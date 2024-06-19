WhatsApp Statistics By Country, Users, Age Group, Demographics and Application

Introduction

WhatsApp Statistics: WhatsApp is an integral part of our daily lives, connecting us with friends, family, and businesses. The app boasts billions of users and offers features such as text, voice, and video messaging, as well as voice and video calling. Additionally, users can share various forms of content including images, documents, and user locations.

This report contains current trends and analyses from various insights. It aims to provide statistical analyses to effectively guide you. Let’s explore some intriguing statistics to understand the widespread use of WhatsApp.

Editor’s Choice

According to WhatsApp Statistics, WhatsApp is termed as the most popular global mobile messenger app, with more than 2.7 billion people monthly users in 2024.

On the Google Play store, WhatsApp i s the second-highest free app across the world.

s the second-highest free app across the world. As of 2023, the largest number of monthly active users in WhatsApp was observed in India, resulting in 535.8 million.

Moreover, approximately 316.16 million businesses worldwide used WhatsApp in 2023, an increase of 14% from last year.

used WhatsApp in 2023, an increase of WhatsApp secured the highest penetration rate among other global messaging app users in Brazil, with 98.9%.

WhatsApp is currently used in over 180 countries and is available in 60 different languages.

The application is accessed by 73% of Android users and 22% of iOS users.

Globally, almost 69% of internet users have used WhatsApp, and 70% of users will check their apps daily in 2024.

have used WhatsApp, and will check their apps daily in 2024. In July 2023, almost 140 million daily messages were exchanged through WhatsApp.

were exchanged through WhatsApp. In the United States, male and female WhatsApp users made up 26% and 21% of the user base, respectively, in 2023.

General WhatsApp Statistics

As of 2023, annual revenue generated by WhatsApp was $1248 million

WhatsApp Statistics further State that in 2024, WhatsApp was acquired by Facebook at a huge cost of $19.6 billion.

China, Iran, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, North Korea, and Cuba are the top six countries where WhatsApp is strictly banned.

A report released by Similarweb states that the total number of website visits on whatsapp.com in April 2024 was 3 billion, down 1.54% from last month, and the website’s bounce rate was 40.4%.

A report analyzed by Semrush, whatsapp.com revealed that the respective desktop and mobile traffic share was 60.78% and 39.22%.

Global Domination: A Messaging Powerhouse

Huge User Base: In 2024, WhatsApp boasts over 3 billion monthly active users worldwide. That’s a massive number, meaning roughly 40% of the entire world’s population uses WhatsApp to chat!

In 2024, WhatsApp boasts over 3 billion monthly active users worldwide. That’s a massive number, meaning roughly 40% of the entire world’s population uses WhatsApp to chat! Top of the Charts: WhatsApp isn’t just big; it’s the most popular messaging app in the world, with a significant margin. It easily outshines competitors like Facebook Messenger (around 1 billion users).

WhatsApp isn’t just big; it’s the most popular messaging app in the world, with a significant margin. It easily outshines competitors like Facebook Messenger (around 1 billion users). Download Frenzy: While download numbers can fluctuate, WhatsApp remains one of the most downloaded apps globally. In October 2023 alone, it saw over 36 million downloads, primarily from Google Play.

Messenger Habits: How We Chat on WhatsApp

Daily Dose of Chats: People rely on WhatsApp for daily communication. Over half of users in the U.S., for example, use the app at least once a day. That translates to a lot of messages exchanged!

People rely on WhatsApp for daily communication. Over half of users in the U.S., for example, use the app at least once a day. That translates to a lot of messages exchanged! Messaging Marathon: We send a staggering amount of messages on WhatsApp. In 2021, the jaw-dropping daily average is over 100 billion messages. That’s like everyone on Earth sending several messages every day!

We send a staggering amount of messages on WhatsApp. In 2021, the jaw-dropping daily average is over 100 billion messages. That’s like everyone on Earth sending several messages every day! Quick Replies: The beauty of WhatsApp is its speed. Studies show the average response time on the app is less than a minute. So, you can expect quick replies when you message someone.

Downloads Statistics By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

WhatsApp Statistics elaborates that India had the highest total number of WhatsApp downloads from the Google Play Store, with around 35.17 million downloads, in the 1 st quarter of 2024.

quarter of 2024. 51 million and 7.99 million respective WhatsApp downloads were secured by Indonesia and Pakistan.

On the contrary, the total number of WhatsApp downloads by country is Brazil (7.56 million), Mexico (6.18 million), the United States (5.26 million), Colombia (4.11 million), Egypt (4 million), Algeria (3.69 million), and the Russian Federation (2.97 million).

Users Statistics



(Reference: businessofapps.com)

In 2023, WhatsApp had more than 2.4 billion active users globally across 100 countries.

Furthermore, quarterly users of WhatsApp as of 2023 covered up in the 1st quarter (2465 million), 2nd quarter (2482 million), 3rd quarter (2498 million), and 4th quarter (2495 million).

By Country

According to WhatsApp Statistics, the highest monthly active users of WhatsApp observed in India was 535.8 million in 2023.

The second and third-ranked countries with the next highest number of WhatsApp monthly users were 148 million and 112 million, respectively.

Besides, other countries with the highest number of WhatsApp monthly users in 2023 were the United States of America (98 million), the Philippines (88 million), Mexico (77 million), Russia (66.7 million), Turkey (60 million), Egypt (56 million), and Pakistan (52 million).

WhatsApp Penetration Rate Statistics

In 2023, WhatsApp secured the highest penetration rate among other global messaging app users in Brazil, with 98.9%.

India and Italy secured 97.1% and 97% respective penetration rates of WhatsApp.

On the other hand, the next top-ranked countries with WhatsApp penetration rate in 2023 were Argentina (96%), Switzerland (95.9%), Finland (95.6%), Germany (95.5%), Austria (94.4%), the Netherlands (92.9%), and Spain (92.2%).

WhatsApp Message Statistics

Across the world in July 2023, almost 140 million daily messages were exchanged through WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Statistics further states that the total number of messages sent per hour is 5833 million globally.

Furthermore, during the same period, the total number of WhatsApp messages exchanged in each minute and each second was 97 million and 1.6 million, respectively.

WhatsApp Usage Frequency

WhatsApp Statistics in 2023 also mentioned that in the United States, almost 78% of WhatsApp users accessed the app weekly.

In the nation, out of two WhatsApp users, only one accessed the app once a day, which is 50% of users.

Almost 91% of users use WhatsApp every month.

Meanwhile, United States people spent less than 7.6 hours per month on WhatsApp in 2023

User Statistics By Age Group

In 2023, the highest number of WhatsApp users was people aged 26 to 35, with a share of 27% globally.

The second and third user shares of WhatsApp by age group were followed by 20% (36 to 45 years) and 19% (15 to 25 years).

However, internet users aged 46 to 55 used WhatsApp, holding a share of 17%, and users 56 years and above made a share of 13%.

By Gender

(Source: backlinko.com)

Based on WhatsApp Statistics, male users accounted for the highest share, 52.8%, in the 2 nd quarter of 2023.

quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, female WhatsApp users secured a share of 47.1%.

By Demographics

(Reference: 99firms)

WhatsApp Statistics explains that in the United States, male and female WhatsApp users made up 26% and 21%, independently, of the user base in 2023.

Based on ethnicity, American WhatsApp user shares were Hispanic (46%), Black (23%), and White (16%).

In the U.S., 30% of WhatsApp user shares were captured by people 30 to 49 years old, and 24% were shared by people 18 to 29 years old.

Meanwhile, the other user share includes 23% (50 to 64 years) and 10% (65 years and above).

By income: 29% of WhatsApp user’s annual income is more than $75,000+; next user share is 23% (<$30,000), 20% ($30,000 to $49,000), and 19% ($50,000 to $74,999).

By education: 33% of users have a college degree, 20% (high school or less), and 16% (some college).

By locality, the majority of WhatsApp users belong to urban areas, with a share of 28%, suburban areas (23%), and rural areas (9%).

WhatsApp Business Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

A Statista report elaborates that almost 316.16 million businesses worldwide used WhatsApp in 2023, an increase of 14% from last year.

From Google Play Store, more than 1 billion times WhatsApp business has been downloaded.

The conversion rate of WhatsApp Business has increased to 120% and has allowed us to boost sales by 127%.

WhatsApp Business helps improve its customer service by 225%.

As mentioned in WhatsApp Statistics, more than 40 million customers have used WhatsApp business catalogs each month.

In Asia, there were more than 750 million WhatsApp regular users who interacted on WhatsApp business in 2023.

Asian users of WhatsApp Business generated over $155 million in revenue, followed by Europe, which generated more than $90 million.

By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

A report published by Statista elaborates that in February 2024, about 481.2 million downloads were obtained from India on Android and iOS devices.

Indonesia ranked second, with 128.4 million downloads, followed by Pakistan (110.6 million) and Brazil (98.4 million).

Moreover, the next highest countries with the number of WhatsApp Business app downloads were Nigeria (34.8 million), Egypt (30.6 million), Russia (25.6 million), Mexico (24.8 million), the United States (22.2 million), and Colombia (20.8 million).

By Application

WhatsApp Statistics depict that on the Android platform, the WhatsApp application has more than 183.8 million ratings, along with an average score of 4.2.

On the other hand, on iOS, the overall rating of the WhatsApp mobile application was 12.8 million, which secured an average score of 4.7.

WhatsApp on Android by rating breakdown:

Rating Number of Ratings 1 star 23,506,790 2 star 8,092,562 3 star 11,671,578 4 star 18,515,481 5 star 122,039,266

WhatsApp on iOS by rating breakdown:

Rating Number of Ratings 1 star 400,961 2 star 164,394 3 star 399,185 4 star 1,059,763 5 star 10,802,551

Popular Mobile Messenger Apps By Users

(Reference: statista.com)

Every month, more than 2 billion users were accessed by WhatsApp messenger in April 2024.

WeChat and Facebook Messenger combined for the total number of monthly active users, which was 1,343 million and 1,010 million, independently.

In addition, other popular messenger apps by number of monthly users are Telegram (900 million), Snapchat (800 million), and QQ (554 million).

Country-Specific WhatsApp Downloads by iOS

(Reference: statista.com)

WhatsApp Statistics also claimed that in the 1 st quarter of 2024, WhatsApp downloads in iOS captured 95.92% of downloads in Vietnam.

quarter of 2024, WhatsApp downloads in iOS captured 95.92% of downloads in Vietnam. Thailand and Algeria obtained 81.11% and 69.84% of WhatsApp downloads from the Apple App Store, correspondingly.

In contrast, other regions with the next highest WhatsApp download growth rate in iOS include Taiwan (62.63%), South Korea (53.56%), China (40.34%), Japan (37.81%), Hungary (35.27%), United Arab Emirates (29.71%), Kazakhstan (26.73%), and the Philippines (25.18%).

By Android

(Reference: statista.com)

Similarly, in the 1 st quarter of 2024, WhatsApp downloads on Android captured an almost 142.01% download share in the Dominica Republic.

quarter of 2024, WhatsApp downloads on Android captured an almost 142.01% download share in the Dominica Republic. Thailand ranked second fastest-growing WhatsApp market, as downloads of WhatsApp increased by 97.52%, followed by Colombia, which had a 74.22% download share.

In addition, other regions with the next highest WhatsApp download growth rate from the Google Play Store include Finland (71.6%), Azerbaijan (69.45%), South Korea (65.31%), Egypt (59.66%), Kazakhstan (59.43%), Vietnam (58.52%), and Canada (54.85%).

Website Traffic Statistics By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

In April 2024, Brazil represented the highest website traffic on whatsapp.com with a count of 16.77% share, which has increased by 2.09% in total visitor share.

In contrast, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: India = 13% (-3.56%), Mexico = 7.27% (+4.42%), Indonesia = 5.1% (-10.01%) and Colombia = 4.82% (+3.8%).

Other countries collectively made a visitor share of 56.92% on whatsapp.com.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Based on WhatsApp Statistics, the highest number of website users observed was between 25 and 34 years old, resulting in a 29.75% share.

69% and 18.54% of WhatsApp users are aged between 35 and 44 and 18 to 24.

Users 45 to 54 years and 55 and 64 years made up 14.72% and 10.82% of the website traffic, independently.

Lastly, users aged 65 years and above contributed a website share of 5.47%.

On whatsApp.com, male users have a share of 53.01%, and females have a share of 46.99%.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

WhatsApp Statistics also show that in April 2024, direct search generated the highest traffic rate to whatsapp.com, resulting in an 80.6% share.

31% of the traffic share is accounted for by Organic search, while 3.07% is from social.

Other traffic sources on whatsapp.com are referrals (2.88%), Mail (2.1%), display (0.03%), and paid search (0.01%)

By Social Media Referral Rate

(Reference: similarweb.com)

YouTube set the highest social networking share on whatsapp.com with 57.57% traffic.

Facebook and Instagram contributed 19.04% and 11.15% of social traffic share, respectively.

Other social media traffic shares are Twitter (3.26%), LinkedIn (2.15%), and Others (6.83%).

By Device

(Reference: semrush.com)

A report released by Similarweb declares that the total number of website visits on whatsapp.com in April 2024 was 3 billion, decreased by 1.54% from last month, and the website’s bounce rate was 40.4%.

WhatsApp Statistics further states that the total user share in WhatsApp was 15.83% in India, resulting in 515.69 million, of which desktop and mobile users accounted for 55.65% and 44.35%.

Brazil has 512.92 million website users, with a traffic share of 15.74%. Desktop and mobile users accounted for 65.55% and 34.45% of the Share, respectively.

Traffic shares of whatsapp.com are Indonesia (209.59 million and 6.43%), the United States (155.16 million and 4.76%), and Mexico (148.52 million and 4.56%), independently.

On whatsapp.com, the highest percentage of desktop and mobile user shares recorded are in Indonesia (41.34% and 58.66%), the United States (77.24% and 22.76%), and Mexico (68.79% and 31.21%).

The Content of Our Chats:

More Than Text: While text messages are still a major part of WhatsApp communication, it’s evolved beyond that. We also send a lot of images, videos, links, and even voice messages, making WhatsApp a versatile tool for all sorts of communication.

While text messages are still a major part of WhatsApp communication, it’s evolved beyond that. We also send a lot of images, videos, links, and even voice messages, making WhatsApp a versatile tool for all sorts of communication. Global Groups: WhatsApp groups allow for easy communication with large numbers of people. Official data on the average group size needs to be provided, but with features like group chat history and admin controls, it’s a popular tool for families, communities, and workplaces.

WhatsApp groups allow for easy communication with large numbers of people. Official data on the average group size needs to be provided, but with features like group chat history and admin controls, it’s a popular tool for families, communities, and workplaces. Business on WhatsApp: Businesses are increasingly using WhatsApp to connect with customers. This can include features like customer service chats, appointment scheduling, or even sending marketing updates.

The Future of WhatsApp: What’s Next?

Focus on Security: Security and privacy are major concerns for many users. WhatsApp strongly emphasizes end-to-end encryption, which means only the sender and receiver can read messages. They will continue to improve security measures.

Security and privacy are major concerns for many users. WhatsApp strongly emphasizes end-to-end encryption, which means only the sender and receiver can read messages. They will continue to improve security measures. Integration with Businesses: As mentioned earlier, WhatsApp for business is a growing trend. We might see even more features and tools introduced to make it easier for businesses to interact with customers on the platform.

As mentioned earlier, WhatsApp for business is a growing trend. We might see even more features and tools introduced to make it easier for businesses to interact with customers on the platform. Innovation through Integration: WhatsApp might integrate more closely with other Facebook-owned services like Facebook Messenger or Instagram, allowing for even more seamless communication across different platforms.

Conclusion

WhatsApp’s massive user base and constant innovation solidify its position as a dominant force in the world of messaging. With a focus on speed, security, and evolving features, WhatsApp is likely to stay at the forefront of how we connect in the years to come. All the above statistical analyses will help you understand the topic based on current trends.

Shared On:



FAQ . Who is the CEO of the WhatsApp? The CEO of WhatsApp is Jan Koum, and WhatsApp is now bigger than Twitter. Who owns WhatsApp in 2024? Officially, WhatsApp is owned by Mets (formerly Facebook). How did WhatsApp become successful? User-friendly interface, sophisticated functionality, cost-free use scenarios, and more are the

effective factors that made WhatsApp so successful.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey