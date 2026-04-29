Novartis reported Q1 2026 EPS of USD 1.65 on net sales of USD 13.1 billion, as US generic erosion outweighed strong growth in priority brands. Net income fell to USD 3.16 billion and core EPS to USD 1.99. The release does not specify intraday or after‑hours stock price movement, so only fundamental results and guidance are assessed here.

About Novartis

Novartis AG (ticker: NVS) is a global healthcare company headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, focused on innovative prescription medicines across oncology, immunology, cardiovascular, neuroscience and other therapeutic areas. The company traces its roots to the mid‑1990s merger of Ciba‑Geigy and Sandoz and now operates as a focused innovative medicines business after previous portfolio simplifications.

Novartis develops, manufactures and markets branded pharmaceuticals including key growth drivers such as Kisqali, Kesimpta and Pluvicto, while also managing patent expiries and associated generic erosion in mature products like Entresto, Promacta and Tasigna. As of the latest results discussion, Novartis describes itself as having a strong capital structure and substantial cash generation, supporting shareholder‑focused capital allocation and continued R&D investment.

The company does not give a precise current market capitalization or P/E ratio in the Q1 release, but it does disclose that Q1 2026 net income was USD 3.16 billion, EPS was USD 1.65, and free cash flow reached USD 3.33 billion, which together highlight its large‑cap, high‑cash‑generation profile.

Top Financial Highlights

Q1 2026 net sales were USD 13,113 million, down 1% in USD and 5% at constant currency versus Q1 2025, reflecting US generic erosion despite strong growth in priority brands. Operating income was USD 4,235 million, a decline of 9% in USD and 11% at constant currency, mainly due to lower net sales and higher R&D spending, partly offset by higher divestment gains. Net income came in at USD 3,156 million, down 13% year on year, largely driven by the drop in operating income. Basic EPS was USD 1.65, decreasing 10% in USD and 11% at constant currency compared with USD 1.83 in Q1 2025. Core operating income was USD 4,897 million, down 12% in USD and 14% at constant currency, reflecting margin pressure from generics and investment in the pipeline. Core EPS was USD 1.99, down 13% versus USD 2.28 in the prior‑year quarter, consistent with the decline in core operating income. Free cash flow reached USD 3,330 million, only 2% below Q1 2025, underlining continued strong cash generation despite profit declines. The company highlighted “priority brands and launches” such as Kisqali and Kesimpta delivering strong double‑digit growth, partially offsetting US generic erosion in Entresto, Promacta and Tasigna. Novartis completed the approximately USD 12 billion acquisition of Avidity, adding three late‑stage neuromuscular disease medicines and contributing to a higher net debt position. Management reaffirmed full‑year 2026 guidance: net sales are expected to grow in the low single‑digit range, and core operating income is expected to decline in the low single‑digit range. Segment‑level detail in the release emphasizes strong performance in oncology and neuroscience franchises, although exact segment revenue figures are summarized rather than fully broken out in the headline tables. The company reiterated its focus on operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation, with substantial cash generation and a “strong capital structure” supporting investments and shareholder returns. Cash on hand and total liquidity are not disclosed as a single headline figure in the press release, but the strong free cash flow and reference to a robust capital structure imply significant financial flexibility.

Beat or Miss?

Public analyst consensus figures are not provided in the company’s Q1 2026 release, and external sources cited here summarize reported results without publishing explicit revenue or EPS consensus numbers. As a result, performance versus expectations can only be qualitatively inferred, with the company acknowledging “US generic erosion weighed on results” while still calling it a “strong start” for priority brands.

Metric Reported Q1 2026 Difference / Analysis Net Sales USD 13.1 billion Consensus figure not disclosed; narrative indicates pressure from US generics despite strong brand growth. Net Income USD 3.16 billion Fell 13% YoY; reflects lower operating income as generics and higher R&D spending weighed on profitability. EPS (reported) USD 1.65 Down 10% YoY; no direct consensus comparison given. Core EPS USD 1.99 Down 13% YoY versus USD 2.28; again, consensus not disclosed in company materials. Free Cash Flow USD 3.33 billion Down 2% YoY; signals resilient cash generation despite earnings pressure. FY 2026 Guidance Low single‑digit net sales growth, low single‑digit decline in core operating income reaffirmed Keeping guidance unchanged suggests management views Q1 as broadly tracking internal expectations

What Leadership Is Saying?

“Novartis delivered a strong start to 2026 across our priority brands and launches, while US generic erosion weighed on results in Q1 as expected. We continued to advance our pipeline, with compelling Phase III results for remibrutinib in chronic inducible urticaria and Phase II data in food allergy, reinforcing the medicine’s pipeline‑in‑a‑pill potential.”

– Vas Narasimhan, CEO, commenting on Q1 2026 results and strategic focus on growth brands and pipeline innovation. “Operating income in the quarter declined as lower net sales and higher R&D investments more than offset divestment gains, and core operating income was down double digits. Nevertheless, we maintained strong free cash flow and reaffirmed our full‑year 2026 guidance for low single‑digit net sales growth and a low single‑digit decline in core operating income.” – Commentary attributed to Novartis finance leadership summarizing margin and guidance dynamics in the Q1 2026 release.

Historical Performance

The company provides a concise YoY comparison for key metrics in its Q1 2026 materials. Operating expenses are not given as a single line in the headline table, so the focus remains on net sales, operating income and net income as primary profitability indicators.

Category Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change (%) Revenue (Net sales) USD 13,113 million USD 13,233 million ‑1% in USD, ‑5% at constant currency. Operating Income USD 4,235 million USD 4,663 million ‑9% in USD, ‑11% at constant currency. Net Income USD 3,156 million USD 3,609 million ‑13% in USD and constant currency.

How the Market Reacted?

The Q1 2026 press release and related summaries cited here do not report specific share price moves for Novartis stock on the results date or in after‑hours trading. In the absence of quoted market reaction, the tone of the report can be characterized as fundamentally cautious but strategically positive: earnings and net sales declined year on year due to expected US generic erosion, yet priority brands grew strongly and full‑year 2026 guidance was reaffirmed. The combination of resilient free cash flow, strong growth brands and unchanged guidance suggests a broadly constructive fundamental narrative despite near‑term margin pressure.