OnlyFans Statistics By Revenues, Platform Usage, Creator Accounts And Facts (2025)

OnlyFans Statistics: OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media platform founded in London in 2016 by Tim Stokely. It allows creators to monetize their content directly from their followers through subscriptions, tips, and pay-per-view features. Unlike other social media platforms, OnlyFans provides a direct revenue stream for creators by enabling them to charge for access to their content. As of 2024, OnlyFans has over 210 million registered users and 2.1 million content creators.

Despite its popularity and financial success, OnlyFans has faced challenges, including content moderation issues and competition from other subscription-based platforms like Patreon and Fansly. This article includes different current analyses and trends from several insights that will guide you accordingly. Here’s a breakdown of their key statistics:

OnlyFans will have more than 210 million registered users by 2024.

The platform operates on a simple model where creators can set their subscription prices, typically ranging from USD 4.99 to USD 49.99 per month.

As of May 2023, OnlyFans had amassed a substantial user base, accounting for 3 million registered creators and 220 million registered consumers.

The typical OnlyFans user profile is predominantly white (68.9%), married (89.5%), male (63.1%), and heterosexual (59%).

The top creators on OnlyFans can earn impressive sums, with some making over USD 200,000 per month.

The platform sees around 320 million monthly visits, ranking it as the 104th most popular website globally and the 52nd in the United States.

With over 2.1 million content creators, OnlyFans boasts a vast and diverse array of content, reflecting the platform's extensive reach and versatility.

The platform has over 210 million active users, highlighting its extensive reach and widespread acceptance.

OnlyFans ranks among the top 50 most visited websites globally, highlighting its major influence on the digital content market.

In recent years, OnlyFans has been accessible in many countries, including the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, with its reach extending to fans from over 187 countries.

Blac Chyna, the highest-paid creator on OnlyFans, earns approximately USD 20 million monthly and has more than 16 million subscribers, with a subscription price of USD 19.99.

General OnlyFans Statistics

OnlyFans’ revenue for 2023 was projected to reach USD 3 billion, driven by its large user base and high engagement.

Since its inception, OnlyFans has paid out over USD 5 billion to creators, highlighting its role as a significant income source for many.

To date, female OnlyFans creators earn 78% more than Men.

Currently, male users of OnlyFans account for 60% of the total.

The United States leads with approximately 45% of the user base originating from within the country. This is followed by the United Kingdom and Canada, which contribute 7% and 3% of users, respectively.

According to recent statistics, OnlyFans hosts approximately 1.5 million active content creators on its platform.

OnlyFans Statistics also show that the top content creators on this platform earn approximately USD 100,000 per month, whereas new creators typically earn around USD 151 per month.

Creators must dedicate a minimum of 9 hours per month to maintain their earnings; doing so may result in a loss of income. The baseline value for a creator’s time on the platform is approximately USD 15 per hour.

OnlyFans retains around 20% commission from creators’ earnings, leaving creators with 80% of their total income.

The typical age range of paid subscribers on OnlyFans falls predominantly between 35 and 44 years old.

The OnlyFans platform is predominantly accessed via mobile devices, accounting for 85% of user traffic.

Specifically, 53% of users access the platform on iPhones, while 15% utilize tablets, computers, and other devices.

OnlyFans Gross Revenues Statistics

OnlyFans Statistics also states that in 2023, OnlyFans experienced significant growth, generating over USD 3.5 billion in revenue.

This surge was fueled by an increasing number of content creators and users, with the platform adding over 500,000 new users daily and reaching approximately 300 million total users by the year-end.

However, the platform’s average monthly user spend was reported at USD 63.

(Reference: statista.com)

Fenix International Limited, the parent company of the London-based online video and community platform OnlyFans, reported that the platform generated a gross revenue of USD 5.55 billion on November 30, 2022.

The platform takes a 20% commission from creator earnings, which translates into revenue of USD 1.09 billion for OnlyFans in that year.

OnlyFans Traffic Volume Statistics By Countries

(Reference: statista.com)

OnlyFans Statistics further states that in January 2024, OnlyFans, the popular content creator platform, recorded an impressive approximately 455.61 million visits from users in the United States.

Canada trailed closely, recording an impressive 34.65 million visits to the photo and video-sharing platform during the analyzed month.

During the same period, users in the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Australia collectively generated approximately 33.57 million, 29.12 million, and 28.48 million visits to the OnlyFans website, respectively.

User Demographic Statistics of OnlyFans

In Q1 of 2024, OnlyFans boasts over 210 million users globally, a significant increase from previous years.

The platform sees approximately 500,000 new sign-ups every day, reflecting its ongoing popularity and reach.

There are around 420 million monthly active users on OnlyFans, and it supports over 2.1 million content creators.

This platform is predominantly used by men, who make up around 66.62% of the total user base, while female users constitute 33.38%​ in 2024.

As per OnlyFans Statistics, the age distribution is also noteworthy, with the majority of users falling between 25 and 34 years old (25.72%).

Furthermore, other OnlyFans users share by age group, followed by users aged 18 to 25 (21.17%) and those aged 35 to 44 (12.87%).

OnlyFans Platform Usage Statistics

Most users access OnlyFans via mobile devices, with 86.54% of users on mobile and 13.46% on desktop in Q1 of 2024.

The average subscription fee on OnlyFans is USD 7.20, with creators keeping USD 5.76 after OnlyFans’ commission.

OnlyFans further reports that it receives about 320 million visits monthly, amounting to roughly 3.84 billion visits per year.

Moreover, the users spend an average of 5 minutes and 15 seconds per visit and view an average of 5.84 pages.

OnlyFans Website Traffic Statistics By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

The total number of website visits is to start. Onlyfans.com to date reached 1.1 million, decreasing by 44.87% from last month and securing a 69.1% bounce rate.

OnlyFans Statistics 2024: The United States of America had 22.45% of the website’s total traffic, which has decreased by 45.64%.

During the same duration, other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: Vietnam: 6.345 (+154.8%), France: 6.28% (-42.62%), the United Kingdom: 5.54% (-46.28%), and Japan: 4.16 (+77.28%)

Other countries collectively made up around 55.22% of visitors shared on the start. onlyfans.com.

By Device

(Reference: semrush.com)

As of June 2024, traffic to OnlyFans’ official website (onlyfans.com) is predominantly driven by mobile devices, with 85.59% of visitors accessing the site via smartphones and tablets. Meanwhile, desktop users account for 14.41% of the total visits.

Website users make up around 39.51% of the United States user base, resulting in 166.16 million, of which 14.5% have access to the desktop version and 85.5% have mobile devices.

In the United Kingdom, this website had 18.32 million users and 4.35% user traffic, with desktop and mobile users being 16.67% and 83.33%, respectively.

Mexico and Canada each have around 17.53 million and 14.6 million users, and their website traffic is around 4.17% and 3.47%.

Besides, in Mexico, 6.37% of users accessed onlyfans.com via desktop and 63% by mobile devices, while in Canada, around 16.97% accessed the website via desktops and 83.03% through mobile devices.

Lastly, Brazil had 13.37 million users on onlyfans.com, with a user share of 3.18%. Meanwhile, around 9.56% of these came via desktop, and 90.44% on mobile devices.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In June 2024, male and female users of start. OnlyFans.com was 62.27% and 37.73%, respectively.

The OnlyFans Statistics by age group state that the highest number of website users observed is between 25 and 34 years old, which is 22.34%.

76% of onlyfasn’s website users are aged 35 to 44 years.

In contrast, 17.33% and 17.26% belong to individuals aged 18 to 24 and 45 to 54, respectively.

Around 13.39% of users are aged between 55 to 64 years.

Lastly, 9.92% of user shares of start.onlyfans.com contributed by the age group above 65 years.

By Traffic Source

(Reference: similarweb.com)

OnlyFans Statistics 2024 also shows that organic search generated the highest traffic rate at to start. onlyfans.com, 88.28%.

Almost 9.32% of the share is made up of direct traffic searches, while 2.28% is from paid searches and referrals (0.13%).

OnlyFans Statistics By Creator Accounts

(Reference: statista.com)

In March 2024, OnlyFans processed around 197,504 applications for new creator accounts, approving 32% of these requests for content posting on the platform, resulting in 62,645.

Similarly, the total number of creators submitted accounts and accounts approved in OnlyFans are followed by January (244,883 and 78,844) and February (78,844), respectively.

By Posts

(Reference: statista.com)

A report published by Statista based on OnlyFans Statistics shows that in March 2024, the platform recorded an impressive 44.12 million pieces of posted content, marking a notable increase from the 42.3 million pieces of user-generated content registered in February 2024.

Meanwhile, in the same year, January, the platform counted the highest number of posts, approximately 44.25 million pieces.

OnlyFans Posts Removed Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

During the last six months of 2023, the platform enforced content moderation by taking down approximately 403,309 user-generated posts for similar infringements.

In January 2024, OnlyFans removed 56,122 posts due to guideline violations.

Besides, the number of posts removed has decreased, resulting in February (36,055) and March (36,055).

Highest Paid OnlyFans Creator Statistics, 2024

Name Monthly Earnings (USD) Subscribers Blac Chyna 20 million Over 16 million Bella Thorne 11 million 24 million Cardi B 9.43 million 81 million Mia Khalifa 6.42 million 22.7 million Erica Mena 4.49 million 5.3 million Gem101 2.3 million 1 million Pia Mia 2.22 million 6.2 million Safaree Samuels 1.91 million 3.2 million Mila Mondel 1.5 million 1.1 million Dannii Harwood 1.4 million 200,000 Belle Delphine 1.2 million 60,000 Megan Barton Hanson 1.06 million 1.7 million Casanova 1.05 million 80,000 Jem Wolfie 900,000 400,000

Weekly Time Spent By Creators on OnlyFans

(Source: vpnalert.com)

Based on OnlyFans Statistics, 36% of creators spend between 1 to 5 hours per week creating content.

Meanwhile, around 27% of creators dedicate 5 to 10 hours weekly.

Lastly, a smaller group, less than 10%, invests 20 to 40 hours per week.

Reports By OnlyFans to the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children

(Reference: statista.com)

Furthermore, OnlyFans Statistics further shows that in Q1 2024, OnlyFans submitted 60 reports to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning content on the platform flagged for child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Additionally, the monthly number of missing and exploited children reports lodged is January (15), February (27), and March (27).

(Reference: statista.com)

In an online survey conducted in January 2024, around 59% of women and 30% of men in Great Britain expressed strong reluctance to date individuals who consumed sexual content on OnlyFans.

In the same period, consumers who were unwilling to date OnlyFans adult content viewers were men (10%) and women (2%).

Somewhat willing: men (8%) and women (19%).

Somewhat unwilling: men (20%) and women (18%)

Not known: men (11%) and women (23%).

Deactivated OnlyFans Accounts By Reason

(Reference: statista.com)

In October 2023, OnlyFans took action against several creator accounts for various violations. Specifically, 3,211 creator accounts were removed for breaching the platform’s Terms of Service.

Additionally, over 5,510 accounts were deactivated to prevent fraudulent activities.

Furthermore, 8,212 accounts were terminated for other unspecified reasons.

OnlyFans Statistics also shows the other monthly analysis by the number of OnlyFans accounts deactivation for reasons worldwide in 2023:

Content in breach of Terms of Service Prevent Fraud Others January 780 10,676 16,614 February 700 9,378 14,467 March 689 10,577 16,447 April 900 8,875 5,953 May 1,044 8,597 17,100 June 1,496 8,602 15,645 July 18,567 6,515 10,340 August 3,210 7,888 8,307 September 3,225 18,726 8,356

Conclusion

Looking ahead, OnlyFans is well-positioned for continued growth, provided it can navigate regulatory challenges and maintain the trust of its users. Its ability to innovate and expand its content offerings will be crucial in sustaining its market dominance.

The platform’s impact on the creator economy is undeniable, providing a viable income source for millions and transforming the way content is monetized online.

FAQ . What types of content are popular on OnlyFans?



While OnlyFans is known for adult content, it also hosts a variety of other content types, including fitness, music, cooking, comedy, and educational content. The platform’s flexibility allows creators to cater to diverse interests What are the challenges faced by OnlyFans?



OnlyFans faces challenges such as content moderation issues, including the presence of underage content and piracy. To address these issues, stricter verification processes and enhanced content policies have been implemented. How do creators promote their OnlyFans accounts?



Creators often promote their OnlyFans accounts on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat. Effective promotion involves engaging with followers, offering teaser content, and using cross-promotion strategies with other creators.

