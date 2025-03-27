Chicken Nutrition Facts, Calories And Health Benefits

Chicken Nutrition Facts, Calories And Health Benefits

Introduction

Chicken Nutrition Facts: ​Chicken is a widely consumed source of lean protein, offering significant nutritional benefits. A 100-gram serving of skinless, cooked chicken breast provides approximately 165 calories, 31 grams of protein, and 3.6 grams of fat.

In comparison, the same serving size of skinless, cooked chicken thigh contains about 179 calories, 24.8 grams of protein, and 8.2 grams of fat. The protein content in chicken supports muscle maintenance and overall health. Additionally, chicken is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B6, phosphorus, and niacin, contributing to various bodily functions.

It’s important to note that cooking methods and the presence of skin can influence the nutritional profile; for instance, consuming chicken with skin increases both calorie and fat intake. Overall, incorporating chicken into a balanced diet can provide valuable nutrients while supporting health and wellness goals.

Chicken as Food

Chicken is the most consumed poultry food in the world. It has thousands of recipes which are packed with protein and nutrients. Chicken is, most of the time, more healthy than red meat because it is low in calories, cholesterol, and saturated fats. People who are into fitness regularly consume chicken to gain the expected body results. Research by USDA observed that Americans eat around 98.3 pounds of chicken per person every year. Although the calories in chicken are low compared to other meat products, it is still a high-heat food. Therefore, overconsumption can lead to increased body heat and other related problems.

Chicken Nutrition Facts

  • One rotisserie chicken thigh (70g), with the skin removed, contains 135 calories.
  • It provides 16.9g of protein, contributing significantly to daily protein intake.
  • The fat content is 7.5g, which includes 1.95g of saturated fat, 3.3g of monounsaturated fat, and 1.1g of polyunsaturated fat.
  • Sodium content is 234mg per serving.
  • Carbohydrates, fiber, and sugars are all at 0g, indicating no contribution to daily carbohydrate intake.
  • It delivers 16.2mcg of selenium, which equals 29% of the daily value (DV).
  • The niacin content is 3.8mg, contributing 24% of the DV.
  • It also contains 151mg of phosphorus, which provides 12% of the DV.

Health Benefits of Chicken

  • Eating chicken regularly manages heart health
  • Minimises premenstrual syndrome
  • Naturally enhances testosterone levels and sperm production
  • Enhances immunity
  • Reduces stress and elevates mood
  • Improves bone health
  • Build strong muscles
  • Chicken is packed with nutrients and vitamins necessary for overall body health and growth.

Nutritional Value and Calories in Chicken

Chicken  variations  with skinFat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories

1 Cup, breast

10.4239.89263
1 large breast17.1465.60

433

1 medium breast

15.1357.92382
1 small breast12.9749.64

328

1 thin slice, breast

0.542.0714
1 medium slice, breast1.084.14

27

1 thick slice, breast

1.626.2141
4 Oz, breast8.7533.51

221

Grilled chicken,1 cup

18.2136.55320
Grilled chicken, 1 large piece13.2226.53

232

Grilled chicken, 1 medium piece

8.3616.79147
Grilled chicken, 1 small piece4.599.20

81

Grilled chicken, 4 oz with bone

10.2520.58180
Grilled chicken, 4 oz boneless15.2930.70

269

Grilled chicken, 1 thick slice

2.835.6950
Grilled chicken, 1 medium slice1.893.79

33

Grilled chicken, 1 thin slice

0.941.9017
Roasted chicken, 1 cup18.2136.54

320

Roasted chicken, 1 medium thigh

9.5215.41152
Roasted chicken, 1 medium leg15.2229.34

262

Roasted chicken, 4 oz

15.3030.70269
Roasted chicken, 1 medium drumstick5.7513.94

111

Roasted chicken, 1 medium slice

1.893.7933
Roasted chicken, 1 medium wing6.569.06

98

Roasted chicken, 1 medium breast

15.1357.92382
Chicken Thighs, 1 cup20.7433.55

331

Chicken Thighs, 4 oz boneless

17.4228.18278
Chicken Thighs, 4 oz with bone13.5221.87

216

Chicken Thighs, 1 large thigh

12.9020.87206
Chicken Thighs, 1 small thigh8.4513.67

135

Chicken Thighs,1 medium thigh

9.5215.41152
Chicken wings, 4 oz11.5815.98

173

Chicken wings,  1 drumette

3.675.0655
Chicken wings, 1 large8.3011.46

124

Chicken wings, 1 medium

6.188.5292
Chicken wings, , 1 small5.407.46

81

Fried Chicken, 1 breast

17.8462.07423
Fried Chicken, 1 cup20.7238.64

351

Fried Chicken, 1 thigh

9.6016.81158
Fried Chicken, 4 oz17.4132.45

295

Fried Chicken, 1 drumstick

6.7913.60119
Fried Chicken,  1 wing7.248.64

102

Fried Chicken, 1 leg

16.5530.59

280

 

Chicken variations  without skinFat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Chicken breast ,4 oz3.9734.45184
Chicken breast,1 cup4.7841.53221
1 large breast6.9460.29321
1 medium breast6.0952.91282
1 small breast5.3146.14246
1 thin slice, breast0.252.1511
1 medium slice, breast0.504.3123
1 thick slice, breast0.746.4634
Raw skinless chicken breast, 1 cup1.6731.17148
Raw skinless chicken breast, 1 breast2.9354.49260
Raw skinless chicken breast, 4 oz1.6731.17148
Grilled chicken, 1 cup9.9238.73254
Grilled chicken, 4 oz with bone4.7018.36121
Grilled chicken, 4 oz boneless8.2332.13211
Grilled chicken, 1 small piece1.546.0240
Grilled chicken, 1 medium piece3.8214.9298
Grilled chicken, 1 large piece6.3224.67162
Grilled chicken, 1 thin slice0.512.0113
Grilled chicken, 1 thick slice1.546.0226
Grilled chicken, 1 medium slice1.034.0226
Roasted chicken, 4 oz7.3528.69188
Roasted chicken, 1 cup9.9238.73254
Roasted chicken, 1 medium leg7.9425.46180
Roasted chicken, 1 medium thigh5.6113.37108
Roasted chicken, 1 medium drumstick2.4712.3475
Roasted chicken, 1 medium slice1.034.0226
Roasted chicken, 1 medium wing1.696.3442
Roasted chicken, 1 medium breast6.0952.91282
Chicken thigh, 4 oz with bone8.2019.55157
Chicken Thighs, 4 oz boneless10.7925.72207
Chicken Thighs, 1 large7.5518.00145
Chicken Thighs, 1 small4.9611.8395
Chicken Thighs, 1 medium5.6113.37108
Chicken Thighs, 1 cup14.5734.72279
Chicken wings, 4 oz3.8714.5096
Chicken wings,  1 drumette0.973.6324
Chicken wings, 1 large2.107.8552
Chicken wings, 1 medium1.616.0440
Chicken wings, , 1 small1.375.1434
Fried Chicken, 1 breast8.0557.35316
Fried Chicken, 1 cup12.3741.47288
Fried Chicken, 1 thigh5.4614.66111
Fried Chicken, 4 oz10.2634.41239
Fried Chicken, 1 drumstick3.3312.1982
Fried Chicken,  1 wing1.836.1543
Fried Chicken, 1 leg8.7126.94193

By Cooking Variations

(Broiled, baked, roasted)Fat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Chicken breast without skin, 4 oz3.9734.45184
Chicken breast without skin, 1 small5.3146.14246
Chicken breast without skin, 1 medium,6.0952.91282
Chicken breast without skin, 1 large6.9460.29321
Chicken breast without skin, 1 slice0.504.3123
Chicken breast with skin, 4 oz8.7533.51221
Chicken breast with skin, 1 slice1.084.1427
Chicken breast with skin, 1 small12.9749.64328
Chicken breast with skin, 1 medium15.1357.92382
Chicken breast with skin, 1 large17.1465.60433
Roasted chicken thigh with skin, 1 thigh, without bone (with skin)9.6015.54153
Broiled / baked chicken thigh, 1 thigh, without bone (with skin)9.5215.41152
Broiled / baked chicken thigh, 1 thigh, without bone (without skin)5.6113.37108
Roasted chicken thigh with skin, 1 thigh, without bone (without skin)5.6613.49109
1 chicken wing, with skin, all variations6.569.0698

 

Chicken cooking variations (Stewed)Fat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Chicken breast without skin, 4 oz3.3632.19168
Chicken breast without skin, 1 large6.4261.50321
Chicken breast without skin, 1 small4.8646.56243
Chicken breast without skin, medium5.7054.61285
Chicken breast with skin, 4 oz8.3530.80206
Chicken breast with skin, 1 large18.4067.90455
Chicken breast with skin, 1 medium16.1959.75400
Chicken breast with skin, 1 small13.9851.60346
Stewed Chicken thigh, 1 thigh without bone, without skin5.3813.75107
Stewed Chicken thigh, 1 thigh without bone, with skin10.0215.82158
Stewed wings, 1 medium (with skin)6.679.0499

 

Chicken cooking variations
(Fried without coating eaten)		Fat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Chicken breast without skin, 4 oz5.2437.34206
Chicken breast without skin, 1 large9.1765.35361
Chicken breast without skin, 1 medium8.0557.35316
Chicken breast without skin, 1 small7.0250.01276
Chicken breast with skin, 1 large9.1765.35361
Chicken breast with skin, 1 medium8.2458.68324
Chicken breast with skin, 1 small7.0250.01276
Chicken breast with skin, 4 oz3.7426.67147
Fried chicken thigh, without bone and skin, 1 thigh5.360.6114.65113
Fried chicken thigh, with bone and skin, 1 thigh9.291.9716.58162

 

Chicken cooking variations (Fried with coating eaten)Fat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
Chicken breast without skin, 4 oz11.2010.9928.35265
Chicken breast without skin, 1 large23,9123.4560.50566
Chicken breast without skin, 1 medium21.3420.9354.00505
Chicken breast without skin, 1 small18.1817.8346.00431
Chicken breast with skin, 1 large41.9329.9677.32825
Chicken breast with skin, 1 medium37.1626.5468.52731
Chicken breast with skin, 1 small31.8522.7558.73626
Chicken breast with skin, 4 oz15.0510.7527.75

296

Chicken wings, fried with coating, 1 medium10.685.419.85160
Chicken wings, fried,1 medium  (with skin)7.248.64102

By Variations

Chicken variationsFat (g)Carbs (g)Protein (g)Calories
1 chicken breast patty14.0012.0012.00220
Smoked Chicken breast, 2 oz2.001.0012.0070
5 chicken breast nuggets10.0014.0013.00200
Chicken breast tenderloins, 4 oz0.501.0021.0090
98% fat free chicken breast lunch meat, 6 slices0.300.909.5044
Grilled chicken breast strips, 3 oz2.001.0018.00100
Canned Chicken breast, ⅓ cup1.5012.0070
Flame Grilled Chicken breast, 4 oz4.0035.00180
Grilled chicken Fajita Strips, 3 oz2.505.0019.00120
Grilled chicken leg, 1 flame4.0012.0090
Grilled chicken breast strips, 3 oz1.503.0019.00100
Skinless flame grilled chicken breast, 1 serving4.0035.00180
Grilled chicken breast, 1 serving9.0036.00220
Light chicken, roasted, 4 oz meat and skin12.3032.91252
Dark chicken, roasted, 4 oz meat and skin17.8929.45287
Rotisserie chicken,roasted,4 oz meat and skin,15.2930.70269
Chicken fried rice, 100g6.0421.126.29166
Breaded ground chicken, 1 finger16.5614.3613.72261
Breaded ground chicken, 1 tender3.012.612.4948
Breaded ground chicken, 1 patty14.3012.4011.85226
Breaded ground chicken, 1 fillet19.0116.4815.75300
Ground chicken, 4 oz raw8.0916.24142
Ground chicken, 1 cup cooked17.1334.38301
Ground chicken, 4 oz cooked15.1130.32265
Ground chicken, 1 small patty6.4812.99114
Ground chicken, 1 large patty10.7921.66190
Ground chicken, 1 medium patty8.0916.24142
Oven roasted fat free chicken breast, 3 oz0.331.8514.2867
Organic Ground chicken, 4 oz12.001.0021.00200
Chicken breast meat, 3 oz1.0519.6494
Extra lean ground chicken, ¾ cup10.0017.00160
Chicken Salad Spread, 1 cup28.1215.4124.21416
Chicken Salad Sandwich, 1 serving16.0627.5218.61333
Chicken salad, 1 cup serving31.502.5529.48417
Chicken Salad with Egg, 1 cup serving28.592.8427.59384
Oriental Chicken Garden salad, 1 cup serving4.765.099.75102
Chicken Garden salad, 1 cup serving1.301.7411.0865

Healthy Chicken Recipes

#1. Sesame Noodles with Chicken

Sesame Noodles with Chicken - Chicken Nutrition Facts (Source: eatthis.com)

Ingredients :

1 red or yellow sliced bell pepper, 1 ½ tbsp chunky peanut butter, 2 tsp chilli sauce, 2 cups shredded chicken,  cups sugar snap peas, 1 cup cooked and shelled edamame, 1 lime juice, 2 tsp toasted sesame seeds, rice wine vinegar,6 oz whole wheat fettuccine, 1 ½ tbsp low sodium soy sauce, chopped sesame seeds, peanuts (optional)

Instructions :

In a large pan, cook the pasta according to the instructions on the package. Then drain the pasta and transfer to a large bowl, and spray some sesame oil and rice wine vinegar. Keep it aside.

Then take a microwave safe bowl and add water, peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, chilli sauce and sesame oil. Mix well and put it in the microwave for 45 seconds, mix well until it forms a sauce-like texture.

Then add the prepared sauce to the noodles and toss the entire mixture to mix. Add chicken, sugar snaps, bell pepper and edamame and mix well.

Throw some sesame seeds and peanuts as toppings and serve.

#2. Rotisserie Chicken Tacos with Salsa Verde

Rotisserie Chicken Tacos with Salsa Verde - Chicken Nutrition Facts (Source: eatthis.com)

Instructions: 1 medium minced onion, 1 ½ cups bottled salsa verde, ½ cup feta cheese, 1 cup chopped cilantro, 2 quartered limes, 8 corn tortillas and 3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken.

Instructions :
Take a large skillet or sauté pan and heat the tortillas until lightly toasted. Meanwhile, take a small bowl and combine salsa and chicken. Once well mixed, spread the mixture evenly on tortillas/ Add crumbled cheese, cilantro and onion on top and serve with lime wedges.

#3. Chicken Parm with Spinach

Chicken Parm with Spinach - Chicken Nutrition Facts (Source: eatthis.com)

Ingredients: 2 cups panko bread crumbs, 1 extra large egg, 4 small boneless, skinless chicken breasts (pounded to uniform ⅓ inch thickness), 1 ½ cups tomato sauce (heated), garlic lemon spinach, ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese, 1 tsp italian seasoning, ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese, 1 tsp olive oil, salt and pepper to taste

Instructions: 

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Beat the egg in a shallow bowl. Then, in another bowl, mix together the olive oil, Italian seasoning, parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, and a few pinches of salt and pepper.

Take one piece of chicken and dip it first into the beaten egg, then into the breadcrumbs mixture, coating it well. Once the chicken is well coated, place it on a baking sheet and bake for 12 minutes in the oven until it turns golden brown. Then remove the chicken and put it in the oven to broil. Cover the chicken breast with sauce and mozzarella, and transfer it again in the oven until the cheese is melted. Serve the dish with spinach.

Conclusion

Today, most of the culinary dishes include meat and related products, and chicken is the primary ingredient in many of the dishes.Be it a main dish or a side dish, chicken has captured a special place in many people’s culinary choices. Chicken has a different taste, and provides multiple health benefits.

The calories in chicken and other nutritional parts depend on the total ingredients, but it is said to be a heat-generating food. Therefore, it is recommended that an average person limit the consumption to 200g only.

FAQ.

How to store chicken at home?



To store chicken at home, chicken should be fresh and uncooked. Wrap it in a plastic bag or foil and put it in the refrigerator.

How to marinate the chicken?



Wash your chicken neatly, clean any dirt. Then take a small bowl and add curd, garlic, lemon juice and any other masala for taste. Mix it well. For better taste, set aside the marinated boneless chicken for 30 minutes to 2 hours and if it is breasts, wings, thighs, drumsticks with bone then keep it aside for 1 to 2 hours.

Can I eat chicken daily?



If you want to eat chicken daily, you should not exceed 200g for an average person. In addition, it depends on the weight of an individual how much protein is needed, therefore consult your physician for daily intake of chicken.

Is chicken good for your diet?



Chicken is a good source of protein and is packed with vital nutrients necessary for optimum health, therefore, eating chicken during diet will aid in expected body development and boost testosterone level naturally in men.

Does chicken increase your weight?



Consuming chicken everyday can increase your weight as compared to vegetarians. Chicken is packed with protein, and other nutrients which contribute to balanced weight gain.

