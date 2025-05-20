SEO Statistics By Revenue, Salary, Demand and Facts (2025)

Introduction

SEO Statistics: In today’s digital world, where people find almost everything online, search engines reign supreme. And when it comes to search engine optimization (SEO), Google is the undisputed king, capturing a whopping 92.96% of global traffic. This makes understanding SEO, or Search Engine Optimization, crucial for any business hoping to be seen online.

This article includes all effective and current analyses of SEO taken from different insights. I hope all the statistics described will guide you accordingly.

Editor’s Choice

The SEO industry’s annual worth is estimated to be approximately USD 90 billion in 2024, up from USD 75 billion in 2023.

Google is the most used search engine worldwide, and mobile and desktop market share were 95.32% and 81.95%, respectively.

Approximately 68% of online surfing will start with a search engine in 2024.

Meanwhile, nearly 63.41% of Google's web traffic referrals are generated in the United States of America.

96% of global traffic is composed of Google Search, Google Maps, and Google Images.

Almost 1000% of the SEO traffic is enabled to drive out more than organic social media.

As of 2024, SEO, blog content, etc., are the highest-quality sources of leads claimed by 60% of marketers.

SEO statistics further state that nearly 3.5 billion searches will be made on Google each day in 2024.

In 2024, big companies spent USD 10,000 to USD 20,000 on SEO per month, followed by medium-sized companies (USD 5,000 and USD 10,000) and Small and local businesses (USD 1,000 to USD 5,000).

, followed by AI-driven SEO strategies have improved search result accuracy, relevance, user experience, and website traffic by 35%.

Why Is SEO Important?

Search Drives Business: A staggering 68% of online experiences begin with a search engine. This means that if you’re ranking poorly in search results, you’re missing out on a massive chunk of potential customers.

Organic Search is King: Compared to organic social media, SEO drives 1,000% more traffic. That's a significant difference! People are far more likely to find you through a search engine than by passively scrolling through social media feeds.

Compared to organic social media, SEO drives 1,000% more traffic. That’s a significant difference! People are far more likely to find you through a search engine than by passively scrolling through social media feeds. Quality Leads from SEO: Marketers report that SEO leads have a 14.6% close rate compared to other sources. This means that people who find you through SEO are more likely to convert into paying customers.

Now that we’ve established the importance of SEO, let’s delve deeper into some specific areas:

The Mobile World: With 58.67% of all website traffic coming from mobile phones, optimizing your website for mobile is no longer optional. People are searching on the go, and if your site needs to be mobile-friendly, they’ll bounce to a competitor.

Voice Search on the Rise: 20% of Google App searches are conducted by voice. This means you need to consider how people might ask questions using voice search and optimize your content accordingly.

20% of Google App searches are conducted by voice. This means you need to consider how people might ask questions using voice search and optimize your content accordingly. Local is the New Global: Nearly half (46%) of searches on Google are for local services and businesses. If you have a brick-and-mortar store or offer local services, local SEO is essential to ensure you show up in relevant searches.

General SEO Statistics

In 2024, SEO organic traffic will increase by 50%, which was claimed to marketing experts.

The total number of voice search queries will be enhanced by 45%, as explained by SEO specialists.

In the Google search engine, the click-through rate of the top-ranked results in 9.28%, followed by 5.82% and 3.11%.

SEO Statistics also claimed that around 5.4% of people learned SEO through a course, of which 52.3% were on the job and by themselves (42.3%).

On Google, more than 99,000 searches occur every second, and organic results account for 45.1% of all clicks, followed by 25.6% of Zero-click searches.

In SEO performance, Generative AI, Google E-E-A-T, and automated tools are expected to be the top three disruptions in 2024.

In 2023, local Google searches will be 46%, with 28% of local searches resulting in a purchase.

Globally, SEO jobs in January 2023 resulted in 14,800 searches, with an increment of 311% from 2016.

During the same period, the demand for SEO courses has grown to around 18,100 searches, with a whopping 654% growth rate.

In SERPs on a product that appears multiple times, 50% of the users are more likely to click.

In the coming year, worldwide 1.1 billion mobile phone users will use voice search technology per week.

On average, the click-through rate of Google’s pictures accounted for 0.21% of the share.

Click-through rates of brand connection increased by 2 to 3 times.

Content is King (But Quality Matters)

You’ve probably heard the phrase “content is king” in SEO. While it’s true that having content is important, the quality of that content matters even more. Here’s what the statistics say:

Focus on Long-Form Content: Backlinko’s research shows that pages ranking in the top 10 of Google search results have an average word count of 1,447 words [refer to MonsterInsights’ ’49 Powerful SEO Statistics for 2024 to Boost Your Rankings’]. This doesn’t mean every page needs to be a novel, but it does indicate that in-depth content tends to perform better.

Keywords Still Matter, But Search Intent is Key: While keywords are still a factor, search intent, or what people are truly looking for when they use a search term, is becoming increasingly important. Focus on creating content that addresses the user's intent behind their search.

While keywords are still a factor, search intent, or what people are truly looking for when they use a search term, is becoming increasingly important. Focus on creating content that addresses the user’s intent behind their search. Remember Quality Backlinks: Backlinks are essentially links from other websites to yours. According to SEO experts, backlinks remain one of the top-ranking factors [refer to Forbes Advisor’s ’60 SEO Statistics & Trends For 2024′]. Earning backlinks from high-quality, relevant websites shows search engines that your content is trustworthy.

The User Experience Matters

It’s not just about ranking high; it’s also about keeping users engaged on your website. Here’s how SEO and user experience (UX) intertwine:

Fast Loading Speeds are Crucial: Studies show that users expect a website to load in 2 seconds or less. If your website loads quickly, visitors will get impatient and leave. This can hurt your SEO ranking.

Mobile-Friendliness is Non-Negotiable: As mentioned earlier, with the majority of searches coming from mobile devices, having a mobile-friendly website is essential for a good user experience.

Google Search Engine Statistics

Across the world in 2024, Google is used by more than 4.72 billion internet users.

In November 2023, the total number of visits accounted for by Google was 83.79 billion.

On Google, each day, an internet user searches for results 3 to 4 times.

In the U.S., organic traffic will reach 16.3% of Google’s traffic.

Google processes 8.2 billion searches every day, which is equivalent to 99,000 searches each second.

The average time spent on Google per visit is around 11 minutes and 14 seconds.

SEO Statistics also mentioned that on every Google visit, a user visits almost 8.79 pages in 2024.

In the United States, total traffic coming from Google in 2024 will be 26.56%.

The total number of male and female users who share Google searches will be 58.79% and 41.21%, respectively.

In contrast, the highest Google user share by age group in 2024 is 29.99% (25 to 34 years), followed by 24.90% (18 to 24 years), 19.07% (35 to 44 years), 12.55% (45 to 54 years), 8.23% (55 to 64 years), and 5.25% (above 65 years).

Average Traffic Distribution by Channel

(Reference: aioseo.com)

SEO Statistics elaborated that direct searches had the highest average traffic distribution in 2023, with 58% across all industries.

Organic search and referral traffic distribution resulted in 29% and 8%, respectively.

The other channels’ average traffic distribution was followed by organic social (2%), paid search (1%), email (1%), display Ads (0.15%), and paid social (0.14%).

SEO Statistics by Keyword

(Source: ahrefs.com)

74% of keywords captured over 100,000 monthly searches, and 0.0008% of keywords captured 100,000 monthly searches.

A report published by Ahrefs’ Content Explorer index states that 90.63% of over 848 million pages don’t get any organic search traffic or zero visits from Google.

As per SEO Statistics, 80 million pages, or 8.13%, received 1 to 100 visits from Google.

On the other hand, 10 million pages, or 1.04% (101 to 1,000 visits), and 2 million pages, or 0.21% (1,001+ visits), follow the total number of visits.

(Reference: forbes.com)

On Google, the top three searched keywords, along with a search volume, include YouTube (1,200,000,000), Facebook (867,000,000), and WhatsApp (543,300,000).

In contrast, next next-ranked keywords’ search volumes are followed by Weather (512,700,000), Translate (444,700,000), Google (444,700,000), Amazon (388,700,000), Gmail (363,300,000), Google Translate (363,300,000), and Instagram (338,000,000).

SEO Statistics By Ranking

SEO Statistics show that in 2023, quality content, backlinks, and search intent/relevance will be the most important ranking factors.

While 61% of the time, Google rewrites the title, and 63% of the time, it rewrites the description.

(Reference: forbes.com)

In contrast, paragraphs are the most common types of featured snippets, that is holding a share of 81.95%.

Other types of share of featured snippets include lists with bulleted and numbered (10.77%) and tables (7.28%).

On average, 2.6 years old made up the top search pages.

On Google, the average click-through rate of the top-ranked web page is 28%, and the second page has 16% CTR.

Organic click-through rate by position on Google includes #3 (11%), #4 (8%), #5 (6%), #6 (5%), #7 (4%), #8 (3%), #9 (3%), and #10 (2%).

In 2023, there were no backlinks available within 66.31% of pages.

Some reciprocal links were available on 43.7% of top-ranking pages.

8x more backlinks were available in Google with #1 position than other #2 to #10 position.

67% of marketers use domain rating as a primary metric to measure authority and link quality.

(Source: seowind.io)

53% of marketers mention ranking as the primary KPI for measuring the effectiveness of their link-building strategy.

Another share of KPI that measures the effectiveness of their link-building strategy includes search visibility (36%), the volume of linking domains (35%), the volume of links (31%), and overall traffic to the website (30%).

Search Engine Statistics By Market Share

(Reference: statista.com)

A report published by Statista states that Google achieved the highest market share of leading desktop search engines worldwide, holding 81.95%.

Furthermore, other search engines’ market share in January 2024 were followed by being (10.51%), Yahoo! (2.67%), YANDEX (2.42%), DuckDuckGo (0.69%), and Baidu (0.53%).

In the 1 st quarter of 2023, the desktop search engines market share is Google (85.53%), Bing (8.19%), Yahoo! (2.43%), YANDEX (1.42%), DuckDuckGo (0.76%), and Baidu (0.42%).

2nd quarter: Google (83.94%), being (8.74%), Yahoo! (2.61%), YANDEX (1.9%), DuckDuckGo (0.73%), and Baidu (0.51%).

3rd quarter: Google (83.84%), Bing (8.66%), Yahoo! (2.72%), YANDEX (2.4%), DuckDuckGo (0.73%), and Baidu (0.57%).

quarter: Google (83.84%), Bing (8.66%), Yahoo! (2.72%), YANDEX (2.4%), DuckDuckGo (0.73%), and Baidu (0.57%). 4th quarter: Google (81.71%), Bing (10.53%), Yahoo! (2.8%), YANDEX (2.35%), DuckDuckGo (0.65%), and Baidu (0.84%).

Highest Quality Lead Statistics

(Source: wpforms.com)

In January 2024, SEO generated the highest-quality leads within the digital marketing sector, with a share of 35%.

On the other hand, referral and direct outreach made up a share of 29% and 13% independently.

Other valuable lead shares are captured by email (11%) and affiliate/partner (7%).

Local SEO Statistics

In 2024, 43% of businesses are expected to increase their investments in SEO to enhance their website’s performance.

When purchasing products or services each day, 18% of local mobile searches are made.

While purchasing online products, 99% of consumers preferred reading reviews.

Online business reviews are trusted more than personal recommendations, accepted by 46% of consumers.

SEO Industry Statistics

In the United States, the average salary of SEO professionals is USD 65.5K annually.

By 2030, the worth of the SEO industry is estimated to reach up to USD 218 billion.

Besides, from 2020 to 2030, the growth rate of SEO roles will reach 22%

Moreover, for SEO services, the average hourly rate is between USD 75 to 100 per hour.

In global businesses, monthly retainers remained between USD 500-1,000.

On the other hand, SEO budgets will increase in 2024, as stated by 48.9% of professionals.

Recently, AI has had a positive impact on SEO, which is believed by 83% of users in 2024.

By the end of 2025, the worldwide market of SEO market is projected to reach around USD 146.96 billion.

(Reference: forbes.com)

SEO Statistics also claimed that, on average, SEO agencies charge more than USD 3,209.

Meanwhile, in 2023, the cost of SEO consultancies was about USD 3,250, and the cost of SEO freelancers was USD 1,348.63.

SEO Salary Statistics

SEO Statistics also show that in 2024, the highest and lowest annual salaries for SEOs globally were USD 229,652 and USD 49,211, respectively.

In 2024, the average salary earned by the head of SEO was USD 92,988, and the average experience was 10.6 years.

Other personals of the SEO industry’s median annual salary followed by SEO Director (USD 81,436), SEO Lead (USD 38,289), SEO Specialist (USD 49,229), SEO Account Manager (USD 43,850), SEO Consultant (USD 49,240), SEO Executive (USD 31,956), and SEO Analyst (USD 56,393).

Globally, 9.9% of SEOs, or 1 out of 5 SEOs, have charged over USD 150/hour.

On average, self-employed SEOs have earned USD 60,232 in 2024.

By Country

(Reference: artios.io)

According to SEO Statistics, in 2023, the highest average salary accounted for by SEO professionals in Australia was USD 91,989, followed by Canada with USD 81,385.

The third, fourth, and fifth highest salaries received by SEO professionals in the United States of America, Germany, and Nigeria were USD 78,431, USD 65,536, and USD 65,532, respectively.

SEO salaries vary across other countries are followed by Brazil (USD 62,262), the United Kingdom (USD 55,116), India/Pakistan (USD 49,657), Bhutan (USD 46,974), and Spain (USD 45,236).

Average Year of Experience by SEO Role

(Reference: ahrefs.com)

In 2024, almost every employee of SEO had an average experience of 6.9 years.

On the other hand, the average experience of the Head of SEO is 10.6 years, and that of the SEO Director is 10.4 years.

Moreover, the average years of experience in other SEO roles are as follows: Lead (7.4 years), Account Manager (4.2 years), Consultant (6 years), Executive (3 years), and Analyst (5 years).

SEO Statistics by Video Search

(Reference: tubestats.org)

According to SEO Statistics, in 2024, the estimated size of YouTube videos will reach 14.76 billion.

Following video SEO Statistics, video search will drive out 157% more traffic in 2024.

However, a 41% higher click-through rate of video content has increased over text-only pages.

Almost 26% of search results in Google will use video content by the end of 2024.

In 2023, the most searched topic on YouTube was ‘ASMR,’ with more than 11 million global searches.

In 2024, YouTube is used as a marketing tool, as claimed by 91% of businesses.

Approximately 68% of businesses have yet to use videos in their marketing strategies.

Video is an effective part of the overall digital marketing strategy, as stated by 88% of video marketers.

For creating and editing marketing videos, 75% of video marketers will use AI tools in 2024.

In 2024, around 82% of people reported that watching YouTube videos allowed them to buy a product or service.

SEO Statistics By Mobile Search

As mentioned in SEO Statistics in 2024, Google Lens will help answer around 8 million questions each month.

Mobile devices and tablets accounted for 57% of local search queries.

58% of all Google searches were generated by mobile.

Besides, in 2024, the average search time on mobile phones was almost 4 hours and 39 minutes per day.

Globally, 51% of users searched for new companies and products via smartphone search engines.

On the other hand, 53% of smartphone users searched for directions to local stores, and 54% of users searched for business hours.

In smartphones, 18% of local searches and 7% of non-local searches lead to a purchase within a day.

56% of in-store shoppers use smartphones to complete their shopping or research items.

By the end of 2025, nearly 72.6% of internet users will access websites using their smartphones.

(Reference: statista.com)

A report published by Statista states that in 2023, more than 50% of web traffic will be almost entirely generated by mobile accounts worldwide.

Quarterly website traffic of 2023 includes Q1 (58.03%), Q2 (53.42%), Q3 (54.34%), and Q4 (54.67%).

SEO Statistics By Voice Search

SEO, statistics further depict that daily voice search was done by 25 to 34 years of users, 36% of Americans in 2024.

For local ‘near me’ searches, around 16% of people used voice searches.

Currently, a smart speaker is owned by 36% of Americans.

In the case of searching for information, 67% of consumers claimed they preferred using voice searches.

In the United States of America, 90% of people used voice search in English, and 7% used both English and Spanish.

In addition, other shares of voice searches by language include 2% (Spanish) and 1% (English and other languages

Above 1 billion voice searches occur monthly, and 34% of US residents used voice searches at least once in accidents in 2024.

In 2029, the market of global voice recognition market is predicted to grow to nearly USD 50 billion.

On the other hand, the average voice search is around 29 words long.

AI in SEO Statistics

The AI market in SEO is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2019 to 2025, reaching 440.09 billion by 2025.

87% of marketers stated that they received superior results in their SEO efforts after using AI and machine learning.

In 2024, for content marketing and SEO, about 67% of businesses are already using AI, and 78% are satisfied with their results.

In the coming 5 years, the SEO software market leveraged with AI is supposed to grow by 15%.

AI and Automation have impacted SEO strategy, which was accepted by 84% of content marketers and SEOs.

AI is going to be fine with any SEO strategy, as mentioned by 51% of SEO specialists.

In 2024, AI will be used to create product descriptions by 25% of e-commerce marketers.

Conversely, 21% of marketers believe that AI will be the most significant disruption in the next few years.

Impacts of AI on SEO Statistics by Maturity Level

(Reference: sanity.io)

The highest response rate predicts a positive impact on 87% of organizations with high SEO maturity, followed by 8% (negative impacts) and 5% (no impacts).

However, organizations with medium SEO Maturity have a positive impact (74%), no impact (12%), and a negative impact (14%).

Lastly, Low SEO Maturity: positive impact (59%), no impact (14%), and negative impact (27%).

Technical SEO Statistics

In 2024, the Core Web Vitals threshold was passed by 33% of websites.

In contrast to SEO Statistics, 11.9% of pages made up at least one Core Web Vitals metric, followed by 93% of pages with three metrics.

Hreflang is used by 67% of domains that were having issues.

On the other hand, 3XX redirect issues affected 95.2% of sites, and HTTP to HTTPS redirect issues affected 88% of sites.

80.4% of sites neglected alt attributes, and 72.3% of sites had slow pages.

68.5% of sites do not match pages and SERP titles, while 66.2% of pages have only one incoming internal link.

Furthermore, other sites shared by SEO technical are 62.7% (links to redirects), 59.5% (missing H1 tags), and 51.3% (multiple H1 tags).

SEO ROI Statistics

On average, the ROI generated by SEO will be around 200% to 275% in 2024.

In eCommerce businesses, the profit generated by each dollar investment in SEO is up to USD 2.75.

Across global industries, websites generated by organic search have more than 300% traffic share than social media.

Every second, there will be more than 100,000 Google searches in 2024.

By Industry

The return on Investment (ROI) of SEO, averaged over 3 years, is 736% in Addiction Treatment, with a time to break even of 8 months.

On the other hand, B2B SaaS has an ROI of 702% and takes 7 months to break even.

The ROI and time to break-even by other industries are described below:

Industry ROI Time to Break-Even Biotech 788% 8 months Construction 681% 5 months eCommerce 317% 16 months Financial Services 1,031% 9 months Higher Education & College 994% 13 months HVAC Services 678% 6 months Industrial IoT 866% 7 months Commercial Insurance 758% 9 months I.T. Staffing 612% 10 months Legal Services 526% 14 months Manufacturing 813% 9 months Medical Device 1,183% 13 months Oil & Gas 906% 10 months PCB Design & Manufacturing 1,101% 11 months Pharmaceutical 826% 9 months Real Estate 1,389% 10 months Solar Energy 770% 9 months

By Business

For 2 years or less, the average hourly rate is USD 73.05 for linked SEO businesses.

SEOs involved within businesses for 2 to 4 years hold an average hourly rate of USD 97.11.

SEOs in business for 5 to 10 years have earned a USD 102.03 hourly rate, followed by 10-year companies, which resulted in a USD 118.35 hourly rate.

In local services, the SEO offering per hour is up to USD 93.89, and the worldwide market earns USD 106.69 per hour.

More than USD 20,000 in investments were made by B2B SEO, which represents 49% of enterprises.

62% of B2B marketers have suggested that a change in algorithms is an important factor.

SEO Careers Statistics

(Reference: artios.io)

As described in SEO Statistics, the forecasted job searches for SEO courses will be 441,233 by 2024 and 358,800 by 2023.

In SEO Jobs in 2023, there were 187,200 searches, and by 2024, there will be 212,938 searches.

In addition, expected searches in 2023 and 2024 are SEO Career (37,200 and 39,734), SEO Manager jobs (19,200 and 23,547), Entry Level SEO jobs (8,640 and 9,807), SEO Executive jobs (8,160 and 8,589), Head of SEO jobs (4,200 and 5,068), SEO Director jobs (4,320 and 5,023), Trainee SEO jobs (2,760 and 3,140), and SEO Qualifications (3,000 and 3,095).

SEO Demand Statistics

(Reference: artios.io)

Over the last half-decade, the demand for SEO services has also increased; in 2023, the annual search volume of SEO agencies was 508,800, and by 2024, it will be 517,480.

In 2023 and 2024, the annual search volume of SEO services is 148,800 and 140,433, respectively.

In addition, the SEO company and SEO consultant generated 462,000 and 268,800 respective annual search volumes in 2023.

By the end of 2024, the annual search volume of SEO Companies and SEO Consultants will be 268,800 and 258,498, respectively.

Search Engines Statistics by Buying Journey

(Reference: artios.io)

Around 26% of people between the ages of 16 and 24 used search engines to purchase new products and services.

Whereas 40% of people aged between 24 and 34 years used search engines, other social search shares by age groups are followed by 43% (35 to 44 years), 46% (45 to 54 years), and 46% (55 years and above).

Across the world, 25% of people in the 16- to 24-year-old age group used social media search engines to buy new products and services.

However, others include 29% (24 to 34 years), 25% (35 to 44 years), 19% (45 to 54 years), and 13% (55 years and above).

B2B SEO Statistics

(Source: analytify.io)

In SEO Statistics, 71% of B2B researchers conducted Google research with a generic search in 2023.

For generating Leads, 89% of B2B marketers use content marketing.

Whereas, on smartphones, 50% of B2B search queries grew by 70% in 2023.

In B2B websites, 46% of all social media traffic was generated by LinkedIn.

9x more leads were generated by long-form blog posts than short-form blog posts.

SEO Statistics by Website Traffic

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of April 2024, the United States of America had 17.64% of the total traffic on SEO.com, but it recorded an increase of 21.72% in total website visitors.

Other countries that recorded total traffic and visitors share contribution France = 11.38% (-3.19%), Germany = 7.3% (+56.37%), United Kingdom = 5.8% (+76.07%), and India = 5.7% (+3.15%)

Besides, the rest of the countries collectively made a total website traffic share of 52.18%

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Based on SEO Statistics, the highest number of users observed on SEO.com is between 25 and 34 years old, accounting for a share of 28.56%

Around 17.44% of website share users are between 45 and 54 years old.

17.12% and 15.27% of website traffic share accounts between 18 to 24 years and 45 to 54 years, respectively.

13.47% of users of SEO.com are between 55 and 64 years old.

Moreover, 8.14% of users are from the age group of 65 years and above.

The gender shares of SEO.com were 63.28% male and 36.72% female.

By Traffic Sources

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In April 2024, the highest traffic rate towards SEO.com is by organic search, resulting in 76.46%.

On the other hand, almost 20.85% of the share was from direct traffic, followed by 1.85% from referral searches.

Furthermore, traffic sources towards SEO.com are followed by paid search (0.72%) and social search (0.13%).

SEO Satisfaction Rate

(Reference: statista.com)

In recent years, a report analyzed by Statista elaborated that 47.6% of SEO professionals remained satisfied.

On the other hand, 13.7% of SEO professionals were very satisfied.

In contrast, the other satisfaction rates by share of respondents include 29% (neither), dissatisfied (6.5%), and very dissatisfied (3.1%).

Challenges in SEO

SEO professionals are currently facing many challenges on search engine results pages.

3,623 SEO professionals, the top three reasons are lack of resources (14.9%), Strategy Issues (12.3%), and Scaling Processes (11.9%).

Another share of SEO professionals’ challenges includes alignment with other departments (10.7%), budget cuts (10.5%), management approval (10.2%), client relationship issues (8.6%), legal approval (5.9%), and none (2.5%).

SEO – A Constant Evolution

The world of SEO is constantly changing as search engines update their algorithms. Here are some additional things to keep in mind:

Invest in SEO: The good news is that SEO doesn’t have to be a huge expense. However, some investment in SEO tools and strategies can go a long way. 88% of marketers agree that SEO is a worthwhile investment

Stay Up-to-Date: SEO's landscape is constantly evolving, so staying informed about the latest trends and algorithm updates is crucial. This could involve following reputable SEO blogs, attending industry conferences, or even taking an SEO course.

Conclusion

SEO is a marathon, not a sprint. It takes time and effort to see results. However, the long-term benefits of a strong SEO strategy can be incredibly valuable for any business. By keeping these statistics in mind and taking consistent action, you can improve your website’s visibility and attract more organic traffic, ultimately leading to more customers and growth for your business.

Sources Ahrefs Backlinko Demandsage Statista Edisonresearch Semrush Aioseo Taylorscherseo Conductor Onthemap Firstpagesage Similarweb Soocial Demandsage Forbes Seowind Analytify

Maitrayee Dey

Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

