Key takeaways

Belgium-based Ventory has raised €2.65 million in a seed funding round led by KBC Securities, with follow-on participation from Finindus, Matterwave and delaware. The SaaS company provides an AI-enabled field and remote inventory management platform that connects large enterprises’ ERP systems with technicians and assets in the field. Fresh capital will fund product roadmap acceleration, deeper ERP integrations and expansion of Ventory’s go-to-market footprint across Western Europe. The round follows an earlier €1.75 million seed raise in 2024, taking Ventory’s disclosed funding to more than €4.4 million in less than two years.

Quick recap

Ventory, a Zaventem-based SaaS startup specializing in field and remote inventory management, has closed a €2.65 million seed funding round led by KBC Securities, with existing backers Finindus, Matterwave and delaware also participating. The company announced the raise via its investors’ social channels and startup news outlets, citing plans to invest in AI-driven product features, ERP extensions and Western European expansion.

Ventory Strengthens AI Field Inventory Push

Ventory’s platform sits between enterprise ERP systems such as SAP and the fragmented reality of tools, parts and technicians deployed in the field, giving operations teams real-time visibility into where critical assets are located and how they are used. By combining barcode or RFID capture, mobile workflows and analytics, the software aims to reduce stockouts, unplanned downtime and write-offs in asset-intensive sectors such as manufacturing, utilities and industrial services.

The new €2.65 million seed round, led by KBC Securities with continued backing from Finindus, Matterwave and delaware, will be used to expand Ventory’s AI product roadmap, strengthen ERP integrations and build out its enterprise sales and customer success teams.

The funding comes on top of a €1.75 million seed round in 2024 that was co-led by Finindus and Matterwave, with delaware participating through its corporate venture arm Ventures by delaware. Together, these rounds position Ventory to move from early deployments towards a more scalable go-to-market motion across Western Europe’s industrial and field-service-heavy markets.

Why Ventory’s Seed Round Matters Now?

The funding arrives as large industrial and infrastructure players are under pressure to digitize field operations, where inventory accuracy often lags back-office ERP data by days or weeks. This gap creates costly truck rolls, emergency procurement and service-level penalties, making field inventory management an attractive niche within the broader supply chain and asset management software stack.

Ventory operates in a competitive European landscape that includes vertical field service platforms and horizontal inventory tools, but its positioning as an “ERP-native” extension focused on field and remote locations gives it a clear integration story with incumbent systems.

With investors such as KBC Securities and Finindus signalling continued appetite for capital-efficient, domain-specific SaaS in industrial contexts, the round underlines how AI-enhanced workflow tools remain fundable even as broader SaaS valuations normalize.

Competitive landscape and comparison

Below is a competitive snapshot comparing Ventory with two European field inventory and asset management peers of similar scale: Czech-based Inventoro (AI-driven inventory optimization for SMEs) and UK-based BoxHero Europe (inventory SaaS for distributed stock locations). These players address overlapping needs around stock visibility, though with differing depth on ERP integration and field workflows.

Feature comparison (conceptualized for AI-augmented SaaS stack)



Feature/Metric Ventory (News Subject) Competitor A: Inventoro* Competitor B: BoxHero Europe* Core focus Field and remote inventory tied to enterprise ERPs AI inventory planning for retail and wholesale SMEs Simple multi-location inventory tracking for SMEs AI and analytics Predictive usage, anomaly detection, field asset insights (emerging roadmap) Demand forecasting and stock optimization algorithms Basic reporting and alerting on stock movements ERP integration depth Deep integrations with systems like SAP via partners such as delaware Connectors to e-commerce and POS; lighter ERP ties API-based connections; limited heavy-ERP focus Field operations focus Native mobile workflows for technicians and remote depots Primarily back-office planning, not technician-centric Warehouse and store staff rather than industrial field teams Target customers Large enterprises in industrial, utilities, and asset-heavy sectors Growing retailers and wholesalers SMEs needing straightforward inventory tools Geographic focus Western Europe, starting from Belgium Central and Western Europe Pan-European SME segment

*Competitor A and B are representative peers chosen for analytical comparison based on similar problem space and stage; exact features and roadmaps vary by vendor.

From a strategic standpoint, Ventory appears strongest where deep ERP integration and technician-centric workflows matter most, particularly for large industrial and utilities customers. In contrast, Inventoro and BoxHero-style offerings remain more compelling for cost-sensitive SMEs that prioritize lighter integration and simpler deployment over complex field operations coverage.

Sci-Tech Today’s Takeaway

In my experience, this kind of focused, domain-specific SaaS with tight ERP hooks tends to age better than generic inventory tools, especially in conservative industrial environments where integration risk is a major adoption barrier.

I think this is a big deal because raising more than €4 million across two closely spaced seed rounds signals both strong early traction and investor conviction that Ventory can scale beyond a Belgian niche into a broader Western European footprint.

For now I view the round as clearly bullish for the industrial inventory tech segment, and I generally prefer this kind of capital-efficient, integration-led growth story over flashier but less embedded AI plays that might struggle to survive procurement scrutiny.