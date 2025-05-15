Walmart Statistics By Revenue, Net Sales And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Walmart Statistics: Walmart Inc., established by Sam Walton in 1962, has grown to become the world’s largest retailer, renowned for its “Everyday Low Prices” strategy. Headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, Walmart operates over 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites across 19 countries, serving approximately 240 million customers each week.

The company’s vast product range includes groceries, apparel, electronics, and more, catering to diverse consumer needs. Beyond retail, Walmart is committed to sustainability, aiming for 100% renewable energy by 2030 and zero emissions by 2040. With over 2.1 million associates globally, Walmart remains a pivotal force in retail and employment, continually evolving to meet modern challenges and opportunities.

Walmart Statistics show that in the first quarter of 2024, Walmart’s total revenue was USD 152.3 billion globally, an increase of 7.6% from the previous year.​

globally, an increase of from the previous year.​ Walmart U.S. Comparable Sales grew by 7.4% , driven by strong in-store pickup and delivery options.

, driven by strong in-store pickup and delivery options. In the U.S., the company’s eCommerce growth increased by 27% , highlighting the growing preference for online shopping.

, highlighting the growing preference for online shopping. Sam’s Club Comparable Sales rose by 7.0% , with membership income up by 6.3% .

, with membership income up by . During the same duration, Walmart International’s net sales reached USD 26.8 billion , a 12.9% increase in constant currency.

, a increase in constant currency. Operating income of the company increased by 17.3% to USD 6.8 billion .

to . Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP EPS (USD 0.62) and adjusted EPS (USD 1.47) .

and adjusted . In Q1 of 2024, Walmart operated a total of 5,399 Walmart stores globally, of which Mexico captured 3,015 stores.

Walmart stores globally, of which Mexico captured stores. In the United States, Walmart boasts a brand awareness rate of 94% among online grocery delivery users.

among online grocery delivery users. Nearly 62% of respondents aged 18 to 29 years reported that they regularly shop for groceries at Walmart.

of respondents aged years reported that they regularly shop for groceries at Walmart. Grocery sales constituted 58.8% of Walmart’s total net sales in the U.S.

Walmart Statistics By Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

Based on Statista’s report analysis of 2024, Walmart’s total revenue to date was around 648.13 billion U.S. dollars.

This year’s revenue has increased from USD 611.29 billion in 2023.

Walmart’s total revenue for Q1 2024 was USD 161.51 billion, a 6.0% increase from the previous year’s USD 152.30 billion.

By Quarterly Revenue and Growth

Fiscal Quarter Revenue (USD ) Quarterly Growth 2023 Q1 140.288 -7.42% Q2 151.381 7.91% Q3 151.469 0.06% Q4 168.151 11.00% 2024 Q1 151.004 -10.20% Q2 160.289 6.15% Q3 160.804 0.32% Q4 176.037 9.47%

(Reference: capitaloneshopping.com)

By Net Sales

(Reference: statista.com)

Walmart Statistics also show that for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, Walmart reported global net sales totaling USD 642.64 billion.

This reflects a decrease from last year, resulting in USD 605.88 billion.

By Net Sales Growth

(Reference: statista.com)

In Q1 2024, growth was driven by strong performances across all segments, including a 27% increase in Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales and a 26% increase globally.

Walmart’s sales growth was approximately 6% in fiscal year 2024 as compared to 2023.

Meanwhile, global Walmart net sales increased to 6.7% in 2023, followed by 2022 (2.3%), 2021 (6.8%), and 2020 (1.9%).

By Profit Margin

(Reference: statista.com)

In the first quarter of 2024, Walmart reported a gross profit margin of 24.81%.

As per Walmart Statistics 2023, Walmart achieved a global profit margin of 23.5%.

By Operating Income

(Source: macrotrends.com)

Walmart Statistics further states that for the quarter ending April 30, 2024, Walmart reported an operating income of USD 6.841 billion, marking a 9.63% year-over-year increase.

However, by January 31, 2024, Walmart’s operating income had resulted in USD 7.254 billion, with a growth rate of 30.44%.

The quarterly operating income of the company was Q1: USD 5.561 billion (-5.54%), Q2: USD 6.240 billion (17.34%), Q3: USD 7.316 billion (6.74%), and Q4: USD 6.202 billion (130.13%).

By Net Income

(Reference: statista.com)

Walmart Statistics further states that in Q1 of fiscal year 2024, Walmart’s net income was reported at USD 1.67 billion.

The above graph shows that Walmart’s net income amounted to about 11.3 billion U.S. dollars in 2023.

Walmart International Net Sales Statistics By Channel

(Reference: statista.com)

By the end of 2024, Walmart International’s estimated total net sales in the E-commerce segment will be USD 29.7 billion and Store-based (USD 87.9 billion).

In 2023, the company’s E-commerce sales and Store-based sales were USD 22.7 billion and USD 84.5 billion, respectively.

By 2025, Walmart International’s forecasted net sales will generate around USD 31.4 billion in e-commerce and USD 91.2 billion in store-based.

Walmart Net Sales Statistics By Channel

(Reference: statista.com)

A report published by Statista shows that Walmart’s net sales in 2024 will reach E-commerce (USD 93.1 billion) and Store-based (USD 534.4 billion).

Walmart Statistics further estimated the total net sales of the company in the coming years are detailed in the table below:

Year E-commerce sales (in billion U.S. dollars) Store-based sales (in billion U.S. dollars) 2025 99.6 547.5 2026 106 560.3 2027 112.1 573.5

Walmart’s Net Sales Statistics By Division

(Reference: statista.com)

In the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, Walmart International reported net sales of 114.64 billion U.S. dollars, an increase of roughly 14 million dollars compared to the previous year.

Other divisions’ net sales will be approximately Walmart U.S. (USD 441.82 billion) and Sam’s Club (USD 86.18 billion).

Walmart’s Net Sales Shares By Division

(Reference: statista.com)

As shown in Walmart Statistics, in fiscal year 2024, Walmart’s U.S. division is projected to contribute approximately 69% of the company’s total global net sales.

Furthermore, the sales share of other divisions will be around Walmart International (18%), followed by Sam’s Club (13%).

Walmart’s Top Banners Statistics By Sales Value

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2022, Walmart’s leading banner was Walmart Supercenter, which achieved an impressive sales figure of USD 369 billion. By the end of 2027, it is expected to be USD 417.4 billion.

Moreover, other Net sales of Walmart’s banners in 2022 and 2027 are elaborated below:

Banners (in billion U.S. dollars) 2022 2027 Sam’s Club 77.4 89.7 Walmart.com 27.7 38.7 Walmart 20.8 21.5 Walmart.com Grocery 19.3 28 Flipcart.com 11.8 18.7 Walmart Neighborhood Market 9.2 9.1 SamsClub.com 8.6 13.4

Walmart’s Sales Growth Statistics By Banner

(Reference: statista.com)

Walmart Statistics further reports that Flipkart.com is the leading banner in terms of CAGR, with an anticipated growth rate of 9.7% from 2022 to 2027.

Furthermore, the sales growth generated by other Walmart banners in the above-forecasted period is followed by SamsClub.com (9.4%), Walmart.com Gracery (7.7%), Walmart.com (3%), Walmart Supercenter (2.5%), Walmart (0.7%), and Walmart Neighborhood Market (-0.2%).

Walmart International Net Sales Statistics By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

By 2024, Walmart International had achieved sales revenue of approximately USD 49,726 million in the Mexico and Central America regions.

Additionally, Walmart International’s net sales by countries in 2024: the United Kingdom (USD 22,639 million) and Canada (USD 17,011 million).

The rest of the other countries together made up around USD 25,265 million.

Walmart Net Sales Share Statistics By Product Category

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2023, grocery sales constituted 58.8% of Walmart’s total net sales within the United States.

In contrast, Walmart’s net sales share of other product categories includes General merchandise (28.2%), Health and wellness (11.1%), and others (1.9%).

Walmart Statistics By State

Arkansas boasts the highest concentration of Walmart stores per capita, resulting in 1.80% of the state’s residents employed by Walmart.

In terms of specific store types, California leads with the most Walmart Discount Stores, totaling 68 across the state.

Texas surpasses all states with the highest number of Walmart Supercenters, tallying 391, and also hosts 81 Sam’s Club locations.

Florida stands out with the greatest number of Neighborhood Markets, numbering 97.

Employment data reveals that Walmart operations, including supplier roles, support nearly 444,000 jobs in California, marking it as the state with the highest employment contribution from Walmart.

Delaware offers the highest average hourly wage for Walmart associates at USD 20.68.

Conversely, the lowest-paid Walmart employees in the U.S. are in Puerto Rico, earning USD 14.52 per hour.

Moreover, West Virginia provides the lowest average hourly wage among the states at USD 16.70.

Walmart U.S. Retail Sales

(Source: marketplacepulse.com)

In Q1 2024, Walmart reported revenue of USD 108.70 billion, representing a 5% increase from Q1 2023 with USD 103.90 billion.

Walmart Membership Fee Revenue Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

In the year ending January 2024, Walmart’s global membership fee revenue reached almost 3.1 billion U.S. dollars.

This is reflecting a notable increase from USD 2.6 billion recorded in 2023 and the USD 2.2 billion reported in 2022.

Walmart Online Grocery Sales Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

The above graph projections indicate that the U.S.-based multinational retail corporation’s e-commerce revenue is set to rise significantly, reaching USD 58.92 billion by 2024.

However, in 2023, Walmart’s online sales revenue was around USD 49.3 billion.

E-commerce Net Sales Statistics of Walmart.com

(Reference: statista.com)

In E-commerce, Walmart.com, an online store with nationally-focused sales in 2024, will have net sales of around 60,412 million U.S. dollars.

Thus, in 2023, the net sales of the online stores were USD 58,121 million.

Walmart Employee Statistics

A report generated by Zippia on Walmart Statistics states that there are almost 2.3 million individuals employed globally in Walmart to date.

Women constitute 54.5% of the workforce, while men make up the remaining 45.5%.

The most prevalent ethnicity among Walmart employees is White, representing 63% of the workforce.

On average, a Walmart employee earns USD 31,618 annually.

The average hourly wage for a Walmart employee is USD 14.76.

By Racial Distribution

The table delineates the ethnic composition of Walmart’s workforce.

Ethnicity Employee Share White 62.55% Hispanic or Latino 15.20% Black or African American 12.9 % Asian 6.0 % Alaska Native/Native American 1.13% Pacific Islander/Native Hawaiian 0.50%

By Age Group

(Reference: zippia.com)

The table below illustrates the distribution of Walmart’s workforce segmented by age group.

Employee Share Age Group (years) 53% 20-30 23% 18-20 12% 30-40 7% 40+ 2% Less than 18

By Employment Length

Walmart Statistics further elaborates that precisely 35% of employees remain with the company for less than one year.

Other employee analyses are detailed below:

Employee share Number of employment years 32% 1-2 12% 5-7 9% 3-4 8% 11+ 4% 8-10

Walmart’s Store Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

Walmart Statistics further depict that in 2023, there were 10,623 retail stores across the world.

Nearly 380 distribution facilities were operated by the company.

Thus, in total, Walmart operates approximately 11,003 stores.

As of Q1 2024, Walmart operates a total of 10,607 stores globally.

By Division

In the first quarter of 2024, Walmart operated a total of 10,607 stores globally.

The number of stores is segmented into divisions: Walmart U.S. (4,609 total units), Sam’s Club (599 total units), and Walmart International (5,399 total units).

(Reference: statista.com)

In January 2023, the Walmart International segment accounted for the highest number of stores, resulting in 5,306, followed by Walmart U.S. Segment (4,717) and Sam’s Club Segment (600).

By Banner

(Reference: statista.com)

Based on Walmart Statistics, Walmart Supercenter remained Walmart’s leading banner in terms of the number of stores, accounting for 4652 in the year 2022 and expected to be 4,660 in 2027.

In contrast, the total number of Walmart stores by banners is detailed below:

Banners Stores 2022 Stores 2023 Bodega Aurrera Express 1,224 1,258 Sam’s Club 809 817 Walmart Neighbourhood Market 659 634 Bodega Aurrera 572 580 Mi Bodega 444 461 Walmart 438 436 Despensa Familiar 319 324

By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

As of January 31, 2023, Walmart International operated 2,862 stores across Mexico and 882 stores in Central America.

Similarly, the total number of Walmart stores in other countries is followed by Africa (375), Canada (402), China (365), Chile (392), and India (28).

Meanwhile, in Q1 of 2024, Mexico captured 3,015 stores.

Other countries number of stores are followed by Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua): 899, Canada: 403, China: 343, Chile: 395, India: 26, and Africa: 318.

By Type

(Reference: statista.com)

Walmart Statistics also show that on January 31, 2023, the total number of Walmart U.S. stores reached 4,717 across the United States.

Several Walmart U.S. stores in the United States are segmented as Supercenters (3,572), Neighborhoodmarkets (781), and Discount stores (364).

By 2024, there were around 4,615 Walmart stores available in the U.S., and the distribution of Walmart stores in type includes Supercenters (3,560), Discount Stores (360), Neighbourhood Markets (675), and small Formats (20).

By Weekly Customer Visits To Stores

(Reference: statista.com)

The company will experience a notable increase in customer traffic, with nearly 255 million customer visits each week globally, increasing from 240 million customers in 2023.

This marks an uptick from the 240 million weekly average visits recorded the previous year.

People Who Shopped At Walmart By Age

(Reference: statista.com)

By March 2024, around 62% of respondents aged 18 to 29 years reported that they regularly shop for groceries at Walmart.

Besides, the share of people who bought groceries at Walmart in the U.S. is followed by 66% (30 to 49 years) and 68% (50 to 64 years).

Walmart Online Purchasing Statistics By Frequency

According to a recent report analysis on Walmart, almost 17% of Walmart’s customers purchased 2 to 3 times each month, and another 17% of people purchased products 4 to 6 times a week.

Furthermore, the table includes all other Walmart consumers’ purchasing frequency:

Consumer Share Frequency 16% 2 to 3 times a week 15% Once a month or less 13% Once a week 11% Once a day 9% More often than once a day 1% I have never shopped online

By Product Category

As per Walmart Statistics, a significant 53% of consumers chose Walmart for their grocery purchases, whereas a mere 11% of consumers opted to buy tobacco, pipes, and accessories from the retailer.

The following table explains all the product categories favored by Walmart consumers.

Product Category Buyers Share Beauty and Personal Care 40% Vitamins and Dietary Supplements 32% Clothing 44% Pet Supplies 31% Cleaning Supplies 39% Electronics 26% Office Supplies 18% Toys and games 22% Over-the-counter medicine 26% Office Supplies 18% Arts, crafts and sewing 21% Books 15% Garden and outdoor 17% Baby products 15% Automotive Parts and accessories 14% Exercise/fitness supplies 14% Alcohol 15%

Walmart Brand Profile in The U.S.

(Reference: statista.com)

As per Walmart Statistics, in the United States, Walmart boasts a brand awareness rate of 94% among online grocery delivery users.

A significant 54% of U.S. online grocery delivery users express a preference for Walmart.

In the nation, Walmart is utilized by another 54% of online grocery delivery users.

Nearly half of online grocery delivery users in the U.S., approximately 48%, express a high likelihood of using Walmart’s services again.

By November 2023, around 41% of U.S. online grocery delivery users had been exposed to Walmart through media, social media, or advertising within the preceding four weeks.

Walmart Website Traffic Statistics By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The total number of website visits to Walmart.com to date reached 392.7 million, decreasing by 0.41% from last month and securing a 51.77% bounce rate.

The United States of America had 95.44% of the website’s total traffic, which has decreased by 1.03%.

During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: Canada: 0.74% (-3.42%), India: 0.47% (-3.42%), India: 0.47% (+12.47%), Mexico: 0.28% (-11.26%), and China: 0.18% (+3.32%).

Other countries collectively made up around 2.89% of visitors shared on Walmart.com.

By Device

(Reference: semrush.com)

As of June 2024, traffic to Walmart’s official website is predominantly driven by mobile devices, with 58.73% of visitors accessing the site via smartphones. Meanwhile, desktop users account for 41.27% of the total visits as of Walmart Statistics.

Walmart.com users make up around 90.77% of the United States user base, which is 392.66 million. Of these, 41.79% have access to the desktop version, and 58.21% have mobile devices.

In Canada, the website secured 5.63 million users and 1.3% user traffic, with desktop and mobile users being 47.37% and 52.63%, respectively.

India and Mexico each have around 4.89 million and 2.49 million users, and their website traffic accounts for 1.13% and 0.58%.

Besides, India had 23.06% of users accessing the website by desktop and 76.94% by mobile devices.

In Mexico, around 23.75% and 76.25% of people accessed Walmart.com on desktops and mobile devices.

Lastly, Brazil had 1.82 million users on the website, with a user share of 0.42%, while 22.93% of these came via desktop and 77.07% on mobile devices.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In June 2024, male and female users of Walmart.com were 45.37% and 54.63%, respectively.

Walmart statistics by age group state that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, which is 23.77%.

20.62% of Walmart website users are aged 35 to 44 years.

In contrast, 18.74% and 15.95% belong to individuals aged 45 to 54 and 55 to 64, respectively.

Around 10.96% of website users are aged between 18 to 24 years.

People above 65 years of age contributed 9.96% of the user shares of Walmart.com.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Walmart Statistics 2024 also shows that direct search generated the highest traffic rate to Walmart.com, 49.6%.

Almost 28.56% of the share comprises organic search traffic, while 15.62% is from paid searches.

Others are followed by referrals (1.33%), social media (2%), mail (1.64%), and display (1.26%).

By Social Media Referral Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

YouTube had the highest social media referral rate, with a 35.31% share compared to other social network traffic on the Walmart website.

Facebook and Reddit each contributed a share of 23.52% and 16.93% on Walmart.com.

Around 11.39% and 4.11% of website traffic was accounted for by Pinterest and Twitter in June 2024.

Other social media segments collectively accounted for 8.74%.

Walmart Shares Outstanding Statistics

(Source: macrotrends.net)

Based on Walmart’s Statistics, for the quarter ending April 30, 2024, Walmart’s outstanding shares totaled 8.084 billion, marking a 0.35% decline compared to last quarter.

However, by January 31 of the same year, the share price amounted to almost USD 8.108 billion (-1.15%).

Similarly, in 2023, the quarterly share prices were Q1: USD 8.202 billion (-2.53%), Q2: USD 8.112 billion (-2.21%), Q3: USD 8.109 billion (-1.53%), and Q4: USD 8.109 billion (-0.30%).

By Sustainable Initiative

In 2022, Walmart powered 47% of its operations with renewable energy.

The company aims to add one gigawatt of new on-site clean energy, such as solar and storage, by 2030.

Walmart plans to unlock up to two gigawatts of new community solar projects across the U.S.

Walmart has committed to achieving zero emissions across its global operations by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s 2050 target.

Between 2015 and 2021, Walmart reduced its combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 23.2%.

Additionally, they have reported a reduction or avoidance of over 750 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent in their supply chains since 2017.

Conclusion

Walmart continues to be a leading force in the global retail industry, driven by its commitment to affordability, customer convenience, and innovation. With a strategic focus on sustainability, Walmart is making significant strides towards reducing its environmental footprint through renewable energy projects and zero emissions goals.

As Walmart evolves, it remains dedicated to enhancing the shopping experience through technological advancements and sustainable practices, solidifying its position as a retail powerhouse committed to making a positive impact on communities and the environment.

FAQ . What types of products does Walmart sell?



Walmart sells a wide range of products, including groceries, clothing, electronics, home goods, toys, and more. The company also offers pharmacy services, automotive services, and financial services. What is Walmart’s mission?



Walmart’s mission is “to save people money so they can live better”. This mission drives their commitment to providing low prices on a wide range of products. How does Walmart support its employees?



Walmart supports its employees through various initiatives, including competitive wages, benefits, career development programs, and education opportunities like the Live Better U program, which helps employees save on tuition costs. What are Walmart’s recent technological advancements?



Recent technological advancements at Walmart include the expansion of drone delivery services, integration of A.I. and A.R. technologies to enhance the shopping experience, and the rollout of fast-charging electric vehicle (E.V.) stations across U.S. stores How can customers shop at Walmart?



Customers can shop at Walmart in several ways: in-store at one of their many locations, online through the Walmart website or app, and home delivery and in-store pickup services.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee, after completing her graduation in Electrical Engineering, transitioned into the world of writing following a series of technical roles. She specializes in technology and Artificial Intelligence, bringing her experience as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, with a focus on education and healthcare under the Australian system. From an early age, writing and painting have been her passions, leading her to pursue a full-time career in writing. In addition to her professional endeavors, Maitrayee also manages a YouTube channel dedicated to cooking.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey