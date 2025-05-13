Breast Cancer Statistics By Types, Stage And Occurrence (2025)

Introduction

Breast Cancer Statistics: Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent and concerning health challenges, mostly among women. It is the most common cancer diagnosed in women worldwide and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in the United States. The impact of breast cancer is significant, with millions of new cases diagnosed each year and hundreds of thousands of deaths attributed to the disease.

This article will provide critical insights into the incidence, survival rates, mortality, and disparities across different demographics, including age, race, and ethnicity. Understanding the latest statistics on breast cancer is crucial for driving progress in reducing the incidence and mortality rates, improving survival outcomes, and ultimately, finding a cure.

Breast Cancer Statistics show that the global breast cancer market is expected to grow from USD 23.6 billion in 2024 to around USD 49.2 billion by 2032, with an average annual growth rate of 9.8% during this period.

in 2024 to around by 2032, with an average annual growth rate of during this period. In the United States, more than 4 million women have a documented history of breast cancer, and fewer than 1% occur in men.

women have a documented history of breast cancer, and fewer than occur in men. In 2024, the most commonly diagnosed disease in the United States of America for women is Breast Cancer.

(Source: seer.cancer.gov)

In the same year, breast cancer is expected to be diagnosed in almost 310,720 women and 2,790 men.

women and men. Breast cancer Statistics also show that breast cancer is projected to claim the lives of approximately 42,250 women and 530 men in 2024.

women and men in 2024. By the end of this year, approximately in women, around 30% of all new breast cancer cases will be diagnosed.

of all new breast cancer cases will be diagnosed. Around two-thirds, or 66% , of all breast cancer diagnoses occur at a localized stage, meaning the cancer is confined to the breast and has not yet spread to other parts of the body.

, of all breast cancer diagnoses occur at a localized stage, meaning the cancer is confined to the breast and has not yet spread to other parts of the body. It also discusses the WHO’s Global Breast Cancer Initiative, which aims to reduce breast cancer mortality by 2.5% annually, potentially averting 2.5 million deaths by 2040.

annually, potentially averting deaths by 2040. Around 310,720 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the United States of America in 2024, along with 56,500 cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a noninvasive form of breast cancer.

new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the United States of America in 2024, along with cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a noninvasive form of breast cancer. Breast Cancer Statistics further stated that in the U.S., a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every 2 minutes .

. Currently, over 4 million women in the U.S. are living with a history of breast cancer, making it the most common cancer among American women, aside from skin cancer.

General Breast Cancer Statistics

According to the reports of the WHO, breast cancer caused around 670,000 deaths globally in 2022.

Globally, out of 185 countries, among women, breast cancer is the most common disease found in 157 countries.

Breast Cancer Statistics further states that around 13% of women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer at some point in their lives.

Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women, despite having a slightly lower overall incidence rate.

As per Breast Cancer Statistics, every 13 minutes, a single woman dies of breast cancer in 2024.

Additionally, about 2,800 men are expected to be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer.

When breast cancer is detected at a localized stage, the 5-year relative survival rate is an encouraging 99%.

It is supposed that 42,250 women in the U.S. will lose their lives to breast cancer in 2024.

(Source: jazenetworks.com)

In the first quarter of 2024, about 1 in 8 women, or around 13% of women in the U.S., will get breast cancer at some point in their lives.

The death rate of breast cancer remained 40% higher among black women compared with white.

In America, breast cancer is known to be the second main reason for women in 2024.

As stated in Breast Cancer Statistics, due to high breast cancer preventive services, almost 47% of women put off or postponed their treatment.

What is Breast Cancer?

Breast cancer is a type of cancer that forms in the cells of the breasts. It occurs when abnormal cells in the breast tissue grow and divide uncontrollably, forming a mass or lump known as a tumor. While breast cancer primarily affects women, men can also develop the disease, though it is much rarer.

(Source: images.ctfassets.net)

Types Of Breast Cancer Statistics

Invasive Ductal Carcinoma (IDC)

IDC is the most common type of breast cancer, accounting for about 70-80% of all cases.

Cribriform carcinoma: This type of cancer accounts for about 5-6% of invasive breast cancers; other types of IDC breast cancer share is followed by Medullary carcinoma (3-5%), Mucinous carcinoma (2-3%), Tubular carcinoma (1-4%), and Papillary carcinoma (1 to 2%).

It is estimated that more than 200,000 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with IDC by the end of 2024.

The 5-year survival rate for localized IDC (where cancer has not spread beyond the breast) is approximately 99%.

The causes are genetic mutations (such as BRCA1/BRCA2), hormone replacement therapy, and lifestyle factors like obesity and alcohol consumption are significant contributors.

Invasive Lobular Carcinoma (ILC)

Breast Cancer Statistics also show that 2024 ILC will account for about 10-15% of cases, representing around 40,000 cases of ILC expected in the U.S.

The 5-year survival rate for localized ILC is similar to IDC, around 98-99%.

Causes: Hormonal factors, including hormone replacement therapy, family history, and genetic predispositions, are linked to ILC.

Inflammatory Breast Cancer

In the United States, Inflammatory breast cancer (IBC) is a very rare type of breast cancer, making up only 1% to 5% of all breast cancer cases.

Metastatic Breast Cancer

A report generated by the American Society of Clinical Oncology states that breast cancers are detected early, and only about 6% of cases are initially diagnosed as metastatic.

Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS)

DCIS is a non-invasive form of breast cancer, accounting for almost 20% of new breast cancer diagnoses.

In 2024, it’s estimated that around 60,000 cases will be diagnosed in the U.S.

Whereas the 5-year survival rate for DCIS is nearly 100% due to its non-invasive nature.

Causes: Similar to IDC and ILC, genetic factors, hormone replacement therapy, and lifestyle choices are the primary causes.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)

(Source: verywellhealth.com)

TNBC accounts for about 10-20% of all breast cancers and, in the U.S., is expected to have nearly 30,000 cases in 2024.

This type tends to be more aggressive, with a 5-year survival rate of around 77% for localized cases.

Causes: TNBC is more common in younger women, particularly those with BRCA1 mutations, and is also more prevalent in African-American women.

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

As mentioned in Breast Cancer Statistics, around 15% to 20% of cases are observed with HER2-positive breast cancer, and in 2024, around 45,000 cases are expected in the U.S.

Survival Rate: With targeted therapies, the 5-year survival rate for HER2-positive breast cancer is around 90% for localized cases.

Causes: Genetic mutations leading to overexpression of the HER2 protein, along with other factors like family history and hormone replacement therapy, contribute to this type.

Global Breast Cancer Market Statistics

(Source: market.us)

Breast Cancer Statistics show that the global market for breast cancer is expected to grow from USD 23.6 billion in 2024.

Furthermore, in the coming years, the market size of breast cancer will approach 2025 (USD 26.5 billion), 2026 (USD 29.4 billion), 2027 (USD 31.9 billion), 2028 (USD 33.8 billion), 2029 (USD 37.2 billion), 2030 (USD 40.3 billion), 2031 (USD 44.3 billion), and 2032 (49.2 billion).

The annual growth rate of the market will reach up to 9.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Female Breast Cancer Percent Of Cases By Stage

(Reference: seer.cancer.gov)

Based on female Breast Cancer Statistics in 2024, approximately 63% of female breast cancer cases were diagnosed at the localized stage.

Similarly, in the regional stage (nearby lymph nodes), about 28% of cases are diagnosed.

Moreover, about 6% of cases are diagnosed in the distant stage (distant parts of the body).

Lastly, in the unknown stage (not recorded body parts), around 3% of cases fall into this category.

By 5-Year Relative Survival

(Reference: seer.cancer.gov)

As of 2024, the 5-year survival rate for women diagnosed with localized breast cancer stage is about 99.6%.

Furthermore, in other breast cancer stages, 5-year relative survival by stage at diagnosis is followed by regional (86.7%), distant (31.9%), and unknown (69.7%).

Breast Cancer Statistics By Occurrence

In the U.S., in 2022, around 287,850 women were diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, and 43,250 women died from the disease.

Among them, it was supposed that 51,400 cases of DCIS were diagnosed in women.

(Reference: cancer.org)

Meanwhile, the table below shows the approach to new DCIS and Invasive Breast cancer cases and deaths among women in 2024 by age in the U.S.

Total Number of Cases 20-39 years 40-49

years 50-59

years 60-69

years 70 years and above Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS) 26,000.00 1,300 4,500 7,500 8,500 4,200 Invasive Breast Cancer 264,000.00 11,000 44,000 77,000 89,000 43000 Total Deaths 43,000.00 1,000 4,000 9000.0 13,000 16,000

By Age

A report published by the American Cancer Society, 40 years is the average age of developing breast cancer, which is about 1.5% (1 in 67 women).

By the time a woman reaches 50 years old, her average chance of getting breast cancer in her lifetime is about 2.3% or 1 in 38 women.

At 70 years old, the chance of getting breast cancer at some point in her life is about 3.5% or 1 in 28 women.

As mentioned in Breast Cancer Statistics In the U.S., the typical age at which women are diagnosed with breast cancer is 62 years.

In 2024, nearly 50% of women in the U.S. who are diagnosed with breast cancer are 62 years old or younger at the time of their diagnosis.

In America, about 9% of new breast cancer cases happen in women under 45 years old.

Especially people under 35 years who were first diagnosed with breast cancer have a higher chance of the cancer coming back.

By Gender

New Cases Death cases 5-Year Survival Rate Female Approximately 290,000 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024 Around 43,000 women will die. about 90% overall Male In the same year, around 2,700 men in the U.S. are projected to be diagnosed with breast cancer, Approximately 530 men are expected to die from the disease. 82%

Female Breast Cancer Incidence and Death Rates by Race/Ethnicity In The U.S., 2024

Race/Ethnicity Incidence Rate (cases per 100,000 women) Total New Cases Mortality Rate (cases per 100,000 women) Total Deaths White 130 192,000 20 29,000 Black 125 40,000 29 11,600 Hispanic/Latina 100 26,000 13 4000 Asian American/Pacific Islander 95 14,000 11 1,600 American Indian/Alaska Native 80 4,000 10 500

Number Of Women Diagnosed With Breast Cancer By Country In 2024

Countries Number of cases Death Cases United States 290,000 Forty-three thousand women are estimated to die from breast cancer. China 420,000 120,000 India 200,000 80,000 United Kingdom 55,000 11,500 Germany 70,000 19,000 France 60,000 12,000 Japan 92,000 16,000 Brazil 66,000 18,000 Canada 28,000 5,000 Australia 20,000 3,000

Women With Breast Cancer Statistics Based On Deaths By Age Group

(Reference: news.market.us)

The highest percentage of women who die from breast cancer is those aged 65 to 74, resulting in 24.4%.

The breast Cancer death rate percentage followed by age groups is 20.9% (55 to 64 years), 20.6% (75 to 84 years), 17.4% (84 years+), 11.3% (45 to 54 years), 4.4% (35 to 44 years), and 1% (20 to 34 years).

Breast Cancer Survival Rate By Stage In 2024

Stage Names 5-Year Survival Rate Stage 0 (Non-invasive, Ductal Carcinoma In Situ – DCIS) 100% Stage I (Early Stage) 99% Stage II (Localized Tumor, may involve nearby lymph nodes) 93% Stage III (Regional Spread to nearby lymph nodes or tissues) 72% Stage IV (Metastatic Breast Cancer, cancer has spread to distant organs) 30%

Breast Cancer Statistics By Risk Factors

(Source: cdn.cancercenter.com)

Age:

In 2024, the majority of breast cancer cases occurred in women aged 55 and older.

Around 75% of new cases will be diagnosed in this age group.

Genetic Factors:

BRCA1/BRCA2 Mutations: Women with these genetic mutations have a 55-72% lifetime risk of developing breast cancer.

In 2024, Breast Cancer Statistics further states that about 5-10% of all breast cancer cases will be linked to these mutations.

Family History:

Having a first-degree relative (mother, sister, daughter) with breast cancer nearly doubles a woman’s risk.

To date, expectedly, around 15-20% of breast cancer cases will occur in women with a family history of the disease.

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT):

As mentioned in Breast Cancer Statistics, long-term use of HRT is associated with a 20-30% increased risk of breast cancer.

HRT will be a contributing factor in approximately 8% of breast cancer cases by the end of 2024.

Lifestyle Factors:

Obesity: Postmenopausal women who are obese have about a 20-40% increased risk.

As of 2024, obesity will contribute to about 20% of breast cancer cases.

Alcohol Consumption: Women who consume 2-3 alcoholic drinks per day have about a 20% higher risk of developing breast cancer. Alcohol is another factor in around 10% of cases in 2024.

Physical Inactivity: Lack of regular physical activity is linked to about 10% of breast cancer cases.

Reproductive History:

Late Pregnancy: In the same duration, women who have their first child after age 30 or who never have children have a slightly higher risk, contributing to approximately 5 to 10% of cases.

By Prevention

Early Detection and Screening:

Mammography: Regular mammograms can lower the risk of dying from breast cancer by 20-40% for women aged 40 to 74.

In 2024, nearly 75% of women who get regular screenings will continue with regular training.

Lifestyle Modifications

Healthy Weight: Maintaining a healthy weight can lower the risk by 20-40%.

Physical Activity: Engaging in at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week can reduce the risk by 15-20%.

Alcohol Reduction: Limiting alcohol intake to fewer than one drink per day can decrease the risk by 10-15%.

Medications for High-Risk Women

Tamoxifen and Raloxifene: These medications can reduce the risk of breast cancer by 40-50% in women at high risk.

Preventive Surgery:

Prophylactic Mastectomy: For women with BRCA1/BRCA2 mutations, this surgery can reduce the risk of developing breast cancer by 90%.

Impact Of Breast Cancer

As derived from Breast Cancer Statistics in 2024, breast cancer is the most common cancer, with over 2.3 million new cases diagnosed worldwide.

In the same year, approximately 685,000 women will die from breast cancer globally.

The economic burden of breast cancer in the U.S. is significant, with an annual cost of USD 19.7 billion.

There are currently over 4 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S., reflecting the advances in early detection and treatment.

Around 30% of breast cancer survivors report ongoing issues related to physical health, including fatigue and pain, even years after treatment.

20% of survivors experience significant psychological impacts, including anxiety and depression.

The recurrence rate for breast cancer can vary, but on average, about 20-30% of women treated for early-stage breast cancer will experience a recurrence.

Breast cancer affects families deeply, with almost 70% of caregivers feeling emotionally stressed and 50% experiencing financial difficulties because of their caregiving duties.

Facts About Breast Cancer – Every Woman Needs To Know

(Source: elcaminohealth.org)

For every 1000 mammogram screening tests, 100 women will undergo additional tests because something unusual was observed during the initial screenings.

Sixty-one people will undergo additional imaging tests and will find everything okay.

Whereas 20 people out of 1000 will feel safe after seeing reports, but will return for the next screening after six months.

Similarly, 19 will panic to have an invasive needle biopsy test.

On the other side, 5 out of 1000 will be positively diagnosed with breast cancer.

Women with dense breast tissue may require extra screening, as it can be harder to spot cancer on a mammogram, and dense tissue is also associated with a higher risk of breast cancer.

New Product Launches In Breast Cancer Treatment And Detection

Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (Enhertu): Expected reach of 15,000 patients in 2024.

Expected reach of 15,000 patients in 2024. Elacestrant (Orserdu): Projected use by 10,000 patients in its first year.

Projected use by 10,000 patients in its first year. Liquid Biopsy Tests (e.g., Guardant360): Anticipated use by 50,000 patients.

Anticipated use by 50,000 patients. AI-Enhanced Mammography: Installation in 1,000 imaging centers across the U.S.

Installation in 1,000 imaging centers across the U.S. Proton Therapy Centers: 5 new centers are launching, targeting approximately 3,000 breast cancer patients.

5 new centers are launching, targeting approximately 3,000 breast cancer patients. PI3K Inhibitors: Projected benefit for 7,000 patients with advanced breast cancer.

Projected benefit for 7,000 patients with advanced breast cancer. Mindfulness Apps for Survivors: Expected 20,000 downloads by the end of 2024.

Innovative Ways To Diagnose Breast Cancer

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Mammography

Breast Cancer Statistics in 2024 show that AI-assisted mammography has reduced false negatives by approximately 20% and false positives by 15%, leading to more accurate diagnoses.

In the U.S., AI assistance performed 35% of mammograms.

Liquid Biopsy

The sensitivity of these tests has reached about 85%, making them a powerful tool for early detection.

Meanwhile, the liquid biopsy market for breast cancer is projected to expand by 25% each year, highlighting its growing use and acceptance.

Contrast-Enhanced Mammography (CEM)

In 2024, CEM has shown a detection rate improvement of about 30% over standard mammography, particularly in women with dense breast tissue.

In breast cancer screening, the adoption rate of CEM is now used by 15% of mammograms.

Tomosynthesis (3D Mammography)

(Source: elcaminohealth.org)

Tomosynthesis has increased the rate of cancer detection by 27% compared with 2D mammography in 2024.

As per Breast Cancer Statistics, around 60% of screening centers in the U.S. have adopted 3D mammography, making it a standard part of breast cancer screening protocols.

Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI)

MBI has been shown to detect cancers that are missed by mammograms, with a 10-15% higher detection rate in dense breast tissue.

About 5% of breast cancer diagnoses in 2024 were made up by MBI to date.

Ways To Reduce The Risk Of Breast Cancer

(Source: metrohospitalfaridabad.com)

Quitting smoking is an important step in reducing cancer risk because smoking is linked to many types of cancer, including breast cancer.

Drinking alcohol raises the risk of breast cancer; thus, keeping it to one drink or less each day can lower this risk.

Keeping a healthy weight is important, especially after menopause, as obesity is linked to an increased risk of breast cancer.

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week.

Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. A healthy diet can lower your risk of breast cancer and other diseases.

Regular mammograms and self-exams can find breast cancer early, making it easier to treat.

Breast Cancer Awareness Statistics

80% of American people aged 40 years and older are aware of breast cancer screening recommendations, largely due to national awareness campaigns.

In the past two years, around 72% of women aged 50-74 have had a mammogram, which reflects the impact of ongoing awareness efforts.

Breast Cancer Statistics further elaborates that awareness posts on social media platforms will reach over 300 million people worldwide during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October 2024.

This year, the awareness campaigns and fundraising events are projected to raise more than USD 2 billion globally.

Conclusion

Breast cancer remains a significant health concern globally, with varying incidence and mortality rates across different regions, races, and genders. In 2024, an estimated 290,000 women and 2,700 men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with the disease. While advancements in early detection and treatment have led to a high overall 5-year survival rate of approximately 90%, disparities persist, particularly among different racial and ethnic groups.

Breast Cancer Statistics continued efforts in research, early screening, and equitable access to healthcare are essential in improving outcomes and reducing the impact of breast cancer worldwide.

FAQ . Who is at risk for breast cancer?



Every woman faces some risk of breast cancer, but certain factors can heighten that risk. These include age, family history, genetic mutations like BRCA1 and BRCA2, hormone replacement therapy, obesity, and alcohol use. While breast cancer is much rarer in men, they can develop it as well. What are the symptoms of breast cancer?



Common signs include a lump in the breast or underarms, changes in breast size or shape, nipple discharge, breast pain, and skin changes like dimpling or redness. What todo if someonw find a lump in breast?



If someone finds a lump or notices any changes in their breast, they should go to the doctor right away. Most lumps aren’t cancer, but it’s important to get them checked by a healthcare professional. What is metastatic breast cancer?



Metastatic breast cancer, also called stage IV, is when breast cancer has spread to other parts of the body like the bones, liver, lungs, or brain. It is the most advanced stage of breast cancer. Are there any side effects of breast cancer treatment?



Yes, breast cancer treatments can cause side effects such as feeling very tired, nausea, hair loss, swelling in the arm or hand (lymphedema), menopausal symptoms, and emotional effects like anxiety and depression.

