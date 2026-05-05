Key Takeaways

profitize, a South Tyrol-based startup founded in 2024, closed a €1.4 million Seed funding round to scale its AI-powered financial planning and analysis (FP&A) platform for the hospitality industry The round was co-led by Alpine Fund (Redstone & Euregio+) and Austria’s aws Gründungsfonds, with participation from hospitality industry business angels The platform integrates data from 6+ sources including PMS, POS, accounting, HR, banking, and energy providers into a single real-time interface Funds will go toward platform development (including anonymized industry benchmarking), expansion across Italy, Austria, and new European markets, and team growth

Quick Recap

profitize, a Bolzano-based startup building AI-powered financial intelligence for hotels, officially announced the close of a €1.4 million Seed round on May 5, 2026, as reported by EU Startups. The round was co-led by Alpine Fund, a joint vehicle of Redstone and Euregio+, alongside Austria’s aws Gründungsfonds, with select hospitality-focused business angels also participating. The fresh capital positions profitize to deepen its technology stack and push into broader European markets at a time when hoteliers are under mounting pressure to manage fragmented financial data more intelligently.

profitize, a South Tyrolean #startup offering an AI-powered #financial planning and analysis platform for the #hospitality industry, has closed a €1.4 million #Seed funding round to expand its technology and enter new European markets. 🇮🇹 🏨https://t.co/5mTyTUAkuN — EU-Startups (@EU_Startups) May 5, 2026

From Spreadsheet Hell to Smart Dashboards

profitize was founded in 2024 by Simon Falkensteiner and Michael Gorfer, both of whom carry deep roots in hospitality tech. Falkensteiner is notably the founder of RateBoard, a revenue management system he launched in 2015 and sold to Italian software giant Zucchetti Group in 2020, signaling that he knows how to build and exit hospitality SaaS.

The product itself is a cloud-native FP&A platform that automatically consolidates financial data from a hotel’s full operational stack: Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS), accounting tools, HR platforms, banking feeds, and even energy providers. The result is a unified real-time financial overview with AI-driven forecasts, cashflow analyses, budget planning, and automated P&L reporting, all accessible without manual data wrangling.

The company plans to deploy the new capital across three fronts: building out anonymized industry benchmarking features and expanded productivity analytics, accelerating commercial growth in Italy and Austria, and scaling its technology and customer success teams. Co-CEO Michael Gorfer has stated the goal is to give hoteliers “full control over their finances,” identifying cost savings and profit opportunities in real time.

€2 Billion Wave Profitize is Riding

profitize’s raise lands squarely within one of hospitality tech’s strongest investment cycles in recent memory. According to Abode Worldwide’s Hospitality Tech Investment Index 2026, over $1 billion was raised by 40 hospitality technology startups in the 12 months between April 2025 and March 2026, with AI-led platforms capturing a disproportionate share of investor attention.

More broadly, the last 18 months have seen over $2 billion flow into AI-driven hospitality tech globally, spanning everything from dynamic pricing algorithms to back-office financial automation. Nearly half the funded companies in the 2026 index were at pre-seed, seed, or Series A, and more than half were founded after 2020, underscoring that the build phase of this market is still very much in progress. For a Seed-stage, 2024-vintage startup like profitize, the timing could not be more aligned with investor appetite.

European regulatory tailwinds are also favorable. EU-backed startup programs have catalyzed over €70 billion in venture capital, six times the initial EU funding deployed, while GDPR-compliant, European-server-hosted tools like profitize carry a structural trust advantage in European hotel groups wary of routing financial data through US-based cloud infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

profitize competes in a niche but increasingly contested segment of hospitality fintech, specifically AI-first FP&A platforms built exclusively for hotels. The two most directly comparable players at a similar or adjacent scale are Fairmas (Berlin, founded 2003) and M3 Accounting Core (US-based, focused on North American hotel chains).

Feature / Metric profitize Fairmas M3 Accounting Core Founded / Stage 2024, Seed-stage 2003, established mid-market Established, enterprise Primary Focus AI FP&A, cashflow, forecasting, budgeting for hotels Financial planning, BI, and management reporting for hotel groups Hotel accounting, general ledger, and financial reporting Data Integration Sources PMS, POS, accounting, HR, banking, energy (6+ sources) PMS, accounting, revenue management, POS PMS, ADP payroll, QuickBooks, Salesforce CRM AI-Powered Recommendations Yes, native AI-driven action recommendations Limited, primarily BI/reporting No, accounting-centric, limited AI Real-Time Analytics Yes, live dashboards with real-time forecasting Yes, dynamic financial reporting Yes, daily reporting snapshots Geographic Focus Italy, Austria, expanding Europe Europe (Berlin HQ), North America offices Primarily US and Canada (~5,000 hotels) Target Property Type Independent hotels, groups, F&B businesses Large hotel groups, chains, investors Mid-to-large chains and management companies Pricing Model SaaS, undisclosed (startup) Enterprise contracts From ~$150/month per user GDPR / EU Data Compliance Yes, European servers Yes, EU-based Primarily US compliance focus

Strategic Analysis

profitize leads in native AI actionability and breadth of data source integration for smaller independent properties, making it the strongest fit for European hotels seeking proactive profit optimization rather than retrospective accounting. Fairmas, with 5,500+ hotels across 18,000+ users, holds a decisive advantage in enterprise scale and track record for hotel chains that need portfolio-level consolidation and benchmarking.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

I will be direct: I think this raise is more interesting than its modest €1.4 million headline makes it sound. In my experience covering hospitality and fintech, the hotel finance stack has remained embarrassingly fragmented for years, with general managers still pulling data manually from five or six disconnected tools to build a monthly P&L. profitize is not trying to boil the ocean; it is going after a very specific, painful bottleneck and doing it with a founder who has already sold one hospitality SaaS company, which tells me the team understands the go-to-market reality of selling to hoteliers.

I generally prefer bets where the founding team has operator DNA, and Simon Falkensteiner’s RateBoard-to-Zucchetti exit is exactly that kind of credential. The AI hospitality market crossing $2 billion in funding over the last 18 months is a strong tailwind signal, and the fact that nearly half the active deals are still at Seed or Series A means there is plenty of room for focused, niche players to build category-defining products before consolidation picks up. My read: bullish at the early stage, watch for a Series A in 12 to 18 months if the European expansion gains traction.