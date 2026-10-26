Quick Verdict

The Indian Overseas Bank Q2 FY2026–27 Earnings have been reported, with an EPS of ₹0.99 and total income of ₹10,427.88 crore. Standalone net profit rose 55.9% to ₹1,912.42 crore as net interest income strengthened and bad-loan ratios improved. Shares gained more than 4% intraday after the announcement; analyst consensus estimates were unavailable in reviewed reporting.

About Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank is a Chennai-headquartered public-sector lender listed on NSE: IOB and BSE: 532388. Founded on February 10, 1937, by M. Ct. M. Chidambaram Chettyar, the bank initially focused on foreign-exchange banking and overseas commerce. It began operations simultaneously in Karaikudi, Chennai and Rangoon, now Yangon, before expanding to Penang, Malaysia. IOB became one of the 14 major banks nationalised in 1969.

Its business combines deposit-taking and lending with its longstanding foreign-exchange banking franchise. Contemporary market reporting placed its market capitalisation at approximately ₹57,769.77 crore, although that figure changes with the share price and should not be treated as a closing valuation. A consistently timestamped current P/E ratio, dividend yield, and employee count were not established from the reviewed earnings sources.

For the September quarter, the bank reported stronger net interest income and lower non-performing-asset ratios, making earnings quality and credit costs important measures alongside headline profit growth.

Top Financial Highlights

Total income: ₹10,427.88 crore for Q2 FY2026–27. This is the revenue measure used in this article. Standalone net profit: ₹1,912.42 crore, up 55.9% from ₹1,226.42 crore a year earlier. Earnings per share: ₹0.99, compared with ₹0.64 in Q2 FY2025–26. Interest earned: ₹9,201.23 crore, an increase of 17.2% year on year. Other income: ₹1,226.65 crore, down 10.2% from ₹1,365.45 crore Operating profit: ₹3,016.49 crore, up 25.7% from ₹2,400.03 crore. Operating expenses: ₹2,077.14 crore, up 2.6% from ₹2,024.56 crore. Provisions and contingencies: ₹950.08 crore, up 41.3% from ₹672.45 crore a year earlier. Gross NPA ratio: 1.19%, versus 1.33% in the preceding quarter and 1.83% a year earlier. Net NPA ratio: 0.16%, versus 0.18% sequentially and 0.28% a year earlier. Capital adequacy ratio: 18.60%, compared with 19.36% in the preceding quarter and 17.94% a year earlier. Income breakdown: Interest earned on advances reached approximately ₹7,083 crore, up 21% year on year. A verified top-three business-segment revenue breakdown was not available in the retrieved material; this income category should not be presented as a formal segment.

Beat or Miss?

A consensus beat cannot be established: the reviewed sources report substantial year-on-year growth but do not provide comparable analyst forecasts. Growth against the previous year is not the same as outperforming market expectations.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Total income ₹10,427.88 crore Consensus estimate: N/A; no verified revenue-surprise calculation available. Standalone net profit ₹1,912.42 crore Consensus estimate: N/A; increased 55.9% YoY. EPS ₹0.99 Consensus estimate: N/A; versus ₹0.64 a year earlier. Net interest income ₹3,866.98 crore Consensus estimate: N/A; increased 26.4% YoY. Operating profit ₹3,016.49 crore Consensus estimate: N/A; increased 25.7% YoY. Gross NPA ratio 1.19% Improved by 14 basis points from 1.33% in the preceding quarter.

The earnings mix deserves attention. Profit before tax increased 19.6% to ₹2,066.41 crore, while tax expense declined 69.3% to ₹153.99 crore. Consequently, the 55.9% increase in net profit reflects both stronger pre-tax earnings and a substantially lower tax charge—not operating growth alone. The reason for the tax decline was not established in the retrieved coverage.

Historical Performance

The table compares the September 2026 quarter with the September 2025 quarter. Amounts are in ₹ crore, except EPS.

Category Q2 FY2026–27 Q2 FY2025–26 Change (%) Revenue—total income 10,427.88 9,214.24* 13.20% Net income—standalone 1,912.42 1,226.42 55.90% Operating expenses 2,077.14 2,024.56 2.60% Net interest income 3,866.98 3,059.14 26.40% Operating profit 3,016.49 2,400.03 25.70% Provisions and contingencies 950.08 672.45 41.30% Profit before tax 2,066.41 1,727.58 19.60% EPS—₹ per share 0.99 0.64 54.70%

Standalone and consolidated profits must remain distinct. Standalone net profit was ₹1,912.42 crore; separate reporting puts consolidated net profit at ₹1,962.67 crore. Combining consolidated profit with standalone historical comparisons would produce an inconsistent analysis.

How the Market Reacted?

Indian Overseas Bank shares rose more than 4% following the results, according to Moneycontrol’s 12:53 p.m. IST update on October 26. CNBC-TV18 separately reported the shares trading 3.3% higher at ₹29.63, reflecting a different intraday observation rather than a closing price.

The positive reaction was accompanied by stronger NII, higher profit, and improving asset quality, although higher provisions and the contribution from lower tax expense temper a purely headline-driven reading. These are intraday observations, not a verified closing return or after-hours movement.