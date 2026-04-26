Key Takeaways

Verda (formerly DataCrunch), founded in 2020 by Ruben Bryon, raised €100 million (~$117 million) in a combined equity and debt round announced April 23, 2026 The equity portion is led by Lifeline Ventures, with byFounders, Tesi, and Varma also participating; debt comes from a group of Nordic financial institutions Revenue run rate doubled to over $60 million in Q1 2026, and the company is already cash flow positive Verda plans to hire 100+ people by end of 2026 and expand into the UK, US, and Asia

Quick Recap

Finnish AI cloud infrastructure company Verda has closed a €100 million ($117 million) funding round, making it one of the largest AI infrastructure raises to emerge from Northern Europe in 2026. The round, officially announced on April 23, 2026, blends equity led by Lifeline Ventures with debt financing from Nordic financial institutions. EU Startups first broke the news on X, citing the company’s plans to deepen its AI cloud platform and accelerate international expansion.

What the Capital Structure Reveals?

The funding architecture here is deliberate and worth dissecting. On the equity side, Lifeline Ventures, one of Finland’s most respected early-stage funds with a portfolio that includes Supercell, takes the lead position in this round, replacing byFounders as the lead investor. byFounders, Tesi, and Varma all continue to participate, signaling reinforced conviction from existing backers rather than opportunistic new money.

The inclusion of Nordic bank debt alongside equity is increasingly common among capital-efficient tech companies building physical infrastructure. For Verda, this is its third major raise: a €12 million seed in 2024, a €55 million Series A in September 2025, and now this €100 million round, bringing total capital raised to approximately $170 million.

CEO Ruben Bryon said the company is “building the next generation of AI cloud infrastructure for pioneering teams across the globe,” and that the funding will allow Verda to “double down on development and accelerate expansion across Europe, the US, and Asia.”

Verda operates as a fully vertically integrated AI cloud provider, meaning it controls the entire stack from the physical servers and data centers in Finland and Iceland to the developer tools and managed inference endpoints that AI teams consume. All of its data centers run on 100% renewable energy, drawing on the Nordic region’s structural advantage in cheap hydroelectric and wind power with natural cooling.

That combination keeps operating costs structurally lower than hyperscalers in warmer geographies. Verda is also one of a select group of NVIDIA Preferred Partners globally, giving it priority access to the latest GPU hardware at a time when compute remains scarce. Existing customers include Nokia, 1X, ExpressVPN, and Freepik.

Europe’s Compute Sovereignty Race

The timing of this raise is no accident. European AI teams face growing pressure to keep sensitive workloads within the continent due to data sovereignty regulations, and demand for EU-based compute is accelerating fast. European AI infrastructure spending is projected to reach $22.60 billion in 2026, and multiple well-funded players are racing to capture that demand.

Verda is operating in a competitive but fast-expanding market where the structural winners will be those who secure physical data center capacity, GPU supply agreements, and enterprise contracts early. Nscale, a UK-based rival that raised $2 billion in March 2026 at a $14.6 billion valuation, signed a 200,000-GPU deal with Microsoft and is deploying capacity across Europe and the US.

Nebius, backed by a $2 billion investment from NVIDIA and targeting $7 to $9 billion in ARR by end-2026, recently announced plans to build one of Europe’s largest AI data centers in Lappeenranta, Finland, which puts it in direct geographic competition with Verda. For Verda, the €100 million injection is a move to hold its ground and scale before these better-capitalized players consume all available enterprise pipeline.

Competitive Landscape

Verda vs. Nscale vs. Nebius

Below is a direct comparison of Verda against its two most relevant European AI cloud peers at a similar infrastructure positioning level:

Feature / Metric Verda Nscale Nebius Total Funding Raised ~$170M ~$4.5B+ $2B+ (NVIDIA-led) H100 On-Demand Price (per GPU/hr) ~$2.73 (H100 SXM) Contract-based, pricing post-Series C ~$2.95/hr Energy Source 100% renewable (Finland, Iceland) Renewable across Norway, UK, Portugal Renewable at EU sites NVIDIA Partnership NVIDIA Preferred Partner NVIDIA-backed investor (GB300 GPUs) NVIDIA Cloud Partner, Vera Rubin access Agentic / Serverless Support Serverless containers, managed inference Orchestration software, bare metal clusters Full-stack AI cloud, inference endpoints Key Enterprise Customers Nokia, 1X, ExpressVPN, Freepik Microsoft (200,000 GPU contract) Enterprise AI teams, EU-regulated orgs Cash Flow Status Cash flow positive, $60M ARR (Q1 2026) Scaling post-Series C, no ARR disclosed Targeting $7B-$9B ARR by end-2026 Geographic Focus Europe, UK, US, Asia (2026) Europe, US (Texas, Portugal, UK) US, EU, global expansion

Strategic analysis

Verda leads on unit economics and capital efficiency: it is already cash flow positive with a $60M ARR run rate on just $170M raised total, which no competitor at this stage can match. Nscale holds a decisive scale advantage with its 200,000-GPU Microsoft contract and $4.5B in capital, making it the go-to for enterprises needing hyperscale contract volumes in Europe. Nebius wins on brand recognition, NVIDIA depth (Vera Rubin access), and its aggressive ARR targets, but at valuations that require significant execution.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

I’ll be direct: this is a genuinely bullish signal for European AI infrastructure, and I think the market is underreading it.

What catches my attention is not the headline number itself. €100 million is meaningful, but in a world where Nscale is pulling $4.5 billion and Nebius has NVIDIA’s $2 billion sitting behind it, Verda is clearly the smaller bet. What I find compelling is the operating posture behind this raise.

In my experience covering infrastructure funding rounds, cash flow positive companies raising at this stage are a genuine rarity. Most GPU cloud startups are burning hard to buy capacity and win contracts. Verda has doubled its revenue run rate to $60 million in a single quarter while staying operationally profitable. That tells me the unit economics of the renewable energy and vertical integration model are actually working, not just being promised.

I think this is a big deal for Europe specifically because of the data sovereignty angle. EU enterprises are under real regulatory pressure to keep AI workloads local, and Verda is one of the few providers that combines price competitiveness (up to 90% cheaper than AWS on comparable workloads per company claims), renewable energy credentials, and a fully EU-operated stack. That trifecta is hard to replicate quickly for US-headquartered players.