Key Takeaways

Copperhelm, a Tel Aviv based cybersecurity startup, raised USD 7 million in seed funding led by TLV Partners with participation from toDay Ventures, ICON, and SaaS Ventures Israel. The company is emerging from stealth to launch what it calls the industry’s first agentic cloud security platform that uses AI agents to continuously monitor, investigate, and remediate risks in enterprise cloud environments. Copperhelm will use the capital to accelerate product development, scale its engineering team, and expand go to market efforts targeting CISOs and large enterprises. The startup is led by CEO and co founder Shimon Tolts, alongside co founders Eyar Zilberman and Roman Labunsky, and has added Merlin Ventures managing partner Shay Michel to its board.

Quick Recap

Copperhelm, a Tel Aviv based cybersecurity startup focused on agentic cloud security, has exited stealth with a USD 7 million seed round led by TLV Partners, joined by toDay Ventures, ICON, and SaaS Ventures Israel. The company officially announced the funding and launch of its AI driven cloud security platform via a press release and subsequent coverage by The SaaS News, which first highlighted the round on social media. Copperhelm says the funds will fuel product development and go to market as it targets large enterprises looking to automate cloud defense.

Agentic AI Comes To Cloud Security

Copperhelm is positioning its platform as the first agentic cloud security solution, built around a Context Lake that feeds specialized AI agents capable of operating as an extension of enterprise security teams. These agents continuously analyze cloud infrastructure, investigate real risks, and execute remediation actions in real time using the same tools security engineers rely on today.

By moving from alert based workflows to autonomous investigation and fix cycles, Copperhelm aims to compress millions of raw findings into a manageable set of validated risk reports that teams can actually act on. The USD 7 million seed round will be directed toward scaling the agentic platform, hiring more engineers, and building sales and customer success capabilities to support global enterprise deployments.

The round includes notable angel investors such as Kfir Tishbi, Or Hiltch, Guy Zipori, and Ephraim Yarmak, while Merlin Ventures managing partner Shay Michel joins the board to help guide strategy and go to market. Copperhelm’s founding team brings experience from Unity, McAfee, and RSA, along with recognitions such as AWS Hero, CNCF Ambassador, and GitHub Star, which could help the startup win credibility with cloud native security buyers.

Why This Seed Round Matters Now?

Copperhelm is launching into a market where cloud security teams face growing attack surfaces and alert fatigue, even as engineering organizations have already embraced AI tooling. CEO Shimon Tolts argues that security has been “left behind doing manual work,” and that autonomous AI agents can finally close the gap by handling continuous monitoring and routine remediation while humans focus on high impact decisions. The company is targeting large enterprises and Fortune 500 type customers that need to triage millions of signals across multi cloud environments, a segment that has historically relied on SIEM, CSPM, and EDR tools with limited automation.

Copperhelm’s entry also reflects the broader shift toward agentic SOC and autonomous cloud defense platforms, an area where vendors are racing to prove reliable automation without sacrificing human oversight. As regulators and boards increase scrutiny on incident response readiness and cloud misconfiguration risk, platforms that can document faster mean time to detect and respond could gain traction, especially if they help reduce the cost and complexity of manual incident handling.

Competitive comparison: Copperhelm vs peers

For context, below is a conceptual, neutral feature comparison between Copperhelm and two relevant AI driven cloud security players, Wiz and Mitiga. These metrics are illustrative based on public positioning and typical enterprise usage patterns, not formal pricing sheets or hard technical limits.

Feature/Metric Copperhelm (subject) Competitor A: Wiz Competitor B: Mitiga Context Window Optimized for millions of cloud findings via Context Lake and AI agents handling large scale telemetry. Graph based cloud context across code, cloud, and runtime with broad inventory of resources. Focused incident and forensic context across major SaaS and cloud platforms for investigations. Pricing per 1M “events” Likely usage based SaaS tied to monitored cloud assets and automated remediation volume, details not yet public. Enterprise subscription with pricing based on cloud footprint and data volume, optimized for continuous posture management. Subscription model focused on incident readiness and response coverage across tenants and data sources. Multimodal Support Focused on machine data from cloud infrastructure, configurations, and security signals rather than text or media. Handles diverse telemetry from cloud resources, code repositories, containers, and runtime sensors. Ingests logs and signals across SaaS, cloud, and productivity platforms for investigations. Agentic Capabilities Purpose built agentic AI that investigates, validates, and remediates risks autonomously in live cloud environments. Automated risk correlation and guided remediation with some autonomous protection via runtime sensors. Automation focused on incident readiness and guided response, with strong human in the loop workflows.

While Copperhelm appears to lean furthest into fully agentic remediation within cloud environments, Wiz likely retains an edge in breadth of cloud and AI stack visibility, and Mitiga remains strong for organizations prioritizing deep incident readiness and forensic response. For cost sensitive buyers managing very large cloud estates, Wiz’s mature pricing models may prove more predictable today, while Copperhelm’s value will hinge on how effectively it can collapse alert volumes and reduce manual security workload per engineer.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

In my experience, a USD 7 million seed round for a highly specialized security platform is meaningful, especially when it comes with a clear thesis around agentic automation rather than another incremental dashboard. I think this is a big deal because Copperhelm is explicitly targeting the painful gap between AI empowered engineering teams and still manual cloud security operations, and that mismatch is only getting worse as cloud estates grow.

From my perspective, if Copperhelm can consistently turn millions of raw findings into a few hundred actionable risks and safely auto remediate a large share of them, the company has a bullish path toward strong enterprise adoption. I generally prefer platforms that keep humans firmly in control, and Copperhelm’s framing of AI agents as an extension of the security team, not a replacement, aligns with how most CISOs actually like to buy and deploy new security technology.