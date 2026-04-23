Key Takeaways

DOJO AI raised a $6 million seed round at a $30 million valuation, led by Armilar VC with participation from Heartfelt VC The London and Lisbon-based startup, founded in August 2024, already serves 100+ brands across the U.S. and U.K., clocking 20% month-over-month growth since launch Customer results include a 79% drop in cost per acquisition (Morningstar), 15x faster marketing reporting (Ozone API), and a 290% increase in content output (Broadvoice) Funds will be deployed toward deeper multi-agent AI autonomy and accelerated U.S. market expansion, where most of the platform’s 100+ customers already operate

Quick Recap

DOJO AI, an agentic marketing platform headquartered in London and Lisbon, has officially announced a $6 million seed round at a $30 million valuation. The round was led by Armilar, a Portugal-based venture capital firm with a track record of backing unicorns like Feedzai and OutSystems, with co-investment from Heartfelt VC. The announcement was first shared publicly via The SaaS News on X (formerly Twitter) and confirmed by the official press release on April 22, 2026.

Inside the DOJO Graph: Platform and Architecture

DOJO AI is built around a core proprietary technology it calls the DOJO Graph, a living knowledge graph that constructs a real-time digital twin of each customer’s entire marketing operation and competitive landscape. Rather than simply generating reports or surfacing dashboards, the system deploys specialized AI agents that continuously ingest data from paid campaigns, SEO and AEO performance, competitor activity, and brand sentiment, then autonomously execute workflows and feed every outcome back into the model.

This closed-loop architecture is what the company terms “agentic marketing,” a paradigm where AI does not wait for a prompt but proactively optimizes, generates content, and adjusts strategy before a marketer even opens their laptop. Co-CEO Antonio Alegria, who previously architected AI infrastructure at two Armilar-backed unicorns, Feedzai and OutSystems, said the platform was built to be the one system marketing teams have never had: one that “watches every signal in real time, learns from every outcome and gets sharper with every decision”.

His co-CEO, Duarte Garrido, brings 15 years of marketing leadership at Coca-Cola and Sky, anchoring the product in practical, enterprise-grade marketing reality. Pricing starts at $499 per month with no contracts and a 7-day free trial, a deliberate positioning that targets challenger brands that want enterprise-grade capability without enterprise complexity. The average marketing team today runs 12 or more siloed tools; DOJO positions itself as the single replacement layer for that entire fragmented stack.

The Agentic AI Marketing Window is Opening Fast

The timing of this raise is not accidental. The broader AI marketing automation sector reached an estimated $47.32 billion in 2025, and 74% of companies still report struggling to extract real value from the tools they already pay for. That gap between tool adoption and tangible ROI is precisely the opening DOJO AI is charging into.

The shift from generative AI tools that assist marketers to agentic systems that replace entire workflows represents the next structural inflection point in the martech sector. What makes DOJO’s moment particularly sharp is competitive context. Established players like Jasper and Copy.ai were primarily built around content generation and template-based outputs, not autonomous decision-making and closed-loop learning.

As the market evolves toward true agentic behavior, the differentiation that large incumbents have relied on, brand recognition and content volume, weakens relative to systems that can actually act and compound. Meanwhile, DOJO’s pre-seed round of $1 million was closed in June 2025, meaning the company has gone from first institutional cheque to 100+ customers and a $6M seed in roughly 10 months.

Competitive Landscape

DOJO AI competes most directly with agentic AI marketing platforms at a similar or adjacent stage. The two closest comparable companies are Jasper AI (AI content and marketing platform, Series B stage) and Copy.ai (GTM workflow automation, now acquired by Fullcast in October 2025).

Competitive Comparison

Feature / Metric DOJO AI Jasper AI Company Stage Seed (2026) Series B Total Funding Raised $7M (pre-seed + seed) $131M+ Valuation $30M $1.5B+ Core Capability Agentic marketing, closed-loop learning, DOJO Graph AI content generation, brand voice templates Agentic Behavior Yes, autonomous campaign execution and optimization Partial, content-first with AI assist Pricing Entry Point $499/month, no contracts Enterprise pricing, $49+/month for individual tiers Target Customer Challenger brands, U.S. + U.K. SMBs and mid-market Enterprise marketing and content teams Continuous Learning Yes, compounds with every interaction No persistent learning loop Customers 100+ brands 100,000+ users

DOJO AI leads decisively on agentic depth and compounding intelligence, offering closed-loop learning that neither Jasper nor Copy.ai currently matches at the platform architecture level. Jasper, however, still dominates on brand recognition and content scale, making it the stronger choice for large marketing teams with high-volume, template-driven content needs; while Copy.ai’s acquisition by Fullcast shifts it toward revenue operations rather than pure marketing agentics.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

I’ll be straightforward: when I look at seed-stage raises in the AI martech space, most of them are incremental bets on content generation. DOJO AI is not that. In my experience covering agentic AI and enterprise automation, the platform design here is genuinely different in one important way: it does not reset.

The DOJO Graph compounds. Every interaction makes the next one sharper. That is not a marketing claim; it is a systems architecture decision, and it changes the long-term product moat. I think this is a bullish signal for the agentic marketing category overall. The fact that Armilar, the same fund that backed Feedzai and OutSystems to unicorn exits, is doubling down on this team tells me there is conviction around the technical foundation, not just the story.

A $30 million valuation at seed, with 100+ paying customers and 20% month-on-month growth, is an efficient and grounded entry point. The real test will be U.S. expansion: challenger brands in the U.S. are hungry for this kind of platform, but distribution and trust-building in a crowded martech market is not trivial.