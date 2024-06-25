Philips Statistics By Financial Results, Operational Performance, Sales, Market Capitalization, Stock Prices And Demographics

Introduction

Philips Statistics: Philips is a global company known for its innovative technology and quality products. Founded in 1891 in the Netherlands, Philips has grown to become a leader in health technology, personal health, and home appliances. In recent years, Philips has launched many new products, including air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and coffee machines. This article includes all effective current analyses from various insights that will guide you better. But how big is it? Let’s dive into some interesting statistics to understand Philips’ reach and impact.

Philips reported revenue of USD 20 billion in the first half of 2024, a 5% increase from the same period in 2023.

in the first half of 2024, a increase from the same period in 2023. The company’s net profit in Q1 2024 was 245 million US dollars , reflecting a steady performance compared to last year.

, reflecting a steady performance compared to last year. During the same duration, the EPS (Earning per Share) was approximately 0.27 US dollars .

. Total sales amounted to USD 4.47 billion (EUR 4.1 billion) , with comparable sales growth of 2.4%.

, with comparable sales growth of 2.4%. By the end of April 2024, ​Philips had a 12% market share in the global medical imaging equipment market.

market share in the global medical imaging equipment market. An internal survey By Philips stated that around 85% of Philips customers reported high satisfaction with their products.

of Philips customers reported high satisfaction with their products. Philips kitchen and home appliances generated approximately USD 1.2 billion and USD 2.5 billion in revenue, individually, in Q1 2024.

and in revenue, individually, in Q1 2024. Moreover, the sales growth increased by 3.4% compared to the same period in 2023.

compared to the same period in 2023. To date, the company has employed approximately 69,100 people across 100 countries.

people across countries. As of June 7, 2024, the market cap has reached around USD 24.78 billion (16.28%).

General Philips Statistics

In 2023, Philips’s total revenue was USD 19.83 billion (18.2 billion euros) globally.

Sales in the Personal Health segment increased by 3%, driven by growth in personal care and mother & child care categories.

Philips Statistics also show that in the first quarter of 2024, Philips Respironics’s personal injury and medical monitoring litigation in the United States of America reached 1.1 billion US dollars (EUR 982 million).

Globally, 1.90 billion people’s lives have improved using Philips’ products and solutions, and 226 million people belong to unreserved communities in 2024.

By 2030, Philips aims to improve the lives of more than 2.5 billion people and enable proper access to care in underserved communities for 400 million people per year.

As of December 31, 2023, Philips had completed 15.1 million of its share cancellations, resulting in 90.6 million outstanding shares, and predicted a further cancellation of 4.4 million shares by Q2 of 2024.

In Q1 2024, Philips’s total adjusted EBITA resulted in a 9.4% share, up from 8.6% in Q1 2023.

Philip’s improved EBITA margin was due to Volume (0.2%), Cost headwinds (2%),

Productivity and Pricing (3.2%), and others (0.6%).

Philips Financial Results, Q1 (2024)

Total Sales USD 4,507.52 million Nominal Sales Growth 1% Sales Growth 2.00% Order Intake 4.00% Gross Margin USD 1,977.08 million Sales % 43.90% Selling Expenses USD 1,193.87 million Sales % 26.50% G&A Expenses USD 148.14 million Sales % 3.30% R&D Expenses USD 456.42 million Sales % 10.10% Operational Income USD 897.58 million Sales % 19.90% Net income USD 1,087.12 million Income from continuing

operations attributable to

shareholders USD 1.10 Adjusted income from

continuing operations

attributable to shareholders USD 0.28 EBITA USD 818.06 million Sales % 18.10% Adjusted EBITA USD 422.65 million Sales % 9.40% Adjusted EBITDA USD 663.38 million Sales % 14.70%

Philips Statistics By Operational Performance

The Comparable Sales growth is expected to increase from 3% to 5% by the end of 2024.

Philips Statistics also show that the adjusted EBITA margin will be around 11% to 11.5%.

The free cash flow of Philips is estimated to grow around USD 0.98 billion to USD 1.20 billion (EUR 0.9 to 1.1 billion)

Similarly, the expected net financial income & expenses will be approximately USD 315.90 million (EUR ~290 million).

By Productivity Share

Philips Statistics further states that in Q1 of 2024, Philips’ total productivity savings was around USD 164.48 million (EUR 151 million).

Operating model savings: USD 59.91 million (EUR 55 million).

Procurement savings: USD 43.57 million (EUR 40 million).

Other programs savings: USD 61.0 million (EUR 56 million).

By Segment Performance

Diagnosis & Treatment:

Financial performance

In millions of EUR unless otherwise stated Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Sales 2,010 2026 Comparable Sales Growth 16.00% 3 Adj. EBITA margin 13 9.2 Adj. EBITDA margin 15.40% 11.5 Income from operations 173 146

In the first quarter of 2024, comparable sales increased by 3% in Diagnosis & Treatment, resulting in USD 2,206.92 million (EUR 2,026 million), an increase from Q1 (2023).

The adjusted EBITA and EBITDA margin stood at 9.2% and 11.5%, respectively.

During the same period, total operating income was USD 159.05 million (EUR 146 million).

Connected Care:

Financial performance

In millions of EUR unless otherwise stated Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Sales 1,226 1164 Comparable Sales Growth 3% 1% Adj. EBITA margin 1.70% 6.40% Adj. EBITDA margin 6.30% 11.50% Income from operations 717 1065

Philips Statistics Q1(2024) also elaborated that, in this segment, sales accounted for USD 1,267.95 million in revenue, which declined by 1%.

The adjusted EBITA and EBITDA margins, individually, were 6.4% and 11.5%, respectively, showing improvement in operational efficiency​.

The total income generated from Philip’s connected care operations was $1,160.10 million (USD 1,065 million).

Personal Health Segment:

Financial performance

In millions of EUR unless otherwise stated Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Sales 798 790 Comparable Sales Growth 6% 3% Adj. EBITA margin 13.2% 15.2% Adj. EBITDA margin 16% 18.5% Income from operations 96 116

The segment’s sales revenue was USD 860.55 million, which increased by 3% in the first quarter of 2024.

Moreover, the adj. EBITA margin has improved to 15.2%, and the adj. EBITDA margin has increased by 18.5%.

Similarly, total income from operations was around USD 126.36 million (EUR 116 million).

Philips Appliances Statistics

In Q1, 2024, around 2.5 million units of Philips Air Purifiers were sold out.

In contrast, Philips Airfryers was dominating the healthy cooking appliance market, holding a share of 35%.

The total revenue generated by this segment is 450 million US dollars.

Other appliance analyses of Q1, 2024 are represented below:

Appliances Sold units Revenue (million US dollars) Blenders 1.8 million 300 Vacuum Cleaners 1.2 million 480 Coffee Machines 800,000 320 Pasta Makers 500,000 100 Soup Makers 400,000 80

By Products, 2024

Philips launched new Essential Airfryer models, including compact, XL, and connected versions, with patented rapid air technology to cook food with 90% less fat​.

PerfectCare Steam Generator 9000 Series: Introduced with ActiveSense technology, it adjusts temperature and steam automatically using AI for effortless ironing.

Philips Air Purifier Series 4000i is expected to launch in Q3​. Its 3-layer filter removes 99.97% of pollutants and allergens, and it has a real-time air quality display.

The release date of the Philips Espresso 5400 Series LatteGo is planned for Q4. It offers up to 12 different coffee drinks with an easy-to-clean LatteGo milk frothing system.

MR Systems: Over 1,100 MR systems with helium-free BlueSeal magnets are installed globally.

CT Scanners: The new AI-enabled CT 5300 scanner uses up to 80% less radiation.

Image-Guided Therapy Systems: 3% increase in sales for Azurion systems.

Electric Toothbrushes: Continued growth in smart electric toothbrush sales by 8%.

LED Bulbs: A new energy-efficient LED bulb has been launched, reducing energy use by 15%.

Philips Sales By Geographic Area

Based on Philips Statistics, the North American region had the highest revenue sales in Q1 2024, USD 1900.83 million (EUR 1,745 million), with a nominal change of 2% from Q1 2023.

Meanwhile, Western Europe made around USD 928.08 million (EUR 852 million), with a 6% growth rate.

Revenue accounted for by other regions of Philips Group captured USD 433.54 million (EUR 398 million) in revenue, a 4% growth rate from last year.

Philips Market Capitalization

Philips’s market capitalization in 2023 was USD 21.31 billion, with a growth rate of 60.59% from last year.

As of June 7, 2024, the market cap has reached around USD 24.78 billion (16.28%).

In 2024, date wise market cap of Philips is elaborated below:

Date Market Cap (USD Billion) Jan-13 21.85 Jan-27 20.79 Feb-3 19.06 Feb-17 18.41 Mar-2 18.43 Mar-9 18.89 Mar-16 19.25 Mar-23 18.19 Mar-30 18.13 Apr-13 18.8 Apr-20 18.23 Apr-27 19.36 May-4 24.76 May-11 24.36 Jun-1 24.78

Philips Statistics By Average Monthly Stock Prices

In May 2024, the average stock price for Philips accounted for USD 26.73.

Other monthly stock prices in 2024 are followed by April: USD 20.97, March: USD 20.63, February: USD 20.40, and January: USD 23.12.

Philips (PHG) Stock Price Statistics

By Highest Performance

Date Volume (in 1000 units) Highest Prices (USD) May-2024 1414.66 K 26.73 Week 19 – 2024 1317.94 K 27.21 05-16-2024 643.79 K 27.46

By Lowest Performances

Date Volume (in 1000 units) Lowest Prices (USD) February-2024 1288.78 K 20.4 Week 12 – 2024 763.49 K 20.7 04-01-2024 562.27 K 19.83

Philips Demographics Statistics

A report published by Zippia depicts that currently, more than 75,000 employees are working at Philips globally.

In 2024, Philips’s male and female employees secured a share of 57.3% and 42.7% each.

Based on ethnicity, Philips’s employee share is followed by white (59.9%), Hispanic or Latino (14.6%), and black or African-American (11.4%).

At Philips, an average employee’s annual earnings are up to USD 90,907.

Philips Website Traffic Statistics By Country

As explained by Philips Statistics, total website visits were 4.9 million in May 2024, which increased 5.5% from last month, with a bounce rate of 51.81%.

The United States of America had 31.8% of total traffic on philips.com, but it recorded a decrease in total website visitors by 2.73%.

During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: India = 13.41% (+6.93%), Netherlands = 6.65% (+1.88%), Israel = 3.94% (+31.2%), and Germany = 3.85% (-11.77%).

Other countries collectively made around 40.35% of visitor share in philips.com.

By Device

The total traffic share from mobile and desktop on philips.com is 60.96% and 39.04% visits, respectively, in April 2024.

34.12% of Philips users are from the United States of America, for a total of 2.27 million. Of these, 42.16% are desktop users, and 57.84% are mobile users.

The Netherlands has 449.97K users and a traffic share of 6.76%, of which 56.2% and 43.8% access via desktop and mobile devices.

Around 5.62% of the traffic share belongs to Germany, resulting in 374.65K, with 32.01% access to the desktop version and 67.99% using mobile devices.

Brazil and India have around 311.31K and 295.14K users, which results in 4,67% and 4.43% traffic share.

Philip’s website user share was 53.81% and 46.19% on desktop and mobile in Brazil, respectively.

In India, 38.81% of users access the website on a desktop, and 61.19% use mobile devices.

By Demographics

Philips Statistics in May 2024, male users had the highest number, holding a 55.27% share, and females made up 44.73% share.

Philips Statistics by age group states that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, resulting in 30.2%.

20.16% of users of Philips website are aged from 35 to 44 years.

17.91% and 12.32% belong to 45 to 54 years and 18 to 24 years, individually.

11.91% of website users are aged from 55 to 64 years.

Nearly 7.51% of user shares contributed from the age group above 65 years.

By Traffic Source

The highest traffic rate towards philips.com was accounted for by direct search, resulting in 42.45%.

Around 41.41% of the share is generated by organic traffic search, while 8.27% is from referral search on philips.com.

Other traffic sources for philips.com are paid search (4.15%), Social (1.62%), Mail (1.57%), and display (0.53%).

By Social Media Referral Rate

As per Philips Statistics, LinkedIn accounted for the highest social media referral rate, with a 28.84% share compared to other social networks.

Reddit and YouTube each contributed a share of 27.13% and 16.88%.

Traffic sent by Facebook is 11.39%, and WhatsApp contributes 7.68%.

Other social media networks of philips.com have a nominal contribution, collectively around 8.08%.

Philips Environmental Sustainability Targets

The figure given below reflects the commitments to sustainability consumption and production (SDG 12) and climate action (SDG 13) to reduce environmental impact:

In Q1 2024, Philips made around 68% of sales from green products and solutions, and circular products and solutions secured 21.3% of the other sales share.

Around 69% of Philips’s operations were powered by renewable energy.

Philips water consumption was reduced by 6% in March 2024.

Furthermore, companies’ other sustainable shares are circular materials management (92%) and zero waste to landfill (100%).

Conclusion

Philips has established itself as a leader in technology and innovation, continually improving the lives of people around the world. With a strong focus on health technology and home appliances, Philips delivers products that combine cutting-edge technology with user-friendly designs. Looking ahead, Philips plans to continue its expansion with new product releases, such as advanced air cleaners and coffee machines, which promise to enhance everyday living. As Philips continues to innovate and grow, it remains dedicated to its mission of improving lives through meaningful innovation.

FAQ . Is Philips a global brand? Globally, Philips ranked 59th position among the top 100 best brands. Who founded the Philips? The company was established by Frederik Philips and his son Gerard in 1891. It is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with around 120,000 employees in 60 countries. What is the slogan of Philips? Innovation and You, the company’s mission is to improve people’s health and well-being via innovations. Who is the CEO of Philips? The new Chief Executive Officer of Philips is Roy Jakobs, since October 15, 2022. What is the main business of Philips? The company is the leader in diagnostic imaging, patient monitoring, image-guided therapy, and health informatics.

Saisuman Revankar Saisuman is a professional content writer specializing in health, law, and space-related articles. Her experience includes designing featured articles for websites and newsletters, as well as conducting detailed research for medical professionals and researchers. Passionate about languages since childhood, Saisuman can read, write, and speak in five different languages. Her love for languages and reading inspired her to pursue a career in writing. Saisuman holds a Master's in Business Administration with a focus on Human Resources and has worked in a Human Resources firm for a year. She was previously associated with a French international company. In addition to writing, Saisuman enjoys traveling and singing classical songs in her leisure time.

