Key Takeaways

Golden Owl, a Spanish deeptech startup based in Alicante, has raised €1.4 million in Seed funding to advance its AI-powered anticipatory intelligence operating system. The round was led by First Drop, with support from public funding bodies ENISA and CDTI (via a NEOTEC grant) and several business angels. Funding will be used to strengthen Golden Owl’s proprietary OSINT technology, expand coverage across the open, deep, and dark web, and accelerate deployment in sectors such as energy, logistics, industry, security, and the public sector. Golden Owl’s platform fuses multi-source, multimodal data with AI-driven reasoning to detect hidden patterns, influence networks, and hybrid risks in complex information environments.

Quick Recap

Golden Owl, an Alicante-based AI and OSINT startup, announced a €1.4 million Seed round to scale its anticipatory intelligence operating system, as first reported by The SaaS News on X. The round was led by venture firm First Drop, alongside Spanish public innovation vehicles ENISA and CDTI’s NEOTEC program, plus several business angels. The fresh capital will fuel product development and go-to-market for its external intelligence platform targeting security, defense, and strategic business use cases.

Building an Intelligence OS for Hybrid Risk

Golden Owl is positioning itself as an AI-powered “anticipatory intelligence operating system” that goes beyond traditional analytics by ingesting and reasoning over open, deep, and dark web data. Its platform combines advanced open-source intelligence (OSINT), multi-source data fusion, and multi-agent orchestration to transform fragmented, non-indexed signals into structured, traceable, and actionable intelligence.

The company’s products, including Noctua, Strix, and upcoming Otus, are designed to detect hidden patterns, influence networks, and early risk indicators across domains such as energy infrastructure, supply chains, industrial operations, and national security. According to CEO and co‑founder Ana Beik, the team is targeting an environment where informational risk can outweigh technical or financial risk, and where manipulation, disinformation, and geopolitical volatility require continuous external monitoring.

Why This Funding Matters Now?

The raise comes amid a broader surge in AI-native intelligence platforms as organizations struggle with data overload, disinformation campaigns, and increasingly complex hybrid threats. Unlike generic analytics tools, Golden Owl focuses on external intelligence and non-indexed data sources, addressing a growing need among enterprises and governments to map influence operations, geopolitical risk, and cross-border supply disruptions in real time.

In Europe, regulatory pressure around security, critical infrastructure resilience, and AI governance is also pushing buyers toward transparent, traceable intelligence solutions—an area where Golden Owl’s OSINT-first, explainable workflows may offer a defensible niche. The relatively modest €1.4 million round fits the pattern of capital-efficient, dual-use AI companies building specialized platforms rather than broad consumer products.

Competitive Intelligence OS

Below is a simplified competitive view, using two plausible peers in AI-powered external intelligence and OSINT analytics: Recorded Future (Competitor A, a mature intelligence platform) and Fivecast (Competitor B, an OSINT and risk analytics provider).

Feature/Metric Golden Owl (Seed) Competitor A (Recorded Future – indicative) Competitor B (Fivecast – indicative) Context Window Optimized for multi-source, event-level external signals; model-level window not publicly disclosed Large enterprise-scale context via proprietary knowledge graph and long-horizon collections Focused context on high-risk entities, events, and social graphs Pricing per 1M Tokens Not disclosed; likely customized SaaS pricing for B2B/B2G intelligence-as-a-service Enterprise subscription; per‑token costs abstracted into seats/data tiers Subscription-based tiers aligned to risk analytics deployments Multimodal Support Multimodal OSINT across web, social, and non-indexed sources; emphasis on text plus complex signals Strong multimodal ingestion (web, dark web, technical indicators, threat intel feeds) OSINT from social, web, images, and video with risk scoring Agentic Capabilities Multi-agent orchestration for external intelligence investigations and anticipatory alerts Mature rule engines and automation for alerting, investigations, and workflows Automated risk detection pipelines and configurable monitoring agents



From a strategic standpoint, Golden Owl appears to differentiate on anticipatory, agentic workflows tuned to hybrid risk and non-indexed data, while incumbents like Recorded Future retain an edge in ecosystem breadth and enterprise integrations. In cost-sensitive, high-compliance environments, established platforms may still “win” on trust and coverage, but Golden Owl can win in agility and specialization for EU-centric, dual-use public–private deployments.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

In my experience, Seed-stage rounds of this size in deeptech OSINT are often less about vanity metrics and more about validating that there is a real, painful problem around informational risk that buyers are willing to pay for. I think this is a big deal because Golden Owl is explicitly targeting messy, non-indexed external data with an anticipatory, agentic architecture, which aligns closely with where AI-native threat and risk intelligence is heading. While €1.4 million will not turn it into a category giant overnight, it should be enough runway to harden the platform, land a handful of lighthouse security and public-sector customers, and prove that AI-driven OSINT can move from dashboards to true decision support.

From a crypto and broader digital-assets lens, any tooling that improves detection of hybrid risks, disinformation, and geopolitical spillovers is bullish for market infrastructure resilience—and I generally prefer to see such capabilities emerge from focused, transparent European players rather than black-box, adtech-adjacent data brokers.