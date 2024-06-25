Blogging Statistics By Revenue, SEO, Content, Demographics and Traffic

Introduction

Blogging Statistics: Blogging is an effective way to enhance your content marketing strategy and increase brand awareness. It offers a platform to share stories, opinions, and relevant information with a wide audience. Creating a blog requires varying levels of skill and can be easily accomplished using tools like WordPress and website builders. With internet access, anyone can start a blog and reach a global audience through social media. In this article, we’ll explore blogging statistics in more detail.

Most bloggers are young, with over Half falling between ages 21 and 35. Men and women blog in nearly equal numbers.

The 16% of bloggers who post videos monthly report "strong results" based on frequency.

As per RankIQ, food blogs state more than 1 in 10 new blogs.

Longer blog posts get almost 80% more backlinks than shorter ones. How-to blogs are the most popular type among bloggers.

According to Fit Small Business, bloggers can make around $2,500 per month in their first year.

As per the Blogging Wizard, search engines are the traffic generators for the highest-ranked and highest-performing blogs.

According to Ahrefs, there is a balanced relationship between content length and organic traffic, but only up to 2,000 words. For big posts that are more than 2,000 words, there is a balanced negative relationship between word count and organic traffic.

The profitable days of the week to post blogs are Wednesdays and Tuesdays. The best time to post is between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., as per USA East Coast time.

According to GrowthBadger, 45% of bloggers earning more than $50,000 yearly sell their services and products.

Around 76% of bloggers post educational content, according to the blogging statistics.

Food blogging has the highest monthly income, $9169. During the COVID-19 pandemic, most people watched food blogs.

Eventually, through podcast video, about 5% of the bloggers earn almost $50,000 per year, whereas 1% of the lower-income bloggers earn.

Market research shows that blogging is a crucial aspect of the digital landscape. Currently, there are over 600 million active blogs worldwide, making up a significant portion of the 1.7 billion websites on the internet.

, making up a significant portion of the Optimization and promotion are key factors in ensuring blog success, as active promotion via various channels is necessary to achieve the desired results.

Around 37 seconds is the median time the viewers spend reading a blog post, and in addition, 43% of the viewers glide through content rather than reading it fully.

Business-to-business organizations that have blogged 11 times or more have more than four times as many leads as those that publish just 4 to 5 posts each month.

In short, the income of the bloggers starts from $34,000, but if the content is attractive, it can reach up to $362,000, as per Glassdoor.

According to SEMrush 2023, "Comparison" and "Everything You Need to Know" attract traffic on average, but only 0.4% and 0.8% of articles adopt this content format.

attract traffic on average, but only Companies with blogs receive 55% more website visitors than those without. This increased traffic translates to better visibility and potentially higher conversion rates.

General Blogging Statistics

According to Blogging Statistics, 70 million new posts are posted on WordPress every month.

As per a survey, more than 450 million people view almost 20 billion pages every month on WordPress.com.

In the median, it takes almost 4 hours to write a blog post.

The median reader spends almost 52 seconds reading a blog post. In 2023, there will be almost 600 million blogs globally.

Just 14% of content creators have 2000 words or more. In 2023, the median blog length will be 1,416 words.

According to Blogging Statistics, 44% of bloggers post new content between three to six times every month.

Around 65% of the bloggers state that they have a documented content strategy.

Virtually 71% of business-to-business buyers have blog content during their customer’s journey.

As per W3Techs, WordPress powers almost 43.2% of the internet.

According to WordPress, around 70 million new posts are posted on WordPress every month.

WordPress states that 77 million new comments are written in WordPress posts every month.

According to the Web Tribunal, Tumblr hosts almost 518 million blogs, whereas WordPress has almost 60 million.

Eventually, through podcast video, about 5% of the bloggers earn almost $50,000 per year, whereas 1% of the lower-income bloggers earn.

Growth Badger states that 3 billion blog posts are posted every year globally.

According to Statista, over 31 million active content creators publish at least once every month in the US.

Adobe states that more than 50% of customers will stop what they are doing if they face issues when viewing content.

As per the Demand Gen Report, 44% of the customers state that they practically have around three to five pieces of blogs before engaging with a vendor.

As per Report Linker, the global content marketing market is predicted to grow by around $584.02 billion from 2023 to 2027.

According to the Chicago Tribune, around 59% of the links were shared without being read.

About 74% of content creators use 1 to 3 images in every post, and 2% of bloggers add more than 10 pictures to a typical blog post.

According to Orbit Media, the bloggers who post the most are likely to report “higher results.”

Half of the bloggers post weekly or many times every month, as per Orbit Media.

Almost 80% of the bloggers drive strong marketing results, as per Orbit Media.

According to Ahrefs, there is a balanced relationship between content length and organic traffic, but only up to 2,000 words. For big posts that are more than 2,000 words, there is a balanced negative relationship between word count and organic traffic.

(Source: hubspot.com)

In the above chart, we can see that the bloggers who publish more frequently get better results.

As we can see, if the bloggers post 2 to 6 posts each week, 42% of the bloggers report “strong results” based on the frequency.

Of the bloggers that post videos weekly, 29% of the bloggers report “strong results” based on the frequency.

27% of bloggers who post many videos each month report “strong results” based on frequency.

The 16% of bloggers who post videos monthly report “strong results” based on frequency.

The bloggers who post videos less than monthly—14% of the bloggers who report “strong results” based on frequency.

Of the bloggers that post videos at regular intervals, 17% of the bloggers who report “strong results” based on the frequency

As per Ahrefs, there is almost a very strong and positive connection between word count and also the backlinks, but just to 1,000 words. For posts longer than 1,000 words, there is a strong negative relation between the word count and the backlinks.

According to Statistics, almost 26% of the United Kingdom’s population between the ages of 5 and 18 is reading blogs.

According to the Web Tribunal, more than 600 million blogs exist out of the 1.9 billion sites globally.

Almost 71% of the industries report that content marketing has become more important to their company in the last year.

Blogging Revenue Statistics

According to Siege Media and Clearscope, almost 29% of businesses state that they are not excelling in content creation.

Growth Badger states that the most common reason for the blog is to earn money.

According to RankIQ, the food blog niche was the most profitable in 2022, with almost $9169 in revenue every month.

According to GrowthBadger, 45% of bloggers earning more than $50,000 yearly sell their services and products.

The bloggers earn almost 42.2% of their money from the affiliates.

The bloggers earn a median of $45,000, as per Ryan Robinson.

Of all the bloggers who make at least $2,000 every month, 42% use Mediavine, and 32% use AdThrive for their advertising services.

According to GrowthBadger, the most popular monetization method for bloggers is Google AdSense, followed by marketing.

Most bloggers earn money from advertisements, products, sponsored product reviews, selling their products, and online courses.

In GrothBadger, 45% of the bloggers who make revenue of more than $50,000 each year sell their services or products, whereas just 8% of bloggers with low incomes do that.

(Source: wpdeveloper.com)

The above chart shows the highest-earning blog niches, the types of blogging niches horizontally, and the average monthly income vertically.

Food blogging has the highest monthly income, $9169. During the COVID-19 pandemic, most people watched food blogs.

Personal Finance blogging-related videos earn around $9100 monthly, which is nearly equal to food blogging.

The blogging related to Lifestyle and Motherhood has a revenue of $5174 monthly.

Travel-related blogs earn a revenue of around $5000, as per the above chart.

The different types of niches that have a high rate of blogs, with almost 50,000 every month sessions, are 42.8% food, 13.3% lifestyle, and 10% travel.

(Reference: wpdeveloper.com)

In the above chart, we can see the difference between bloggers who earn more than $50,000 per year and lower-income bloggers, depending on how they are measured.

Practically, through paid promotion video streaming, about 31% of the bloggers earn almost $50,000 per year, whereas 3% of the lower-income bloggers earn.

About 31% of bloggers earn almost $50,000 per year, whereas 3% of the lower-income bloggers earn less.

Virtually, through live video streaming, about 26% of the bloggers earn almost $50,000 per year, whereas 5% of the lower-income bloggers earn.

(Reference: productiveblogging.com)

The chart above shows the average monthly income based on the blog’s age.

On the horizontal axis, we can see the age of the blog, whereas on the vertical axis, we can see the average monthly income.

The average monthly income under one year of blogging is around $1.07.

The average monthly income between 1 year to 3 years of blogging is around $74.89.

The average monthly income between 3 years to 5 years of blogging is around $1,935.02.

The average monthly income between 5 years to 10 years of blogging is around $5,450.90.

The average monthly income between 10 years and above blogging is around $2,777.79.

Actually, through partnership or collaboration video streaming, about 19% of the bloggers earn almost $50,000 per year, whereas 4% of the lower-income bloggers earn.

As we can see through managing a community forum or a social media group video streaming, about 13% of the bloggers earn almost $50,000 per year, whereas 3% of the lower-income bloggers earn.

Actually, through selling online course video streaming, about 12% of the bloggers earn almost $50,000 per year, whereas 4% of the lower-income bloggers earn.

Practically, through providing a free tool for video streaming, about 8% of the bloggers earn almost $50,000 per year, whereas 1% of the lower-income bloggers earn.

Eventually, through podcast videos, about 5% of the bloggers earn almost $50,000 per year, whereas 1% of the lower-income bloggers earn.

As of 2020, just 22.52% of the bloggers did not earn revenue.

Almost 49.1% of bloggers made about $1,000 or less than that in 2020. On the other hand, just 16.80% earned between $1,001 and $3,00, whereas there is a very low rate of people receiving monthly packages of $10,001 and more, about 5.83%.

Almost half of bloggers do blogs as their full-time job, according to the First Site Guide in 2020.

As per ZipRecruiter, the bloggers make a median yearly salary of $62,272.

According to Productive Blogging 2024, the online industry’s niche is the most profitable blogging category, and personal finance is the second number.

As per the First Site Guide, almost 38% of the bloggers stated that they had a bachelor’s degree.

Blog Content Statistics

As per Orbit Media, the median blog post takes almost 3 hours and 51 minutes to write.

According to Orbit Media, 35% of bloggers who spend six or more hours on a typical article report “strong results.”

The median blog post length is 1427 words long, as per Orbit Media.

Just 3% of the bloggers post almost 2000 and more word articles regularly, while the bloggers post articles in the 500-to-1500-word range.

According to Orbit Media, the longer the typical blog post, the more the blogger is required to report.

Around 76% of bloggers post educational content, according to the blogging statistics.

Around 25% of bloggers use videos to communicate their messages.

Nearly 47% of the bloggers are conducting actual research, as per Orbit Media.

Almost thrice more bloggers work with an editor currently in 2023.

According to Siege Media, an organization that spends $4000 or more on each post is three times more likely to report its plan as “very successful” than companies spending $0 to $500.

3% of content marketers are creating interactive blogs as part of their advertising strategy.

(Source: ahrefs.com)

The above chart shows the average time taken to write a blog and post. The statistics are less time than the last years, but still 60% more than ten years ago.

The time consistently increased in the graph from 2:24 hours in 2024 to 4:10 hours in 2022.

In the year 2023, a slight downfall in the hours can be observed with 3:51 hours.

(Source: orbitmedia.com)

Working with an editor pays off all the losses. Various famous and successful bloggers edit their work.

However, the above chart shows that the bloggers who use a formal process to edit their work are likely to have strong results, as editing makes a major difference.

According to the survey, almost 60% of marketers use their blog content again, as per the Right Source.

According to Blogging Statistics and Findstack, growing brand awareness here, 7 out of 10 consumers think of promotion through their articles than advertisements.

Business Blogging Statistics

Market research shows that blogging is a crucial aspect of the digital landscape. Currently, there are over 600 million active blogs worldwide, making up a significant portion of the 1.7 billion websites on the internet.

Notably, 54% of the top 500 companies in the Fortune list have embraced blogging as part of their public-facing strategies. This indicates a widespread recognition among large corporations of the value that quality content brings to their brand success.

Moreover, the popularity of blogging as a career is on the rise. In the United States alone, approximately 32 million individuals identify themselves as bloggers, with this number expected to grow steadily.

Businesses that prioritize blogging reap substantial benefits. Research indicates that companies with active blogs generate 67% more leads than those without. This underscores the importance of blogs in connecting with target audiences and driving engagement.

However, it’s essential to note that not all blog content receives equal attention. According to HubSpot’s ‘State of Marketing Report [2020],’ 73% of readers admit to skimming blog posts, emphasizing the need for businesses to stay updated on blogging trends to deliver engaging content.

In terms of the financial aspect, blogging offers significant cost advantages over traditional marketing techniques. Maintaining a blog costs 62% less than traditional marketing methods. This makes it a cost-effective strategy for businesses aiming to reach and engage their audience.

Furthermore, blogging has a direct impact on consumer behavior.

Studies reveal that 60% of consumers actively seek out a product after reading content about it. Additionally, 70% of people prefer learning about a company through articles rather than advertisements.

Businesses that maintain active blogs witness remarkable growth in website traffic. On average, companies with blogs receive 55% more website visitors than those without. This increased traffic translates to better visibility and potentially higher conversion rates.

(Source: financesonline.com)

Moreover, blogging enhances lead-generation efforts. Companies that blog experience 126% higher lead growth compared to those that do not. Additionally, marketers who prioritize blogging are 13 times more likely to achieve a positive return on investment.

Content marketing plays a pivotal role in boosting website conversion rates.

Research indicates that websites engaged in content marketing achieve conversion rates six times higher than those that do not employ such strategies.

Long-form content is gaining traction, with blogs exceeding 1,500 words receiving more social media attention and higher search rankings. Optimization and promotion are key factors in ensuring blog success, as active promotion via various channels is necessary to achieve the desired results.

The flywheel method, which integrates customer retention into the sales funnel process, is becoming increasingly popular. This approach focuses on continuously attracting, engaging, and delighting customers to foster long-term relationships.

Lastly, the trend of creating scannable content remains relevant. People prefer content that is easy to skim and digest, emphasizing the importance of structuring blog posts for readability and engagement.

In summary, market research highlights the significant impact of blogging on businesses, from lead generation and cost-effectiveness to customer engagement and brand visibility.

Staying abreast of blogging trends and implementing effective strategies is essential for businesses aiming to succeed in the digital landscape.

Blogging SEO statistics

According to BrightEdge, 68% of the online experience begins with an engine of search.

Ahrefs states that 96.55% of the pages get no organic search traffic from Google.

Just 1.94% of all the website pages get between 1 and 10-month search visits from Google.

The top-ranking pages receive almost 49% of the time of most search traffic.

As per Ahrefs, there is a positive relation between the count of the websites linked to a page and its search traffic.

Most companies, roughly 64%, are actively putting money into improving their online visibility through SEO.

When people search online, they mainly click on the first few results they see. Around 68 cents of every dollar spent on clicks goes to the first five results, while only 4 cents go to results 6–10.

Longer blog posts get more attention and links than shorter ones. For every 100 links a short post gets, a longer one gets about 77 more.

Many people, about 60%, write guest blog posts regularly, with some writing as many as 100 posts every month.

Certain types of content, like “what” and “why” posts and infographics, tend to attract more links than videos and “how-to” guides.

Only a small fraction, about 2%, of online content manages to get links from multiple websites, showing that it’s not easy to create content that others want to share.

Over half, about 53%, of marketers aim to get their content featured as snippets on Google, recognizing the importance of this prime position in search results.

A notable portion, 37%, of people who write guest blog posts are employees, while 8% are freelancers.

Within the year of its publication, just 5.7% of the website’s pages will rank in the top 10 searches.

The median top-ranked pages also rank in the top searches for almost 1,000 other related keywords.

There is no connection between the Flesch Reading Ease score and ranking the ranks.

About 68% of the SEOs use the content as a plan to build links.

According to Orbit Media 2023, SEO has become a very popular way to increase blog traffic in the past years, with almost 66% of bloggers using it.

According to the survey, almost 45% of bloggers believe that researching and adding keywords to their posts helps them rank their articles.

According to SEMrush 2023, “Comparison” and “Everything You Need to Know” attract traffic on average, but only 0.4% and 0.8% of articles adopt this content format.

Around 40% of marketers estimate that AI-commanded search will positively impact their blogs, whereas 68% think that it will help them attract more readers.

Blogging Length and Frequency Statistics

According to Orbit Media, Blog posts of at least 2,000 words make a strong result for about 55% of the bloggers.

Effectiveness Value Blog delivering strong results 54% Some results 26% Unsatisfied results 11% No idea if the blog delivers a result 9%

As per Backlinko, how late the blogs are posted has up to 77.2% more inbound links than the short blog, as per the blogging statistics.

According to Express Writers, the most successful blog titles are between 6 and 13 words.

Around 37 seconds is the median time the viewers spend reading a blog post, and in addition, 43% of the viewers glide through content rather than reading it fully.

According to HubSpot, organizations with about 16 or more blogs have more traffic than organizations with very few blog posts.

Following are the Frequency of Publishing Blogs:

Frequency of Posting Percentage Daily 2% 2-6 posts every week 12% Weekly 24% Several per month 24% Monthly 18% Less than monthly 6% Irregular Intervals 14%

As per Orbit Media, the median blog post length is almost 1376 words.

Just 1% of bloggers post many times a day, whereas 3% post once a day, and 61% post a blog once a week.

As per Orbit Media, the bloggers take almost 4 hours to write a post and almost 74% more.

(Source: isitwp.com)

The above chart shows the impact of the monthly blog post on Inbound Traffic for Business-to-Business vs. business-to-customer.

According to BlogTyrant, publishing a blog once or twice a week or even a month will result in you writing a little more in-depth about the topic.

HubSpot states that business-to-business bloggers who blog almost 11 times or even more each month get thrice the traffic and feedback than those bloggers who blog only once a month.

Business-to-business organizations that have blogged 11 times or more have more than four times as many leads as those that publish just 4 to 5 posts each month.

The organizations that post almost 16 or more posts each month get almost 3.5 times more traffic than those that publish in 0 to 4 monthly.

Almost 69% of bloggers create their content during business hours, and 76% create their content from their home or home office.

Wednesdays and Tuesdays are profitable days of the week for blogging. The best time to post is between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., as per USA East Coast time.

As per Monster Insights, Blog reading peak hours are between 9:00 am and 10:00 am.

Bloggers’ Demographics and Traffic Statistics

According to a survey by First Site Guide, almost 52.43% of the bloggers are males, whereas 47.38% are females.

As per Finances Online, more than half of the bloggers are between 21 and 35 years old.

Just 7.1% of the bloggers are senior citizens who are above 50 years old.

As per the Blogging Statistics, around 37.57% of the bloggers have a Bachelor’s degree.

The median salary in the blogging market is around $79.833 every year.

In short, the income of the bloggers starts from $34,000, but if the content is attractive, it can reach up to $362,000, as per Glassdoor.

As per Finances Online, almost 16.8% of the readers are between 25 and 30 years old, and 29.4% are between 31 and 40 years old. Around 23.1% of Generation X between 41 years and 50 years old are the second biggest set group reading blogs.

According to the Conbert Kit, bloggers without kids are around 33% more likely to become self-employed.

According to Orbit Media Statistics, blogging delivers strong advertising results for 54.2% of bloggers.

As per Statistics, a great 90% of bloggers depend on social media to develop their posts.

(Source: truelist.co)

As per the above chart, 90% of the bloggers promote their blog posts through social media, 68% promote through SEO, 62% promote through Email Marketing, 13% promote through Paid services, and 10% promote through Influencer collaboration or outreach.

As per Ryan Robinson, the blog traffic statistics show almost 30% growth once 12 to 54 blog posts are posted.

TechClient states that websites with blogs have an almost 434% good chance of ranking high in search engine results.

(Reference: truelist.co)

In the above chart, we can observe how many visits an average blog gets.

Almost 28.06% of visits are made by 1000 or fewer visitors.

According to blogging statistics, around 20.19% of visits are made by 1001 to 5000 visitors.

Opti Monster’s survey states that blog titles should be between 6 and 13 words to inspire a high amount of traffic.

As per QuoraCreative, more than 40% of the blog traffic is created by aggravating blog posts.

According to Oberlo, 86% of purchasers use blogs to power their content purchasing strategies.

As per Statista, around 32% of bloggers always check their traffic analysis.

According to HubSpot, blogging 3 to 4 times weekly is an option for growing traffic and awareness of the brand.

Just 3.69% of the blogs have more than 500,000 views every month, as per the First Site Guide.

As per the Blogging Wizard, search engines are the ranked traffic generators for the ranking and performing blogs.

TwinsMommy states that knowing your target visitors can improve your traffic by about 488%.

What is the Rate of Successful Blogs?

As many as 25% of the bloggers state that they make a full-time income, and many even claim to earn almost $100,000.

According to Tech Jury, 33% of bloggers do not make any money from their blogging.

Almost less than 1% of bloggers make more than $1 million every year.

According to RankQI, the two most famous advertisement management organizations are Meiavine and Adthrive.

According to Orbit Media, bloggers who work through editors are about 90% more likely to gain popularity and views.

The food blog niches account for the majority of every monthly session, 42.8%, with almost 50,000. Lifestyle blogs are second with 13.3%, and travel blogs are third with 10%.

The main four niches with the most traffic earn almost 74% of all the traffic blogs.

According to RankIQ, food bloggers earn more money than bloggers in any other main niches, with an average monthly salary of $9,169.

Personal finance bloggers have a median monthly salary of $9,100, which also adds around $109,200 each year.

The Lifestyle and the motherhood blogs make around $5,100 every month.

The travel bloggers have an average income of $5,000 to $60,000 every year.

Among all the other blogs, Lifestyle blogs cost almost 25$ for all the latest blogs.

Travel blogs make up almost 1 out of 5 new blogs.

As per RankIQ, food blogs state more than 1 in 10 new blogs.

High-salary bloggers are four times more likely to use keyword research.

The blogs can make almost $100 for every view of a page.

The median bloggers earn almost $8,000 every month, as per Semrush.

According to Fit Small Business, bloggers can make around $2,500 per month in their first year.

Retailers are predicted to spend around $13 billion on associated marketing in 2023, compared to $8.2 billion in 2022.

Statistics About Writing Blog Posts

Many bloggers have trouble keeping up with their content. About 38% struggle to be consistent.

Most bloggers are young, with over half falling between ages 21 and 35. Men and women blog in nearly equal numbers.

Finding time to create content is tough for many bloggers, with over half saying it’s their biggest challenge. Webinars aren’t very popular among bloggers, with only 25% creating them in the last year.

Almost all bloggers use social media to attract readers. Nearly half of the bloggers hire someone else to write guest posts.

It takes a little over 4 hours to write a blog post on average.

Longer blog posts, around 1,700 words or more, tend to do better. Most readers prefer shorter articles, under 1,000 words. Adding photos to blog posts can increase traffic by up to 94%.

Posts with at least seven photos get over 100% more attention than those without. Many readers want to see more video content.

Shorter headlines, around 6 to 8 words, can increase clicks by 21%. Three in five readers will share blog content on social media without reading it first.

Blog posts get shared almost ten times more than posts on business sites 30% of readers prefer titles with numbers in them.

Titles with question marks in them get almost 25% more shares. Accuracy is important to 32% of readers.

Most readers prefer blogs written by multiple authors. Blogging frequently, about 16 times per month, can lead to almost five times more leads.

Longer blog posts get almost 80% more backlinks than shorter ones. How-to blogs are the most popular type among bloggers.

Conclusion

Most of the interest has been in blogging statistics. Now that we have the information about the challenges, the cost of preparing a blog, and also the views, we predict that we will all be able to craft an even more successful blog. The growth and loss of blogging have been a hard journey in a field with unknown ups and downs. Whether you are an experienced blogger or just a beginner, it’s essential to focus on providing high-quality content and also make use of modern techniques to deliver better video quality and attract the audience. The blogging world is continuously experimenting, but if bloggers follow the correct approach, the sky is the limit for them.

