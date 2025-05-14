Yoga Industry Growth Statistics, Trends And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Yoga Industry Growth: Over the last several decades, yoga industry statistics have gone from being an exclusive process to a common lifestyle choice embraced by so many worldwide because of its vastness. Overall health consciousness, acceptance of all-rounded wellness, and internet use are some of the main reasons why it’s still considered a profitable venture today.

The yoga industry is important for humanity during these critical and tough times. The reason behind that is that yogi practices create an environment for an individual that completely transforms their life in terms of spiritual, physical, and mental well-being. As with every industry, there are economic conditions to watch out for when starting a new year on a high note, like any other enterprise.

From the viewpoint of a market researcher, this paper examines the statistics of the yoga industry, focusing on its statistics, trends and other insights.

According to Lod Shiva, there are 84 classical and standard asanas. The Yoga market should be worth USD 66.23 by 2027.

classical and standard asanas. The Yoga market should be worth by 2027. The yoga industry statistics in the Asia Pacific area are expected to rise at a CAGR of 10.8% in the years leading up to 2027. Yoga originated in ancient India. Worldwide, more than 300 million people regularly practice yoga.

in the years leading up to 2027. Yoga originated in ancient India. Worldwide, more than people regularly practice yoga. The yoga industry, as per the statistics, is valued at USD 37.46 billion overall.

overall. Yoga improves breathing, helps one sleep longer, helps one think clearly, and boosts immunity. It also gives us that perfect body posture we all want.

Muslim comparable countries, such as Indonesia and Malaysia, have banned yoga practice.

Canada, Singapore, and Australia are the three foremost nations concerned about yoga’s popularity.

Approximately 20000 Yoga centers exist globally.

Characteristics of the Yoga Industry Statistics

Almost 75% of individuals who practice yoga participate in other forms of exercise, such as running and cycling.

Nearly two-thirds of total yoga practitioners show an interest in doing more yoga than they did last year.

Vegetarianism is adopted by 41% of the yoga practitioners.

More than 50% of regular yogis go to 2-3 classes each week. A majority of yoga practitioners give precedence to meditation.

How Do the Yoga Industry Statistics Measure Up?

As per the Yoga industry statistics, Lod Shiva has talked about 84 well-known and traditional asanas.

Many more asanas are just practiced without any jargon and are considered normal in daily life.

Around the globe, more than 300 million individuals practice yoga constantly. Thirty-six million individuals in the USA engage in yoga practices constantly.

46% of human beings who admit that they do yoga do it at night.

80% of people do this kind of exercise regularly for at least half an hour. However, only about 2% engage in yoga irregularly.

The market for Yoga is projected to increase by 5.8% before the year 2025. On average, an individual practicing

Yoga would spend around USD 62,000 on Yoga accessories, workshops, classes, and related things, and every Yogi spent nearly USD 40 during every session.

The United States of America has a total market share of Yoga classes at 51.3%.

67% of people worldwide practice yoga at home, 32% do it outdoors, and 43% are yogis who enjoy doing yoga between gym sessions.

38% practice yoga in studios, whereas 20% attend yoga wellness festivals.

Of the reasons given by practitioners, 27% require some me time, while 21% feel lonely, hence doing yoga exercises.

People who want to be strong account for 52%, whereas those who use yoga as a stress buster account for 54%.

The yoga industry statistics are supposed to be valued at USD 66.23 by 2027.

Yoga is not allowed in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, or among Muslims. However, yoga centers exist all over the world, with about 20,000 of them. According to yoga industry statistics, 42% of Americans think practicing yoga helps improve their well-being.

Additionally, 41 % regard daily practice as an instrument for achieving calmness. Most people in the USA engage in yoga practices between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

According to some individuals who were interviewed, approximately 18% of people plan to start doing yoga next year.

The global health club industry has a market size of USD 96.7 billion, according to statistics related to Yoga that are being studied.

53% of menstruating women were healed through daily yoga practices. Meditation is what about half the people who’ve done yoga focus on.

More than half the volunteers in need of yoga are people, according to yoga industry statistics.

Overall Yoga Industry Statistics

Yoga Industry Statistics in Terms of Popular Yoga Apps

According to Yoga industry statistics, many mobile applications on iOS and Android were downloaded worldwide as of June 2021.

6 million users had downloaded the Calm Yoga App, which was the top-downloaded application in the world.

The Yoga Go and Headspace apps boast almost equally hefty download figures, at 5.2M, while Meditopia has only a record of 4.6M downloads.

According to yoga industry statistics, other yoga and meditation apps, such as Yoga for Weight Loss and Daily Yoga, were downloaded 1.4 million times worldwide.

Meanwhile, Universal breathing and essential emotions were ranked third on the list, with 1.3 million and 1.2 million, respectively.

Studies of Yoga industry statistics have shown that among Yogis, 12 % are vegetarians. 50 % of the annual income of those who do Yoga is around 75,000 dollars, while those earning less than 19,000 dollars make up 12%.

Yoga Gender Map

According to the Yoga industry statistics, the chart above indicates how many women and men have, at one time or another, practiced yoga in select countries.

In April 2022, 44% of women and 9% of men in South Korea engaged in sporadic yoga practice.

The UK has 32% females and 8% males, while India has a time-to-time yoga practice with 31% females and 24% males, respectively.

Spain and America have an equal proportion of the female population who occasionally do yoga, about 30%.

While 8% of the Spanish population is male, 11% of its counterparts in America are male.

In the same way, countries such as Germany, China, and France have 27%, 26%, and 17%, respectively, female admissions, while 6%, 4%, and 5% of male admissions once engaged in yoga practices.

More than half (72%) of yoga practitioners are female, with men accounting for only 28%.

Gender Demographics of Yoga Practitioners

In the old times, yoga was mostly practiced by men, but now, it has been dominated by women for the last couple of decades. As per the recent yoga industry statistics:

Age Demographics of Yoga Practitioners

People of all ages can perform yoga; it is not restricted to a certain age bracket. Whether you are a middle-aged man or a teenage boy, there are many asanas and yoga-related activities to consider to maintain fitness and health. Here are the statistics of yoga practitioners by age.

Age Bracket % of Yoga Practitioners 18 to 29 years of age 19% 30 to 39 years of age 23% 40 to 49 years of age 20% 50 to 59 years of age 17% 60 years of age and older 21%

The number of yogis is envisioned to come to 206 million at the end of this decade.

According to (Sports & Fitness Industry Association (2020), 16.9% of the total number of yoga practitioners in the US are aged between 18-24 years.

In general, a typical person who does yoga in America spends around USD 90 every month, which can be translated into USD 62,640 throughout his or her life.

Also, 44% of Americans who practice yoga attend classes two to three times every week; their preference is for doing it early in the morning (34%) rather than later at night (18%).

On average, US yogis pay over USD 40 for special one-time sessions only.

Moreover, on memorable occasions like anniversaries or birthdays,6% will spend anything above USD 100 on a once-in-a-lifetime yoga class that they could remember all through life.

As indicated by a study report, 80.7% were women, 51.9% had completed any level of higher education, 46.9% weren’t smokers, whereas 72.1% exhibited moderate use of alcohol.”

Country Demographics of Yoga Practitioners

As we know, yoga was invented in India, but there are several other countries globally where yoga is practiced by most of the population. Below are the yoga industry statistics defined by country to country :

Country Name Number of Yoga Practitioners (Approx) Canada 7.6 Million India 150 Million Australia 1.5 Million United States 35 Million United Kingdom 0.50 Million

Demographics of Yoga Growth and Popularity

For many centuries, yoga has been growing from India a few centuries ago and has reached different parts of the world today. There are different reasons why it is popular in so many places around the world, such as the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Chile. The world yoga market is also predicted to reach USD 200 billion by 2025. The following are some factful statistics you should be aware of:

Growth Country Rise in 50% of yoga practitioners United States 400% increase in online yoga popularity UK and France

Health Benefits of Yoga Industry Statistics

Performing yoga every day improves a person’s health status. Below are yoga industry statistics showing the health benefits of yoga globally. This will help you inculcate the information that yoga calms the mind, body, and soul of individuals.

Physical Benefits of Yoga Industry Statistics

The physical benefits of yoga are well-documented and widely recognized, contributing to its enduring popularity. In 2024, millions of people around the world continue to turn to yoga for improved flexibility, strength, posture, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being. Here, we provide you with the statistics to understand the physical benefits of yoga:

77% of practitioners surveyed with stronger than most people.

82% of patients surveyed with chronic inflammation reduced inflammation by nearly half just by doing yoga daily for six weeks. 47% of the respondents who had heart problems showed no progression at all after practicing yoga regularly for one year.

According to yoga enthusiasts, tips from others helped them to give up drinking and smoking.

About 74% of adults with arthritis used yoga regularly, according to research carried out in Britain in 2018, as a means of alleviating pain and stiffness and improving mobility.

In a year-long practice of yoga (12 months), it would lower levels of total cholesterol by 23%. Additionally, it would reduce LDL (‘bad’) cholesterol by 26%.

A lot more than 80% of people practicing yoga and who have previously complained about lower back aches reported considerable relief from their symptoms.

Demographics of Yoga Instructors

The above yoga industry statistics show the global statistics of yoga teachers by gender, race, and age.

Female instructors make a larger contribution, i.e., 80%, to teaching yoga than males items of gender globally.

The percentage is around 88 % in the UK, around 83% in the US, and around 81% in Germany and Brazil. 0 % of the teacher respondents identify as transgender.

White people have the largest number of Yoga instructors, i.e., 70%, around the globe. The percentage who identify as Black, Hispanic, or Asian collapses to almost single digits.

The average basic salary of yoga professionals in the United States is USD 30.46 per hour. Among the cities where yoga instructors are located, Orlando, Florida, has the highest wages.

Florida pays an hourly rate of USD 47.12 for its instructors.

San Francisco, California, took second place with an hourly pay of USD 42.84, and New York rounded out the top three with an hourly pay of USD 41.47.

Meanwhile, those specializing in holistic health earn 93.07% more than average base pay rates; time managers earn 67.05% above their peers’ income on the ground.

USD yoga teachers’ yearly salaries average around 41,000 dollars, which means that rather small groups make as little as 30k, while some other affluent few were reported to have made approximately 56k yearly.

In the education sector, yoga instructors receive better pay than their colleagues in other industries; they have a yearly salary of USD 47,000.

In contrast, hospitality industry speakers tend to have the lowest pay, at USD 36,000 annually. The average age of yoga trainers is 37.1.

By Where Yogis Practice Yoga

Yoga is a flexible practice, both physically and metaphorically, as it can be done almost anywhere. Whether you lay your yoga mat outside in your backyard once you have a moment away from your kids or you attend a professional yoga seminar on your days off, here are some interesting facts about where yogis practice yoga:

Location Percentage Who Do Yoga There Home 67% Gym 43% Yoga Studio 38% Outdoors 32% Yoga or wellness festival 20% Special event at a unique venue 20%

Global Hubs for Yoga Enthusiasts

Giant Yoga Studio reveals the top holes for yoga practices as per Google search trends. They say that Canada is the leading country in the world when it comes to interest in yoga, while other countries that follow include Singapore, Australia, Ireland, and the United States.

Vermont is thus the center of yoga in America, with neighboring states being Colorado, Massachusetts, Hawaii, and Rhode Island, respectively.

The leading cities are San Francisco, Denver, and Seattle, which are followed by Boston and Portland, respectively.

Conclusion

The yoga industry statistics in 2024 are vibrant and dynamic, with a market value of USD 90 billion and a growing global base of practitioners. The industry is being shaped by digital transformation, corporate wellness programs, sustainability, and diversity. Notably, immigrants and discriminated groups who have become more affected by climate change may find this iteration of yoga appealing, especially after the difficulty of practicing it alone in a foreign country.

Extraordinarily, there are still plenty of chances for development when exploring avenues like technological innovation apart from growth in countries where yoga was not popular. Throughout its history, this sector has stood out for advocating good health globally, well-being, and mindfulness despite many challenges like market saturation or economic downturns.

FAQ

What is the current market value of the yoga industry?



The yoga industry is currently valued at $37.46 billion. How many people worldwide practice yoga regularly?



More than 300 million people practice yoga regularly worldwide. What is the projected market value of the yoga industry by 2027?



The yoga industry is projected to be worth $66.23 billion by 2027. What percentage of yoga practitioners in the US are male?



Over 20% of yoga practitioners in the US are male. How does yoga benefit health, according to the statistics?



Yoga improves breathing, helps with longer sleep, enhances mental clarity, boosts immunity, and improves posture. Which countries have banned the practice of yoga?



Yoga is banned in Muslim-majority countries like Indonesia and Malaysia. What percentage of yoga practitioners are female?



72% of yoga practitioners are female. How often do regular yoga practitioners attend classes?



More than 50% of regular yogis attend 2-3 classes each week. What are the most popular yoga and meditation apps by download figures?



The Calm Yoga App is the most downloaded, with 9.6 million users, followed by Yoga Go and Headspace, which each have 5.2 million downloads, and Meditopia, which has 4.6 million downloads. What is the average spending of a yoga practitioner on yoga-related activities and accessories in their lifetime?



A typical yoga practitioner spends around $62,000 on yoga accessories, workshops, classes, and related items throughout their life.

