Samsung Biologics posted its strongest-ever opening quarter with revenue of KRW 1,257 billion (~$850M) and net income of KRW 469.2 billion, up 41.6% YoY. No per-share EPS figure was disclosed in the press release. Shares closed at KRW 1,567,000 on the earnings date, down 1.32% on the day amid a looming labor strike threat, but the stock is up ~52.8% year-to-date.

About Samsung Biologics

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is the world’s largest biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), headquartered in Incheon, South Korea. Founded in 2011 as part of the Samsung Group, the company offers end-to-end integrated services ranging from late discovery through commercial manufacturing, across modalities including monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), fusion proteins, and mRNA therapeutics.

As of April 2026, Samsung Biologics carries a market capitalization of approximately $47.72 billion USD (approximately KRW 70.73 trillion), making it one of the most valuable life sciences companies in Asia. With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 845,000 liters across its Korean Bio Campus I and II and the newly acquired Rockville, Maryland facility, the company holds the largest installed biologics manufacturing capacity globally. Cumulative regulatory approvals have surpassed 440, reflecting its quality and compliance track record.

Top Financial Highlights

  1. Revenue reached KRW 1,257.1 billion (~$850M), up 25.8% YoY from KRW 999.5 billion in Q1 2025
  2. Operating profit climbed to KRW 580.8 billion, a 35.0% YoY increase from KRW 430.2 billion
  3. Net income surged to KRW 469.2 billion (~$317.7M), up 41.6% YoY from KRW 331.3 billion
  4. EBITDA reached KRW 675.3 billion, up from KRW 514.6 billion in Q1 2025 (+31.2% YoY)
  5. Operating margin expanded to 46.2% from 43.0% a year earlier, reflecting scale advantages from full plant utilization
  6. Net margin for the quarter came in at approximately 37.3%, showing significant profitability leverage
  7. Full utilization maintained across Plants 1 through 4 at Bio Campus I drove the top-line growth
  8. Cumulative contract value exceeded USD 21.4 billion, reflecting sustained global client demand
  9. First commercial-scale engineering run completed at the dedicated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) facility
  10. 2026 annual revenue growth guidance maintained at 15% to 20%, excluding contributions from the newly acquired Rockville, U.S. facility
  11. Acquisition of Rockville, Maryland manufacturing facility completed for USD 353 million in March 2026, adding 60,000 liters of capacity
  12. Strategic partnerships announced with CEPI (epidemic preparedness) and Eli Lilly and Company for open innovation

Beat or Miss?

MetricReportedAnalyst EstimateDifference / Analysis
RevenueKRW 1,257.1BKRW 1,281.3B-1.9% miss vs. Kiwoom Securities estimate; operating profit aligned with market consensus per Yonhap Infom survey 
Operating ProfitKRW 580.8BKRW 581.3BEssentially in line (-0.1%); described as meeting the average analyst projection 
Net IncomeKRW 469.2BN/ABeat implied expectations; consensus net profit estimates were not publicly disclosed 
EBITDAKRW 675.3BN/AN/A
Revenue Growth (YoY)25.80%~+28% (Kiwoom)Slightly below the upper-end estimate; volumes deferred from Q4 2025 boosted the quarter’s share 
Operating Margin46.20%~44.2% (Hana Securities)Beat on margin; Hana had penciled in 44.2% OPM for the quarter 

What Leadership Is Saying?

“In the first quarter, Samsung Biologics delivered stable growth, supported by consistent execution across our manufacturing network and continued demand from clients. With full operations in plants at our Bio Campus I and Plant 5 ramp-up underway, we are further strengthening manufacturing readiness and service capacity to support evolving client needs. As our global footprint continues to expand, we remain focused on quality excellence, operational consistency, and strategic investment to support sustainable long-term growth.”John Rim, President and CEO, Samsung Biologics

Samsung Biologics remains on track to meet its 2026 guidance, supported by continued operations across Plants 1 through 4 and the progressive ramp-up of Plant 5. The company also continues to evaluate strategic investments to further diversify its manufacturing network and support clients seeking regional supply alignment amid an evolving global operating environment. CFO / IR Statement (from official earnings release)

Historical Performance (YoY)

CategoryQ1 2026Q1 2025Change (%)
Revenue (KRW billion)1,257.10999.5+25.8% 
Operating Profit (KRW billion)580.8430.2+35.0% 
EBITDA (KRW billion)675.3514.6+31.2% 
Net Income (KRW billion)469.2331.3+41.6% 
Operating Margin (%)46.20%43.00%+320 bps 

Competitor Performance (YoY Comparison)

CompanyMetricQ1 2026 / Most Recent PeriodPrior Year PeriodChange (%)
Samsung BiologicsRevenueKRW 1,257.1B (~$850M)KRW 999.5B (~$676M)+25.8% 
Samsung BiologicsOperating ProfitKRW 580.8BKRW 430.2B+35.0% 
WuXi BiologicsRevenue (FY2025)RMB 21.79B (~$3.0B)RMB 18.68B+16.7% 
WuXi BiologicsNet Profit (FY2025)RMB 5.73BRMB 3.95B+45.1% 
Lonza GroupRevenue (FY2025)CHF 6.53B (~$8.6B annual)CHF 5.49B+19.2% 
Lonza GroupCore EBITDA Margin (FY2025)30.60%~28.7%+190 bps 

How the Market Reacted?

Samsung Biologics shares closed at KRW 1,567,000 on April 22, 2026, the day of the earnings announcement, declining 1.32% from the previous session despite the record quarterly performance. The muted and slightly negative reaction reflects a classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” dynamic, as the strong Q1 print was widely anticipated by analysts and had largely been priced in ahead of the report.

Adding downward pressure was the company’s first-ever labor dispute: the union, representing roughly 75% of the workforce, held a rally outside the Songdo campus on the same day and threatened a walkout from June 1, raising concerns about potential production disruptions worth an estimated KRW 640 billion in losses.

Despite this near-term overhang, the stock remains up approximately 52.8% year-to-date as of April 24, 2026, underpinned by the company’s dominant global CDMO position, U.S. expansion milestones, and maintained 15-20% full-year revenue growth guidance.

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Sources

Pramod Pawar
(Co-Founder)
Pramod Pawar brings over a decade of SEO expertise to his role as the co-founder of 11Press and Prudour Market Research firm. A B.E. IT graduate from Shivaji University, Pramod has honed his skills in analyzing and writing about statistics pertinent to technology and science. His deep understanding of digital strategies enhances the impactful insights he provides through his work. Outside of his professional endeavors, Pramod enjoys playing cricket and delving into books across various genres, enriching his knowledge and staying inspired. His diverse experiences and interests fuel his innovative approach to statistical research and content creation.
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