Key Takeaways

Noreja closed a €1.1 million funding round from investors including Markus Neumayr, Jan Sprengnetter, and Prof. Martin Kaiser The round brings total funding to approximately €2.85 million since the company’s founding in 2021 Noreja specializes in Generative Process Intelligence, combining AI with process mining to help businesses optimize workflows and uncover bottlenecks The Vienna-based startup was founded by Dr. Lukas Pfahlsberger and currently employs 9 people

Quick Recap

Austria’s Noreja has successfully closed a €1.1 million funding round to scale its AI-powered process intelligence platform. The investment includes participation from both existing and new backers, including Markus Neumayr, Jan Sprengnetter, and Prof. Martin Kaiser. The announcement was shared on social media, highlighting the startup’s momentum in the competitive process mining sector.

Noreja, an Austrian startup offering AI-powered process #intelligence, has closed its €1.1 million funding round to invest in growth and expand its sales, marketing, and customer success teams. 🇦🇹 🤖 📊https://t.co/iTbm8p7hBY — EU-Startups (@EU_Startups) April 27, 2026

Strengthening the Technology Stack

Noreja’s platform unifies process data points, analysis, and insights into a single interface where AI helps users understand workflows, identify bottlenecks, and make better operational decisions. Founded in 2021 by Dr. Lukas Pfahlsberger, the company has positioned itself at the intersection of Generative AI and process intelligence, offering a fresh approach to traditional process mining.

Dr. Pfahlsberger, who serves as CEO, brings extensive experience from EY’s analytics and AI practice, along with academic credentials including a doctorate focused on the organizational context of process mining.

The total funding to date now stands at approximately €2.85 million, providing Noreja with resources to expand its team and enhance platform capabilities. The company recently added Gordana McNamara to strengthen its operational capacity.

Market Context and Strategic Positioning

The process intelligence market in 2026 is dominated by established players like Celonis, UiPath, SAP Signavio, IBM Process Mining, and Microsoft Process Mining. These platforms serve large enterprises with 1,000+ employees and typically command custom enterprise pricing. Noreja’s approach targets a specific niche by combining generative AI capabilities with process mining to contextualize operational data and human knowledge.

The broader process mining sector continues to attract significant attention, with Gartner’s 2025 Magic Quadrant analyzing 16 vendors in this space. The emergence of AI-enhanced process intelligence platforms reflects growing enterprise demand for data-driven operational optimization.

Competitive Landscape

Feature/Metric Noreja Celonis UiPath Process Mining Total Funding €2.85 million Enterprise-scale (2,000+ customers) Enterprise-scale Employee Count 9 Global leader Integrated with RPA platform Primary Focus Generative Process Intelligence Process Copilots, PI Graph, GenAI RPA + mining integration Target Market Mid-market businesses Large enterprises 1,000+ staff Teams using UiPath RPA Pricing Model Not disclosed Custom enterprise Custom quote AI Capabilities GenAI for operational data contextualization Process Copilots, predictive analytics AI-driven root cause analysis

While Celonis dominates with advanced machine learning and comprehensive enterprise integrations across SAP, ServiceNow, and Salesforce, and UiPath offers tight RPA integration with real-time process analysis capabilities, Noreja differentiates through its Generative Process Intelligence approach. The startup’s focus on contextualizing operational data with human knowledge using GenAI represents a distinct positioning compared to the broader feature sets of established platforms.

SCi-Tech Today’s Takeaway

I think this funding round signals an important shift in the process mining landscape. While Celonis and UiPath have built comprehensive platforms for large enterprises, I see Noreja carving out a meaningful niche by making generative AI the core of process intelligence rather than a feature add-on. The €2.85 million in total funding is modest compared to the market leaders, but that’s actually strategic for a 9-person team focused on a specific use case.

In my experience, the process mining market has been dominated by enterprise solutions with complex implementations, and Noreja’s approach of contextualizing human knowledge with AI could make process intelligence more accessible to mid-market companies that can’t afford six-figure Celonis deployments. I generally prefer seeing startups attack a well-defined problem with limited resources rather than trying to compete head-to-head with established giants.

The involvement of Prof. Martin Kaiser as an investor suggests strong academic validation, which is valuable in a field that requires deep technical credibility. This is a positive signal for the European AI startup ecosystem and positions Noreja well for growth in the SMB segment of process intelligence.