22.75 58.73 626 Chicken breast with skin, 4 oz 15.05 10.75 27.75 296 Chicken wings, fried with coating, 1 medium 10.68 5.41 9.85 160 Chicken wings, fried,1 medium (with skin) 7.24 – 8.64 102

By Variations

Chicken variations Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) Calories 1 chicken breast patty 14.00 12.00 12.00 220 Smoked Chicken breast, 2 oz 2.00 1.00 12.00 70 5 chicken breast nuggets 10.00 14.00 13.00 200 Chicken breast tenderloins, 4 oz 0.50 1.00 21.00 90 98% fat free chicken breast lunch meat, 6 slices 0.30 0.90 9.50 44 Grilled chicken breast strips, 3 oz 2.00 1.00 18.00 100 Canned Chicken breast, ⅓ cup 1.50 – 12.00 70 Flame Grilled Chicken breast, 4 oz 4.00 – 35.00 180 Grilled chicken Fajita Strips, 3 oz 2.50 5.00 19.00 120 Grilled chicken leg, 1 flame 4.00 – 12.00 90 Grilled chicken breast strips, 3 oz 1.50 3.00 19.00 100 Skinless flame grilled chicken breast, 1 serving 4.00 – 35.00 180 Grilled chicken breast, 1 serving 9.00 – 36.00 220 Light chicken, roasted, 4 oz meat and skin 12.30 – 32.91 252 Dark chicken, roasted, 4 oz meat and skin 17.89 – 29.45 287 Rotisserie chicken,roasted,4 oz meat and skin, 15.29 – 30.70 269 Chicken fried rice, 100g 6.04 21.12 6.29 166 Breaded ground chicken, 1 finger 16.56 14.36 13.72 261 Breaded ground chicken, 1 tender 3.01 2.61 2.49 48 Breaded ground chicken, 1 patty 14.30 12.40 11.85 226 Breaded ground chicken, 1 fillet 19.01 16.48 15.75 300 Ground chicken, 4 oz raw 8.09 – 16.24 142 Ground chicken, 1 cup cooked 17.13 – 34.38 301 Ground chicken, 4 oz cooked 15.11 – 30.32 265 Ground chicken, 1 small patty 6.48 – 12.99 114 Ground chicken, 1 large patty 10.79 – 21.66 190 Ground chicken, 1 medium patty 8.09 – 16.24 142 Oven roasted fat free chicken breast, 3 oz 0.33 1.85 14.28 67 Organic Ground chicken, 4 oz 12.00 1.00 21.00 200 Chicken breast meat, 3 oz 1.05 – 19.64 94 Extra lean ground chicken, ¾ cup 10.00 – 17.00 160 Chicken Salad Spread, 1 cup 28.12 15.41 24.21 416 Chicken Salad Sandwich, 1 serving 16.06 27.52 18.61 333 Chicken salad, 1 cup serving 31.50 2.55 29.48 417 Chicken Salad with Egg, 1 cup serving 28.59 2.84 27.59 384 Oriental Chicken Garden salad, 1 cup serving 4.76 5.09 9.75 102 Chicken Garden salad, 1 cup serving 1.30 1.74 11.08 65

Healthy Chicken Recipes

#1. Sesame Noodles with Chicken

(Source: eatthis.com)

Ingredients :

1 red or yellow sliced bell pepper, 1 ½ tbsp chunky peanut butter, 2 tsp chilli sauce, 2 cups shredded chicken, cups sugar snap peas, 1 cup cooked and shelled edamame, 1 lime juice, 2 tsp toasted sesame seeds, rice wine vinegar,6 oz whole wheat fettuccine, 1 ½ tbsp low sodium soy sauce, chopped sesame seeds, peanuts (optional)

Instructions :

In a large pan, cook the pasta according to the instructions on the package. Then drain the pasta and transfer to a large bowl, and spray some sesame oil and rice wine vinegar. Keep it aside.

Then take a microwave safe bowl and add water, peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, chilli sauce and sesame oil. Mix well and put it in the microwave for 45 seconds, mix well until it forms a sauce-like texture.

Then add the prepared sauce to the noodles and toss the entire mixture to mix. Add chicken, sugar snaps, bell pepper and edamame and mix well.

Throw some sesame seeds and peanuts as toppings and serve.

#2. Rotisserie Chicken Tacos with Salsa Verde

(Source: eatthis.com)

Instructions: 1 medium minced onion, 1 ½ cups bottled salsa verde, ½ cup feta cheese, 1 cup chopped cilantro, 2 quartered limes, 8 corn tortillas and 3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken.

Instructions :

Take a large skillet or sauté pan and heat the tortillas until lightly toasted. Meanwhile, take a small bowl and combine salsa and chicken. Once well mixed, spread the mixture evenly on tortillas/ Add crumbled cheese, cilantro and onion on top and serve with lime wedges.

#3. Chicken Parm with Spinach

(Source: eatthis.com)

Ingredients: 2 cups panko bread crumbs, 1 extra large egg, 4 small boneless, skinless chicken breasts (pounded to uniform ⅓ inch thickness), 1 ½ cups tomato sauce (heated), garlic lemon spinach, ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese, 1 tsp italian seasoning, ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese, 1 tsp olive oil, salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Beat the egg in a shallow bowl. Then, in another bowl, mix together the olive oil, Italian seasoning, parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, and a few pinches of salt and pepper.

Take one piece of chicken and dip it first into the beaten egg, then into the breadcrumbs mixture, coating it well. Once the chicken is well coated, place it on a baking sheet and bake for 12 minutes in the oven until it turns golden brown. Then remove the chicken and put it in the oven to broil. Cover the chicken breast with sauce and mozzarella, and transfer it again in the oven until the cheese is melted. Serve the dish with spinach.

Conclusion

Today, most of the culinary dishes include meat and related products, and chicken is the primary ingredient in many of the dishes.Be it a main dish or a side dish, chicken has captured a special place in many people’s culinary choices. Chicken has a different taste, and provides multiple health benefits.

The calories in chicken and other nutritional parts depend on the total ingredients, but it is said to be a heat-generating food. Therefore, it is recommended that an average person limit the consumption to 200g only.

FAQ . How to store chicken at home?



To store chicken at home, chicken should be fresh and uncooked. Wrap it in a plastic bag or foil and put it in the refrigerator. How to marinate the chicken?



Wash your chicken neatly, clean any dirt. Then take a small bowl and add curd, garlic, lemon juice and any other masala for taste. Mix it well. For better taste, set aside the marinated boneless chicken for 30 minutes to 2 hours and if it is breasts, wings, thighs, drumsticks with bone then keep it aside for 1 to 2 hours. Can I eat chicken daily?



If you want to eat chicken daily, you should not exceed 200g for an average person. In addition, it depends on the weight of an individual how much protein is needed, therefore consult your physician for daily intake of chicken. Is chicken good for your diet?



Chicken is a good source of protein and is packed with vital nutrients necessary for optimum health, therefore, eating chicken during diet will aid in expected body development and boost testosterone level naturally in men. Does chicken increase your weight?



Consuming chicken everyday can increase your weight as compared to vegetarians. Chicken is packed with protein, and other nutrients which contribute to balanced weight gain.

