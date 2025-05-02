Skype Statistics By Users, Demographics, Revenue And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Skype Statistics: In today’s digital age, communication tools are integral to personal and professional interactions. As a pioneering platform for Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), Skype has led this revolution since its establishment in 2003. Within a short time after it was introduced as one of the pioneer platforms for free voice and video calls over the Internet, Skype had millions of users around the world. Its functionality has grown to allow file sharing, instant messaging, and even conference calling, making it a one-stop shop for both individuals and organizations.

Skype has played an undeniable role in global communication. Whether it be linking up families who live far apart or enabling international business meetings, Skype has changed how we connect. The fact of the matter is that the platform serves as a facilitator for professional interaction and collaboration. The changing nature of Skype statistics has important messages for both business and private persons as we make our way through the rapid movement of electronic communication.

This article aims to provide statistics about Skype, investigating who uses this software, when they use it most often, and its place within the larger context of digital communication.

Among young people, 29% aged 18 to 29 use Skype on mobile phones, and 27% of individuals between 30 and 59 use the same platform.

In America, Skype has 32 million users monthly; this is about 49% of the total population.

By 2021, Zoom had taken over the market, capturing nearly half of it, while Skype had just 6%.

As per Skype statistics, it has an active user base of 8.6 million people in the software sector.

Furthermore, 2.7 million school administrators use Skype to communicate with their students and colleagues.

It is expected that there will be 2.27 billion Skype users globally by the end of 2024.

However, between September 2021 and February 2022, a whopping 3.8 million users left the platform.

users left the platform. Video calls consume an average time per week of about three hours and twelve minutes for professionals.

As accumulated, people spend three billion minutes daily on Skype video calls.

In 2019, there were four billion registered users globally on Skype.

registered users globally on Skype. The number of monthly active users worldwide on Skype exceeds 300 million, with over 40 million logging in daily.

with over The video conferencing market will surpass $75 billion by 2027.

89% of remote workers think that Skype or similar platforms are necessary to maintain contact with their colleagues.

of remote workers think that Skype or similar platforms are necessary to maintain contact with their colleagues. In the year 2021, employees used video calling in 86.5% of the cases for work-related activities.

Only 13% of traffic towards skpe.com originated from us alone.

51% plus Skype users earn at least 100,000 dollars per year.

Within the computer software industry, Skype boasts an active customer base comprising 8.6 million people.

Fun Facts About Skype Statistics

Skype is among the best digital communication platforms, and it was introduced in 2003.

In 2011, Microsoft purchased Skype for about $8.5 billion.

At present, Skype provides various services such as video calls, voice calls, messaging, and file sharing.

Skype allows group video calls with a maximum of 100 participants.

Users can also call landlines and mobile phones for a fee.

Moreover, it offers real-time translation in more than 35 languages at no cost.

Messaging on Skype is protected by end-to-end encryption, allowing privacy and security to be guaranteed.

Also, it is accessible on several devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches.

Remote work and virtual communication have become more popular due to the increased need for them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The word “Skype” comes from conveying words “sky peer to peer.”

Additionally, you can make emergency calls to 911 and reveal your location through Skype.

In 2014, it was listed in the Oxford English Dictionary as a verb.

Skype was the pioneer of VoIP services that offered free calls.

Skype Users Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

The Skype statistics show the number of Skype users registering worldwide from 2009 to 2017, along with a future projection for 2024. Approximately 1.33 million people were registered on Skype by 2017.

There are 32 million active Skype users in the United States alone.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, China and France have relatively fewer active users, at just 3 million and 1.4 million, respectively.

Additionally, Skype statistics from other countries indicate that 6.7 million UK-based users, 3.1 million people in India, 2.8 million Canadians, and 1.6 million Australians use this service.

(Reference: statista.com)

Recent Skype statistics show that between June and December 2023, 13.31 % of web traffic was generated from the United States to Skype.com.

Throughout this time, the U.S. dominated traffic share but experienced an 8.20% decrease in visitors from other months’ counts.

Russia and India contributed about 6.51% and 5.34%, respectively, while Russian visitors declined by 9.01% and Indian visitors by 6% compared to the previous month’s report.

Besides that, both Brazil and the UK accounted for 5.64% and 4.19%, respectively, where they had decreased by 15.31% in Brazil while the UK went down by 15.43%.

Other countries accounted for the remaining 65.27%.

Companies Using Skype By Country Statistics

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

The recent Skype statistics state that the largest users of Skype by number of enterprises are the United States (38,537), the United Kingdom (8,004), and India (3,994). Subsequently, Canada (3,414), France (2,077), Australia (1,991), and Brazil (1,936) come next.

Other nations with fewer than 1,500 companies utilizing this platform include China (1,445), Italy (1,244), and Germany (1,223).

Skype Source Website Traffic Statistics

Direct Traffic (28.55%): Many visitors go to Skype.com by typing its URL in their browser or using a bookmark directly, demonstrating that users are highly familiar with the platform and that it has great brand recognition.

Many visitors go to Skype.com by typing its URL in their browser or using a bookmark directly, demonstrating that users are highly familiar with the platform and that it has great brand recognition. Referral Traffic (28.12%): Almost as much traffic comes from referrals, which means that users click on links from other websites that direct them to Skype.com. This shows how widely Skype is linked and mentioned across the internet.

Almost as much traffic comes from referrals, which means that users click on links from other websites that direct them to Skype.com. This shows how widely Skype is linked and mentioned across the internet. Organic Search Traffic (54%): It has been observed that most of the online traffic directed towards Skype.com originates from organic search engines like Google, where users find the site through these engines. Therefore, this implies that many people come across or even access Skype by searching for it or related terms on online platforms without relying on ads.

It has been observed that most of the online traffic directed towards Skype.com originates from organic search engines like Google, where users find the site through these engines. Therefore, this implies that many people come across or even access Skype by searching for it or related terms on online platforms without relying on ads. Paid Search Traffic (0.01%): Only a minute portion of the traffic comes from paid search ads; hence, Skype invests very little in paid search engine advertising, relying more on organic visibility.

Only a minute portion of the traffic comes from paid search ads; hence, Skype invests very little in paid search engine advertising, relying more on organic visibility. Social Media Traffic (7.52%): A small but considerable fraction of visitors come via social media channels. Indeed, this also reflects just how well Skype has engaged even with these social networking sites.

A small but considerable fraction of visitors come via social media channels. Indeed, this also reflects just how well Skype has engaged even with these social networking sites. Email Traffic (13.18%): Fairly speaking, email campaigns generate quite a lot of visits. In this way, users click links within emails to get to Skype.com. It could be an updated newsletter or advertisement promo letter type that directed them there.

Skype User Demographics Statistics

(Reference: enterpriseappstoday.com)

Recent Skype statistics data reveal that the 18 to 29-year-old age bracket makes up the majority of individuals who use Skype on mobile devices, accounting for 29% of the total number of users.

The users’ chart shows that people between 30 and 59 years old account for 27% of the population, together with people aged 60 and above, who form 12%.

The female population using Skype is 40.69%, while the male population is 59.31%.

About one-third comes from the age group of between 25 and 34 years, which includes 33.34%.

These include those aged between 18-24 years who make up 21.49% of all Skype’s contacts.

This category has 19.73%, followed by another group that falls between 35 and 44 years old, and following it closely is one whose members range from 45 to 54 years old, which stands at 12.28%.

Last but not least, there are individuals between the ages of 55 and 64 forming about 8%, for instance, while 5% plus belong at the level of being oldest enough to have done 65 more orbits around the sun or so ago, minimum, if not more, like a few useful contacts.

Skype Market Share

Skype Social Media Referral Statistics

Overall, YouTube is the most effective social media in terms of referral traffic at 34.51 %, according to a report released by Social Media Today on May 10, 2017.

WhatsApp and Facebook take second and third place, respectively, with 18.29% and 16.44 % each.

After this list are Telegram, which has 4.87 %, and Twitter, which has 4.58 %.

All other social media platforms together make up 21.31 % of the total referrers’ traffic.

Skype Brand Awareness Statistics

Awareness: Skype is known to 83% of Americans.

User Preferences:

23% of these users are fond of Skype.

14% utilize its services daily.

67% are loyal customers who are likely to keep using it in the future.

Popularity Rankings:

Facebook Messenger at 90%

Snapchat, with 84% shares

Zoom stands at 81%

Skype lies in the fourth position, representing only 80% of the total.

Other Messenger Services:

Here are some alternatives to messenger services:

FaceTime 78%

WhatsApp 76%

iMessage 67%

Google Hangouts 60%

Discord 46%

Kik Messenger 41%

Microsoft Teams 41%

Telegram 40%

WeChat 37%

LINE 26%

Viber 24%

Signal 20%

Threema 10%

Skype Customers By Products and Services

(Reference: 6sense.com)

This service has become so popular among Skype users that 337 people have recorded it. Online learning platforms use Skype video conferencing capabilities to hold virtual classrooms, lectures, and interactive sessions.

In addition, Skype is also mostly used in the continuing education sector, with 319 records. The service encompasses professional development courses, certifications, and other educational programs for adults who want to improve their skills or knowledge.

Another major category of use allowed by Skype is cloud services, of which there are 233 instances. The providers of cloud services utilize the video conferencing tools provided by Skype to offer support, share knowledge through training sessions, and manage client relationships.

According to reported Skype statistics, 332 clients use this platform for research purposes. It enables virtual meetings and teamwork on research projects and improves interactions between researchers and teams.

Skype is used by 218 customers in higher education, where it helps universities and colleges conduct remote lectures, meetings, and academic advising.

The area is made up of the services offered to students outside the regular curriculum, like counseling through Skype video and voice, respectively, by 199 customers.

Skype Top Industry Active Users Demographics

The graph of active Skype users by industry has been provided before. A very small paragraph is as follows:

According to reported Skype statistics, it has 8.6 million active users; the highest number belongs to the Computer Software Industry.

In this case, the number of active people is equal to 6.3 million for the Information Technology and Services Industry, respectively.

In other sectors, like Education Management and Hospitals or Health Care, 2.7 million and 2.6 million, respectively, use Skype as their mode of communication.

The least amount of these is found in the Construction Sector, with only 1.3 million people using it at all.

Skype Revenue Statistics

Skype statistics show that it held 32.4% of the video call market in 2020. However, the increased demand for distance working made it less popular as competition grew for Zoom, Slack, Teams, and Google Meet.

Zoom had taken over Skype with a 50% market share by 2021, while Skype’s share fell to 6%. For video conferencing, Zoom can accommodate up to 1,000 participants for a period not exceeding 40 minutes, while Skype allows up to 30 hours, which can host 300 people at once.

$85 million was lost due to Zoombombing and Skype bombing, whereby meetings are disrupted by unwanted members who barge in during calls. Complaints were also sent against Skype and Zoom regarding rude pictures and sexual harassment on their respective platforms, amidst the broader issue of security.

According to reported Skype statistics, it boasts 8.6 million active users across the software industry because it is known for its easy-to-use interface and dependable communication elements.

Precisely 6.3 million active users spend time using this software related to computer science since it provides services like conference calling alongside screen sharing capabilities that enable teamwork on any project, making them stand out in that regard across other applications available online today.

There are 1.62 million active Skype users in the retail sector who use the platform for real-time communication and coordination in different areas.

Approximately 2.7 million school administrators are using Skype to communicate with colleagues and students, particularly for virtual meetings and support.

Also, the hospitality industry has around 2.6 million employees who use Skype to communicate with remote staff members, customers, and suppliers.

The higher education sector has 2.1 million Skype users who communicate with students and faculty and engage in virtual meetings.

Marketing and advertising professionals collaborate through Skype, which is considered an important tool for assisting them in working together and communicating from different locations; it has about 1.7 million active users.

Future Outlook and Challenges

Gazing ahead, Skype finds itself in the predicament of keeping competitive within an industry increasingly ruled by systems with the newest attributes and integrations.

Skype’s fundamental qualities, like trustworthy calling and Microsoft product combinational capacity, will still support its users; nevertheless, this platform must accept change to capture interested individuals from younger generations while following changing consumer inclinations.

According to reported Skype statistics, in 2024, Skype will likely focus mainly on improving its user interface, enhancing call quality, and expanding.

Conclusion

To sum up, Skype statistics is still one of the most important players in global communication, having a loyal customer list and regular sources of income. Despite the threats posed by emerging platforms, Skype maintains its significance due to its dependability, compatibility with Microsoft products, and strong localization within Europe and North America. Moving forward to 2024 and beyond, the company will have to innovate and adapt to maintain its position in this line of business.

More than 40 million people use it every day for professional interactions, hence underlining its usefulness, while 89% of remote workers assert they find it effective in meeting their colleagues virtually. Furthermore, Skype also plays a significant role in such projections since video conferencing revenue is expected to reach over $75 billion by 2027. Nonetheless, there are problems facing it; for example, in 2021, Zoom captured 50% of the market share.

FAQ . What is Skype’s current stake in the market compared to that of its competitors in video conferencing?



The latest information shows that Skype has been losing market position markedly compared with similar ones. As of 2021, Zoom was playing more than just significant roles since it had about half or slightly above half of the all-ascribed share, even though Skype had only one-twelfth (6%). Businesses like Teams and Google Meet, among others, have fled ahead, causing an ever-declining presence for Skype. How many active Skype users do we have across various sectors?



There are millions of active Skype users across different domains. According to reports, the number of active Skype users in the computer software industry is 8.6 million, while information technology is 6.3 million; education management involves only 2.7 million, while hospitality accounts for 2.6 million memberships. What is demographic information about Skype users?



In terms of gender distribution among its population, most yet not all globe-trotting, you will find men dominate with 59.31% compared to women at 40.69%. Age distributions tell this otherwise: the largest segment falls between 25 and 34 years old (33.34%), followed closely by those aged between eighteen and twenty-four years old (21.49%). Users aged 35 to 44 make up 19.73%, and those aged 45 to 54 represent 12.28%. How does Skype’s user engagement compare to other messaging services in the U.S.?



In the U.S., Skype is ranked fourth among messaging services with 80% of users, trailing behind Facebook Messenger (90%), Snapchat (84%), and Zoom (81%). Other services like Facetime, WhatsApp, and iMessage also have significant user bases. What security concerns are associated with Skype and similar platforms?



Security issues have been reported with Skype and similar platforms, including “Skype-Bombing” and “Zoombombing,” where unwanted participants disrupt meetings. These incidents have raised concerns about platform security and led to complaints against Skype and other services.

