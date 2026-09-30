Quick Verdict

Uxin Limited reported Q2 2026 revenue of RMB1.15 billion ($169.7 million), up 74.9% year over year, driven by strong retail vehicle volumes. However, it posted a RMB178.4 million ($26.3 million) net loss and a negative 0.7% gross margin. UXIN shares reportedly gained in premarket trading after the release.

About Uxin Limited

Uxin Limited (Nasdaq: UXIN) is a Beijing-headquartered used-car retailer serving China through an omni-channel model that combines a national online platform with large physical used-car “superstores.” The company was founded in 2011 and aims to offer vehicle sourcing, reconditioning, retailing, and after-sales services through a one-stop purchase experience. Its superstores typically carry inventories of roughly 2,000 to 8,000 vehicles, while its newer locations in Wuhan, Zhengzhou, Jinan, and Tianjin were important contributors to volume growth in the June quarter.

The company’s business is currently expanding rapidly at the sales-volume level but remains loss-making, so conventional valuation measures such as a meaningful price-to-earnings ratio are not applicable. Uxin reported a shareholders’ deficit of RMB389.6 million as of June 30, 2026, alongside RMB82.6 million ($12.2 million) of cash and cash equivalents. Its reported market capitalization was approximately $270.6 million in the available market-data snapshot, though market value can change materially with UXIN’s share price.

Top Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 74.9% year over year to RMB1.15 billion ($169.7 million), and rose 7.2% sequentially from RMB1.07 billion. Retail vehicle sales revenue rose 77.9% year over year to RMB1.08 billion ($159.3 million). Wholesale vehicle sales revenue reached RMB37.4 million ($5.5 million), up from RMB29.9 million a year earlier Other revenue increased to RMB33.0 million ($4.9 million) from RMB20.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Total transaction volume was 21,899 vehicles, rising 88.7% year over year and 20.3% sequentially. Retail transaction volume was 19,610 vehicles, an 88.8% year-over-year increase. Gross margin declined to negative 0.7%, from 5.2% a year earlier and 7.0% in the preceding quarter. Gross loss was RMB8.6 million ($1.3 million), versus a gross profit of RMB34.2 million in Q2 2025. Net loss widened to RMB178.4 million ($26.3 million), compared with RMB67.6 million in the same quarter last year. Net loss attributable to Uxin ordinary shareholders was RMB183.3 million ($27.0 million). The reported per-share loss rounds to RMB0.00 because of the very large ordinary-share count; the company did not provide a separately stated ADS EPS figure in its release. Loss from operations expanded to RMB151.9 million ($22.4 million), compared with RMB43.1 million in Q2 2025. Adjusted EBITDA loss was RMB119.8 million ($17.7 million), compared with a RMB16.5 million loss a year earlier. Operating cash flow was negative: the company reported RMB63.8 million in operating cash outflow for the quarter. Total operating expenses increased to RMB145.3 million ($21.4 million), led by sales and marketing expenses of RMB119.2 million. Cash and cash equivalents stood at RMB82.6 million ($12.2 million) at June 30, 2026. For Q3 2026, Uxin guided for retail transaction volume of 20,500–21,000 units, total revenue of RMB1.16–1.19 billion, and gross margin above 6.0%.

Beat or Miss?

Uxin’s release did not disclose Wall Street consensus estimates for revenue, EPS, or EBITDA. A formal earnings “beat” or “miss” therefore cannot be established from company-provided numbers alone.

Metric Reported Difference/Analysis Total revenue RMB1.15 billion / $169.7 million Revenue grew 74.9% year over year; no consensus estimate was cited in the release Net loss RMB178.4 million / $26.3 million Loss widened from RMB67.6 million in Q2 2025 Net loss attributable to shareholders RMB183.3 million / $27.0 million Higher than RMB73.8 million a year earlier Gross margin -0.70% Missed the prior-year 5.2% level; the company attributed the reversal to used-car pricing pressure and accelerated inventory sales Adjusted EBITDA Loss of RMB119.8 million Loss widened sharply from RMB16.5 million in Q2 2025 Q3 revenue outlook RMB1.16–1.19 billion Implies modest sequential growth from Q2’s RMB1.15 billion Q3 gross-margin outlook Above 6.0% Management expects a material recovery from Q2’s -0.7% margin

The central earnings trade-off was clear: Uxin achieved exceptional volume and revenue growth but sacrificed near-term unit economics as it moved inventory through a rapidly declining used-car price environment.

What Leadership Is Saying

“Despite a sharp decline in used car prices during the second quarter of 2026, our retail transaction volume reached 19,610 vehicles, up 89% year over year and 19% sequentially… While this put significant pressure on near-term profitability, it allowed us to realign our inventory more quickly with the new pricing environment.”

— Kun Dai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

“Total revenue reached RMB1.15 billion in the second quarter, including RMB1.08 billion in retail vehicle sales revenue, which increased 78% year over year and approximately 7% sequentially… Gross margin declined to negative 0.7%, and our adjusted EBITDA loss was RMB120 million.” — Feng Lin, Chief Financial Officer

Historical Performance

Category Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Total revenue RMB1,151.2 million RMB658.3 million 74.90% Retail vehicle sales revenue RMB1,080.8 million RMB607.6 million 77.90% Wholesale vehicle sales revenue RMB37.4 million RMB29.9 million 25.20% Gross profit/(loss) RMB(8.6) million RMB34.2 million Turned to loss Gross margin -0.70% 5.20% -5.9 percentage points Total operating expenses RMB145.3 million RMB96.7 million 50.20% Loss from operations RMB151.9 million RMB43.1 million 252.10% Net loss RMB178.4 million RMB67.6 million 163.90% Adjusted EBITDA loss RMB119.8 million RMB16.5 million 625.60%

The expansion in operating losses reflects both the negative gross margin and higher sales-and-marketing spending, which rose 60.6% year over year to RMB119.2 million as Uxin expanded its sales organization and superstore footprint.

Competitor Comparison

A direct, like-for-like quarterly competitor table cannot be prepared from the supplied release because Uxin did not provide current-quarter financial results for named competitors. Rather than assigning unsupported figures to peers, the most relevant comparison is Uxin’s operational position relative to the market conditions management described.

Category Uxin Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change (%) Retail transaction volume 19,610 vehicles 10,385 vehicles 88.80% Total transaction volume 21,899 vehicles 11,606 vehicles 88.70% Retail revenue RMB1,080.8 million RMB607.6 million 77.90% Gross margin -0.70% 5.20% -5.9 percentage points Operating expenses RMB145.3 million RMB96.7 million 50.20% Net loss RMB178.4 million RMB67.6 million 163.90%

For a true peer earnings comparison, the appropriate approach is to use each competitor’s corresponding June-quarter filing and normalize for business model differences—particularly online marketplace revenue versus owned-inventory retail revenue. Uxin’s own release identifies aggressive new-car price reductions, used-vehicle price declines, and oil-price-related pressure on gasoline-car demand as the key market forces affecting its Q2 margin.

How the Market Reacted?

Market coverage indicated a positive immediate response despite the loss expansion. UXIN reportedly rose about 9.2% in premarket trading, while another report described the stock as surging approximately 12%, with investors focusing on 74.9% revenue growth, 88.7% growth in transaction volume, and guidance for a return to gross margin above 6% in Q3.

The reaction suggests investors viewed the quarter primarily as a revenue-scale and inventory-reset story rather than a demonstration of current profitability. The key risk is execution: Uxin must convert its substantially higher vehicle volume into a sustained recovery in gross margin and cash generation, especially given the RMB63.8 million operating cash outflow, limited cash balance, and continuing losses.