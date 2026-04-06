Overview

The global vacuum grease market is projected to reach USD 809.0 million by 2035, rising from USD 286.7 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 11.0% between 2026 and 2035. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for 42.7% of the market, representing a value of USD 122.4 million, highlighting its strong regional dominance.

Advanced fluorinated variants, such as Apiezon PFPE 501, can function at temperatures up to 250°C with extremely low vapor pressure, while Apiezon L remains effective near 300°C, making these products ideal for demanding industrial and laboratory applications.

Government initiatives are further accelerating adoption of modern food-processing equipment. The onboarding of 675 beneficiaries in Gujarat alone reflects growing modernization among small and micro food processors, which is expected to support long-term emand for vacuum grease.

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Top Market Takeaway

Vacuum Grease Market is expected to be worth around USD 809.0 Million by 2035, up from USD 286.7 Million in 2025, at a CAGR of 11.0%. Silicone Based held a dominant market position, capturing more than a 48.3% share. Laboratory Equipment held a dominant market position, capturing more than a 31.6% share. Asia Pacific holds a decisive lead in the vacuum grease market, dominating with around 42.7% share and an estimated value of 122.4 Mn.

Report Scope

Report Features Description Market Value (2025) USD 286.7 Mn Forecast Revenue (2035) USD 809.0 Mn CAGR (2026-2035) 11.0% Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historic Period 2020-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Recent Developments Segments Covered By Product (Silicone Based, Fluorocarbon Based, Hydrocarbon Based), By Application (Food Processing, Laboratory Equipment, Automotive/Aerospace, Pharmaceuticals, Others) Regional Analysis North America – US, Canada; Europe – Germany, France, The UK, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Asia Pacific – China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Rest of APAC; Latin America – Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America; Middle East & Africa – GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA Competitive Landscape Dow, M&I Materials Ltd., CASTROL LIMITED, Maax Lubrication Pvt Ltd, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., MPT Industries, The Chemours Company, Supervac Industries LLP, Eastern Petroleum, Kluber Lubrication Customization Scope Customization for segments, region/country-level will be provided. Moreover, additional customization can be done based on the requirements.

By Product Analysis

In 2024, silicone-based vacuum grease emerged as the leading product segment, accounting for 48.3% of the global market share. Its widespread use across laboratories, electronics production facilities, and industrial vacuum systems highlights its strong market acceptance. This segment remains highly preferred due to its clean formulation, long-term stability, and compatibility with rubber seals and gaskets, making it ideal for reliable sealing and lubrication tasks.

By Application Analysis

In 2024, laboratory equipment held the largest share in the application segment, contributing 31.6% of the market. This leadership is supported by the continued growth in academic research, chemical analysis, and advanced testing procedures, where vacuum grease plays a critical role in maintaining airtight systems.

Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific region remains the leading market for vacuum grease, accounting for 42.7% of the global share, with an estimated market value of USD 122.4 million in 2024. This strong position is supported by the region’s vast manufacturing, electronics, food processing, and industrial production base, which continues to generate consistent demand for high-performance sealing and lubrication solutions.

The region’s dominance is further reinforced by its role as the global manufacturing powerhouse, contributing more than half of worldwide manufacturing value added. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India serve as major industrial hubs, with China alone contributing close to 29–30% of global manufacturing output, creating a strong foundation for sustained vacuum grease consumption across laboratories, industrial systems, and advanced processing facilities.

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Recent News and Developments

In 2024, Dow’s Performance Materials & Coatings segment recorded approximately USD 8.57 billion in net sales, compared with USD 8.50 billion in 2023, reflecting a steady 1% year-on-year increase. This consistent growth highlights stable demand across Dow’s silicone and specialty materials portfolio, including high-performance vacuum lubricants widely used in laboratory, electronics, and industrial equipment applications.

Similarly, Castrol India, a major regional subsidiary of Castrol Limited, demonstrated strong momentum in its lubricant business. The company reported revenue from operations of around ₹5,365 crore in 2024, supported by its broad automotive and industrial lubricant network. By 2025, revenue rose to a record ₹5,722 crore, marking a 7% year-on-year increase, while volumes grew by 8%, driven by expansion in its industrial product portfolio and strengthened distribution reach.

Market Share

Dow – estimated 14–16% share, leading through strong silicone and specialty vacuum lubricant solutions.

estimated 14–16% share, leading through strong silicone and specialty vacuum lubricant solutions. M&I Materials Ltd. – estimated 6–8% share, supported by its Apiezon high-vacuum grease portfolio.

estimated 6–8% share, supported by its Apiezon high-vacuum grease portfolio. CASTROL LIMITED – estimated 7–9% share, backed by broad industrial lubricant distribution and OEM reach.

estimated 7–9% share, backed by broad industrial lubricant distribution and OEM reach. Maax Lubrication Pvt Ltd – estimated 3–4% share, mainly strong in India’s industrial and lab supply channels.

estimated 3–4% share, mainly strong in India’s industrial and lab supply channels. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. – estimated 9–11% share, driven by premium silicone-based vacuum grease products.

estimated 9–11% share, driven by premium silicone-based vacuum grease products. MPT Industries – estimated 4–6% share, serving specialized industrial maintenance and sealing applications.

estimated 4–6% share, serving specialized industrial maintenance and sealing applications. The Chemours Company – estimated 11–13% share, strong in fluorinated and PFPE-based high-vacuum lubricants.

– estimated 11–13% share, strong in fluorinated and PFPE-based high-vacuum lubricants. Supervac Industries LLP – estimated 5–7% share, with stable demand in vacuum pump and laboratory equipment use.

– estimated 5–7% share, with stable demand in vacuum pump and laboratory equipment use. Eastern Petroleum – estimated 4–5% share, supported by regional industrial lubricant demand.

estimated 4–5% share, supported by regional industrial lubricant demand. Klüber Lubrication – estimated 8–10% share, known for premium specialty lubricants in high-performance industries.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the vacuum grease market is expected to witness steady long-term growth, supported by rising demand from laboratories, semiconductor manufacturing, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and industrial vacuum systems.

The market continues to expand as industries increasingly require reliable sealing, low vapor pressure, temperature resistance, and contamination-free performance for critical equipment and high-vacuum environments. Recent market studies show continued growth through 2030–2035, driven by silicone-based products, expanding laboratory applications, and stronger use in advanced manufacturing sectors.