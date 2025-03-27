Chicken Nutrition Facts, Calories And Health Benefits
Updated · Mar 27, 2025
Editor
Introduction
Chicken Nutrition Facts: Chicken is a widely consumed source of lean protein, offering significant nutritional benefits. A 100-gram serving of skinless, cooked chicken breast provides approximately 165 calories, 31 grams of protein, and 3.6 grams of fat.
In comparison, the same serving size of skinless, cooked chicken thigh contains about 179 calories, 24.8 grams of protein, and 8.2 grams of fat. The protein content in chicken supports muscle maintenance and overall health. Additionally, chicken is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B6, phosphorus, and niacin, contributing to various bodily functions.
It’s important to note that cooking methods and the presence of skin can influence the nutritional profile; for instance, consuming chicken with skin increases both calorie and fat intake. Overall, incorporating chicken into a balanced diet can provide valuable nutrients while supporting health and wellness goals.
Chicken as Food
Chicken is the most consumed poultry food in the world. It has thousands of recipes which are packed with protein and nutrients. Chicken is, most of the time, more healthy than red meat because it is low in calories, cholesterol, and saturated fats. People who are into fitness regularly consume chicken to gain the expected body results. Research by USDA observed that Americans eat around 98.3 pounds of chicken per person every year. Although the calories in chicken are low compared to other meat products, it is still a high-heat food. Therefore, overconsumption can lead to increased body heat and other related problems.
Chicken Nutrition Facts
- One rotisserie chicken thigh (70g), with the skin removed, contains 135 calories.
- It provides 16.9g of protein, contributing significantly to daily protein intake.
- The fat content is 7.5g, which includes 1.95g of saturated fat, 3.3g of monounsaturated fat, and 1.1g of polyunsaturated fat.
- Sodium content is 234mg per serving.
- Carbohydrates, fiber, and sugars are all at 0g, indicating no contribution to daily carbohydrate intake.
- It delivers 16.2mcg of selenium, which equals 29% of the daily value (DV).
- The niacin content is 3.8mg, contributing 24% of the DV.
- It also contains 151mg of phosphorus, which provides 12% of the DV.
Health Benefits of Chicken
- Eating chicken regularly manages heart health
- Minimises premenstrual syndrome
- Naturally enhances testosterone levels and sperm production
- Enhances immunity
- Reduces stress and elevates mood
- Improves bone health
- Build strong muscles
- Chicken is packed with nutrients and vitamins necessary for overall body health and growth.
Nutritional Value and Calories in Chicken
|Chicken variations with skin
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
1 Cup, breast
|10.42
|–
|39.89
|263
|1 large breast
|17.14
|–
|65.60
433
1 medium breast
|15.13
|–
|57.92
|382
|1 small breast
|12.97
|–
|49.64
328
1 thin slice, breast
|0.54
|–
|2.07
|14
|1 medium slice, breast
|1.08
|–
|4.14
27
1 thick slice, breast
|1.62
|–
|6.21
|41
|4 Oz, breast
|8.75
|–
|33.51
221
Grilled chicken,1 cup
|18.21
|–
|36.55
|320
|Grilled chicken, 1 large piece
|13.22
|–
|26.53
232
Grilled chicken, 1 medium piece
|8.36
|16.79
|147
|Grilled chicken, 1 small piece
|4.59
|–
|9.20
81
Grilled chicken, 4 oz with bone
|10.25
|–
|20.58
|180
|Grilled chicken, 4 oz boneless
|15.29
|–
|30.70
269
Grilled chicken, 1 thick slice
|2.83
|–
|5.69
|50
|Grilled chicken, 1 medium slice
|1.89
|–
|3.79
33
Grilled chicken, 1 thin slice
|0.94
|–
|1.90
|17
|Roasted chicken, 1 cup
|18.21
|–
|36.54
320
Roasted chicken, 1 medium thigh
|9.52
|–
|15.41
|152
|Roasted chicken, 1 medium leg
|15.22
|–
|29.34
262
Roasted chicken, 4 oz
|15.30
|–
|30.70
|269
|Roasted chicken, 1 medium drumstick
|5.75
|–
|13.94
111
Roasted chicken, 1 medium slice
|1.89
|–
|3.79
|33
|Roasted chicken, 1 medium wing
|6.56
|–
|9.06
98
Roasted chicken, 1 medium breast
|15.13
|–
|57.92
|382
|Chicken Thighs, 1 cup
|20.74
|–
|33.55
331
Chicken Thighs, 4 oz boneless
|17.42
|–
|28.18
|278
|Chicken Thighs, 4 oz with bone
|13.52
|–
|21.87
216
Chicken Thighs, 1 large thigh
|12.90
|–
|20.87
|206
|Chicken Thighs, 1 small thigh
|8.45
|–
|13.67
135
Chicken Thighs,1 medium thigh
|9.52
|–
|15.41
|152
|Chicken wings, 4 oz
|11.58
|–
|15.98
173
Chicken wings, 1 drumette
|3.67
|–
|5.06
|55
|Chicken wings, 1 large
|8.30
|–
|11.46
124
Chicken wings, 1 medium
|6.18
|–
|8.52
|92
|Chicken wings, , 1 small
|5.40
|–
|7.46
81
Fried Chicken, 1 breast
|17.84
|–
|62.07
|423
|Fried Chicken, 1 cup
|20.72
|–
|38.64
351
Fried Chicken, 1 thigh
|9.60
|–
|16.81
|158
|Fried Chicken, 4 oz
|17.41
|–
|32.45
295
Fried Chicken, 1 drumstick
|6.79
|–
|13.60
|119
|Fried Chicken, 1 wing
|7.24
|–
|8.64
102
Fried Chicken, 1 leg
|16.55
|–
|30.59
280
|Chicken variations without skin
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Chicken breast ,4 oz
|3.97
|–
|34.45
|184
|Chicken breast,1 cup
|4.78
|–
|41.53
|221
|1 large breast
|6.94
|–
|60.29
|321
|1 medium breast
|6.09
|–
|52.91
|282
|1 small breast
|5.31
|–
|46.14
|246
|1 thin slice, breast
|0.25
|–
|2.15
|11
|1 medium slice, breast
|0.50
|–
|4.31
|23
|1 thick slice, breast
|0.74
|–
|6.46
|34
|Raw skinless chicken breast, 1 cup
|1.67
|–
|31.17
|148
|Raw skinless chicken breast, 1 breast
|2.93
|–
|54.49
|260
|Raw skinless chicken breast, 4 oz
|1.67
|–
|31.17
|148
|Grilled chicken, 1 cup
|9.92
|–
|38.73
|254
|Grilled chicken, 4 oz with bone
|4.70
|–
|18.36
|121
|Grilled chicken, 4 oz boneless
|8.23
|–
|32.13
|211
|Grilled chicken, 1 small piece
|1.54
|–
|6.02
|40
|Grilled chicken, 1 medium piece
|3.82
|–
|14.92
|98
|Grilled chicken, 1 large piece
|6.32
|–
|24.67
|162
|Grilled chicken, 1 thin slice
|0.51
|–
|2.01
|13
|Grilled chicken, 1 thick slice
|1.54
|–
|6.02
|26
|Grilled chicken, 1 medium slice
|1.03
|–
|4.02
|26
|Roasted chicken, 4 oz
|7.35
|–
|28.69
|188
|Roasted chicken, 1 cup
|9.92
|–
|38.73
|254
|Roasted chicken, 1 medium leg
|7.94
|–
|25.46
|180
|Roasted chicken, 1 medium thigh
|5.61
|–
|13.37
|108
|Roasted chicken, 1 medium drumstick
|2.47
|–
|12.34
|75
|Roasted chicken, 1 medium slice
|1.03
|–
|4.02
|26
|Roasted chicken, 1 medium wing
|1.69
|–
|6.34
|42
|Roasted chicken, 1 medium breast
|6.09
|–
|52.91
|282
|Chicken thigh, 4 oz with bone
|8.20
|–
|19.55
|157
|Chicken Thighs, 4 oz boneless
|10.79
|–
|25.72
|207
|Chicken Thighs, 1 large
|7.55
|–
|18.00
|145
|Chicken Thighs, 1 small
|4.96
|–
|11.83
|95
|Chicken Thighs, 1 medium
|5.61
|–
|13.37
|108
|Chicken Thighs, 1 cup
|14.57
|–
|34.72
|279
|Chicken wings, 4 oz
|3.87
|–
|14.50
|96
|Chicken wings, 1 drumette
|0.97
|–
|3.63
|24
|Chicken wings, 1 large
|2.10
|–
|7.85
|52
|Chicken wings, 1 medium
|1.61
|–
|6.04
|40
|Chicken wings, , 1 small
|1.37
|–
|5.14
|34
|Fried Chicken, 1 breast
|8.05
|–
|57.35
|316
|Fried Chicken, 1 cup
|12.37
|–
|41.47
|288
|Fried Chicken, 1 thigh
|5.46
|–
|14.66
|111
|Fried Chicken, 4 oz
|10.26
|–
|34.41
|239
|Fried Chicken, 1 drumstick
|3.33
|–
|12.19
|82
|Fried Chicken, 1 wing
|1.83
|–
|6.15
|43
|Fried Chicken, 1 leg
|8.71
|–
|26.94
|193
By Cooking Variations
|(Broiled, baked, roasted)
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Chicken breast without skin, 4 oz
|3.97
|–
|34.45
|184
|Chicken breast without skin, 1 small
|5.31
|–
|46.14
|246
|Chicken breast without skin, 1 medium,
|6.09
|–
|52.91
|282
|Chicken breast without skin, 1 large
|6.94
|–
|60.29
|321
|Chicken breast without skin, 1 slice
|0.50
|–
|4.31
|23
|Chicken breast with skin, 4 oz
|8.75
|–
|33.51
|221
|Chicken breast with skin, 1 slice
|1.08
|–
|4.14
|27
|Chicken breast with skin, 1 small
|12.97
|–
|49.64
|328
|Chicken breast with skin, 1 medium
|15.13
|–
|57.92
|382
|Chicken breast with skin, 1 large
|17.14
|–
|65.60
|433
|Roasted chicken thigh with skin, 1 thigh, without bone (with skin)
|9.60
|–
|15.54
|153
|Broiled / baked chicken thigh, 1 thigh, without bone (with skin)
|9.52
|–
|15.41
|152
|Broiled / baked chicken thigh, 1 thigh, without bone (without skin)
|5.61
|–
|13.37
|108
|Roasted chicken thigh with skin, 1 thigh, without bone (without skin)
|5.66
|–
|13.49
|109
|1 chicken wing, with skin, all variations
|6.56
|–
|9.06
|98
|Chicken cooking variations (Stewed)
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Chicken breast without skin, 4 oz
|3.36
|–
|32.19
|168
|Chicken breast without skin, 1 large
|6.42
|–
|61.50
|321
|Chicken breast without skin, 1 small
|4.86
|–
|46.56
|243
|Chicken breast without skin, medium
|5.70
|–
|54.61
|285
|Chicken breast with skin, 4 oz
|8.35
|–
|30.80
|206
|Chicken breast with skin, 1 large
|18.40
|–
|67.90
|455
|Chicken breast with skin, 1 medium
|16.19
|–
|59.75
|400
|Chicken breast with skin, 1 small
|13.98
|–
|51.60
|346
|Stewed Chicken thigh, 1 thigh without bone, without skin
|5.38
|–
|13.75
|107
|Stewed Chicken thigh, 1 thigh without bone, with skin
|10.02
|–
|15.82
|158
|Stewed wings, 1 medium (with skin)
|6.67
|–
|9.04
|99
|Chicken cooking variations
(Fried without coating eaten)
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Chicken breast without skin, 4 oz
|5.24
|–
|37.34
|206
|Chicken breast without skin, 1 large
|9.17
|–
|65.35
|361
|Chicken breast without skin, 1 medium
|8.05
|–
|57.35
|316
|Chicken breast without skin, 1 small
|7.02
|–
|50.01
|276
|Chicken breast with skin, 1 large
|9.17
|–
|65.35
|361
|Chicken breast with skin, 1 medium
|8.24
|–
|58.68
|324
|Chicken breast with skin, 1 small
|7.02
|–
|50.01
|276
|Chicken breast with skin, 4 oz
|3.74
|–
|26.67
|147
|Fried chicken thigh, without bone and skin, 1 thigh
|5.36
|0.61
|14.65
|113
|Fried chicken thigh, with bone and skin, 1 thigh
|9.29
|1.97
|16.58
|162
|Chicken cooking variations (Fried with coating eaten)
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|Chicken breast without skin, 4 oz
|11.20
|10.99
|28.35
|265
|Chicken breast without skin, 1 large
|23,91
|23.45
|60.50
|566
|Chicken breast without skin, 1 medium
|21.34
|20.93
|54.00
|505
|Chicken breast without skin, 1 small
|18.18
|17.83
|46.00
|431
|Chicken breast with skin, 1 large
|41.93
|29.96
|77.32
|825
|Chicken breast with skin, 1 medium
|37.16
|26.54
|68.52
|731
|Chicken breast with skin, 1 small
|31.85
|22.75
|58.73
|626
|Chicken breast with skin, 4 oz
|15.05
|10.75
|27.75
296
|Chicken wings, fried with coating, 1 medium
|10.68
|5.41
|9.85
|160
|Chicken wings, fried,1 medium (with skin)
|7.24
|–
|8.64
|102
By Variations
|Chicken variations
|Fat (g)
|Carbs (g)
|Protein (g)
|Calories
|1 chicken breast patty
|14.00
|12.00
|12.00
|220
|Smoked Chicken breast, 2 oz
|2.00
|1.00
|12.00
|70
|5 chicken breast nuggets
|10.00
|14.00
|13.00
|200
|Chicken breast tenderloins, 4 oz
|0.50
|1.00
|21.00
|90
|98% fat free chicken breast lunch meat, 6 slices
|0.30
|0.90
|9.50
|44
|Grilled chicken breast strips, 3 oz
|2.00
|1.00
|18.00
|100
|Canned Chicken breast, ⅓ cup
|1.50
|–
|12.00
|70
|Flame Grilled Chicken breast, 4 oz
|4.00
|–
|35.00
|180
|Grilled chicken Fajita Strips, 3 oz
|2.50
|5.00
|19.00
|120
|Grilled chicken leg, 1 flame
|4.00
|–
|12.00
|90
|Grilled chicken breast strips, 3 oz
|1.50
|3.00
|19.00
|100
|Skinless flame grilled chicken breast, 1 serving
|4.00
|–
|35.00
|180
|Grilled chicken breast, 1 serving
|9.00
|–
|36.00
|220
|Light chicken, roasted, 4 oz meat and skin
|12.30
|–
|32.91
|252
|Dark chicken, roasted, 4 oz meat and skin
|17.89
|–
|29.45
|287
|Rotisserie chicken,roasted,4 oz meat and skin,
|15.29
|–
|30.70
|269
|Chicken fried rice, 100g
|6.04
|21.12
|6.29
|166
|Breaded ground chicken, 1 finger
|16.56
|14.36
|13.72
|261
|Breaded ground chicken, 1 tender
|3.01
|2.61
|2.49
|48
|Breaded ground chicken, 1 patty
|14.30
|12.40
|11.85
|226
|Breaded ground chicken, 1 fillet
|19.01
|16.48
|15.75
|300
|Ground chicken, 4 oz raw
|8.09
|–
|16.24
|142
|Ground chicken, 1 cup cooked
|17.13
|–
|34.38
|301
|Ground chicken, 4 oz cooked
|15.11
|–
|30.32
|265
|Ground chicken, 1 small patty
|6.48
|–
|12.99
|114
|Ground chicken, 1 large patty
|10.79
|–
|21.66
|190
|Ground chicken, 1 medium patty
|8.09
|–
|16.24
|142
|Oven roasted fat free chicken breast, 3 oz
|0.33
|1.85
|14.28
|67
|Organic Ground chicken, 4 oz
|12.00
|1.00
|21.00
|200
|Chicken breast meat, 3 oz
|1.05
|–
|19.64
|94
|Extra lean ground chicken, ¾ cup
|10.00
|–
|17.00
|160
|Chicken Salad Spread, 1 cup
|28.12
|15.41
|24.21
|416
|Chicken Salad Sandwich, 1 serving
|16.06
|27.52
|18.61
|333
|Chicken salad, 1 cup serving
|31.50
|2.55
|29.48
|417
|Chicken Salad with Egg, 1 cup serving
|28.59
|2.84
|27.59
|384
|Oriental Chicken Garden salad, 1 cup serving
|4.76
|5.09
|9.75
|102
|Chicken Garden salad, 1 cup serving
|1.30
|1.74
|11.08
|65
Healthy Chicken Recipes
#1. Sesame Noodles with Chicken
(Source: eatthis.com)
Ingredients :
1 red or yellow sliced bell pepper, 1 ½ tbsp chunky peanut butter, 2 tsp chilli sauce, 2 cups shredded chicken, cups sugar snap peas, 1 cup cooked and shelled edamame, 1 lime juice, 2 tsp toasted sesame seeds, rice wine vinegar,6 oz whole wheat fettuccine, 1 ½ tbsp low sodium soy sauce, chopped sesame seeds, peanuts (optional)
Instructions :
In a large pan, cook the pasta according to the instructions on the package. Then drain the pasta and transfer to a large bowl, and spray some sesame oil and rice wine vinegar. Keep it aside.
Then take a microwave safe bowl and add water, peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, chilli sauce and sesame oil. Mix well and put it in the microwave for 45 seconds, mix well until it forms a sauce-like texture.
Then add the prepared sauce to the noodles and toss the entire mixture to mix. Add chicken, sugar snaps, bell pepper and edamame and mix well.
Throw some sesame seeds and peanuts as toppings and serve.
#2. Rotisserie Chicken Tacos with Salsa Verde
(Source: eatthis.com)
Instructions: 1 medium minced onion, 1 ½ cups bottled salsa verde, ½ cup feta cheese, 1 cup chopped cilantro, 2 quartered limes, 8 corn tortillas and 3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken.
Instructions :
Take a large skillet or sauté pan and heat the tortillas until lightly toasted. Meanwhile, take a small bowl and combine salsa and chicken. Once well mixed, spread the mixture evenly on tortillas/ Add crumbled cheese, cilantro and onion on top and serve with lime wedges.
#3. Chicken Parm with Spinach
(Source: eatthis.com)
Ingredients: 2 cups panko bread crumbs, 1 extra large egg, 4 small boneless, skinless chicken breasts (pounded to uniform ⅓ inch thickness), 1 ½ cups tomato sauce (heated), garlic lemon spinach, ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese, 1 tsp italian seasoning, ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese, 1 tsp olive oil, salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Beat the egg in a shallow bowl. Then, in another bowl, mix together the olive oil, Italian seasoning, parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, and a few pinches of salt and pepper.
Take one piece of chicken and dip it first into the beaten egg, then into the breadcrumbs mixture, coating it well. Once the chicken is well coated, place it on a baking sheet and bake for 12 minutes in the oven until it turns golden brown. Then remove the chicken and put it in the oven to broil. Cover the chicken breast with sauce and mozzarella, and transfer it again in the oven until the cheese is melted. Serve the dish with spinach.
Conclusion
Today, most of the culinary dishes include meat and related products, and chicken is the primary ingredient in many of the dishes.Be it a main dish or a side dish, chicken has captured a special place in many people’s culinary choices. Chicken has a different taste, and provides multiple health benefits.
The calories in chicken and other nutritional parts depend on the total ingredients, but it is said to be a heat-generating food. Therefore, it is recommended that an average person limit the consumption to 200g only.
Sources
FAQ.
To store chicken at home, chicken should be fresh and uncooked. Wrap it in a plastic bag or foil and put it in the refrigerator.
Wash your chicken neatly, clean any dirt. Then take a small bowl and add curd, garlic, lemon juice and any other masala for taste. Mix it well. For better taste, set aside the marinated boneless chicken for 30 minutes to 2 hours and if it is breasts, wings, thighs, drumsticks with bone then keep it aside for 1 to 2 hours.
If you want to eat chicken daily, you should not exceed 200g for an average person. In addition, it depends on the weight of an individual how much protein is needed, therefore consult your physician for daily intake of chicken.
Chicken is a good source of protein and is packed with vital nutrients necessary for optimum health, therefore, eating chicken during diet will aid in expected body development and boost testosterone level naturally in men.
Consuming chicken everyday can increase your weight as compared to vegetarians. Chicken is packed with protein, and other nutrients which contribute to balanced weight gain.
